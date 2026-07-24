I wasn’t always of such sound mind, most of my early life was spent regressing my soul through indulgence and vice.

Born curious I was, but as I grew, as I felt life with my own touch, I began to harbour much deeper emotions than I expressed.

My father lost everything to alcohol, first the business he had built, then his wife, my mother, and to complete the ruin, the family home was gone too.

My siblings left with her, and I, alone, went with my father.

The days that followed were dark beyond telling, for he was a man you could never prepare for, some evenings I would come home from work to find him gentle, almost the man I remembered, others raging and violent, other times laid out unconscious on the floor.

It broke me in ways I could not name, and I felt I had nowhere to turn, no shoulder to cry on, and truth be told no shoulder I even wanted, save for the father I had once known.

He had been a good man, you see, he taught me things that would one day feed me, practical, honest skills and knowledge rooted in the real world, he was renowned for his mind when it came to engines, and his craftsmanship was flawless, without equal.

People brought him their most hopeless problems because they knew, if anyone could fix what was broken, he could.

It was the most beautiful thing in the world for a wide-eyed young Jordan, for it filled my chest with such admiration I thought it might burst.

And so to watch that same man fall from the very peak of what a man can be, to see him reduced to a hollow shell, the glow drained from his skin, his eyes sunk deep into his skull, his once strong body growing frail and unsteady, was a wound I did not know how to heal.

It was his temperament above all that cut the deepest, for once the drink took hold, the man that emerged was made of pure, unrecognisable darkness.

This led me to drugs, and I went to them hard, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, in all honesty I did not care what it was, if it could pull me out of myself and numb the noise, I would take it.

What became of me because of those choices was total ruin, my kindness rotted into greed, my softness curdled into pride.

I thought I was better than everyone around me, I made good money back then, using the exact skills my father had given me repairing cars, and my business grew lucrative beyond what I had ever expected.

But I had turned my back entirely on the light.

And I got exactly what I deserved, for alongside that new, selfish arrogance crept anxiety, paranoia, a constant gnawing dread that would never leave me be.

I had become the very thing I had watched destroy him, darkness walking around in human skin, one substance had done it for him; legal, accepted, alcohol, another had done it for me, the name did not matter, the work was identical.

It was only in my slow, painful renewal that I found the tools to bear the tribulations life had laid on me, and let me tell you plainly where I found them:

within

The answers had never been out there in the world, they had always lived inside me, in the quiet of the self, I simply had to be brave enough to look that little bit deeper to find them.

As I recovered I found a great, quiet sanctity in the humble act of reading, modern books at first, philosophy and theology that tried to explain what I had lived, then the older texts we turn to together now followed.

The work we have been studying of late is of incalculable worth when it comes to understanding the self.

And so, tonight’s lesson is a heavy one, and its revelations do not land softly, so please, dear reader, take all the time you need with the words that follow.

If you must reread a line twice, or pause to sit with a thought, you may do so freely, for there is no race to be run on this journey.

Find somewhere quiet to let what you are about to read settle into you, and ponder it as deeply as it deserves.

For there was a time when all men carried pure minds, and what they built with them was perfect, all you need do is look around the world to know it is true.

The Pyramids of Egypt, Kailasa Temple in India, Baalbek in Lebanon.

These are glorious, unshakeable relics raised in an age of true enlightenment, how else can you explain their creation, and the fact they still stand thousands of years later when most of what we build today crumbles in a single lifetime?

We see symmetry so exact it defies measurement, aligned to the stars with markers we still struggle to trace, carved with a detail and precision only modern laser work can begin to copy.

I digress, for that is a conversation for another day, curious mind, we shall wander no further off the path.

We open for the fourth time this week:

Pimander

Translation:

“that which is good, and that we cannot flee from it nor be without it, we may affirm with no difficulty, and this is the strongest pillar of our argument: that all things which ought to exist and are good, are able to obtain their life and being from no other source.

f

Good has its station. In the good alone is the good born, that is, it is found to be at once good and partaking of beauty, and it is, in a manner, the very name of good. Moreover, it chooses honour, and draws the mind by the splendour of its beauty, and it leads and conducts the mind to the knowledge of itself, to which good the pious affection of the faithful soul is due.

Sixth: the greatest and worst evil of all is ignorance of God.

VII

Q

O you mortals, drunk with wine, drunk with ignorance, with what boldness do you cast off reverence, who ought to tremble? Listen to the truth: it is permitted you to speak falsely. What we define as false is that which, if any should act upon it, becomes wholly pernicious. Ignorance, once it has seized the whole territory of the mind, corrupts the inner man enclosed in the narrow prison of the body, nor suffers him to be cleansed in the laver of corruption, but sinks him. Repent, therefore, and breathe again, return to the way of truth; and let that which is immortal lead you forward to immortality itself.

Do not think that you can attain to it by drunkenness, or by the night of error, or by sleepless vigilance, or by the abuse of the natural organs, or by the sharpness of a wit turned inward. It is not heard by the ears, nor is it perceived by the eyes of the flesh: no one may speak of it to the outer man, nor may it be discerned by the gates of the senses. In the first place, you must put off and strip away the garments you wear: the blind and heavy veil of custom, the foundation of corruption, the chain of vice, the dark tomb, the living death, the sensible garment, the sepulchre that carries you about, the domestic chain with which you are bound.

For he who speaks ill, hates, and is hated; he who envies, is consumed in his own fire, and wraps himself in the cloak of his own wickedness. And so he is handed over to the avenging furies, to be tormented for ever the beauty of the truth that appears. But first, the virtue of this discourse, and the new faith (which you have established in me as by a machine) I will in some measure set forth beforehand, that the inner sense may be loosed and laid bare. But if any shall have spoken blasphemy, or shall have devised fraud to gratify his lust, do not hear him: may you never suffer deception, that what is true and heard from me may bring no harm upon you who receive it.

f

The plague of ignorance overspreads the whole earth, and having corrupted the inner man, and bound him fast in the chains of the body, it does not suffer him to rest, and hurries the mortal frame into the gulf of death, by command of the mind that is within, nor does it perceive that it is hurried onward by a blind and perverse judgment, until, the body being worn out, it is cast forth as dead carrion for the birds. ¶ None of these things remain as they were: but by change, the men who are caught are renewed again, and pass onward.

VIII

d

Of the soul and the body, this is to be said: that the mode of the immortal is one thing, and that of the body another; and the virtue of the one consists in the dissolution of the body. Death is the name given to this separation. Thanatos is called death among mortals: and some, by an abuse of the letter, call it thanatos as though it were derived from the word that means “to vanish.” But immortal, when it is said of God, signifies nothing else than thanatos, that is, death turned inward.

For if all things in the world are corruptible, it is impossible that the world itself should be incorruptible: seeing that it contains within itself some part of the immortal nature of the living soul. For all things that are in the world are infused: the solid members are indeed preferred to the rational animal.

He who is always, is the sempiternal author of the mortal: the parent of the mortal is Himself, who is begotten from eternity, and from Him the world is framed, and from Him it receives its nourishment: and the immortal abode, coming forth as from a proper father, and always remaining the same, is and continues immortal.

For He is indeed ever living, and ever immortal. And whereas He is ever living and eternal, in this He differs from things eternal: because the eternity of the Father did not come to be from an act, nor was it made from any cause, but it exists of itself.

IX

Moreover, inasmuch as He is eternal, the world also is eternal to the whole extent of its own duration; but the world is, whereas the Father is prior. For of what sort is the power of matter flowing forth into body and acting, and poured into the qualities of the whole of the upper heaven, it renders even the mortal nature of matter eternal by its own act.

But the Father, bringing forth the ideas of those qualities into the scheme, weaves and wraps them round about with a certain quality. And He adorns all things in Himself: for that which is the very image of immortality, rushing forth into body, is not able to abide in matter, but being constrained to dissolve, it suffers deformity of its members.

And whereas it was in incorporeal matter, it is reformed. For matter has also those qualities: certain exhalations and creakings proceeding from it, and the nature of death is the sharer of these. And from this confusion, earthly things arise. For those bodies which came to be around the same order: which, though they were first made firm by the Father, yet, being loosed, are of a nature to dissolve.

And their return is the constitution of the body and terror, and their dissolution into bodies is inseparable, and it renders them immortal. And whereas sense is thus deprived, by the destruction of bodies, that animal man is an image of the mind, born of the will of the Father having fecundity; and besides the other three, it has a living soul: not only in fecundity of knowing, but also it has no power of understanding the wholly God, whereas it is corporeal: sense lays hold of it.

For the term is either the voice of the mind, or the mark impressed by the understanding: and by no means is the understanding of the senses fixed, neither is the firmness of the intellect established in the senses. Intelligentia. But since the discourse is of these things, let us distinguish them more accurately. Sense is that which is subject to passion: intelligence is that which is free from all passion. And it is the property of the divine nature to be free from passion, and to have understanding of all things. But the human mind is partaker of both, according to the measure of its conversion to God.

For the mind, when it has turned itself to the intelligible, is wholly intelligence: but when it is occupied with the passions of the body, it is wholly sense. And this is the reason why, in the sacred writings, the mind is said to be changed into the likeness of the things which it loves: for if it love the things of sense, it becomes sensible: if it love the things of intelligence, it becomes intelligent. And this is the great danger of the soul, that by the love of inferior things, it may lose the power of understanding the highest good, and may be drowned in the gulf of mortal error. But the true end of the mind is, that being purged from all the dregs of the body, it may return to its original simplicity, and may be united to the First Good, from which it first proceeded.

And this is the true liberty of the soul: to be subject to no passion, and to be wholly turned to the contemplation of the eternal truth.

But mind truly, when it has entered into a mortal body, and a good soul, it is stirred up and acts together.

Therefore, O animal: it does not destroy itself?.

Meditate upon it in silence, O animal: meditate what God is, what the world is, what the immortal animal is, what the whole quiddity of things dissoluble is. For know that the world and all things are from God, and are in God, and man is a midpoint between a midpoint and in a midpoint, to suffer the beginning: and the first apprehension of all is and is constituted God.

o

For the cause of evils is in the first celestial bodies, which, flowing forth from the Father, are not yet firmly settled. And from death, indeed, first around the earthly violent bodies there appears: and the penalty of death is at once the body, and the intent of vain opinion is changed and does not remain, but true qualities impress the ideal images of the mind (which the gods have placed there by will), and the immortal nature suffers change.

For the immortal animal is not able to dissolve itself, but bound by the chains of the body, it suffers. And the body, partaking of corporeal mixture, is seized and is altered in much; and it is not possible for the same stable mind to cohere here: and the mind is oppressed by the felicity of the corporeal mixture. And these things are in God, beautiful and good. But elsewhere they are not, Quod ad Esculapium.

h

It is the part of Esculapius to speak in an oration: and in the beginning, indeed, the necessary arbitrator of sense and of sense itself, let us differ somewhat. Sense, because the motions in this most just difference appear: for whatever is the solid of matter, is able to be according to its own essence. But the same also is a quality when it comes in: it is not different in both reasons. In the minds of animals, the bond is united in itself: in these, however, is intelligence. For intelligence is indeed a certain difference, and after the manner of a divine deity, God.

For deity is in a God: the intellect, however, is from Him, proceeding...

VIII I

…and intelligence in man are so closely connected, that they breathe together as one. Neither is there any understanding without sense, nor sense without understanding, in any mode whatever. For the understanding is indeed able to perceive the things of sense without the help of the organs: but it is formed in the phantasms of things, and is, as it were, a witness of the true operations in the forms of visible things. But sense is altogether from sleep, and is raised by waking. In the soul, the outer and earthly body is the instrument: the understanding, as it were the inner sense, is, so to speak, the particle of the mind, which arranges and disposes all things.

The mind conceives all notions, both good and evil: as often as it is filled from God, it brings forth good seeds, but when it is forsaken by the divine light, it brings forth contrary seeds, and is deprived of the good seed. Then the evil mind is, as it were, a harlot, pregnant with every evil work: Mens. adultery, theft, murder, parricide, sacrilege, the contempt of the gods, perjury, and all the other vices and evil deeds of men: and whatever else of the kind is done, is the work of the demons. But the plain works are few: and of these, that which is great, beautiful, good, pure, chaste, temperate, and pious, is piety, and the knowledge of God. And he who has recognised this, and has stored up in himself the good and saving notions, will be in no way like the many. And by what cause, he who has devoted himself to the knowledge of God, is neither pleasing to the many, nor is he believed by them, nor is he esteemed of any account: and sometimes also he is held in hatred, and is afflicted with injuries, and his life is despised. Demon. For the unrighteous man, as we have said, inhabits the earth, and the region of the earth is his province: but the earth is in no way the whole, that it should be able to cast any reproach upon the just.

But when the mind, being first forestalled by the divine vision of oblivion, delivers the rest of its charges, and even those things which are in the other parts, are present to this, so that good things, together with prudence, may cohere, and may be referred to the single end of science: which is wonderful, seeing that evil is for the most part mixed up with good things. But let us return from this long digression to the sense, and join sense to the understanding. Now we have said above, that the mind is the retentive vessel of the election of the will.

But the other things, which are according to the second nature, are material: demons also, that they may be thought worthy to obtain the seeds of goodness, are able: but the nature of these is prevented by God. For God is the one author of all things: He brings forth like things from His own store, and distributes to each his own. But there remains a certain free power of choice in the operations of the mind. The mind, indeed, revolved in its own motions, produces qualities, some purging, some cleansing, some nourishing, some defending. Mundus. Nor does the world, fashioned by the hand of Esculapius, consist of human things only, but also of those things which are more potent, and by far more simple. For sense and the intelligence of the mind are, as it were, the organs that revolve the world. And these voluntary organs are, by the surest reason, constructed: so that the female, conceived in the womb, and brought forth to the light, may be recompensed by a just judgment of God, and being composed, may be nourished, and may increase: until, at the command of God, the husbandman cutting off the things that are superfluous, as it were branches and dry twigs, may prune them away.

And if anything should spring up of itself, and grow wild beyond the due measure of the place, it is cut off: and the place is left empty. Bodies are of different kinds: some are hot, some cold, some dry, some moist, some aerial, some earthly: and being mixed together in many ways, they produce a certain diversity.

Those things, indeed, which are of a more simple nature, are the more simple and pure. But the heavier are the earthly: and they are the causes of agitation: and the variety of their nature and quality leads to this, that the spirit, being often broken forth, is tempered by the qualities of bodies:”

We begin by settling what good actually is, dear reader, and Hermes wastes no time on the endless arguments people have held about the subject for thousands of years.

It is not some distant concept debated in halls of learning, he writes, but the very base of every living thing.

It runs through all that exists, whether any given person chooses to acknowledge it or not; it shows up in order, in growth, in the quiet capacity of anything to do what it was made to do well, and it only fades from view when people turn away from it on purpose.

I have seen it made flesh in men who used their hands to lift others up, who did honest work for honest reward, and asked for nothing more than to leave things better than they found them.

From there he moves directly to the source of all corruption, and the answer is not what most of us are raised to hear.

He names ignorance of the divine as the single worst thing that can take hold of a person.

This is not about a lack of religious teaching, curious mind, or time spent in formal worship.

He describes a slow process of forgetting, where a person loses touch with the good they once recognised, and loses touch with the better parts of their own nature, until they can no longer tell the difference between what heals them and what destroys them.

I watched this forgetting steal a man I loved, one small choice at a time, until every part of the life he built slipped through his fingers, and he could no longer recognise himself.

Hermes speaks directly to anyone reading across the centuries, and he calls us all drunkards.

He makes clear he is not only speaking of people who turn to wine for excess, he means anyone who reaches for something outside of themselves to block out what they cannot bear to face, anyone who lives only for what they can touch, taste, and feel in the moment.

People like that tell themselves the world came together by chance, that nothing survives death, and that the highest good is to take whatever pleasure they can while they have the chance.

They do not understand the true nature of the soul, the mind, or even the body, and they mistake every passing illusion for solid truth.

I know this path well.

I walked it for years, reaching for anything outside myself that would silence the noise inside me, never seeing that the more I chased relief, the further I drifted from the part of me that could actually heal.

He goes on to say there is no shortcut out of that way of living.

You cannot drink or drug or work or scheme your way clear of it; the only path forward is to strip away every false layer you have wrapped around yourself to make your bad choices feel acceptable.

He lists those layers one by one.

The heavy weight of custom that makes people accept destructive ways of living as normal.

The chains of habit that feel too heavy to break.

The dead way of existing where you only serve whatever your body wants next.

The person who speaks ill of others, who hates, envies and lies without thought, ends up trapped by those exact traits for as long as he chooses to carry them.

There is no easy way free of that state, dear reader.

This was the unglamorous work of my own recovery; no grand revelation, no set of borrowed slogans, just the steady labour of peeling back every excuse I had hidden behind for so long, until I realised all the answers I had chased in bags, bottles, and bank balances had been inside me the entire time.

Mercurius breaks in at this point to speak of the value of what Hermes has shared so far.

He says the words he has heard will plant something solid in anyone who receives them properly, and will loosen the hold of all the old lies, but he warns the reader to guard themselves carefully.

There will always be people who twist truths like these for their own gain, who dangle easy comfort or empty pleasure in front of the weary to lead them off the path.

To listen to such voices is to bring harm on yourself for no reason at all.

The seventh point Hermes lays out describes ignorance as a plague that spreads across the whole earth.

It binds the true self so tight to the desires of the body that a person finds no rest, and is driven by blind choices to an early end, until the worn out flesh is cast aside like something of no worth.

None of the things people cling to so fiercely last forever, he writes; all of them change, and we change with them, whether we wish to or not.

Then Hermes draws a distinction; the body is made of many separate pieces, and in time it falls apart, returning to the elements it came from.

The soul has no pieces; it is whole by its very nature, and nothing can ever truly destroy it.

Death is not an end, it is only the name we give to the moment the soul sets down the body it wore for a time.

People fear it because they mistake the garment for the person wearing it, but the part of you that is truly alive can never be touched by death at all.

The word we use for death, thanatos, he explains, actually describes something far more common and far more tragic.

It describes the state of walking through life still breathing, still working, still speaking, but having forgotten entirely who you are.

Nothing in this world lasts forever, not even the world itself, but the part of you that comes from somewhere else never fades away.

Next Hermes shows how all of existence fits together.

The source of all things has no beginning and no end; nothing made it, it simply is.

The world is older than any of us can ever hope to understand, but it comes after that source, and depends on it for every moment of its being.

When that unbreakable, eternal part of each of us enters a human body, it does not come through untouched.

It is worn down by hunger, pain, and all the hardships that come when we are small and cannot defend ourselves, for the body is made of shifting, fading stuff that wants things which do it harm, and it will pull you off course before you even notice it happening.

A person is made of three parts, he tells us; there is the part that can look at your own life honestly and know when you are in the wrong, there is the part that holds all your love and grief and rage and longing.

And there is the body itself, which grows sick and old and dies in the end.

Most people spend their whole lives only listening to that last part, and let the other two waste away from neglect; I know I did for a very long time.

A young student named Tatian asks the question that sits in the back of every mind that has ever done something it regrets.

He wants to know if that pure, unbreakable part of a person can be ruined forever by all the mess of being alive in the world.

Hermes does not give him a straight yes or no answer, he tells him to stop talking, stop trying to argue his way to an answer, and sit with the question in the stillness of his own chest.

This kind of truth cannot be handed from one person to another in words, he teaches.

You can only find it yourself, once you make enough noise stop long enough to hear what is already there.

Now Hermes comes to the answer that sits at the very centre of this whole work:

What causes the evil we see in the world and in ourselves?

There is no grand scheme by some dark power to turn men bad, he tells us; the first, perfect things that come straight from the source of all good are not fully settled when they reach this physical world we live in.

They rub up against the messy, changing stuff our bodies and our world are made of, and in that friction comes decay, comes confusion, comes the ability to choose the wrong path even when you know the right one.

Nothing in this life is ever fully one thing or the other; every part of the world carries a piece of the good it came from, but every part is also mixed with the unstable stuff it is made from here.

All things are whole and good when they stay connected to where they came from, he writes, but once they are separated out into this world of flesh and time, they lose that purity.

There is no perfect, untouched good waiting for us out in the world somewhere, there is only the choice to turn back toward it, every single day, against every pull that would have you go the other way.

Esculapius takes up the thread next, within the same body of teaching Hermes has passed down, and he breaks down the constant struggle that goes on inside every person every minute of every day.

There is the side of you that meets the world head on, that feels every craving and grief and flash of anger.

There is the other side that stands back a little, that knows what you do today will shape what your life looks like tomorrow, that remembers what you wanted to be before life started knocking you about.

He says the human mind works exactly like a field; a field never just sits there doing nothing.

If you look after it properly, if you feed it with honest work and care for the people around you, then patience and decency will grow there in its own time.

If you turn your back on it and stop paying attention, weeds grow all on their own.

Cruelty, greed, paranoia, every terrible thing a person is capable of, you do not have to plant those; they will come up by themselves if you let them.

He ends with a warning Hermes would have us carry with us always.

If you choose to look after your own mind instead of letting it run wild, the world will not clap you on the back for it.

Most people are still caught up in forgetting, still living only for the body and whatever it wants next, and they will laugh at you, calling you foolish and turn their backs on you when you stop chasing the same empty things they all chase.

The fact that you are starting to remember feels like an insult to everyone who is still happy to forget.

This is the core of what Hermes has carried across all the years between him setting these words down and you reading them now.

It is no set of complicated rules, no secret reserved for only a chosen few.

He writes that evil is no monster hiding outside your door waiting to get you.

It is much simpler than that, and much closer to home.

It is nothing more than forgetting.

Forgetting the good you once recognised.

Forgetting what you are actually made of.

Forgetting that none of the answers you are looking for will ever be found in something you can buy or consume.

And if that is all evil really amounts to, then the way past it is not complicated at all, even if it turns out to be the hardest work any person will ever do.

You just have to remember.

And so, dear reader, perhaps this evening you need only reflect within yourself.

Your presence here is worth more than any gift.

If you wish to give, your support goes toward finding and preserving these rare old books, so that we may all learn together.

Whether you contribute or simply read, you are welcome here, and you are valued.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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