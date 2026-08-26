This is the theory of the reptilian race, dear reader, also known as lizard people, draconians, saurians, or reptoids.

You might recognise them from science fiction, where they have appeared time and again over the years.

They have been written about by Robert E. Howard, Clark Ashton Smith, and H.P. Lovecraft.

Sometimes, curious mind, real life mimics fiction; but far more often, fiction mimics real life.

Could it be that the inspiration for these stories runs deeper than mere imagination?

Might they be echoes of something older, something that was once known?

When Robert E. Howard wrote of serpent men in his 1929 story The Shadow Kingdom, he drew from an idea first set down by Helena Blavatsky, co‑founder of the Theosophical Society.

In her monumental work The Secret Doctrine, Blavatsky wrote of dragon men; an ancient people said to have inhabited a lost civilisation known as Lemuria.

Already we step beyond the bounds of fiction, and enter a landscape where mysticism, archaeology, world history, and astronomy begin to intersect.

If you delve deep into occult lore, you will find mention of reptilian beings time and again, appearing across cultures, across centuries, far too frequently to be dismissed as coincidence.

David Icke stands apart from many who explore these ideas, because his life was once entirely ordinary.

He was a professional footballer, and in the 1980s became a well‑known BBC sports presenter on Newsnight, eventually co‑hosting the flagship programme Grandstand.

To the public, he was a familiar, trusted face; someone who belonged to the mainstream.

Then in 1990, everything changed.

Standing at a newsstand one day, he felt drawn to a book by Betty Shine, a psychic healer from Brighton.

He visited her, and she told him she had a prediction; that he would become a great spiritual healer.

From that moment, he went down the rabbit hole, encountering one strange event after another.

He was invited onto the BBC chat show Wogan, where he spoke publicly of his beliefs.

The reaction was widespread mockery; the mainstream media branded him delusional.

Yet for all those who laughed, others began to listen; conspiracy researchers, UFO investigators, and curious minds who sensed there was more to his words than madness.

Icke first laid out the reptilian theory in his 1999 book The Biggest Secret.

He argues that the Annunaki, the gods of ancient Babylonian lore, are in fact a reptilian race originating from the constellation Draco.

They walked the Earth as gods in ancient times, he claims, and still walk among us today as shapeshifters.

He was not the first to propose the idea of ancient visitors.

Before him came Erich von Däniken, who published Chariots of the Gods in 1968, and Zecharia Sitchin, whose Divine Encounters appeared in 1995.

Each in their own way suggested that what the ancients called gods may have been something else entirely, and dear reader, that their influence never truly left us.

It should be noted, curious mind, that reptilians are believed not only to come from another star system, but also another dimension.

According to David Icke, the universe is actually a multiverse, and different dimensions occupy the same space, yet only one is fully accessible at a time.

If you could push through those boundaries, you would find other objects and species standing in the very same room you stand in now.

So they come from the constellation Draco, but not necessarily the one we see with our eyes.

Icke writes that they inhabit the Fourth Dimension, just one step over from our own world.

Having crossed that threshold, they are able to move among us and manipulate events to their own ends.

And this, curious mind, circles right back to ancient occult lore.

If you have ever studied magic, you will know the practice of summoning entities; and how so many of them seek to strike bargains.

Icke believes these very entities are the reptilians.

That every pact struck through the centuries has been a way for them to keep crossing over, into our world, and into our lives.

Why Do We Not See Them?

A fair question, if they walk among us, why do we not see them running through the streets?

Icke offers several answers:

They are shapeshifters They are already humanoid, bipedal, and in form remarkably like us. To adjust their appearance and walk among us as humans is no great leap at all.

Many dwell deep underground In vast caverns and hidden networks beneath the earth, far from where we ever venture.

We are conditioned not to see them The world we are shown and the world as it truly is are two very different things. Even if you do not accept the idea of a literal holographic universe, you must admit that we are constantly being blinded; by politicians, by CEOs, by every kind of authority and fraud. Is it really so hard to believe that a species already trained to obey would bow to hidden authority? That we miss what stands right in front of us, and vote against our own good sense every single day?

Are the Anunnaki the Same as Reptilians?

This is a question that divides researchers.

Some say plainly, yes, they are one and the same, others point to ancient carvings and say no, many Anunnaki figures appear human, or bird‑like, not reptilian.

It could be that the reptilians are simply one race among many that came to be called Anunnaki.

Or, and this is the possibility that carries the most weight, it could be that they are indeed one and the same, and those that do not look reptilian are simply shifting their form, supposedly as they do now.

You have already seen enough to know that appearances can be deceiving, dear reader…

What would a civilisation so advanced want with us?

Why bother with a world of struggling, short‑lived beings?

The answer, curious mind, is the same answer that has driven human empires for all of history:

power

David Icke suggests they are here to mine monatomic gold, a substance said to enhance and activate their nervous systems, enabling shapeshifting, interdimensional travel, and abilities that seem like magic to us.

But there is more.

They also feed on human suffering.

Every war, every cruelty, every moment of pain; all of it serves them.

That is why they place their own kind in positions of power.

As long as humanity is divided, suffering, and struggling; we serve them, whether we know it or not.

Even if you do not accept the literal truth of reptilian overlords, you must admit there is something familiar about this pattern.

The cold‑blooded actions of so many world leaders across the last century; the endless wars, the engineered suffering, it makes you wonder what kind of beings are truly in charge.

We live in an age of alienation, curious mind, and alienation is exactly what you would expect from a world ruled by something that is not human.

Believers in the reptilian theory spend countless hours trying to identify who might be one of them; hybrids, shapeshifters, those who have been placed here to guide events.

There is no end to the list, and no universal agreement, but the names that come up again and again include:

Barack Obama

George W. Bush and many of his administration

Bill Clinton

Beyoncé

Lady Gaga

Benedict Cumberbatch

Madonna

Angelina Jolie

Senators, royalty, and world leaders across every continent and every party

Left, right, famous, powerful, the list crosses every line.

When people first hear of this theory, it sounds wild; far‑fetched, the stuff of fiction.

Yet curious mind, look closer, reptilian beings appear everywhere in our culture, as if we cannot stop telling their story.

Think of Lord Voldemort, the serpent‑like figure of ultimate evil in Harry Potter.

Think of the Silurians in Doctor Who; ancient, intelligent reptilian humanoids who lived underground long before humanity existed.

They are not evil, but they are alien, and they are hidden; they echo the very same legends that run through our oldest texts.

This connects to the Inner Earth theories spoken of by Corey Goode and David Wilcock; the idea that ancient civilisations still exist beneath our feet.

Whether you believe it literally or not, the myth of the lizard people runs deep.

It stretches back to the Annunaki, the dragon kings, the serpent gods of every land, and it continues to appear in our stories, our films, and our collective imagination.

It is, in part, a reflection of our own pain.

It is our species looking at war, at greed, at endless cruelty, and asking:

is this truly human?

And so, dear reader, the legend persists; fearful, unsettling, but also, strangely, hopeful.

Because if there are forces above us and beyond us that are pulling the strings, then liberation is also possible.

If we can see the strings, we can cut them.

And if we can free ourselves from those who feed on our suffering, then perhaps, one day, we can become the kind of species we were always meant to be.

There is a book called Strange Intruders, dear reader, written by David Weatherly and released as a factual account, today however, it gets dismissed as fiction.

The work documents an encounter so strange it sits right on the line between report and legend, and curious mind, that is exactly why it matters.

Weatherly tells the story of a man known only as John, a retired computer expert living in a quiet, unremarkable suburb outside Dayton, Ohio.

It was the kind of neighbourhood where every house looked much the same, predictable, ordinary, uneventful, and five houses down from John stood an empty property.

The place had been foreclosed on years before, and the previous owners had gutted the interior, walls torn down, furniture smashed, nothing left intact.

No one wanted to buy, and the structure sat vacant for a long time until one day a family moved in.

They moved in without doing a single thing to the space; no repairs, no cleaning, no painting, and neighbours watched and wondered.

The family kept entirely to themselves, drove a beat-up car that looked barely roadworthy, and dressed in worn, shabby clothes.

One local man went over to introduce himself and hand out business cards, and caught a quick glimpse inside; no beds, no furniture, only dirty mattresses lying on the bare floor.

The man at the door blocked his view, stared at the card like the object repulsed him, said nothing, and slammed the door.

Before long, odd details began to pile up.

The father was seen at the supermarket pushing a trolley loaded down with raw meat, and when John made an offhand joke about a barbecue, the man hissed, a sharp, eerie sound like air forced through a tight throat, then walked away without a word.

The mother was spotted chasing a cat around the yard, and another neighbour swore the woman’s hair slid off like a wig, revealing a bald, scaled head beneath before she pulled the covering straight back into place.

John wrote it all off as gossip until one evening while walking his dog, he spotted the man getting out of his car.

He wore a cap, and beneath it his head was bald and covered in reptilian scales.

The dog went wild at the sight, and from that moment John began watching the house and researching everything he could find.

Then a young boy from the neighbourhood knocked on the door offering to mow the lawn, and got a look inside, the whole family sitting around the table eating raw meat, their skin scaled, and the man’s eyes narrowed snake-like before shifting back to what looked normal.

A year and six months later, the family simply left; no warning, no goodbye.

When neighbours went inside, the space lay in ruins, trash everywhere, rotting meat, filth, as if something not human had lived there.

John said:

“If they were human, they certainly weren’t normal people. I still have a hard time bringing myself to accept that they were ‘reptiles’ but I can’t deny how weird it all was. I’m just glad they went away, whatever they were.”

This stands as one of the most detailed and unsettling testimonies of its kind, dear reader, but it’s far from the only one.

Another case appears in Lon Strickler’s book Phantoms & Monsters, and follows a disturbingly similar pattern.

A witness known only as Mason was a student at a college in Oregon when he clashed with a fellow classmate; hostile, manipulative, aggressive, someone he did his best to avoid.

One day Mason had enough and called the boy a cold-blooded bastard, and the classmate swore he would pay for those words, and from that moment, things began to go very wrong.

Strange shadows appeared in empty corners, and Mason felt watched even when alone.

Then one night around two in the morning, he woke terrified; a reptilian creature stood over his bed, claws closing around his throat.

The being screeched and wailed, and Mason fought it off, shoving the figure away, and the creature shifted into the form of his classmate, still bearing reptilian features.

Mason grabbed a pocket knife from his bedside table and slashed across the chest and arm, and the figure screamed before vanishing into thin air.

The next day, he saw the classmate, with a bandage wrapped around the exact spot on his arm where the blade had cut.

Mason went to the college administration and told them what had happened, but officials told him simply to stay away from the boy.

It became clear those in charge already knew and felt too afraid to intervene, and before long Mason had to leave the college entirely.

These accounts get dismissed, curious mind, the books labelled fiction, the witnesses forgotten, but the pattern itself refuses to go away.

Lon Strickler has documented another disturbing case, this one from a woman in California who wishes to remain anonymous.

She began dating a man in 2014, and before long he revealed his true nature; a revelation that terrified her so deeply she could no longer bring herself to call him he, only it.

In his reptilian form, he stood eight feet tall.

He appeared human at first, hazel eyes, reddish-brown hair, very thin, ribs clearly visible, but certain details stood out:

an abnormally large tongue, scars and birthmarks in strange places, and one distinct mark that looked exactly like the imprint of some kind of alien needle or injection device; three triangular dots set inside a brown circle

At times, his eyes would shift, and vertical slits would appear in the irises.

Each shift lasted only one to five seconds, just long enough to make her doubt her own eyes, to make her wonder if she was losing her mind.

She came to believe it was done on purpose, to torment her.

The strangest things happened at random, in quiet moments.

She would be lying on his bed, and suddenly the entire room would transform; walls, ceiling, all of it, and she would find herself inside a craft, watching him pilot it.

She would fall asleep and wake up in a panic, unsure if any of it had been real.

When they first met, he had denied the existence of UFOs entirely, speaking like any normal person who dismisses such things; deny, deny, deny, but as time went on, his views changed completely, as if he had simply forgotten what he had told her months before.

She also spoke of bizarre dreams; medical procedures, beings breaking into her room at night, interactions with hybrid children that felt far too real to be only dreams.

Eventually, she ended the relationship.

He had begun telling her God did not exist, and that human beings had no souls, things she, as a deeply religious person, could not accept.

But the final breaking point came one night as they slept.

She heard a knock at the door and got up to answer it, and found herself instantly paralysed, unable to move, held fast by some force he commanded.

That moment made her question everything:

was he an alien, or something else entirely?

She came to believe he had been using her all along; specifically, taking her reproductive cells while she slept, for cloning or something she could not begin to understand.

These encounters are not limited to private lives.

A user known as Threewolves369 shared his own experience, one that happened in broad daylight, in a place where no one would expect anything out of the ordinary.

He works as a truck driver, and one day he and his brother stopped at a McDonald’s on the east side of Houston, Texas, while their load was being unloaded.

A man sat in another booth; dressed in a black suit, white shirt, wearing sunglasses indoors.

He was hunched over his burger, eating very slowly, watching a fly buzz around the table.

Then Threewolves369 saw it, clear as day, out of the corner of his eye.

A long, thin tongue shot out and snatched the fly right out of the air, pulling it into his mouth.

Without a word, the man took another bite of his burger and began chewing faster than before.

He had a huge, unsettling smile on his face, then he stood up and walked away; left his fries untouched, his drink full, the burger barely eaten, and carried that same satisfied smile all the way to his car.

His brother saw it too, and that, he said, was the only reason he doesn’t think he is going crazy.

These accounts matter because they do not come from famous names or public figures.

They come from ordinary people, people you might pass on the street, sit next to in a café, work beside every day.

If these things are real, then they are not only among the rich and powerful.

They could be everywhere.

The Vatican, The Rothschilds, and The Reptilian Connection

QAnon, the anonymous group of military intelligence officials whose posts first appeared on October 28, 2017, has drawn a striking connection between the Vatican, the Rothschild family, and Reptilian symbolism.

Many who follow these posts see this link as proof of a satanic, other‑worldly influence at the heart of global power.

Yet a closer reading suggests something far more tangible, that what they are describing is a very physical, very present extraterrestrial influence.

QAnon has shown repeated public signs of alignment with President Donald Trump, suggesting he understands the forces working against his administration and the Deep State sabotage he faced.

For anyone seeking deeper context on that struggle, Dr. Jerome Corsi’s book Killing the Deep State lays out the full picture.

The first piece of the puzzle appeared in a post from April 3, where an image was shared alongside the question:

“If Satanists took over the Vatican would you notice?”

The image shows the Paul VI Audience Hall, completed in 1971, a vast auditorium seating over six thousand people, and built from the ground up with unmistakable Reptilian imagery.

The design is so overt that one analysis laid out five separate reasons to conclude it stands as proof of Reptilian control over the Vatican itself.

QAnon’s own response cut straight to the core:

“Symbolism will be their downfall. MONEY. POWER. INFLUENCE.”

The message was clear:

look closely at the imagery, because it tells you exactly who is in charge

And those three words; money, power, influence, point to the network that makes it all function.

The next day, April 4, brought another critical piece.

QAnon drew attention to the Vatican Bank, formally known as the Institute for the Works of Religion, and its long‑suspected ties to the CIA, described as the clown connection.

That alliance was the foundation of Operation Gladio, a secret campaign designed to undermine left‑wing movements and keep nations locked into NATO control.

Paul Williams’ book Operation Gladio: The Unholy Alliance between the Vatican, the CIA, and the Mafia documents the full extent of that shadow partnership.

But the most revealing link of all was to the Rothschild family.

QAnon pointed to a loan made in 1832; a financial lifeline that the Vatican accepted at a moment when it was fighting to hold onto its shrinking temporal power and the Papal States.

That debt, it is claimed, created a dependence that never truly ended.

It opened the door for Rothschild influence to seep into the highest ranks of the Church, including the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, an organisation that still acts as a bridge between global finance and elite power structures across the world.

This is where the story moves from history to something far stranger.

Bill Deagle, a former U.S. Air Force doctor, shared a chilling account from a personal encounter during an interview for Project Camelot.

In 1992, he woke in the middle of the night to find a man standing in his room; impeccably dressed in a tuxedo, mid‑fifties, fit, not a grey hair in sight.

When Deagle asked who he was, the man replied:

“I am the Baron Guy de Rothschild, the Pindar.”

Deagle described feeling an immediate, deep unease; a knowing sense of who and what stood before him.

He told the man he recognised him as the representative of the Luciferic power that controls Earth.

The reply came without hesitation:

“Yes, I am the CEO of Earth, Inc., and I am the man that sits in the 13th chair of the Druidic Council. I want you to be my understudy, and when I transcend I want you to take over my job.”

Deagle refused.

The man insisted they knew his bloodline, his genetics, that he was the perfect replacement, but Deagle said no.

The title he used, Pindar, is one that carries immense weight in the research of David Icke.

In The Biggest Secret, Icke explains the term means Penis of the Dragon, and describes the figure behind it as a shapeshifting Reptilian whose eyes hold a terrifying, hypnotic power, the very evil eye spoken of in legends.

Witnesses have described him standing over ritual sacrifices, drawing energy from the moment of death through that same magnetic gaze.

He moves between ceremonies in Europe and rituals in California, a constant presence at the highest levels of power.

The idea that a man like Baron Guy de Rothschild could be a shapeshifting Reptilian or a hybrid of that bloodline is shocking to most; especially those raised in Christian traditions that frame such forces as purely spiritual or demonic.

Yet the lines between those categories may be far thinner than anyone imagines.

Consider the words of Pope Francis, who stated plainly that Hell is not a place of eternal fire and punishment.

He claimed that souls who repent receive God’s forgiveness, while those who refuse, rather than suffering forever, simply cease to exist.

The Vatican tried to walk the statement back, but the implication remained:

that the forces described in scripture may not be distant or purely spiritual

They may walk among us, physical, tangible, and very much in control.

Further evidence of Reptilian influence over Deep State officials and ritual practices comes from Cathy O’Brien, a survivor and former victim of these dark networks.

Her book Trance Formation of America documents how many political elites believe in and answer to hidden Reptilian overlords.

John DeCamp’s work The Franklin Coverup lays bare how paedophilia and human sacrifice are used to compromise rising leaders, binding them to a corrupt system before they ever reach office.

When we connect all the threads, the Vatican, the Rothschilds, the Symbolism, the Accounts, we arrive at deeply disturbing conclusions.

The Vatican may well sit largely under the influence of Reptilian entities, beings who have chosen to reveal themselves through their own architecture, most visibly in the Paul VI Audience Hall.

Satan, in this framework, refers to one or more members of this extraterrestrial race; forces that have secretly ruled humanity for centuries, operating through human or hybrid intermediaries.

The Rothschild family stands at the centre of this web.

One of its highest-ranking members fulfils the role of the Pindar, the CEO of Earth, Inc., answering in turn to something resembling a Reptilian board of directors.

QAnon’s repeated references to the evils of the Deep State, and allusions to satanic practices, are a careful, coded way of naming these very entities; the hidden power that has historically dominated global systems through a compliant class of leaders.

These men and women are compromised, bound to their positions through participation in rituals and acts that serve the beings above them.

This explains why QAnon, representing military intelligence, and operating with clear White House support, communicates in riddles and layers.

It is methodically exposing the true force behind the Deep State:

a physical, extraterrestrial power that still holds sway through an elite class desperate to keep their favour

Many will dismiss this out of hand, yet the evidence points to a deliberate effort to wake the public up, to show what truly drives the swamp, and to give people the chance to help dismantle it.

If enough people see it, speak it, and act on it, then it can be ended.

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