Alternative History

Alternative History

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Chris Buchanan's avatar
Chris Buchanan
6h

I have seen for myself the dark black or snake slitted eyes you speak of. The shape shifting. The eyes are the windows to the soul. Some people avoid eye contact for this reason. It is unsettling until you have clarity on what it is, the dark forces. I now make a point to look people in the eye, if I see the dark, I show no fear as that is what they want. Stay in a state of amusement, stay in my light & vibration. But I better recognize them, Maybe give them a wink to let them know I know.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
EddieDrag44's avatar
EddieDrag44
7h

Sleestaks - Land of the Lost

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