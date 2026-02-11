Alternative History

Ken k
12m

I've read somewhere that demons thrive on negative energy. They, thus, create anxiety, worship hatred and subtly create wars with help from their incarnated followers. Hatred and jealousy are means to an end. They distract us and take our eyes off the divine replacing it with the promise of riches and dominion over others. Without this confusion and chaos their power is diminished.

Danilo2
21m

They are the fallen angels that rebelled against God and His Government and had to be thrown out of heaven and they are the one's that's are causing all the evil in this world with satan as the leader and the people who get deceived by them to do evil against their fellow being's.

