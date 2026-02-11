As a child growing up in the age of information, time spent in front of a screen was carefully limited by my parents.

They did not want me raised by a device, so for much of my early life, technology was simply not there.

We had no computer.

No Wi-Fi.

No glowing screen to retreat into.

I did not own any electronics until I reached high school, and even then, access came slowly.

At my grandparent’s house, however, the rules softened.

They had a computer.

They had internet.

And as the grandson, I was often indulged.

Between baking cakes and tending the garden, I found myself sitting quietly, discovering the vastness of the online world for the very first time.

You might wonder what a young boy, newly introduced to the internet, would search for.

Ghosts.

Bigfoot.

I cannot fully explain why these subjects gripped me so strongly, but that is where curiosity first took root.

I would sit for hours watching grainy footage, whispered narrations, stories of things half-seen and poorly understood.

And then I would lie awake for hours more, heart racing, convinced that whatever I had watched had followed me into the dark corners of my room.

As a child, belief in the unseen felt natural.

It was not taught.

It did not need defending.

Mystery simply existed.

As I grew older, that sense of wonder slowly dimmed.

It did not disappear all at once.

It was replaced, piece by piece, with material concerns.

Money. Status. Appearance.

Things that could be measured, bought, or displayed.

My teenage years followed a familiar pattern for many working-class teenagers in England.

Drink, drugs, long nights and short thinking.

Those habits dulled something essential within me.

I stopped caring about the mysterious and became obsessed with what I could acquire.

I convinced myself these things mattered.

I justified my behaviour easily.

The music I admired glorified it.

The films I watched normalised it.

If the artists I idolised lived this way, then surely it was acceptable for me too.

This is what conditioning looks like when you are inside it.

At the time, I could not see it.

I was feeding myself the very content that shaped me.

Violent films.

Rap music steeped in excess.

Bad company that reinforced shallow values.

None of it seemed dangerous then.

Looking back, it most definitely was.

We are shaped by our environment.

What we read.

What we watch.

What we listen to.

These things quietly sculpt our perception of reality.

Demons, much like ghosts, belong to that same realm of mystery I once felt instinctively drawn toward.

Modern science will confidently tell you that demons do not exist, that there is no proof, no evidence, nothing to consider.

History tells a different story.

From the earliest layers of recorded thought, demons appear again and again.

In biblical texts.

In theological works.

In philosophical inquiry.

They are described differently across cultures and centuries, often contradicting one another, yet consistently pointing toward something unseen that acts upon the human condition.

An influence.

A pressure.

A presence that does not force, but persuades.

This article will explore that idea more carefully, guided by a remarkable publication from the sixteenth century.

Not to tell you what to believe, but to revisit how our ancestors understood the inner world, and how much may have been lost when mystery was replaced with certainty.

And so, curious mind, without haste or prejudice, let us begin.

De Natvra Dæmonvm

The work before us in English is titled:

On the Nature of Demons

It is not a sensational title, nor is it meant to be.

It is deliberate, careful, and restrained, which already tells us much about the mind behind it.

The author, Ioannes Laurentius Anania, was a theologian writing in the late Renaissance, a period when philosophy, theology, medicine, and natural inquiry were not yet separated into rigid disciplines.

To Anania, the study of demons was not superstition, nor theatre, nor metaphor alone.

It was a legitimate branch of inquiry into the structure of reality and the forces acting upon the human soul.

This book is divided into four parts, each approaching the subject from a different angle.

It begins with the origin and classification of demons, then moves into their power over humans, followed by what demons are believed to do directly, and finally what they accomplish through human cooperation.

Importantly, Anania insists that his arguments are supported not only by scripture, but by philosophical reasoning, historical testimony, and lived observation.

He is not content with assertion alone.

Anania does not write as a preacher warning the faithful, nor as a mystic embellishing fear.

He writes as a system-builder.

Demons, in his view, are not crude monsters lurking in shadows, but living intelligences, operating through imagination, influence, suggestion, and desire.

They do not replace human agency, but act upon it, distort it, amplify it, and sometimes exploit its weaknesses.

In this framework, emotions are not dismissed, nor are they fully internalised.

Passions such as lust, anger, greed, and despair are treated as points of contact, thresholds through which external forces may work.

This is a radically different model from the modern assumption that all urges arise solely from within the self.

For Anania and his contemporaries, the human being was porous, open to influence, situated within a layered cosmos filled with intelligences moving both upward and downward through creation.

It is also worth noting what this book is not.

It is not a manual of exorcism.

It is not a catalogue of horrors.

It is not written to entertain.

It is an attempt to map an invisible ecology, one that medieval and Renaissance thinkers believed was as real and consequential as the physical world.

To read this work today is not to be asked to accept its conclusions, but to encounter a different way of thinking entirely, one in which the unseen was not dismissed for lack of measurement, and the inner life of man was never assumed to be self-contained.

This book does not ask whether demons are real in the modern sense.

It asks something more unsettling…

What if the self is not alone?

Translation:

“ON THE NATURE OF DEMONS

by Ioannes Laurentius Anania, theologian of Taberna.

Book One

The nature of demons, since it is obscure in itself, and difficult to explain, has scarcely been treated by philosophers, except by a few, and then only in passing.

And even by theologians, by whom their powers have been examined, nothing more elevated has been handed down, except what has been moderately touched upon in writing by those who are ignorant of the matter, or who handle it without sufficient care.

Nevertheless, it must not be thought that nothing can be said about their substance, their manner of operation, or their way of acting, nor that the science concerning them is entirely absolute, or completely unknown.

For they can be known, just as astrology and other disciplines can be known, which human ingenuity has learned to cultivate and advance, although the material itself lies hidden from the eyes, and although exact knowledge cannot yet be attained, this must not therefore be considered impossible or unbelievable.”

At the very opening of this work, Anania does something subtly disarming.

He does not begin with spectacle, fear, or assertion, but with an admission of difficulty.

The nature of demons, he tells us, is obscure in itself; not just hidden from sight, but resistant to easy explanation.

This is an important distinction.

He is not claiming secrecy, nor suggesting forbidden knowledge, but acknowledging that the subject itself does not lend itself to simple language or immediate clarity.

Because of this obscurity, he explains, philosophers have largely avoided the topic, touching upon it only briefly and in passing, as though aware that careless treatment would do more harm than good.

Even theologians, those who are traditionally assumed to have authority on such matters, have failed to offer anything truly elevated or precise.

What has been written, Anania suggests, is often the product of ignorance, haste, or insufficient care, a striking critique, especially given that he is writing from within the theological tradition itself.

This alone tells us much about the seriousness of his approach.

He is not interested in repeating inherited claims simply because they are ancient, nor in embellishing them for effect.

He is deeply concerned with how knowledge is handled, and how easily complex ideas are degraded when treated without discipline.

In this sense, his frustration feels surprisingly modern.

Yet, having cleared this ground, Anania does not retreat into scepticism.

He draws a careful but deliberate line:

Just because demons are difficult to understand, it does not follow that nothing meaningful can be said about them.

Their substance, their manner of operation, and their way of acting, he insists, are not beyond all comprehension.

Nor should the science concerning them be dismissed as either perfectly complete or entirely unknowable.

What he rejects is not inquiry, but false certainty on one side and total denial on the other.

Here, his reasoning takes on a broader philosophical shape.

He compares the study of demons to disciplines such as astrology, not as superstition, but as fields in which human ingenuity has learned to work carefully with effects, patterns, and influences, even when the underlying substance remains hidden from the senses.

Just as the stars cannot be touched, yet their motions were long observed, calculated, and meaningfully interpreted, so too, he argues, can invisible agents be studied through their operations rather than their appearance.

This is a crucial point.

Knowledge, in Anania’s framework, does not require direct visibility.

It requires consistency of effect, disciplined observation, and restraint in interpretation.

The fact that exact knowledge has not yet been attained does not make the inquiry absurd, nor does it render the subject unbelievable.

Difficulty is not evidence of impossibility.

What emerges from this page, then, is not a treatise on monsters, but a meditation on the limits and responsibilities of human understanding.

Anania is asking us to consider how much of the world operates beyond immediate perception, and how often we mistake invisibility for non-existence.

He is also reminding us that the greatest danger in such matters is not belief, but carelessness, the impulse to simplify what demands patience.

Already, before a single description has been given, the work situates demons not as theatrical figures, but as a problem of knowledge itself.

A question about influence, agency, and the unseen dimensions of reality, and, perhaps most uncomfortably, a question about how willing we are to accept that not everything that acts upon us announces itself openly.

And so, without drama, the ground is prepared.

Not to frighten the reader, but to invite them into a way of thinking that is slower, more attentive, and far less dismissive of what lies just beyond the edge of certainty.

Translation:

“Even before the Flood itself, and afterwards as well, they were known, indeed, in the earliest times; by the Chaldeans, Hebrews, and Egyptians; then by the Greeks and Latins; later by the Arabs, Persians, Indians, and Seres.

The reason for this, in truth, is that their nature is so abstract and so far removed from our intellect that, although they are perceived by the senses, they are not entirely hidden. Concerning them, nevertheless, the most ancient priests of the nations, though not without error, handed down many things in secret writings. Later, among our own people, Syrians and Greeks, and then Latin theologians, wrote about spirits, yet not without difficulty, since the subject itself seemed popular, while in other respects it lay beyond the ordinary bounds of scientific explanation.

For it is evident that all the learned of the nations, when they treated these matters carefully and elegantly, disagreed among themselves to no small degree, because of the difficulty of understanding their nature, the deception of the senses, or the improper attribution of spirits. As a result, many departed greatly from the truth. Our Catholic writers, however, though they treated these matters more truthfully, nevertheless did so in a plain Latin style, lacking elegance or polish, due to the roughness of the times in which they lived.

From this it has come about that no one, either in word or in deed, has thought it worthwhile to examine these matters closely. And so I myself, having found writings here and there concerning the nature and power of such beings, both among the Platonists and other writers of the nations, and also among our theologians, have set them in order, for our own benefit, beginning from the foundations.

I propose to place these matters, each in its proper position, gathered into one whole, to be read by pious minds and attentive eyes.

For although the sayings and teachings of many authors are scattered and diverse, they nevertheless seem to agree in this: that those who have laboured most diligently in collecting testimonies, and who have examined the nature and activity of these beings with greater care, have perceived their operations more clearly. From these, although many errors have arisen, especially among pagan peoples, whose nature is unstable and prone to invention, useful insights may nevertheless be drawn.

For all the opinions of the Platonists, which the Egyptians and Chaldeans accepted regarding demons, once examined carefully, must in no way be accepted as true, but are to be rejected and cast aside as erroneous. Yet where anything appears to agree with Scripture, or may be reconciled with it (as far as can be done), it should be referred back to our theologians.

But where our own opinions, whether through the absurdity of barbarous expressions, or through obscure ambiguities of words, or through careless Latin phrasing, or through confusion of times, have been improperly arranged or misunderstood, these (as far as possible) I shall endeavour to set out more clearly, and to distribute each matter to its proper place.

Then, finally, kind reader, receive this work of ours with a good spirit and a candid mind; and read it freely and eagerly. For I am confident that whatever you may pass over in these pages through haste or time will not diminish their value.”

What becomes immediately clear in this passage is that Anania is not introducing demons as a novelty, nor as a fringe belief confined to one culture or moment in time.

He frames them instead as part of a continuous human awareness, stretching back before the Flood itself and carried forward through the Chaldeans, Hebrews, Egyptians, Greeks, Latins, and later peoples of the East.

This is not accidental.

By opening with continuity, he removes demons from the realm of superstition and places them within the shared memory of civilisation, something recognised repeatedly, independently, and across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

Yet just as important is how he describes their perceptibility.

Demons, in his account, are not fully hidden, but neither are they plainly visible.

They exist in a liminal state, perceived by the senses, yet not grasped in full.

This is a subtle but crucial point.

Anania is not arguing that demons are imaginary; rather, he is arguing that they are difficult to know precisely because they sit at the edges of human perception.

They can be sensed through effects, influences, disturbances, and impressions, even if their essence remains elusive.

This framing aligns them with other unseen forces known in his world, astronomy, astrology, and the hidden mechanisms of nature, things whose reality was accepted long before their full explanation.

When he turns to “our own people”, the language shifts deliberately.

Demons are now more often called spirits.

This is not a denial of their existence, but a refinement of vocabulary.

Anania recognises that terminology evolves, especially within theological traditions, and that names carry weight.

By noting that Syrians, Greeks, and Latin theologians wrote about spirits rather than demons, he quietly signals a transition from inherited pagan categories toward Christian metaphysics, without discarding the underlying phenomenon itself.

The subject remains; only the framing changes.

At the same time, he is strikingly honest about disagreement and confusion.

Learned men, he admits, argued endlessly, contradicted one another, and often erred, not out of malice, but because the subject itself resists clarity.

Some were misled by the senses, others by language, others by misattributing causes.

This admission is important.

Anania is not presenting a triumphalist narrative of theological certainty; he is acknowledging the fragility of human understanding when dealing with realities that do not submit easily to measurement or proof.

His criticism of earlier Christian writers is equally revealing.

While he credits them with greater truthfulness, he concedes that their works often lacked elegance, clarity, and careful structure, constrained by the roughness of their times.

In doing so, he positions his own work not as a radical revelation, but as an act of ordering; gathering what is scattered, clarifying what is muddled, and arranging inherited knowledge into something intelligible.

This is scholarship as stewardship, not invention.

Taken together, this passage shows Anania attempting something delicate:

To hold open the reality of demons while resisting both sensationalism and denial.

They are not fairy tales, but neither are they fully mapped entities.

They are continuous, perceptible in effect, named differently across cultures, and imperfectly understood even by the learned.

In that tension, between knowing and not knowing, his project takes shape, inviting the reader not to fear these beings, but to think carefully about how influence, perception, and unseen forces have always been part of how humans make sense of the world.

Translation:

“Thus, demons have long been a matter of dispute among philosophers, and indeed among the most ancient thinkers, those whom God brought forth in the nature of things, whether they fashioned them in such a way that they might exist between human intellect and divine intelligence, or whether no agreement at all could be established concerning them.

For since many disagreements arose among the learned, it happened that nearly all opinions concerning this matter divided into two opposing positions. The greater part of Epicureans and Peripatetics, relying on arguments and demonstrations that appeared convincing to them, approved the view that spirits in the universe are either superfluous or entirely imaginary, and should therefore be banished from nature altogether. They judged them to be poetic inventions and idle fables, introduced to frighten people with punishments of the underworld, so that mortals, terrified by fear, might be restrained from committing evil deeds and thus be rendered more humane and obedient.

According to this view, spirits exist only in human opinion, in name alone, and have no real being whatsoever. Against all these positions, however, the Stoics, Socrates himself, and Plato; who followed the narratives of the wisest men, ancient oracles, and many histories that openly present these matters, did not hesitate to assert that demons exist in the nature of things, that they truly are, and that they are without doubt the cause of many events.

And likewise the Peripatetics themselves, and many others, as I have said, were divided in their judgments on this matter. Some (as is evident) were driven by fire and passion, almost profane, and inclined toward denying realities that do not readily present themselves to our nature or senses. Yet it is most just to forbid such rash dismissal, especially in matters where opinion and judgment differ, and where, together with our theologians, it is affirmed that divine light illuminates this subject, and that truth itself, though not fully grasped, has nevertheless been sufficiently revealed so that doctrine has never entirely failed.

Indeed, in matters of such weight, concerning realities both hidden and profound, those who attempt to deny them altogether, or to place them among the least of things, act unwisely. For many among the Epicureans, Peripatetics, and even some who have sided with heretics, though they confess immortality of the soul, nevertheless deny the resurrection of the body (as the Sadducees do), and thus entirely abandon and reject it.

But for us it is sufficient to approve the nature and powers of spirits according to the opinions of the Stoics and Platonists, who affirm a divine law governing these beings, and a true agency among them. These teachings agree not only with Arabic authorities, but also with the writings of the Hebrews, the Law of Moses, and our faith, confirmed by many demonstrations and strengthened belief.

This is evident not only from the Old Testament, especially in Genesis, through metaphors and serpents, and the form and speech of Eve, but also in the New Testament, as in Matthew, where it is read: “Depart from me…”

What distinguishes these pages is the way Anania shifts the discussion away from belief and toward structure.

Demons are not presented as curiosities to be proven or denied, but as elements within a long-standing framework used to explain how influence moves through the world.

He is less concerned with convincing the reader that demons exist than with showing that thoughtful people, across eras and schools, found the concept necessary to make sense of experience itself.

A key point he returns to is persistence across traditions.

The idea of demons does not appear suddenly with Christian theology; it survives translation, migration, and reinterpretation.

Philosophers, priests, and poets, despite their disagreements, repeatedly encounter the same problem:

Certain effects in human life cannot be traced cleanly to either divine will or human intention.

Something intermediary seems to operate in between.

Demons, in this sense, are not intrusions into philosophy, they are what philosophy produces when it follows causation beyond the visible.

Anania’s discussion of perception is more subtle than it first appears.

He does not claim that demons are hidden simply because they are invisible, but because their mode of action does not belong to the senses.

They are apprehended through consequence rather than sight:

Through sudden impulses, disturbances of reason, unaccountable fears, or movements of thought that seem to arrive already formed.

This makes them difficult to name, let alone describe, and explains why earlier writers often softened their language, speaking instead of spirits when precision failed.

This linguistic shift is important.

By noting that his own people wrote of demons under the name of spirits, Anania highlights a continuity rather than a retreat.

The term changes, but the underlying assumption remains:

There exist intelligences that are not embodied like humans, yet not inert like matter.

In modern terms, this would be the space where inner life, imagination, and influence overlap, though Anania refuses to collapse these forces into the individual alone.

His engagement with philosophical opposition is measured and deliberate.

Epicureans and Peripatetics, he notes, denied demons not out of ignorance, but from commitment to a closed system of explanation.

For them, admitting demons threatened coherence.

Yet Anania argues that coherence achieved by exclusion is fragile.

A system that refuses intermediaries must explain everything either upward or downward, by gods alone or by humans alone, and in doing so, leaves much unexplained.

Against this, he places traditions that accepted degrees of being.

In these systems, demons function as links rather than anomalies.

They allow for moral struggle without reducing it to weakness, and for cosmic order without removing freedom.

Influence does not originate in a single place; it circulates.

Humans are neither isolated nor helpless, but situated within a living network of forces.

Perhaps most revealing is Anania’s warning against intellectual confidence.

To dismiss demons, he suggests, is often less about evidence than about discomfort.

The idea unsettles because it refuses simplicity.

It implies that not all thoughts originate in the self, not all urges belong to the body, and not all disturbances are errors of reason.

Whether one accepts demons literally or not, the framework insists on a world that is thicker, stranger, and more crowded than appearances suggest.

In this way, Anania is not just defending demons, he is defending a vision of reality in which invisible causation is not an embarrassment, but a given.

Translation:

“… into eternal fire, which has been prepared for the Devil and his angels, and likewise, as is often said elsewhere. From this it follows that demons are fallen by nature, cast down from a higher state, and bound to punishment (as the proverb has it), and made manifest by their torments.

Concerning these spirits, indeed, both their name and their substance, and even their faculties, are scarcely explained by the Platonists; nor do our theologians greatly differ from them, who say that the distinction of these beings is not easily grasped.

Thus even philosophers, though they do not name demons as such, nevertheless, as the Greeks are accustomed, speak frequently of good and evil angels, where neither side is wanting. And in their writings and teachings, mention is often made of such beings; and concerning them the opinions of our theologians are divided, since this terminology has always been both in use and contested.

For although this word is common, and its meaning is understood, and although angels are acknowledged as created beings, endowed with a proper nature and intelligence, nevertheless blessed spirits are never called demons, neither among the Hebrews nor among our theologians. Rather, demons are always understood to be evil spirits, not because their nature was created evil, but because through their own will, by a kind of falling away, they have obtained a condition that is now called diabolical.

Yet it must not be thought that this name signifies nothing but malice, or that it was invented rashly. For when one examines their operations, their knowledge, and their intentions, one finds nothing confused or meaningless in this designation.

It must also be noted that from these things it does not follow that whatever deserves punishment is thereby perfected, nor that this name is applied merely by chance. Rather, these names arose from observed actions and effects, and were strengthened through usage.

All these things, whether taken in their proper sense or metaphorically, show that their works are directed toward us: toward the wicked, the unjust, the impious, and the cruel; always in a manner hostile to human good.

From this arises the difficulty of naming them consistently; hence the confusion of names has persisted. Therefore, with regard to demons, insofar as their nature is concerned, not everything is to be referred indiscriminately to theology alone, nor to ancient pagan error, though these errors are often reported by theologians so that they may be corrected.

Indeed, at one time, as some of the more ancient writers attest, it was believed that many demons were good, and that among them there existed both trustworthiness and faith. Yet this opinion, especially among later thinkers, is not unanimously held, since not all agree that nothing good remains in them.

Nevertheless, demons are indeed spirits, created by God most high, excelling in intellect, incorporeal and immortal, but through their own will rendered evil, deprived of reason, seized by madness, driven by disordered desire, and prone to wicked action.

Plato, in some places, seems to suggest this; Porphyry follows him; and from this it is permitted to judge that if spirits differ in their openness or concealment, it is not because of nature, but because of the manner in which they act upon human minds.”

What is becoming increasingly clear is that Anania is not interested in sensationalism, nor in reducing demons to superstition or metaphor.

He is attempting something far more delicate:

To preserve continuity between ancient philosophy, theology, and lived human experience, without collapsing them into one another.

He begins by anchoring demons firmly within a historical and intellectual lineage.

They are not a novelty of Christianity, nor an invention of medieval fear, but beings discussed, under different names and frames, by Greeks, Hebrews, Egyptians, and later philosophers alike.

What changes across time is not the phenomenon itself, but the language used to contain it.

Spirits, angels, daimones, demons:

The terms shift, but the concern remains constant.

This matters, because Anania is careful to show that disagreement does not imply ignorance.

He acknowledges openly that philosophers and theologians diverge, sometimes sharply, yet he refuses to dismiss either side.

Instead, he treats these disagreements as evidence of something genuinely difficult to perceive, not something fictitious.

Where knowledge fractures, he suggests, we are often standing at the edge of something real but elusive.

One of the more subtle moves here is his insistence that demons are not defined by their origin, but by their orientation.

They are not evil because they were created so, but because of how they now act.

This distinction quietly undermines a simplistic moral universe.

It introduces the idea that corruption is a process, not a substance; that deviation is chosen, not inherent.

In doing so, Anania preserves moral responsibility without denying complexity.

Equally intriguing is his treatment of naming.

He does not claim that the word “demon” is arbitrary, nor does he allow it to be emptied of meaning.

Names arise, he argues, from observed effects, from patterns of influence, disruption, temptation, distortion.

Language, in this view, is not decorative; it is forensic.

Words are assigned where experience demands them.

And yet, he resists certainty.

He admits that demons are difficult to classify consistently, that their operations blur categories, and that even theology must tread carefully.

This is not weakness in his argument; it is restraint.

He is modelling an older intellectual virtue, the willingness to speak precisely, but not conclusively, about matters that exceed direct perception.

Perhaps most revealing is his final positioning of demons as intelligences rather than forces.

They are not storms, instincts, or abstractions, but willed actors, incorporeal yet intentional.

Their danger lies not in brute power, but in proximity to the human mind, in influence rather than compulsion.

They work through suggestion, confusion, imitation, and excess, rather than overt domination.

In this framing, demons occupy an uncomfortable middle ground:

Not myth, not metaphor, not psychology.

They belong to a worldview in which the inner life is porous, where thoughts are not assumed to originate entirely from the self, and where influence flows in more than one direction.

Anania does not ask the reader to believe blindly.

He asks something far more demanding; to accept that the architecture of reality may be layered, that agency may not be singular, and that the boundary between the visible and invisible has never been as firm as we like to pretend.

Translation:

“Therefore, they are said to be aerial, and even star-like, clothed in a rounded body; yet among themselves, according to doctrine not commonly received, they differ. For they are said to be a genus, natural, subtle, uniform. Yet this claim, as Plato teaches, is shown to be false, either by their actions, or because (as philosophers hold) form follows operation. For nothing itself, even if it appears to possess sense, acts unless it has life.

And thus, whatever they do, they do by an intellect; and if it appears clearer in one instance, it proceeds and advances entirely; and what would otherwise be the greatest error is shown by this: that when spirits are placed in darkness, as some heretics imagined, they do not produce evil by nature, nor is there one supreme principle of evil, nor are two opposing powers to be granted (which would be absurd).

For all things, both those which are seen and those which cannot be grasped by the eyes, flow from one good and emanating beginning. There is therefore one cause of all things; and although from good itself nothing evil proceeds, nevertheless evil is not thereby denied.

But nothing is granted such as the Manicheans supposed, that evil is a substance in the nature of things. For God saw all things that He had made, and they were very good. It remains therefore that demons are evil, not because they are so by nature, but because they became so by will; for although they were created good, after their own fall, through their own error, they assumed malice and perversity.

The Egyptians, who concealed many secrets in hieroglyphs, painted this imperfection by means of scales, depicting what was incomplete.

The nature of demons must first be understood as spiritual, created perfect by God in the beginning; from which it becomes clear that men err greatly in their judgments about them, when they imagine them to be corrupt, lapsing beings, who at some time disturb us, our order, and the course of events, or even transgress laws.

For in speaking of their creation, we must refer to what our most exact theologians have taught. This is therefore added: that by simple emanation, without any interval of time or movement, they wished to be produced.

Yet they are not co-eternal with God; for they proceed from the eternal substance of God, just as rays flow from the sun, and as the immediate production of divine goodness. Philosophers err greatly when they think or say that they exist by necessity, because they are works of their own substance, outside God; since only the divine will is the cause that produces them, as it produces angels, whenever it pleases.

Nor is another god to be imagined, as the Cabalists are sometimes thought to imply; for that opinion is sufficiently ancient, but it belongs to the final errors of Arabic erudition, handed down without firm adherence to intellect.

Creation itself, since it has its power from God, certainly imparts nothing infinite; for otherwise its own nature would be destroyed, and God, who must necessarily be omnipotent, would be diminished; which is impossible. For what is from a finite source cannot be infinite.

Nor were demons created from a corrupted origin, as the Psalmist teaches when he speaks of those who fell…”

These pages bring us to the final passage for today’s reflection, and fittingly, Anania chooses not spectacle, but structure.

There is no indulgence here, no flourish designed to provoke fear or awe.

Instead, there is a careful closing of philosophical ground, as if he wishes to ensure that nothing unstable remains before he moves on.

What we are left with is not a demonology of horror, but a framework of order.

Anania begins by stripping demons of the one thing modern imagination most readily grants them:

An independent, opposing power.

There is no rival kingdom here, no cosmic dualism battling God for dominion.

He is explicit, there is no second principle, no equal force of evil standing opposite good.

To propose such a thing, he tells us plainly, would be absurd.

Everything that exists, whether visible or hidden, flows from a single source.

Even what we name evil does not arise from a corrupted creation, but from a deviation within it.

This is a crucial distinction.

Demons are not evil by substance.

They are not born malformed or forged in darkness.

They are created good, fully, and only later become distorted through will.

Evil, in this view, is not a thing, it is a condition.

Not a substance, but a posture.

A turning away.

This alone places Anania at odds with many modern simplifications, which prefer neat categories:

Good beings, bad beings, victims and villains.

Here, everything is more precarious, more human.

What follows is perhaps the most radical idea on the page:

Demons act through intellect.

They do not move blindly, nor mechanically, and they are not instinctual forces like storms or earthquakes.

Whatever they do, they do knowingly.

Action follows understanding.

This places them uncomfortably close to us.

Too close, perhaps.

Because if evil requires intellect, then it is not chaos we should fear most, but clarity divorced from goodness.

Anania is careful to reject another tempting error, that darkness itself is creative.

Some, he notes, imagined spirits born of shadow, as though absence could generate substance.

He refuses this outright.

Darkness produces nothing.

There is no supreme evil force generating malice from itself.

Even demons, he insists, proceed from light, and only later obscure themselves.

This inversion matters.

It tells us that corruption is secondary, not original.

The Egyptian reference is subtle but telling.

Imperfection, he reminds us, was symbolised not with monsters, but with scales, the image of imbalance.

Not destruction, but misalignment.

Something slightly off, enough to tilt the whole structure.

This is not mythology for shock; it is metaphor for process.

On this page, Anania turns directly to the reader, and there is something almost pastoral in his tone.

He warns against imagining demons as decaying remnants, wandering aimlessly and disrupting reality at random.

Disorder, he argues, does not come from their existence, but from misunderstanding their nature.

Creation itself unfolds without interval, without delay, by emanation, not chaos.

Even demons are not co-eternal with God.

They are derivative, contingent, finite.

This insistence on finitude is deliberate.

Anything infinite must be divine.

To grant infinity elsewhere would diminish God Himself, which Anania will not allow.

Here again, boundaries are restored.

Power is constrained.

Fear is narrowed.

What remains is responsibility.

And this may be the quiet conclusion of the day:

That the world Anania describes is not enchanted in the childish sense, but structured in the moral sense.

Nothing escapes order.

Nothing exists outside causation.

Even error has a lineage.

If demons exist, they do not shatter the universe, they reveal its fragility.

They show how easily alignment becomes distortion, how intellect without humility bends toward ruin.

And perhaps that is why these pages endure.

Not because they terrify, but because they refuse to let us place evil comfortably elsewhere.

And so, dear reader, as we draw this evenings inquiry to a close, it is worth pausing to notice not only what we have read, but how differently knowledge itself was once approached.

In these pages, demons are not introduced as folklore or metaphor to be dismissed, but as a serious subject of investigation, defined, debated, categorised, and argued over.

They are treated as part of a broader, ordered cosmos, one in which human experience, thought, emotion, imagination, and morality are not sealed off within the skull, but exist in constant relationship with forces beyond immediate perception.

The past did not rush to strip the world of its invisible dimensions; it assumed their presence and asked how they worked.

This stands in stark contrast to modern learning, which often begins by declaring what cannot exist before it has asked what might be possible.

Where earlier thinkers allowed complexity, ambiguity, and unseen causation to coexist with reason, we are taught to flatten experience into chemistry, impulse, or accident.

Desire becomes biological.

Sudden urges are reduced to malfunction.

Fear is misfiring circuitry.

In doing so, something subtle is lost:

The idea that the human being is not a closed system, but a threshold.

That influence can move inward as well as outward.

That not all thoughts arrive from within, and not all impulses originate with the self.

Why, then, are we so certain today that such beings do not exist?

Perhaps because a world emptied of external influence places all responsibility, all blame, all confusion squarely on the individual.

Perhaps because unseen forces complicate systems that prefer control, predictability, and compliance.

Or perhaps because once you deny that anything can act upon the human soul, you no longer need to teach discernment, discipline, or inner vigilance, only management.

Whatever the reason, these older texts resist that narrowing of reality.

They remind us that the past did not see itself as primitive, nor the world as simple.

And in that reminder, something unsettles us, not loudly, but persistently; inviting us to reconsider whether the unseen was ever truly banished, or just renamed.

If these pages have given you pause, or stirred a sense of curiosity that stayed with you longer than expected, that is already more than enough.

Should you wish to support this work in a tangible way, it is received with genuine gratitude, never expectation.

The work continues regardless, but your kindness helps it continue gently and without haste.

Thank you, curious mind.

