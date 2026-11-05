Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

It seems to not mention the original Phoenician Aryans who predate these times and spread across Western Europe and India in sanscrit. Barati or Barat is the origin of Britannia as well as a religious figure in India.

Reading now " Phoenician Origin of Briton, Scots and Anglo Saxons."

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
26m

Yours is a wonderful tapestry.

We all follow with excitement to detail.

"Who controls the past

Controls the future."

Orwell.

I used to teach history.

Will never touch a corporate history book again.🧙‍♂️

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