My recent deep dives into the origins of vaccination, dear reader, have left me at a jagged, uncomfortable wall:

the true source of smallpox

We are fed treatises and studies claiming this suffering was the providence of God, but that explanation feels like a calculated diversion.

In the 17th century, when smallpox was supposedly tearing through the world, the population lived in the shadow of the divine; if you intended to manipulate and control the masses, you would start by claiming authority over their salvation and their sins.

While we have been busy tracking the cycle and dissecting the misery of the vaccine age, we have failed to interrogate the true nature of the beast that started it all.

The WHO’s claim that smallpox has been permanently eradicated, with the last natural case logged in 1977, is a contradiction that reeks of artifice.

How can an institution be so arrogant, so certain, about the total extinction of a pathogen?

The only way to hold such absolute confidence is if you were the architect of the disease in the first place…

Consider the landscape of modern medicine.

We have no miracle cures for cancer, for arthritis, or for the tragedy of infertility; yet, we are told this singular, ancient miracle cure was placed in our hands to serve as the foundation for the entire global vaccination program.

The tetanus jab hasn’t eradicated tetanus.

The Covid jab hasn’t eradicated Covid.

The flu jab hasn’t eradicated the flu.

Yet, we are expected to believe the smallpox vaccine achieved the impossible.

It is a story that fits too perfectly, a convenient, sanitised ending where modern medicine stands triumphant at the top of a scientific mountain built on air.

It would appear, however, that their own records contain the fractures, the breadcrumbs left behind that point to a much darker reality.

Breadcrumbs we shall now look upon, dear reader.

A Model Botanic Guide to Health 📖

The official narrative places Edward Jenner as the singular pioneer of immunisation, the man who supposedly observed milkmaids and birthed the first successful vaccine in 1796.

Yet, this sanitised history ignores a critical pivot:

prior to 1801, the prevailing practice involved direct inoculation with human smallpox pustule matter

Jenner’s intervention marked a calculated shift, replacing human material with cow pox matter, purportedly to modify the violence of the disease.

It is a convenient transition, one that suggests an orchestrated rebranding of a practice that had already faced intense scrutiny and documented failure.

What remains conspicuously absent from mainstream discourse is Jenner’s deep entrenchment within the Freemasons.

He was raised to the degree of a Master Mason on December 30, 1802, at the Royal Lodge of Faith and Friendship.

The timing is impossible to ignore; he introduced his cowpox practice in 1801, and within a year, he was being honored by the fraternity.

It is far more plausible that Jenner was not an isolated genius, but a character manufactured by an establishment seeking to codify its control through medical enforcement.

The success of this system relies entirely on the erasure of its early reality.

Despite the promise that cowpox inoculation rendered a person perfectly secure against smallpox, the records show that even those vaccinated multiple times subsequently fell ill with the disease, with thousands suffering from the very poison they were told would protect them.

The medical faculty was eventually won over, and the practice transitioned from a voluntary medical experiment to a system enforced by legislative enactments.

This is the true foundation of the modern vaccination program:

a shift from human-to-human inoculation to a state-mandated ritual, guided by the influence of men like Jenner, whose true allegiances are scrubbed from the history books we are told to trust

The figure of Edward Jenner stands as a curated monument, yet the deeper we dig, curious mind, the more the foundation cracks.

We are told of a singular physician, but the historical record reveals a man uniquely positioned within a web of influence.

Curiously, Jenner was the only Mason in his family.

Neither his father, the Reverend Stephen Jenner, nor his grand-nephew, the artist Stephen Jenner, possessed any documented ties to the fraternity, despite their close family association with Berkeley, Gloucestershire.

This isolation from his own kin suggests a path that was not inherited, but assigned.

The focus on Berkeley, where Jenner’s Lodge of Faith and Friendship No. 270 was established, serves as a sinister focal point.

It is within this specific, localised nexus that we find the origin of a global agenda.

It strains credulity to believe that a man rises to the status of Worshipful Master in such a short window, having been raised to a Master Mason in December 1802 and serving as Worshipful Master from 1812 to 1813, without being a vessel for a much larger, coordinated strategy.

When we examine the etymology of his name, the irony becomes cutting.

The surname Jenner is linked to the Middle English enginour, an engineer or maker of military machines.

The roots run even deeper to the Old French engigneor, derived from engaigne, words denoting cunning, ingenuity, stratagem, and device.

In the 12th century, the term ingeniator was used to denote someone who functioned as both a master mason and an architect.

The historical record describes these figures as designers of war machinery, or men who directed the destruction of castles.

It is a chillingly accurate description of the man who acted as the architect for a system of universal, state-mandated medical penetration.

Jenner was not a doctor; by name and by practice, he was an engineer of human stratagems, a builder of systems that have fundamentally altered the relationship between the individual and the state.

The rapid ascent of the vaccination agenda within the highest echelons of British Royalty was no coincidence; it was a carefully orchestrated campaign facilitated by the clandestine infrastructure of Freemasonry.

Edward Jenner’s Masonic ties provided a bridge between his rural medical practice in Gloucestershire and the pinnacle of the monarchy, ensuring that his controversial theories were not just accepted, but championed by the crown.

The connection between the Lodge of Faith and Friendship No. 270 in Berkeley and the Prince of Wales exposes the true architecture of this operation.

This specific lodge was a regular destination for George, Prince of Wales, who was himself a dedicated Freemason.

Through the veil of shared Masonic gatherings, the Prince of Wales observed Jenner firsthand, solidifying a relationship based on integrity, intellect, and fraternal loyalty that effectively weaponised the monarchy to promote these medical procedures.

This was never about public health; it was about the imposition of a pre-planned medical ideology through a closed network of power.

By operating within the confines of a secret society, Jenner and his royal counterparts bypassed the natural skepticism of the public, creating a top-down mandate where the science was secondary to the fraternity.

The entire vaccination program was born in these private lodges, far removed from public scrutiny, where science became a tool for royal endorsement and state control.

The history we are taught is a carefully manicured fiction; the reality is a story of calculated, fraternal influence that laid the foundation for the medical authoritarianism we face today.

Small-pox Seen Thro' a Microscope 📑

Translation:

“June 13th 1723

An account of an experiment concerning the appearance of the matter of the Small Pox as seen through a Microscope, by J. T. Desaguliers.

Having a daughter, about one year old, sick of the distinct kind of Small Pox and very full of pustules, I was desirous to have my eldest son, who is between four and five years old, inoculated with matter taken from his sister.

I therefore desired Mr. Alexander Seck the younger, a surgeon, to perform the operation; which he did upon Monday the 10th day of this month.

At the same time, I took some of the matter from the pustules of the little girl, in order to examine it under the microscope with a pretty high magnifying power; and I found that it contained no animalcules or living creatures, as some have asserted, but that it consisted of irregular globular particles, some larger and some smaller than the globules found in the blood, though none of them were so clearly defined and distinct as those of the blood.

I have here given a drawing of both, as they appeared to me under the microscope.

The first figure represents the globules of the Blood; and the second, the globules found in the matter of the Small Pox.

I intend, as soon as the pustules become fully formed upon my son, who has now been inoculated, to examine that matter also, and to send an account of my observations to this Society.”

To understand the origins of the medical control grid, we must look past the modern sanitised history and examine the raw, unsettling observations recorded by those who held the lens.

On June 13, 1723, J.T. Desaguliers presented an account to the Royal Society titled:

An account of an experiment concerning the appearance of the matter of the Small Pox as seen through a Microscope

This document is not just a medical note; it is a confession of the early, cold-blooded experimentation on human subjects, including his own children, to dissect and manipulate the very building blocks of disease.

Desaguliers records with chilling clinical detachment how he took pustule matter from his own one-year-old daughter, who was ravaged by the smallpox, and had a surgeon perform an inoculation on his son, aged between four and five.

He was not looking for a cure; he was looking at the composition of the pathogen itself.

Under the microscope, he found no living creatures, but rather irregular, globular particles that defied the natural order of the blood.

He explicitly noted that these particles were not distinct, suggesting an artificial, chaotic structure, a synthetic anomaly that he was actively injecting into the next generation.

This experiment reveals a truth that the establishment works tirelessly to bury:

the foundation of vaccination was built upon the direct, state-sanctioned manipulation of human biology

If the matter of smallpox did not behave like natural biological life, then we must confront the possibility that what we are looking at is an early form of synthetic design, a precursor to the gene therapies and bio-engineering programs of the modern era.

By performing these operations under the auspices of a prestigious society, these men were not just observing the disease; they were mastering the art of its transmission.

They were the architects of a dark, experimental lineage that stretches back centuries, long before the public was conditioned to accept the needle as a necessity for survival.

Concerning the Inoculation of Joseph and Elizabeth 📑

Translation:

“Ealand, Nov 8th 1723

These may certify that in February 1721/20, Mr. William Boreman was inoculated, and performed the operation upon two of our daughters: the one about five, and the other about seven years of age; and as far as we could judge, they had the true Small Pox, through which distemper they went with the utmost ease.

Sometime after, the same operation was performed upon a boy of ours aged about eight years, but without any effect. The child was not in the least disordered, had not any eruption upon his skin, neither did the places of incision swell or inflame, as in the other children; so that we then concluded it would avail him nothing.

About five months ago, the distemper being in the neighbourhood, and several having died of it in the natural way, we had the Small Pox inoculated upon a daughter of ours aged about fifteen months; with this child the distemper was more severe than usual. She was very full of the pustules, which were distinct; she went on as well as we could expect, and on the eleventh day was cleansed and freed from all heat and thirst, and the Small Pox was many of them crusted and gone off; insomuch that we thought her out of danger.

However, by a sudden accident, occasioned by some disorder or indisposition, the cause of which was not perceived by those that attended her, this unhappy event may possibly expose us to the censure of the world; but the consciousness of having done our duty to preserve life in a time of common danger makes us easy and contented.

About ten days after this, the small pox appearing among us, the aforesaid son upon whom the inoculation had no effect, in the natural way had a kind fever, and recovered very well. The distemper was very fatal in our neighbourhood, insomuch that none escaped who had not had it before; amongst these were six persons who had the small pox by inoculation, some of which were constantly and daily frequently in company with those that had it of the natural sort, without being anyway affected.

In testimony of the above we subscribe,

To the above written particular circumstances attested by us whose names and marks are subscribed, our children being then living.

Joseph Brockbank

Elizabeth Brockbank

Elizabeth Brockbank - Her Mark

Elizabeth Mellor - Her Mark”

The historical narrative that positions Edward Jenner as the singular father of vaccination collapses the moment we confront the archival reality of the 1720s.

Long before Jenner was even born, the practice of inoculation was already being aggressively pushed upon the public, as evidenced by a letter dated November 8, 1723, addressed to James Jurin.

This document, documenting the experiences of Joseph and Elizabeth Brockbank, serves as proof that this was a well-established, experimental program decades before the sanitised versions of history suggest.

The Brockbank letter details the casual, almost reckless, application of inoculation on their own children, noting both the ease of the process in some and the complete lack of initial effect in others.

Most telling is the account of their fifteen-month-old daughter, who suffered a severe bout of the disease after inoculation, yet the parents maintained a chilling sense of duty despite the unhappy event that claimed her life.

They claim this was done to preserve life in a time of common danger, a rhetorical justification that mirrors the fear-based messaging used to enforce medical interventions today.

The document highlights how six people who had undergone this early form of inoculation were in constant contact with those suffering from the natural disease without being affected, reinforcing the narrative that this was a coordinated experiment in tracking and controlling transmission.

It is clear that the science of vaccination did not begin in a rural dairy with cowpox; it began with the deliberate, invasive, and often lethal manipulation of smallpox matter in the 18th century.

We have encountered the name James Jurin repeatedly throughout these records, and it is becoming increasingly evident that he is a central figure in this apparatus who warrants a much deeper, more critical investigation.

Are you surprised, dear reader?

The pieces fall into place with startling clarity:

the vaccination agenda is not the product of benevolent medical discovery, but the deliberate output of a clandestine power structure

James Jurin, the man who sat at the center of the previous correspondence regarding the inoculation experiments, and many other documents we have looked at, was himself a dedicated Freemason and a high-ranking member of the Premier Grand Lodge of England.

This lodge was not a social club; it was the engine room where the intellectual, medical, and scientific elite of the Enlightenment era solidified their control over the human narrative.

Jurin’s role as Secretary of the Royal Society from 1721 to 1727 proves that the experimental manipulation of the public, which he was actively soliciting and documenting, was being directed from the very heart of the establishment.

During this period, the Premier Grand Lodge became a hub for Fellows of the Royal Society, creating a closed-loop network where scientific inquiry was inextricably linked to Masonic influence.

This overlapping nexus allowed these men to dictate the direction of medicine while operating entirely outside the reach of public accountability.

This was a coordinated infiltration of the human body, launched from the dark corners of secret societies and disguised as a fight against disease.

When we realise that Jurin served as President of the Royal College of Physicians and held immense power within the Royal Society, the miracle of vaccination begins to look like a long-term strategic weapon.

This was an orchestrated design to turn the medical institution into a gatekeeper of life and death.

The fraternity did not just study the world; they engineered a path to fundamentally alter the human condition through state-enforced penetration, establishing a legacy of control that persists in every modern medical mandate.

We are looking at the architects of our own imprisonment, men who traded in human pustules and scientific fraud to ensure their influence would span centuries.

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And so, dear reader, a rather horrifying lesson this evening, one we must reflect on.

We have peeled back the layers of a history that was never meant to be read by the uninitiated, exposing not just the mechanics of a medical system, but the cold, calculating heart of an ancient machine.

We have looked into the eyes of those who call themselves our healers, only to find the faces of architects, builders not of health, but of a cage constructed from fear and the hollow promise of salvation.

This has never been a story of medicine; it has been a grand, multi-generational play, where the stage was set in the flickering candlelight of lodges and the script was written in the blood of our ancestors.

They told us that the needle was a key to our freedom, a shield against the terrors of nature, yet every drop of history we have uncovered reveals it to be a tether.

They have moved from the raw, chaotic pustules of the past to the sophisticated, synthetic machinations of the present, but the intent remains immutable:

to break the sovereignty of the human vessel

They treated us as experiments in the 1700s, turning the sanctity of the family into a testing ground for their artificial plagues, and they continue to treat us as assets in a ledger today.

When you see the lineage from the early Royal Society to the modern halls of power, you see a brotherhood that feeds on the very despair it creates.

They are the alchemists of our era, turning our inherent biological fragility into a currency of total control.

We must understand that this is not a system we can reform, nor a narrative we can debate into submission.

You cannot reason with an architect who has already decided that your body is a site for their engineering.

To participate is to succumb to the design; to accept the premise of their protection is to invite the parasite of their influence into the very marrow of your being.

The weight of this realisation is heavy, yes, it is a burden that demands a radical recalibration of how we exist in this world.

It asks us to look at the mandates, the pressures, and the engineered anxieties that surround us and realise they are just the walls of a nursery, designed to keep us compliant, predictable, and forever beneath the watchful gaze of those who think they own the blueprints of our souls.

We are at a crossroads that transcends politics and reaches into the realm of our fundamental right to exist as we were meant to be.

To stand firm is not an act of defiance; it is a sacred reclamation of the spirit against the machine.

It is a commitment to honor the pulse in your own veins, which is not a product of their laboratory, nor a subject of their state-sanctioned experimentation.

The beauty of our resistance lies in the simple, terrifying, and magnificent fact that we belong to ourselves.

When you draw a line in the sand and refuse to let their synthetic influence cross it, you are not just saying no to a procedure; you are severing the thread of a centuries-old deception.

You are awakening to the reality that you are a living, breathing testament to a life that refuses to be codified, patented, or managed.

Let the weight of this truth sink deep into your bones tonight.

We are the survivors of a long, dark occupation of the human spirit.

The archives have betrayed their secret, and in doing so, they have empowered us to see the cracks in their fortress.

Do not fear the discomfort of this truth, for it is the fire that cleanses the mind of their illusions.

Stand tall, hold your sovereignty as the highest virtue, and look toward the dawn with eyes that can finally see the game for what it is.

The narrative they spun is unraveling, and in the silence left behind, we shall find the strength to speak our own names and walk our own paths, unburdened, un-tethered, and entirely free.

Your curiosity and engagement are worth far more to this mission than anything else.

However, should you wish to support the research, all contributions go directly toward securing rare old books and the archival access required to keep pulling at these threads.

But most of all, thank you for getting this far, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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