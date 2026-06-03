Alternative History

Alternative History

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Jaguarcat311's avatar
Jaguarcat311
4h

polio was eradicated by making it illegal to diagnose, but it was caused by pesticides rather than a cartoon.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

Given We're lied to right and left on most everything, We might consider that We are lied to about what causes disease. For profit, experimentation, and control.

"The tetanus jab hasn’t eradicated tetanus." Though I am not sure what causes this disease - or even if it is a real disease, for that matter, whatever it is is not some bug.

"The Covid jab hasn’t eradicated Covid." There was no "covid." When We consider that in 2020, flu deaths were being recorded annually at about 2.5 million, and that in that year they dropped to less than 2,000... What They did to create "covid" was to relabel anything and everything "covid."

The jabs, whose side effects were called "long covid" (They laugh at Us!), created more deaths than normal.

"The flu jab hasn’t eradicated the flu." The flu is a seasonal or immediate detox. If We need to detox, there are good time of the year, so We have "flu season..." And if We took in something in a more immediate way, We see the vomiting...

And these days, many illnesses are caused by EMF - WiFi, 5G/6G, directed energy weapons, and the like.

Seriously, "viruses" and "contagion" have never been honestly proven. Ever.

And yes, "vaccinations" are ghastly, unnecessary, and even deadly. It is wise to avoid them completely.

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