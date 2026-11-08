Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MC's avatar
MC
8hEdited

This reminded in part of this book :

Jack the Ripper: The Final Solution by Stephen Knight

The author of which died aged 33 …..

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Indeed, I give probability approaching 100% that the freemasons were a major part of that whole murder mess.

I do ponder who is at the top of that wretched, ignoble, unEthical, and scummy group. They are the Ones writing the script, casting the actors, and directing from the wings the performance We watch, thinking it's reality, on Plato's cave wall (Our screens, in Their "news"). The hidden hand, the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money).

We are Their participatory audience, and They use live props (bombs, jabs, etc.) on Us.

I find it sad that so Many cannot see that the "wars" are 100% manufactured, that the plannedemics are purposefully created, that "viruses" and "atomic bombs" are fear porn and nothing more.

And I truly wish More were sharing a solution to those moneyed One who keep Humanity in Their thrall.

Let’s Get Rid of Fiat? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-get-rid-of-fiat

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture