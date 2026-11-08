“He who breaks the Mason’s oath shall be pursued by the brethren, and no place shall afford him refuge, even unto death.”

- The Freemasonry Oath 1798

The Second Degree Tracing Board 1810

I have long observed how fraternal bonds operate beneath the surface of British commerce and public life.

Throughout my career, curious mind, I have known leading figures who are Freemasons, not as matter of scandal, just a small personal reminder that these are not abstract historical curiosities locked away in old books.

They are living continuities, threads woven through the very fabric by which business, local authority, and state, are ordered.

“Masonry is interwoven with the daily life of the nation; its brethren sit in the council chamber, the market place, and the halls of legislature.”

- The Freemason’s Quarterly Review 1848

When we turn to Jack the Ripper, these threads cannot be set aside.

“There is a widespread feeling in Whitechapel that some secret influence is at work to stay the hand of justice.”

- The Star, 10th October 1888

Ever since the murders first unfolded, many have suspected that the official story of a lone, unknown killer slipping through Whitechapel’s fog was far from complete.

“It is difficult to believe that all these crimes are the work of one man only, acting without aid or concert.”

- The Times, 7th October 1888

For a long time, the evidence of exactly how widespread Masonic membership was across the establishment remained largely unknown.

Scattered lodge registers, biographical notes, and passing newspaper mentions, but nothing that can be assembled into a comprehensive summary.

“Biographical notices are but fragmentary; many brethren’s names appear only in the local lodge minutes, never in the public press.”

- The Freemason 1882

That changed when Ancestry opened access to a massive archive of British Freemason records spanning 1733 to 1923:

over two million names, with lodges, initiation dates, professions and ranks preserved in handwritten registers

Since then, curious mind, it has been possible to trace precisely which individuals connected to the Ripper Inquiry were Masons, and to see just how deeply Masonic membership ran through the police, judiciary, parliament, military, medicine and the ruling class at the very moment of the Whitechapel Murders.

“The archive, which has been made available by Ancestry, contains more than two million names of British Freemasons from 1733 to 1923… It reveals the extent of Masonic influence in the upper reaches of society at the height of Britain’s imperial grandeur, including monarchs, MPs, judges, police officers, military men, doctors and engineers.”

- The Telegraph, Was Titanic inquiry scuppered by the Freemasons? 2014

Worldwide Masonic Directory

This is where today’s lesson shall begin, dear reader.

The archive itself is a record of membership, dates and lodges.

From that foundation, writers such as Bruce Robinson and Michael A. Hoffman have built a much larger case:

that the Ripper killings bore marks of Masonic ritual

They claim that Sir Charles Warren, Donald Swanson, the coroners and police surgeons involved were bound by Masonic oath; and that the Goulston Street graffiti was not anti‑Semitic scrawl but a coded Masonic reference.

Translation:

“ The Juwes are The men that Will not be Blamed for nothing”

It is also alleged that the identity of the killer was shielded not to protect one man, but to safeguard the whole system of power.

As always, curious mind, the final weighing of what is evidence and what is interference rests with you.

The release of those once secret archives has led some researchers to argue that the British elite of the Victorian era was overwhelmingly Masonic, and that Jack the Ripper was protected by a Masonic‑infused police force.

Ancestry’s archive holds the names of more than two million British Freemasons covering the years 1733‑1923; contemporary reporting, such as the previously cited piece in The Telegraph, notes that this archive reveals the extent of Masonic influence in the upper reaches of society at the height of Britain’s imperial grandeur.

Among those names identified within these registers are figures linked directly to the Ripper case, including those put forward as candidates for Jack the Ripper himself.

According to the readings advanced by Bruce Robinson, the man in question was Michael Maybrick, an obscure vocalist, whose identity, Robinson argues, was shielded by fellow Masons.

He lays this theory out in his work:

They All Love Jack: Busting the Ripper

Within it, Robinson claims that the Ripper murders were intricately planned Masonic rituals.

He points to several features of the killings which he claims bear this stamp, like the symbol of a compass said to be carved into Catherine Eddowes face; the removal of meal buttons and coins from the bodies of Eddowes and Annie Chapman; and the cryptic graffiti found daubed on the wall at Goulston Street, which he describes as the most flagrant clue of all.

The Masonic archive confirms that Michael Maybrick and his brother James Maybrick were both Freemasons.

Michael Maybrick was an eminent English composer and senior Freemason whose prominence within the fraternity has central focus in modern true-crime theories.

- Wikipedia 2006

It is said that, in the handwritten lodge registers, which I have been unable to access, Michael Maybrick is listed as a vocalist and a member of St Andrew’s Lodge from 1863 until 1887, which would mean he left the lodge just one year before the nine‑week period in 1888 when the five canonical Whitechapel Murders unfolded, one of the most enduring unsolved cases in British history.

James Maybrick, too, is recorded within these Masonic registers, and is identified by Robinson as holding a position on the Supreme Grand Council of Freemasons; he was also a travelling performer, moving across the country in the years leading up to 1888.

"Maybrick was on the Supreme Grand Council of Freemasons and toured Britain as a performer. His handwritten entry in the records describes him as a 'vocalist'."

- The Mirror 2015

This is the foundation upon which occult and alternative researchers have built the claim that Jack the Ripper’s murders were Masonic blood rituals.

They point first to the pattern of the wounds:

four of the five canonical Ripper victims’ throats were cut from left to right

This is a detail linked to the Masonic Entered Apprentice penal sign.

It is further argued that in the several cases we’re intestines were severed, lifted out of the body and placed over the victim’s left shoulder, this is a parallel drawn directly from the fate of the three Juwes of Masonic legend:

Jubela, Jubelo and Jubelum

They are said, in Masonic tradition, to have been ripped open and their entrails cast over their left shoulders.

“Jubela, Jubelo and Jubelum, the three Juwes, were condemned to suffer death; their bodies were torn open and their bowels cast over their left shoulders.”

- The Three Distinct Knocks 1760

The location of Catherine Eddowes murder is central to this line of reasoning.

Her body was found in Mitre Square, London.

Nearby stood the Mitre Tavern, the meeting place of the Lodge of Joppa; according to Masonic mythology, it was on the coast of Joppa that the three Juwes were captured.

Additionally, mitre and square are fundamental working tools of Freemasonry.

After the discovery of Eddowes body, her blood‑soaked apron was found in Goulston Street, above which the chalk message was written:

“The Juwes are the men that will not be blamed for nothing.”

Michael A. Hoffman, in Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, argues that the ‘will not be blamed for nothing’ refers not to Jewish people, but to those three Entered Apprentice figures of Masonic legend.

Sir Charles Warren, Chief Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and a senior Freemason, ordered the graffito erased before it could be photographed; Warren himself made a written record of the wording, preserved within the Private Letter Book of the Metropolitan Police held at the Public Record Office.

One could argue that, as with many ritual‑themed unsolved mysteries, the true identity of Jack the Ripper was concealed by a police force and government heavily populated by Freemasons.

The archives reveal that Freemasons occupied prominent positions within the Scotland Yard inquiry.

Sir Charles Warren, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, was a founding member of the Quatuor Coronati Lodge and an authority on Masonic history and ritual; he appointed Chief Inspector Donald Swanson, also identified as a Mason, to act as his eyes and ears on the Ripper case.

Further, the records identify Wynne Baxter and Henry Crawford, two coroners presiding over the Ripper inquests, as Masons; at least three of the police surgeons who examined the victims’ bodies are also listed as Masonic members.

Robinson’s interview with The Telegraph expands this wider institutional argument:

“It was endemic in the way England ran itself. At the time of Jack the Ripper, there were something like 360 Tory MPs, 330 of which I can identify as Masons. The whole of the ruling class was Masonic, from the heir to the throne down. It was part of being in the club. Part of the whole ethic of Freemasonry is whatever it is, however it’s done, you protect the brotherhood, and that’s what happened. They weren’t protecting Jack the Ripper, they were protecting the system that Jack the Ripper was threatening. And to protect the system, they had to protect him. And the Ripper knew it.”

The same archive that illuminates the Ripper‑connected names also reveals the breadth of Masonic influence across every sphere of British imperial life.

Among the two million entries are monarchs Edward VII, Edward VIII and George VI; military figures ranging from the Duke of Wellington to Lord Kitchener.

Writers and artists including Oscar Wilde, Rudyard Kipling, Sir Henry Irving, Gilbert and Sullivan.

Explorers Ernest Shackleton and Captain Robert Falcon Scott; scientists Edward Jenner and Sir Alexander Fleming.

Dr Thomas Barnardo; businessman Harry Selfridge; and thousands of engineers such as Thomas Telford who underpinned Britain’s industrial expansion.

Where professions are specified, the archive lists roughly 5,500 police officers, thousands of military personnel, 170 judges, 169 MPs, 16 bishops and at least one Indian prince.

It is vital to repeat, as always:

the Ancestry archive proves Masonic membership, initiation dates, lodge affiliation, and the scale of Masonic presence within Victorian British society

As always, curious mind, you must weigh each thread for yourself, separate what is written in the records from what is read into them, and decide how much weight these overlapping connections truly carry.

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