Alternative History

Alternative History

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
1h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-conspiracy-theory-to

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
5m

TIMELINE OF PEOPLES HEALTH IMPROVEMENT DEBATE REQUIRED!?

There needs to be a proper open and honest debate about where the big improvements came from in peoples health!? Also a timeline of events and improvements. I say it was the improvement in water/housing/sewage etc

. People living in less cramped spaces and on top of one another. But governments/MSM/WEF/WHO/FULL FACTS/medics etc all claim it was PHARMA. Who pays them millions of pounds/dollars etc?

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