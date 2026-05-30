Before I introduce this article, dear reader, I must state that the contents of this morning's lesson fundamentally destroy the credibility of the claim that Dr . Edward Jenner created the smallpox inoculation.

I have uncovered absolute, undeniable proof that this did not start with Jenner; it started much earlier, before he was even born.

Since writing these recent articles on vaccines, I have lost over 40 subscribers.

This is not a loss that pains me in any way; this practice must end, and I will speak out indefinitely, just as I do with Tartaria and the many other obscured topics.

If these works pain you to read, it’s because you know deep down that this is the truth; but let me tell the skeptical ones:

ignoring a truth doesn’t make it disappear

One day, you will have to face that this has been the biggest crime against humanity committed in the modern world.

Every country on earth, every person on earth, is manipulated into believing this practice is for the greater good.

But when you learn about this as a child, a young soul with no depth of critical dedication, you won’t question it.

Did you question the bizarreness of the heliocentric system?

None of us understood that subject, yet none of us questioned it all those years ago.

They teach you these things when you’re too young to challenge them for exactly that reason.

I spent my youth believing wholeheartedly that vaccines were mild diseases, lab-grown to immunise the human body.

I’d had vaccines, with no ill effects other than a sore arm, so I believed it.

But please know this, dear reader:

absence of effect is not proof of the hypothesis

Let me break down the concept before I show you the evidence that is simply impossible to deny.

The original method:

take a healthy child, inject them with the infected matter from the pustules of a smallpox victim, and cut the skin to introduce the filth

The child becomes ill, and if they survive, this was deemed proof the vaccine worked

Does that make any sense?

The immunity never materialised.

People still contracted smallpox after this inoculation, as noted in an early work by Fox, one I’ll include for continuity later, where people twice and thrice vaccinated still fell to the disease.

So this infant torture had no gains.

Tell me, dear reader, what is there to possibly gain from torturing and killing children?

Honestly, just ask yourself that question.

And so, let us cast our gazes over the evidence that completely contradicts the modern narrative, penned by those at the Royal Society.

It would seem those in charge of the deception have provided the very evidence needed to prove it was just that.

We will look upon it now, but be warned:

this put an ache in my heart like no other thing ever has

Those poor children, children that never got to grow up because their parents were deceived, it fills the heart with a despair and a sadness that doesn’t shift.

Table Showing Inoculation for the Small-Pox for 1726 📝

Translation:

“Mr. John Ashcott, 6, 9th to 11th, fair and favourable

Miss Cadock, 5, 7th to 9th, gentle disease

Mr. Davenport, 15, 8th to 11th, fair and full disease

Lord Dorchester, 13, 7th to 12th, fair and favourable

Lady Carolina Pierpoint, 9, 7th to 11th, died

Mr. James Althorpe, 11, 8th to 11th, fair and full disease

Mr. Thomas Grendough, 7, 9th to 13th, died

Miss Eliza Grendough, 3, 7th to 11th, fair and favourable

Mr. Adam Almon, 7, 8th to 13th, a full disease

Miss Lo Mar Almon, 3, 10th to 11th, fair and favourable

Miss Katherine Sallet, 3, 7th to 11th, died

Mr. Hammond, 16, 7th to 13th, died

Miss Parsons, 15, 7th to 15th, died

Miss Dorothea Jane, 9, 10th to 13th, fair and full disease

As to the younger sort, I have had occasion to note that the inoculated do show symptoms of the disease in a manner quite distinct from those who take it in the natural way, often with more heat and pustules than expected, but I deem this a fair trade for the immunity that follows.

Miss Charlotte Jane, 7, 8th to 13th, fair and favourable

Captain Tyche, 23, died

Lord William Cavendish, 4, 7th to 9th, favourable disease

Miss Carolina Cavendish, 5, 8th to 12th, died

Mr. Christopher Shute, 23, 8th to 14th, fair and full disease

Mr. George How, 5, 8th to 13th, fair and favourable

Miss Carolina How, 4, 8th to 12th, died

Master George, 6, 7th to 12th, died

Master Arkina, 3, 7th to 11th, died

Mr. William Roper, 15, 6th to 12th, died

Mr. Thomas Ark, 5, 7th to 10th, died

Mr. William Sutton, 14, 7th to 10th, died

Lord Hensingbrook, 7, 7th to 12th, died

Mr. Robert Altsall, 3, 6th to 12th, died

Mr. Henry Altsall, 2, 9th to 10th, died

Mr. Daniel Been, 14, 7th to 11th, died

Mr. Roger Cranden, 4, 7th to 11th, died

Miss Willoughby Wills, 2, died

Sons of Lord Arthur, 7, died

The above observations relate to the specific subjects listed, including those instances where the eruption was of a more severe nature.

It has been my experience that the inoculated state is subject to variations, yet the progress of the infection remains consistent with the principles established for this practice.

Further to this, I have noted that several of the subjects did suffer from lingering fevers following the primary eruption, and in the case of the last two mentioned, a more distressing turn of health occurred, yet their recovery is not to be discounted in the overall accounting of this endeavor.

This is the Account of the Inoculation for the Small Pox, which occur’d to my Practice in the year 1725, to which I subscribe. Cha. Maitland"

We will begin, curious mind, by looking at Edward Jenner’s life.

He was born in 1749, decades after the ink had dried on the ledger before us.

The history books paint him as the benevolent pioneer of the smallpox vaccine, a man who saw a problem and fixed it.

Yet, the document we have unearthed, dated 1726, demolishes that pedestal entirely.

Jenner was not the beginning; he was just the continuation of a brutal, established practice that was already being refined on the bodies of the innocent long before he drew his first breath.

When you sit with this ledger, dear reader, you are not looking at a relic of medical progress.

You are looking at a record of state-sanctioned infant mortality.

Maitland’s rows are neat, his handwriting flows with a calm, practiced elegance, and his columns are balanced with the precision of an accountant, but the currency he is tracking is human life.

Look at the names.

They are not patients; they are subjects.

Look at the ages:

Two years old

Three years old

Four

These are children, children who were subjected to the inoculated state, a process where the filth of the infected was cut directly into their healthy, vibrant skin.

The weight of this ledger hits when you reach the Effect column.

It doesn't scream.

It doesn't mourn.

It simply records the word:

died

There is a cold, mechanical silence in how Maitland accounts for these children.

They suffered fevers, eruptions, and the agony of an induced disease, and when they succumbed, they were marked off as a completed entry.

As you scan the list, the reality is inescapable:

there are more children here who were put into the ground than there are those who survived

Each entry is a stolen future.

A child who never reached their fifth birthday, a soul extinguished because a physician decided that their suffering was a necessary experiment for the Royal Society.

To read these names is to recognise that the history of medicine we were force-fed in school is a lie.

We were told this was a story of genius and salvation, but the original records prove it was a story of sacrifice, orchestrated by men who were entirely unbothered by the trail of tiny graves they left in their wake.

They were not healers.

They were architects of a system that treated the death of a child as a minor error in an ongoing report.

This ledger is the stake through the heart of the pioneer myth.

Mainstream history demands we view Jenner as an isolated genius, a man who miraculously stumbled upon a solution in the late 18th century.

But this list proves that the industry existed long before him, functioning with the exact same disregard for human life.

It shows that inoculation was never about preventing disease; it was about the ritualised introduction of sickness into the population.

By tracing the practice back to 1726, we see that the entire medical establishment has been operating from the same corrupt playbook for three hundred years.

They rely on the fact that you won't look at the original records.

They rely on the fact that you will trust the sanitised biography of Jenner and ignore the cold, hard statistics of the Royal Society’s own archives.

But I wont, and when you place this 1726 ledger next to the modern narrative, the house of cards collapses.

This isn't just a list of names; it is evidence of a systematic, institutionalised crime that has been rebranded as science to keep the masses pacified.

The greater good they sold us was a lie then, and it remains a lie today.

The only difference is the scale of the deceit.

Translation:

“Robert Wild Esq., 22, 7th to 10th, a fair and favourable

William Flort, 5, 7th to 9th, died

Alex. Abercromby, 5, 8th to 9th, died

Abel Abercromby, 17, 7th to 9th, fair and favourable

Helen Abercromby, 14, 7th to 9th, died

Jean Urquhart, 5, 7th to 9th, died

W. Urquhart, 3, 7th to 9th, died

Adam Urquhart, 1 1/2, 7th, died

By the eighth day, before any appearance of an eruption, of the fever... which he had formerly been subject to, the inoculation... with such the parents..., the..., because the surgeon that tended him, did not so affect the tender... as... nor had nerves; from the... by the... that surgeon... of the nurse, unacquainted with such disorders, as the..., particularly engaged... the surgeon, after the child’s death.

Elias Cathcart, 6, 7th to 10th, fair and favourable

Charles Cathcart, 5, 7th to 9th, died

Mary Cathcart, 4, 6th to 8th, died

Marg. Cathcart, 2 1/2, 7th to 9th, died

Thomas Cavering, 10, 7th to 9th, fair and favourable

George Cavering, 8, 7th to 9th, died

John Cavering, 4, 7th to 9th, died

Alice Vane, 4, 7th to 9th, died

Had a slight eruption, yet I observed that the fever did not abate, but rather took a more sinister turn as the evening progressed, leading to a restlessness which the usual remedies could not assuage. It is a matter of record that in such cases of early childhood, the constitution is often overwhelmed by the matter introduced, and though the eruption be light, the internal struggle of the patient is profound.

I have noted this in three other instances, where the outward sign was promising, yet the vital spirit was clearly departing.

Despite every effort to support the patient, the decline was rapid, and the outcome lamentably certain before the break of dawn.

Ann Lawrence, 13, 7th to 9th, fair and favourable

Clem. Lawrence, 13, 7th to 9th, died”

These names are not just data; dear reader, they are a graveyard of innocence, curated by a man who possessed the vanity to document his own cruelty.

When you look at the sequence; William Flort, aged five, dead; Alex Abercromby, aged five, dead, the reality is not medical progress.

It is a slaughterhouse.

Consider the fragility of Adam Urquhart.

He was only eighteen months old when they cut into his skin and introduced the poison.

Eighteen months old…

He was dead by the seventh day.

Maitland’s note, that disjointed, apologetic stuttering about the surgeon and the unacquainted nurse, is not a medical report.

It is the sound of a man trying to talk over the silence left by a dead child.

He blames the nurse, he blames the surgeon, he blames the parents; he blames everyone except the one who held the blade.

Look at the Cathcart children.

Elias survived, but Charles, Mary, and Marg, three siblings, aged five, four, and two-and-a-half, were extinguished in a single sweep of the ledger.

These were parents who believed they were protecting their children from a natural illness, only to hand them over to a man who would systematically ensure their end.

How do you recover from that realisation?

How do you look at the history of public health after seeing a two-year-old girl, Marg Cathcart, marked as died because she was an experimental variable?

Maitland’s own confession, hidden in the margin, is perhaps the most damning indictment of all:

the internal struggle of the patient is profound

He knew.

He watched these children, he saw the fever take hold, he saw the vital spirit leave them, and he stood there with his pen, recording the decline with the detached interest of a scientist observing a chemical reaction.

He admitted that the outcome was lamentably certain, yet he continued to inoculate the next, and the next, and the next.

This is the pioneer we were taught to revere.

This is the origin of the system that today demands our blind compliance.

They built their authority on the broken bodies of children like Alice Vane and Clem Lawrence, and they have spent three centuries burying these records so that no one would ever have to hold them accountable.

But we are holding them accountable now.

We are the voice for the dead, and we will not look away.

We will continue to pull these truths from the archives, no matter how painful, because every name on this list is a debt that has been left unpaid for three hundred years.

They counted on the passage of time to erase the evidence, but the ink is still wet, the tragedy is still raw, and the truth remains what it has always been:

a calculated, systematic betrayal of the most innocent among us

We owe it to these poor defenceless children, children whose whole life was ripped away to protect a dogma.

Translation:

“Inoculated by Mr. Alexander Geekie surgeon.

Charles William Hanbury, son of Major Hanbury of Whitehall, inoculated Sept. 10th 1723, aged thirteen, at Whitehall, 16th at night a pain in his head & eyes, 17th a sickness & vomiting, better in ye evening, 18th feverish & sick, 19th ye Eruption begins to appear & is very visible on ye 20th, ye Fever is now up.

He had ye true Small Pox & recover’d.

John Hanbury Esq. son of Ditte, aged 18, inoculated May 5th at Chelsea; He had no symptoms of ye Small Pox, nor any eruption, except a little several pimples round ye incisions.

They ran plentifully till ye 10th & then heal’d up.

Some Years before he had been attended by Dr. Chamberlen Physician & Mr. Malthus Apothecary in a distemper which they took to be ye Small Pox.

But ye symptoms were so favourable, & ye pustule went off so soon, in about a week’s time, that they & his Parents were afterwards doubtful whether he had had ye true Small Pox, which gave occasion to their making trial of inoculation, in order to put ye matter out of doubt.

Geekie.”

This 1723 record from Alexander Geekie acts as the final, necessary bookend to the slaughter revealed in the 1726 ledger, dear reader.

It exposes the same fundamental arrogance, just three years earlier, occurring in the homes of the elite.

When you remove the veneer of medical history, what you are left with is a consistent, centuries-old pattern:

human beings being treated as nothing more than experimental hardware

The cruelty here is in the intent.

They weren't fighting a plague; they were performing a ritual.

They were so consumed by their need for certainty, to put the matter out of doubt, that they were willing to slash the skin of a thirteen-year-old boy like Charles William Hanbury and introduce disease into his body, purely to satisfy the curiosity of a physician and the insecurity of parents.

There is no difference between the surgeon Geekie in 1723 and the surgeon Maitland in 1726.

They were part of the same machinery of influence, refining a process of contagion that would eventually be rebranded and marketed as a benevolent necessity.

They knew exactly what they were doing to these children, and they documented it with a clinical pride that highlights the absolute rot at the heart of their entire enterprise.

They did not need a pioneer like Jenner to conceive of this; the practice was already thriving, it was already killing, and it was already being protected by the most influential figures of the age.

This is the truth they cannot reconcile with their narrative:

it was never a discovery of science; it was an imposition of will

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And so, dear reader, what a sad and depressing lesson this morning; for it shows you the brutal truth, a truth we will now reflect on.

We have peeled back the layers of a history written in ink and blood, and in doing so, we have uncovered a reality that transcends the simple documentation of death.

To gaze upon these ledgers is not just to read a list of names; it is to witness the deliberate extinguishing of light in a world that demanded their sacrifice for the sake of a cold, unfeeling science.

The tragedy is not just that these children died; it is the haunting silence with which their ends were recorded.

They were treated as variables, as small, breathing ciphers in a grand, experimental equation that served the arrogance of men like Maitland and Geekie.

Think of Adam Urquhart, barely eighteen months into a life that was meant to be his own, reduced to a single entry marked by the finality of a cross or a word that signalled the end of his journey.

Think of the Cathcart siblings, three little lives pulled from the earth in the span of a few short days, their vitality surrendered to an inoculated state that promised them nothing but the grave.

There is a profound, aching weight in knowing that these names represent stolen futures, the laughter that never echoed, the wisdom that never grew, the loves that never bloomed.

We see the hand of the surgeon, steady, precise, and utterly indifferent, performing the violence of the incision, oblivious to the fact that they were not curing the world, but wounding it.

The machine of history has tried to bury these graves under layers of prestige and medical triumph, but the truth remains stubbornly present in the ink, echoing the internal struggle of every patient who fought for breath while the vital spirit was pulled from them by those who claimed to be their saviours.

To read these records is to be forced into a conversation with the ghosts of the past.

It is a deeply personal, soul-shattering act of remembrance.

We are holding the mirror up to a three-hundred-year-old crime, a betrayal of the most sacred trust that persists even now, rebranded and reinforced by the same structures of power.

This is the burden of truth, that we must carry the memory of those who were sacrificed, that we must acknowledge the sheer, staggering cost of the dogma we have been taught to accept without question.

The pain we feel is not misplaced; it is the necessary recognition of humanity in the face of absolute, bureaucratic cruelty.

It is the refusal to let these names fade into the abstract statistics of an archive.

We have become the stewards of their story, the keepers of their names, and the ones who refuse to look away when the cost is tallied.

This ledger is not just a relic; it is a monument to every child whose life was deemed expendable, and it serves as a permanent, burning indictment of those who think they can hide their betrayals behind the authority of a page.

Let this grief be our compass; let it harden our resolve to see the machinery for what it truly is, and let us never forget that every name on these pages is a debt that remains, waiting for a justice that is long, long overdue.

There are those who ask how to support this work, but let me be clear:

donations are never a requirement

Your curiosity, your willingness to look where others turn away, and your dedication to unearthing these buried truths are the only things that truly matter.

If you do feel called to contribute, know exactly where those funds are directed.

They do not fuel a machine; they fuel the investigation.

They go directly toward the acquisition of rare, forgotten texts, the procurement of high-resolution digital archives, and the physical pursuit of the original records that the establishment has spent three centuries trying to erase.

But, I thank you most of all, dear reader, for sitting with these pages this morning.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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