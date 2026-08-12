If the main goal of modern healthcare was to cure the individual of illness, then the whole industry wouldn’t have been privatised.

It never used to be.

The NHS was founded in 1948 with 3 main principles:

Universal coverage : The system must meet the needs of everyone.

Tax-funded : Services are free at the point of delivery.

Clinical need: Care is based on sickness, not ability to pay.

Humble beginnings, modest enough propositions, and I have to say I agree with them wholeheartedly.

But that’s not how it works.

The system, as it stands today, doesn’t meet the demand of all that need it, if it did, there wouldn’t be people in a&e for up-to 5 days before being seen.

The funding for the NHS is through taxation, yet if the money we pay in tax was actually sent to the NHS, then the aforementioned point of poor coverage wouldn’t exist.

I have family that work within the NHS, the main issue is underfunding, and understaffed; so if the promise was for it to be funded by the taxpayer:

where is the money going?

Then the care being based on sickness, it is really a rather broad definition, with a range of perspectives regarding what it could mean.

Perhaps, care being based on the individual would have been a more human and honest approach…

The British government pledged to build 40 to 46 new hospitals in the last months of 2019.

However, official audit reports from the National Audit Office show that the vast majority of these projects are still in the planning stages, delayed, or are actually major updates to existing structures rather than brand-new buildings.

Only around 5 schemes in that specific project are active today, and none of those are remotely close to being finished.

Yet the 5 that are currently active, are not new hospitals, they are old ones that are being refurbished.

So has the government lied to us?

They claimed to build 40-46 NEW hospitals, yet their actions don’t match their promises; and after 7 years, they haven’t built a single one.

The British government, between the present moment and 2015, have sent £500,000,000 of our tax money to Israel.

Half a billion pounds…

Yet we, as a nation, are struggling.

We are at the brink of collapse; homelessness is rising, poverty is at record levels, and many pensioners cannot even afford to turn the gas on.

But our leaders consider it negligible, as-long as the gears of war turn.

Rupert Lowe is a British politician, he masquerades as a man with purely British values, with a strong sense of pride for this island.

So why then, would he share a tweet professing his love for Israel?

Mr. Lowe has never tweeted that we should pledge allegiance to Britain, only Israel, now isn’t that strange, dear reader?

If you wanted to fight for British values, would you commit entirely to Israel, or Britain?

The answer, I thought, was obvious, but not according to the next potential PM.

We may wander the halls of modern ambition until the day ends, but what good would that do, curious mind.

What we will do instead, is look upon the books of old, the medical books of old, and continue with our journey through the pages of Mr. Fox’s terrific work:

A Model Botanic Guide to Health

A Model Botanic Guide to Health 📖

As this is the second part in a running series, I would advise you to read the prior instalment first.

How to Use Herbs As Medicine 📰

Hydrangea — Hydrangea Arborescens

Properties: Cathartic • Diuretic

Uses: Used for stone in the bladder and kidney complaints.

Hyssop — Hyssopus Officinalis

Properties: Expectorant • Tonic • Aromatic

Uses: Used for humoral asthma, persistent coughs, headache, and related conditions.

Iceland Moss — Cetraria Islandica

Properties: Demulcent • Tonic • Astringent

Uses: Used as both medicine and nourishment during wasting and consumption.

Ipecacuanha — Cephaelis Ipecacuanha

Properties: Diaphoretic • Emetic • Expectorant

Uses: Used to clear coughs and colds; induces phlegm and relieves spasm in whooping cough.

Irish Moss — Chondrus Crispus

Properties: Demulcent • Tonic • Astringent

Uses: Has the same properties and uses as Iceland Moss above.

Jaborandi — Pilocarpus Jaborandi

Properties: Stimulant • Diaphoretic • Expectorant

Uses: Used for bronchial inflammation, asthma, and congestion affecting the lungs.

Jalap — Ipomœa Purga

Properties: Cathartic • Laxative

Uses: Used for stubborn constipation, sluggish liver function, and related disorders.

Jamaica Dogwood — Piscidia Erythrina

Properties: Nervine • Sedative

Uses: Used to calm bronchial irritation and spasm; also valued as a gentle nerve sedative, especially in asthma.

Juniper Berries — Juniperus Communis

Properties: Diuretic • Carminative • Stimulant

Uses: Strongly promotes urine flow; particularly valued for relieving fluid retention and dropsy.

Kava-Kava — Piper Methysticum

Properties: Tonic • Stimulant • Diuretic

Uses: Historically used for gonorrhoea and urinary inflammation; also used to strengthen the bladder and relieve weakness, especially in children.

Knotgrass — Polygonum Erectum

Properties: Astringent • Carminative

Uses: Used to settle loose bowels and digestive upset; relieves nausea, cramping, and stomach discomfort.

Kola — Sterculia Acuminata

Properties: Nervine • Diuretic • Tonic

Uses: Used to strengthen and steady the heartbeat; also employed as a restorative tonic for the nerves.

Kousso — Hagenia Abyssinica

Properties: Laxative • Anthelmintic

Uses: Specifically valued for expelling tapeworms and all varieties of intestinal parasites.

Lady's Slipper — Cypripedium Pubescens

Properties: — See American Valerian entry elsewhere in this work

Uses: Employed as a gentle, calming nerve remedy.

Life Root — Senecio Aureus

Properties: Emmenagogue • Diuretic • Peculiar • Astringent

Uses: Used to restore healthy monthly rhythm; also clears gravel and stone from the kidneys and bladder, and settles bowel looseness and diarrhoea.

Lily-of-the-Valley — Convallaria Majalis

Properties: Tonic • Diuretic • Cardiac

Uses: Used specifically for weakness and strain of the heart; regulates irregular heartbeat, reduces swelling and fluid retention, and eases dropsy.

Lily, White Pond — Nymphæa Odorata

Properties: Peculiar • Demulcent • Astringent • Tonic

Uses: Used historically for swollen glands, chronic discharges, and persistent unhealthy skin or bodily fluxes.

Lily, Yellow Water — Nuphar Advena

Properties: Peculiar • Emollient • Astringent • Tonic

Uses: Has the same properties and applications as White Pond Lily above.

Liquorice Root — Glycyrrhiza Glabra

Properties: Demulcent • Expectorant • Laxative

Uses: A chief ingredient in remedies for coughs, sore throat, hoarseness, and asthma; soothes and softens inflamed tissues throughout the chest and throat.

American Liverwort — Anemone Hepatica

Properties: Tonic • Astringent • Peculiar

Uses: Used to settle indigestion, and to support the stomach and liver.

Lobelia Herb — Lobelia Inflata

Properties: Emetic • Diaphoretic • Expectorant

Uses: One of the most valuable remedies to induce cleansing; highly esteemed in asthma and all complaints affecting the lungs.

Lobelia Seed — Lobelia Inflata Semina

Properties: Emetic • Diaphoretic • Expectorant

Uses: Has the same properties and actions as the herb, but is considerably stronger.

Loosestrife — Lysimachia Vulgaris

Properties: Astringent • Expectorant

Uses: Used to stop bleeding, including bleeding from the lungs, womb, and bowels; also used as a gargle to strengthen and soothe a relaxed, weakened throat.

Lovage — Levisticum Officinale

Properties: Diuretic • Carminative

Uses: Used to settle complaints affecting the stomach, liver, and kidneys.

Lungwort — Sticta Pulmonaria

Properties: Peculiar • Astringent • Demulcent

Uses: Used with great benefit in wasting and consumption, persistent coughs, and all complaints affecting the lungs.

Male-Fern — Dryopteris Filix-Mas

Properties: Vermifuge • Anthelmintic

Uses: Specifically and reliably used to expel tapeworms from the body.

Maidenhair — Adiantum Capillus-Veneris

Properties: Expectorant • Cardiac • Stomachic

Uses: Highly valued for coughs, asthma, and all disorders affecting the chest.

American Mandrake Root — Podophyllum Peltatum

Properties: Purgative • Cathartic • Alternative to Mercury

Uses: Powerful in clearing fluid retention and dropsy; also used for sluggish liver function, venereal complaints, and hardened swellings of the glands.

Marigold — Calendula Officinalis

Properties: Stimulant • Diaphoretic

Uses: Encourages perspiration to help clear fevers; also strengthens and tones the stomach.

Marsh Mallow — Althæa Officinalis

Properties: Emollient • Demulcent • Astringent

Uses: Soothing and protective in asthma, dysentery, and inflammation of the kidneys; also applied as a warm fomentation or poultice to soften and reduce swellings and irritations.

Sweet Marjoram — Origanum Majorana

Properties: Tonic • Emmenagogue • Stimulant

Uses: Mostly employed to flavour foods and preparations.

Wild Marjoram — Origanum Vulgare

Properties: Tonic • Emmenagogue • Stimulant

Uses: Encourages gentle perspiration; also used by women to restore and regulate the monthly flow when suppressed by cold or chill.

Matico — Piper Angustifolium

Properties: Astringent • Stimulant • Diuretic

Uses: Used for abnormal discharges, inflammation, piles, and persistent bleeding; also used to settle dysentery.

Meadowsweet — Spiræa Ulmaria

Properties: Aromatic • Astringent • Diuretic

Uses: Used for fluid retention and dropsy, kidney complaints, and especially to settle diarrhoea in infants and young children.

Mezereon — Daphne Mezereum

Properties: Stimulant • Alterative • Diuretic

Uses: Used historically for syphilis, hardened glandular swellings, and chronic joint pain and rheumatism.

Mistletoe — Viscum Album

Properties: Nervine • Antispasmodic • Tonic

Uses: Used historically for hysteria, epilepsy, St. Vitus' dance, and other disorders of the nervous system.

Motherwort — Leonurus Cardiaca

Properties: Antispasmodic • Tonic • Nervine • Emmenagogue

Uses: Used to calm hysteria and general weakness; also valued as a strengthening tonic for the female reproductive system.

Mountain Flax — Linum Catharticum

Properties: Diuretic • Laxative • Cathartic

Uses: A gentle yet reliable cleansing remedy, suitable for both children and adults.

Mountain Grape — Berberis Aquifolium

Properties: Alterative • Tonic

Uses: Used to strengthen weak digestion and settle the stomach; also employed historically for deep-seated blood conditions and glandular disorders.

Mouse-ear — Hieracium Pilosella

Properties: Astringent • Tonic • Expectorant

Uses: Highly valued for persistent whooping cough and all other complaints affecting the lungs.

Mugwort — Artemisia Vulgaris

Properties: Diuretic • Alternative to Mercury • Nervine • Emmenagogue

Uses: Promotes healthy perspiration, urine flow, and regulates the monthly cycle when suppressed.

Mullein — Verbascum Thapsus

Properties: Demulcent • Astringent • Peculiar

Uses: Soothing and protective in all lung diseases, persistent coughs, and wasting conditions; also used to control bleeding from the lungs or bowels.

White Mustard Seed — Brassica Alba

Properties: Stimulant • Diuretic • Emetic

Uses: A valuable ingredient in preparations for poor digestion, constipation, fluid retention, and related complaints.

Myrrh — Balsamodendron Myrrha

Properties: Stimulant • Tonic

Uses: Applied externally and internally for stubborn ulcers, slow-healing wounds, and chronic sore throats; also taken internally as a restorative tonic.

Nettle Seed — Urtica Dioica

Properties: Astringent • Tonic • Diuretic

Uses: Used in the early stages of wasting and consumption; also valued for blood in the urine and kidney irritation.

Nightblooming Cereus — Cactus Grandiflorus

Properties: Tonic • Sedative • Diuretic

Uses: Specifically used for disorders of the heart — including palpitations, nervous pain along the nerves, and kidney complaints.

Nutmeg — Myristica Fragrans

Properties: Aromatic • Astringent • Stomachic

Uses: Valued to settle severe and sudden headaches, calm the digestion, and stop diarrhoea and dysentery.

Oak Bark — Quercus Robur

Properties: Astringent • Tonic • Antiseptic

Uses: Used as a gargle and wash for putrid, inflamed, or ulcerated sore throats and unhealthy sores anywhere on the body.

Olive Oil — Olea Europæa

Properties: Emollient • Apérient • Laxative

Uses: Widely used in household remedies; also taken in teaspoonful doses to help dissolve and flush gallstones.

Parsley Piert — Alchemilla Arvensis

Properties: Demulcent • Diuretic

Uses: Specifically valued to clear gravel and stones from the kidneys and bladder, and to relieve inflammation of those organs.

Parsley Root — Petroselinum Sativum

Properties: Apérient • Emetic • Diuretic

Uses: Highly esteemed in all kidney disorders, fluid retention, and dropsical swellings.

Pellitory of the Wall — Parietaria Officinalis

Properties: Laxative • Diuretic

Uses: Excellent for clearing stone, gravel, sharp pain in the kidneys, and retention of urine.

Pennyroyal — Mentha Pulegium

Properties: Carminative • Stimulant • Stomachic • Emmenagogue

Uses: Made into a strong tea; used to restore suppressed urine flow, relieve monthly obstruction, clear gravel, ease colicky pains, and break out rash or eruptive complaints in children.

Peppermint — Mentha Piperita

Properties: Stomachic • Stimulant • Sudorific

Uses: Calms nervous irritation of the stomach, settles wind and bloating, and stops nausea and vomiting.

Peruvian Bark — Cinchona Succirubra

Properties: Tonic • Astringent

Uses: Highly valued to restore lost appetite, revive strength, and lift general weakness and debility.

Pichi — Fabiana Imbricata

Properties: Diuretic • Tonic • Hepatic • Stimulant

Uses: Used for inflammation and irritation of the kidneys and bladder; also used for poor digestion, jaundice, and sluggishness of the stomach and liver.

Pilewort — Ranunculus Ficaria

Properties: Astringent

Uses: As its name suggests, chiefly used for piles — both taken internally and applied as an ointment.

Scarlet Pimpernel — Anagallis Arvensis

Properties: Diuretic • Diaphoretic • Expectorant

Uses: Used carefully to promote urine flow and relieve swelling; also used to ease deep joint pain and rheumatic complaints.

Pink Root — Spigelia Marilandica

Properties: Anthelmintic • Cathartic

Uses: Specifically and reliably used to clear intestinal worms in children.

Canada Pitch — Pinus Canadensis

See Hemlock Spruce Fir entry elsewhere in this work.

Pipsissewa — Chimaphila Umbellata

Properties: Antiscorbutic • Diuretic • Alterative

Uses: An excellent remedy for cleansing and restoring the blood; also used to relieve chronic rheumatism.

Pitcher Plant — Sarracenia Purpurea

Properties: Stomachic • Diuretic • Laxative

Uses: Historically valued as a specific remedy for smallpox; also used to settle disordered digestion, sluggish liver, and kidney complaints.

Plantain — Plantago Major

Properties: Alterative • Diuretic

Uses: Used to settle looseness and diarrhoea; also valued to stop bleeding and cleanse the blood.

Pleurisy Root — Asclepias Tuberosa

Properties: Diuretic • Sudorific • Antispasmodic

Uses: Specifically valued to clear inflammation of the lungs and chest; also eases colic, wind, and bloating throughout the body.

Poison Oak — Rhus Toxicodendron

Properties: Stimulant • Antiscorbutic

Uses: Used carefully in preparations for stubborn skin eruptions and chronic rashes; also used for acute rheumatic pain and stiffness.

Poke Root — Phytolacca Decandra

Properties: Deobstruent • Cathartic • Alterative

Uses: Valued for deep-seated rheumatic complaints and joint pain; also used to reduce hardened, slow-healing swellings and growths.

Polypody Root — Polypodium Vulgare

Properties: Alterative • Tonic • Expectorant

Uses: Used to clear persistent coughs, wasting, and all complaints affecting the chest and lungs.

White Poplar Bark — Populus Tremuloides

Properties: Tonic • Diuretic • Stimulant

Uses: One of the finest remedies for restoring strength to a weak, debilitated stomach and bowels.

Poppy Heads — Papaver Somniferum

Properties: Anodyne

Uses: Mostly used in combination with chamomile flowers and other herbs for fomentations.

Prickly Ash Bark — Xanthoxylum Americanum

Properties: Antiscorbutic • Stimulant • Diaphoretic

Uses: Powerful in rheumatism, scurvy, paralysis, and related conditions.

Prickly Ash Berries

Properties: Antiscorbutic • Stimulant • Diaphoretic

Uses: Properties the same as the bark, but considerably stronger.

Princess Pine — Chimaphila Umbellata

See Pipsissewa entry elsewhere in this work.

Pulsatilla — Anemone Pulsatilla

Properties: Nervine • Antispasmodic • Alterative

Uses: Used as a nerve medicine; also used for monthly discomfort, catarrh, and suppressed flow.

Quassia Chips — Picræna Excelsa

Properties: Tonic • Febrifuge

Uses: Useful in dyspepsia and to restore tone to a weakened digestion.

Queen of the Meadow Root — Eupatorium Perfoliatum

Properties: Diuretic • Tonic

Uses: Most valuable in all cases of urinary irritation, gravel, stone, dropsy, and to clear impurities from the system.

Queen's Delight Root — Stillingia Sylvatica

Properties: Alterative • Tonic • Diuretic

Uses: Valued historically for stubborn ulcers, skin conditions, and deep-seated systemic complaints.

Ragwort — Senecio Jacobæa

Properties: Diaphoretic

Uses: Used chiefly as an external warming application; also used for sciatica, rheumatic pain, gout, ulcers, slow-healing wounds, and as a gargle for sore throats.

Raspberry Leaves — Rubus Idæus

Properties: Astringent • Tonic

Uses: A remedy for bowel looseness and sores of the mouth and throat; invaluable to strengthen and prepare the body during childbirth.

Red Clover — Trifolium Pratense

Properties: Alterative • Sedative

Uses: Used for bronchial irritation, persistent coughs including whooping cough; also historically valued in preparations for cancer.

Red Sage — Salvia Officinalis

Properties: Aromatic • Astringent

Uses: Used as a gargle for relaxed, inflamed throat and tonsils; also soothes ulcerated surfaces within the mouth and throat.

East India Rhubarb Root — Rheum Officinale

Properties: Carminative

Uses: — See Turkey Rhubarb below

Turkey Rhubarb — Rheum Palmatum

Properties: Astringent • Apérient

Uses: A well-known and widely used remedy to gently open the bowels and clear sluggish digestion.

Rosemary Leaves — Rosmarinus Officinalis

Properties: Aromatic • Stimulant

Uses: Used to strengthen and settle nervousness, hysterical affections, and headache.

Rue — Ruta Graveolens

Properties: Tonic • Diuretic • Stomachic

Uses: Used historically for epilepsy, hysterical conditions, obstructions of the monthly flow, and all nervous fits and spasms.

Rupturewort — Herniaria Glabra

Properties: Astringent • Diuretic

Uses: Used primarily to clear irritation, gravel, and inflammation within the kidneys and bladder.

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And so, dear reader, what we have perused is what medicine was, and now we shall reflect on what it all means.

Here, laid plain upon these pages, is a truth they have spent generations burying beneath patents, prescriptions, and profit margins.

Every remedy humanity ever required was already given freely, growing wild at our feet, blowing in the wind, woven into the very fabric of creation, long before any man built an industry out of our suffering.

Look closely at what you have just read, curious mind.

There is no patent listed beside a single herb.

No price tag attached to the willow, no shareholder dividend due upon the dandelion.

The wisdom written here belongs to no one, and yet it belongs to everyone.

It was never meant to be hoarded, restricted, or sold back to the very people from whom it was stolen.

And so we begin to see the pattern.

First they told us the old ways were primitive, superstitious, unscientific.

Then they replaced the plant with the pill; extracted, synthesised, modified just enough so they could claim it as their own.

Then they built a system where health is not a birthright, but a transaction; where the remedy is locked behind a gate, and the gate has a price that rises faster than the people can pay.

We watched them privatise the care that was promised to be free.

We watched them pledge to build hospitals that never rose from the ground, while billions flowed elsewhere.

We watched them tell us there was no money for our own, yet the funds appear instantly when the cause serves interests far removed from this land and its people.

Do you not see, curious mind?

It is the same game, played upon two different fields.

Out there they tell you there is no alternative.

Here, in these pages, you hold the alternative in your hands.

It is not a secret, and it was never lost.

It was simply hidden, not because it didn’t work, but because it did.

A medicine that grows everywhere is a medicine no one can control.

A wisdom that belongs to all is a wisdom no one can patent.

And that, above all things, is what they fear most.

They do not fear the plant, they fear what happens when we understand what to do with it.

When we remember that health does not come in a foil-lined box, stamped with a logo and an expiry date.

When we remember that the greatest pharmacy on Earth is the one that grows without asking permission, asks no payment, and refuses no one.

When we remember that:

they lose

This book is not just a list of plants.

It is evidence.

It is proof that there was a time when healing was not an industry, but a relationship.

A time when knowledge was shared, not sold.

A time when the cure was never further than the garden gate, and the wisdom of the ages was passed from hand to hand, freely, as all things should be.

They can tear down our hospitals, they can run our health service into the ground, and they can divert our wealth while pledging their allegiance elsewhere.

But they cannot take away what we remember.

And they cannot patent what grows wild.

So keep this book close, dear reader.

Read it.

Study it.

And pass it on.

Because the day we all remember what they have spent so long making us forget, is the day their empire falls.

A short word before you go, curious mind.

Your presence here is the greatest support of all.

Nothing is asked of you, and nothing is required.

If however you feel compelled to give, every contribution is set aside for one purpose alone:

the procurement of rare historical texts

All that is offered helps me recover what has been forgotten, keeping it freely available for all who seek it.

Thank you, for being here and looking deeper, dear reader, the children of tomorrow thank you too.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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