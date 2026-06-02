The best time to act, dear reader, was yesterday, but the next best time is now.

And by act, I do not mean scream out in defiance, or for you to curtail your ambitions.

Quite the contrary.

The world can only consume you if you grant it entry; if there is a monster at the door, and the door is locked, the monster remains outside.

Neither you nor I can deflect a missile, nor can we halt the grinding gears of war, but we can refuse to be indoctrinated into hate over the theatre of politics.

Left versus Right, Democrat versus Republican, Conservative or otherwise, it is all the same coin, two wings of the same bird.

Current democracy is engineered to provide the illusion of choice where none exists; leaders in the Western world are selected long before we even learn their names.

Just look around, dear reader.

When has a leader truly benefited the working class and remained in power?

I am twenty-six years old, and from the moment I could perceive the machinations of power until now, and looking back deep into British political history, I have yet to see a single figure prioritise the commoner.

The current Western regime is corrupt and broken, but it was designed this way; it was constructed upon a rotten foundation.

We are conditioned to believe the vaccine changed the world, that life was a miserable, desperate ordeal until someone had the brilliance to force infected pus into an open wound.

They want you to believe Dr . Jenner sat in a laboratory, paving the way for a medical miracle, but the truth is far removed from that sanitised fiction.

There was no laboratory; there was a Freemason named Edward Jenner who harvested boils from infected cows, soaked lint in the resulting filth, and wedged it into the skin of children, infants, and anyone else he could reach.

This did not cure smallpox.

Infrastructure stopped the disease.

When a society habitually discards its fecal matter into the streets, it takes very little time for the filth to saturate the environment, ensuring everyone remains perpetually ill.

So then, curious mind, let us cast our eyes over the latter half of the document we examined yesterday, a text that stands as one of the most revealing indictments of this vaccination nightmare.

It was penned by a man who was an influential architect of this vile practice, yet a man whose name you have likely never heard.

Let us begin.

On Inoculation with Smallpox 📑

Translation:

“...above‑mentioned, to have escaped that disease; so, by way of compensation, I assume that all the rest of mankind do undergo it.

This allowance is so large that it will abundantly make up for anything I may have presumed too much in my earlier suppositions.

Assuming, therefore, that out of every 1,000 children born, 386 die under one or two years of age without having had smallpox, and 72 die of that distemper; it follows, that the hazard of dying of it, to the remainder of mankind above one or two years of age, who are all supposed to catch that disease sooner or later, is that of 72 out of 614, or nearly 2 out of 17: so that no more than between 7 and 8 can recover from that distemper, for one that dies of it.

And if any considerable part of the aforesaid remainder of mankind, more than is allowed for above, do escape having smallpox, then the proportion of those that recover from it will be still smaller.

But as to what has been said concerning the hazard of natural smallpox, is taken from an account of 42 years, whereas the hazard of inoculation is estimated only from what has happened in the space of about 18 months, since which time it has its first rise among us; it will perhaps be asked by some persons, why we do not likewise make our estimate of the hazard of natural smallpox from the last two years alone, without running back into so great a number of years before inoculation was begun.

To which we answer, that the proportion of those that die of smallpox varies so much at different times, as appears from the tables above, that it would be impossible to come at any certainty in this point, from any consideration of the last two years alone.

If anyone suspects us of partiality in proceeding in the manner we have done, he needs only cast his eyes upon the tables, where he will find, that the mortality of natural smallpox for these two last years has considerably exceeded the medium we have determined by taking in two‑and‑forty years.

There is yet another method, which, if it were put into...”

This document isn’t just a dusty record of the eighteenth century; it is the blueprint for the world you and I inhabit right now, dear reader.

Observe how Jurin discards the erratic, human pulse of reality, compressing forty-two years of life into a sterile, predictable average.

By tethering the narrative to this multi-decade scope, they conjure a state of permanent crisis, a necessary fiction to ensure the meagre eighteen-month history of their own crude experimentation looks, by comparison, like a controlled breakthrough.

It is the same trick we see in every election cycle, the same manufacturing of consensus to justify a pre-decided outcome.

Jurin admits that the mortality of the last two years significantly outstripped his own cold calculations, yet he uses that very failure to double down on the methodology.

It is the architect’s trap:

the creation of a hazard that exists only within their pages, a phantom illness they can then claim to manage

He treats the entire population as a captive subject, an entity destined to succumb to the distemper unless it submits to the risk of the needles.

It is a masterful, blood-soaked transformation of the natural order into a statistical debt that only the state can verify or discharge, mirroring the way they tell us today that our freedoms are a hazard that must be managed by the very people who created the mess.

It becomes hauntingly clear that the objective was never the elimination of suffering, but the establishment of a system where the hazard is never allowed to subside.

If the disease doesn't follow their prescribed curves, they simply widen the scope of their observation.

The children they discuss, those 386 who die, the 72 who perish, are not human beings, but components of a formula designed to ensure that the practice of inoculation remains a fixture of the social architecture.

They have decided for us that every soul will eventually face the disease, and in doing so, they have secured the eternal right to intervene before the sickness even arrives, dear reader.

It is the same game today; they define the danger, they sell the cure, and they keep the cycle turning so we never realise the door was locked from the outside all along.

Translation:

“Another such account has been sent to me from Haverfordwest in South Wales, by the learned Dr. Perrot Williams, Physician practising in that place.

Practice in large Towns or Parishes, and for a sufficient number of years, would enable us to arrive at a more exact and still more certain computation of the proportion between those that recover and those that die of the Small Pox: which is, to send a careful person once a year, to go from house to house, to inquire what persons have had the Small Pox, and how many have died of it, in the preceding year.

This has been done by Dr. Nettleton last year at several Towns in Yorkshire; and the same was done at Chichester in the same year, up to the 15th of October last, by a Person of Credit, whose account was communicated to me by my learned and ingenious friend, Dr. Whitaker.

The summary of these accounts is as follows:

From which it appears, that upon an average between these accounts, there died of the Small Pox almost 19 per cent, or nearly one in five, of Persons...”

The clinical obsession with data collection continues, dear reader, as they formalise the process of intruding upon the sanctity of the home.

They propose that a careful person be sent from house to house, annually, to catalogue the dead and the living as if they were nothing more than inventory in a merchant’s store.

Notice the frantic, messy ink, where someone, potentially Jurin, has aggressively scribbled out the figures, desperate to correct the math or perhaps hide the original inconsistencies in the narrative.

They treat human lives as a variable to be balanced, tallying the Sick and the Died with a callous disregard for the reality of those figures.

It’s a network of learned and ingenious friends trading accounts from Haverfordwest to Yorkshire, pinning down specific numbers to manufacture an aura of precision where only human tragedy exists.

They determine, through these manipulated records, that nearly one in five perish from smallpox, using this medium as a blunt instrument to justify their interference.

The visible corrections, the cross-outs, and the frantic additions in the margins betray them, they are not uncovering a natural truth, they are building a cage of statistics.

They curate the catastrophe to market the cure, keeping the machinery churning so we never dare to question the price of our own compliance.

Translation:

“…of all ages, who underwent that disease.

And which is further to be observed, that out of 84 persons who had smallpox by inoculation in the same year, and in the same neighbourhood, not one miscarried or died.

Mr. Mather notes, in his letter mentioned above, that out of more than 5,000 people who caught smallpox at Boston in New England in just over half a year, nearly 900 died, which is more than one in six.

When we add this record to those we have from Yorkshire and Chichester, the proportion of those who die of natural smallpox rises to somewhat more than 18 per cent; so that the rate of death from the disease, among those who actually catch it, comes out to be between one in five and one in six, or somewhat more than two in eleven.

The result therefore of all these calculations is this: that if the same proportions continue to hold as have so far been established by observation, we must expect

• That of all children born, sooner or later, about one in fourteen will die of smallpox.

• That among people of all ages who fall ill with natural smallpox, roughly one in five or six, or two in eleven, will die of it.

• That among people of all ages inoculated without any selection for good or bad health, as was the practice in New England, only one in sixty will die.

• That among people inoculated with the same care in choosing suitable subjects as has been used by the various practitioners here in England, even if we accept the two disputed cases mentioned earlier as deaths from inoculated smallpox, only one in eighty‑one, or perhaps one in ninety‑one, will die.

But if even those two people are reckoned to have died from other accidents or illnesses, then we have reason to believe, as far as any judgment can be formed...”

They are dangling their rigged probabilities in front of us, dear reader, weaponising statistics to make their intervention seem like an act of mercy rather than a calculated risk.

Look at how they pivot; they pull a report from Boston, a convenient 5,000 people caught in a frenzy to anchor their narrative, stacking these foreign numbers against their local findings to push the natural death rate up to eighteen percent.

It is a classic move to manufacture a state of alarm, ensuring that the alternative, their own inoculation, appears not just safer, but as the only logical escape from a death sentence they have just finished writing.

They treat human beings as raw material, sorting them into neat categories of survival and sacrifice.

By contrasting the one in six chance of natural death against their claimed one in sixty, or one in ninety-one, they are not teaching us medicine; they are teaching us to fear our own skin.

They play with the lives of these subjects like chips in a game where the house has already decided the winner.

And notice the convenient way they sweep their own failures under the rug, dismissing two dead as disputed cases or accidents to pad the efficacy of their practice.

They are refining the art of the narrative, dear reader, ensuring that even when their experiment leaves someone in the grave, it is categorised as an anomaly rather than a failure of the method.

They have turned the act of living into a gamble where the only way to avoid the debt is to accept the needle, locking us into a cycle where the cure is as much a part of the threat as the disease itself.

Translation:

“...from our own experience here in England, that none at all will die from inoculation, provided that proper care is taken, as is universally done in practice in Turkey.

We have especially clear testimony to this effect from the famous Dr. Le Duc, a native of Constantinople, who was himself inoculated there under the care of his father, a distinguished physician of that city.

Sir,

Your most obedient,

humble servant,

and obliged Kinsman,

James Jurin

It is stated that, out of many thousands who have been inoculated in and around Constantinople over the past forty years by one Greek woman who still continues this practice, despite her extreme old age, scarcely a single person has miscarried or died, as I am assured that since this paper was first drawn up and presented to the Royal Society, the following account of the success of inoculation in and around Boston, New England, was obtained at my request by my learned friend Dr. Nesbitt, from Captain John Osborne, who resided in that town and its neighbourhood throughout the whole time of that practice.

I think it proper to insert it here, as it confirms the extract already given above from Mr. Mather’s account, and gives a more exact and detailed statement of the facts than any I have yet seen.

In May 1721, smallpox was brought into the town of Boston by the providence of God. In June it began to spread considerably; and by the month of July it had reached most parts of the town, with great numbers of people dying from it.

At this time, inoculation was first introduced and put into practice by Dr. Boylston, who then...”

The contradiction here is intriguing, dear reader.

They have spent the entire document obsessed with their own cold, modern calculus, the averages, the percentages, the careful persons counting the dead in Yorkshire, yet the moment their own statistics threaten to reveal the brutality of their experiment, they bolt for the shelter of the East.

They need us to believe in their modern science.

They pull the name of Dr. Le Duc and an anonymous Greek woman out of the shadows of Constantinople like a rabbit out of a hat, desperate to attach their hollow, bureaucratic agenda to something that feels ancient and untouchable.

It isn't a medical history; it’s a cover story.

They are laundering their reputation through the exotic, hoping that by calling it a miracle, they can hide the fact that they are just breaking skin and inviting rot.

They hold this Greek influence up as a shield.

If this were truly the advancement they claim, they wouldn't need to haunt the edges of a culture they don't belong to.

Instead, they treat that forty-year record as a quarry, strip-mining the tradition to build a wall around their own state-sponsored failure.

It is the original bait-and-switch:

they claim to be bringing us the wisdom of the ancients, but they’ve surgically removed the humanity of the tradition

They don’t just want to control the disease; they want to own the myth of the cure, keeping the machinery churning so we never look closely enough to see that the entire miracle is just a fabrication.

Translation:

“…performed it upon his own child, and a Negro servant, who both did well; notwithstanding which attempt gave great uneasiness to the neighbours.

However, the practice went on, to the number of about 40 persons, one of whom was a woman of about 40 or 45 years of age, who got well over the smallpox; as her husband publicly declared, but she had before been troubled with hysteric fits, of which she died some little time after.

When about 70 persons had passed under the operation, myself and wife, who had hitherto been at a place called Roxbury, a mile from Boston, went into town and received the smallpox by inoculation.

We had it with all gentleness and moderation that was possible, neither of us having a hundred pustules, or being sensible of any fever worth mentioning, so that we did not find it necessary to keep our beds for it.

In August, the smallpox in the natural way proved more mortal, and inoculation made a great progress, people continuing to come into the practice of it.

A second person that died after inoculation was an apothecary’s housekeeper, who was out of town till an Indian maid got the distemper in the same house, and removed it.

Upon this woman’s coming to town, her master undertook to perform the operation upon her; which way was the first and last that he ever performed.

On the third day after inoculation, the smallpox came out upon her very fully, from whence it was plain that she had taken the infection before in the common way.

The third person that died after being inoculated was a gentleman who lodged in the same house where my wife and I lived at Roxbury; who was under great and extreme infirmity of body, as myself was witness, so that we feared he would not live but a short time under it.

His friends much persuaded him to make use of inoculation, believing that it would have carried off his illness; but when he made the experiment, he had not...”

They have moved from the abstract terror of statistics to the cold, clinical disposal of human life, dear reader.

Notice how they handle the mounting death toll as they describe their Boston experiment.

These are not failures of the procedure, but accidents, pre-existing conditions, or the inevitable result of a patient having already caught the disease the common way.

It is a convenient, practiced fiction.

When the subject is a woman with hysteric fits, her death is distanced from the act of cutting; when it is a housekeeper, it is dismissed as a failure of timing; when it is a gentleman in infirm health, it is framed as a desperate, failed gamble by his friends.

They are explaining how to dismiss the corpses their miracle’s produce.

They have pre-written the autopsy reports to ensure the practice itself remains untouchable, while the subjects are treated as nothing more than loose variables to be accounted for in their ledger.

The gentleness and moderation they boast of for themselves stands in stark contrast to the way they explain away the graves they have filled.

They’ve perfected the art of the bureaucratic dodge, ensuring that no matter how many people fall, the system itself never hits the floor.

Translation:

“….strength to go through with it.

He was about 45 years of age, and by profession a gentleman of great worth and piety.

His sister was the fourth person that died upon this operation; she was about 40 years of age, of a very weak and sickly constitution, as was likewise her brother.

The fifth person who died after inoculation was a maidservant in a house where the whole family, being eight in number, were inoculated at the same time.

She lay in a cold upper chamber during her illness, and was greatly neglected, while the whole family fell sick together; so that she died merely for want of a little care and attention.

This happened in the town of Roxbury, where I observed that 13 men, all heads of families, caught the smallpox the natural way, and every one of them died.

This made people much more inclined to try inoculation, having before been greatly opposed to it.

And indeed, 43 men were inoculated there, and all of them recovered and did well.

The minister of that town was the first person to introduce and practise inoculation there, though at first it was very much against the inclination and opinions of his people.

However, afterwards they were entirely satisfied and pleased with it, seeing the great success that attended it; and then whole families came forward and underwent the operation.

In total, there were at least 280 persons inoculated in those parts, and I believe there may have been about 20 or 30 more, though I cannot give any exact or certain account of them.

John Osborne

Read Jan 31st 1722

(Endorsed: as she set down properly)”

This final page functions as an administrative closing, dear reader, sealing the narrative with a specific tally of human cost.

Jurin uses the deaths of the gentleman, his sister, and the neglected maidservant to reinforce a defensive posture, blaming personal infirmity or lack of household care rather than the procedure itself.

By juxtaposing these specific, explained-away deaths against the thirteen men who perished naturally in Roxbury, the text constructs a mandatory transition from opposition to compliance.

The minister's role in overriding the local population's objections serves as the final proof of the shift in power.

The concluding uncertainty regarding the exact number of people inoculated, estimated between 280 and 310, highlights a lack of precision, yet this record was nonetheless endorsed and filed to cement the practice into the official social order.

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, as we draw this lesson to a close, we will reflect upon what this document has shown us about the reality of vaccination.

It is a story not of medicine, but of the architecture of control.

What we have unearthed is the blueprint of a profound displacement, where the sanctity of the human body was quietly transferred into the ledger of the state.

We see how easily the living can be converted into variables, how a person’s final breath is reduced to a footnote in a larger, colder equation designed to justify a pre-ordained path.

This text unveils the mechanism by which the fear of nature was weaponised against our inherent autonomy.

They did not seek to remove the spectre of disease; they sought to manage it, to ensure that the anxiety we feel at the sight of the unknown remains a permanent fixture of our existence.

They built a cage of probabilities, a prison of percentages where our choices are not our own, but are merely predicted outcomes in a social experiment that never truly concludes.

To look upon these records is to witness the birth of a profound betrayal.

We are shown that the cure was never a singular moment of brilliance, but a grinding, iterative process of indoctrination.

By forcing the population to view their own skin as a dangerous, porous boundary, the architects of this practice ensured that we would forever look outward, to the state, to the minister, to the learned friend, for the permission to remain whole.

They taught us that we are perpetually incomplete, permanently at risk, and eternally in debt to a system that feeds upon our compliance.

When the ink dries on these pages, we are left with the cold reality of a world where the door has been locked from the outside.

The machinery we see churning here has only grown more sophisticated, more efficient in its erasure of the individual.

We are meant to look at these records and feel gratitude for the progress they claim to have brought, but instead, we should feel the chilling weight of what was surrendered.

We traded the quiet, terrifying freedom of our own lives for the hollow, sterile certainty of a controlled life.

And as the centuries stretch between that ink-stained table and the digital screens of today, the cycle remains unbroken:

the hazard is defined, the subject is managed, and the cure continues to be the most effective tether of all

If you feel moved to support this work, please know that financial contributions are never an expectation.

Your presence here, as a witness to the uncovering of these records, is the most valuable thing you could offer.

The conversation itself is the goal.

Should you wish to contribute, all donations are directed entirely toward the acquisition of rare documents and the expansion of this archive.

Every penny serves to secure further access to these forgotten blueprints of history, ensuring that the evidence remains in our hands rather than hidden away in vaults.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share