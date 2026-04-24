I finished my shift at work early today for the sole purpose of crafting this article.

As you can already imagine, dear reader, today’s discussion is not light-hearted; it is a serious investigation into one of the most debated religious mysteries of all time.

While modern argument’s are often shrouded in confusion, the book at the heart of today’s piece reveals a depth of information so specific it makes you ponder why this isn't common knowledge.

A few months ago, I stumbled upon a reference indicating that the Tartarians were one of the Ten Tribes that Shalmaneser led away into captivity.

Since that moment, I have uncovered a handful of other references, entirely unrelated in nature, yet all alluding to the exact same reality.

I have now found a historical text dedicated to the history of the Jews, and the revelations within its pages were enough to make me hang my overalls up and go home.

It is that significant.

When the evidence becomes this undeniable, the routine of daily life feels trivial.

And so, without further ado or unnecessary digression, we shall look upon the words of our ancestors.

Perhaps in these pages, we will find ourselves finally staring at the answers to questions the world has been asking for centuries.

The History of the Jews 📖

To grasp the gravity of the evidence we are about to dissect, we must first look at the man who created it.

Jacques Basnage was not a storyteller or a hobbyist historian; he was one of the most formidable intellectual giants of the late 17th century.

A French Protestant divine and a master diplomat, Basnage lived in an era where the lines of history were still being held by those with access to the original archives, long before the great re-structuring of history took place.

His work:

The History of the Jews

published in London in 1708, was a monumental undertaking.

It was designed specifically as a Supplement and Continuation of Josephus, the most renowned historian of the ancient world.

In the scholarly circles of the 1700s, one did not simply continue Josephus without the absolute highest level of credentials and trust.

Basnage was that man.

He was a peer to the greatest minds of the Enlightenment, and his reputation for meticulous research and objective reporting was second to none.

This book serves as a bridge.

It connects the ancient, biblical records of the past to the world as it was understood in the early 18th century.

When you look at the title page, you see it explicitly promises to cover the Dispersion of the Ten Tribes in the East.

This is a significant clue.

While modern textbooks treat the location of these tribes as a myth or a mystery that dissolved into the ether, Basnage writes with the clinical certainty of a man documenting a physical reality.

He is operating in a window of time where the truth of our ancestors' footprints was still visible on the map, documented by a scholar whose integrity was beyond reproach.

By starting here, we aren't following a theory; we are following the testimony of one of history’s most reliable witnesses.

Our investigation starts with this page, where the meticulously maintained fog of modern history begins to thin.

As we look at Chapter VIII, we are immediately confronted with the Caraites, a group that the text describes as potentially the Oldest of all the Jewish Sects.

But it is their geographical and ancestral origin that demands our attention.

Basnage notes that the Caraites residing in Poland and Lithuania maintain a very specific tradition:

they are descended from the Ten Tribes who were carried away by Shalmaneser and went into Tartary.

This is not a casual observation.

The text explicitly links their lineage to the Tartars, noting that they speak the same language and even read their Scripture in that tongue.

In the modern narrative, Tartary is often dismissed as a vague geographical term or a footnote of nomadic tribes.

Yet here, in a 1708 historical record, we see a direct, linguistic, and ancestral pipeline connecting the biblical Ten Tribes to the heart of the Tartarian world.

The text even debates the nuances of this connection, but the core fact remains:

the scholars of the time were actively documenting the physical movement of the Israelites into the East, specifically into the lands of the Tartars

It suggests that the lost tribes didn't simply vanish into thin air; they became the foundational bedrock of the Tartarian populations.

When you see the word Tartary highlighted in these 300-year-old pages, the official Dark Age timeline begins to look like a house of cards.

We aren't looking at a religious myth, we are looking at the migration patterns of a civilisation that was later rebranded or scrubbed from the map to fit a new, controlled version of history.

Moving into Chapter III, the narrative shifts from observation to outright confirmation.

Here, Basnage doesn't just suggest a connection; he explicitly outlines the Transmigration of the Ten Tribes into Tartary.

This isn't a theory buried in a footnote; it is the headline of the investigation.

The text provides what it calls Proofs that the Tribes of Dan and Nephthalie are in Tartary.

Take a moment to sit with that, dear reader.

While we are told these tribes vanished into the mists of antiquity, this 1708 record is tracking their specific movements into a region, Tartary, that was, at the time, a recognised and sovereign power.

The author even goes as far as to mention the Great Province called Thabor, identifying it as a location where these tribes settled, effectively arguing that the very heart of Tartarian territory was established by the Israelites.

The depth of the connection is staggering.

Basnage notes that the name Totares, the very name we now associate with the Tartar empire, is rooted in Hebrew, signifying Remains.

It suggests that the people we call Tartars were recognised by 18th-century scholars as the literal remnants of ancient Israel, dispersed in the North and perfectly preserved through their language and customs.

This section even addresses the Wall that divides the Tartars from the Chinese, placing the Israelites squarely behind it.

We are seeing a historical map where the Ten Tribes and the Tartarians are not two separate entities, but a single civilisation viewed through two different lenses.

When the text notes that their Languages, or that of the Jews, their Tribes, or their Religion make it easy to observe one as descended from the other, it shatters the modern idea of a lost people.

They weren't lost; they were simply hidden behind a change in nomenclature and a redrawn map.

To the scholars of Basnage's era, the Tartarian-Israelite connection wasn't a conspiracy, it was a geographical fact.

The investigation takes an even more provocative turn as we move into pages 476 and 477.

Here, Basnage explores a connection that most modern historians would dismiss as fantasy:

the idea that the First Americans were, in fact, Jews of Tartary

This isn't just a fleeting thought; the text documents a segment of scholars who maintained that these people left the deserts of Tartary in search of a gentler climate, effectively bridging the gap between the Old World and the New.

The implications here are heavy.

If the Tartarians were the Ten Tribes, and those same Tartarians crossed into the Americas, then the entire pre-Colonial narrative begins to shift.

Basnage details how travellers and historians of the time were struck by the Conformity of Language and the preservation of specific Jewish rites, such as circumcision and the festival of the Paschal Lamb, found among the inhabitants of the Americas.

He notes that these people offer their first Fruits to their Idol, which they must have borrowed from the Jews.

What we are seeing is the documentation of a global civilisation that shared a common ancestral and religious root, a root that stretches directly back through the Tartarian plains to the Israelites.

The text even touches on the discovery of Relicks of the Giants and skeletons of immense proportions, suggesting that the world these people inhabited was far different from the sterile, empty wilderness we are taught about in school.

When Basnage writes that the Jews maintain it was their Ancestors... that conveyed these Stories thither, he is presenting a world where the Tartarian-Israelite footprint was stamped across multiple continents.

It suggests that the discovery of the Americas was less a meeting of two alien worlds and more a reunion with a long-dispersed branch of the same family tree.

These next pages take us deeper into the physical evidence left behind, moving past migration and into the very fabric of the cultures that were found in the New World.

Basnage records an astonishing level of ceremonial overlap that goes far beyond coincidence.

In the mines of the Americas, a Medal of Augustus was reportedly found, along with an Imperial Eagle carved into houses, relics that suggest a high-level Roman or European presence long before the official discovery.

But the most striking evidence comes from the spiritual and linguistic markers.

Basnage notes that the inhabitants of these lands possessed a concept of the Trinity, practiced rites mirroring the Eucharist, and even carried a memory of a miraculous man they called Meire Humane, whom the scholars of the time identified with the Apostle Thomas.

This isn't the description of an isolated, primitive people; this is the description of a civilisation that was once part of the same global, theological, and political network as the Israelites and the Tartarians.

As we move onto page 479, the text tackles the Tartarian-Israelite identity head-on.

Basnage discusses the Province called Tatar, and the River and Province called Tatar from which the name of the Tatares was derived.

He highlights a crucial linguistic detail:

the name Totares in Hebrew signifies Remains or the Overplus of the Nation

This suggests that the very name of the Tartarian people was a self-identifier for the remnants of the Ten Tribes.

The text then mentions the Cham of Tartary, a title reflecting the high sovereign authority of the region, and debates whether these people were the Fathers of the Tartars or Turks.

While Basnage notes the arguments of those who claimed the Scythians were the original inhabitants, he cannot ignore the Footstep of Judaism found in the Tartarian courts, the circumcision, the legal ceremonies matching the Book of Moses, and the physiological traits that led observers like William Penn to state that if you looked upon them, you would think yourself in the Jews Quarter at London.

What is being documented here is a reality where Tartary was the grand container for the dispersed Tribes, acting as a massive, sophisticated engine of culture that eventually spilled over into the Americas.

The mystery of the Ten Tribes is only solved when you accept that they didn't vanish, they simply transitioned into the Tartarian empire, carrying the laws, the symbols, and the very DNA of ancient Israel into every corner of the earth.

We are looking at a history where the global superpower was not a mystery, but a family legacy that has been systematically edited out of our collective memory.

Subscribe

The narrative expands as we move through to the end of this chapter, it is here that Basnage addresses the sheer scale of this Eastern dispersion.

The weight of the evidence here lies in the geographic reach.

We are no longer just talking about a small group of refugees; we are looking at a population that occupied the East-Indies and China, areas where Solomon himself once sent fleets for gold and ivory.

Basnage highlights a critical point:

the Ten Tribes were convey’d into the East-Indies and China, a conjecture he considers much more likely than many others because of the established ancient trade routes

He mentions the historian Benjamin of Tudela, who found Jewish populations thriving on the tops of the Mountains, governed by their own peculiar laws and so formidable that no body durst attack them.

This paints a picture of a sovereign, high-altitude civilisation, unconquered and distinct, rather than a scattered, wandering people.

Then, the text introduces one of the most enigmatic elements of this entire history:

the River Sambation

Basnage records that this river was said to run with such rapidity and rolling abundance of Stones that it was impossible to cross except on the Sabbath.

While modern scholars might dismiss this as folklore, the text reveals that Prester John, the legendary priest-king of the East, claimed to have placed great Garrisons upon the Banks of this River to prevent the Jews from dispersing further.

The mention of Prester John in direct relation to the guarding of the Tribes adds a layer of political reality to what we are told is a myth.

It suggests a coordinated effort by the powers of the time to contain or manage this massive Israelite-Tartarian population.

Basnage even notes the existence of a Kingdom of Cozar (Khazaria), which the Jews maintain remained still Potent in certain Places as late as the eighth century.

What we are witnessing in these pages is the documentation of a Shadow Empire; a vast, powerful, and religiously distinct presence that spanned from the borders of China to the valleys of Tartary.

The official narrative would have us believe these people simply ceased to exist, yet Basnage’s sources show them building cities, ruling themselves by ancient law, and being watched over by the most powerful figures of the medieval world.

The Lost Tribes weren't lost at all; they were a global reality, a reality that only became hidden once the maps were changed and the history was rewritten.

The investigation reaches a peak in the final book of the series, where Basnage stops discussing migrations and starts documenting a localised, sovereign power:

The Kingdom of Cozar

(Khazaria)

This is where the weight of the evidence becomes impossible to ignore.

Here, we are presented with the conversion of an entire nation to Judaism in the eighth century, a transformation so profound that it became one of the most considerable Events of the Jewish History.

As we look at page 585, the geography is laid bare.

This kingdom is placed squarely on the North of the Caspian Sea and extends as far as the Confines of Tartary.

The text reveals a tradition that the Jews of the Ten Tribes, dispersed by Shalmaneser, moved into this region and seiz'd it.

This suggests that the Tartarian empire we’ve been tracing wasn’t just a random collection of tribes, but a deliberate, organised consolidation of the Israelites into a potent geopolitical force.

The narrative on the following pages adds a layer of surreal, physical detail to this Hidden Kingdom.

Basnage records travelers who found themselves in a land where seven great rivers flow from its frontiers, and where the law of the Israelites was the supreme authority.

He tells the story of a devout Prince who, after seeking the truth through conferences with philosophers and divines, abandoned his idols to embrace the law of Moses.

This wasn't a private conversion; it was the birth of a nation where a Tabernacle was built, perfectly like that which Moses set up in the Wilderness.

This is the documentation of an advanced, sophisticated society operating in the heart of what the modern narrative calls a void.

The text speaks of the King of Cozar discovering hidden Treasures in the Bowels of the Earth and making new Conquests, which render'd him formidable to his Neighbours.

This is the portrait of a Tartarian-Israelite superpower that was active, expanding, and highly organised centuries after the world supposedly lost track of the Ten Tribes.

By the time we reach the end of these records, the lost status of the Tribes appears less like a historical fact and more like a strategic erasure.

Basnage is showing us a world where the descendants of Israel didn't just survive in the East; they ruled it.

They built Tabernacles in the wilderness of Tartary, influenced the politics of the Silk Road, and maintained a lineage so Potent that it forced the rest of the world to take notice.

The weight of these pages forces us to realise that the history we were given is a hollow shell, built over the top of a Tartarian foundation that was far too powerful to be allowed to remain in the public record.

The text takes a sharp turn into the visceral reality of conquest as we look at page 657.

Here, the Great Revolution of Asia is laid bare, and once again, the Tartars are the central force.

Basnage documents the moment the Tartars, or Moguls seized control of the East, but he doesn't treat them as a random surge of barbarians.

Instead, he places them in a world where their movements directly dictated the fate of the remaining Israelites.

The text describes the Great Tartars raising the siege of Samarcand and a numerous Caravan of Tartarian Merchants arriving under the guard of high-ranking officers.

This is a picture of an organised, commercial, and military powerhouse.

But look at how the lines of identity begin to blur:

Basnage mentions that a Turcoman by Birth had been brought up as a slave among the Tartars, eventually changing his name to conceal his Origine.

This theme of hidden origins and shifted identities runs like a pulse through the entire account.

Perhaps the most telling detail on this page is the interaction with the Cham of Tartary and the mention of Ginghiz khan.

While modern history presents Genghis Khan as a singular, isolated conqueror, Basnage frames this period as one where the Ten Tribes were still being tracked.

He notes that as these barbarous Nations depopulated the regions they passed through, the settlements of the Ten Tribes were destroyed, forcing them to again disperse and seek favor at the courts of new masters.

We see the Jews of the East beginning to breathe again under certain Tartarian rulers, even rising to positions of high influence, such as Saadeddoulat, who became a chief minister.

The weight of this page lies in the realisation that the Tartarian empire was the literal stage upon which the final acts of the Lost Tribes were played out.

They were not separate from the Tartar conquests; they were the merchants, the ministers, and the displaced populations caught within the machinery of the Great Tartar monarchy.

It suggests that the merging of these two identities was not an accident, but a historical inevitability, a reality that the modern narrative has conveniently simplified into a story of nomads to ensure the Israelite-Tartarian lineage remains buried in the dust of the 13th century.

Our investigation concludes on page 745 with a revelation that anchors this entire global diaspora into a physical, urban reality:

the existence of Antioch in Asia in Tartary

This is not the Antioch of the Mediterranean that we are conditioned to think of; Basnage explicitly notes that while there were twelve cities of this name built by different princes, this specific city stood deep within the heart of the Tartarian East.

This final piece of evidence shatters the idea that the Lost Tribes were wandering semi-nomads.

They were city-builders.

Basnage records that they settled in the great Asia, the East-Indies and China, and in doing so, they established a network of urban center’s that preserved their civil and criminal laws.

He mentions that even in Poland, Lithuania, and Russia, they were allowed the privilege of judging themselves, acting as a Protestant State separate from the Roman Church.

This level of autonomy and sophistication is the hallmark of a civilisation that never lost its identity, but rather expanded it across the vast expanse of the Tartar empire.

The weight of this entire account, from the Caraites in the North to the Kingdom of Cozar and the cities of Tartary, leads to one inescapable conclusion.

We are looking at the remnants of a history that was too powerful to be left in the light.

When Basnage speaks of the Ten Tribes separated from the rest, inhabiting places very remote from the Holy Land he is describing a global superpower that occupied the East and reached into the Americas.

The mystery was never about where they went; it was about how to hide them once they were there.

By rebranding their cities, renaming their empire to Tartary, and eventually scrubbing the map of their influence, the modern narrative has attempted to turn a physical, sovereign reality into a ghost story.

But as we have seen through the eyes of one of the 18th century's greatest scholars, the footprints of the Ten Tribes were never lost, they were simply paved over by a history written by those who wished to inherit their name.

And so, dear reader, we must now reflect on what this means.

We have spent this time tracing the ink of a man who wrote before the great amnesia of the 19th century took hold, and what we have found is not a collection of myths, but the skeletal remains of a suppressed reality.

We have seen a world where the Lost Tribes were never lost, but were instead the architects of the East, the kings of Cozar, the merchants of Tartary, and the silent ancestors of the Americas.

This realisation carries a weight that reaches far beyond the dusty pages of a 1708 folio.

It forces us to confront a chilling philosophical truth:

for the modern, political world to be built, the organic, ancestral world had to be destroyed

The modern nation-state of Israel, as it exists today, is a political construct born of the 20th century, a project that relies entirely on the premise that the original Ten Tribes vanished into the ether.

It requires a void in history, a clean slate where a new narrative could be etched.

If the Tartarian Israelites still existed in the public consciousness, if the world remembered a sovereign, potent, and ancient kingdom in the heart of Asia that preserved the original laws and lineage, the legal and spiritual justification for a modern political replacement would evaporate.

You cannot replace something that is still standing.

Therefore, the Tartarian-Israelite legacy didn't just fade; it had to be systematically dismantled, renamed, and buried.

The Great Disappearance was a mechanical necessity for the birth of a new world order.

We are taught to believe that history is a natural progression of discovery, but what Basnage shows us is that history is often an act of pruning.

The towering branches of the Tartarian tree were cut back so that a smaller, controlled vine could be planted in its place.

To acknowledge the weight and authenticity of the account we have just read is to realise that the modern narrative is a work of fiction, a carefully curated stage-set designed to hide the fact that the real players were already on the field, reigning over a world we are no longer allowed to see.

We are living in the shadow of a giant that was put to sleep so that children could play in its footprint.

The truth of our origin isn't lost; it is simply waiting beneath the layers of official history, reminding us that the world as it was is far more grand, and far more dangerous to the current status quo, than the world as we are told it is.

The choice now is whether we continue to sleep in the fiction, or begin the long, difficult work of remembering.

In a world obsessed with transactions and noise, I have come to realise that your presence and your attention are the most valuable currencies I could ever receive.

To have eyes that are willing to see and minds that are brave enough to think is the greatest support an investigation of this magnitude can ask for.

If you feel moved to contribute further, any donations are received with a deep gratitude.

They allow for the continued unearthing of these forgotten records and the preservation of a history that was never meant to be told.

But please know that simply being here, standing at the edge of the page with me, is more than enough.

Whether through a gift or through the simple act of reading, I am honoured to have you as part of this journey.

Thank you for your kindness, your curiosity, and above all, dear reader, for your time.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share