Alternative History

Alternative History

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Robin Landry's avatar
Robin Landry
2h

Thank you so much for your research. I’ve been writing you up on my social media. I hope it leads more people to the truth and we can stop all this war in the Middle East. Well done. You have just made the subscription worth what I paid in two posts.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2h

"Jacques Basnage was not a storyteller or a hobbyist historian; he was one of the most formidable intellectual giants of the late 17th century."

At the exact time of the creation of Rothchild Bank of England.

Hmmmmm.

Who controls the past controls the future

George Orwell

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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