Alternative History

Alternative History

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Watchman's avatar
Watchman
3h

The Lord Jesus Christ well described these Khazar's:

"I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, AND ARE NOT, but are the SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN." (Rev 2:9)

Today, this Synagogue controls all churches and occupies all pulpits. They preach antichrist pro-Zionist sermons to their congregations who remain completely ignorant of God's true word.

"The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people LOVE TO HAVE IT SO: and what will ye do in the end thereof?" (Jeremiah 5:31)

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

More excellent historical research! I ponder whether the Ones who claimed to be Jewish actually were... There seems to be evidence that suggests that the Jewish veneer was pulled over darker beliefs. But... Who knows?

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