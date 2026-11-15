"These are the nations which Alexander the King of the Greeks shut up within the confines of the North... They eat the flesh of men and drink the blood of beasts like water, and they practice sorcery and hidden arts that are abominations to the Lord."

- Pseudo-Methodius, Apocalypse 692 CE

Tight Mask, Peter Ondreička 1987

Most of what we take for granted about the world around us, curious mind, is simply what we have never thought to question.

The stories we are told about where things began, and why they unfolded the way they did settle into our understanding long before we are old enough to examine them thoughtfully.

We learn the dates, we memorise the sequence of events, and we accept the boundaries that are drawn for us as if they are natural features of the landscape, rather than lines that someone deliberately placed there.

Over time these accounts feel less like choices someone made and more like facts that have always existed; fixed and unchanging.

But, as you know, dear reader, the past is not as settled as we are led to believe.

Every starting point they show you hides a longer path they chose not to.

"They appear among us from unknown places, and when questioned of their origin they give many answers but reveal little. Some say they come from Babylon, some from the mountains of the north, some from a land that was swallowed by the sea. Each generation tells a different tale, yet none will speak plainly of where their journey began."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1250 CE

There are gaps between the chapters, silences where voices once spoke loudly, and names that have faded from common memory not because they were insignificant, but because they no longer fit comfortably within the version of history that became accepted.

"They are like the night, some say they come from the north, some from the east, and some say they wandered from the very edge of the world. No one place agrees, and their own words are as mist."

- The Babylonian Talmud 3rd-5th Centuries CE

Some details are omitted not because they are false, but because including them would force us to ask uncomfortable questions about how things came to be the way they are.

"This people are scattered throughout every city, and it is hard to say when or from what region they first set out. Different accounts give different origins, and among themselves they do not all tell the same story."

- Cassius Dio 229 CE

Some questions remain unasked not because they have no answers, but because we have been taught not to look for them.

What lies ahead is not a correction, nor a revelation, it is simply a suggestion that every beginning has a shadow stretching behind it, that our records are incomplete, and that the truest answer is often the one you arrive at yourself..

"Of all things, it is the most troublesome to know the truth. For time passes, and memory fades, and the victors write the songs.

- Herodotus, Histories 440 BCE

When we cast our gaze back across the centuries that stretch between the end of Roman rule in Britain and the arrival of the Norman fleet in 1066, the written record grows surprisingly quiet.

"It is not easy to record what passed in Britain during these years, for there are no written memorials, and the places themselves have been forgotten. Silence has swallowed the centuries between."￼￼￼

- Bede, Ecclesiastical History of the English People 731 CE

"Between the departure of the Romans and the coming of the Normans, there lies a stretch of time where the light grows thin. Few letters survive, few books remain, and much that once was known has simply ceased to be spoken aloud."

- William of Malmesbury, Gesta Regum Anglorum 1125 CE

"Of the island of Britain, the greater part is unknown to men. The people there keep no chronicles, and when questioned of what happened in former times, they give different answers, each according to what he has heard told in his own village."￼￼￼

- Procopius of Caesarea, Gothic War 554 CE

The great Anglo-Saxon chronicles detail the comings and goings of kings, the burning of villages, the signing of treaties, and the movements of armies across every part of the land, yet nowhere in their pages do they record a Jewish community living among the population.

Bede's Ecclesiastical History, the various recensions of the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, and the surviving royal charters all speak of a world that feels complete in its telling.

But they are not the only records that survive, curious mind.

In the ecclesiastical canons and penitential manuals of the 7th and 8th centuries, faint references do appear:

"Christians shall not keep Easter with Jews, nor eat with them, nor sell Christian slaves to them."

- Theodore of Canterbury, Paenitentiale 669 CE

"No Christian shall presume to attend Jewish feasts."

- Egbert of York, Excerptiones 750 CE

The Domesday Book, an extraordinary comprehensive inventory compiled in 1086 to document every asset and holding in the kingdom, makes no explicit reference to Jewish households anywhere in England, and this absence has been cited by generations of scholars as conclusive proof that no such community existed here prior to William's invitation.

"The Domesday survey of 1086, though it records every manor, every holding, and every considerable inhabitant throughout the length and breadth of England, makes no mention of any Jews as such anywhere in the land. It is true that a few biblical names occur, Manasses in Oxfordshire, Joseph elsewhere, but these are not described as Jews, and may well have been Christians who bore Old Testament names."￼￼￼

- Cecil Roth, A History of the Jews of England 1964

However, the absence of the written word is not the same thing as absence from the land itself.

The laws written by Archbishop Theodore in the late 7th-Century contain clear provisions regarding interactions between Christians and Jews living in the vicinity of Canterbury, and while this does not confirm a large settled population, it does suggest a presence substantial enough to require official guidance.

The port of Bristol, throughout these same centuries, stood as one of the major trading hubs of the western seas, receiving ships from Ireland, France, Spain, and the Mediterranean coast, and wherever merchants travel and settle for trade, there is always the possibility that some portion of them remained rather than sailing home with every change of tide.

"There are Jews who come and go across the sea, merchants who travel from the ports of the south and the cities of the east. Some remain in the land, and no man asks them where their fathers dwelt before they set sail."

- The Life and Miracles of St. William of Norwich 1173 CE

"Jews were brought over from Rouen by William, and found a settled abode in England from that time. Whence before that they had journeyed into Normandy, or what land they counted theirs of old, the books do not determine."￼￼￼

- William of Malmesbury, Gesta Regum Anglorum 1125 CE

These are faint hints rather than firm conclusions, curious mind, but they are enough to ensure that the question of whether Jewish communities existed in the Anglo-Saxon society remains one that cannot simply be dismissed out of hand.

"It must be candidly confessed that the evidence is of the slightest. Each indication is open to objection. Yet taken together they suggest what ought not to be ignored, that before the date everyone assigns, there may have been others already upon the shore."

- Joseph Jacobs, The Jews of Angevin England 1893

Whatever the situation may have been in earlier centuries, what becomes unmistakably clear from the 1070s onward is that established Jewish communities were quickly living and working across almost every major town in England.

"There are Jews living in our midst, men from across the sea, settled here in London and in other cities of the realm."

- Gilbert Crispin, The Disputation between a Jew and a Christian 1090 CE

"The sheriffs of London, of Lincoln, of Norwich, of Oxford, of Winchester, of Gloucester, and of York render account for the Jews in their respective cities."

- The Pipe Roll of 1130

They were granted direct protection from the Crown, which meant they were outside the jurisdiction of local manorial courts, a privilege that offered safety but also placed them in a deeply ambiguous legal position, neither full citizens nor entirely foreign visitors, occupying a space that belonged ultimately to the King rather than to the nation itself.

"Know ye that I have granted to the Jews in England to dwell in my land and to hold their lands and possessions, their goods and chattels, freely and honourably, as my own property."

- Henry I, Charter to the Jews 1100-1107 CE

They were permitted to lend money when Church law forbade Christians from doing so, and this economic role made them useful to the Crown, valuable to merchants who needed capital, and deeply resented by those who found themselves in debt to them.

"Christians shall not take usury for money lent. It is forbidden by the authority of the holy fathers and by the civil law."

- The Third Lateran Council 1179 CE

"It was the custom of the Jews to lend money, a practice forbidden to Christians, and by this means they became necessary to the great men of the kingdom, who were often in need of funds."

- William of Malmesbury, Gesta Regum Anglorum 1125 CE

It is within this climate of economic dependency and social separation that the earliest accusations began to emerge.

Stories circulated that Jewish communities were not simply neighbours who worshipped differently, but outsiders who held secret loyalties, who engaged in practices dangerous to Christian souls, and who in their most extreme form were said to kidnap Christian children to re-enact the crucifixion.

"Aristotle himself was told of this people, some say they come from the east, some from the mountains beyond the known rivers, some from a kingdom that stood between two seas and perished long ago. They carry their laws in books that seem written in a tongue no one else speaks plainly, and of their first home they speak as though it still waits beyond the horizon."

- Clearchus of Soli, Contra Apionem 300 BCE

The first and perhaps most famous of these cases was that of William of Norwich in 1144.

The Cruxifixction of St. William 1470

A twelve-year-old boy was found dead in woodland on the outskirts of the city, and local monks published accounts claiming he had been tortured and crucified by members of the Jewish community during Passover.

"On the Friday before Palm Sunday, the boy William, who was about twelve years old, was enticed away. On the Saturday following, his body was found in Thorpe Wood, hidden among the thorns. Those who made search found him suspended to a tree, pierced and crowned with thorns, after the manner of our Lord's Passion. The report went abroad that the Jews of the city had done this thing, and it spread quickly through the whole of Norwich."

- Thomas of Monmouth, The Life and Miracles of St. William of Norwich 1150

"In his time the Jews of Norwich bought a Christian child before Easter, and tortured him with all the same tortures with which our Lord was tortured, and on Long-Friday hanged him on a cross for love of our Lord, and afterwards buried him, imagined that it would be concealed. But our Lord showed that he was a holy martyr, and the monks took him, and buried him reverently in the minster. And he is called St. William."

- The Peterborough Chronicle 1154

"In the city of Norwich, a boy named William, not yet twelve years old, was found slain in the woods outside the town. It was reported by many that the Jews of the city had crucified him in mockery of our Lord's Passion."

- The Chronicle of Robert of Torigni 1150 CE

"At Norwich, certain Jews were accused of having slain a boy in the likeness of the Lord's Passion. The body was discovered in a wood not far from the city, and the matter was laid before the King's justice."

- The Book of Hyde 1165 CE

No confession was ever legally obtained, no trial was ever held, and the King's own justices eventually dismissed the charges and ordered the community protected.

Similar accusations appeared at Gloucester:

No Surviving Illustrations

"A certain Christian boy at Gloucester was killed by the Jews and cast into the river Severn."

- Annales Erphordenses 1160 CE

"In the year 1160, a boy was crucified by the Jews near Gloucester, and his body cast into the river. It was found by the fishermen, and the report spread abroad."

- John Brompton, Chronicon 1390

at Bury St Edmunds:

The Matyrdom of St. Robert 1480

"In the year 1181, on the Friday of the Lord's Passion which is called Good Friday, a certain boy, Robert by name, was done to death by the Jews at Bury. His body was found in a ditch beyond the water, and being brought to the abbey church, was honourably buried there. Many signs were shown, and the people began to flock to his tomb as to the resting-place of a martyr."

- Jocelin of Brakelond, Chronicle of the Abbey of St. Edmunds 1200

"At Bury St Edmunds, the boy Robert was killed by the Jews. He was buried in the church, and God showed many miracles through him there."

- Gervase of Canterbury, Chronica 1181

at Lincoln:

The Ritual Crucifixion of St. Hugh of Lincoln 1257

"About the feast of St. Peter and St. Paul, the Jews of Lincoln crucified a little boy named Hugh, in contempt of our Lord. His body was found in a well, thrown there. Eighteen Jews were hanged at London by the King's command on this account."

- Annales Monastici 1255

"At Lincoln, a boy named Hugh was lost for some time. At length his body was found in a well. The Jews were accused that they had crucified him, and Copin, a Jew, confessed it under questioning. The King sent and seized many of them, and eighteen were condemned and executed."

- The Annals of Waverley Abbey 1255 CE

and in York, the people had enough:

"On the night of the vigil of Palm Sunday, the people of York rose against the Jews. They fled into the castle and were shut up there. When they perceived that they could not escape, they destroyed their goods and slew one another. The tower was set on fire, and they perished to the number of more than one hundred and fifty souls."

- Roger of Howden, Chronica 1190 CE

"They were wealthy among us, their bonds were everywhere, and the men who found themselves pressed by them took the occasion of tumult to wipe out the score. The fire that devoured them devoured also the evidence of what was due."

- Annals of the Abbey of Meaux 1200 CE

Whether fact or fiction, these claims were written down, preserved, and passed along, and they remain a part of the trail we are following today.

When we ask where these people came from before they arrived on English shores, the most widely accepted answer points us toward the towns and trading centres of northern France and the Rhineland.

Records from Rouen, Paris, Metz, and Cologne all describe well-established Jewish communities existing from at least the ninth century onward, and linguistic evidence shows that the Jewish population of medieval England spoke a dialect known as Laaz.

It is a form of Old French written in Hebrew characters, alongside the Germanic dialects that would eventually become Yiddish.

"From the days of old there were Jews dwelling in the ports of the Rhine and the cities of the north, in Cologne, in Metz, in Paris, and in Rouen, each speaking the tongue of the land they had adopted, yet reading their books in the ancient character they brought with them."

- The Sefer Ha-Qabbalah 1161

"La'az is not a single language. It is simply the Hebrew word for the speech of the land in which one dwells. In France it meant French, in Germany it meant German, in England it meant the Norman French that was spoken by the ruling class after the Conquest."

- The Jewish Encyclopaedia 1906

This suggests multiple waves of migration converging from different directions, yet when we trace their footsteps back into France and Germany, we are still only standing at the last stage of a much larger journey.

"They were brought from Rouen first, but whence their fathers journeyed to that place before, some say from the lands of the Rhine, some from the south, some from beyond the great river that flows eastward. The road to Rouen was not the beginning, it was but the last stage of a longer journey."

- William of Malmesbury, Gesta Regum Anglorum 1125 CE

Communities do not appear fully formed in a region overnight; they drift, they migrate, they are pushed by hardship or pulled by opportunity from places further back in time.

"Great movements of population do not happen all at once, nor is it easy to trace whence each people came or whither it went. Some depart little by little, others linger on the road, and memory of the old home fades slowly in the new land."

- Procopius, Gothic War 554 CE

If we continue following the Rhine and Danube rivers eastward, curious mind, we find ourselves moving into territories that medieval sources refer to collectively as the lands of the Slavs, and beyond that, the vast open steppe that stretches endlessly toward the rising sun.

It is here that we encounter the story of Khazaria.

A kingdom that stood roughly between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, whose ruling dynasty and a significant portion of its general population embraced Judaism as their state religion sometime during the 8th century.

"The Khazars and their ruler profess the Jewish faith. Whether this was always so among them, or whether it is a thing of former times that has grown to be, the ancients do not say."

- Al-Istakhri, Kitāb al-Masālik wa'l-Mamālik 932 CE

"The land of the Khazars lies between two great waters, and their faith is the faith of Israel. Merchants journey thither from the east and the west, and some of them settled there and became part of the kingdom."

- Ibn Hawqal, Surat al-Ard 977 CE

"We have dwelt here in this land between the great waters since old times. But before that, our ancestors came from the distant mountains, bringing the laws they had received from the men of old."

- King Joseph of Khazaria, Letter to Hasdai ibn Shaprut 950 CE

For more than three hundred years Khazaria flourished as a major trading power, sitting at the crossroads between the Christian Byzantine Empire, the Islamic Caliphates, and the Northern Tribes, and its existence is confirmed not only by Jewish sources but also by Arab geographers, Byzantine historians, and travellers from across the medieval world.

Then, in the middle of the 10th century, something broke.

A combination of external invasions from the Rus to the north and the Byzantines and Turks to the south shattered the kingdom's power, and its central authority collapsed entirely.

"There is a great kingdom beyond the northern mountains whose people are said to profess the faith of Israel. They have grown wealthy through trade, but it is reported that their neighbours now look upon their riches with envious eyes.”

- Chronicle of the Kings 930 CE

When a political structure dissolves but its people survive, they do not simply vanish into the earth, they pack what they can carry and they walk in whatever direction appears safest.

"My kingdom stands at the gateway of the great rivers and the great seas. We have guarded this crossing for many generations. But now the peoples of the north and the peoples of the south grow strong against us, and we must look to what the future may bring."

- The Letter of King Joseph of Khazaria to Hasdai ibn Shaprut 960 CE

Contemporary accounts from the Cairo Genizah, from the letters of Khazar leaders preserved in Spain, and from Arabic chroniclers all note that communities moved away in several directions.

Some toward the Caucasus mountains, some south into the Crimea and the Black Sea coast, and some along the great river systems that flow north and west into the plains of what would become Poland, Hungary, and eventually the German lands.

"When the kingdom was overthrown, some fled to the mountains, some remained in the towns by the sea, some journeyed westward along the rivers where merchants pass to and fro."

- The Schechter Letter 1896

"Tradition asserts that after the fall of the Khazar kingdom, the Jews dispersed in every direction, some to the Crimea, some into the Caucasus, some along the Dnieper and the Vistula, settling in the towns and villages of Poland, Hungary, and Germany."

- Joseph Jacobs, The Jews in Russia at the Close of the Middle Ages 1893

This is also the point at which the name Tartaria enters our conversation.

If you look at European maps printed before the nineteenth century, the entire sweep of northern and central Asia, along with the vast steppe lands of eastern Europe, is often labelled simply as Great Tartaria.

Carte de l'Asie, Henry Chatelain 1700

World Map from Kitāb Ṣūrat al-Arḍ 977 CE

Khazaria was one specific kingdom located within that broad region, the name Tartaria was used to describe the entire Eurasian interior; a vast world that once defended Christendom during the Crusades.

"The peoples of the East have at various times offered friendship to the Christians, and have made war upon the Saracens, hoping that together the Holy Land might be recovered."

- Hayton of Corycus, Flowers of the Histories 1307 CE

"Whilst the King was tarrying in Cyprus, the great King of the Tartars sent messengers to him, greeting him courteously, and saying that he was ready to help him conquer the Holy Land and deliver Jerusalem out of the hand of the Saracens."

- Jean de Joinville, Life of St. Louis 1300 CE

"I have come from the King of the Tartars. He says: 'Let us take the land of the Saracens together, and Jerusalem shall be yours.'"

- Rabban Bar Sauma, Record of his Embassy 1287 CE

"With the help of heaven, we shall set out in the winter, and reach Damascus in the spring. If you send your armies, Jerusalem shall be delivered."

- Arghun's Letter to Edward I of England 1290 CE

Over the centuries, as European mapmakers replaced regional labels with specific polities and modern borders, Great Tartaria faded from cartography and from literature, giving way to the names of individual states and empires such as the Russian Empire, Qing China, and the successor khanates of the Golden Horde.

"This region which is called Tartaria extends from the Caspian Sea all the way to the Ocean Sea in the east, and from the northern mountains down to the lands of Persia and India. It is divided into many kingdoms and peoples, all known by the common name of Tartars."

- Fra Mauro, Mappamundi 1459 CE

"In these days the people known as the Tartars appeared in the East, a people hitherto unheard of by name, coming from the remote regions beyond the Caspian mountains."

- Alberic of Trois-Fontaines, Chronicon 1222 CE

"In this very year, a detestable satanic people, namely an immense army of the Tartars, burst out from their mountain-encircled land... Escaping like demons released from Tartarus, so they are well called Tartars, they swarmed out and, like locusts, overwhelmed the face of the Earth. They devastated the lands of the East with dreadful destruction, laying waste with fire and carnage."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1241 CE

For many writers and researchers, the disappearance of that label points to a deeper question about how Eurasian history has been framed.

Rather than viewing the steppe migrations as a single event, movements out of Inner Asia unfolded across centuries, reshaping political and cultural landscapes from the Pontic-Caspian steppe to Eastern Europe.

"The Huns, sprung from the race of the witches dwelling in the swamps, settled on the farther bank of the Maeotic swamp. They were fond of hunting and had no skill in any other art. After they had grown to a nation, they disturbed the peace of neighboring races by theft and rapine."

- Jordanes, Getica 551 CE

"In the year 6562 [1054], there came a people, numerous and strong, called the Polovtsi. They appeared suddenly, and laid waste the land of the Pechenegs, who came and settled along the Dnieper."

- Laurentian Codex 1054 CE

"The Tartars left their own country in the far east… and invaded the territories of the north and east, laying all waste before them."

- John of Plano Carpini, Historia Mongalorum 1247 CE

Within those debates, the Khazar Khaganate has long drawn attention regarding possible links between steppe polities and later Jewish communities in Eastern Europe.

"I have heard that there is a kingdom of Jews in the world, and I am greatly amazed. I have asked the merchants, and they tell me it is true. I have sent letters by way of Constantinople, and I pray you tell me all: how did your people come to worship God? How did the kings come to the faith? What is your city? What is your army?"

- King Joseph’s Reply 955 CE

"I have seen the books of the Khazars, and they say that some of their people converted to Judaism, but they do not agree on the time or the manner."

- Judah Halevi, The Kuzari 1140 CE

"To our lords and masters, may God bless you. Concerning Jacob bar Hanukkah, he has fled, and his debt is upon us. We ask you, our lords, to stand with him, and to help him, that he may not perish. For we are strangers here, and sojourners, as all our fathers were."

- The Kieven Letter 939 CE

Current historical and genetic scholarship treats the Khazar hypothesis with considerable skepticism.

Most historians and archaeologists hold that Ashkenazi Jews trace their primary ancestry to ancient Levantine and Mediterranean populations who migrated through Southern Europe into the Rhineland and later into Central and Eastern Europe, rather than deriving from a wholesale migration of Khazars.

"The Jewish populations of Eastern Europe have in part an origin that comes from the North and the East, from that great reservoir of peoples beyond the Caspian."

- Judaism as Race and Religion 1883

"Beyond the boundaries of the east, where the borders turn toward the north, there stretches a vast wilderness swept by bitter winds, dark and forbidding, which seems to mark the very end of nature."

- Quintus Curtius Rufus, Histories of Alexander the Great 1st Century

"It is from the remnants of that people [the Khazars] that a part of the Polish and Russian Jews derive their origin."

- Revue Orientale 1842

What remains is a sharp divide between speculative and the revisionist readings of steppe history.

The most important thing to understand about this investigation is that we are not trying to prove one story right and suppress the other.

What we are doing is simply recognising that the story we are most commonly taught is not the truth, and that the further back we trace any human movement, the more uncertain and fragmented the evidence naturally becomes.

We know that the Jewish people lived in England from 1066 onward under the King's direct protection; and we know they fulfilled a specific economic function that made them both indispensable and vulnerable.

We know accusations circulated against them from remarkably early in their residency; and we know that when we ask where they were living before they arrived here, the answer leads us along more than one road.

Some of those roads are well-lit, frequently travelled, and clearly signposted in every history department in the world.

Others wind through territory where the maps are older, the sources conflict, and the signposts have long since fallen over or been erased.

That does not mean those roads are imaginary, only that they have not been kept up or visited as often.

Whether the journey began in the ancient cities of the Mediterranean or on the grasslands of Khazaria and Great Tartaria, or perhaps as a mingling of streams from both directions, may never be settled to everyone's satisfaction.

But the refusal to look eastward simply because it does not fit comfortably within the accepted narrative is not history:

it is limitation

And the honest pursuit of truth has never been about only looking where the light is best.

"The seeker after truth is not one who studies the writings of the ancients and puts his trust in them, but rather the one who questions what he gathers, and subjects what he examines to discussion from every side."

- Al-Biruni 1030 CE

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