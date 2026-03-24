If you didn’t know already, dear reader, I am an Englishman, born and raised on this island.

The education I received will be much like that of many in the western world; nursery, primary school, high school, college, and then, for some, university.

I never went to university, although two of my siblings did.

As I came toward the end of my time at high school, I found myself sitting with a realisation that I couldn’t quite ignore.

Around that time, I had started working with my father, so in a sense, I grew up a little earlier.

I began learning things that weren’t written in books, but lived out day to day.

I learnt about money, not in theory, but in practice.

About credit, about responsibility, about how quickly things can go wrong if you don’t understand what you’re dealing with.

And it was through that contrast that something became clear to me:

much of what we are taught in school doesn’t really mean anything in the grand scheme of life.

Now, I’m not dismissing it entirely.

Language matters, mathematics matters; these are tools we need; but beyond that, I struggled to see the weight of it.

There were no lessons on finance, no understanding of credit, no guidance on how to actually navigate the systems we are expected to live within.

Nothing on how to provide for yourself in a real sense.

Nothing on survival, nothing on the natural world, and nothing on how to discern what sustains you and what harms you.

At least where I grew up, the most practical thing we were offered was woodwork.

What we were taught, more than anything, was how to remember.

Because that is what the tests were; not a measure of understanding, but a measure of retention.

You are given the answers, and your task is to repeat them; if you do that well enough, you pass.

I digress.

This was not intended to be a critique of the modern education system, although it may sound like one.

It is simply an observation that stayed with me.

Once you begin to question what you are taught, it naturally leads to another question:

what is not being taught?

And that is where this article begins.

What follows, curious mind, is drawn from a 16th century publication; a piece that speaks on God, on Satan, and on something far more grounded than either:

the question of knowledge, and who has the right to it.

And so, with that in mind, dear reader, let us remove ourself from the present moment, and allow oneself to sit with the words of our ancestors in peace, without any need to rush to an assumption.

Sacros Libros 📖

The passages you are about to read, curious mind, are taken from a work titled:

Amonestación del Intérprete de los Sacros Libros

Translated as:

Admonition of the Interpreter of the Sacred Books

Written by Casiodoro de Reina and published in 1569.

Reina was a Spanish reformer and translator, best known for producing one of the first complete Bibles in Spanish.

This text serves as a preface to that work, a kind of address to the reader, where he sets out his position on scripture, its meaning, and, most importantly, who should have access to it.

There is no cover available from the source I have used, so one is not included here.

What we are about to read, then, is not scripture itself, but the thoughts of the man presenting it, and in those thoughts, something far more revealing begins to take shape.

Translation:

“ADMONITION OF THE INTERPRETER OF THE SACRED BOOKS

to the Reader and to the entire Church of the Lord, in which he gives the reason for his translation both in general, and for some specific things.

It is an intolerable thing to Satan, father of lies, and author of darkness, that the truth of God and his light be manifested in the world; because by this path alone is his deceit undone, his darkness vanishes, and all the vanity upon which his kingdom is founded is discovered, from which follows his certain ruin; and the wretched men whom he holds bound in death with prisons of ignorance, taught with the divine light, escape from their prison to eternal life, and to the liberty of the children of God.

From here it comes that, although by the condition of his cursed nature he abhors and persecutes every means aimed at the health of men, with singular diligence and force he has always resisted, and does not cease nor will cease to resist the books of Holy Scripture: because he knows very well through the long experience of his losses, how powerful an instrument this is to undo his darkness in the world, and cast him out of his old possession.

It would be a long discourse to recount now the persecutions that he has raised in other times, and the infamous charges he has made, for which not a few times he has reached the point of almost uprooting them from the world: and he would have achieved it without doubt, if the light that is enclosed in them did not have its origin and source higher than this Sun, and if it did not consist only in the books, like all human disciplines; from where it comes that, the books in which they are kept perishing, or due to the condition of the times or by other worldly causes, they also perish; and if they have any restoration afterward, it is insofar as some remains are found that, aided by human ingenuity, revive.

But because the source of this divine light is God himself and his intent is to propagate it in this abyss of darkness, from here it is that, although many times by a certain counsel of his he permits Satan the power over the sacred books, and although he burns them all and even also kills all those who already participated in that celestial wisdom, the source remains healthy and safe (as he cannot touch it), the same light in the end returns to be restored with great victory, and he remains frustrated and ashamed of his diligence.

Because of being, then, this his persistent ingenuity against the divine word, we are certain that he will not cease to follow in this present work, and the more it is necessary to the Church of the Lord, so much more will he awake against it all kinds of enemies, strangers and domestic: those from afar and those from nearby.

Those from afar, for days now they have been awakened to prevent every vulgar version of the Holy Scripture, under the title that the sacred mysteries must not be communicated to the common people, and that it is an occasion for errors in them.

From nearby, there will be no lack of other pretexts, which with titles somewhat more futile and apparent, will rise against it, although perhaps in some and others good intention and zeal are not lacking, as many times happens, that good intentions due to lack of better teaching thinking they serve God serve the devil and his intents.

As to the first ones, we do not determine now to treat the question of whether it is convenient or not that the law of God and the entire body of his word walk in such a way that it can be understood by all, referring ourselves to many others who before us have treated it copiously and accurately.

It will suffice for now to admonish them with all charity and humility, that if they are Christians and have true zeal for the glory of God and the health of men, as they want it to be understood of them, they should look first of all, that from one and the other the Word of God contained in the sacred books is the true and legitimate instrument, and that for such God has communicated it to the world to be known and honored by all, and that through this path they find health, and this without excepting from this universality neither the unlearned nor the learned, nor this language nor the other.

From where it is necessary that they conclude that to prohibit the divine Scripture in a vulgar language cannot be done without singular injury to God and...”

These are the opening pages, and I will apologise in advance for their length, but I felt it right to include them in their entirety.

There are moments where shortening a passage removes something essential, and here, the full weight of what is being said matters.

Because from the very beginning, the tone is set clearly.

What is being described is not simply a disagreement, nor a difference in interpretation, but a conflict; one that is framed in terms of light and darkness, truth and deception.

Not in a theatrical sense, but in a very direct and practical one.

Truth, when made visible, does something.

It exposes.

It removes confusion.

It breaks the hold of what once went unquestioned.

And so the suggestion follows naturally:

that anything which resists the spreading of that truth does so because it has something to lose.

Again, whether one takes the language of Satan literally or as a representation of something broader is not the point.

What matters is the pattern being described.

A resistance to understanding, a tension between what is known and what is allowed to be known.

More specifically, a resistance not just to truth itself, but to the means by which it reaches people.

The written word.

The author speaks as though this has happened before; not once, but repeatedly.

That access has been limited, that texts have been challenged, suppressed, and even removed.

Yet, despite that, something remains.

Not the books themselves, necessarily, but what they point to.

Something that cannot be fully erased, only delayed.

That is a striking idea.

Because it shifts the focus away from whether truth exists, and toward something else entirely:

whether it is being made available.

And this is where the pages begin to take a more grounded turn.

The question becomes one of language, of accessibility, of whether something meant for all should be kept in a form that only a few can understand.

The reasoning given against making it widely available sounds familiar, even now.

It may confuse, it may be misunderstood, and it requires guidance, control, structure.

And yet, the response here is simple.

If something is truly light, it should not fear being seen; if it is meant to guide, it should not be hidden.

And if it is given for all, then to restrict it, even with good intention, begins to look like something else.

There is also an honesty in these pages that is worth noting.

The author does not assume that all restriction comes from malice.

In fact, he acknowledges the opposite; that it may come from sincerity, from belief, from a desire to do what is right.

But he draws a careful distinction.

That intention alone is not enough.

That one can believe they are serving something good, and still be mistaken.

And that, perhaps, is where this begins to move beyond its time.

Because this is not only about scripture, it is about something far more familiar.

The question of who decides what should be known.

And whether keeping something from people is ever truly for their benefit, or simply justified that way…

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Translation:

“..equal damage to the health of men, which is pure work of Satan and of those whom he has at his command.

Look at the second thing: that they bring great shame to the Word of God itself by saying that the mysteries it contains are not to be communicated to the common people.

Because the superstitions and idolatries with which the devil has maddened the world and diverted it from the knowledge and worship of its true God, always brought this pretext of false reverence. And the inventor of them was right in this; because if he wanted his abominations to remain at all in the world, it was necessary that the common people should not understand them, but only those to whom they were profitable to sustain their bellies and glory.

The mysteries of true religion are to the contrary: they want to be seen and understood by all, because they are light and truth; and because being ordered for the health of all, the first degree to reach it is necessarily to know them.

Consider the third thing: that they do no less an affront in saying that they may be an occasion for errors, because the Light and the Truth (if they confess that the word of God is such) can deceive or darken no one. And if sometimes it does so (as we do not deny that it may do, and often), from some other part the evil must come; not from its ingenuity and nature, which is to remove the darkness, uncover the error, and undo the deceit.

The prophet Isaiah clearly says that his prophecy is not to give light to everyone, but to blind the eyes of the people, aggravate their ears and dull their heart, so that they neither see nor hear the word of God, and be converted and receive health: he who to avoid these evils would then command the prophet to be silent, and would close his mouth, let it be seen if he did a thing according to the will of God and the good of his Church; especially since the same prophet says many other times, that his prophecy is light for the blind, comfort for the afflicted, strength for the weary, etc.

And why do we speak of Isaiah?

The Lord himself tells us, that he came to the world for judgment, so that those who do not see may see, and those who see may be blind: did the fathers of the faith of that time then command him to be silent, to avoid the damage to those who by his preaching were to come out more blind? Of him Simeon says, that he comes for the rising and also for the fall of many.

The same had been said of him by the prophet Isaiah. For a snare (he says) and for ruin to the two houses of Israel, and of them many shall stumble etc.

The same says the Apostle of the preaching of the Gospel, that to some it is a vital scent, to others a mortal scent. Would it then be good prudence to remove it from the world, taking from the good the only means by which they are to be saved, to take away the occasion of becoming worse for those who are lost, and who of themselves are already marked for perdition?

Look at the fourth thing: that the study of the divine Word is a thing commanded by God to all by so many and such...”

As the pages continue, the argument becomes sharper, less concerned with suggestion and more with drawing a clear line.

What was previously presented as a question now begins to feel like a challenge, because the reasoning used to justify restriction is turned back on itself.

The idea that knowledge should be withheld out of reverence is not accepted here as something noble, but questioned directly.

If something is sacred, does that make it untouchable, or does it make it worthy of being understood?

The author suggests that what is often presented as respect may, in practice, function as distance, and distance, over time, creates dependence.

There is also quite a interesting comparison being made, that false systems, those built on confusion or illusion, require obscurity to survive.

They depend on being misunderstood, or only partially understood, held in the hands of a few who benefit from that position.

Whereas truth, if it is truly what it claims to be, should not require such protection, it should withstand being seen clearly.

It should, in fact, invite it.

It is a simple idea but not a small one, because it shifts the conversation entirely.

From should people be protected from knowledge to why would knowledge need to be protected from people?

And from there, the argument moves into something even more grounded.

The claim that access to truth may lead to confusion or error.

At first, this sounds reasonable, but here, it is examined more closely.

If something is described as light, then its nature is to reveal, not to obscure.

If it is said to bring clarity, then confusion cannot originate from it.

And so, if misunderstanding arises, the source must lie elsewhere, not in what is being shown, but in how it is received.

There is a firmness in that.

Because it removes the justification for limiting access.

It suggests that the risk of misunderstanding is not a reason to withhold, but a condition of learning itself.

And that to remove the possibility of error entirely would also remove the possibility of understanding.

The references that follow reinforce this point, that even truth itself can be received differently; that the same message may guide one person, and unsettle another.

But this difference is not presented as a flaw in the message, rather, as something inherent in the condition of the listener.

Which leads to a difficult question.

If something can be both helpful and challenging depending on who encounters it:

does that justify removing it altogether?

Or does it simply mean that responsibility lies with the individual?

And this is where the weight of the argument settles, because what is being described is not just access to words, but access to the means of understanding.

To remove that, even with caution in mind, is to remove the very thing that allows growth in the first place.

And so the position becomes clearer.

That to withhold knowledge in order to prevent misuse may, in doing so, prevent its proper use entirely.

And in that, something essential is lost.

And so, dear reader, as we draw this evenings discussion to a close, we are left not with a neat conclusion, but with something far more difficult to ignore.

A question.

Not about the past, but about the present.

Because what we have just read is not only a theological argument, nor merely a dispute of another age, but a reflection of something that feels… familiar.

A concern not about whether truth exists, but about how it is delivered, and to whom.

And here, perhaps uncomfortably, the mind turns to the systems we know best.

To education.

To the shaping of understanding from a young age.

To what is given freely, and what is never mentioned at all.

Hypothetically speaking, if knowledge were to be structured in such a way that only certain forms of it were emphasised; measurable, examinable, repeatable, while other forms, more practical, more independent, more questioning in nature, were left aside:

what kind of mind would that produce?

One that remembers well, and one that performs well.

But perhaps one that does not often ask why.

The author we have read speaks of a time where access to understanding was, in some cases, limited under the reasoning of protection.

That people might misunderstand.

That they might misuse.

That they were not ready.

And yet, he challenges that idea directly.

Not by denying the risk, but by asking whether removing access is ever the right response.

Because in doing so, one does not remove error.

One removes the opportunity to move beyond it.

And so, we find ourselves in an interesting position.

Because while the forms have changed; the institutions, the language, and the structures, the underlying question remains remarkably similar:

what should people be allowed to know?

And perhaps more importantly:

what is never placed before them in the first place?

This is not an accusation, it is an observation.

That a mind trained only to recall may never be encouraged to explore.

That a system built around answers may leave little room for questions.

And that, over time, this may shape not only what we know, but how far we are willing to look beyond it.

Perhaps nothing is being withheld.

Perhaps everything is available, in one form or another.

But availability is not the same as accessibility; and accessibility is not the same as encouragement.

And so, dear reader, we are left where all worthwhile inquiry begins.

Not with certainty.

But with awareness.

That what we are given is not always the whole.

And that what is absent, may be just as telling as what is present…

If this evenings words gave you something to reflect on, then they have already served their purpose.

If you feel inclined to support the work, you’re welcome to; it’s always appreciated, never expected.

Thank you for reading with an open and curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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