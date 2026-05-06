Alternative History

Alternative History

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Hannah West's avatar
Hannah West
10m

I love ginseng, but have to watch my portions since it can trigger my SVT if I take too much. This document connecting Tartarus and China via this amazing medicinal plant is fascinating. I wonder if the Chinese still have the lost attachments?

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