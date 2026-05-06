The body is a garden where the spirit takes root, a silent, sacred orchard bearing life’s most precious fruit.

We chase the glint of silver and the heavy weight of gold, yet bartering our vigor leaves us bankrupt, grey, and cold.

One of my most cherished things in life, dear reader, is health.

For a healthy mind and a healthy body grant the soul a path of abundance and choice; they are the silent capital that funds every dream and the only true wealth that remains when the markets of man fall silent.

I have spent years changing and learning about myself, tilling the soil of my own existence to understand the best possible diet for me.

Currently, one of the few things I take regularly is ginseng tea.

Six or seven slices, steeped in hot water; sip slowly and then eat the slices.

It is a ritual I have grown to notice great benefits with; from improved energy throughout the day, to aiding my sleep.

I’d advise doing your own research though, curious mind, but you needn’t travel anywhere else for that.

What follows will provide you with an abundance of knowledge regarding this special root, a root so extraordinary it was prized in Tartaria and used as tributary in occupied lands.

And so, with thanks to the Royal Archives for providing us with what could be the most interesting Tartarian document yet, we shall begin.

The Description of a Tartarian Plant called Ginseng ✉️

Translation:

“The Description of a Tartarian Plant called Gin-seng, with an Account of its Virtues.

In a Letter from Father Jartoux, to the Procurator General of the Missions of India and China. Taken from the Xth Vol. of Letters of the Missionary Jesuits, printed at Paris in 8vo 1713.

read Mar: 4: 1713: 4

The Map of Tartary which we made by Order of the Emperour of China, gave us an opportunity of seeing the famous Plant Gin-seng, so much esteemed in China, and so little known in Europe.

Towards the End of July, 1709. we arrived at a Village not above four small Leagues distant from the Kingdom of Corea, which is inhabited by those Tartars called Calca-tatze.

One of these Tartars went and found upon the neighbouring Mountains four Plants of the Gin-seng, which he brought us intire in a Basket.

I took one of them, and drew it in its exact dimensions, as well as I could possibly do it; the Figure of which I here send You, and shall give an Explanation of it at the End of this Letter.

The most eminent Physicians in China have wrote whole Volumes upon the Virtues and Qualities of this Plant…”

The document to provide these revelations is an official correspondence from the Jesuit missionary Father Pierre Jartoux, sent in 1711 to the high-ranking officials overseeing missions in India and China.

This was not a private diary or a collection of rumors; it was a formal intelligence report later published in Paris and meticulously preserved within the Royal Archives.

It represents the gold standard of 18th-century data collection, where the line between missionary work, imperial espionage, and scientific discovery was non-existent.

What makes this report an important piece in the Tartarian puzzle is its origin.

Jartoux was not a casual traveller; he was a man operating under a direct imperial mandate from the Emperor of China to produce a Map of Tartary.

This context alone shatters the idea that Tartaria was a vague region.

The Emperor, the most powerful man in the East, needed a precise map of a specific, sovereign neighbor, and he hired the best cartographers of the era to draw it.

This letter is the first-hand account of what they found behind the curtain while measuring the land league by league.

As they moved through this territory, they arrived at a village just four leagues from the Kingdom of Korea, inhabited by a specific ethnic division:

the Calca-tatze Tartars

This is a level of granularity that modern history struggles to explain away.

These were named people with a fixed location, living in a territory that produced the world’s most coveted botanical treasure.

When Jartoux describes the famous plant Gin-seng as a Tartarian Plant, he isn't being poetic.

He is identifying the biological property of a specific empire.

The report reveals that the most eminent physicians in China had already written entire volumes on the virtues of this root, yet Jartoux notes it was so little known in Europe.

This suggests a deliberate flow of high-value resources and knowledge within the Tartarian-Chinese sphere that was only just being pierced by Western eyes.

The letter captures the moment an empire's internal wealth was being cataloged for the first time by the West, providing a physical receipt for a civilisation that was fully functional, mapped, and resource-rich before it was eventually erased from the global record.

Translation:

“…plant; and make it an Ingredient in almost all Remedies which they give to their chief Nobility, for it is of too high a price for the common people.

They affirm that it is a sovereign Remedy for all Weaknesses occasioned by excessive fatigues either of Body or Mind; that it dissolves pituitous Humours; that it cures weakness of the Lungs and the Pleurisy; that it stops Vomitings; that it strengthens the Stomach, and helps the Appetite; that it disperses Fumes and Vapours; that it fortifies the Breast, and is a Remedy for short and weak Breathing; that it strengthens the vital Spirits, and increases Lymph in the Blood; in short, that it is good against Dizziness of the Head and Dimness of Sight, and that it prolongs Life in old Age.

Nobody can imagine that the Chinese and Tartars would set so high a Value upon this Root, if it did not constantly produce a good Effect.

Those that are in health often make use of it to render themselves more vigorous and strong: And I am…”

The second page of this letter transitions from the lines of the map to the medicinal soul of the region, detailing a list of virtues that elevate this root from just a plant to a sovereign currency of life.

This wasn't a remedy for the masses; it was an Ingredient in almost all Remedies reserved for the chief Nobility, carrying a price far beyond the reach of the common person.

When Jartoux notes that it was used to prolong Life in old Age and strengthen the vital Spirits, he is describing a biological technology that the elite used to maintain the very essence of their existence.

The clinical scope of its effects is staggering, listed with a precision that defies modern dismissal.

According to the document, the root was used to dissolve pituitous Humours, cure weakness of the Lungs, and even disperse Fumes and Vapours within the body.

It was the ultimate restorative for excessive fatigues either of Body or Mind, functioning as a foundational pillar for those who sought to render themselves more vigorous and strong even while in already good health.

The puzzle pieces lock together when Jartoux explicitly groups the Chinese and Tartars as the two primary powers who set so high a Value upon this Root.

This distinction is critical and devastating to the modern historical narrative.

He does not mention Turks, nor does he categorise these people as Mongols; he identifies them specifically and repeatedly as Tartars.

By placing the Chinese and Tartars side-by-side as equal arbiters of this botanical treasure, the report confirms a shared high-culture and a mutual understanding of vitality that existed between two distinct, recognised empires.

This creates a Tartarian tapestry where geography, ethnicity, and biology are inseparable.

We see an empire that wasn't just mapped by imperial order, but one that provided the very substance of longevity to the ruling classes of the East.

This Tartarian Plant was the silent engine of their endurance, a secret of the mountains guarded by the Calca-tatze and prized by nobility, proving that the wealth of Tartaria was measured not just in land, but in the very breath and blood of those who inhabited it.

Translation:

“…am persuaded that it would prove an excellent Medicine in the hands of any European who understands Pharmacy, if he had but a sufficient Quantity of it to make such Trials as are necessary, to examine the Nature of it Chymically, and to apply it in proper quantity according to the nature of the Disease for which it may be beneficial.

It is certain that it subtilizes, increases the motion of, and warms the Blood; that it helps Digestion, and invigorates in a very sensible manner.

After I had drawn the Root, which I shall hereafter describe, I observed the State of my Pulse, and took half of the Root, raw as it was and unprepared: In an hour after I found my Pulse much fuller and quicker; I had an Appetite, was much more vigorous, and could bear Labour much better and easier than before.

But I did not rely on this Trial alone, imagining that the Alteration I was sensible of might proceed from the Rest that we had that Day: But four days after…”

The third page of Father Jartoux’s letter moves from a catalog of observations into a visceral, lived experience that bridges three centuries in a single heartbeat.

It is one thing to read a list of virtues; it is another to witness a 18th-century scientist use his own body as a laboratory to test the potency of a Tartarian treasure.

Jartoux becomes a participant in the history he is mapping.

After meticulously drawing the root to record its exact dimensions, he decides to consume it raw and unprepared.

His objective reporting takes on a tone of genuine astonishment as he describes the sensible manner in which the root invigorates the system.

Within a hour, he records a pulse that is much fuller and quicker, a sharpened appetite, and a surge of vigour that allowed him to bear Labour much better and easier than before.

What is truly bonkers is how the physical sensations I described, improved energy and the benefits to sleep, are mirrored with clinical precision in a document dated 1711.

Jartoux notes with certainty that the root subtilizes, increases the motion of, and warms the Blood.

This is the abundance and choice I spoke of earlier; it is the biological receipt of a plant that was known, even then, to fortify the human vessel against the excessive fatigues of both mind and body.

Jartoux, ever the skeptic, even questions if his newfound strength was just the result of a day’s rest, showing the rigor of his inquiry.

Yet the results were so undeniable that he became persuaded it would be an excellent Medicine for all of Europe if only they could understand its nature Chymically.

We are looking at a 300-year-old confirmation of a truth that modern history has buried:

that the soil of Tartary produced a life-extending plant so potent that it could be felt in the blood of a traveller just sixty minutes after he ate it

Translation:

“…after, finding myself so fatigued and weary that I could scarce sit on Horse-back, a Mandarin who was in company with us perceiving it, gave me one of these Roots: I took half of it immediately, and an hour after I was not the least sensible of any Weariness.

Since which time I have often made use of it, and always with the same Success.

I have also observed that the green Leaves, and especially the fibrous part of them chewed, would produce nearly the same Effect.

The Tartars often bring us the Leaves of Gin-seng instead of Tea; and I always liked them so well that I should readily preferr them before the best Tea.

The Decoction of them is of a grateful colour; and when one has taken it twice or thrice, its Tart and Smell become very pleasant.

As for the Root, it is necessary to boyle it a little more than Tea, to allow time for extracting its Virtue; as is practised by the Chinese when they give it to sick Persons; on which occasion they seldom use more than the fifth part of an Ounce of the dryed Root.”

The narrative of the letter takes a dramatic turn from experimental observation to a full-scale interaction with the established social structures of Tartaria.

He describes a moment of physical collapse where he was so fatigued and weary that he could scarce sit on Horse-back.

It is at this breaking point that a Mandarin in his company provides him with the root.

Within an hour of taking it, Jartoux reports he was not the least sensible of any Weariness.

This isn't just a medical anecdote; it’s a revelation of a society where high-ranking officials, Mandarins, possessed and understood a sophisticated biological technology for endurance.

This page further shatters the Mongol myth.

Not once does Jartoux reach for that modern label.

Instead, he describes a world where the Tartars are the active, civilised agents of commerce and hospitality.

He notes that these Tartars often bring us the Leaves of Gin-seng instead of Tea, and he finds the brew so superior that he would readily preferr them before the best Tea.

We are seeing a culture that had its own refined culinary and medicinal rituals, offering a decoction of grateful colour and pleasant smell that was distinct from the surrounding nations.

The depth of the Tartarian puzzle deepens when we see how their practices were mirrored and respected by their neighbors.

Jartoux observes that the preparation of the root, boiling it longer than tea to extract its Virtue, was a method practiced by the Chinese.

By placing the Tartars and Chinese in this shared medicinal dialogue, the document proves that Tartaria was an established nation with a cultural output so potent it set the standard for the entire region.

They weren't just living on the land; they were masters of its most valuable secrets, providing a level of vitality and health that the Western world could only observe with wonder.

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Translation:

“…root.

But for those, who are in Health, and take it only for prevention, or some slight Indisposition, I would advise them not to make less than Ten Doses of an Ounce, and not to accustom themselves to take it every day.

It is prepared in this manner.

The Root is to be cut into thin Slices, and put into an Earthen Pot well glazed and filled with about four Pints of water Paris measure: The Pot must be well cover'd, and set to boyle over a gentle fire; and when the water is consumed to the quantity of a Cup-full, a little Sugar is to be mixt with it, and it is to be drank immediately.

After this, as much more water is to be put into the Pot upon the remainder, and to be boyled as before, to extract all the Juice and what remains of the spirituous part of the Root.

As to the particular Places where this Root grows, because you will see them marked in the New Map of Tartary (a Copy of which we shall send into France) I shall only observe here in general, that they lye between the Thirty Ninth and Forty…”

The specific instructions for preparation recorded in 1711 reveal a level of technical rigor that anchors this entire report in reality.

Jartoux describes a process of reduction, boiling four pints of water down to a single cup to isolate the spirituous part of the Root.

This requirement for a well glazed earthen pot and the advice to cut the root into thin Slices shows that the extraction of this Tartarian resource was a standardised, recognised science long before modern pharmaceutical methods were established.

The geographic data is equally rigid and undeniable.

Jartoux doesn't just name a vague area; he provides the specific coordinates, the Thirty Ninth and Forty degrees of latitude, where this plant is found.

He confirms these locations are marked in the New Map of Tartary, a document he was preparing specifically for the French crown.

This isn't a collection of stories; it is an imperial survey of a sovereign territory with defined borders and unique biological assets.

This letter places the Chinese and Tartars side-by-side as the two groups who set so high a Value upon this Root.

By documenting these interactions and the specific Tartar customs, such as bringing the Leaves of Gin-seng instead of Tea, Jartoux provides a physical receipt for a civilisation that modern history has often obscured.

The presence of these Mandarins and Tartars as high-ranking officials and traders in the region confirms a functioning, sophisticated society.

Translation:

“Forty Seventh Degree of Northern Latitude, and between the Tenth and Twentieth Degree of Eastern Longitude, reckoning from the Meridian of Peking.

There is there a long Tract of Mountains, which the thick Forrests, that cover & incompass them, render almost unpassable.

It is upon the declivities of these Mountains and in these thick Forrests, upon the Banks of Torrents or about the roots of Trees, and amidst a thousand other different sorts of Plants that the Ginseng grows.

It is not to be met with in Plains, Vallies, Marshes, the Bottoms of Rivulets, nor in places too much exposed and open.

If the Forrest at any time take fire and is consumed, this Plant does not appear again till two or three Years after: which shows that Heat is an Enemy to it.

All which makes me believe, that if it is to be found in any other Country in the world, it may be particularly in Canada, where the Forrests and Mountains, according to the relation of those that have lived there, very much resemble these here.”

The coordinates Jartoux provides are surgical in their precision, placing the heart of this growth between the Forty Seventh Degree of Northern Latitude and the Tenth and Twentieth Degree of Eastern Longitude, calculated directly from the Meridian of Peking.

He describes a landscape of thick Forrests and unpassable mountains, where the root hides on steep declivities and the banks of torrents.

This is an environment that actively resists human intrusion.

Yet, despite these brutal geographic barriers, the Tartars not only accessed it but possessed it in such abundance that they could offer it as a common gesture of hospitality.

This confirms a people with a mastery over a terrain that the Western map-makers found nearly impossible to navigate.

The most prophetic realisation in this section is Jartoux’s hypothesis about the other side of the world.

He reasons that if this plant exists anywhere else, it would be in Canada, due to the identical nature of the forests and mountains described by those who had lived there.

This is a staggering moment of 18th-century scientific intuition.

It identifies the Panax Quinquefolius, the Canadian Ginseng, long before it became a global staple.

There is a long-standing understanding that the Canadian Panax variety carries a specific, cooling potency that differentiates it from its Eastern cousins.

Jartoux himself notes that Heat is an Enemy to this plant, observing that if a forest fires, the root vanishes for years.

This sensitivity to environment is why the Canadian variety, growing in the rugged, cold climates Jartoux predicted, developed a profile often regarded as more balanced or stronger for long-term fortification.

Seeing Jartoux link these two distant landmasses, Tartary and Canada, through a single Tartarian Plant adds a massive layer to the puzzle.

It suggests a world connected by biological realities that the Jesuit missionaries were just starting to map.

The fact that the Chinese, and the Tartars were the gatekeepers of this knowledge in the East, while a near-identical sovereign remedy waited in the Canadian wilderness, creates a picture of a global resource that was understood by ancient nobility long before it hit the modern pharmacopeia.

Translation:

“The places where the Gin-seng grows are on every side separated from the Province of Quan-tong (which in our old Maps is called Leashum) by a Barrier of wooden Stakes which incompasses this whole Province, and about which Guards continually patroll to hinder the Chinese from going out and looking after this Root.

Yet how vigilant so ever they are, their greediness after Gain incites the Chinese to lurk about privately in these Deserts, sometimes to the number of two or three Thousand, at the hazard of losing their Liberty and all the fruit of their labour, if they are taken either as they go out of or come into the Province.

The Emperour having a mind that the Tartars should have the Advantage that is to be made of this Plant rather than the Chinese, gave Orders this present Year 1709. to ten Thousand Tartars to go and gather all that they could of the Gin-seng, upon condition that each Person should give his Majesty Two Ounces of the best, and that the rest should be paid for according…”

The geopolitical reality of the 18th century becomes strikingly clear when Jartoux describes the physical and legal boundaries protecting this botanical treasure.

The region where the root thrives was not just a wild frontier; it was a strictly regulated territory separated from the Province of Quan-tong by a Barrier of wooden Stakes and patrolled by Guards.

This barrier served a singular purpose:

to physically hinder the Chinese from entering these lands to harvest the root for themselves

Despite the threat of losing their liberty, thousands of Chinese harvesters would still risk lurking in these Deserts to find what the earth held secret.

This document reveals a deliberate, state-level favoritism toward the Tartar people.

Jartoux explicitly states that the Emperor intended for the Tartars to have the exclusive advantage of this plant rather than the Chinese.

In 1709, this policy was manifested in a massive state-sponsored expedition where ten Thousand Tartars were ordered to gather all the Ginseng they could find.

This wasn't a lawless free-for-all; it was a structured economic arrangement where each harvester was required to give his Majesty Two Ounces of the best in exchange for payment for the remainder of their haul.

The fact that the Emperor mobilised an army of ten thousand Tartars to navigate unpassable mountains and thick Forrests underscores the sheer value placed on their unique expertise and physical endurance.

It paints a picture of a nation where the Tartars were the trusted guardians and primary beneficiaries of a global pharmaceutical powerhouse.

This was a guarded, sovereign resource, a virtue extracted from the soil that was so precious it required a literal wall of stakes and a standing guard to protect the Tartarian monopoly from the outside world.

Translation:

“…according to its weight in fine Silver.

It was computed that by this means the Emperour would get this Year about Twenty Thousand Chinese Pounds of it, which would not cost him above one fourth part of its value.

We met by chance with some of these Tartars in the midst of these frightfull Deserts: And their Mandarins, who were not far distant out of our way, came one after another, and offer'd us Oxen for our subsistence, according to the Commands they had received from the Emperour.

This Army of Herbalists observed the following Order.

After they had divided a certain Tract of Land among their several Companies, each Company, to the number of an hundred, spread itself out in a straight line to a certain fixt place, every ten of them keeping at a distance from the rest.

Then they searched carefully for the Plant, going on leisurely in the same Order; and in this manner in a certain number of…”

The economic scale and military discipline of this harvest transform the search for a root into a massive state operation.

The Emperor’s strategy was calculated to secure about twenty thousand Chinese pounds of the root in a single year, acquiring it at just a fourth of its actual value by paying the harvesters in fine silver.

This was not a casual foraging trip but a sophisticated wealth-extraction engine fueled by the unique biology of the region.

The sheer organisation of what is called this Army of Herbalists reveals a level of coordination that is almost robotic in its precision.

To sweep through the frightfull Deserts, the men divided the land into specific tracts among companies of a hundred.

Each company would spread out in a straight line, with groups of ten maintaining a fixed distance to ensure that not a single inch of the mountain declivities was missed.

They moved leisurely and in perfect order, a methodic grid search that prioritised total coverage over speed.

While moving through this rugged wilderness, these Tartars and their Mandarins were acting under direct imperial orders to provide travellers with oxen for subsistence.

This interaction proves that the presence in these unpassable zones was not just a collection of nomads, but a structured hierarchy capable of logistics and hospitality in the middle of nowhere.

It cements the idea of a civilisation that had fully operationalised its environment, turning a hidden mountain root into a standardised currency and a disciplined national industry.

Translation:

“…of Days they run over the whole space of ground appointed them.

When the time is expired, the Mandarins, who are incamped with their Tents in such Places as are proper for the subsistence of their Horses, send to view each Troop, to give them fresh Orders, and to inform themselves if their Number is compleat.

If any one of them is wanting, as it often happens, either by wandering out of the way, or being devoured by wild Beasts, they look for him a day or two, and then return again to their Labour as before.

These poor people suffer a great deal in this Expedition.

They carry with them neither Tents nor Beds, every one being sufficiently Loaded with his Provision, which is only Millet parched in an Oven, upon which he must subsist all the time of his Journey.

So that they are constrained to sleep under Trees, having only their Branches and Bark, if they can find them, for their Covering.

Their Mandarins send them from time to time some pieces of Beef, or such Game as they happen to take, which they eat very greedily and almost raw.

In this manner these ten Thousand men passed six Months of the Year; yet notwithstanding their fatigues, continued lusty, and seemed to be good Souldiers.

The Tartars, which were our Guard, did not fare better, having only what remained of an Ox, that was killed every Day, and had first served fifty Persons, for their Subsistence.

To give You next an Idea of this Plant, which the Tartars and Chinese put so great a value upon, I shall explain the Figure here sent You, which I drew with the greatest Exactness that was possible.

A. shows the Root of the Plant, which, when washed, was white and a little rugged or uneven, as the Roots of other Plants generally are.

B. C. D. represent the Length and Thickness of the Stalk; which is smooth and pretty round, of a deepish red colour, except near its Beginning at B. where it is whiter by reason of its nearness to the Ground.

D. is…”

We end this evening's discussion with these pages, curious mind, and the weight of what they reveal is heavy.

The technical precision of the harvest, ten thousand men organised into a grid search across frightfull Deserts, is balanced against a brutal human cost.

These harvesters, though described as lusty and appearing as good Souldiers, lived a life of absolute physical deprivation, sleeping under bark and branches, subsisting on millet and raw game.

If a man was devoured by wild Beasts or simply wandered off, the machine stopped for only a day or two before the search for the root resumed.

It is a striking realisation that the Tartars, acting as the Emperor's elite guards, fared no better, sharing the meager remains of a single ox among fifty men.

This endurance speaks to a culture that had fully operationalised suffering to secure a botanical treasure.

Yet, despite the meticulous descriptions of the deepish red stalk and the white and a little rugged root, there is a profound void at the centre of this record.

Jartoux writes of a Figure drawn with the greatest Exactness and a New Map intended to guide the world to these coordinates, but neither the diagrams nor the maps are attached to this letter.

We are left with a clinical manual for a global resource, but the visual evidence, the actual map of the Tartarian heartland, is missing.

It is a haunting silence; we have the words of the Jesuit, but the literal image of the world he mapped, and the plant he drew remain ghosts in the archive.

And so, dear reader, we ought to reflect on the pages we have discussed from this peculiar letter.

The text reveals a stark hierarchy where the biological preservation of the elite completely eclipsed the humanity of the workforce.

Jartoux documents a system of state-sponsored endurance, where ten thousand men were organised into a military grid to strip the mountains of a root while they themselves survived on parched millet and raw meat.

They slept under bark and branches in a landscape so hostile that being devoured by wild beasts was simply a noted occupational hazard, yet the machine only paused for a day or two before the harvest resumed.

This account serves as a cold ledger of what was taken and what was intentionally left behind.

While Jartoux provides surgical coordinates and the exact weight of the silver exchanged for the root, the most vital visual records are conspicuously absent.

He speaks of a New Map and a Figure drawn with the greatest exactness, yet these images are missing from the archive, leaving us with a clinical manual but no visual evidence.

We are left to piece together the reality of this expedition from the fragments of a Jesuit’s observations, staring into a void where the physical record of the journey has been scrubbed, leaving nothing but the accounting of a successful mission and the silence of the mountains.

If you find value in these deep dives and want to help sustain the research, your support is always appreciated but entirely optional.

This journey through the records moves forward either way, driven by the need to see what remains and to bring those forgotten fragments of history back into the light.

It is your presence and attention that is the most valued commodity here.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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