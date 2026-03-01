Until recently, my understanding of coffee was little more than a routine; boiling water, adding powder, perhaps milk, then drinking without much thought beyond the warmth in my hands.

It was functional, and it did its job; it woke me up.

Yet, like so many things in the modern world, coffee occupies a surface role in our lives, while its historical roots run far deeper than we tend to notice.

We inherit habits without inheriting their meaning.

We consume without ever asking what was once believed about the thing in our cup.

In England, coffee is often marketed as a slightly less destructive energy drink, a stimulant dressed in the language of productivity.

It is framed as fuel, a tool to push the body past its natural pace, something to sharpen the mind while quietly taxing the nerves.

And perhaps freeze-dried granules, altered and industrially prepared, deserve that suspicion.

But real coffee, the bean itself, is the seed of a small red berry; a plant that travelled continents long before it travelled supermarket shelves.

It was once regarded not merely as a drink, but as a medicine, a fortifier of the spirits and a comfort to the body.

There was a time when its virtues were discussed in the language of health, digestion, and balance rather than convenience.

Much like tobacco, the history of the true plant has been obscured by its modern excesses.

In the recovery meetings I have attended, I have listened to men speak of quitting coffee with the same severity as quitting cocaine, and though the comparison is imperfect, it reveals something deeper about human nature.

One substance is a naturally occurring and historically significant plant; the other a modern compound with devastation woven into its story.

Yet both can become objects of dependency when used without restraint.

Perhaps the more attentive observation is not about coffee at all, but about us.

If we regularly rely on something external to regulate our mood, to provide comfort, to deliver energy or satisfaction, at what point does repetition become reliance, and reliance become quiet bondage?

One can become attached to almost anything if it is made responsible for one’s inner state.

And yet, I find myself returning to the cup not with desperation, but with ritual.

There is something grounding in the manual process; the grinding of beans, the patience of extraction, the attention required to do a small thing well.

When treated with care rather than excess, it feels less like a vice and more like a discipline.

Today was meant to be quiet.

A gentle wandering through old books, guided by espresso and curiosity.

I had no intention of writing.

But as if the morning brew had foreshadowed what was to come, I stumbled upon a fragment of the seventeenth century that I could not ignore; a printed declaration boldly proclaiming the virtues of coffee to the English public.

So on this Sunday, our supposed day of rest, let us rewind the clock once more.

Let us step into the markets of seventeenth-century England and stand before a curious poster that speaks of coffee not as indulgence, but as remedy.

And perhaps, in doing so, we may begin to see our morning cup a little differently.

The Vertue of the Coffee Drink

What we are looking at, dear reader, is not a dry medical tract, nor a scholarly footnote buried in a physician’s notebook.

It is bold, it is confident and it is almost jubilant.

“The Virtue of the Coffee Drink”

Even the title feels proud.

Printed in 1660, this broadside reads like a love letter to the bean.

Coffee is introduced as a grain or berry growing upon little trees in the deserts of Arabia, travelling across dominions before arriving in England; it is described as simple and innocent, dried, ground, boiled, and taken half an hour before eating, a small ritual already forming around its preparation.

And then the virtues begin:

It strengthens digestion.

It quickens the spirits.

It makes the heart light.

It dries excess humours.

It clears the head.

It helps against headaches, coughs, vapours, drowsiness, gout, scurvy, and even what they call “the King’s Evil”.

There is something wonderfully enthusiastic about it.

One can almost imagine the early coffeehouses buzzing with curiosity, merchants and scholars leaning in as someone reads aloud this list of benefits.

This was a new drink, exotic and intriguing, and here it is being presented not as indulgence, but as improvement.

The language reveals its time.

The talk of heat and dryness, of vapours rising from the stomach, of balancing the body’s internal state; this is humoral medicine in full expression.

Coffee is not simply caffeine; it is a regulator of the system, a corrector of imbalance, something to steady rather than overstimulate.

And yet, what makes this sheet so enjoyable is not whether every claim withstands modern scrutiny.

It is the tone.

The optimism.

The sense that this small black drink might genuinely enhance one’s daily life.

There is even practical advice.

Do not drink it too late if you wish to sleep, it will keep you watchful.

Already, three centuries ago, they had noticed what many of us know too well.

At the bottom, the seller is named, which adds a charming touch of reality; this was not abstract philosophy.

It was alive in the marketplace.

You could read these words and then step inside and taste the thing for yourself.

What I love most is this:

coffee enters England as something curious and medicinal, something debated and described with care.

It was not yet background noise to a rushed morning.

It was new.

It was talked about.

It was weighed and considered.

And so when you hold your cup now, you are not just drinking a habit, you are participating in a conversation that began long before us; a conversation about plants, health, pleasure, and the quiet art of sharpening the mind without losing balance.

That, to me, makes this little poster far more than ink on paper.

This afternoon, dear reader, our journey has been a short one; not an excavation of lost empires, nor a dismantling of grand narratives, but a quiet pause before a single sheet of paper pinned to a seventeenth-century wall.

Yet even a small fragment can shift perspective.

To see coffee described not as vice, not as productivity fuel, not as a nervous habit to be managed, but as a plant of virtue and balance, does gently unsettle some of our modern assumptions.

We are accustomed to dividing the world neatly into categories; medicine and pleasure, remedy and indulgence, nourishment and stimulant.

This poster reminds us that earlier generations did not always draw those lines so sharply.

What sat in the cup could be both comfort and correction, both social ritual and medicinal aid.

It also disrupts the illusion that we are uniquely sophisticated in our understanding of what we consume.

They too debated, theorised, advertised, persuaded, and perhaps even exaggerated.

The difference is not that we are rational and they were naive, but that we operate within a different framework of explanation.

Their language was humours and vapours; ours is caffeine and neurotransmitters.

The impulse to interpret the effects of a plant upon the body remains the same, and perhaps there is something reassuring in that continuity.

This was only a brief read today, a small historical detour, but I hope it has offered you something interesting to consider alongside your own brew.

The next time steam rises from your cup, you might imagine it drifting through a London coffeehouse three hundred years ago, accompanied by bold claims, lively debate, and the quiet conviction that this drink did more than simply wake a man for work.

Sometimes history does not need to shout to be meaningful.

Sometimes it is enough to sit with it, slowly, as you would with good coffee made by hand, and let it warm you in its own time.

And if you enjoyed this small detour into the seventeenth century, if it made your own cup feel a little richer today, then you can quite literally buy me one in return.

Although you needn’t trouble yourself, curious mind; your company here is more than enough.

