My hours in work are done, and once again I stand in that fragile pause between effort and stillness.

The day wanes, the air turns calm, and time, for a brief while, releases its hold on me.

There is a softness in these in-between moments, when the noise of duty fades and the quieter voice of life begins to speak. It is then that thought returns, unhurried, whole, and quietly insistent, inviting reflection.

So I find myself in the garden, seated among the autumn bloom, a gentle tapestry of fading greens and deepening browns.

Perhaps it is a fitting moment to share one of nature’s most perplexing mysteries, a tale where the boundaries between plant and animal begin to blur.

And that mystery dear reader, is known as the “Vegetable Lamb of Tartary”.

As always, we will begin with a book, our guides into a world of forgotten knowledge.

“Medulla Mirabilium Naturæ” by Johann Hofmann (1679)

This German book is one of the earliest accounts of the “Vegetable Lamb of Tartary”, serving as a compendium …