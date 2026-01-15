Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
6h

There's a substack series written by Agent131711 about vaccine history. He exposed Jenner and others as not really having benevolent intent. There may be some Herbalists in favor of vaccines, but I don't know any. After you study how they are made and the ingredients in them you can't ignore the evidence of real harm, whether immediate or down the road.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Pavlen Baek's avatar
Pavlen Baek
4h

I’ve only read the front part of this article but you’re already reminding me of what human life really is at its core.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture