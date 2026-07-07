Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

It infuriates Me that Some have the power to erase history and teach lies on such a grand scale. And I keep coming back to money as the tool that allows this to happen.

And thus... My work to remove the need for that archaic tool. They're surely the Ones who hide free energy tech - it would make the point of money, accounting for Our energy added into a system, vanish - and target Me for My knowledge of it and efforts to strip Them of Their tool to power.

So for Any who would be interested, I offer:

Bitcoin: Money for All? Or… Do We need that tool? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/bitcoin-money-for-all

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
1h

Thanks Jordan!, I should point out that equally a casualty of "Uninformation" has been the great reset (Mudflood , conflagerations ,state fairs etc.) and all the rest of the confounding and convoluted history we have here in America. Nothing seems to add up at all when closely scrutinized. Howdy Mckowski did a fine book on the worlds fairs which asks more than answers many questions and once all the anomalies are pointed out really makes ones head spin. Both geographically and politically as well as technologically things just don't add up and once you see it you can't look at it the same way again!

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