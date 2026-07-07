Imagine, dear reader, that for hundreds of years a country was common knowledge; drawn on charts, described in diaries, and printed in reference books, then, almost overnight in historical terms, it stopped being mentioned, boundaries were redrawn, and names were changed:

Would you trust the old accounts, or the new one that insists none of it was true?

The reality is, curious mind, you need not imagine this, because it is Tartaria.

A country mapped, defined, and acknowledged all throughout documented history.

The CIA referenced this location in their classified archives as recently as 1960.

So then, Tartaria was written about since the dawn of recorded history, consistently and repeatedly, right up until the late 20th century.

It is our own age that has sought to erase all record of it.

So I ask again, dear reader, but in a different way; if a country was documented for over a thousand years, yet in the last fifty years you are told it was nothing but a fiction:

Could you be convinced?

I began this journey with a single book, curious mind, it was an 18th-century geographical dictionary.

My intention was not to challenge the narrative, but simply to satisfy my own curiosity.

I had no idea then that what I was about to discover would lead me on a journey of such deep meaning and truth.

And now here we are, dear reader, two years on from that first discovery; I could never have imagined that a single word found within an old book would alter the direction of my entire life.

Tartary appeared in that book 214 times, curious mind; a fact that the modern narrative dismisses, claiming the author, like thousands of others, was mistaken.

So let us look once more at official documents.

Like I mentioned yesterday, if the books cannot be trusted, and the maps are held to be nothing more than fictions born from ignorance; then surely even one piece of classified evidence is enough to give us cause to pause.

CIA-RDP80-00809A000600200215-2

We turn now, curious mind, to this official CIA document, declassified and preserved within the agency’s historical archives.

This is not the popular retelling or a casual text; it is an intelligence report, compiled to trace the origins and influence of secret societies within China across thousands of years, and to understand how these groups shaped events through the ages.

It states plainly that such societies were already active as far back as the time of Ch’in Shih Huang Ti; the emperor credited with ordering the construction of the Great Wall, dear reader, built around two centuries before the Common Era.

Woven into this history is a critical observation that links this massive structure directly to the movements of the Tatar and Mongol tribes.

This single detail opens a door that changes everything we have been taught, curious mind.

For generations we have been told the Great Wall was built as a single barrier; a line of defence meant to keep one unified group of nomads out.

But this official record reveals something far more meaningful.

Its noted clearly that construction began in the 2nd century BC, born from the threat posed by both the Tartars and the Mongols; in doing so, it draws a sharp line between the two groups modern history has worked so hard to blur, merge and simplify.

What this page makes undeniable is that Tartars and Mongols were not the same people.

They were distinct nations, with their own identities, homelands, customs and place in the world.

For centuries they were recognised as separate forces, and their names were used clearly in records, maps and accounts.

Yet today we are given a different version, dear reader, these names are said to be interchangeable, one and the same, and the idea of Tartaria as a separate country is dismissed as a modern invention.

Yet here, in this official document from the mid-20th century, written long after the narrative began to shift, we see the truth laid bare.

The record does not confuse them; it names them separately, acknowledging them as two distinct groups that demanded attention and defence.

This is no small detail, curious mind, it is a key that unlocks a much larger picture.

If Tartars were a separate people and Tartaria was a recognised territory, then the story we have been taught about the Great Wall and the history of this region begins to unravel.

We start to realise that this massive structure was not built against one vague enemy, but in response to a complex world where different powers existed, moved and interacted.

The document also confirms what we have found in the old geographical books and historic maps:

Tartaria was real

It was a country known, mapped and respected.

The Great Wall becomes more than just a fortification; it is a silent witness to a history that has been carefully rewritten to erase the existence of that vast northern land.

It reminds us that history is never just one story; it is a collection of truths, some kept alive in old pages, some buried, some deliberately distorted.

When we look closely at these official records, we begin to see that gaps and silences are rarely accidents.

They are part of a process to hide the full truth of who we are, and where we come from.

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, a shorter lesson this evening, yes, but perhaps one of the most telling.

This single page from an official document holds within it a truth that shifts the very ground beneath what we are taught to believe.

For centuries, Tartaria was never a myth or a figment of Western imagination.

It was a land recognised by every mapmaker, recorded in every geography, acknowledged by governments and scholars alike; a country that held its own place upon the face of the earth, with its own people, boundaries and history.

Even in mid-20th century official records, the distinction between the Tartars and the Mongols remains clear, showing two separate peoples with distinct identities that were recognised as forces shaping the region.

This pattern repeats again and again across old books, historic charts, and reports written by those who lived at the time, long before the narrative began to be reshaped.

When we look at the Great Wall, we see more than just a defensive structure built against a single vague enemy; it stands as a witness to a world far more complex and vast than the simplified story we are given today.

This massive work was erected in response to a region of many distinct peoples and powers, each with their own territories and influence.

The erasure of Tartaria was not a random event, but part of a deliberate and sustained process:

the removal of names, redrawing of borders, and a rewriting of what humanity is allowed to remember

This is not a case of simple error or forgotten detail, it is a clear, systematic effort to alter the way we perceive the past.

This is not about politics or ideology, it is about the very nature of truth itself.

We are told that history is simply what happened, recorded as accurately as possible, yet the records show otherwise.

When a truth does not fit a certain preferred narrative, it is not corrected; it is removed.

The world is made to appear rearranged, so that the land once clearly named and mapped simply ceases to exist in the official account.

Yet truth has a way of surviving even when buried.

It lives in old pages that have not yet been destroyed, in the faint lines on antique maps that still show the shape of a country taken away, and in the small clear details that official documents carry long after the story around them has been altered.

These fragments do not lie; they bear witness to a reality that was once common knowledge.

History is never a single fixed story, but a collection of many truths held alive by those who care enough to look beyond what is told.

Tartaria was real.

A land of great extent, curious mind, rich in history and meaning; its erasure does not make it any less real, it only reveals how powerful the desire to control our understanding can be.

The structures that still stand, the words that remain, the traces that cannot be fully wiped away; all speak still, reminding us that there is a natural order to things, a reality that does not depend on what is written in textbooks or hidden in archives.

The land does not change its shape, the rivers do not flow differently, and truth does not disappear simply because some wish it would.

There remains but one path:

to know the world as it truly is, one must look beyond the version presented

One must read the words that were never intended to be forgotten, trust the evidence of the eyes and the records of our ancestors, in doing so we begin to see that the world is far greater, far older, and far more mysterious than we have ever been allowed to know.

The clues are all around us, if only we have the courage to see them.

Just a short note on donating, curious mind, you are under no obligation to contribute in any way.

Your presence here is already the greatest gift you could give, simply by walking this path and keeping these truths alive.

Any support you choose to offer goes entirely toward sourcing rare historical books and gaining access to the archives that hold these obscure records.

It is how we continue to uncover the stories that were never meant to be lost, and preserve them so they remain available to all who seek the true history of our world.

Thank you, dear reader, for being here and for caring enough to look deeper.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share