Alternative History

Alternative History

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
17m

There's also the question if facades or edifice were altered or added to. With the main building already there. Rulers, dedications... pomp and circumstance.

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
22m

Ask Anatoly Fomenko...

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