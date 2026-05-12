If I had five friends throughout my life, but one of them did something I didn’t like, and I then told the story of my life without that person in it:

would it be true?

If you excise the friction, you erase the trajectory.

A life story isn't a collection of highlights; it’s a ledger of influences.

By removing the one who failed you, you don't just lose a character, you lose the context for why you are who you are today.

You are presenting a curated reality, and a curated reality is just a polite way of describing a lie.

True history is a mosaic, and when you start pulling out the pieces that offend you, the entire image loses its integrity.

You might still have the facts, but you’ve lost the truth.

Turning our past into a sanitised brochure doesn't preserve our history; it hides it.

This is exactly what has happened to the Tartarian narrative.

They were the fifth friend of global history, a peoples who provided a logistical and biological technology that the West desperately studied and then claimed for themselves.

By erasing the source because the alliance turned sour or the culture didn't fit the new Western image, we haven't just lost a name in a textbook.

We have lost the truth of how we actually got here.

Yet, this is not a cause for despair.

The historical record and the books of our ancestors remain available in abundance to those with the courage to be curious.

To find the signal in the noise, you must listen to your heart rather than the modern mind; true soul-level inspiration is found in the emotional triangulation of our collective triumphs and failures.

Be at one with who you are, dear reader, rather than the version of yourself others demand you to be.

I digress, but let this be a warning to the curious:

protect your natural inhibitions and your sovereign intuition

The time is coming when they will attempt to take that autonomy by force.

And so, we shall begin here.

This article exposes a technological marvel that gave the Tartars the ability to sustain their energy and health during the most grueling excursions.

It is a technology that sounds deceptively basic to the modern ear, yet it was so far ahead of its time that the European elite focused a tremendous amount of intellectual energy on procuring it.

Onward, curious mind.

Letter, from Henry Justel ✉️

The letter at the heart of today’s investigation is a physical record of that very extraction.

The cover image, dated 13 May 1693, shows it was sent from Henri Justel and formally read into the Royal Society's records just four days later.

It is addressed to Sir Robert Southwell at the Three Griffins in Portugal Row, Lincoln's Inn Fields, a direct line between the King’s Librarian and the President of the most powerful scientific body of the age.

The subject is written clearly in the corner, highlighted by time and modern study:

an acct of the Tartarian Biscuits

This cover represents more than just a piece of mail; it is the entry point for a nomadic technology into the Western ledger.

While the world was focused on the expansion of borders, the men behind this letter were focused on the expansion of human limits.

They were documenting a survival system that the modern era would eventually claim as its own, but here, in 1693, it was still a secret of the frontier being funneled into the heart of London.

This is where the trail begins, a single document marked for the archives, holding a physiological secret that the European world was desperate to possess.

Translation:

“Monsieur,

Saturday morning

I have had such a furious attack of my gravel (kidney stones) that it has been impossible for me to have the honor of seeing you and thanking you for all the books with which you overwhelm us.

I have not yet received a pint-sized box that was sent to me from Breslau, though there are curious things in it, as I believe.

I have been told about the biscuits of the Tartars who grind millet so fine that it is like powder, then they knead it with beef, also in powder, to which is added a strong seasoning of salt and pepper; they add a little fat, butter, and broth, and the biscuits made from this composition, the weight of 4 ounces, are boiled in water.”

This letter begins not with a grand discovery, but with the raw, human reality of a Saturday morning in 1693.

Henri Justel writes to Sir Robert Southwell, excusing his absence with a visceral admission:

he has been sidelined by a furious attack of kidney stones

It is a grounding reminder that while these men were architecting the future of science, they were still bound by the frailties of the human body.

Yet, even in the midst of physical agony, Justel’s mind is occupied by a shipment from Breslau.

He is waiting on a small box, nothing more than a pint-sized container, that he believes holds curious things.

Among these curiosities is the account of the Tartarian biscuits, a Eastern secret that had finally crossed the threshold of the Western archive.

The description is deceptively simple.

It speaks of grinding millet so fine it becomes a powder, then kneading it with beef that has also been reduced to dust.

Add a bit of fat, butter, broth, and a strong seasoning of salt and pepper, and you have a four-ounce composition that only requires boiling water to be restored to life.

This is the exact moment the European world glimpsed the engine behind the Tartar's legendary endurance.

We have often wondered how their cavalry moved with such terrifying speed, appearing over horizons before an alarm could even be raised.

The answer wasn't just in the horses; it was in the pouch.

By shrinking the caloric needs of a soldier into a shelf-stable, lightweight powder, they had achieved a level of logistical autonomy that made the slow-moving, wagon-dependent European armies look obsolete.

This wasn't just a snack; it was the biological software that allowed the Tartars to treat the vast, unforgiving steppe like a highway.

They had solved the problem of the long excursion by turning their food into a high-density technology.

For a man like Justel, trapped by the limitations of his own ailing body, the prospect of such a resilient, mobile existence must have felt like a revelation from another world.

Translation:

“Each ounce makes two spoonfuls of a very nourishing food.

They also make these biscuits with milk and almonds.

Be that as it may, a Tartar with 80 of these biscuits, which weigh in total only five pounds, can live very well for twenty days.

I will also have an exact way to make them that will be sent to me from Silesia; they could be of useful service at sea; perhaps you know the composition better than I.

There is in Holland a book titled the Morning Awakening of Souls.

This is all that a man overwhelmed by ailments can know.

I am, with esteem and recognition,

Monsieur,

Your very humble, very obedient, and very obliged servant,

JS H[...]

I will send at the first opportunity the last transaction that you gave me to Mr. Neuman.”

The true power of this discovery lies in its mastery of metabolic efficiency.

By carrying eighty of these biscuits, a mere five pounds of weight, a person could live very well for twenty days, entirely independent of an external system.

In 1693, the standard for European power was rooted in heavy infrastructure:

silos, bakeries, and the massive wagons required to haul them

The Tartars had simply bypassed the need for any of it.

Each ounce of this composition expanded into two spoonfuls of high-density nourishment.

This allowed for a depth of travel that was geographically impossible for anyone else.

While the rest of the world was limited by the length of its logistical leash, these biscuits provided a sovereign endurance.

There was no need to conquer a city to eat, and no need to stop to forage.

It was the ability to maintain full strength while moving through a void.

Justel's insistence on obtaining the exact way to make them from Silesia shows the Royal Society’s true intent.

They were looking to replicate this autonomy for their own expansion.

He saw that this technology could be the answer to the decay of long sea voyages, where the European body often withered from poor nutrition before even reaching its destination.

The closing of the letter, written by a man overwhelmed by ailments, highlights the gap between these two worlds.

Justel was trapped by his own physical limitations and a system that could only treat his symptoms.

Meanwhile, the technology he was describing offered a version of the human experience that was virtually untethered.

He notes a book, The Morning Awakening of Souls, as if to suggest that the secret to the biscuits was part of a larger, more profound understanding of what the human body is actually capable of when it isn't weighed down by the conveniences of a sedentary society.

This document is a record of a civilisation realising it had been outpaced.

The West didn't just want a new ration; they wanted the resilience that defined the Tartar existence, the ability to be fully alive and fully mobile, without the permission of a supply chain.

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The trail doesn't end with Justel’s kidney stones and his pint-sized box from Breslau.

As we dig deeper into the catalogue descriptions of the Royal Society, we find that the Tartarian Biscuits were not a fleeting curiosity, but a subject of sustained, high-level interest.

Look closely at the records.

We have two more entries from the exact same day, May 13, 1693, but the geography has shifted.

One record points to Lisbon; another points to St. Petersburg.

The names involved, Henri Justel, Robert Southwell, and Peter Collinson, represent a triangle of intellectual and political power.

Justel, the librarian at the centre of the network, was funnelling this specific intelligence to the President of the Royal Society and influential fellows across the continent.

The most striking detail, however, is the wall we hit when we try to view them.

In an era where the Royal Society has digitised vast swaths of its history, making thousands of 17th-century documents available with a single click, these specific records remain behind a veil.

They are held by the Society, yet not available for public digital viewing.

To see the contents of these letters, one must initiate formal contact, presumably justifying the intent behind the inquiry.

One has to ask why?

In a digital archive overflowing with mundane observations about weather patterns and botanical sketches, why are the technical specifics of Tartarian metabolic endurance kept under lock and key?

This isn't just about a recipe; it's about the persistence of a secret.

The Royal Society recognised in 1693 that the ability to sustain human life and military force indefinitely, without the tether of a supply chain, was the ultimate black box technology.

The fact that these documents remain undigitised centuries later suggests that the interest in this level of biological autonomy hasn't faded, it has simply been moved out of the public eye.

We are looking at a centuries-old intellectual heist that is still, apparently, in progress.

And so, dear reader, we shall reflect on what this means for the larger Tartarian picture.

We often look for history in the wreckage of monuments or the sweeping lines of grand maps, waiting for a smoking gun that matches the scale of our imagination.

But the truth is rarely found in the spectacle; it is whispered in the margins.

It lives in the furious complaints of a sick librarian and the bureaucratic shorthand of a society that specialised in the quiet collection of the world’s power.

This single exchange from 1693 is more than a culinary footnote.

It is a fracture in the narrative we have been sold.

It tells us that the primitive world was, in reality, a master of a sophisticated, high-density science that the West was desperate to reverse-engineer.

While our ancestors were struggling to keep meat from rotting in barrels, a sovereign culture was already moving across the earth with the metabolic efficiency of the future.

Real history matters because it is the only thing that keeps us from being orphans of the present.

When we allow the stories of our fifth friends to be erased, we don't just lose their names; we lose the blueprint of what a human being is truly capable of achieving.

Every time a record like this is kept in the shadows, undigitised and guarded, a small light is extinguished on the path toward our own understanding.

These small, seemingly unimportant letters are the breadcrumbs leading us back to a version of ourselves that wasn't tethered to a grid or a supply chain.

They remind us that there was a time when the human spirit, fuelled by its own ingenuity and the gifts of the earth, could traverse the void without asking for permission.

The path is lit, not by the sun, but by the persistent glow of these archival secrets.

It is up to the curious mind to follow that light, to protect its natural inhibitions against the forces that seek to sanitise the past, and to recognise that the greatest technologies ever known weren't made of silicon and steel, but of millet, salt, and the indomitable will to be free.

For those who feel moved to support this work, know that a donation is never expected.

Your presence here, your curiosity, and your willingness to look past the curated edges of history are what I value above all else.

If you do choose to contribute, please know that every penny is funnelled directly back into the archives.

Your support goes toward the procurement of rare books and the retrieval of the very documents that the keepers of the narrative would prefer remained in the shadows.

We are building a library of the erased, one page at a time.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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