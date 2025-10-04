One of the most striking aspects of researching Tartaria is how persistently the idea of a distinct Tartarian language appears in early modern sources, and how abruptly it disappears from the historical record.

In our present narratives Tartaria is either treated as a vague geographic term or collapsed into “Central Asia,” but eighteenth and early nineteenth century writers spoke of it quite differently.

In Rev. William Bingley’s “Travels in Asia” (1822), a work intended for the educated general reader, the languages of the continent are presented matter of factly:

“Travels in Asia” Rev. William Bingley (1822)

“The principal languages spoken are the Turkish, Persian, Arabic, Hindostanee, Tartarian, Malayan, Russian, and Chinese.”

Bingley did something that a few writers did, he places Tartarian side by side with the great languages of the world, Turkish, Persian, Arabic, Chinese. No hesitation, no qualifier. It sits there in plain print, a principal tongue of Asia.

He goes further. The Ta…