My best work, dear reader, is done in silence, by candlelight.

It may sound cliché, but for me, it provides the mind with a most productive atmosphere.

While the image of writing with a quill on parchment beckons to my soul, a digital keypad and a white screen will have to do.

I felt an ignition of my very being as a child when I wrote.

Whatever the subject may have been, mostly scary stories, writing captivated me to the core.

Many years have gone by where I have pondered what it is that compels me so, but I think I’ve always known deep down…

For I am addicted to beautiful things, curious mind, and I find writing to be one of the most exquisite parts of the human condition.

Yet, while being gifted with the mind of a poet, God decided that my handwriting shall be barely legible.

Let us say our thanks to the digital keyboard, for it has given me the ability to present my work in a way that is actually readable.

I digress, but let that show you a piece of my authentic self; there are no secrets here, friend.

My intention with setting my surroundings in a way that benefits the mind was due to this article containing pages I wish to explore with you in detail, curious mind.

What we are presented with is a historic account of the Crusades, but the Knights Templar are not the main focus.

The Tartars are.

A revelation indeed.

I must confess that I had never even considered the Crusades as an avenue of research before.

It was those letters we explored together that ignited my mind, the letters sent to King Edward I in relation to the Tartars.

So without further extrapolation, as I’m sure you want to see what has provoked this response from me, we shall begin.

History of the Crusades (1880) 📖

The anchor for today’s investigation, curious mind, is Proctor’s History of the Crusades.

The title alone establishes the stakes:

Comprising the Rise, Progress and Results of the Various Extraordinary European Expeditions for the Recovery of the Holy Land from the Saracens and Turks

Published by John E. Potter & Company, this volume was intended to be a definitive record, a tactical autopsy of a world in upheaval.

But the true authority within these pages belongs to the man who held the pen:

Major George Proctor

Proctor was a scholar of the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

Sandhurst is the forge of the British military elite; it is an institution where the fog of war is replaced by the cold analysis of strategy, logistics, and troop movements.

A Major of his standing does not have the burden of romanticised myths or religious filler.

He was trained to see the board as it truly was, identifying the real players and the actual powers moving across the global map.

When a strategist of this caliber documents the Rise and Progress of a conflict, he is providing a tactical blueprint.

If he pulls the Tartars out of the peripheral shadows and places them at the center of the Crusades, it is not a mistake.

It is a recorded observation from a man whose entire career was built on the reality of the battlefield.

We are following the eyes of a soldier, dear reader, and he documented exactly who was holding the ground, capturing a tactical reality that the modern history books simply ignored.

The shift from the Latin kingdom’s brief victory to the sudden arrival of a new power is where Proctor stops being a historian and starts being a strategist.

He doesn't blame the collapse on a failed treaty or a weak king; he attributes it to a tremendous tempest that desolated the face of Asia.

He commands us to look past the local skirmishes, past the walls of Jerusalem, and toward the far distant plains of Tartary.

This is where the narrative we’ve been fed begins to fracture.

While modern textbooks frame the Crusades as a localised duel between the Cross and the Crescent, Proctor exposes a massive, third-party force moving in from the frozen deserts of Siberia.

He identifies the Seljukian Turcomans, the very spark that ignited the Crusades, as Tartars.

Think about the implications of that shift.

The Great Empire stretching across Persia, Syria, and Asia Minor wasn't just a regional caliphate; it was a Tartar powerhouse.

Proctor is documenting a global tide, tracing the Ottomans directly back to this same pristine seat of the nation in the north.

He reveals that the Crusaders weren't just fighting a local sultan, they were colliding with the vanguard of a Tartar expansion that had already inundated the more civilised seats of mankind with a terrific deluge.

It was a force that stretched from the banks of the Indus to the frontiers of China, yet our modern record has spent centuries narrowing the lens, scrubbing the Tartar name until only a sanitised, binary struggle remains.

How does the story change when you realise the conquerors of Constantinople weren't a new rising power, but the continuation of a lineage that already held the world in its grip?

Proctor now brings the storm into focus, naming the force that truly shattered the status quo:

The Tartarian race

While the European kings were squabbling over the Levant, a new conqueror was emerging from the upland plains beyond the Chinese wall.

Proctor doesn't mince words here; he describes a race countless in number, appearing in history under the general term of Moguls.

At their head was a man whose proper name, Temudgin, has been eclipsed by the title we all know, Zingis Khan, or the Mightiest of Lords.

This is the point where the mainstream narrative usually isolates Genghis Khan as a singular, anomalous invader.

But Proctor views him through a different lens.

He sees Zingis as the unifier of thirteen hordes, a leader who harnessed the immense masses of the Tartar regions to desolate the earth.

Look at how Proctor describes the scale of this movement.

This wasn't a local border dispute; it was a deluge that broke the limits of the Tartar reign and precipitated myriads upon the plains of China.

The Great Wall, so often cited as an impenetrable barrier, is dismissed here as feeble against an innumerable cavalry that tore five great provinces from the Chinese dominion.

The sheer logistics Proctor records are staggering.

He documents Zingis descending into Western Asia with an incredible force of seven hundred thousand Moguls and Tartars.

When they encountered the Turcoman Sultan on the plains of the Sihon and the Jaxartes, the resulting slaughter left all of Persia open to a devastation from the effects of which those regions have perhaps never recovered.

Proctor is tracing a line of absolute dominion from the shores of the Caspian to the banks of the Indus.

He shows us a race to whom repose was intolerable, a people whose expansive genius was inherited by the four sons of Zingis:

Octai, Toushi, Tooti, and Zagatai

He is forcing us to acknowledge that the Crusades weren't happening in a vacuum.

They were a sideshow to a much larger, global restructuring.

While the West was looking at Jerusalem, the Tartar tides were redrawing the map of the known world, from the frontiers of China to the heart of Persia, leaving a footprint so deep it defined the centuries that followed.

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The reach of this Tartarian power, as Proctor records it, is a shadow that dwarfs every other event of the era.

We are no longer looking at a regional conflict; we are watching the Mogul and Tartar nations consolidate a dominion that stretched from the shores of the Pacific Ocean to the banks of the Danube.

In a little more than half a century, the descendants of Zingis had overrun nearly all of Asia and a significant portion of Europe.

Proctor highlights a total subjugation of China, Tartary, Persia, Russia, and Siberia.

He documents how five hundred thousand Moguls moved for the invasion of Russia, reducing Moscow and Kio (Kyiv) to ashes.

The Mogul yoke was fastened onto that land for two hundred years.

This tide didn't stop at the Russian border.

It swept through Poland and Hungary, reaching the shores of the Adriatic and the Baltic.

At the Battle of Legnitz, the Teutonic Order, the elite of European chivalry, was routed with tremendous slaughter.

The record here provides a chilling perspective on just how close Western Europe came to being swallowed.

Christendom was saved not by its own superior force, but by the gallant defence of the Austrian city of Neustadt, and perhaps, as Proctor notes with a soldier’s eye, the Tartar ignorance of the art of sieges.

It was at this gate that the huge inundation of Tartar warfare finally began to recede back to the deserts of Asia.

There is a striking detail in the footnotes regarding the sheer scale of this presence.

Proctor cites a description from an outlawed Englishman who had lived among them, capturing the genuine lineaments of the race:

large, strong bodies, high cheekbones, and a ferocity that spared neither age, sex, nor condition

He speaks of a people whose very women were wooed for their powers of destruction.

Even the English markets felt the ripple of these movements; the Mogul presence on the Baltic coast was so disruptive that the herring trade collapsed, a whimsical fact that proves just how interconnected the world was.

The arms of a Khan reigning in China dictated the price of fish in England.

We are seeing a world where the Tartar throne was the true center of gravity, dictating the fate of empires while the rest of the world scrambled for the remnants.

The conquest of the southern regions of Asia under Holagou, another grandson of Zingis, ensures that the permanent subjugation of Persia was not an accident, but the fulfilment of a lineage destined for motion and rapine.

The forensic weight of Proctor’s account deepens in his footnotes, where the clinical observations of a soldier collide with the brutal reality of the 13th-century landscape.

Here, the Tartarian race isn't just a distant political threat; they are the cleaners of the board.

Proctor highlights a specific, devastating event from 1257:

the total destruction of the Syrian Assassins

He quotes Matthew Paris, who describes the detestable Tartars wiping out the more detestable Assassins.

It is a cold, calculated observation of one power structure being utterly dismantled by another.

While Western mythos often treats the Assassins as a shadowy, untouchable force of the Levant, the Tartar advance viewed them merely as another obstacle to be cleared.

But look at the juxtaposition Proctor places directly above this.

He cites the chronicler of Melrose regarding Edward’s actions:

finding the Saracens with their wives and little ones in bed and slaying them all with the point of the sword

This isn't included for shock value; it's a strategist’s comparison of the Christian cause against the Tartar tide.

Proctor is showing us a theatre of war where the lines of civilisation were blurred.

The enemies of the Christian faith were being put to the sword in their beds by the West, while the Tartars were methodically extinguishing the most feared secret societies of the East.

In this record, the Tartars are the apex predators.

They aren't just participants in the Crusades, they are the force that rendered the old rivalries of the region irrelevant.

Proctor is documenting a period where the traditional Saracen power was being ground between the literal edge of the Crusader sword and the tremendous tempest of the Tartar invasion.

It forces us to see the Holy Land not as a static battlefield, but as a territory being violently purged of its old masters to make way for a new, global reality.

This footnote brings us to a critical divergence in the record, and it’s here that the fog of the mainstream narrative thickens.

Proctor presents a debate over who actually finished the job of erasing the Assassins from the map.

While the previous note credited the detestable Tartars with their destruction, we now see an attempt to refine that history.

A dissertation by M. Falconet suggests that Matthew Paris was in error, that the Tartars only dismantled the Assassins of Persia.

The Syrian branch of that numerous sect, according to Abulfeda, was instead extirpated by the Mamelukes about A.D. 1280.

This distinction is vital.

It draws a clear line between the Tartar tide and the Mamelukes.

They are being identified here as separate entities, operating in different theaters of the same brutal era.

It suggests a complex overlapping of powers:

the Tartars breaking the back of the Persian strongholds while the Mamelukes handled the Syrian remnants decades later

What we are witnessing is a systematic extirpation of the old world’s most elusive powers.

Whether it was the Tartar sword in Persia or the Mameluke blade in Syria, the result was the same, the total removal of a sect that had held the region in fear for generations.

Proctor is showing us the gears of a massive restructuring, where the old Assassins were caught between two rising, distinct forces that were both intent on absolute liquidation.

It forces a deeper question about the Mamelukes themselves.

If they were the ones to finish what the Tartars started in Syria, what was their true relationship to that northern tempest?

We are seeing the map of the Levant being cleared of its ancient shadows by two different hands.

To close our investigation today, we loop back to the very beginning:

the First Crusade

This is the final piece of the puzzle, and it’s perhaps the most revealing, as it proves that the Tartar presence wasn't a late-stage interruption of the 13th century.

They were there from the opening act.

The continuum is now undeniable.

If they were the tempest of the 8th Crusade and the cloud of the 1st, they were the constant shadow over the entire timeline.

In this account of the Defence of Antioch, Proctor strips away the romanticism of the holy lance and the priestly robes of Adhemar to reveal the cold tactical reality of the battlefield.

He describes a moment where the crusading army was utterly enveloped in a cloud of Tartar cavalry.

This phrasing is striking.

He doesn't call them Turks or Saracens in this critical moment of manoeuvres; he identifies the specific nature of the force that had the Europeans pinned.

Proctor, with his Sandhurst-trained eye for more intelligible details, scoffs at the way chroniclers attributed the Christians' survival to personal prowess or stupendous deeds of heroism.

To a soldier like Proctor, those are just fairy tales used to cover up a tactical miracle or, more likely, a gross misconduct or fatal dissension among the leaders of that Tartar cloud.

Look at the scale he documents:

the myriads of Turkish cavalry and the whole immense host

He is showing us that the very first Turkish forces the Crusaders encountered were, in fact, Tartar in origin and tactics.

We’ve spent today tracing a line from the 1st Crusade to the 8th, and the conclusion remains the same.

Whether it was the cloud at Antioch or the deluge that later swallowed Persia and Russia, the force holding the ground was Tartarian.

The mainstream narrative treats these as separate, disconnected ethnic skirmishes, but Proctor’s record suggests we are looking at the same persistent, global power from start to finish.

We are standing before a history that has been systematically re-labeled, but the ink in these pages hasn't faded.

The Asiatics our textbooks vaguely mention had a name, a home, and a reach that we are only just beginning to rediscover.

It was a place called Tartaria…

And so, dear reader, it is a poignant moment to reflect on the new history we have learned.

We have stood over these pages not as passive observers of the past, but as witnesses to a world that was far wider, louder, and more interconnected than the one preserved in our modern silence.

We have watched the map of the Crusades expand until the borders of the Levant could no longer contain the truth.

In the cloud of Tartar cavalry at Antioch and the tremendous tempest that later levelled cities from Moscow to the Caspian, we see a single, thundering pulse.

It is a poetic irony of the highest order:

while the West marched for a sliver of the Holy Land, a vast, northern power already held the horizon

These pages do not just record battles; they capture the movement of a global tide that modern memory has tried to ebb away, leaving only the dry, binary myths of Cross and Crescent.

There is a profound wonder in realising that the conquerors of Constantinople and the masters of Persianwere branches of the same ancient, Tartarian tree.

It forces us to look at the ruins of the East not as the debris of localised skirmishes, but as the footprints of a giant that once walked the earth from the Pacific to the Baltic.

In searching for honest answers, we find that history is not a closed book, but a living labyrinth.

The path toward true understanding is rarely found in the well-trodden corridors of the mainstream; it is revealed only to those who possess the courage to question the labels and the curiosity to follow the dust back to its source.

But know this:

the path only reveals itself when your intentions are true

If you seek only to confirm what you already believe, the fog will remain.

If you seek the truth for its own sake, with a heart grounded in wonder, the map will rewrite itself before your eyes.

If you find value in these deep dives and want to support the investigation, you can do so here.

It is entirely unnecessary, as the work moves forward regardless, but it is appreciated as a gesture of shared interest.

Your presence and the attention you give these forgotten records are the only things that truly matter.

For those who do feel inclined to tip the hat, it helps in the hunt for the next rare volume or the next layer of the map.

But again, don't feel obligated; the door is open, the pages are turning, and the truth is being recovered because we choose to look, not because of a fee.

Thank you for being here, dear reader, and for keeping the focus where it belongs.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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