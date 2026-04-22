Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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Wow! Who would have thought the Tartars were involved in the crusades! And yet... Here We have stark evidence.

Thank You for this most fascinating piece in the hidden adventures of Tartaria!

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