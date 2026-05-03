This morning has been fuelled by three coffees, and it is only 7:30 am.

Oh, dear reader, sometimes I wonder if I become obsessed too easily.

Between an addiction to coffee beans and a relentless searching of the archives, I occasionally fear I am blindsided by the chase.

I ponder on my past life, one filled with drug abuse, different vices and selfish ambitions, then it occurs to me that there are far worse ways to spend my time than this.

Yet, the quandary remains; the outline of a question always sits in the distance of my thoughts:

Am I doing the right thing?

If it were not for the community here and the reception you so kindly offer me, dear reader, I would be inclined to think not.

But as you are here now, reading these very words, I find confirmation that my purpose is being fulfilled.

That purpose is something I have come to understand quite well:

To create beautiful things and to serve as a steady beacon of hope

We are not accidents living on an aimlessly spinning, flying, and rotating ball; we are part of a much larger, intelligent, and intentional system of life.

But that is a conversation for another day.

The contents of this article took a significant amount of time to procure.

The diary itself sits within the Royal Archives, and it was only after a long period of searching key words for fresh accounts that I came across it.

The pages are written in a beautiful 18th-century calligraphy that is as difficult to decipher as it is elegant, a challenge made even greater by a glitchy PDF viewer.

My intuition suggested this ledger contained secrets, and after laboring through the first thirty pages, that instinct was proven correct.

So, dear reader, let us cast our gaze upon what stands as undeniable proof of the Tartarian Empire, documented by a British Sergeant Major during Lord Macartney’s 1793 embassy.

We shall begin, curious mind.

Journey of a Voyage to China and Tartary 📔

To grasp the gravity of what follows, we must look at the man who kept the diary.

This record, preserved in the Royal Society archives under reference MS/72, carries a title that should immediately arrest your attention:

Journal of a Voyage to China and Tartary

It was composed by Samuel Holmes, a Sergeant-Major of the 11th Light Dragoons, while he stood watch during Lord Macartney’s 1792–1793 Embassy.

A Sergeant-Major is not a man of flowery prose or imaginative fiction; he is a man of discipline, logistics, and literal observation.

His life was defined by the cold reality of the ground he stood upon and the necessity of reporting facts with military precision.

When Holmes titled his own journal with the words:

China and Tartary

he was not reaching for a poetic description.

He was identifying two distinct geographic and political entities as they existed in the eyes of the British military.

This volume represents an unfiltered account of a world in transition.

While Lord Macartney handled the delicate dance of diplomacy, Holmes was mapping out the height of walls and observing the architecture of a civilisation he found truly elegant.

He was documenting a union of two Empires that suggests a far more complex and structured history than the one we have been led to believe.

Translation:

“…the head or face are exposed but just the Eyes.

The Chief Mandarine at Teon Sing made a very handsome Present of Silks &c to all the Gentlemen, Servants, & Soldiers in his Lordships Train.

The following five or six days, the Prospects on each side begun to be more variegated & Delightfull, the Country, appeard to a greater Distance, & the Hills which divide China from Tartary could be very distinctly seen.

The Seats of the Mandarines were scattered here & there surrounded by Tufts of ever green trees & the Villages formd a most charming and rural Prospect, the River was lined on each side by the Natives who had got together from curiosity, or to dispose of fruits which we were able to Purchase in great Plenty & tolerable & reasonable such as apples Water & Mush Melons, Peaches apricots.

What surprised us much was, the Women appeard under as little restraint here as in England, as we had been told, it was very rare to gain a sight of any female in China, they not being allowd to leave the House, except in coverd chairs or carriages where nobody could see them, but thus far we saw them near every House or Village, tho not quite in number Proportionable to the other Sex.

I believe it is reckond a Disgrace to have many female Children, as a Boy gives more Pleasure at his birth & is taken care off, but the Girls are cruelly neglected by their Parents, they are frequently sufferd to Perish thro want, or willfully thrown into a Neighbouring

River, without the least remorse, or any notice being taken of it by those whose Duty we think it is to Punish such inhumanity...

Pity has sometimes induced those of ample fortunes to rescue a few of these Poor wretches from such an early and untimely Death, & to bring them up comfortably without making any enquiry from whom she came.”

This is the first time Samuel Holmes mentions Tartary by name, and he does so with the flat, unembellished tone of a man marking a map.

Looking at the diary page, it is clear he isn't describing a myth or a legend; he is documenting a physical horizon where the hills which divide China from Tartary become very distinctly seen.

It is a crucial grounding moment for the reader because up until this point in the journal, the party has been moving through the internal geography of China, but here, the Sergeant Major observes a shift in both the landscape and the culture.

He describes the country becoming more variegated and delightful, a detail that suggests a transition from the rigid, perhaps more uniform landscapes they had left behind into a region that felt, in his eyes, more vibrant and rural.

What gives this entry its weight is the depth of his observation regarding the people and the stark social contrast he witnesses.

He notes a startling change in social liberty, observing that in the regions approaching Tartary, women appeared with as little restraint as those in England.

This is placed in sharp opposition to any female in China, whom he notes were not allowed to leave the house except in covered carriages where nobody could see them.

He even captures the darker, visceral reality of the local population, documenting the inhumanity of how female children were treated and the pity that sometimes induced those of ample fortune to rescue them.

This isn't the official version of history written by a diplomat trying to please a King; this is a soldier noticing that as he nears the border of Tartary, the rules of the world change.

The air gets clearer, the hills define a new boundary, and the people behave differently.

This is the first crack in the narrative, and as we move deeper into his ledger, the distinction between these two Empires only becomes more undeniable.

The references get deeper from here, but this initial contact establishes the reality of the divide with a sense of detail and depth that is hard to ignore.

Translation:

“…we entered the celebrated City of Pekin early in the forenoon but had no opportunity of seeing anything except immense crowds of People on each side of us, owing to the closeness of the Carriages in which we were confind, all we coud observe was the Walls were very high and Strong, built of large Bricks & the Houses very low, & rather Shabby, of the same materials but Probably those we saw were the outskirts and not so Sumptuous, as the interior Parts of the City.

We had been induced to form so high an idea of it amazing grandeur, that I confess we were some what Disappointed, but no Description can be formd from the little we saw, from Gate to Gate the Distance we Passd was 5 or 6 Miles, we then enterd the Suburbs Inhabited entirely by Chinese, (the City by Tartars) the buildings here were truly elegant and the Shops of the Tradesmen well stockd with all kinds of goods, about noon we were Set Down at a Country Seat belonging to the Emperor 6 Miles to the Northward of the City calld yuen, Ming, yuen, where comfortable Provision was made for us in every respect, & where we had great hopes to rest some considerable time.

The general report which prevaild amongst us was, that his Lordship would after a stay of ten Days, go on to Tartary by the Emperors own appointment, & leave here only the Mechanics & the Sick, this Place was walld round & might be near 2 Miles in extent, and containd avast variety of elegant little Buildings.

In the front of most of them was a large Canal for Bathing and other usefull Purposes, the Houses or Barracks appointed for the Guard was in the middle of a thick wood, but sufficiently open and airy and…”

As we continue, Holmes now begins to describe the entry into Pekin with the weary honesty of a man who has traveled a long way only to be met with shabby houses and high walls that obscured his view.

But then, a massive distinction is made that redefines the entire layout of the city.

He notes that while the suburbs were inhabited entirely by Chinese, the city itself was occupied by Tartars.

This isn't just a casual observation of neighborhoods; it is a description of a segregated capital where the truly elegant buildings and well-stocked shops belonged to the Tartars, while the Chinese were relegated to the outskirts.

The Sergeant Major is effectively documenting a tiered society where the ruling class and the architectural grandeur are explicitly linked to Tartary.

He even admits a sense of disappointment in the Chinese sections, having been led to expect amazing grandeur only to find it lacking until he reached the Tartar influence.

The momentum of the journey then shifts Northward.

Holmes records that the embassy was to stay only ten days before moving on to Tartary by the Emperor's own appointment.

This detail is vital; the Emperor himself is facilitating a move from the capital into the heart of Tartary.

It confirms that Tartary was the destination of prestige, the place where the true seat of power or significance resided.

By recording the general report among the men, Holmes gives us the raw, unfiltered expectation of the British guard:

they weren't just visiting China; they were being ushered into the depths of a second, perhaps more significant, empire

Translation:

“…had a superfluity of the best Provisions, it was dispos'd off for a third of its value to those People who originally sent it to us, & perhaps served in a different manner the following day at our own table.

The Mandarines & People of better order treated us with singular marks of attention, & Politeness, & were ever anxious to do us some acceptable Piece of Service, where it did not endanger their own Personal safety.

But the slightest deviation from any given order is Punished with Such severity without regard to the rank of the offender that are very cautious & more Particularly when that order respects any Europeans or Strangers, of whom they are so unaccountably Suspicious, & fearfull, in true we could boast of some indulgencies never before granted to Europeans.

But notwithstanding this, a restraint to which we had not been accustomed, was unpleasant for instance (his Lordship excepted) none of his Train, gentle or simple were ever allowd to leave the Place appointed for them, not even to Peep out of it, till Permission was obtaind, which generally created so much trouble that they dropd their application, & Patiently waited the issue or lookd forward to the time of a general enlargement.

On the 2nd. of September, his Excellency attended by most of the Gentry, Servants & Guard, set off to Pay a Private visit to the Emperor in Tartary, in the Evening they halted at a House of the Emperor about 22 Miles from Pekin calld Mi, yuen, Suen, on the 3rd.

We enterd the hilly Country, and a road as rough as road coud Possibly be, & after a fatiguing Journey of 10 Miles were Quarterd, in a large Garrison'd Town just on the Borders of Tartary.

The following morning had a Delightfull view of the great wall which Divides that Country from China, all were anxious to see this Stupendous Piece of Ancient Architecture, which had stood for so many ages, the wonder of the World, by all accounts we coud collect on the Spot & from the most informd Chinese this wall was built near 1500 year ago, to Prevent the Incursions of the Tartars, who frequently made dreadfull ravages & Plunderd their Northern Provinces before any force coud be collected to Stop them.

This Wall by report Stands in length about 1400 Miles, in general over an irregular Mountainous Country, and in many Places, over Rocks and Precipices So dreadfull in themselves, that one woud not think any Prospect of gain coud induce Men to venter their lives in Passing them.

That Part of it which we measurd, and examind with uncommon Pains, was in height 25 feet & in breadth through the Gate, 36 regular Paces, which breadth it carried to the Summit, in the vallies both height and breadth, far exceeded this account or in other Places where the Passage was open and exposed to danger.

It is built of brick, many Pieces of which were as anxiously collected as if they were wedges of the most Precious metal by all ranks from his Excellency to the Private Soldier, and tho so ancient yet in general in good order, some Parts of it show Signs of Decay, nor is so much regard Paid to repairing it since the union of the two Empires, at each Gate there is a Guard House, where some Companis of Soldiers are constantly Stationd, & others are Encamped at regular Distances on each.”

The momentum of this account reaches a peak as the party physically encounters the Great Wall, and Holmes’s reaction is that of a man standing before a monument that defies his military understanding.

He doesn't just look at it; he measures it.

He records the height at 25 feet and the breadth through the gate at 36 regular paces, noting that this thickness carries all the way to the summit.

It is a moment of raw, engineering-focused awe, documented with uncommon pains.

What makes this passage particularly striking is the shift in how the Wall is characterised.

Holmes mentions the history of the wall, told to him by the most informed Chinese, detailing that it was built 1,500 years ago to prevent the incursions of the Tartars but then he adds a crucial, contemporary observation.

He notes that the wall is no longer being maintained with the same rigour since the union of the two Empires.

This phrase is the key to the entire mystery.

It suggests that the conflict which necessitated the wall had been resolved not by conquest or erasure, but by a formal joining of two distinct powers.

Even the behavior of the men reinforces the gravity of the site.

Holmes describes how everyone, from the high-ranking Excellency down to the private soldiers, anxiously collected pieces of the brick as if they were wedges of the most precious metal.

This wasn't just a pile of old stones to them; it was a relic of a world-changing boundary.

They were standing at the literal seam where China ended and Tartary began, documenting the physical evidence of a dual-empire reality that was, even then, beginning to be treated as a singular history.

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Translation:

“…of the Wall, the Tower on the top of it, and the distance of reaching that from each other & from the astonishing bulk & height of them, afford a prospect so extensive and magnificent, that Imagination can form no idea of it.

From hence we had a view arriving in Tartary over hills & mountains and through Valley's not unpleasant, but very fatiguing as we were often obliged to leave the Carriage in climbing & descending the hills, the country appeared fertile, thro' we could find but few Trees for immense Desert of Sharp & Rubish.

It was but thinly Peopled, here & there you beheld House in the Valley but nothing of note till we entered Gehor on the 14th day which was in the following Order first the Light Dragoons, then the Royal Artillery & Infantry all in blue clothes, next came the Band of Music Playing God Save the King, they was follow'd by the Gentlemen of the Embassy.

The Mechanics, & Servants brought up the rear, the Procession for our reception was part at the entrance of Gehor, at the Gate of it all was respectively drawn up, & Saluted his Excellency as he enter'd, who was pleas'd to return his thanks in a Polite manner to the Military, for the good order & regularity shewed by them during the whole March to Pekin & Gehor

Early on the Morning of the 15th September the day appointed for Delivering some of the Presents from her Brittanic Majesty to the Emperor, we all March'd thro' Gehor (a Town about 5 Miles in extent) to the Palace in the same order, the Presents in front of the Guard, but none except his Excellency.

The Gentlemen were suffer'd to enter the Gate, all the others return'd mortified, and horribly disappointed as they had Promised themselves great things from a sight of the interior of this famous & favorite residence of the greatest Monarch on the Earth, nor could they forbear indulging hopes of seeing his Imperial Highness, with which they were disappointed however they were in some manner satisfied, from a gratification the interior afforded, the extent and elegance of it was beyond conception and contrasted with the adjacent Mountains & Prospects, the Scene was great & beautiful indeed.

When the rising Sun added a Splendor truly magnificent, but building during our Stay at Gehor, had few Interviews with the Emperor, and was receiv'd with most extraordinary Honors, & Elegant Presents.

Each time, was sent to all his Train on their return to their own Quarters, an unaccountable number of Soldiers compos'd the Emperor's Guard, they were chiefly Tartarian, & amounted, by a moderate computation to Twenty Thousand Men wards.

Sep. 21st we began our Journey back to Pekin, and the same day had the misfortune to loss a Man belonging to the Royal Artillery (Jeremiah Reed) who buried the following Day at Viola-Choo-yon, the whole of the Detachment attending the Funeral the fires of which he had, had by this time crept amongst us in a most alarming manner near half his Lordships Guard, was afflicted by it, & in a very dangerous way, the 25th we arrived at Kau-Ou-Keu, the Pass through the great Wall, from Eastern Tartary into China.

On the 26th we once more enter'd Pekin, the Roads in China has been reckon'd the finest in the Universe, and in general they deserve that title, that one in Particular from Tartary into China, exceeds every Thing of the Kind I believe in the World, it was made for the Emperor, on his return to his Capital, and employ'd some…”

The Sergeant Major’s account reaches a definitive crescendo as the embassy moves beyond the Great Wall and into the heart of the Imperial Highness’s favourite residence.

As you read these pages, curious mind, the weight of his terminology becomes impossible to ignore.

Samuel Holmes, a man of precise military standing, writes the words Tartary, Tartars, and Tartarians in the same breath as China and the Chinese.

To him, these are not interchangeable labels or vague ethnic descriptors; they are distinct classifications of land, people, and military force.

He isn't theorising from a library in London; he is standing on the ground, witnessing a world where the two exist side-by-side yet remain clearly defined.

The journey into Tartary is described as an arduous climb over hills and mountains that offered a prospect so extensive and magnificent it defied the imagination.

Holmes notes that this land was thinly Peopled compared to the dense crowds of Pekin, but the transition into Gehor was marked by a formal British military procession, complete with the band playing God Save the King.

This creates a vivid image of a British redcoat detachment marching through a Tartarian town that stretched five miles in extent, moving toward a palace whose elegance was beyond conception.

The most striking evidence of this dual empire reality appears when Holmes describes the Emperor’s personal security.

He records that an unaccountable number of Soldiers composed the Emperor's Guard, and he explicitly identifies them:

they were chiefly Tartarians, amounting to a staggering twenty thousand men

In his eyes, the Emperor of China was guarded by a Tartarian army, housed in a Tartarian city of amazing grandeur that far surpassed the shabby outskirts he saw in the Chinese suburbs of Pekin.

The geographical distinction is sealed during the journey back.

Holmes marks the date of September 25th as the day they arrived at the pass through the Great Wall, which he defines specifically as the passage from Eastern Tartary into China.

He even remarks on the road itself, noting that the path from Tartary into China exceeds every Thing of the Kind I believe in the World, having been constructed specifically for the Emperor’s return to his capital.

For Holmes, the Wall was not just a historical curiosity; it was the literal gate between two different worlds, and his ledger stands as a cold, factual witness to that divide.

Translation:

“…thousand People, who keep it in constant repair, and are assigned to it, for none but the Emperor himself is allow’d to tread upon it, it is levell’d every Day, but may say every minute in the day, by a respect to a bowling Green.

At the distance of a hundred yards from each other, Cisterns is erected to water it on the least appearance of dust, on each side fine full grown Poplars Shades Travelers from the Scorching heat of the Sun, as is also on the road for the commonality which runs alongside the Emperors, & on every great road thro’ the Empire.

Whenever a river or Small run of water crosses them, a most Sumptuous bridge was erected, and to prevent the noise of the Carriage wheels the bottom of it was cover’d with fine matting.

The Posts which supported the Bridge, and the ornament which was numerous & Display’d with great ingenuity, were finely Painted in various figures round about it.

On the 30th Sepr. Lord Macartney attended by his Suite and a Detachment of his Guard, set off to meet the Emperor at the Palace near Geho-mony-yon, about 8 Miles from Pekin where after the usual ceremonies they left him & arriv’d here again on the 4th Octr.

Some of the Principal Presents were depos’d at this Palace, which is the Emperors favourite Place of residence, the Royal Artillery deliver’d their Guns before they suffer’d it to be fix’d there, viz: 2 six Pounders 2 Three Pounders & 2 1/2 Inch Howitzer with every supply of ammunition the total but they Chinese are naturally Such timid cowardly fellows that it is a question if they ever make any use of them, the very Sight of them is sufficient to strike out with terror to the respect will immediately Drive them to a considerable distance like so many frighten’d Sheep.

October 3rd very handsome Presents was sent from the Emperor to his Lordship, the Gentlemen in his Suite, & the Mechanics, Servants & Guard consisting of Silks, Tea, Cotton, & variety of other things, beside several Pieces of Virgin Silver to the Gentlemen and one to each Soldier the worth about three Pounds Sterling.

This was altering indeed but we was in the Eve of our departure from Pekin not withstanding, at our first entrance we fully expected wintering here, and every individual amongst us was looking forward with anxious expectation to the grand alliance between his Lordship and the Emperor, but we were soon given to understand that the Business of the Embassy had been finally adjust’d at the last Private meeting between them, at the Palace near Geho-mony-yon, that it was to the Satisfaction of each Party.

There was no doubt, nor that the Emperor had agree’d to every Request from his Brittanic Majesty, or the Honorable East India Company, but a Profound Secrecy was observ’d on the Part of his Lordship.

The Gentlemen in his Suite seem’d very much dissatisfied that they were kept so much in the Dark respecting it, and it was clear’d that a general misunderstanding seem’d leading amongst them, some was Silent others more desperate.

When on the 4th Inst (October) an order was deliver’d for all to hold themselves in readiness to depart on the 7th, we had all along been confin’d like so many Prisoners, nor suffer’d to see any Part of the City, nor to Purchase any of the curiosities it contain’d, & every other Person in business…”

The technical sophistication of the infrastructure Holmes describes reveals an empire with logistical standards that were likely unparalleled at the time, featuring a road system maintained by a dedicated force of a thousand people.

This road was levelled to the precision of a bowling green and managed with cisterns every hundred yards to suppress dust, while full-grown poplars provided shade for travellers.

Even the bridges were sumptuous and covered in fine matting to silence the noise of carriage wheels, showcasing an obsession with engineering and aesthetic detail.

The delivery of modern ordnance; specifically two six-pounders, two three-pounders, and two 5 1/2 inch howitzers, proves that this was a military landscape equipped with the same heavy weaponry used by the major powers of Europe.

These guns and their accompanying ammunition were deposited at the Emperor’s favourite Place of residence, marking a direct transfer of sophisticated military technology.

Holmes’s professional assessment of the Chinese as naturally such timid cowardly fellows who would be frighten’d by the mere sight of these weapons emphasises a sharp divide between the local population and the elite military capacity of the state.

Despite the handsome presents of virgin silver, silk, and tea distributed to the men, the atmosphere remained one of extreme control and strategic silence.

Holmes documents that the mission’s success was finally adjust’d in private meetings, yet a Profound Secrecy was observed, leaving the gentlemen of the embassy dissatisfied and kept in the Dark regarding the details of the alliance.

The experience of the British guard was ultimately one of forced isolation; they were confin’d like so many Prisoners and barred from the city’s commerce, effectively trapped within a gilded cage while moving through a world of amazing grandeur and magnificent prospects.

This psychological confinement creates a stark paradox, the British were providing artillery and expertise to secure an empire that refused to let them even Peep out of their quarters to witness the life they were arming.

Translation:

“The unaccountable jealousy, & strange conduct of the Chinese surpris’d us very much tho’ in many instances, they behave with Singular marks of respect, yet all their attention is mix’d & temper’d with fear & dread, and it was apparent enough that they wish’d us away from amongst them, or at least from their so much famed Capital

Once his Lordship was suffer’d to go at large except a few Servants, & they was uniform’d in Chinese Dress, manners & custom, nor are they allow’d ever after to leave the Empire, but consider’d as subjects belonging to it, nor there particulars was believ’d up to her up to the last lest they should Steal away Privately, but they was very well satisfied with their lot.

They live in the fat of the land, no want Dictate here & the, & have no laborious functions to attend to.

On the 6th Octr. Henry Newman of the Royal Artillery Departed this life, he was the 3rd belonging to the Guard that we had lost already, and some there was in a Despairing way, on the 7th we took a final leave of Pekin, we was in open carriages, & had there for an opportunity of gratifying our Sight-alittle, but our expectations were by no means satisfied the City was doubtlessly immensely large, but the buildings in general was low, and had a mean appearance.

The Streets are wide but irregular owing to different houses, & Shops Projecting out so far, the dwelling of the Poor & the Opulent was crowded together without distinction.

In many Places adjoining Houses a Tradesmans Shop, we join’d to a mean and dirty Cottage but neither had windows, or any apertures for light next the Street, each had an inclosure backward which in general was Planted with Trees which gave the City a rural appearance.

The Streets were Dusty and Crowded with People of all ranks, so on our first entrance, amongst whom was many of the female sex, whose curiosity exceeded that of the Men.

In the Evening we arrived at our old Quarters at Tun-Choo, and the following Day Embark’d once more on Board some accommodation Junks and Proceeded down the river.

These Vessels was much better provided than those we had in coming up, & remarkably larger, Provisions was also Serv’d out to us of a Superior quality & in greater variety & abundance, we had also the liberty of Superintending the cookery on Board, which was manag’d more in the English Style.

Fruit was also Serv’d out in great Plenty, & in short we had a Superfluity of everything, & likewise many Wines we Pass’d of any note, the People seem’d anxious to give us some Proof of respect & attention.

The Soldiers are Drawn up under arms, and the Guard house’d out long before we appear’d in Sight, landing Places erected with matting, & ornamented with variegated Pieces of Silks & Satin in case his Lordship chose to land, or at the Principal Towns.

In this manner we Proceeded slowly forgetting our disappointment in Pekin and enjoying the beauties of the surrounding Scene & the bounties of indulgent Providence.

On the 16th October we once more came in Sight of the City of Tien-Sing, the Mandarins who had so respectfully treated us before, had Provided an elegant entertainment in a temporary Building at the point of two river-Paths in which the Principal Men of the City was assembled in their richest attire and Saluted us as we Pass’d along..”

The account now takes on a surreal quality as the British depart the capital, noting a strange conduct where the population’s Singular marks of respect were constantly temper’d with fear & dread.

Holmes observes that the residents seemed to wish the embassy away, yet the state went to extraordinary lengths to absorb those who chose to stay; servants who adopted the local Dress, manners & custom were never allowed to leave, becoming subjects who lived on the fat of the land with no laborious functions to perform.

This creates a picture of a society that was as seductive as it was possessive, offering a life of ease to those willing to disappear into its culture forever.

As they left the city in open carriages on the 7th of October, the amazing grandeur they had anticipated gave way to a mean appearance, with low buildings and streets where the dwelling of the Poor & the Opulent was crowded together without distinction.

Despite the dusty, irregular streets, the city maintained a rural appearance because every house, no matter how dirty or mean, featured a rear enclosure planted with trees.

This architectural choice, houses with no windows facing the street but lush, hidden gardens behind, reflects a culture that prioritised a private, internal world over outward public display.

The journey down the river toward Tien-Sing transformed into a passage of Superfluity, with larger vessels, superior provisions, and an abundance of fruit and wine that allowed the men to forget their disappointment in Pekin.

The hospitality became a choreographed performance of power:

soldiers were drawn up under arms long before the embassy appeared, and landing places were draped in variegated Pieces of Silks & Satin in case his Lordship chose to step ashore

This image of Principal Men in their richest attire saluting from temporary palaces along the river confirms a land of immense bounty and ritual, where the mask of respect never slipped, even as the British were ushered back toward the coast.

It is a striking realisation that throughout these hundreds of miles of travel and detailed military observations, the word Mongol has not appeared a single time in the Sergeant Major's ledger…

Translation:

“…with most civility, & the crowds of People gather’d together on the Banks of the River for many Miles astonish’d us all, at a moderate Computation I will venture to affirm they exceeded ten Millions, & tho’ the number was so immense yet on the appearance of a Mandarin or a Soldiers whip, they gave way in a moment without the Smallest opposition of nature.

In short they dare not offer any resistance so Strictly are they kept in Subjection, and the Slightest Disobedience Punish’d on the Spot with such Severity.

At Tien-Sing, we enter’d different River, & Proceeded on a Mile below the City before we Stop’d, the old Gentleman here gave us another Proof of his Generosity & good ness of his heart, each Part receiv’d many handsome Presents of Provisions, fruit & Sweetmeats in such abundance that we could not consume a tenth Part of it.

The old Man had gain’d the entire affections of every one of us, by his continued assiduity during our Passage up from Tien-Sing, our Stay in Pekin & this journey untill now, he had been our constant attendant and Provider, nor ever err’d in any instance to convince his Lordship & the Embassy in general of his Sincere wish for its Success, we were frequently sincere in our wishes that he might not leave us till we got to the end of our journey a Second Personage, whose kind, agreable manners of infinite Condescension & Affability attended us, many of whom had also been with us during our Stay in this Country & had become very familiar with us.

We had gain’d some knowledge of their Language, at least so as to ask for such things we wanted which they instantly Procur’d, we therefore wanted for nothing to make us comfortable, and thought ourselves happy, and did not regret the length of time we was to Spend on our journey to the Shipping, which we were given to understand would take up a Months or more.

The weather was cool but Pleasant, the Sun-set was all glory, and the country on every Side afford the most extreme & Delightful Prospect imaginable, the roof of the Houses, made in their manner in the Port bring first & Pretty high.

We could take a Survey of the Surrounding Country which during the first 2 or 3 Days was quite level & nothing to oppose the Prospect but Trees & Villages, which in many Places was so thick & close together that we could Scarcely discern the Separation.

On the Banks of the River were many very large Towns, and on the Morning of the fourth Day from Tien-Sing, we had a noble Prospect of a large wall’d City, had a considerable distance before we had Pass’d it.

We could easily See all round the walls which in circumference might be about 8 leagues, the suburbs were mean & Dirty and much like Pekin, as you approach near the City hide it entirely from your Sight.

In the Evening just as darkness began to close around us another City appear’d on the Banks of the River but we had a very imperfect Sight of it, we observ’d a great number of Soldiers encamp’d out-Side, who was regularly turn’d out under Arms on our approach, and remain’d drawn up till after every Boat had Pass’d and Saluted his Lordship with 3 Guns, which is the most they ever fire except to the Emperor, Guns they want Property to make, having nothing more than brass of hollow’d and one end of a hole stuck in the ground, & fill’d with Powder, a fire’d right into the Air.

The effect is equal to a Small Field Piece.”

The journey back from the capital reveals an empire where the sheer density of the population was matched only by the absolute subjection in which they were held.

Holmes observes crowds gathered on the riverbanks for many miles that he estimates at over ten million people, yet this massive force could be cleared in an instant by the appearance of a Mandarin or a Soldiers whip.

This strict obedience was enforced by a system where the slightest disobedience resulted in severe punishment on the spot, ensuring that the populace offered no resistance to the ruling authority.

Despite this atmosphere of rigid control, the personal relationships between the British and their attendants grew remarkably familiar.

The old Gentleman who served as their provider gained the entire affections of the embassy through his generosity and constant attention, providing such an abundance of provisions and sweetmeats that the men could not consume even a tenth of what was offered.

Over the course of the stay, the British had even gained enough knowledge of the language to communicate their needs, creating a sense of comfort that made them thought ourselves happy despite the month-long journey ahead toward the shipping.

The landscape continued to offer a noble Prospect of high-walled cities, one of which Holmes estimated at eight leagues in circumference.

He notes a recurring architectural theme where the mean & Dirty suburbs, much like those of Pekin, would entirely hide the city from view as one approached.

At nightfall, as they passed another city, they observed large encampments of soldiers who remained drawn up under arms until every boat had passed, saluting with three guns, the highest honor afforded to anyone except the Emperor himself.

The technical details of these saluting guns provide a unique look at the improvised yet effective military hardware of the region.

Holmes describes them not as traditional field pieces, but as brass cylinders or hollowed tubes with one end stuck in the ground and filled with powder to fire directly into the air.

Despite their simple construction, he notes the effect was equal to a Small Field Piece, adding to the image of an empire that utilised its resources with great ingenuity to maintain its amazing grandeur and magnificent prospects.

And so, dear reader, we shall reflect upon the diary pages we have read this morning, for they serve as a profound excavation of a reality long buried under the sediment of a sanitised history.

These entries from Sergeant Major Samuel Holmes do more than just record a journey; they dismantle the modern narrative of a primitive, isolated East and replace it with a vibrant, dual-empire reality that was witnessed and documented by a British military professional who had no reason to lie.

The weight of his testimony lies in its plain, honest reporting, the specific measurements of the Great Wall, the precise count of twenty thousand elite guards, and the delivery of heavy artillery like howitzers and six-pounders into the heart of the northern power center.

The pages reveal a landscape of staggering technical and logistical achievement that directly contradicts the fiction of a stagnant past.

We see a road system leveled like a bowling green, managed by thousands of workers, and equipped with a network of cisterns and silencers that would have been the envy of any European capital.

This was an empire that understood power not just through the fear and dread it instilled in the millions who lived in subjection, but through an unparalleled mastery of infrastructure and engineering.

The paradox of the British experience, being confin’d like so many Prisoners while simultaneously arming the sovereign with modern ordnance, strikes a deep, philosophical chord, showing us an empire that was both seductive in its amazing grandeur and uncompromising in its control.

As we reach the end of this account, the emotional pull of Holmes’s words becomes undeniable.

He captures the transition from the mean and dirty suburbs of the administrative capital to the all glory of a Tartarian sunset, where the British and their attendants found a rare, human connection despite the rigid boundaries of the mission.

There is a haunting beauty in the image of the embassy drifting down a river lined with ten million souls, saluted by the thunder of brass tubes stuck in the earth, moving through a world that was already beginning to slip into the shadows of a rewritten history.

These reflections consolidate the truth that the world Holmes walked through was far more complex, integrated, and technologically formidable than the modern fiction dares to admit.

History is often less like a solid stone and more like a riverbed, where the heavy truths sink beneath the silt of convenience and the currents of a changing narrative.

We are taught to look at the surface and see only the reflection of what we expect to find, yet men like Samuel Holmes left behind anchors; raw, unfiltered observations that refuse to wash away.

He stood on the bricks of a wall that measured thirty-six paces wide and watched twenty thousand guards move with a precision that modern tales of primitive lands cannot reconcile.

To find the real history is not to invent something new, but to clear away the debris of what we’ve been told until the original foundation reveals itself once more.

We walk through a world of ghosts where the shadows of sumptuous bridges and magnificent prospects still linger for those willing to adjust their eyes to the light of the past.

The truth doesn't shout; it waits in the silence of a diary kept by a soldier who saw the all glory of a northern sunset and recognised a power that transcended the maps of his era.

It reminds us that the past is never truly gone; it is just waiting for a witness brave enough to look where they were told there was nothing left to see.

Regarding donations, I want to be as clear and honest as these diary entries.

Your attention is the biggest currency we have in this space; the fact that you are here, engaging with these lost fragments of history, is already a profound gift.

While any financial support helps sustain the deep dives into these archives, please know that donations are absolutely not necessary.

I am truly grateful for the time you spend here, and that remains the most valuable contribution of all.

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