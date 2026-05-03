Alternative History

Alternative History

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
2h

It's on Jon Levi's mind this morning too. With plenty of humor to go along.

At least he's out of the Sears catalog now.

Bright beacon of the "truther" community since the early days. Mainly with the sense of humor and not taking himself too seriously...

Baked PO-TAY-TOES. Taters.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

So China and Tartary joined as one... THAT is interesting indeed!

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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