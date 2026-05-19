If historic books corroborate archived letters and treatises, but the history they describe is missing from the modern narrative:

What does that mean?

The only logical reason for a history to be absent from the mainstream narrative is either because it was false, or because it is damaging.

So, let’s look at the facts, dear reader.

Tartaria was a documented country from the dawn of recorded history up until the mid to late 19th-century.

One of my earliest finds is a Chinese manuscript from the 14th century, discussing the geography of Tartaria.

(Wen-hsien-t'ung-k'ao)

With that single fact, we can relinquish the fantasy that this country was just a Western cartographer's mistake.

Because if Tartaria was a fiction created by confused Europeans:

What is it doing in a Chinese account of history published in 1317?

It is a monumental crack in the official narrative.

It should simply be impossible for it to be there.

At the beginning of this article, I mentioned when books complement the archives; that is what this article will explore.

Within my personal library sits a rather intriguing publication.

It seems cold and analytical at first glance, being a historic book on politics; yet what it contains stands in direct defiance to the modern narrative, but moves in perfect unity with the diplomatic letters held within the national archives.

This morning's lesson, situated of all days on my 26th birthday, will explore these connections, further consolidating an undeniable picture that Tartaria was real.

As real as the sky above, as real as the rain, as real as my oversized fingers tapping on this small screen.

The truth is here, and it is here to stay.

The evidence does not budge because you choose not to see it; it remains there, waiting for your mind to open its eyes.

The Annual Register 📖

To fully grasp the weight of the testimonies we are about to read, curious mind, we must first look at the vessel carrying them.

The volume resting in my hands is an original printing of:

The Annual Register, or a View of the History, Politics, and Literature, For the Year 1788

published in London.

For those unfamiliar with eighteenth-century media, The Annual Register was not a casual magazine, a subjective diary, or a piece of popular fiction.

It was the premier, authoritative record of global political and military events, designed explicitly for the British political elite, diplomats, and academics of the era.

Founded under the guidance of the legendary statesman Edmund Burke, its sole purpose was to compile cold, factual, and highly scrutinised accounts of international affairs as they unfolded year by year.

The elite minds who read this register were managing a global empire; they required absolute geopolitical accuracy.

When this publication records the political struggles, the military alliances, and the sovereign leaders of a territory, it is doing so with the highest level of contemporary journalistic and intelligence standards.

This is the exact administrative record of the Western world.

And what it records about the final days of the Crimea and the Tartar people completely upends the sanitised, simplified version of history we are taught today.

When we look upon The Annual Register, curious mind, it outlines a systematic transfer of a whole nation's property to strangers within the Crimea.

The text states plainly that through the actions of the Russian Empire, the country had been so ruinously depopulated, as to be reduced to less than one-third of the former number of its inhabitants.

To mask the true scale of this loss, the remaining population count was padded by swarms of adventurers who were drawn into the region by incentives offered to new settlers.

This record completely contradicts the mainstream historical narrative, which frames the territory as an underpopulated frontier.

Instead, the register documents vast tracts of the country which had been rendered desolate through the flight or destruction of the inhabitants.

The people living there were an established, property-owning society, but under the new Russian governance, the remaining population was so little satisfied with their present condition that they were selling their lands upon almost any terms, as fast as they could obtain purchasers.

The document paints a clear picture of a broken and desperate population.

Some had been seduced to take an active part in favour of the Russians against their countrymen, while others simply submitted quietly to what they were not able to oppose just to preserve what they owned.

The situation was so severe that the text notes not a Tartar of any property would continue in the country if they could find enough buyers.

The only thing keeping them there was a lack of options, waiting until the means of emigration could be procured, holding onto nothing more than the slender hope of another revolution.

This is the geopolitical reality of the world at the time, showing the explicit mechanics of Russian involvement in engineering this displacement.

Moving through the pages of this publication, the narrative deepens from the physical destruction of the Crimea to the geopolitical motives and legal arguments surrounding it.

The text exposes the driving force behind this conflict, dear reader, stating that the Empress of Russia’s ambition soared so high that the acquisition of provinces or kingdoms were little farther estimated by her, than as they might lead to the attainment of her grand object.

This ultimate goal was nothing less than placing her second grandson, Prince Constantine, on the throne of the ancient Greek emperors at Constantinople, establishing two mighty empires in her own family capable of subverting Europe and Asia.

To achieve this, the record details how Russia worked continually to weaken the Ottoman Empire by loosening her dependencies, exciting vassal princes to withdraw their allegiance, and using insidious arts to excite insurrections.

As a direct consequence of these grand imperial ambitions, curious mind, the text brings us back to the human cost on the ground.

It states that the ruined Tartars, who had been driven from the Crimea and their other ancient seats, filled all places with their complaints of the pusillanimity of the Porte in thus abandoning them, and called loudly upon heaven and earth for justice and vengeance.

The text then lays out the explicit legal and historical arguments raised against Russia's actions.

It is argued that the intended enthronement of Catharine would affix a final seal to all the usurpations of Russia since the peace of Kainardgi.

The seizure of the Crimea and neighbouring countries, dear reader, was viewed as being obtained by fraud and circumvention in the midst of peace, meaning no claim could lie against them by the laws of arms as a conquest.

Furthermore, the document notes that previous conventions which seemed to give a sanction to the seizure were only temporary measures adopted to divert the evils of war until an equitable arrangement could take place.

The ultimate stance was clear:

the Tartars should be restored to their rights, and their future independence firmly established

The register pulls no punches regarding the illegality of trading away this sovereign territory, stating it would be an extraordinary violation of all laws, human and divine, for the Porte to pretend to barter or assign the rights and dominions of others.

It underscores the severity of this betrayal, noting it would render the injustice still more flagrant and odious if they concurred in stripping the race of Timur, their perpetual allies and eventual successors to the Ottoman throne, of the patrimony which they derived from their glorious ancestors.

The text concludes by noting that the situation with respect to the Crimea seemed like a dramatic fiction for the punishment of false ambition.

This provides a clear baseline showing the late 18th-century reality, exhibiting the final, devastating outcomes of an imperial strategy whose early moving parts, the mobilisation of troops, the breaking of treaties, and the initial encirclement of the Tartar lands, are preserved fifty years prior in the diplomatic dispatches of the National Archives.

Dispatches we will soon gaze upon, dear reader, to see just how the Russians toppled this mighty empire.

We are looking at the final gasps of a dying world, dear reader, but it is a world refusing to go quietly.

The pages of The Annual Register suddenly shift from a cold record of land sales and refugees to the fierce, defiant voice of an old warrior rallying his people.

This isn't bureaucratic posturing; it is a desperate, blood-deep duty.

He declares that though grown grey in the service of his country, he still feels strong and vigorous.

He looks out at the ruin of his homeland and states plainly that there is nothing upon earth he wishes for so passionately, as to close his life with the glorious act of driving the perfidious infidels out of their fraudulent usurpations in the Crimea, and on the Black Sea.

His entire existence has narrowed down to a single purpose:

replacing the ruined nations of Tartars and other Mussulmans in their ancient possessions, and restoring the khan to the seat of his illustrious ancestors

He is calling out a crime committed in contempt of all laws, human and divine, refusing to let the world forget how they had been so cruelly despoiled.

This wasn't just blind rage; it was a coordinated, high-stakes political gamble.

To harness this exact fury, the Porte makes a massive strategic move, appointing Shahbah Guerai to be khan of the Tartars.

This wasn't a random choice.

He was the grandson of the celebrated Crim Guerai, a direct descendant of the line of Tamerlane.

The empire knew exactly what it was doing, banking on the immense psychological and historical gravity of that name.

They hoped that the opinion and popularity derived from his illustrious ancestor would serve to recall and reunite that scattered people, throwing a lifeline to a fractured nation and inspiring them with new ardour and confidence to engage in the recovery of their country.

What this leaves us with is a vital truth that tears right through the myth of a passive, vanished people.

Despite the state-engineered depopulation, despite the foreign speculators carved into their lands, the Tartars were still a cohesive nation.

They knew exactly who they were, they knew their lineage, and they were actively fighting to claw back a sovereign patrimony stolen from them through fraud and brute force.

This is our baseline.

This is the absolute peak of the crisis at the end of the 18th century, where the lines of ancestry, defiance, and imperial betrayal all collide.

We see the players, we see the stakes, and we see the profound ruin they were desperately trying to undo.

And it brings us directly to the threshold of our timeline shift.

Paris Gazette 🗞️

To understand how the tragic endgame of 1788 came to pass, we must step backward into the shadows of the early 18th century.

Our first piece of archival evidence comes from the State Papers Foreign at The National Archives in Kew, a diplomatic dispatch recorded as Folio 140:

Paris Gazette (Catalogue reference: SP 78/205/94), dating from July 17, 1734

On the surface, this document tracks the chaotic theater of the War of the Polish Succession, detailing the Siege of Danzig and the capitulation of the Weichselmünde fort.

But buried within this European power struggle is a vital piece of intelligence that shatters the conventional historical timeline.

The dispatch notes a critical pivot in Moscow's military calculus:

Russians have to send troops to oppose Crimean Tartars

When we layer this 1734 dispatch over the 1788 baseline we just established, the modern, sanitised narrative begins to disintegrate.

Modern mainstream history frequently frames the ultimate annexation of the peninsula as a sudden, reactive event triggered by late 18th-century geopolitical crises.

The National Archives tell a completely different story.

Fifty years before The Annual Register recorded the total displacement of the Tartar nation, the Russian military apparatus was already treating the Crimean Tartars as a primary strategic target.

This document exposes the long-term, calculated nature of the Russian involvement.

The ruined Tartars of 1788, who were found frantically selling their ancestral lands to foreign speculators, did not fall victim to an overnight catastrophe.

They were ground down by a military machinery that had been actively mobilising troops against them since at least 1734.

By identifying the Crimean Tartars as a distinct, formidable adversary requiring targeted military intervention during a completely separate European conflict, this dispatch demonstrates that the ultimate dismantling of the Tartar state was a deliberate, decades-long project of encirclement and containment.

We are no longer looking at an empty frontier settled by adventurous pioneers.

We are looking at a targeted sovereign nation, whose defences were systematically chipped away by Russian imperial designs fifty years before the trap finally snapped shut.

Rondeau to Harrington

Step further into the State Papers, curious mind, and the geopolitical chess board of the 1730s becomes dangerously clear.

This second archived reference moves us from general troop movements straight into the inner sanctum of Russian imperial planning.

Held at Kew, Folio 198:

Rondeau to Harrington (Catalogue reference: SP 91/18/198)

Dating from 1735, it contains a diplomatic brief detailing the dangerous consequences of war with Turkey, communicated directly to the top tier of the Russian administration:

Counts Biron, Jaguzinski, and Osterman

The dispatch explicitly notes:

Orders to Russian troops on borders of Tartary, Turkey and Persia to be ready if necessary

Look at that phrasing.

It doesn't say the wild frontier, or the lawless steppes, or an empty geographic zone.

It states, plain as day, the borders of Tartary.

A country has borders; a myth does not.

You do not issue high-level imperial military orders to deploy massive columns of state troops to the physical boundaries of a fiction.

For the Russian high command in 1735, Tartary was an absolute, legally recognised, and geographically defined reality on the map, an entire nation sitting right alongside Turkey and Persia.

The document then pulls back the curtain on how Russia intended to fracture this region by exploiting regional rivalries, noting that the Daghestan Tartars taken under protection of Turkey but from ancient times were under protection of Russia.

It goes on to track a massive bloodletting, with Count Biron reporting that a Turkish action left a general and 20,000 Turks killed, clearing the way for Kuli Khan to have no more enemies on that side and turn immediately towards Georgia and Daghestan to oppose Tartar Cham.

When we contrast this 1735 reality against our 1788 baseline, the mechanics of the crime are completely laid bare.

In 1788, The Annual Register lamented the ruined Tartars whose sovereign rights and ancient possessions were bartered away, leaving them broken and forced to sell their heritage to foreign speculators under the weight of Russian dominance.

The modern narrative pretends this was just the natural expansion of empire into a vacuum.

But this 1735 dispatch proves the vacuum was engineered.

Fifty years before the end of the line, the Russian Empire wasn't just casually observing these lands; they were actively measuring its borders, mapping its ancient alliances, deploying troops to its frontiers, and leveraging massive military conflicts to systematically grind down the Tartar state from the outside.

They knew exactly what Tartary was, a real country with real borders, and these papers show the exact moment they began chipping those borders away.

Harrington to Rondeau ✉️

To fully comprehend why the Tartar resistance of 1788 was fighting such a desperate, uphill battle, we have to look at how their defensive capability was systematically broken down decades prior.

The next crucial piece of evidence comes from the State Papers Foreign at Kew, Folio 165:

Harrington to Rondeau (Catalogue reference: SP 91/18/165), dated August 7, 1735

While much of this dispatch tracks northern diplomacy, specifically the renewal of a treaty between Sweden and Russia, the critical intelligence sits at the bottom of the brief.

It notes a massive regional shift:

Persians have had great victory. Russia can feel easier as the Tartars will not now march, disinclined to provoke Russia after such a defeat from the Persians

This single entry provides the missing link.

It explains exactly why a society with such deep ancestral pride, a warrior culture, and a highly structured property-owning system ultimately failed to withstand the Russian advance.

They were caught in a vice between two expanding empires.

The crushing defeat the Tartars suffered at the hands of the Persians didn't just cost them men and resources on their southern flank; it shattered their strategic leverage against Moscow.

When we contrast this with the 1788 baseline, the pieces fall into place.

In the late 18th century, The Annual Register described a population fractured by trauma, some forced to submit quietly to what they were not able to oppose, others biding their time until they could flee their ancestral homes.

Mainstream history frames this submission as a lack of political will or a failure of leadership.

But the 1735 dispatch exposes the structural reality behind that helplessness.

Fifty years before the final annexation, the Tartars' ability to launch an offensive or even maintain a credible deterrent on their borders was crippled by external geopolitical catastrophes.

Russia didn't conquer an invincible empire in 1788; they moved in on a nation whose defensive capacity had been bled dry decades earlier.

The moment the Tartars were pinned down and demoralised by Persia, Russia seized the breathing room, felt easier, and aggressively accelerated the long-term containment strategy that would eventually leave the Tartars defenceless on their own soil.

Harrington to Rondeau ✉️

The final architectural pillar of this timeline locks the broader European conspiracy into place., curious mind.

The tracking of the Tartar nation was not a minor, localised security concern for Moscow; it was an obsession shared by the highest levels of Western European diplomacy.

To end this mornings lesson we turn to Folio 271:

Harrington to Rondeau (Catalogue reference: SP 91/18/271)

Dispatched from Whitehall on November 7, 1735, we find the British state apparatus actively monitoring the region.

The instruction is explicit:

Continue to send reports on progress of Tartars. The issue of that affair depends on the preservation of peace between Turks and Russians

This directive exposes a massive truth.

The global powers of the 18th century were fully aware that the Tartars were the vital geopolitical fulcrum upon which the entire balance of power between Europe and Asia tilted.

Whitehall was demanding constant updates on the progress of Tartars because they understood that the survival or destruction of this nation would dictate whether a massive, continental war broke out between the Russian and Ottoman empires.

They were tracking a sovereign power whose movements could shake the world.

When we contrast this meticulous, multi-empire surveillance with the 1788 baseline, the full scale of the tragedy becomes undeniable.

By the time The Annual Register recorded the final act, where the Empress of Russia used insidious arts to excite insurrections and completely swallowed the peninsula, the modern narrative frames it as a quick, localised expansion.

But these 1735 dispatches prove that the Tartars were the central target of a massive, decades-long international puzzle.

The global powers did not view Tartary as an empty territory or a historical footnote.

They monitored them, calculated their strength, watched their borders, and systematically tracked their decline as Russia chipped away at their sovereignty.

This wasn't a sudden collapse in 1788; it was a slow, deliberate strangulation watched by the eyes of every major empire in Europe.

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, a moment of reflection on my birthday, and a moment to say our grievances to those poor souls lost to the pen of time.

We stand at the edge of these yellowed pages, catching our breath after traveling backward through the decades, watching a sovereign world systematically undone.

It is a strange thing to mark the passing of one’s own life while excavating the deliberate burial of another.

Yet there is no better day than a birthday to confront what it truly means to exist, to remember, and to resist the quiet erasures of the world.

History is so often told as a cold sequence of inevitabilities, a series of maps redrawn by the heavy hands of victorious empires.

We are taught to look at the fallen and see only vacuums waiting to be filled, myths waiting to be replaced by modern progress.

But the archives do not lie.

They preserve the friction of real life.

They remind us that under the labels of ruined nations and scattered peoples were men who grew grey in the fierce love of their soil, families who held the memory of their ancestors like a sacred flame, and a land called Tartary that possessed physical borders long before it was reduced to a fable.

To gaze upon these dispatches is to realise that the past was just as loud, just as passionate, and just as filled with desperate hope as the present moment we inhabit today.

This journey we have taken this morning is not just a lesson in geopolitics; it is an appeal to the very core of human kind.

It is a reminder that the ultimate tragedy of conquest is not just the loss of territory, but the theft of a people's narrative.

When an empire snaps its trap, it doesn't just deploy columns of troops to frontiers; it deploys the pen to rewrite the future, gambling that those who come after will be too distracted, too indifferent, or too numb to look back.

They count on us forgetting that a country existed where they now claim an empty frontier.

But curiosity is an act of defiance.

To look into the shadows of the State Papers with an open heart and an unyielding desire for truth is to refuse to let the powerful have the final word.

It is an expression of love, not a sentimental love, but a fierce, protective passion for the truth of human experience.

It is an acknowledgment that those who were despoiled in contempt of all laws, human and divine, deserve to be seen as they were:

sovereign, defiant, and real

As the morning sun rises higher and we close this chapter of our journey, let us carry this fire forward.

Let us live with a relentless curiosity that questions the sanitised myths handed down to us.

Let us hold onto the passion that refuses to let the past become a graveyard of forgotten names.

And let us offer our deepest grievances, our profoundest respect, and our enduring memory to those souls lost to the pen of time, ensuring that through our eyes, their borders are mapped once more, and their voices are finally heard.

If you have found a spark of passion or a moment of connection in these pages, please know that your presence here is the greatest gift.

Simply reading these words, sharing this space, and walking through the corridors of the past together this morning means the absolute world to me.

There is no obligation whatsoever to give.

However, if you do wish to support this work, any donations go directly toward acquiring the rare books, archival access, and primary documents needed to keep pulling these forgotten histories into the light.

Thank you, dear reader, for being here.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share