Alternative History

Alternative History

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Restoration Nation's avatar
Restoration Nation
3h

Hi Jordan, I got a newsletter today that I thought might be of interest to you, so am sharing here.https://janeevershed.substack.com/p/a-550-million-year-cycle-is-ending?r=sq2ve&utm_medium=ios

https://janeevershed.substack.com/p/a-550-million-year-cycle-is-ending?r=sq2ve&utm_medium=ios

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

History has been butchered, Methinks... I just watched the video offered here and now You offer more evidence that what We are taught as "history" is nigh 100% bogus:

The Discovery That Made Tartaria’s Infinite Food Parks Illegal

https://soberchristiangentlemanpodcast.substack.com/p/the-discovery-that-made-tartarias

What went down on Our planet back then!?!

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