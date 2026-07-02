If you turn to Google, dear reader, and search for the world’s poorest continent, the answer is given plainly and without hesitation:

Africa

This narrative is reinforced at every turn.

Western media may seldom discuss African politics or history directly, yet it subtly weaves a consistent picture through endless repetition.

Africa appears most often in charity appeals; urging donations while showing images of malnourished children, their faces beset by flies.

A heartbreaking sight, no doubt; yet this is the only face of Africa most in the West are ever permitted to see; if we accept what we are shown, that is.

But I do not watch the news, and so this subconscious conditioning holds no power over me.

Tonight, we shall instead uncover some truly extraordinary accounts; all drawn from the land once known as Barbary, in Africa.

From tales of giants to unsolved mysteries, from vast riches to royal lineages; these records reveal a reality worlds away from the story we are taught.

Let us cast off the narrow limits of modern belief and return to the true record of our past.

What we may discover is that Africa was, in fact, once the richest continent on Earth; not only in material wealth, dear reader, but in culture, power, and a depth of knowledge far exceeding that of its neighbours.

And so, curious mind, this is the perfect moment to open a book made possible by you.

Whether through a donation, a comment, a like, or simply by reading these words; your support breathes life into this work.

It fuels every search, every discovery, and every truth I bring to light.

Let us begin.

We now turn to a remarkable volume, dear reader:

The Gazetteer’s or Newsman’s Interpreter

It is a geographical index, compiled and presented by Laurence Echard, printed in London in 1738; the seventh edition, corrected and enlarged.

The purpose of this publication was to serve as a practical reference for understanding the world’s empires, kingdoms, cities, and peoples, it was never written for sensationalism; yet its sober, factual entries reveal a history that stands in stark, unignorable contrast to what we are taught today.

The first entry we examine is perhaps the most striking of all:

Tanzora, a Town of Habat in Barbary, on the Frontiers of Fez, Lon. 9. Lat. 33.20. supposed to be built by the Romans.

The Skeletons of several Giants have been found here.

Pause and consider what these few lines tell us, dear reader.

Here, in what modern accounts dismiss as a primitive, undeveloped corner of Africa, we find a town whose very foundations were attributed to the engineering and power of the Roman Empire; a mark of high civilisation, not backwardness.

Even more extraordinary is the account of giant skeletons unearthed there:

a detail that speaks of a past both vast and mysterious, one entirely absent from the narrow portrait we are given today

This is no curiosity, dear reader, this is a piece of a larger truth.

That such details were recorded plainly in a standard geographical work, intended for education and reference, yet have vanished from every modern textbook, should give us great pause.

Could it be that accounts like these have been quietly set aside because they detail a history that doesn’t align well with Globalism and the systemic removal of God?…

This is only the beginning.

These pages hold many more such revelations, each one chipping away at the false narrative we have been conditioned to accept.

What a vivid picture these words bring into focus, dear reader.

This was no humble, forgotten outpost, but a settlement shaped with exceptional care and purpose.

Strong by Nature and Art; a phrase that tells us its defences were twofold:

blessed by the land itself, yet perfected by the skill and labour of its people

It was not just situated well; it was engineered to endure, a testament to advanced knowledge and deliberate design.

And it did not stop there, Several noble Structures stand as proof of grandeur and prosperity; buildings of quality, dignity, and lasting worth, far removed from the crude, makeshift dwellings we are led to imagine for this region.

These were landmarks of civilisation, raised to reflect the stature and wealth of those who lived there.

That its exact position was measured and set down with such precision speaks volumes; this was no obscure village, but a place of clear importance, known and documented across nations.

It is staggering that such clear accounts of strength, beauty, and mastery have vanished from our common understanding.

When we hold these facts before us; fortifications both natural and crafted, noble architecture, and a place of such standing, the accepted story of a continent forever poor and backward crumbles completely.

It leaves us with a question that cannot be ignored:

what other truths have been omitted, and for what purpose?

Consider the remarkable achievement laid out in this account, curious mind:

Centopozzi, a Mountain of Chaus in Barbary, noted for many ruinous Houses, and a deep Pit, which is an Entrance into many subterraneous Apartments hewn out of a Rock

To carve vast chambers and passageways deep into solid rock is no simple feat; it demands extraordinary engineering knowledge, immense skill, and mastery of tools and techniques far beyond what we taught to associate with the era.

This is not makeshift labour; it is precision work, requiring an understanding of geology, structural stability, and the ability to shape hard stone on a grand scale.

Such work could only be conceived and executed by a people of great capability, organisation, and technical sophistication.

These are not the marks of a land lacking in advancement; they speak of a civilisation that could look to the very bedrock itself and fashion it into habitable spaces, enduring, secure, and built to last through the ages.

It reveals a society capable of monumental undertakings, one whose command of craft and construction rivals that of any great culture of the ancient or early modern world.

Once again, the record exposes how incomplete and misleading the prevailing narrative truly is.

A continent dismissed as perpetually poor and backward is here shown to hold the remains of works that still inspire awe; feats of skill and vision that challenge every assumption we have been taught.

When we read of Dedes, dear reader, a high and cold mountain in Tedles, Barbary; where ruins of an ancient city still crown the heights, and inscriptions carved deep into the stone have worn down until their meaning is lost entirely, we are faced with a timeline that dwarfs the one we are taught.

For letter and symbol to fade beyond recognition takes more than a few hundred years; it demands the slow, unceasing work of wind, frost, and rain over countless generations, marking out an antiquity far deeper than any modern account concedes.

And to raise a city upon such a steep, exposed summit was no trivial labour either.

It would have required not just strength and organisation, but a mastery of engineering and stonework that could hold firm against the harshest elements.

That its very words had slipped from their understanding only underscores how vast and untold this past truly is; proof of a civilisation that sought permanence in rock, yet whose earliest chapters have long since drifted into silence.

This is no relic of a backward or undeveloped land.

It stands as quiet, undeniable evidence of a history rich, ancient, and far more substantial than the narrow, diminished story we have inherited; one that forces us to reconsider everything we have been led to believe about this continent’s true age and greatness.

This page is abundant with interesting references, dear reader; we turn first to Tensites, a tract of the great Mount Atlas within Barbary’s province of Hafcora.

It stretches from the heights of Mount Tevendex all the way south toward the deserts of Dara; a vast sweep of land rich enough to bear groves of palm‑trees, a sure sign of fertile, well‑watered soil.

Most striking of all are the several stone castles standing upon it.

These were no crude shelters; stone fortifications of this kind demanded skilled masons, organised labour, and the resources to quarry, transport, and dress heavy rock.

They speak of a land with settled governance, the means to defend its territory, and the wealth to build lasting works that would dominate the landscape for centuries.

Not far removed lies Tergdent, once known as Cæsarea.

The record tells us plainly it was much adorned by the Roman Emperors, so much so that in those days it stood as one of the most populous cities in all Africa.

That an imperial power would lavish such attention upon it proves it was a place of immense importance; politically, economically, and culturally.

Under Arab rule, its stature only grew:

it became celebrated for great riches, universities, and men of learning, a centre where knowledge was cultivated alongside prosperity

Even after it was all but laid waste, it remained a substantial town; proof that its foundations were deep, its society robust, and its legacy impossible to erase entirely.

Then there is Tefelt, a large town in the region of Hea, Barbary.

Perched high upon a steep rock, it was fortified by nature itself, and deemed the very key to the whole province.

Its people were described as rich and civilised, and the town served as the common granary for the surrounding lands.

This is no small detail:

to be the granary of a region is to hold the fruit of fertile fields, careful husbandry, and a society organised enough to store and distribute abundance

It reveals a people living in plenty, with order, stability, and the prosperity that comes from mastering both the land and its produce.

When we hold these accounts side by side, stone castles guarding fertile slopes; an imperial city adorned by emperors and later a beacon of learning; a stronghold perched on rock feeding the whole province, we see a picture that bears no resemblance to the story we are given.

This was a land of abundance, of learning, of strength and refinement, where great works were raised and knowledge cherished.

It stands as undeniable evidence that the Africa of old was not a place of perpetual want, but a continent of deep civilisation, enduring wealth, and grand achievement.

This brings us to the final page I shall be including in today’s article, curious mind, one last set of accounts that completes the picture we have been carefully assembling.

High in the mountains of Barbary lay Tagodaft, a town perched upon lofty ground yet graced with many large and fruitful gardens.

Such abundance, curious mind, coaxed from steep and exposed slopes, reveals a deep knowledge regarding the land and, subsequently, cultivation.

Its people traded freely in oil, honey, wine, and leather; goods of real value, crafted with care and carried far beyond their own borders, revealing a society rich in craft, commerce, and connection to the wider world.

Nearby stood Tagtes, an ancient round city set atop a mountain summit, its approach made only by winding steps hewn out of solid rock.

Like the other feats documented, this was not trivial labour; it would have demanded immense engineering skill, unwavering resolve, and the vision to shape bedrock into pathways built to endure.

Its perfect circular form and commanding position tell of a civilisation that valued purpose, strength, and harmony with the rugged terrain; a people who built not just for their own time, but ours too.

Together, these entries weave the last threads into the portrait we have been painting over the course of this lesson.

They show us a land where even the highest peaks yielded plenty, where trade flowed in fine produce, and where hands and minds shaped the very mountains into lasting settlements.

This is not a record of backwardness or scarcity; it is proof of a continent that nurtured abundance, mastered its environment, and carried a profound greatness that modern narratives have all but erased from view.

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And so, dear reader, as we draw to a close, let us reflect on what we have learned tonight.

We have turned the pages of an old, unassuming book; one written not for drama, nor for controversy, but simply to record the world as it once was.

And yet, within its plain lines, we have found a truth that shines brighter than any modern tale:

that the lands we are taught to see as forever poor, backward, and barren were once home to cities of grand design, fortifications of genius, gardens of plenty, and centres of learning that drew the admiration of emperors and scholars alike

We have walked among towns built upon rock, their steps hewn by hands that understood the very bones of the earth.

We have seen inscriptions so ancient that time itself has worn their words away, yet still they stand as silent witnesses to a history far deeper and richer than the narrow timeline we are given.

We have read of fertile heights, of trade in fine goods, of universities and noble structures, proof that this continent did not wait for others to bring it civilisation; it possessed its own, in full measure and in lasting stone.

This is not just a matter of correcting dates or names.

It is a reckoning with what has been taken from us:

the true measure of a people and a land whose greatness has been diminished, dismissed, and all but struck from memory

Why such accounts were set aside, why the name of Barbary faded into vagueness, why the wealth and wisdom of these lands were reduced to charity appeals and tales of perpetual want; these are questions that weigh heavy upon the heart.

But let us not shrink from them.

For truth does not fear the light, and these old records do not lie.

They speak plainly of a world where Africa was not the poorest continent, but one of the most prosperous and profound; a land where knowledge, skill, and abundance flourished long before the story we now hear was ever written.

Let this knowledge, then, take root.

Let it stand firm against the easy narratives that would keep us small and ignorant.

For if history can be rewritten so thoroughly, if such grandeur can be hidden so completely, then we must ask what else has been kept from us; and resolve, with every word we uncover, to fight for what is real, what is true, and what is rightfully restored to the memory of humanity.

This is not just about the past.

It is about seeing clearly, thinking freely, and honouring the truth that has survived all attempts to bury it.

And in that truth, there is strength enough to change how we see the world, and ourselves, forever.

Regarding donations, please know there is never any obligation to give.

Your presence and your attention are the greatest support of all, and they mean more to me than any contribution ever could.

If you choose to give freely, every offering goes entirely toward one purpose:

securing rare books such as this very volume and gaining access to the archives where these forgotten records are kept

As mentioned previously, the book at the heart of today’s lesson was made obtainable by you.

Thank you for being here and for caring enough to seek these truths, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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