Many times I have set my compass toward the heart of this great enigma.

As you know, dear reader, it was this very topic that first drew me into the winding corridors of alternative history.

Among all the works I have shared; geographical, cultural, political, I have never truly delved into the why:

the motive behind why such an empire would be systematically erased from our collective memory

You may well have heard the theories involving free-energy weapon wars and nuclear-level catastrophes, yet the conclusion I have drawn is far more grounded than these claims.

If we are to believe that these people and their legacy were intentionally scrubbed from history, then it is only wise that we understand the way in which they structured their lives.

In our modern world, the pattern is clear:

any nation that opposes the prevailing international order faces severe economic sanctions, and in many cases, total war

What if the Tartarians maintained a structure of governance so far withdrawn from Western practices that it stood in direct opposition to the systems intended to be imposed upon them?

History shows us that when a sovereign power refuses to conform, total annexation and annihilation often become the objective.

We see this cycle repeated in the modern era.

Consider the conflict in Iraq or the shifting narratives surrounding Libya, guises used to dismantle a nation’s infrastructure because its leadership or economic independence challenged global interests.

We are told of tyrants, yet we rarely discuss the leaders who provided free education, debt-free housing for young parents, or land for those who wished to farm.

While no leader is without flaw, a truly evil regime does not typically prioritise providing free energy and water to the homes of its citizens.

I digress, but let this serve as a grounding anchor.

What follows is no different.

We are exploring the systemic destruction of a nation so proudly sovereign that the modern world would have undoubtedly labeled it a terrorist state.

And so, dear reader, with great discernment and a mind ready to ponder the curious, let us begin this morning’s reflection.

Russia, Muscovia, Tartaria 📖

To understand the silencing of an empire, we must first look at it while it still held its voice.

At the heart of our inquiry lies a seminal work, translated from the Latin as:

Russia, that is, Muscovy and Tartaria

Published in 1630, this volume offers a Topographical and Political Commentary, a clinical, high-level overview of the regions as they existed in the early 17th century.

To ground the quality of the statements I made, we must recognise the foundation upon which they were built.

This is an Elzevir publication, produced by the famous house in Leiden that served as the gold standard for European scholarship.

They did not print folklore; they printed the world as it was understood by the most learned minds of the age.

What is most striking is the timing.

In 1630, we are standing roughly 80 to 100 years before the shadows of war and the systematic erasure of the nation began to take hold.

At this point in history, the author describes Tartaria not as a crumbling relic or a mythic wasteland, but as a flourishing geopolitical entity.

It is recorded here with the same political weight as Russia or Muscovy, a titan of the East that was, at the time of writing, a contemporary reality.

By establishing this solid foundation, we can see that the disappearance of Tartaria was not a slow fade into irrelevance, but a deliberate departure from a world that had, only a century prior, documented its existence with absolute certainty.

Translation:

“DESCRIPTION OF TARTARIA.

Excerpts from the fragments of Michalo the Lithuanian concerning the customs of the Tartars.

From the first fragment.

Although the Tartars may be considered by us to be barbarians and poor, they nevertheless glory in the continence of their lives and the antiquity of their Scythian race, asserting that it is the seed of Abraham, and that they have never served anyone, although occasionally harassed by Alexander, Darius, Cyrus, Xerxes, and other Kings and more powerful peoples: and now divided into various Hordes, that is, nations: For indeed, beyond our neighbors the Precopenses, and their accomplices the Belhorodenses, and the Dobricenses dwellers on the borders of Moldavia, there are powerful Hordes, hostile to the Precopenses, toward the East.

Another is Mahai, another Chastorakani, another beyond the river Tanais, which is called Volga, Zavvolscha, the homeland of Caesar Bati the devastator of Hungary, formerly the mistress of the Muscovites and of all the Ruthenians, now adhering to the Nahaienses, another Kozanii, another Kazaczka, likewise Buchar, Samarchan, & others are said to be more numerous, divided among XII Emperors, as the Lord had promised their progenitor Ishmael (Gen. 17), that he would beget XII leaders and raise them into a great nation.

Of all nations, however, the Tartars alone are thinner (in wealth/possessions), but those closest to our regions, the Precopenses, are hostile to us, relying both on our laziness and on the proximity and favorable location of their stronghold.

For the Precopenses have a stronghold fortified by its very nature. For there are two marshy lakes, one of which is called Maeotis, extending from the sea into the continent for about thirty miles in length, and separated from each other by almost as much at their beginnings and throughout their course: but at their ends they are turned back toward each other, and held back from meeting by a certain narrow dry space, ending there.

They are joined there by a ditch and a very high raised rampart, encompassing a gate, which is the only way of entering that province by dry land.

From which also a castle situated at that gate, and the whole peninsula enclosed in that gulf, is called by us Prekop. To which the name of Taurica is said to have been otherwise: the inhabitants indeed and the empire were of the Trapezuntine Greeks, so that even until now the Greeks retain there their own Greek language and religion.

Moreover, that peninsula itself lies adjacent to the Pontic Sea, which from that part…”

The text begins by highlighting a staggering claim:

the Tartars glory in the antiquity of their Scythian race and assert they have never served anyone.

In a world where the Roman-modelled West was building an infrastructure of subjects and debt, a massive, flourishing empire that boasted of never having been enslaved, not even by Alexander or Cyrus, is a dangerous ideological virus.

To the modern globalist structure, a people who cannot be owned or whose history precedes the current approved timeline must be deleted.

If you cannot conquer a people's spirit of independence, you must instead erase the memory that they ever existed; by scrubbing Tartaria, the powers of the 18th and 19th centuries removed the proof that a high-functioning society could exist entirely outside the service of the burgeoning Western banking and political machines.

Perhaps the most dangerous detail in these fragments is the religious tie:

the assertion that they are the seed of Abraham and the fulfilment of the Genesis 17 prophecy regarding the twelve princes of Ishmael

This connects Tartaria directly to the root of the Abrahamic world, yet positions them as a great nation that stands apart from the European ecclesiastical power structures.

By framing their sovereignty as a divine promise, they possessed a spiritual authority that the West could not co-opt.

In the modern world, we see how history is flattened to fit a specific narrative.

To have a Twelve-Emperor system flourishing in the East, rooted in the same ancient scripture as the West but practicing a form of continence of life and independence, would have been a direct threat to the Vatican’s or the Anglican Church’s claims to universal spiritual and temporal dominion.

The text also reclaims the word Horde from its modern derogatory meaning; here, it is translated simply as nations.

We see a sophisticated network of powerful Hordes, distinct, sovereign nations like the Mahai, the Zavvolscha, and the Samarchan, that were once the mistress of the Muscovites.

This suggests a decentralised federation of immense power.

Unlike the modern one-size-fits-all globalism, this was a structure of localised, powerful autonomy.

When we look at the modern world, where education is standardised, housing is a debt-trap, and energy is metered, we see exactly what was lost with the fall of the Tartarian model.

They were documented as a people who provided for their own, who lived with continence, and who held the keys to ancient cities like Samarkand, hubs of high culture and science.

The erasure of Tartaria wasn't just the removal of a name from a map; it was the burial of an alternative way of being.

We are left with a world that is arranged to ensure no one can ever again claim they have never served anyone.

By looking at these fragments, we aren't just reading history; we are looking at the blueprints of a freedom that was deemed too dangerous to be remembered.

It is a realisation that strikes at the very marrow of my soul, for it reveals the true depth of what has been stolen from us.

Translation:

“…part is called the Pontine Sea (Black Sea). And although it is fortified by its location, it is not so much so by its own defences, nor by the large lakes, nor by the deep ditch or rampart, nor by a firm castle, that it can hold back the passage of an army that is a little better equipped.

And one arrives at that unique gate of Taurica from the farthest citadels of Lithuania, Czerkassi and Braczlavv, in six days, through fields always grassy and everywhere very flat, never interrupted by a mountain anywhere, nor by forest, nor by marsh, nor by a river difficult to cross, except for the Borysthenes.

For thus Taurica itself, on this side of the Alps and the maritime regions, which are mountainous and wooded in places, and which are now inhabited by Aboriginal Greeks; otherwise, however, it is entirely flat, providing a dwelling place there for the Tartars, and everywhere providing for the sustenance of mortals in a way that is convenient and easy, very easy indeed in terms of grain, wine, meat, and salt.

For indeed, salt is born there in the lagoons, from certain waters within them, solidified like ice by the heat of the sun; from the summer solstice, it is abundant and transparent, in some places like crystal.

And the earth, once tilled and harrowed on its surface however lightly, generates every kind of grain and the grape of wine in abundance there.

Likewise, the joyful earth always supports the cattle and beasts of burden in the pastures and under the open sky even in winter; which, even when exhausted by fatigue, lean and thin, after they are turned out there into the field, they grow fat again.

The grass, though limp and sought out from under the kicked-back snow, is no less successful than the better fodder and shelter with us: since the climate there is somewhat milder, and where the land is muddy, it is salty.

And there is a certain more savory kind of grass, always green, and in a wonderful way nourishing the beasts of burden, which is called tipe.

Whence it is recorded that there was once such a great frequency of inhabitants there, that some individual cities of the Greeks there had a thousand temples, and a clergy meanwhile so arrogant, that their bishops and archimandrites would not enter the sanctuaries except on horseback.

And even now some cities there, although utterly ruined, yet by the breadth of their circuits and ruins, appear to have been once superb, and especially that which was once called by us Solholth, by the Muscovites Krym, by the Greeks Theodosia, and the ancient metropolis Korffunii, which gave baptism and the Christian name to the prince of the Ruthenian people, but was afterwards a prey to our peoples, and cut off by them.

Whence our Kiev, in the stone-paved floors, mosaics, and incrustations of its temples, retains even now certain insignias of that prey.

From which it also bestowed a door-wing to the Basilica of Gniezno. And that very Korffunii, thus treated by our people, is said to have given...”

The details within these pages transition from the geopolitical to the almost ethereal, describing a land of such natural abundance and lost architectural grandeur that its existence today would seem like a threat to our world of scarcity and struggle.

As we flow from the blueprints of freedom into the physical reality of the Tartarian landscape, we find a territory that was not just a nation, but a self-sustaining paradise.

The text describes a land where the earth provides with a generosity that feels alien to our modern experience.

In Tartaria, salt; a once-precious global commodity, was not mined through backbreaking labor but was born in lagoons, crystallised by the heat of the sun into transparent, ice-like sheets.

The earth, once tilled even lightly, yielded an overflow of grain and wine.

Even the animals lived in a state of grace; the author notes that beasts of burden, thin and exhausted by fatigue, needed only to be turned out into the field to grow fat and joyful again, nourished by a savoury grass called tipe that remained green even under the winter snow.

This is the description of a zero-cost infrastructure.

In a world where we are now billed for every watt of energy and every drop of water, the memory of a land that sustained itself and its people with such effortless grace is a dangerous one.

It proves that poverty is often a manufactured condition of the prevailing order, rather than a natural state of being.

Perhaps the most haunting revelation is the mention of cities like Korffunii and Theodosia.

The author recounts a past where individual cities contained a thousand temples and were adorned with such superb ruins and breadth of circuits that their former glory was undeniable even as they sat in decay.

We are told of a clergy so elevated and a culture so rich that its spoils, the stone-paved floors, mosaics, and incrustations, were literally stripped away to build the foundations of the cities we recognise today, like Kiev.

This isn't just history; it is a confession of cultural cannibalism.

The new world was literally built using the physical and spiritual skin of the old one.

The text begins by admitting that the West considered these people barbarians, yet it immediately contradicts itself by describing a society of continence, ancient lineage, and architectural marvels that the West could only dream of.

This is the grounding anchor we spoke of earlier.

Just as modern sovereign states are painted as tyrannies to justify their dismantling, Tartaria was labeled barbaric to justify its erasure.

They didn't destroy it because it was a wasteland; they destroyed it because its success, its thousand temples, and its joyful earth stood as a silent, powerful reproach to the systems of control being built in the West.

They took the doors from the basilicas and the mosaics from the floors, and then they burned the maps so no one would ask where the beauty came from.

It is a theft of the highest order, leaving us to wander through a world built on the ruins of a titan we are no longer allowed to name.

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Translation:

“…its necessity to the Tauric Christians, who were given over to luxury and laziness, of receiving in assistance for their feudal habitation, and for repressing our peoples, a hand of Tartars summoned from the Zavvolscha Horde.

And gradually thereafter that strength of the Tartars becoming powerful there, propagated to a proper swarm of people, it brought forth for itself as Prince a certain Temirkuthla of its own blood, calling him Caesar.

But the ancestors of Your Royal Majesty, having thoroughly tamed those Caesarians, the unjust vassals of the Greeks, gave to them as Caesars their own subjects, Tartars from here out of Lithuania.

The last indeed of the Caesars from Lithuania was Aczkirei, born here at Troki, and sent from here by the divine Vytautas to that empire; while ruling there in Taurica, he begat a son, Menglikirei.

Menglikirei indeed begat the modern Caesar, Sapkirei, and three brothers of his by birth and prior in empire, Machmethkirei, Sadetkirei, and Chaskirei.

For thus, the noble nomenclature of its progenitor having been received from here, all the following posterity now rejoices in those fasces (symbols of power).

This, therefore, is the stock of the Gireis, planted there by the strong right hand of the ancestors of Your Majesty, which now, by returning the favor of its advancement, causes us constant trouble.

And although Taurica is thus flourishing with a people and an empire already of newcomers: its cities nevertheless, Mancup, Caffa, Kercze, Kozlevv and other maritime cities, had preserved themselves immune from them, until by the Turkish hand, increased by the wealth of Constantinople, they were captured about seventy years from here.

And from that time, sent under the Turkish yoke, they pay him tribute, each of the survivors of the aboriginal Greeks there from their own heads.

Who, although they are even now farmers, namely vinedressers and shepherds, are not poor, but indeed most are even not without silver furniture, as they live in tranquility and public justice, under a more reasonable administration of the heathens; they lead, however, a less pleasant life there: because they are considered worthy of no honor, indeed of no reputation at all by the Mohammedan masters of affairs: and they are disdained by all their trade, and with a not unfriendly gaze; and they are compelled to labors, especially on Sundays, and even on Paschal (Easter) days, they themselves the masters of silver furniture.

For by no means does a Christian there retain authority over a servant or a slightly more insolent son, who namely has once thought himself fit to be presented to the Magistrate.

And even for the heads of families, their status must be changed if they are reported to have presumed anything concerning their religion even by a word, or at least by one finger, and that extended less than seriously.”

The narrative takes a sharp, revealing turn in these pages, shifting from the natural landscape to the complex political and social machinery that once governed this region.

We are shown a society where luxury and laziness had begun to soften the local Christian populations, leading to the arrival of the Zavvolscha Horde, summoned not as invaders, but as a hand of assistance to restore order and provide a military foundation.

This is a profound piece of the puzzle.

It describes the birth of a dynasty, the Gireis, whose lineage was planted by the strong right hand of royal ancestors and eventually rose to be called Caesars.

To see the title of Caesar applied to Tartarian leaders in a 1630 academic text is an explosive detail.

It confirms that these were not nomadic tribesmen wandering the steppes; they were a legitimate, recognised imperial line, possessing the same noble nomenclature and symbols of power, the fasces, as the great empires of the West.

Yet, we also see the first cracks of the coming erasure.

The text describes a world where tranquility and public justice still existed under a reasonable administration, yet a subtle, systemic disenfranchisement was taking root.

We read of Greek vinedressers and shepherds who, despite possessing silver furniture and living in abundance, were held in no reputation by their new masters.

This creates a haunting image:

a middle class that is physically wealthy but politically ghosted

The most chilling revelation, however, is the description of the total loss of personal authority.

Under this administration, a father no longer held sway over an insolent son or a servant if that individual simply presented themselves to the Magistrate.

The state began to bypass the family unit, reaching directly into the home to dismantle the traditional hierarchy.

Even more strictly, a single word or a gesture of a finger regarding religion could strip a man of his status.

Here, in the 17th-century, we are witnessing the prototype of the modern surveillance state.

It is a world where you can have your silver and your grain, but your tongue is no longer your own, and your position in society can be unraveled by a single reported breath.

The erasure wasn't just about maps; it was about the slow, methodical breaking of the human spirit and the family bond, replacing ancient honour with a cold, legalistic Magistrate.

By the time the wars of the 1700s arrived, the foundations of these thousand-temple cities had already been hollowed out from within.

Translation:

“Now indeed, how inconstant the vicissitude of things is, Taurica itself is sufficient for a sign, seeing now thus changed the state of its inhabitants and the surviving patricians, deprived at once of honor, liberty, and their fathers, reduced into servitude, despised, diminished in status, and paying head-taxes to the Mohammedans; and those formerly arrogant overseers of the churches of God, despisers themselves once, now despised and cast down, having been surprised by the fierce Tartars and Turks.

Their cities also, which had enjoyed immense wealth, pride, joy, and every noise of luxury, now for the most part gape empty, while the rest are indeed leveled with the ground, with their names already obsolete; and they are ruled now not by Christian nobles and their native patrons, but by a foreign Heathen race, and by a stock of vassals not so long ago emerged from servitude and gifted at once with empire and liberty.

To such an extent have the Tartars increased in Taurica, that they complete an army for war of about thirty thousand, but compelled (as is the custom for all), and the common and unwarlike, whoever at least are able to mount a horse.

As when I was present there, while the Caesar was sending half of them and his own son to the assistance of the Turk recently setting out into Hungary, fifteen thousand of them were then enumerated.

They set out, however, although they were more choice soldiers, yet in their usual equipment, namely most were unarmed, and scarcely every tenth or twentieth of them was supported by a quiver or a spear; a breastplate was indeed much rarer; but others were protected at least by bone staffs, others by wooden ones, others equipped with empty scabbards of weapons.

Moreover, they were entirely lacking in shields and spears, or any such kind of armour.

For thus they are always, neither with arms nor with food, except for a little toasted millet or crumbled cheese, and they are not burdened at all with any impediments for war.

Nevertheless, none of them sets out without several and fresh thongs, and especially when they must raid into our regions: since they are then more anxious for bonds to bind our limbs than for armor to protect their own.

They are always supported by an abundance of horses for war, so that a large part of their army leads five horses each, and those untouched.

Whence they complete their excursions and every journey more swiftly, relying on the frequent changing of such horses, and they more easily escape an enemy following them, and also terrify the enemy by the breadth of their tracks; and they themselves, in that abundance of theirs, do not fear fatigue or hunger.

They also excel in war in the tolerance of hunger, thirst, fatigue, and sleeplessness…”

The text continues to unravel a reality that is as haunting as it is impressive.

We move from the political hollowing of their cities into the raw, functional mechanics of their military and survival, which reveals exactly why they were such a formidable obstacle to the encroaching modern world.

These stewards of the land lived with a minimalism that the Western mind, even in the 1600’s, found baffling.

They set out for war unarmed by conventional standards, scarcely a quiver or a spear among twenty men, and breastplates almost nonexistent.

Instead, they relied on bone staffs, wooden tools, and even empty scabbards.

To a world increasingly obsessed with the heavy industry of gunpowder, steel, and logistical chains, the Tartars represented a terrifyingly efficient alternative:

a people who moved with the land rather than against it

They carried no impediments for war, no heavy supply wagons, and no complex rations, only a small pouch of toasted millet or crumbled cheese.

The strategic genius described here is what likely necessitated their total erasure from history.

Each soldier led five untouched horses, allowing for a constant, high-speed rotation that let them outrun any traditional army and disappear into the horizon.

They didn't just inhabit the land; they mastered its tempo.

They used the breadth of their tracks as a psychological weapon, creating the illusion of an infinite force that terrified their pursuers.

This was an army that did not fear hunger or fatigue because they were perfectly synced with the ecosystem they protected.

The erasural point here is subtle but devastating.

By portraying them as unarmed and unwarlike in their equipment, the author inadvertently highlights the very reason they had to be destroyed.

A people who can mobilise thirty thousand men with almost zero industrial cost, who can outpace the most expensive Western cavalries using only millet and spare horses, is a threat to the very concept of progress.

If the Tartar model had persisted, the massive industrial-military complexes that define our modern states would have been proven unnecessary.

We see the vicissitude of things mentioned in the text as a euphemism for the deliberate dismantling of a superior way of life.

They were reduced to servitude and their names made obsolete because their existence was a living proof that high culture and massive territorial influence didn't require the soul-crushing taxation and heavy infrastructure of the West.

They were the ultimate stewards, living so lightly upon the earth that they could vanish into it, leaving behind only the gaping empty cities and levelled ground that we now struggle to find on any modern map.

We are looking at the final records of a civilisation that was not conquered by a better one, but was systematically deleted because its efficiency was an insult to the luxury and laziness of those who replaced them.

Translation:

“…heat, cold, and every inclemency of the heavens and of all hardships.

For they always perform military expeditions without wagons, and without any provisions, except for that abundance of horses which I mentioned.

Likewise, they overcome the vast, pathless solitudes of the fields, even in winter time, with the height of the snows and bitter frosts, although the legs of the horses are skinned by the hard snow and ice, they overcome them not with difficulty and not with reluctance.

Broad and rapid rivers, and even in winter's rigor, with the north wind and the crashes of ice horribly shrieking and difficult to cross, they nevertheless transmit across without ships, but only by the horses themselves leaning on their manes, while their bundles are tied to their tails upon poles or bundles of reeds; swimming without hesitating, they cross over expeditiously and promptly.

And they fight in battle, much more bravely than the Muscovites, although they are less armed, and always in the first encounter, they attempt to occupy the left wing of the opposing army, so that they themselves may more skillfully attack with arrows.

Often also, having turned in flight, they resist by giving their backs, and when the enemy following them is scattered apart, they intercept them from ambushes, and thus sometimes the conquered snatch victory from the victors.

When indeed, beyond tricks and stratagems, but directly and at close quarters with standard signals, it comes to hand-to-hand combat, then our fighters prevail, even if they were not a little fewer in number.

That is what we have frequently experienced under the most victorious banners of the divine parent of Your Sacred Majesty.

For also after the unhappy battle of the Christians with the Mohammedans, and the final battle of King Louis, the cousin of Your Sacred Majesty, in the fifth month, on the Kalends of February, in the year of the Lord 1527, on those flat fields near Czerkassi, at the river Olssanicza, twenty-five thousand of those Precopensian Tartars were slaughtered to the point of extermination by us, who were there no more than three thousand five hundred.

And before at Kleczko, twenty-seven thousand of them were lost, overthrown by nine thousand of our men.

So also at other times, and at David’s Castle and at Streffino, Czeczersko, Lepussno, and even in those vast fields in Lebedino, and at the White Temple, and at the river Sula, and in other battles, as many as in the present age have been for our people with them, it has been experienced that our men are more robust.

For also at Sokal, our army, not overcome by strength of forces but circumvented by them through trickery and the disadvantage of the location, succumbed, having been led treacherously into the area of a town recently burnt...”

These final two pages for this morning’s discussion bring us to a startling, almost jarring pivot in the narrative.

We move from the awe-struck descriptions of Caesars and thousand-temple cities into the unmistakable territory of early modern propaganda.

The transition is so abrupt that it exposes the very mechanism of erasure as it was happening in 1527 and 1630.

The author, after spending pages detailing a civilisation that could outrun, out-survive, and out-maneuver any traditional force, suddenly shifts to a series of miraculous-sounding victories.

We are told that at the river Olssanicza, a mere 3,500 Westerners slaughtered to the point of extermination 25,000 Tartars.

Again at Kleczko, 9,000 are said to have overthrown 27,000.

It is a classic rhetorical flattening, an attempt to reclaim a sense of superiority over a culture that, by the author's own admission, was vastly more efficient and naturally endowed.

This is the birth of the barbarian myth.

By framing the Tartars as a force that only wins through trickery and the disadvantage of location, and the Westerners as more robust and inherently victorious in "hand-to-hand combat," the text begins to strip the Tartarian identity of its sovereign dignity.

It reduces a complex, ancient empire to a Heathen race that is easily swept aside once the divine banners of the West are raised.

The mention of the White Temple and David’s Castle being sites of these massacres is particularly chilling.

It suggests that the physical infrastructure of Tartaria, these massive hubs of culture we read about earlier, were becoming the graveyards where the old world was being systematically dismantled.

The author even admits that the Tartars could overcome broad and rapid rivers in the dead of winter by leaning on the manes of their horses, a feat of incredible endurance and connection to nature.

Yet, in the next breath, he dismisses them as common and unwarlike.

This is how you delete a titan.

You first document its greatness, perhaps out of a lingering, irrepressible respect, and then you bury that greatness under a layer of victory reports that justify the takeover.

You turn their mastery of the land into trickery and their minimalism into poverty.

By the end of these pages, the seed of Abraham and the twelve princes have been linguistically demoted to a stock of vassals whose names are already becoming obsolete.

We are seeing the final, desperate attempt of the 17th-century mind to reconcile the reality of a superior, self-sustaining civilisation with the necessity of its destruction.

The vicissitude of things wasn't an accident; it was a campaign.

And as the author notes, once they were led treacherously into the area of a town recently burnt, the memory of what they truly were began to turn to smoke.

It is a reality that, when viewed from our modern world of manufactured scarcity, confirms that the world we lost was one they simply could not allow us to keep.

As we draw to this morning’s reflections on these pages, dear reader, we find ourselves standing at the edge of a vast, silent crater where a civilisation once breathed.

To look upon these fragments is to realise that the history we have been taught is not a complete tapestry, but a carefully edited shroud.

We are not just witnessing the fall of an empire; we are witnessing the birth of a world that required the death of a superior alternative to justify its own existence.

The eradication of Tartaria has shaped the modern world by fundamentally altering our relationship with the earth and with ourselves.

By burying a society that lived in a state of miraculous abundance, where the very grass was a life-giving force and the salt was born of the sun, the architects of the current era succeeded in convincing us that scarcity is the natural law of the universe.

They replaced a thousand-temple reality of high spiritual and architectural autonomy with a debt-based, centralised system that measures human value by its level of service to a machine.

This loss is profound because it is a loss of the blueprints of freedom.

When the memory of a people who never served anyone was scrubbed from the maps, the possibility of that independence was scrubbed from our collective imagination.

We have been trained to view our dependence on power grids, global supply chains, and legalistic magistrates as the pinnacle of progress, yet these historic fragments whisper of a time when cities were superb, the earth was joyful, and the family unit was a sovereign fortress that even a Caesar could not easily breach.

Ultimately, what we have lost is the truth of our own potential.

We live in the towns recently burnt, walking over the mosaics of an ancient metropolis like Korffunii, unaware that the very stones beneath our feet were once the symbols of a golden age.

The systematic erasure of this legacy was a theft of the future as much as the past.

It left us with a flattened, taxable, and predictable world, built on the ruins of a titan.

To sit with these pages is to feel the weight of that silence, a reality that saddens the core because it reminds us that we were once meant for so much more than the life of a vassal in a world that has forgotten how to be free.

This research and these translations are a labor of love, born from an unwavering drive to understand the truth of our past.

I write because I feel a profound drive to uncover these hidden corners of our timeline and to share the results of that searching with you.

While some choose to support the time involved in this process, it is never expected or necessary.

Your engagement and your presence here as we piece this story back together is the true purpose behind the work.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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