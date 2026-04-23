Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
5h

Could be a veiled warning fictionalized.

"Dracula" was really a Social Critique of Jews https://share.google/tK6K0irGmozcWv5ns

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Amii's avatar
Amii
6h

Interesting thank you! What exactly is this book about? I downloaded a copy! I just skimmed over the information in your stack because I was interested in the book! So thank you for the link! I'll go back and read your stack 🙂

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