I find myself with a chip on my shoulder, dear reader, an itch that refuses to be scratched.

It is a feeling I know all too well.

It arrives the moment I stumble upon something so pertinent to our hypothesis that it threatens to unravel the fabric of the modern narrative all on its own.

A brief orientation for the fresh mind:

history, as we are taught it, is an intricate weave of deceit

In layman’s terms, it is a fabrication.

While my previous work has built a vast library of evidence for the Tartarian reality, tonight I bring you something entirely fresh.

This is evidence that, in my two years of relentless searching, I have never laid eyes upon until now.

This documented account pushes our timeline further back, opening new avenues that I suspect will soon overflow with corroboration.

It is a curious thing to reflect upon, dear reader.

This entire journey began on a whim, sparked by eighty pounds spent on an 18th-century geographical dictionary.

I had no idea then that a single word on a yellowed page would alter the course of my life forever.

And as I sit here now, basking in the sun over these English lands, my soul is bursting with a profound sense of gratitude and wonder.

I see what we have built here as an extension of myself.

It is why I remain so honest with you, curious mind.

I have opened myself up, guided by that internal light, and I feel a sense of high honor in serving as the messenger for these revelations.

I am no prophet, nor am I an idol.

I am a simple man who reads, a man who finds himself submerged in a stew of wisdom whenever he pauses to reflect.

I am grateful for my ability to articulate these thoughts to you, though I must confess:

words do not flow this way in the heat of real-world conversation

My mind seems to struggle with such a diverse vocabulary when spoken aloud; it requires the stillness of the mind to truly find its voice.

A digression has become common in these introductory conversations, dear reader, I know.

But like our last few discussions, this serves as a window into the man who writes for you every day.

And so, we shall start on the book that brought that chip back to my shoulder.

The Historie of the Holy Warre 📖

To understand the gravity of the words we are about to dissect, we must first look at the man who held the pen.

This work:

The Historie of the Holy Warre

was published in 1639 by Thomas Fuller, a man whose mind was as sharp as it was expansive.

A Chaplain to the Royal family and a prebendary of Salisbury, Fuller wasn't a storyteller; he was a scholar of the highest order, educated at Cambridge and revered for his photographic memory and staggering intellect.

In an era of intense religious and political upheaval, Fuller managed to maintain a reputation for startling honesty and wit.

He was a man who lived through the English Civil War, often finding himself caught between the gears of opposing powers, much like the truths he unearthed.

His commitment to the plain style of history meant he had little patience for the sanitised fables often passed down by the establishment.

He sought the grit, the contradictions, and the anomalies that others were happy to bury.

The frontispiece you see here is a masterpiece of symbolic communication.

It captures the grim reality of the Crusades, Europe full at the start, and returning empty at the end.

But look closer at the pillars and the figures flanking the scene.

This isn't just a record of a war; it is a ledger of a civilisational shift.

Fuller was writing at a time when the last remnants of certain old-world truths were still accessible before they were fully scrubbed from the record.

When a man of his stature and proximity to the crown writes of Tartars appearing and terrifying both sides of a Holy War, he isn't spinning a yarn.

He is documenting a disruption that the official narrative could no longer hide.

This book is more than a historical account; it is a confession from the 17th century that the world was far more complex, and perhaps more unified in its fears, than we have been led to believe.

The heavy lifting begins with the very first line of Chapter 2.

The title alone is an indictment of the history we were sold:

The Tartars first appearing in the world affright both Christians and Turks

Note the wording, dear reader.

They didn't just arrive or raid; they appeared, and their presence was so formidable it paralysed the two greatest warring factions of the era.

The text tells us that the fear of the Tartars was the only thing keeping the peace between the Duke of Bavaria and the Sultan of Babylon.

It was a fierce nation that forced a truce, suggesting their power was the Great Equaliser of the 13th century.

As we move into the body of the text, we hit the mark that stopped me in my tracks:

“Anno Dom. 1232” in the sidebar

The significance of this discovery cannot be overstated, for it shifts the very foundation of the timeline we are currently rebuilding.

In the primary sources I have spent years combing through, the year 1244 AD has long stood as the earliest documented threshold for the Tartarian presence within the historical record.

Yet, here in the margins of Fuller’s 17th-century record, we see the date Anno Dom. 1232 staring back at us.

This is a tectonic shift for our cause.

Modern history, that curated collection of convenient fables, contains nothing of this.

It does not speak of a Tartar eruption because, in the eyes of the modern narrative, they simply did not exist in any meaningful capacity.

There is a total void where this empire should be.

But the genuine historical record, preserved in the pages of these ancient books, tells a different story entirely.

It confirms they were a dominant, formidable force over a decade before even the official accounts of the era acknowledge their presence.

They did not simply stumble into the theatre of war in 1244; by 1232, they were already an established power, holding the known world in a state of absolute aw.

We are looking at a civilisation that was already at its zenith while our current history books remain silent, acting as if they were never there at all.

Fuller continues by tying these people back to an ancient lineage, noting they were anciently called Scythians.

This is a point of immense significance that we see repeated across the board.

If you look at the entire historical record of pre-18th century books relating to Tartaria, they all, without exception, confirm that this land was once Scythia.

This isn't a coincidence; it is a consistent geographical and ancestral fact that was common knowledge before the Great Reset of information began in the 1700s.

He is connecting the Tartars to a bloodline associated with advanced culture, legendary archery, and sophisticated metallurgy, the very antithesis of the primitive nomad trope.

Fuller then delves into the chilling etymology of their name, noting that while some derive it from the river Tartar, the wofull experience of Europe and Asia justifies a far darker origin:

Tartarus, or Hell itself

He describes their expansion as spring-tides overflowing the banks, as if hell had broken loose to send devils abroad upon the world.

It is a masterful piece of linguistic subversion, dear reader.

By linking a sophisticated empire to the literal abyss, the chroniclers of the time began the process of dehumanisation, turning a rival civilisation into a supernatural nightmare to justify its eventual erasure from the maps of men.

Then we reach the most explosive section:

the origin of their name

Fuller records the prevailing belief that they are the off-spring of the ten tribes of Israel, led away captive by Salmanasar.

This is now our third independent, historical reference that explicitly makes this link.

Think of the gravity of that, curious mind.

If the Tartarian Empire was the continuation of the Israelite lineage, their total erasure becomes a mechanical necessity.

Their history would directly challenge and dismantle modern Israelite claims.

To acknowledge them would be to acknowledge a technologically advanced, global power that the rising monarchies of the 1700s needed to disappear.

It suggests that the lost tribes weren't lost at all, they had built a world-altering empire that the modern narrative had to steal, rebrand, and eventually bury.

Finally, look at Fuller's critique of the map-makers.

He accuses them of periwigging their maps with false hair, filling the northern voids with imaginary places because they were too afraid, or perhaps too commanded, to show the reality of the Tartarian lands.

He is describing a vacuum being intentionally created.

Fuller wasn't just writing a history; he was documenting the moment the curtain fell, and the imaginary began to replace the reality of a global ‘Israelite’ Tartarian power..

The narrative deepens on the following pages, where Fuller describes a fascinating cultural quirk that feels like a coded remnant of a lost symbolism.

He writes of their reverence for the owl, a bird often maligned as a harbinger of ill luck by other nations, yet worn proudly as a token of victory upon the helmets of the Tartars.

This affecting the owl isn't just a strange habit; Fuller links it to Minerva, the Goddess of Wit and Wisdom.

It suggests a civilisation that prioritised intellect and strategic sight in the dark, a far cry from the mindless brutes depicted in later revisions of history.

Then we encounter the figurehead of this colossal power:

The Great Cham

Fuller notes that he is monarch of a great part of the world in possession, of the rest in imagination.

This is a staggering admission of global hegemony.

The Great Cham was not a local chieftain; he was a figure receiving little less than divine honour.

His empire was so vast and populous that Fuller compares it to a hive swarming with bees, spilling over into Lithuania, Poland, and the very borders of Europe.

Most intriguing is the description of their physical nature.

Fuller claims they needed no steel-armour who had iron-bodies.

While the mainstream reader might dismiss this as hyperbole, in our context, it hints at a biology or a technology so robust that European steel seemed redundant.

They overran the East-boundaries of Europe with such ease that, upon seeing the pleasure and profit of these new lands, they viewed their own territories as a prison by comparison.

This suggests they were moving from a resource-depleted or perhaps a geographically isolated Scythia into the lush infrastructure of a world they were ready to reclaim.

The interaction between the Vatican and the Tartar leadership is where the mask truly slips.

We see Friar Askelyn sent by Pope Innocent IV in 1245 to convert them.

But instead of teaching theology, the Friar began by boasting of the Pope’s supreme power, setting him out in his full dimensions.

The Tartarian response, delivered by Baiothnoi, the chief Captain, is a masterclass in psychological warfare.

He didn't even allow the Friar to speak with the Great Cham.

Instead, he sent back a blunt letter that essentially told the Pope:

We know who you are, and your threats are empty

The letter, quoted on page 170, mocks the Pope's claim to authority, stating that the Great Cham is the one who containeth the face of the whole earth.

Fuller’s commentary here is priceless.

He notes that His Holiness had finally met his match.

The Pope, the imaginary monarch of the world, found himself face-to-face with a competitor whose title was truest.

It was a clash between the established deception of the West and the raw, undeniable reality of the East.

The conversion failed because the Tartars weren't looking for a new faith; they already possessed a kind of knowledge and reverence of Christ that predated the Roman version.

They were a white cloth ready for truth, but they refused the stain of the corrupted institutions of the time.

This confirms the Tartars weren't just pagans to be enlightened; they were a rival civilisation with a deeper, perhaps more original connection to the very truths the Roman Church was trying to monopolise.

The narrative takes a sharp and telling turn as we move into Chapter 12.

The headline itself is a striking confirmation of the forces at play:

The conversion of the Tartarians hindered; The treachery of the Templars

Notice the weight of that word, dear reader:

hindered

The text describes King Lewis arriving in Cyprus, where he is met by ambassadors from a great Tartarian Prince.

These were not primitive scouts; they were high-level diplomats sent to profess that their leader had renounced paganism and embraced Christianity.

They were seeking a bridge, an alliance of faith that could have unified the East and West under a single banner.

But then, we see the mechanical intervention of the intricate weave of deceit we discussed.

Fuller notes that certain Christians disuaded the Tartarian Prince from sending messengers to Rome.

Why?

Because they feared the Tartarians would behold the dissoluteness of mens lives there, the rot, the corruption, and the bitter nipples of false doctrine.

They knew that if a civilisation as advanced and clear-sighted as the Tartars saw the reality of Rome, the illusion of European spiritual superiority would vanish instantly.

This brings us to the year 1249.

We see the Templars, the Hospitallers, and the Teutonicks, orders that should have been decimated, suddenly appearing as populous as ever before.

Fuller describes them as having refurnished the houses in Palestine in just three years.

This is the evidence of a hidden hand.

While the Tartars were reaching out with a history of the Bible curiously depicted in needle-work; a gift of high art and tradition, the Templars were busy sabotaging the peace.

They were loth to have a truly godly King like Lewis witness their vitious manners.

They preferred a peace with the Sultan of Egypt over an alliance with the Tartars.

Think of the gravity here, curious mind.

The established orders of the West chose to align with their supposed enemies rather than allow a Tartarian-Christian alliance to form.

They saw the Tartars not as converts to be welcomed, but as a threat to be managed.

This treachery wasn't just a tactical move; it was a deliberate choice to keep the Tartarian world at arm's length, ensuring they remained outsiders in the eyes of history.

Fuller is showing us the moment where the chance for a unified global truth was traded for the preservation of a corrupt, local power.

The Tartars were ready to step into the fold, but the gatekeepers of the narrative slammed the door in their faces, choosing a managed war over a revealed truth.

The weight of Chapter 22 is almost suffocating, dear reader.

It opens with a question that feels like a challenge to every bit of programmed history we’ve been fed:

Now, can any good come out of Tartary? Can the Northern wind blow a comfortable warmth?

The text answers with a resounding, strange vicisitude of things.

We see Haito, the Christian King of Armenia, traveling to meet with Mango, the Cham of Tartary.

This wasn't a meeting of a king and a barbarian; it was a diplomatic summit to consult of a remedy for the entire world.

Haito understood what the Templars refused to admit:

that if the Tartarian force was not integrated, they would overrun all Asia

Then, we witness a conversion that Fuller compares to the time of Constantine the Great.

He states that the devil never since… lost a greater morsel than when the Tartarian leadership embraced the Faith.

But pay close attention to how Fuller divides the Empire.

He notes this conversion was universal to Cathaia, the Eastern and most refined part of that Empire, while the North still required the light of reason.

It paints a picture of a tiered, highly sophisticated Eastern civilisation, Cathaia, that was the refined heart of the Tartarian power.

As we move into the years 1254 to 1260, the scale of Tartarian military and political dominance becomes undeniable.

We see Haalon, the brother of the Cham, conquering Persia in a mere six months, a feat Fuller notes one can well travel it in that time.

The speed of their movement suggests a logistical and technical superiority that left the rest of the world much unfurnished.

The Fall of Babylon in 1258 is described with a visceral, haunting weight.

The Caliph, portrayed as an idolater to his own wealth, was famished to death by Haalon, who then filled the Caliph's mouth with melted gold.

It is a symbolic execution of the old world’s greed by the new, rising force of the East.

Fuller notes that everywhere, Mosques went down and Churches up.

The Tartarian army didn't just conquer; they fundamentally restructured the spiritual and physical landscape of Mesopotamia, Aleppo, and Edessa.

Perhaps most telling is the mention of Samarchanda (Samarkand).

Fuller describes it as a city that only resisted until Haalon skimmed the cream of the conquest.

The text notes the city’s resistance lasted longer than the siege of Troy, yet it eventually fell to this unstoppable force.

Note the sidebar for 1260.

The Tartarian army awed the Mameluke Prince of Egypt to the point that he durst not budge.

This wasn't a local skirmish; it was a global superpower dictating the terms of existence to every major player in the Middle East and Europe.

Haalon is described as performing many other good offices for the Christians in Syria, acting as a protector and restorer of lands that the Turks had formerly detained.

We are seeing a moment in the 13th century where the Tartars were the architects of a new world order, restoring cities, toppling corrupt Caliphs, and awing Princes into submission.

The Northern wind was indeed blowing a comfortable warmth for some, but for the established powers of the old narrative, it was a gale that threatened to blow their house of cards down.

Fuller captures the sheer, vast scale of an empire that was still night in the West, though it was day in the Eastern part thereof.

The sun was rising on Tartaria, and the rest of the world was trying to survive the dawn.

The revelations continue to sharpen here, where we see the intricate weave of deceit operating with surgical precision.

This section, titled:

Ecclesiasticall businesse

exposes the profound hypocrisy that served as a barrier between the old-world civilisations and the religious hegemony of Rome.

Fuller details an embassy from the Sultan of Iconium and the Master of the Assassins, both of whom were really disposed to receive the Christian religion.

Yet, upon arriving in Rome, these ambassadors were offended there with the vitiousnesse of Christians lives.

They famously exclaimed, How can fresh and salt water flow from the same fountain?

It is a devastating critique, dear reader.

It shows that these Eastern powers, these Pagans as the narrative calls them, had one foot in the door of a unified faith, only to be repulsed by the moral rot of the West.

They saw men who believed so well but lived so ill, breaking the very Commandments they preached.

This wasn't a lack of faith on the part of the East; it was a rejection of a corrupted institution.

Then we witness an act of pure geopolitical sabotage.

The Master of the Assassins sent an ambassador to King Almerick, only for that messenger to be treacherously slain by one of the Templars.

When the King demanded justice, the Master of the Templars refused to surrender the murderer, claiming he had already enjoyned him penance.

This cruel murder didn't just end a life; it embittered entire nations against the West.

The Templars acted as the primary agents of chaos, ensuring that any bridge between the Tartarian-adjacent powers and the European world was burned before it could be crossed.

But look at the shift.

Fuller addresses the fate of these Assassin’s, noting they were eventually slain by the Tartarians, Anno 1257.

Fuller’s tone here is cold, stating that "

no tears need be shed at their funeralls.

He describes their government as an engine built against humane society and a grievance of mankind.

By the time the Tartars arrived to dismantle this monstrosity, the narrative had already positioned them as the executioners of the world’s outcasts.

This date, 1257, aligns perfectly with our timeline of Tartarian dominance.

While the Templars were busy murdering ambassadors and hoarding penance, the Tartars were acting as a sweeping force of stabilisation, removing the poisonous sects that the West was too compromised to handle.

We are seeing a world where the Tartars were doing the heavy lifting of global order, while the Roman chroniclers were busy painting them as the very devils they were actually sent to restrain.

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The unraveling of the great amity is perhaps the most tragic chapter of this hidden history.

We see the title of Chapter 26 looming like a shadow:

The Tartarians alienated from the Christians

It confirms that the bridge we saw being built, that global alliance of faith, was not dismantled by the Tartars, but by the reckless greed of the West.

We are told that Haalon, the Prince who had embraced the faith, was called home to succeed his brother Mango, leaving the city of Damascus in the hands of his lieutenant, Guirboca.

The peace held until a rashly slain nephew of Guirboca, killed by Christians in a senseless brawl, turned the tide.

When Guirboca demanded justice, the Christians, those tender-conscienced soldiers who refused to part with booty stolen from the Turks, denied him.

The result was a total falling off.

The Tartarians, described here as being very humourous in their friendship (meaning precise and sensitive to honour), felt the sting of betrayal so deeply that they reel’d aside from the alliance.

Fuller admits that the Christians:

cannot be excused

They failed to tend to these infant-converts with discretion, choosing a few scraps of loot over a strategic partnership that could have secured the Holy Lands forever.

It is the perfect example of how the intricate weave of deceit often knots itself through sheer human arrogance.

As we reach 1262, the consequences of this alienation become catastrophic.

Guirboca, now a renegado, raged more furiously than any pagan.

He sacrificed Christians to the ghost of his nephew and burnt Cesarea to the ground.

This was the birth of the Tartar terror trope, a monster created not by the Tartars' nature, but by the betrayal of the West.

While this was happening, Bendocdar, the Mammaluke Prince in Egypt, began his own reign of terror, flaying twenty thousand in Antioch and carrying away a hundred thousand captives.

These wofull tidings reached Europe and stirred King Lewis of France to attempt a second voyage.

But look at the resistance he faced.

His own counsel tried to dissuade him, citing his age and the blasting of the leaves of the lilies of France.

They argued that the sinews of the Christians in Syria were so shrunk that they could no longer stand.

Yet, Lewis remained resolute, his earnest resolution turning hindrances into motives.

The entrance of Edward, the eldest son of the King of England, adds another layer of intrigue.

He ventured his head when he was full-ripe to receive a crown, joining Lewis in this desperate attempt to salvage the East.

Fuller notes the presence of Edmund, Earl of Lancaster, surnamed Crouch-back.

There is a telling linguistic correction here; while some claimed he was physically disfigured, a crook-shouldered man, Fuller clarifies that the name came from the Crosse, anciently called a Crouch, which he wore on his voyage.

It is a subtle reminder, dear reader, of how easily history can be scripted with falsehoods.

A man’s very name can be twisted from a symbol of his mission into a mark of physical shame by a later pen.

We are seeing a world in 1270 where the last great kings of the West were trying to outrun the consequences of their own people’s treachery, chasing a Tartarian alliance that had already vanished into the smoke of burnt cities.

The day was ending, and the imaginary places were already being prepared to fill the void where a great empire once stood.

The weight of these final pages is perhaps the heaviest of all, for they document the closing of a door that has remained locked for centuries.

We find ourselves in the aftermath of a broken world.

The text speaks of the tottering state of the Christians in Syria, where the only thing preventing a total collapse was the lingering aw of the Tartarian presence.

But the alliance had been poisoned.

We see the Mammaluke Sultan, Bendocdar, seizing the moment of alienation to flush with his late victory, taking the city of Joppa and flaying the inhabitants of Antioch.

The scale of the slaughter is described as almost beyond belief, a hundred thousand captives, marking the brutal transition from a world of Tartarian order to one of chaotic, sectional violence.

But it is the arrival of Prince Edward of England that provides the most profound insight into the Israelite connection we have been tracking.

When Edward arrived in 1271, he didn't just bring soldiers; he brought a strategic mind that understood the necessity of the Tartarian link.

He sent messengers to Abaga, the Tartarian Prince, reminding him of the ancient amity that had once existed between their peoples.

Abaga’s response is a testament to the sophistication of his empire.

He did not send a horde of barbarians; he sent a disciplined force of ten thousand horsemen to assist Edward.

This supply of Tartarian power was enough to make the Sultan of Egypt tremble and retreat.

It confirms, once again, that whenever the Tartars appeared, they did so as a stabilising, overwhelming force of order, not the mindless raiders modern history suggests.

The final tragedy is captured in the sidebar of 1272.

We see an attempt on Edward’s life by a proffered assassin, a moment that nearly ended the English lineage in the sands of Syria.

It was the radical moisture of Edward’s discretion that saved him, but the larger mission was already wounded.

The Holy War was ending not because of a lack of faith, but because the West had systematically betrayed the only ally capable of holding the world together.

As the curtain falls on these pages, we are left with the image of a fragmented world.

The Great Cham remains a looming figure in the distance, his empire still truest in its dimensions, while Europe begins to retreat into its own imaginary narratives.

We have seen the Tartars emerge as Scythians, as the offspring of the Ten Tribes, and as the Equalisers of global conflict.

By the end of this record, they are being pushed back into the vacuum of the North, ready to be periwigged out of existence by the map-makers of the future.

This, dear reader, is the moment the light began to fade.

These documented accounts are the last witnesses to a global Tartarian reality before it was scrubbed from the record and replaced with the intricate weave of deceit we live in today.

We have the dates, we have the names, and now, we have the truth.

And so, dear reader, as we draw to a point of reflection, we must weigh the gravity of what has been unmasked.

We have traversed a landscape where the Tartarian name was synonymous with global hegemony, where a Great Cham held the world in awe, and where the lines between the lost tribes of Israel and the Scythian giants of the North blurred into a single, formidable reality.

We have seen how a sophisticated, technologically superior civilisation was systematically sabotaged by the treachery of the West, only to be branded as devils from the abyss to justify their total erasure from the human memory.

The history preserved in these 17th-century pages acts as a mirror, reflecting a world far more integrated and mysterious than the sanitised version we are taught to recite.

It is an honest, if staggering, realisation:

I have learned more about the true pulse of history in the six months of writing to you, curious mind, than in my entire tenure within the halls of public education

Those years were spent memorising a periwigged narrative, a map filled with imaginary places to hide the vacuum left by a fallen empire.

Here, in the raw ink of the primary record, the vacuum is filled with an Israelite connection that challenges every modern claim of identity and power.

We have witnessed the moment the curtain fell.

We saw the spring-tides of a fierce nation being rerouted by the pens of fearful chroniclers and the blades of greedy knights.

To acknowledge the Tartars is to acknowledge that our current world was built upon the ruins of a much greater one, a world where the East was the truest monarch and the West was a desperate competitor spinning fables to survive.

Let these reflections land with the weight they deserve.

We are not just reading old books; we are reclaiming a stolen heritage.

We are sifting through the melted gold and the needle-work of a civilisation that was meant to be forgotten.

As we close this discussion for today, remember that the silence of modern history is not an absence of facts, but a testament to the scale of the cover-up.

The light is returning to the North, and the imaginary is finally giving way to the undeniable.

While I am self-sustaining and require nothing to continue this work, your presence here is the primary currency of this mission.

If you feel moved to contribute a donation, know that it is welcomed as a gesture of kinship, but it is by no means a necessity.

Your engagement and your curious mind are what value this space; the work continues regardless, but the support of those who see the vision is always appreciated.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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