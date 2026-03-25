Perhaps we are all born with something intact.

A kind of clarity; a curiosity that doesn’t need permission.

A way of seeing that hasn’t yet been shaped by expectation.

But as the years pass, that begins to change.

I can trace it in my own life; as a child, I drew, I wrote, I created without thinking about it.

There was no audience, no standard to meet, no sense that I should be anything other than what I was.

Then came the world.

Slowly, almost imperceptibly, I began to notice what was acceptable, what was expected, what fit, and what did not.

And like most, I adjusted.

Not all at once, but enough; enough to belong.

And in that adjustment, something was lost, not all of it, but enough to feel the absence later.

I moved further from what I knew, and closer to what I was told, and somewhere along that path, I found drugs.

At the time, it felt like expansion.

Like experience.

Like life unfolding as it should.

After all, I was told to enjoy being young, and so I did, without question.

Only later do you see that not everything that feels like growth is movement in the right direction.

I’ll leave that where it is, because what followed was something far more important.

In the years since, I have spent my time doing something difficult to describe, but simple in intent.

I began to strip things back; to remove what was added, what was borrowed, and what was never truly mine.

You could call it rebuilding, or, perhaps more fittingly, a kind of purification.

Breaking something down to its most basic essence, and seeing what remains.

And it is here, curiously, that this discussion begins to take shape, because tonight, we turn to a tradition that spoke in similar terms, though in a very different language.

The alchemists, who sought not just to understand matter, but to transform it.

Many will have heard of the Philosopher’s Stone, the highest aim of that pursuit.

A substance said to perfect, to heal, to extend life beyond what we consider possible.

But that is not our focus here.

Tonight, we look at something subtler, but no less intriguing:

a solvent.

A substance they believed capable of dissolving anything, reducing it to its most fundamental state.

Not destroying, but refining.

So we will not rush to dismiss, nor to accept; we will do something far simpler:

we will read.

And in doing so, we place their understanding beside our own, and allow what no longer aligns to reveal itself.

Secrets of Alkahest 📖

Before we begin, dear reader, it is worth taking a moment to understand what it is we have before us.

The work in question is titled:

The Secret of the Immortal Liquor Called Alkahest, or Ignis-Aqua

Attributed to Eirenaeus Philalethes, a name that appears frequently within the alchemical tradition, though not without some mystery of its own.

Philalethes is widely believed to be a pseudonym, most commonly associated with the 17th century alchemist George Starkey, a man deeply engaged in the study of chemistry, medicine, and the transformation of matter.

Like many of his contemporaries, he did not draw the same boundaries we do today between science, philosophy, and theology.

For him, and for those like him, these were not separate pursuits, but different expressions of the same underlying order.

This particular work is structured as a dialogue, a series of questions and answers, as though knowledge itself is being carefully drawn out rather than simply declared.

It speaks of a substance known as the Alkahest, described not as an idea, but as something real, a universal solvent capable of reducing any material to its most fundamental essence.

The original text was written in Latin, the language of scholarship at the time, though what we will be reading here is a translated version.

Ordinarily, I would reference my usual archive source directly, but as it is currently unavailable, I have drawn this from an alternative record so that the work may continue without interruption.

What we are left with is not a fragment of imagination, but a record of what was once seriously pursued, studied, and, at least by some, believed to be attainable.

At first glance, what we are presented with here appears almost straightforward, a series of questions and answers, as though a teacher is guiding a student through a process step by step.

But this is not instruction in the way we understand it today.

Alchemy rarely speaks plainly.

It reveals, but only partially, and often in a language that must be felt as much as understood.

We are told of a substance, the Alkahest, described as a “universal menstruum”, a liquid capable of dissolving all things into their first matter, their most fundamental state.

Not destroying, but reducing, returning, uncovering what lies beneath form itself.

Nothing, we are told, can resist it.

And yet, curiously, it is not itself consumed in the process.

It acts, but remains unchanged; it breaks things down, yet is not broken.

Already, we are stepping beyond the boundaries of an ordinary substance.

Because what is being described here does not behave as matter, at least not as we understand it.

What begins as something that sounds like a chemical substance slowly becomes something more elusive.

We are told it is a salt, but not a salt as we know it.

A spirit, yet not simply a vapour.

Something both fixed and volatile, something that cannot be easily categorised.

This is where many modern readers lose patience.

Because we are taught to expect precision, definition, clear boundaries, but alchemy does not operate in that way.

It speaks in layers, often describing one thing while pointing toward another.

And then, almost abruptly, the text takes a turn that feels, at first, almost absurd.

We are told to look to man himself:

to blood, to urine.

Two substances we would instinctively dismiss.

But again, to take this literally, without pause, is to miss the nature of what is being written.

Alchemy often uses the familiar, the overlooked, the rejected, as a kind of veil.

It draws attention to what is ignored, not always because that thing itself is the answer, but because it forces the reader to reconsider what they think they understand.

What is waste to one framework may be resource in another.

What is dismissed in one age may be studied in another.

And beneath that, there is a deeper suggestion, one that appears more than once:

that what is being sought is not entirely external.

“Descend into yourself”, the text says.

A strange instruction, if we are speaking only of a substance.

Unless, of course, we are not.

And so we are left in that space between meanings.

Is this a literal process, describing a substance once pursued with seriousness and intent?

Is it symbolic, a language designed to conceal as much as it reveals?

Or is it something more uncomfortable still, a way of thinking about nature that does not fit within the categories we have inherited?

This is the nature of alchemical writing.

It does not hand you understanding.

It invites you to work for it.

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As the dialogue continues, the tone becomes more grounded, almost observational, as though the writer is now attempting to anchor these ideas in something that can be tested, weighed, and even measured.

We are given signs to look for:

taste, weight, behaviour under heat and cold.

Not grand claims, but small markers, the kind that suggest this was not written purely for imagination, but for those who intended to try, to observe, to verify in their own way.

And yet, even here, certainty remains just out of reach.

We are told that within what is dismissed as waste, there exists something essential, a salt that carries the true nature of the substance.

Everything else is cast aside as phlegm, as excess, as that which holds no value.

A process of separation again.

Of refinement, of learning to distinguish between what matters and what does not; and this idea is pressed further.

The substance is weighed against water, distilled, reduced, examined not just by appearance, but by behaviour.

What remains, what disappears, what resists change and what yields to it.

There is a subtle insistence here that truth is not found in the whole, but in what can be drawn out of it.

Not everything is equal.

Not everything should be kept.

We are then told that even after careful separation, something of the original nature remains; that it can still be recognised, not fully removed, and not entirely transformed.

As though essence is not so easily erased.

This is not destruction.

It is transformation with memory.

And then comes a moment that feels almost jarring in its bluntness.

“What is then left?”

An earthy, foul residue.

The part that holds no further value.

And yet, even this is acknowledged, named, understood; nothing is ignored.

Everything has its place, even if only to be discarded, but what follows draws us back into deeper waters.

We are told that the spirit within this substance appears uniform, and yet contains opposing qualities, capable of both dissolving and coagulating, breaking down and binding together.

A dual nature.

Not one or the other, but both.

And here, the pattern becomes clearer, this is not simply about a substance that acts upon matter.

It is about something that contains within itself opposing forces, and through those forces, produces change.

Dissolution and formation.

Separation and union.

And then, almost as if it were in passing, we are told that within this process, a “spirit of wine” is discovered.

A phrase that could be taken literally, or not, because by now, dear reader, we have learned not to assume.

What is being described may resemble something known, but it is rarely confined to it.

The suggestion deepens.

That within even the most ordinary substance, there resides something more refined, something that can be drawn out, prepared, elevated through alchemy.

That nothing is entirely without value, only misunderstood, or left unworked.

And then, finally, we are given something that feels closest to instruction:

a process.

Take, dissolve, let it stand, distill, repeat.

Refine again and again.

Each time reducing, each time altering, each time bringing forth something more subtle, more penetrating, yet less harsh.

Until what remains is no longer what it once was.

Not removed, but changed, made finer, made more complete.

And still, the language refuses to settle.

Because what is described burns, yet is not sharp; it acts strongly, yet becomes gentle, it begins with force, and ends in subtlety.

A transformation not just of substance, but of behaviour.

And so once again, we are left between two readings.

Is this a literal procedure, preserved in careful language?

Or is it a reflection of something else entirely, something that uses matter as its surface, but speaks to a deeper process beneath it?

As before, the text does not answer.

It leaves the work to the reader.

As we move through these final exchanges, the tone sharpens, but not in haste, rather in precision.

The text begins to speak with a kind of quiet confidence, as though it assumes the reader has followed closely enough to now recognise what is being hinted at without needing it spelled out.

We are first brought back to observation.

The “former spirit”, when stirred, does not behave chaotically; it forms streaks, sliding in thin lines, like veins, or like distilled wine tracing its descent through glass.

Again, this is not the language of dead matter, it is descriptive, almost organic.

The substance is being framed as something that moves with intention, something that reveals its nature to those who are paying attention.

Then comes the question of preparation, and with it, restraint once more.

The putrefaction required is not violent decay, but a controlled softening.

A heat so gentle it is almost imperceptible, held within a vessel that is closed, but not suffocated.

There is balance; too much heat destroys, too little achieves nothing.

The work exists in that narrow space between extremes, and the practitioner is expected to find it; and from this, something begins to awaken.

A ferment arises, movement builds.

What was once still begins to stir, to bubble, to change; and from that, we are told, a “burning water” may be drawn.

A strange phrase, but one that carries weight, it suggests a union of opposites again, something fluid that holds within it an active force.

But the text does not stop there.

It tells us plainly that there is more than one spirit at work; one that binds, one that dissolves.

One that carries a certain virtue, another that lacks it.

This is not a uniform process, and not every outcome is equal; there is discernment required at every stage.

Then, without ceremony, the instructions deepen:

time is introduced firmly; a month and a half

conditions are refined further

heat compared to something as grounded and familiar as horse-dung.

It sounds almost crude, but it anchors the process in reality; this is not meant to remain abstract, it is something that can be done, but only if understood.

And yet, just as we begin to feel grounded in the material, the text shifts again.

We are asked what remains.

The answer is blunt:

a dark, foul residue.

Something rejected, something of no further use, and here again, the pattern reveals itself.

Not everything that emerges from a process is to be kept, in fact, most of it is not.

The value lies in knowing what to separate, what to discard, and when.

Then comes one of the more telling lines:

“Try, and you will wonder at what you shall see in the solution of bodies.”

There is no argument here, no attempt to convince; only an assurance that the result, once witnessed, will speak for itself.

It is an invitation, but also a challenge.

And then, the question that has been circling the entire work is asked directly:

Is this the Alkahest?

But even now, there is no simple answer.

Instead, we are told that this liquor cannot exist without partaking in the virtues of man’s blood, and that its traces are observable within urine.

Again, taken literally, this feels crude, but within the language of alchemy, it points somewhere deeper.

It suggests that what is being sought is not separate from the human condition, but intimately tied to it.

This is reinforced in what follows.

Nature gives both blood and urine; from these, through art, something greater may be drawn.

Not invented, not fabricated, but extracted:

refined and revealed

Then, almost abruptly, the text turns toward purpose.

Why is this done?

“To manifest the excellency which is in man’s blood above all other blood”.

There is something striking in that statement, not just a claim of superiority, but of potential.

That within man lies a substance, or perhaps a principle, capable of being elevated beyond all others.

And so the work continues, becoming more exacting, more selective.

Nine parts discarded, one part retained.

Again, discipline, again, proportion.

Most of what is produced is not the goal; only a fraction holds value, and even that must be further purified.

It is filtered, strained, washed, and refined repeatedly, until what remains is described as pure.

And yet, even after all this, the process is not complete.

What has been separated must be brought back together, what has been divided must be reconciled.

The work ends not in division, but in union:

dissolve, separate, refine, rejoin

This pattern holds from beginning to end; and then, almost without warning, the text closes.

No final explanation, no summarising conclusion, only a single line:

Praised be the name of the Lord. Amen.

After everything, after all the processes, all the layers of meaning and instruction, it returns to something simple, something grounded.

A recognition that whatever has been uncovered, whatever has been worked toward, it does not stand apart from the divine, but within it.

And perhaps that is the final key.

Not what is done, but where it is placed.

And so, dear reader, as we draw to a close, it is worth asking what we have really been looking at.

On the surface, a strange text.

A sequence of processes built around substances most would dismiss without a second thought.

Urine, blood, salt, heat, decay.

Hardly the language of something noble, at least not by modern standards.

And yet, when read with a little patience, something begins to shift.

What is low is treated as if it holds value, what is discarded is returned to, what is hidden is worked upon, slowly, deliberately, until something within it is revealed.

It is difficult not to see the parallel.

Because if we are honest, most of us have lived parts of our lives in much the same way.

We have taken what we were given, shaped it to fit what was expected, and in doing so, cast parts of ourselves aside.

Not destroyed, just left behind.

Set to the side as something no longer useful.

But nothing here is wasted.

The entire work insists on that point, again and again, we are shown that what appears worthless often holds the key.

That what is rejected may contain the very thing being sought, that transformation does not begin with something perfect, but with something overlooked.

Even the process itself mirrors something familiar.

Break down, separate, refine, begin again.

Not once, but repeatedly.

There is no instant result here, no sudden revelation handed to the impatient, everything is earned through attention, through restraint, and through a willingness to sit with something long enough to understand it.

And perhaps that is where this text begins to feel uncomfortable.

Because we are not taught to work like this anymore.

We are taught to move quickly, to consume answers, to accept what is given without much question.

Knowledge is presented as something finished, packaged, and delivered, rather than something that must be wrestled with.

But here, nothing is handed over easily…

Work like this takes time in a way that isn’t always visible.

The reading, the comparing, the sitting with a text long enough for it to begin to speak on its own terms.

There is no rush to it, and no real shortcut either.

I share it because I enjoy it, and because there is something in these older works that still feels alive when given the attention they were written for.

If today’s pages gave you something to think about, something to sit with, or even just a moment of curiosity, that is more than enough.

And if, in your own way, you feel inclined to support the work, it is always received with genuine gratitude.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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