Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

When We ponder that neither viruses, nor contagion, have been honestly proven to exist, that today They fill the jabs with known toxins, and even things unknown but technological...

(And You'd think that contagion would be easy peasy to prove - yet many hundreds of attempts, with tens of thousands of People in many different approaches cause zero People to fall ill with the disease of the ill One They were subjected to.)

We might consider that the "vaccination" push is more for control and depleting the population by the cartel of moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money).

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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Heather Oxtot's avatar
Heather Oxtot
32m

Hi Jordan, a bit off topic though you may like to take a listen.

https://robertfrederick.substack.com/p/shakespeares-cauldron-the-alchemy?r=q7mlf&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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