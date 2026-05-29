When a citizen is censored for challenging state policy, what does that reveal about those in power?

I cover an abundance of topics here, dear reader, all in direct conflict with mainstream views, yet only certain subjects are silenced.

I have been suspended from Facebook three times for voicing my dissent, with no avenue for appeal, not that there would be any point.

I have been suspended from Substack twice.

I cannot say for certain, curious mind, but the timing, coinciding precisely with the publication of two articles on the very topic this piece is devoted to, adds a provocative layer to this mysterious evacuation of free speech.

If a government promised a miracle, a small sacrifice to secure permanent immunity, only for that promise to never materialise, could you ever trust them again?

If your child were healthy, could you be convinced to inflict upon them a period of induced misery to immunise them against a disease they might never contract?

The irony is that the failure of said immunity remains the one constant, from the original vaccines derived from the pus of infected cows to the Covid vaccines of the modern day.

Proponents will argue, but explain this to me.

If these products were safe and effective, why are people walking around with twenty or more boosters?

If the product worked as described, one would suffice.

That was the original promise:

a single act to gain total immunity

The term booster exists only because the primary product failed to deliver its alleged result.

In our time, we hear nothing of the real testimonies from those who injected their children with the first vaccines.

As you read this, you will understand why.

I have unearthed an original account from the 18th century, and once you read what this man subjected his children to, you will be struck with horror.

I was.

How the greater population could be convinced to commit such acts is beyond my comprehension.

But when you live in poverty, surrounded by filth, devoid of proper nourishment, you reach out for help from any direction.

Instead of being guided toward genuine healing, our ancestors were led into a world of deception and anguish.

The modern world is the result.

Without further extrapolation, let us look upon this letter together.

Be warned:

what is described here is beyond belief

Letter, from Thomas Lyttelton ✉️

Translation:

“On the 15th of June 1726 I caus'd three of my children & an only child of one of my neighbours to be Inoculated of the Small Pox. viz

Penelope Skelton aged ten years Hester eight, Richards seven & John Dawes about ten years old.

They were all in perfect health when I began to prepare them for the operation with God only by bleeding & keeping them to a spare diet for four or 5 days.

The matter was taken from a young woman of about 20 years old of a sanguine & strong constitution & she had the distemper in a very favourable manner the pustules distinct & generally large.

Directed a neighbouring surgeon one Hilton to make the incisions & apply the matter I could not perceive any alteration in my daughter.

Till the 6th day then she began to complain of a heaviness in her head & had some flushings with a pretty quick pulse.

The 7th day very little worse.

The 8th the heaviness increast some Itchings & more feverish.”

This account, dear reader, is held within the archives of the Royal Society, cataloged under reference number CLP/23ii/26.

It is a letter from Thomas Lyttelton, written in the 18th century, a period where the medical establishment began its long, dark descent into the business of state-mandated infection.

The procurement of the matter described here is a chilling reminder of the raw, unrefined brutality at the heart of this practice.

This father, believing he was acting for the benefit of his children, records with clinical coldness how they were prepared, bled and starved, before being subjected to a surgical invasion.

The matter itself was not a sterile, lab-grown substance; it was raw, biological material harvested from a twenty-year-old woman.

They were effectively trafficking in infection, taking the distemper from one living host and embedding it into the pure life-blood of four children who were, by the father's own admission, in perfect health.

The administration of this process by the surgeon, Hilton, stripped away any remaining veneer of medical dignity.

There is no delicacy here; there is only the incision and the application of filth.

It is a grotesque spectacle of human engineering, where healthy children are reduced to vessels for a manufactured crisis.

The father’s reliance on the spare diet and bleeding only highlights the desperation of the era, a time when health was so misunderstood that weakening the body was seen as the only way to prepare it for the introduction of disease.

How were they convinced to commit such an act?

It is a testament to the power of fear and the psychological grip of the miracle narrative.

When the population is trapped in a cycle of poverty and ignorance, and they are told that the only way to avoid a natural scourge is to invite a controlled version of it into their homes, they lose their ability to discern basic logic.

They were not guided toward sanitation or the strengthening of the human constitution; they were guided toward a world of institutionalised infection.

They were taught that to be safe, they had to be broken, creating a tradition of blind compliance that has been weaponised against the public for centuries since.

Translation:

"The 9th day a few broke out & the whole Eruption was made on the 11th she had in all about 50 scater'd all over her few of them large, she continued very well from the time the eruption was compleated & as usual in good kind the pustules began to shell of on the 9th day.

Hester likewise began to complain on the 6th day from the inoculation much after the same manner as her sister but the simptoms rather more gentle the eruption began & proceeded exactly the same, she had but few on her face or body the most were on her elbows about 20 in all not of them large.

One thing remarkable in her case on the 4th day from the inoculation a heat broke out on her neck & rose gradually for 4 days & became a very Large Pustule exactly resembling a small pox & went of as one & in the opinion of all who saw her was a small pox.

Richard began to complain in the same manner as his sisters on the 9th day no eruption till the 10th on the 11th he had a looseness so violent that I thought"

The progression documented here, curious mind, is a clinical account of a parent watching his children be systematically dismantled by a pathogen.

By the time we reach the second page of this report, the miracle has fully shed its mask, revealing the raw, agonising reality of the procedure.

The language the father uses, scattered all over, large pustules, and looseness so violent, is not the language of health.

It is the language of a systemic invasion.

When he notes that Hester’s neck heat became a very Large Pustule that everyone mistook for the smallpox itself, he is inadvertently admitting that the inoculation was not creating an immunity; it was creating a miniature, controlled outbreak within the home.

They were effectively gardening disease in the skin of their own offspring.

This is the price of the experiment:

the parents were coerced into believing that this internal rot was the necessary fee for future security

They watched the eruptions spread, they monitored the pulse and the heaviness, and they justified the suffering by clinging to the promise of the medical guild.

But look at the end of this page, the father's terror is palpable.

When he mentions the violent physical reaction in Richard, the facade of the beneficent doctor vanishes.

He is no longer a proud parent participating in a scientific advancement; he is a witness to the destruction of his own kin.

It is a terrifying realisation that this is what the architects of these mandates consider progress.

They want the public to see a clean, modern clinic, but the roots of their system are found in this very page:

the deliberate forcing of the sick into the healthy, and the absolute horror that follows

And, as you will see, dear reader, this is not just a dark historical anecdote.

I have an image to share later that provides a visual confirmation of the carnage described in these lines, a look at the physical toll that this science has exacted since its inception.

Translation:

“…like to give him Laudanum since [illegible] I had no hope to in & from that time he had no complaint but sorenes & hunger.

He had the distemper very full on his face hands arms & legs but the largest finest kind I ever saw.

John Dawes symptoms were much the same as my childrens began to complain on the 6th day & the Eruption appear’d on the 9th he had about 200 in all many of them large.

They all escap’d free from boils & have continued in perfect health ever since

[Signature]

at Hagley in Dorcestershire"

The conclusion of this account is the ultimate indictment of the entire enterprise.

Consider the absurdity:

these children were in perfect health, vibrant, strong, and untouched by the distemper the state so feared

Yet, the father, seduced by the medical orthodoxy of his day, felt compelled to harvest the filth of an infected stranger and graft it onto the pristine skin of his own offspring.

He turned his home into a laboratory of suffering, watching them endure eruptions, fever, and the agonising physical collapse that required the administration of Laudanum just to dull the pain of the experiment.

And for what?

The promise was immunity, a shield against the future.

But look at the reality.

The state-sponsored miracle didn't make them healthy; it made them sick.

They weren't fighting a plague; they were hosting a manufactured one.

They were subjected to a cycle of infant torture that left them scarred and depleted, all to satisfy a theory that had no basis in the natural requirements of the human body.

This is the evil nonsense that has been rebranded as progress for three centuries.

They convince the parent that the healthy child is a liability, a ticking time bomb that must be defused with a dose of poison.

They teach you to celebrate when the child survives the harm you yourself invited into the house.

It is a psychological trap that turns the parent into the architect of their own children’s misery.

The immunity they promised was a phantom.

The health they claimed to preserve was already there, in the child's natural constitution, before the lancet ever broke the skin.

By the time this man finished his record, he had overseen a spectacle of cruelty that achieved nothing but the degradation of the very life-blood he claimed to protect.

This wasn't science; it was a ritual of human sacrifice, a ghoulish trade of vitality for an illusion of security.

The record is clear:

they were broken for nothing, they suffered for nothing, and the system that demanded this violence was the only beneficiary

Now, dear reader, as promised, witness the visual reality of this science, a horrifying look at the physical toll described in these pages.

The final piece of evidence is here, dear reader.

It is a haunting, colorised witness to the cost of the science we have been dissecting.

This image appeared in black and white in my previous work, but in colour, the reality of the Pure Guaranteed Calf-Lymph is even more jarring.

The lesions are not just abstract historical markers; they are vivid, angry, and visceral.

Look at what it says:

Your child will run the same risk.

Save it, and other children from such torture, by joining the Irish Anti-Vaccination League

It is a desperate, public plea to end the machinery of state-mandated harm.

The text cites a report from the Local Government Board, acknowledging over 1,300 deaths from vaccination in Dublin alone between 1899 and 1910, a cold, bureaucratic acknowledgment of a slaughter they labelled progress.

This image bridges the gap between the 18th-century letter of Thomas Lyttelton and the modern, pharmaceutical-industrial apparatus.

Lyttelton watched his own children suffer and convinced himself it was for their good.

This leaflet, nearly two centuries later, shows the inevitable, ghoulish conclusion of that mindset.

It demonstrates that the miracle was never about health; it was about the institutionalised sacrifice of the individual to protect a dogma.

We have traced the history from the naive, state-sponsored experiments of the 1700s to the industrial-scale poisoning of the 1900s.

The apparatus remains the same:

a machine that demands your submission, promises you security, and leaves you with the broken, infected bodies of your own children to mourn

The cycle is transparent.

It is time we stop acting as its fuel.

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And so, dear reader, tonight’s lesson has been a rather horrific one, but we must reflect on what it shows us.

We have peeled back the layers of a three-century-long deception, tracing a path from the quill-penned admissions of an 18th-century father to the clinical, colorised warnings of a later age.

This was never a journey of healing.

It was a pilgrimage into a theater of cruelty, where the most sacred bond, that of the parent to the child, was weaponised to serve a mandate of infection.

The weight of these pages exposes the machinery for what it is:

a predatory apparatus that requires the surrender of the healthy to sustain its own myth

When we look at those eruptions, those raw, festering marks on skin that should have remained unblemished, we are seeing the original sin of modern medicine.

They convinced our ancestors that to be pure, one must first be corrupted; that to be saved, one must first be scarred.

It is the logic of the arsonist who burns down the house only to sell the terrified inhabitants the charred remains as a fortress.

You have heard the father’s own words, his pride in the finest kind of pustules, his reliance on heavy opiates to dull the agony he invited into his own living room.

Do not mistake his ignorance for innocence.

He was a man caught in a spell of authority, trading the vitality of his kin for the hollow promise of security.

We see that same spell today, modernised and digitised, yet just as lethal.

The boosters, the mandates, the sanitised language, it is all the same thread, pulled from the pus of a cow in the 1700s and wound tightly around the throats of the living today.

This is a call out to those who still believe that the state acts as a custodian of our well-being.

It does not.

It acts as the architect of our compliance.

Every time we accept the sacrifice of our bodily integrity for the promise of a miracle that never arrives, we are just repeating the experiment.

We are the latest subjects in a test that has failed every generation it has touched.

The truth is a jagged blade, and it cuts through the fabric of these polite, institutional lies.

The reality is that the natural constitution of a child is not a deficit to be corrected by the needle; it is a fortress that the state seeks to breach.

We have been guided into a world of deception and anguish, a world where we are taught to fear the air we breathe and the life in our own veins.

Look at the image once more.

Let the anger you feel become the fuel for your clarity.

There is no middle ground between this industry of death and the preservation of our humanity.

We are at a threshold.

We can continue to be the willing participants in this ritual of sacrifice, or we can finally refuse to offer up our children to the altar of their science.

The experiment stops only when the subjects refuse to bleed.

If you find value in this pursuit, know that curiosity is the currency I prize above all else.

Your presence here, as we dismantle these layers of history, is what sustains this work.

I do not ask for donations, but for those who feel moved to support this mission, any assistance goes directly toward the procurement of original, suppressed records, the antique books, the rare treatises, and the primary accounts that have been buried by time.

It covers the costs of old literature and the fees required to access the private archives where these truths are held.

Thank you, most of all, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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