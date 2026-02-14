All of us say we want a long and prosperous life, but very few of us stop to ask what that life demands in return.

We are raised inside a structure that feels ancient and unquestionable; school, qualifications, employment, promotion, retirement.

We inherit it so early that we mistake it for destiny.

Yet nowhere in that sequence is there a guarantee of length, nor prosperity, nor peace.

It offers routine, it offers reputation, and it offers survival, but survival is not the same as living well.

Happiness does not grow from routine, it grows from purpose, and purpose cannot root itself in a mind that believes it is an accident.

If you are taught that you are the unintended consequence of a cosmic explosion, assembled from dust by chance alone, then you are quietly encouraged to see yourself as incidental.

Replaceable.

Unnecessary.

How does a man live graciously if he already believes he is optional?

For all of my adult life I have repaired damaged vehicles.

Bent metal straightened, engines revived, panels reshaped until they resemble what they once were.

There is dignity in restoration, and I have always respected it.

But recently I began to feel something uncomfortable, that my hands were busy, yet something in me was underused.

It is a strange feeling to be competent and restless at the same time.

I do not want power, and I do not want to dominate, convert or impose.

I want clarity, for myself first, and perhaps for others after that.

I want to understand what makes a life good, not just functional.

Four years ago I was a selfish, thieving drug addict.

There is no poetry in that sentence, it is a simple fact.

Today I am sober, healthy, clear-minded and prosperous, not in excess, but in stability.

Something shifted.

I found purpose, and once purpose is located, direction begins to reveal itself.

The path did not descend from the sky, it appeared gradually, as all real paths do.

A friend introduced me to Substack, and so the path shaped itself.

An idea had already risen within me, and so the writing came naturally.

I was drawn toward others thinking along similar lines, and so what began as solitary reflection became shared pursuit.

The key, I realised, is internal.

Most people cannot answer a simple question:

who are you?

I could say “I am Jordan” but that is a word, not an identity.

You may gesture to your body, but that is matter, not essence.

When someone dies, the body remains recognisable, the same hands, the same face, yet something undeniable has departed.

Whatever animated it, whatever directed it, whatever made it uniquely itself, is no longer there.

What left?

Call it soul.

Call it consciousness.

Call it animating force.

A car without fuel does not cease to exist, it simply ceases to function, the body appears similar in nature.

But the fuel of the body is not just food.

Food sustains the mechanism, something deeper sustains the driver.

And if energy cannot be destroyed but only transformed, as we are taught, then what becomes of the animating force when the engine fails?

Is this life a singular event, or one chapter in a much longer continuity?

These reflections did not begin in books, they began in silence, in sobriety, and in self-examination.

Only later did I discover that thinkers across centuries had asked the same questions.

The ideas felt new to me, yet ancient in origin.

That is when I understood something essential:

truth is not owned, it is approached.

We do not possess it, we move toward it.

We gather fragments, we refine our understanding, and in that pursuit, something within us strengthens.

The work we will explore today was written long before modern motivational slogans and algorithm-driven advice.

It speaks of discipline, restraint, character, and the internal cost of living well.

It does not flatter the reader, and it does not promise ease.

It outlines, plainly, the price.

Because a good life is not accidental.

It is paid for.

And so ,curious mind, let us step carefully into the thoughts of those who wrestled with these questions long before us, and see what they believed a good life truly costs.

Regimen Sanitatis

“Regimen Sanitatis” by Virgil ~ De Livore (1508)

Let us ground ourselves for a moment in the work before us.

The book is titled Regimen Sanitatis:

“The Rule of Health”

a name that already tells us its concern is not emergency medicine, but the ordering of life itself.

Printed in 1508, it belongs to that early age of the press when ancient wisdom was being gathered, preserved, and recirculated for a new generation of readers.

These were not disposable pamphlets, but texts meant to guide conduct.

The name attached to it is Virgil, not the Roman poet of epic fame, but a later writer working within the long medical and moral tradition that blended classical learning with Christian thought.

In works like this, the body is not treated as a machine of parts, but as something governed by habits, temperament, environment, and discipline.

Health is framed as something maintained through right living.

The added phrase De livore:

“On Envy” or “On Malice”

reveals something even more telling.

This is not only a book about food or sleep, but about the internal states that corrode a person from within.

In this world, envy is not just a vice; it is a sickness of the soul with consequences for the body.

So we are not entering a laboratory manual, we are stepping into a worldview where physical wellbeing, moral character, and spiritual order are intertwined, where the cost of a good life is measured not only in what you consume, but in what you allow to dwell inside you.

Translation:

“If you wish to write, first you must require this study.

Do not incline your mind immediately to serving books before you have properly received bodily things.

Let bread be taken before water; drink after food.

After bathing, wash hands and face with water.

At midday wash hands; in the evening again.

In the morning food first; in the evening drink.

Do not drink if the stomach has not been well washed.

Do not drink if the stomach is altogether full.

When pouring into a glass vessel, do not pour hastily.

In a glass vessel do not drink suddenly.

After eating do not swallow food quickly.

When you rise from table, leave the board clean.

Wipe dishes equally and stained vessels.

Clean other things afterward and the vessels.

Do not drink unless the food has been properly covered.

Sit at table; if something is given, receive it well.

Drive away sadness; if you can, repel dark thoughts.

Music, at intervals, drives these away.

If you hear slander, do not repeat it.

After the meal move the body gently.

Let heat be added until proper measure is reached.

After supper at night, remove the mind from cares.

After bathing dry the body well.

Drink moderately; drink not excessively.

At table cover yourself first.

Let vessels not be used again until they are cleaned.

Beautiful words cleanse the mind with purging.

Anger does not make the heart better.

Let food be taken cleanly, within and without.

In all things give thanks.

The rule of good things is finished.

Whoever would have his heart healthy

And preserve strength and youth,

Let him follow this counsel faithfully.

Seek not too often to run toward excess.

The spirit rejoicing makes your age flourish.

If you desire frequent joy,

Confirm the body in its strength.

Avoid excess; medicine is often small.

Three things are fitting: rest, moderation, diet.

After eating, move gently.

Let your bed be prepared properly.

With the right side first you should lie,

And after the left side at times.

Your digestion will then proceed rightly.

If you rise in the morning, move the limbs.

Wash hands and face until they are warm.

After sleep rise upright.

Let the limbs be moved well.

Thus remain whole and rightly ordered.”

So, what does it cost to live well?

That question feels modern when we ask it, as though it belongs to podcasts and productivity manuals, yet here it is, written centuries ago with quiet seriousness.

Not dressed in spectacle, not wrapped in mysticism, but set down with the assumption that life can be strengthened or weakened by the smallest, most repeated choices.

What I notice immediately is the absence of drama.

There is no promise of transcendence through secret knowledge, no claim that only the initiated may thrive.

Instead, the focus rests on the ordinary rhythms of living, how one nourishes the body, how one orders the day, how one governs appetite and mood.

Health is not portrayed as an accident, nor as a gift reserved for the fortunate, but as something cultivated deliberately through steadiness and moderation.

And that is confronting.

Because it suggests that the price of a good life is not mystery, but discipline.

Not revelation, but repetition.

Not brilliance, but consistency.

Reading this, I cannot help but measure it against my own past.

There was a time when I mistook intensity for vitality and indulgence for freedom.

I chased stimulation and called it living.

Yet what I was really purchasing was exhaustion, physical, mental, spiritual.

I thought life would expand if I consumed more of it, when in reality it contracted.

These pages imply the opposite, that life widens when it is governed.

That strength is preserved when excess is restrained.

That clarity grows where habit is ordered.

The good life, then, is not an event, it is a structure, and like any structure, it either stands because its foundations are tended, or it collapses because they are ignored.

What this old work seems to whisper is simple and unsettling:

the cost has always been the same.

Attention, restraint and the willingness to master oneself before attempting to master the world.

Translation:

“When food has been taken, wash well your teeth and lips.

If your hands are dirty, then wash your hands thoroughly.

In the morning wash your hands and your mouth.

Neither do warm baths in every condition.

If you wish to preserve health, do not advance into old age too quickly.

Let your bare head not go long in the sun.

Let your hair not fall excessively.

You will be able to discern food by subtle signs, and your head will not suffer harm from it.

You will quickly learn to judge what suits you.

Drive away the seven evils from the mouth with clear spices.

When you eat, do not burden the stomach before it is cleansed.

Do not fill it with heavy foods before proper purgation.

If you eat before digestion is complete, you will weaken the power of your stomach.

Too much food afflicts through lack.

Of drinks, take as little as possible.

At the end of meals let fruit be taken.

In the middle of the belly when it is emptied, meat warms and strengthens the spirit.

A moderate quantity nourishes best.

Excess burdens and harms.

Let hunger be moderate, and medicine likewise.

When superfluities burden, they bring harm.

Let the body be kept clean and ordered.

Thus you will preserve your life and living.

After eating, wash your teeth well, and your lips also clean.

If your hands are unclean, then wash them properly.

In the morning cleanse your mouth, and keep your head from excess heat.

If you wish to remain healthy, do not hasten into age.

Learn what food suits you, and what harms you in summer heat.

In autumn, guard yourself from too much fruit.

Drink wine in measure, for excess clouds the mind.

Let your sleep be moderate.

Too much harms, too little weakens.

Let your limbs be moved daily.

Do not let idleness master you.

When hunger comes, eat with reason.

When thirst comes, drink in measure.

If you mix wine with water, it is good; if you do not mix it, it fattens and burdens.

Avoid excess in all things.

Let moderation be your guide.

Thus shall you live long, and your body remain whole.”

As we continue reading, dear reader, what becomes intriguing is how practical it all becomes.

There is no abstraction here, no grand philosophy detached from flesh and bone.

The guidance descends straight into the body:

how to eat, when to stop, how wine alters the mind, how seasons influence temperament, how excess fruit heats the blood, how idleness dulls the limbs.

It assumes that your physical state and your moral state are not strangers to one another.

That alone is confronting.

Because it suggests that the life we call “good” is not built in thought alone.

It is built in digestion, in sleep, in what we choose to swallow and what we refuse.

It is built in whether we rise and move, or sink and stagnate.

The text does not separate body from character, as it treats appetite as something that must be educated, not indulged blindly.

There is something humbling in that.

We often search for meaning in the extraordinary, yet here meaning is protected through order.

Moderation is not presented as deprivation, but as preservation.

Cheerfulness is described almost like medicine.

Even hunger is to be handled carefully, not suppressed entirely, not allowed to rule.

And as I sit with that, I cannot help but reflect on my own transformation.

When I was younger, I believed intensity equalled aliveness.

If something felt strong, loud, consuming, then surely it meant I was living fully, yet the body keeps account in ways the ego ignores.

Sleep shortened, mood darkened, and thoughts scattered.

The fire that once felt powerful slowly turned corrosive.

This book does not condemn pleasure, it simply refuses to let pleasure become master.

It reminds me that the price of a good life is paid quietly, long before anyone sees the result.

It is paid in what you decline, in how you order your day, in how you govern your impulses when no one is watching.

Not in grand gestures, but in steady alignment between body, mind and intention.

And perhaps that is why these pages endure.

They do not promise a new life. They describe the maintenance of one.

Which, if I am honest, may be far more demanding.

Subscribe

Translation:

“Too many large dishes: at single courses you may, between eating it is fitting to drink little and seldom.

If you wish to remain healthy.

That you may stay fresh and strong.

And that the drink may not weigh you down.

Nor linger too long in you.

If the belly is too full, you should not eat.

Nor take food when you are already satisfied.

Let pure wine be fitting for you; it brings three advantages.

It warms the stomach; it makes the brain joyful.

It makes the eyes clear; it makes the urine flow.

But if you drink too much, you are harmed.

It binds the middle; it returns sharp pain.

Food is not to be taken hot; wine is to be returned tempered.

If night does not inflame you, then a moderate meal is suitable.

It makes the limbs strong; it sharpens the light of the eyes.

Sage with rue makes your drink.

It diminishes the force of the red humour.

Garlic compels many colours.

Clarify by cooking; raw food makes one crude.

Radish drives away the wind.

It cleans the blood and the face.

It makes the body clear.

But too much makes it heavy and unfit.

Ginger, galangal, pepper, garlic, they heat, if taken too much they inflame the blood.

These herbs make the body warm, and they aid digestion, but they must not be taken beyond measure.

Bathing after the mind has been burdened strengthens the heart.

Warm baths nourish the limbs and make them soft.

Rise after sleep; avoid the heavy noon rest; unless great labour has preceded.

Autumn harms you; guard against midday sleep.

It brings headache, dropsy, and flowing catarrh.

Do not retain wine; nor store it in the mind.

Nor let the stomach be overly burdened.”

This page goes further than simple instruction, it begins to reveal a philosophy disguised as health advice.

What strikes me is how unromantic it all is.

There are no heroic promises here, no dramatic cures, no declarations of hidden power.

Instead, there is an unwavering insistence on proportion.

Not too much, not too little, not too hot, not too cold, not too often, and not too rare.

The body is treated almost like a fire that must be tended carefully, fed, but not smothered; warmed, but not scorched.

Even the praise of wine is restrained.

It warms the stomach, it lightens the mind, it sharpens the eyes, and yet, in the same breath, we are warned that excess binds the middle and brings pain.

The very thing that strengthens you in measure will weaken you in indulgence.

That pattern feels larger than diet, it feels like a law of life.

The herbs listed, ginger, pepper, garlic, radish, are not mystical ingredients.

They are common, earthy, accessible.

Their power is acknowledged, but so is their danger when taken beyond balance.

Strength is not found in intensity; it is found in control, the body is not an enemy to conquer nor a machine to exploit, but a system to steward.

And then there is sleep, rise after rest.

Avoid the heavy midday slumber unless labour demands it, guard yourself in autumn, and do not burden the stomach or the mind.

Notice how often the mind appears alongside the belly.

Wine should not be retained “in the mind”, that is curious.

It suggests that intoxication is not only physical; it lingers in thought, in mood, in clarity.

What emerges is something quietly radical, the good life is not built through dramatic transformation but through daily calibration.

Through small corrections made before imbalance becomes illness, through awareness of season, appetite, fatigue, emotion.

Reading this, I cannot help but feel confronted again, because this way of living demands responsibility, it removes the excuse of ignorance, it implies that deterioration is often not fate but neglect, not mystery but accumulation.

The cost of a good life, once more, is vigilance without obsession, enjoyment without surrender, warmth without burning.

It is a kind of internal governance, the same principle applied whether to wine, sleep, speech, or ambition.

And perhaps that is the deeper insight on this page:

health is not a separate category from character.

The one who moderates food is learning to moderate impulse, the one who orders sleep is learning to order thought, the one who refuses excess in drink may be better equipped to refuse excess in pride, anger, or desire.

The text speaks in the language of the body, but it is educating the soul.

Translation:

“Spasmus, dropsy, colic, vertigo arise thus.

In people these are seen.

He who overfills himself becomes heavy.

Where there is cramp, water and swelling grow.

And the limbs grow sluggish.

Do not eat foods that generate sharp choler in adulthood.

Garlic and onion often come to the table.

In these the blood is stirred.

If they are taken, heated blood increases.

But if you eat them excessively, avoid them.

If you eat lentils three times, the stomach is cleansed, stones and kernels are driven out, and from this good blood is generated.

When you are full, enter the bath with caution.

After cooking, it is better that you have eaten little.

If you would preserve your life, you should not bathe with a full stomach.

If you do, it harms you.

If you sweat much in the bath, do not remain long; retain the light.

If you are refreshed and light, then you may proceed.

Rheum, pain of the eyes, weakness, wounds, plagues

Are lessened when the belly is full; baths help.

If you suffer in the eyes,

Let not the head be struck by strong wind.

And do not remain long in cold.

In the hot bath, great cups should not be taken.

These three things make the eyes dull.

The eyes are harmed by great heat.

Strong drink and great eating do the same.

And much wine should not be taken in the bath.

Do not go to the bath immediately after food.

Leave off drink; experience what is good.

If you are healthy, you should not drink without measure, this is my counsel.

He who drinks much soon burns.

He who drinks rightly lives well.

Garlic, rue, pear, radish and theriac

Are against deadly poison.

Garlic and radish

Drive out what is harmful.

They help against poison.

Let not hunger be the cause of misery.

Take moderate drink with cold motion.

When the wind moves in the belly, do not remain fasting long.

And do not let great thirst go unanswered.

Whoever follows Philip and Bartholomew will long remain healthy.

Rise in the morning in good time.

Eat in due order and sleep rightly.

Even Bartholomew advises near the bath.

In summer and autumn by the left side, In winter and autumn by the right side.

In May and summer time let blood if the veins are heavy.

But in winter and autumn let blood from the left vein if needed.

Before the fifth month, after the fifth, avoid bloodletting unless necessity compels.

Let not blood be taken when the moon wanes.

No vein should be opened when the moon is empty.”

What strikes me most is how unhurried this worldview is, health is not something outsourced to specialists or pharmaceuticals at the first sign of discomfort.

It is managed daily, quietly, through rhythm.

Eat with measure, do not bathe on a full stomach, do not drink without restraint, rise early, sleep in order.

Even the position in which one sleeps is given weight.

The body is treated not as a machine to be pushed, but as a living balance to be guarded.

Compare that to now.

We eat beyond hunger and then seek remedies for indigestion.

We drink to excess and then search for cures for fatigue.

We sit still all day and then purchase movement in gyms.

We disturb our sleep with light and stimulation and then buy supplements to reclaim rest.

The disorder is created first, and the treatment is sought second.

This text assumes something radically different, that prevention is superior to intervention, that excess is the true enemy, that most illness begins not in fate but in habit.

And then there is the matter of bloodletting, of seasons, of the moon.

Modern thinking dismisses this almost immediately, we read it and think:

superstition.

Yet pause for a moment and look beneath the surface.

What is the principle here?

That the body is affected by cycles, by heat and cold, by seasonal change, by environment, even today we acknowledge circadian rhythm, seasonal depression, hormonal fluctuation.

We still admit that light, temperature and time alter the body; the language has changed, the framework has shifted, but the instinct remains:

we are not isolated from nature.

The difference is that modern thought tends to fragment, specialists for organs. prescriptions for symptoms, separate systems for mind and body.

This older perspective is unified.

Digestion, mood, sleep, environment, and moral restraint are woven together.

To eat poorly is not just to upset the stomach, but to disturb the whole person, to drink excessively is not only a chemical issue, but a disorder of self-governance.

What unsettles me most is not whether every remedy is correct by modern standards, but the deeper assumption:

that the good life demands responsibility.

Not intensity.

Not indulgence.

Not constant stimulation.

Responsibility.

The price of a good life, according to these pages, is moderation so consistent it almost feels unfashionable.

It is waking with intention, eating without greed, drinking without excess, resting without laziness, and acting without frenzy.

We live in an age that promises optimisation and hacks, where as this work promises restraint and steadiness.

And if I am honest with myself, it is the latter that feels far more difficult, and far more costly.

Perhaps that is why it endures.

Translation:

“Old moon declining: the new requires blood.

Then you shall let blood less.

When the moon is waning, that is good.

But not at every time.

You shall let blood when the month has decreased.

Will cut the hair: the face with the moon refreshed.

The beard in new moon.

Certain bathing then.

Not long delay.

Nor should you shave the beard.

The work shall be planted when the moon increases.

To build then spare the earth’s seed.

The physician fears when the moon touches the neck.

In the stomach and bowels beware.

Wounds not diminished: when the moon equals twin signs.

Blood in the hands; with iron do not cut.

When the moon is in swelling.

In these days avoid incision.

That wounds may remain healthy.

The breast, lungs and liver are not lessened when the moon is in Cancer.

Drink moderately.

In the body there shall not be cutting.

And do not wound the sinews.

The moon is good above the land.

When the moon sees Leo: stomach and heart are stirred.

Do not let blood.

And do not wound the head.

The body should be cleansed carefully.

You shall not disturb the inner heat.

When the moon stands in Virgo: beware of the belly.

The earth’s seed should not be touched.

In these days do not wound the limbs.

Man must guard the inward life.

No one shall cut the flesh.

The moon entering Libra: do not touch the generative parts.

Bloodletting avoided.

Guard the body.

In these days avoid great treatment.

The moon moves through parts that govern balance.

When the moon is in Scorpio: beware of hidden places.

Do not treat the lower parts.

Do not wound the veins.

Even in water be cautious.

When the moon is in Capricorn: it makes weakness in the knees.

The foundations are shaken.

Do not cut the joints.

The blood moves strongly.

The body may suffer harm.

When the moon is in Aquarius: do not treat the shins.

Avoid incision.

Do not disturb the flow.

Planting may prosper.

But cutting is unwise.

When the moon is in Pisces: do not treat the feet.

The body is moist.

Wounds are slow to heal.

Avoid bathing.

The moon governs the waters.”

And so we arrive at the final page for this morning’s discussion, and what a page to end upon.

There is something profoundly humbling about it, not because it speaks of mysticism in the theatrical sense, but because it assumes, without apology, that the human body is not isolated from the heavens.

The writer does not argue for this connection, he writes as though it is obvious, as though it is known.

As though to live well is to recognise that flesh and sky move together.

Here, the moon is not decoration, it is influence.

Each sign, each transition, each phase becomes a condition under which the body responds differently.

Blood should be drawn at one time and avoided at another, the head guarded in one season, the limbs in another, the joints spared, the veins respected, even bathing and planting are timed according to celestial motion.

The implication is clear:

we are porous to the cosmos.

What interests me most is not the instruction itself, but the worldview behind it.

This is a civilisation that believed precession, lunar cycles, celestial rhythm, all of it, impressed itself upon the human organism, not metaphorically, physiologically.

The slow procession of the heavens was thought to echo within us.

Modern thought separates these domains sharply, the body is biochemical, and the sky is distant.

The moon pulls the tide, yes, but not the blood, so we are told.

Yet here we sit reading a tradition that saw no such division.

The same force that moved the waters moved the humours, the same cycle that shaped the seasons shaped recovery, weakness, and vitality.

Whether one accepts the mechanism or not, the philosophical weight remains immense.

It suggests that the price of a good life includes attention not only to appetite and discipline, but to timing, to rhythm, to knowing when to act and when to refrain, when to cut and when to conserve, when to cleanse and when to rest.

We have become a civilisation that treats time as uniform, this page treats time as qualitative.

And that difference is staggering.

If the body is in dialogue with the heavens, then living well is not merely self-mastery, it is harmony, it is learning to move with currents larger than oneself, rather than asserting control at every hour.

Perhaps that is what unsettles the modern reader.

Not the astrology itself, but the surrender implied within it; the acknowledgement that we are not sovereign machines, but participants in a vast, ordered procession.

And so we close this morning’s pages with a question that lingers quietly:

What if the cost of a good life is not only discipline and restraint, but attunement?

Not domination over nature, but alignment with it.

The ancients seemed convinced that the sky was not silent.

The question is whether we have forgotten how to listen.

As we draw to our final reflections, dear reader, we return to the question that quietly followed us through every page:

what does it truly cost to live well?

We have not been handed inspiration in the modern sense, there were no promises of sudden transformation, no secret techniques reserved for the enlightened, no grand declarations of personal destiny.

Instead, we were given something far less dramatic and far more demanding:

order.

Order in eating, in sleeping, in bathing, in movement, in timing, not as rigidity, but as alignment.

What i find grips me the most is how foreign this feels to us now.

We live in an age that sells convenience as freedom and indulgence as self-expression.

We are encouraged to override fatigue, to ignore season, to silence hunger cues with stimulants, and to numb restlessness with distraction.

The body becomes something to manage when it breaks, rather than something to steward while it thrives.

Yet these older pages assume something entirely different, they assume that man is not separate from nature, but woven into it.

That the moon’s phases, the shifting seasons, the quality of air, the warmth of water, the weight of food, all of it matters, not symbolically, but practically.

The rhythms above and around us are not background scenery; they are conditions of our vitality.

And this is where the contrast with modern thinking becomes stark.

We speak of biohacking and optimisation as if we have discovered something new, while centuries ago men were already observing the effects of season, digestion, mood, and even celestial cycles upon the body.

They may not have spoken in laboratory language, but they were not ignorant, they were attentive.

The price of a good life, then, is not mystical knowledge or extraordinary talent, it is awareness sustained over time, it is restraint when appetite surges, it is movement when lethargy tempts stillness, it is rest when pride urges excess, it is the humility to recognise that we are influenced creatures, shaped by habit, climate, season, and choice.

I cannot read these pages without measuring them against my own path.

I once mistook intensity for aliveness and excess for freedom, i believed expansion came through more, more stimulation, more indulgence, more chaos.

Yet all that truly expanded was my exhaustion.

What these old words suggest is something quieter and, in many ways, more radical:

that strength is accumulated slowly; that clarity is preserved through moderation; that joy is more stable when the body is not in constant rebellion against itself.

Perhaps the greatest lesson is this; the cost has not changed.

It has never been about wealth, status, or applause, it has always been about governance of the self.

Attention.

Restraint.

Consistency.

Not glamorous, not marketable, not dramatic.

But enduring.

And if that is true, then the good life is not hidden from us at all.

It is waiting in the smallest repeated choices we either honour or neglect each day.

If something here met you at the right moment, I’m grateful you’re here.

This work is built slowly, in quiet hours, out of care for old ideas and honest thought.

If you ever feel moved to support it, that kindness is received with genuine appreciation, never expectation.

Your attention alone already means more than you know.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share