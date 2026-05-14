Alternative History

Alternative History

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Starmonkey
2h

May be the origin of the Manchurian candidate type strategy or tactics.

Used someone to infiltrate and sew discord and undermine communication and integrity.

Must have been a Rothschild.

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Starmonkey
2h

Sooooooooo...

If they were the original and authentic wandering Jews and gypsies, forming communities or confederacies wherever they went, they would pose a SERIOUS threat to the power of Rome.

The Khazarian Mafia may have been used to infiltrate and undermine and corrupt and compromise, in its early years. Now it holds onto its power position in the place where it all probably started. From the Crimea to the Caucasus.

So They all ganged up and eliminated the threat to monopolized Empire. Cut up what was left, and feasted on the remains.

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