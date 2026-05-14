In the modern, Western-centric world, the unspoken law is that the West is the best.

This belief creates a pervasive atmosphere, dear reader, a filter that stretches into every facet of life on this side of the globe.

From the pulpit to the textbook, everything is framed to present this hemisphere as the pinnacle; the natural superior to a supposedly chaotic other.

Yet, within the West’s very own archives, there is a pulse of evidence that alludes to the opposite.

While the broad strokes of the events we are about to witness are present in the modern narrative, the vital, detailed context that creates the truth has been excised.

We are left with a skeleton, stripped of the muscle and marrow that explained how the world actually functioned.

We are here to seek out the pieces that were discarded.

We are looking for the history before it was reinterpreted, or perhaps more fittingly, sanitised for public consumption.

By continuing the timeline we established this morning, we will proceed chronologically to examine the cold, forensic precision of the reports kept by British intelligence.

These records do not describe roaming idiots; they document the systematic observation and ultimate dismantling of the Tartar sovereign.

And so, curious mind, we begin.

Ormond to Arran ✉️

We begin, dear reader, in February 1683, at St James’ Square in London.

This isn't a theory; it's a primary dispatch.

It’s the internal pulse of an empire watching the world change in real-time.

The true weight is in the chilling, clinical indifference of the state.

These records sandwich mundane revenue affairs in Ireland against a prodigious slaughter of Turks and Tartars.

There is no emotion in the ink, only the tallying of a board being cleared.

To the men in London, the destruction of a power that held territory across Poland, Vallachia, and the Cossack lands was just another line item, as routine as a tax ledger.

Account of the Defeat 📜

This record reveals the exact moment a sovereign reality was systematically dismantled.

While the previous dispatch from London showed the state’s clinical indifference to the slaughter, the documents within King William’s Chest provide the forensic evidence of the decapitation of Tartary’s political architecture.

These files detail a massive military engagement where the Duke of Lorraine defeated the son of the Cham of Tartary, supported by two Pashas and a force exceeding 12,000 Tartars.

This wasn't a clash with a disorganised rabble, but a direct strike against a recognised, hierarchical power.

The explicit use of the title Cham of Tartary confirms a specific leadership tied directly to the name of the country, a title that cannot be easily scrubbed from history when it is etched into the internal ledgers of the victors.

The scale of this operation, involving the coordinated movements of the Duke and the Prince of Waldeck, demonstrates that the destruction of this lineage was a prerequisite for the birth of a new European order.

These maneuvers were the final moves in a grander game of shadows involving the King of Poland and shifting political alliances that sought to permanently redefine the world map.

By documenting the fall of the Cham’s own bloodline, the archives record the physical erasure of a state’s head, transforming a global sovereign into a historical footnote buried under the weight of its own administrative silence.

Prince Waldeck to Prince of Orange ✉️

The erasure of this sovereign power was not a single event, but a relentless pursuit recorded from the front lines of a changing world.

A letter from Prince Waldeck to the Prince of Orange, written from a camp in sight of Gran, captures the raw tension of this transition.

While earlier records focused on the fall of the Cham’s lineage, the account now shifts the view to the movement of those remaining.

It details a report from Georg Friedrich von Waldeck, who, despite an injury to his hand, continued to assist in the battle where intelligence from a spy placed the Bassa of Errlach and a contingent of Tartars near the town.

This persistent tracking reveals that the disintegration of Tartary was a tactical necessity conducted with unwavering focus.

The mention of the remaining forces having passed the Danube marks a physical retreat, a forced migration across a geographical boundary that the European powers were now reclaiming.

These are the field notes of an empire in retreat, documented by men like Waldeck who saw the struggle not as a series of skirmishes, but as the final clearing of the board.

The East India Company ✉️

The narrative of conquest and administrative erasure takes on a global dimension when we look at the financial consequences recorded in the state papers of James II.

While blood was being spilled in Europe, the ledgers of the East India Company reveal a sovereign power that was far from a local concern; it was a force capable of choking international commerce.

In a report delivered to the Committee for Trade and Plantations, the Company admitted to a staggering loss of influence in the East.

A memorandum details how, in just three years, the Company lost Amoy and Tywan to the Tartars.

Curiously, this specific record features an editorial insertion that identifies these Tartars as the Manchu Qing dynasty, a parenthetical label that does not appear in the other references.

This isolated instance of rebranding functions almost as a disclaimer, as if reclassifying the people involved is sufficient to neutralise the weight of the original letter.

Despite this retroactive labelling, the text remains clear:

the Company suffered the total loss of the whole trade of China and South Seas, a market that had previously consumed vast quantities of European woollen manufactures

These papers show that by April 1686, the British establishment was forced to confront a reality where their commercial ambitions were being physically blocked by Tartarian strength.

The accounts further emphasise this decline, noting that trade was also being bled out to interlopers amidst the chaos.

These documents present a Tartary that was not a crumbling relic, but an active, aggressive power reshaping global trade routes, a reality that the victors would eventually work to bury under the mundane language of corporate loss.

Feldzeugmeister ✉️

The clinical reality of these military dispatches exposes a level of conflict that has been entirely scrubbed from the sanitised versions of our past.

While modern education presents a smooth transition of power in the East, the records found in the Foreign State Papers describe a brutal, protracted war of attrition against a formidable enemy.

Count Laurence Hofkirchen, the Master General of Field Ordnance, reports that he successfully broke a force of 4,000 Turks, Janissaries, and Tartars, a coalition that modern retellings rarely acknowledge as a unified front.

This was a total war designed to leave nothing behind.

Hofkirchen details the slaughter of 1,000 men and the capture of 2,500 prisoners, followed by the deliberate burning of their supply depot to ensure no possibility of recovery.

Despite being eight hours late for an encounter with another 12,000 Tartars moving toward Debreczin, Hofkirchen’s resolve to pursue them underscores that the Tartars were seen as an existential threat that required relentless hunting.

The cost of this campaign was high, with the imperial army losing officers and cavalry in the pursuit across the Danube.

These are not the notes of a minor skirmish; they are the records of a systematic military effort to physically remove a sovereign people and their infrastructure from the map.

By recording these events in the Archives of British Legations, the victors left a paper trail of a conflict that they eventually decided to omit from the broader historical narrative.

Paget to Nottingham ✉️

The diplomatic dispatches from Adrianople further expose a geopolitical landscape where Tartary’s status as a top-tier sovereign power was an undeniable fact of statecraft, despite how obscured this reality has become in the modern narrative.

While a previous record focused on the murder of the Cham’s son, this account from 1693 brings the Tartar cham back into the centre of high-stakes international relations.

During an audience with the Sultan and the Grand Vizier in March of that year, Lord Paget observed the sheer scale of the resources being poured into this alliance.

Not only was £120,000 paid out to the Janissaries, but significant presents were sent specifically to the Tartar Cham.

In return, the cham promised a formidable force of 30,000 men to accompany the Vizier on his next expedition.

This isn't the behavior of a minor chieftain or a fragmented tribe; this is the military mobilisation of a state power capable of providing tens of thousands of soldiers to dictate the outcome of European wars.

The Tartar Cham is addressed here with the same diplomatic weight as the Sultan or the Emperor, a recognised title for a recognised leader of a recognised country.

The records reveal an atmosphere of intense political machination, where French and German interests collided in an attempt to sway these Tartar resolutions.

The frantic nature of these embassies, and the failure of envoys like Heemskerck to even obtain a second audience, underscores that the Tartarian forces were a central pivot upon which the fate of the region turned.

By recording these solemn audiences and the massive payments in the Archives of British Legations, the victors left behind a fossilised record of a Tartary that was too powerful to ignore, yet eventually too inconvenient to remember.

Heemskerck to the King ✉️

This is the final reference for this evening's journey, marking a significant entry in the Archives of British Legations from March 1693.

These records place the Cham of the Tartars at the absolute centre of the quest for continental stability during a period of intense geopolitical friction.

While Lord Paget awaited his audience with the Sultan to offer peace between the Emperor and the Porte, he observed a fractured political landscape where the Tartar leadership held immense leverage.

Crucially, the Cham of the Tartars is identified alongside the Grand Vizier as being inclined to peace, positioning him as a primary decision-maker whose personal stance was vital to the resolution of the war.

This alignment for peace stood in direct opposition to the aga of the Janissaries, who remained under the influence of the French ambassador and pushed for continued conflict.

The fact that the Cham's personal inclination was a subject of such high-level intelligence, transmitted directly to the King, demonstrates that his specific will was a variable that could either stabilise or further destabilise the region.

The narrative in these documents illustrates a Tartary that was not a passive bystander, but a sophisticated political entity whose leadership navigated the complex machinations of European powers.

While military factions and legal advisers leaned toward testing the resolution of the allies, the Cham’s voice for peace carried significant weight in the state papers.

These records serve as a clear look at a sovereign power whose diplomatic choices once determined the fate of empires, documenting a reality that modern history has largely pushed to the margins.

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And so, dear reader, we shall reflect on what we have learned today about the archived history of Europe held in the British national archives.

We find ourselves standing before a silent, paper-strewn altar where the clinical ink of dispatches from 1693 reveals a ghost-map of a world we were never meant to navigate.

Today’s journey into the heart of the obscured, anchored by Folio 70 in this mornings article, exposes a geopolitical landscape that fundamentally contradicts the sanitised, linear narrative curated for our consumption.

While modern education paints the East as a primitive void, these records from Adrianople describe a Cham of the Tartars who sat at the absolute centre of high-stakes diplomacy, recognised as a sovereign peer to the Sultan and the Emperor alike.

The contradiction is a profound philosophical chasm.

We are taught that loyalty is an anchor and borders are fixed, yet we have seen through the general confusion of 1667 and 1674 how easily the state repurposes humanity.

Just as 12,000 Tartars were once absorbed into the Polish front-line military apparatus as a resource for survival, we see in 1693 that the Cham's personal inclination toward peace was the little compass by which the fate of empires was decided.

These are not just stories; they are the diplomatic receipts of a world that functioned under a hierarchy of power that has been meticulously buried under the silt of organised forgetting.

My compassion for the truth demands that we acknowledge this systematic erasure.

To witness the massive payments to the Tartar cham and his command of 30,000 men is to witness a reality too powerful to ignore, yet eventually too inconvenient for the victors to remember.

We refuse to be distracted by the public entertainments of the elite or the subversions of modern media.

Instead, we hold up these fragile folios, from the peace articles of Lord Sobieski to the intelligence reports transmitted to the King, as lanterns for the children of the future.

We do this so the children of the future may understand that what is now dismissed as a wacky theory was once the documented, sovereign reality of a world that stood at odds with what it turned into after it was gone.

If you find value in these deep dives into the archives, please know that donations are never necessary.

Your presence and engagement in unearthing these forgotten narratives are what I value above all else.

For those who do wish to contribute, any funds received go directly toward the procurement of further original documents and historical books to keep this journey moving forward.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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