Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken k's avatar
Ken k
4h

What makes things really interesting at this time is a book written by Arthur Koestler,a Jew himself,called The Thirteenth Tribe. This information wasn't apparently available to Medieval scholars during the time span of your books.

Would this information have made a difference is anyone's guess.

The Thirteenth Tribe (1976) by Arthur Koestler is a controversial work proposing that Ashkenazi Jews are not descended from ancient Israelites but are primarily descendants of the Khazars, a Turkic people who converted to Judaism in the 8th century and migrated to Eastern Europe. Koestler outlines the history of the Khazar Empire and argues their conversion shapes modern Jewish heritage.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Aaron Tarpley's avatar
Aaron Tarpley
3h

Jordan... your a ripe age to get into politics. We'll change your name to Daniel to protect your Family Lineage.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture