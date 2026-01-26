In recent years, conflict has intensified across the world.

Russia and Ukraine.

Palestine and Israel.

Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Alongside many others, some barely mentioned at all.

With each new crisis, we are encouraged to choose a side.

To align ourselves quickly and emotionally, often before we fully understand what we are seeing.

This reflex has been carefully conditioned.

It feels natural now, almost automatic.

But it is worth remembering that what we are shown is never the whole picture.

It is a framing.

A selection.

A story told from a particular vantage point.

Western media does not simply report events; it interprets them.

And that interpretation is shaped by political interests, cultural assumptions, and long-standing narratives about who is civilised, who is dangerous, and who is morally justified.

The techniques are subtle, refined over decades.

Through repetition, emphasis, omission, and imagery, the viewer is guided toward a conclusion without ever being told outright what to think.

This is not crude propaganda.

It is far more sophisticated than that.

In the UK, patterns of coverage often focus attention on particular communities, particular faces, and particular types of crime, while others receive less emphasis or are framed differently.

Over time, this creates associations in the public mind.

Not because they are accurate, but because they are familiar.

This is conditioning.

It shapes fear.

It shapes resentment.

And it directs anger away from governments and toward people.

At the same time, Britain, like many other countries, has experienced a sharp rise in immigration in recent years.

Infrastructure, housing, healthcare, and local services are increasingly strained.

Many citizens feel unheard, unsupported, and increasingly precarious in their own country.

When frustration grows under these conditions, it rarely remains abstract.

It looks for a target.

Government policies, asylum systems, and international agreements are complex, but they are rarely explained with the same care as they are implemented.

The result is a vacuum of understanding, quickly filled by media narratives that simplify blame and personalise systemic failure.

This is not accidental.

Nor is it new.

In recent years, proposals around digital identification, surveillance, and biometric systems have repeatedly surfaced in British political discourse.

Similar initiatives have been floated before, met with resistance, withdrawn, and later reintroduced in altered forms.

What history shows us is that major controls are rarely imposed during calm.

They are introduced during crisis, unrest, or fear, when the public is most willing to trade liberty for the promise of order.

When societies are divided, when tensions are high, when anger has been carefully cultivated, extraordinary measures begin to look reasonable.

We are already seeing a sharpening of religious and cultural fault lines.

Narratives that deliberately set Muslims against Christians, East against West, and the “civilised” against the “other” have moved from the margins into the mainstream.

They circulate openly now, amplified by conflict abroad and rhetoric at home.

This does not remain contained within national borders.

The hatred spills outward.

And at this particular moment in time, Palestine is bearing the weight of that spillover more than most.

I have encountered many people who sincerely believe that Palestine has no history.

That it is a recent invention.

That it was empty, undefined, or culturally insignificant before the modern era.

This belief did not arise by chance.

It is the product of decades of narrative erosion, omission, and selective memory.

Equally corrosive is the lingering assumption, often unspoken, that non-white peoples are somehow more prone to violence, chaos, or savagery.

History offers no support for this view.

Violence is not a racial trait.

It is a human one.

White, black, brown, every civilisation has blood on its hands.

Every people has been capable of cruelty and compassion in equal measure.

Skin colour does not determine anger.

Circumstance, fear, scarcity, and manipulation do.

Much of the anger we feel today is not spontaneous.

It is engineered.

Fed by headlines, images, repetition, and silence.

And crucially, it is optional.

We do not have to carry it.

Because one thing is always worth remembering:

Something appearing on the news does not make it true, complete, or honest.

So with that in mind, it’s time to step away from headlines and return to something far less malleable..

The record itself.

What follows is not opinion, speculation, or modern interpretation.

This evening, I will be sharing with you, curious mind, a collection of historical geography books.

Geographical dictionaries published between 1738 and 1815.

Four volumes, written by different authors, across different decades.

In every one of them, Palestine is named, defined, and described as a country.

Israel, however, is absent, as the modern state was not established until 1948, contrary to popular belief.

No ideology.

No erasure.

Simply a matter of geography and history, recorded as it was understood.

And now, we will let the books speak.

“Newsman’s Interpreter” by Laurence Echard (1738)

We begin with the earliest of our sources, compiled by Laurence Echard in 1738, a historian and scholar known for his careful approach to geography and history.

I also own a 1707 edition of this work, and the reference to Palestine is identical, showing remarkable continuity over three decades.

I’ve chosen to share the 1738 version here, as it provides a clear, concise entry, whereas the earlier edition stretches across two pages.

Echard’s work aims to describe countries, peoples, and cultures as they were understood at the time, offering a window into the geographical knowledge and perspectives of the early eighteenth century.

Echard describes Palestine as “a small but celebrated country of Asia”.

Bordered by Syria to the north, the deserts of Arabia to the east, Stony Arabia to the south, and the Mediterranean to the west.

He notes it as “the allotment of the Children of Israel”, referring to the land historically granted to them according to biblical tradition.

This term signifies more than territory; it marks a sacred inheritance, a homeland recognised in scripture, showing that Palestine has long-standing cultural, historical, and spiritual significance.

The modern invention of Israel in 1948, imposed as a political entity on this land, breaks with that continuity and with the biblical tradition, which recognised this specific territory as the historic homeland of the Children of Israel, Palestine itself.

Even under Ottoman rule, the country is acknowledged as a distinct and celebrated region, its presence recorded consistently across time.

This recognition underscores Palestine’s enduring identity, rooted in history, culture, and scripture, long before modern political claims reshaped the map.

“General Gazetteer” by Richard Brooks (1795)

Our next source comes from the late eighteenth century, compiled by a geographer and historian known for creating one of the most comprehensive global reference works of his time.

Brooke’s aim was to provide readers with clear, structured information about countries, cities, rivers, and peoples, drawing together knowledge from travelers, earlier scholars, and official records.

Like other works of the period, it reflects the understanding of the world as it was known then.

Offering to us modern readers precise descriptions, borders, and notable features that reveal how regions were perceived and recognised in history.

Brooks’ account of Palestine, compiled in 1795, echoes and expands on what Echard recorded decades earlier, showing the remarkable continuity of the region’s identity.

He describes it as a country of Turkey in Asia, “so called from the Philistines, who inhabited its coast”.

The very name, Palestine, therefore preserves the memory of one of the land’s earliest known peoples, a testament to its long and layered history.

Brooks further describes it as Judæa, named for the patriarch Judah, and as the Holy Land, reflecting both its biblical roots and its significance in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.

In the sacred texts, it is styled the Land of Canaan and the Promised Land, emphasising not only its spiritual significance but also its enduring recognition across generations.

This is a place whose identity has been acknowledged for millennia, far beyond modern political constructions.

Brooks carefully defines its geography:

To the north, Mount Lebanon separates it from Syria; to the east, the mountains of Seir divide it from Arabia Deserta; to the south, the deserts of Arabia Petraea; and to the west, the Mediterranean.

He highlights the fertility of the land, noting its abundance of corn, wine, and oil, and describing Jerusalem’s surrounding regions as mountainous yet productive, yielding honey, crops, and plentiful herds.

These are not abstract claims; they show a land rich in resources and sustained by generations of human cultivation, deeply tied to both its people and its history.

Taken together with Echard’s earlier record, Brooks’ description demonstrates a consistent recognition of Palestine as a defined, celebrated, and historically grounded country.

Its name, its people, its borders, and its culture endure clearly in these texts, long before any modern state called Israel ever appeared.

In reading these works, one sees that Palestinian history is neither accidental nor recent; it is continuous, recorded, and undeniable.

“New Universal Gazetteer” by Rev. Clement Cruttwell (1798)

At the close of the eighteenth century, Reverend Clement Cruttwell, a scholar and geographer, compiled one of the most detailed reference works of his time.

Drawing from travelers’ accounts, earlier gazetteers, and official records, he sought to provide clear, precise descriptions of countries, cities, rivers, and peoples.

Cruttwell’s work reflects the enlightened commitment to order and accuracy, preserving how regions were understood and recognised both geographically and historically.

Cruttwell’s account of Palestine, compiled in 1798, provides a rich and detailed picture of the country, further reinforcing the continuity noted by both Echard and Brooks.

He describes Palestine, also known as the Holy Land, as a province of Asia, bounded by the mountains of Antilibanus to the north, the Jordan River and the Dead Sea to the east, Arabia Petraea to the south, and the Mediterranean Sea to the west.

Its length and breadth vary, yet its identity as a distinct region is clear.

The description traces Palestine’s deep historical roots.

It encompasses the ancient land of Canaan, conquered by Joshua after Moses, and is called the Promised Land, granted by God centuries earlier to Abraham and his descendants.

Under Rehoboam, the land was divided into two kingdoms:

Judah, composed of the tribes of Judah and Benjamin.

And Israel, the ten other tribes.

After the Babylonian exile, it was recognised as three regions:

Judea, Samaria, and Galilee, divisions that remain recognisable today.

Cruttwell details major cities, from Jerusalem, the capital of Judea, to Nazareth in Galilee, and Nablouleh in Samaria.

He also highlights Palestine’s natural wealth and fertility:

Its plains produce corn, wine, and oil in abundance; its valleys and mountains yield honey, pasture, and diverse crops; it supports a variety of domestic and wild animals, as well as cotton, silk, tobacco, and aromatic herbs.

Even though parts of the country were less cultivated due to population movements and practical choices in agriculture, the land itself remains rich, fertile, and capable of sustaining generations of people.

This account underscores Palestine’s enduring identity, rooted in history, scripture, and culture.

Its name, borders, divisions, and productive land appear consistently across centuries, long before any modern state called Israel was established.

Modern claims to the land as a new creation directly contradict the historical, biblical, and geographic continuity preserved in these records.

Palestine was recognised, cultivated, and celebrated for millennia.

Its presence is undeniable.

“General Gazetteer” by Rev. Archibald Forbes (1815)

Our final source in this series comes from 1815, compiled by Reverend Archibald Forbes, a scholar and clergyman dedicated to cataloguing the world with clarity and precision.

Like his predecessors, Forbes drew upon travelers’ accounts, earlier gazetteers, and official records, aiming to provide an accurate and comprehensive picture of countries, cities, rivers, and peoples.

His work reflects the early nineteenth-century commitment to order, documentation, and historical awareness, preserving the way regions were understood at the time.

Through Forbes, we see not only the geography of the world, but also the continuity of recognition for lands like Palestine, recorded consistently and with care across generations.

Once again, Palestine is presented plainly and confidently as a country, named, bounded, and described without hesitation.

Reverend Archibald Forbes does not introduce a new interpretation, nor does he correct earlier writers.

He repeats what had already been long established.

The language, borders, fertility, and cultural identifiers mirror those found in the earlier gazetteers almost word for word.

A quiet but powerful continuity across nearly a century of scholarship.

Palestine is traced etymologically to the Philistines of the coast, biblically to the Land of Canaan and the Promised Land, historically to Judæa, and spiritually to the Holy Land, owing to its central place in the life of Jesus Christ.

These layered names are not contradictory; they coexist, each reflecting a different dimension of the same place.

Geography, scripture, and lived history overlap rather than compete.

Its borders are consistent with every previous reference: Mount Libanus to the north, the Jordan and Dead Sea to the east, Arabia Petræa to the south, and the Mediterranean to the west.

Jerusalem is again identified as the capital, its surrounding terrain described as rocky yet productive, sustaining herds, flocks, honey, wine, oil, and grain.

The emphasis is not on abstraction, but on continuity of land, cultivation, and habitation.

What is most revealing is what does not change.

Across Echard, Brooks, Cruttwell, and now Forbes, Palestine is never treated as a vague region or a temporary label.

It is a recognised country with history, borders, internal divisions, and economic life.

The confidence with which this is stated leaves little room for reinterpretation.

By contrast, the modern state of Israel does not appear in these works at all, not through exclusion or bias, but because it did not yet exist.

These authors were recording the world as it was understood in their own time.

Their agreement with one another, across decades and denominations, speaks to a stable geographical and historical consensus, one that sits uneasily with modern claims that attempt to retroactively reshape the past.

Here, the books do not argue.

They simply record.

And in doing so, they speak with a consistency that is difficult to dismiss.

And so we arrive at a poignant moment to reflect, dear reader.

What we have examined here is not opinion, nor ideology, nor modern grievance projected backward.

It is record.

Ink on paper.

Geography as it was understood, described, and agreed upon by scholars, clergy, and historians across centuries.

Again and again, through different authors, editions, and decades, the land is named plainly and without hesitation:

Palestine.

Not as a slogan.

Not as a provocation.

But as a place.

These books were not written to serve today’s arguments.

They predate them entirely.

Their authors had no stake in modern borders, no awareness of contemporary conflicts, no reason to distort the map.

They simply described the world as it appeared to them, and to their peers.

And in that world, Palestine existed as a recognised country, with boundaries, cities, divisions, agriculture, and deep religious significance.

This matters, because much of the modern discussion surrounding Palestine and Israel is framed as though history began in the mid-20th century.

As though what came before is vague, contested, or unknowable.

It is not.

The record is there, and it is remarkably consistent.

This is not to deny that Jewish history, scripture, and presence are woven deeply into the land.

Every one of these sources acknowledges that.

Judæa, the Promised Land, the inheritance of the Children of Israel, the setting of biblical history, all are named openly.

What is absent, however, is the modern nation-state of Israel, because it did not yet exist.

That absence is not hostile; it is chronological.

The modern state was created in 1948.

These books were written long before that moment.

To expect them to reflect a later political reality is to misunderstand what historical documents are for.

They do not retroactively adjust themselves to modern narratives.

They tell us what was understood at the time.

What many people have been misled about is not religion, but geography.

The idea that Palestine is a recent invention, or just a disputed label, collapses under even light scrutiny of pre-modern sources.

Palestine appears not once, but repeatedly, confidently, and without controversy.

It is not marginal in these texts; it is foundational.

And this is why the present moment feels so charged.

When history is flattened or selectively remembered, conflict becomes easier to justify.

When people are told that a land has no past, no name, no continuity, it becomes easier to erase its people in the present.

This work is not written to inflame, but to correct.

To remind.

To place the modern conversation back onto a longer timeline, where certainty gives way to humility.

Whatever one’s position on today’s politics, the historical record deserves to be seen clearly.

The past is not strange.

It is precise.

And it speaks, if we are willing to listen.

If you’ve found value in this work, and you wish to support the time, care, and research that goes into uncovering and preserving these records, you’re welcome to do so.

Donations are never expected, only appreciated.

They support the ongoing work of sourcing and safeguarding these books, so the record can remain visible, verifiable, and public.

Thank you for reading, and for taking history seriously.

