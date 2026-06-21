Alternative History

Alternative History

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ArtemisForestFairy's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy
10h

those Are good medicine herbs, for heaven knows how long Lobelia inflata was THE standard of care for asthma. I use it myself, as it is the most powerful muscle relaxant in the plant kingdom.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
bev neilly's avatar
bev neilly
3h

Goodday Jordan and all here. i noticed after reading your most recent post about the powers of the Water and mineral locating Rod that i cannot leave a comment in that posts comment section. Great post with lots to think on/reflect. thank you. Hope you are having a good day.

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