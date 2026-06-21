Long before our modern understanding of medicine became inextricably bound to petrochemistry, there existed a far gentler, far more human way of tending to the body.

Herbs, dear reader, those plants growing freely and in abundance across every corner of the earth; in the places you and I call home, and in almost every landscape you can imagine.

The guiding principle was beautifully simple, centuries ago.

If God in His wisdom permitted illness to enter the world, surely He had also placed the cure within it too.

Our ancestors held firm that those remedies were woven right into the fabric of growing things; a profound truth we have since been led to set aside, and eventually forget entirely.

Astringent, diuretic, expectorant, stimulant, anti‑spasmodic, these are but a few of the words used to describe how plants interact with our bodies; their reach and their influence stretch far beyond the narrow limits we are taught within today’s authorised narratives

Before the chemical revolution took hold, the world was not the sickly, perilous place history books would now have us believe.

From the days of Ancient Greece right through to the close of the Renaissance, knowledge rooted in plants served humanity faithfully for well over a thousand years.

Yet now we are pressed to accept that survival through all that time could only have been pure chance; nothing more than blind luck that our forebears were not wiped out entirely.

Petroleum‑based healthcare stepped forward promising a world restored, a world freed from what it labelled superstition.

But in exchange for that old way of seeing, we were given something very different:

a system that would have us accept, on the authority of men such as those within the Masonic circles, that it was right and wise to take infected matter from a diseased animal and place it directly into the bodies of our children

We moved from a humble, holistic view of life and healing into something altogether altered and corrupted.

Little by little, we were persuaded that introducing foreign, contaminated material into ourselves and those we love was not only safe; it was the only sensible path forward.

How easily we were led, dear reader.

How simple it seemed then to believe that taking material drawn from the ulcerated sores of a sick cow might somehow offer protection against smallpox.

History itself tells a clearer story.

Smallpox did not retreat because of these new interventions, it began to vanish precisely when society finally stopped casting its waste and filth into the very streets and waterways people relied upon.

As canals and rivers were cleared, as roads and settlements were freed from accumulating human refuse, health improved steadily and visibly.

The link between cause and effect is plain enough; one that hardly requires a degree to recognise.

Sanitation restored, health followed.

That was the true turning point; not the work of Dr Jenner or those who laid claim to his legacy.

There are facts you were never taught in school.

Take little James Phipps, the first child to receive Jenner’s inoculation; he went on to die of pulmonary consumption.

That was not enough to halt the experiment.

Worse still, Jenner’s own son also died, shortly after receiving his very first vaccination.

Textbooks remain silent on these details, dear reader.

Official records and charts from that era, when you finally locate them, often reveal a grim balance:

in many cases, more died following the procedure than survived it

Yet nowhere in standard education are these primary documents displayed, or even mentioned.

It is a good thing, then, that we meet here, curious mind; for there is nothing I enjoy more than drawing back the curtain on what should have been common knowledge all along.

Medicine is not some distant technicality; it is something vital to every single one of us.

Perhaps, then, it is only prudent that we reacquaint ourselves with how our ancestors understood and used nature’s pharmacy, and even more importantly, how they came to possess that knowledge in the first place.

Real understanding grows only when you trace an idea back to its beginning.

Take vaccination:

the world at large views it as settled science and safe practice

But spend even a short while looking past the official summaries, and you uncover the very facts I have just laid out before you.

Once you fully grasp that the figure celebrated as the father of vaccination lost his very first subject to illness, and later his own son, you begin to realise something far larger:

that the world you thought you understood; was never quite what you were told it was

The Model Botanic Guide to Health 📖

If you have been with this newsletter for any length of time at all, dear reader, you will recognise the volume pictured here; one I return to and share again and again.

In my eyes, it is nothing less than a treasure, set down upon paper almost as though guided by something far greater than ordinary intent.

It springs from the thoughtful, enquiring mind of Mr William Fox, and draws its wisdom from a long, noble lineage:

Hippocrates, Aesculapius, Thoth, Celsus, Galen, and many others whose names once stood as pillars of true medical knowledge

It is a work of immense, enduring worth.

I speak of it not only from study, but from experience; for it was this very book that freed me from a stubborn complaint I had carried.

I am not one to bestow blind trust upon every loud‑voiced seller of remedies; yet neither am I so closed‑minded as to refuse to put something to the test.

Over the course of the previous year and the one before that, I found myself troubled by a persistent cough, bringing up dark‑brown phlegm with every fit.

Whether by providence or chance, this text came into my hands.

Reading carefully, I found within its pages a decoction described precisely as suited to such a condition.

I prepared exactly what was set out; after just seven days of drinking that herbal infusion, the trouble had vanished completely, and as I write these words now, it has never returned.

Should it ever come back, I know exactly how to restore balance within my own body; the remedy is mine to call upon whenever needed.

Consider what the established route would have offered:

a doctor’s prescription for antibiotics or some other compound derived from the laboratory and the petrochemical industry

What I actually did was far simpler, I took two pints of water and simmered it down until reduced to one, steeping within it leaves of Mullein, Lobelia Inflata, and Horehound, alongside Marshmallow root; sweetened with raw honey, and drunk as a warm tea.

With this book as my guide, I became both my own physician and my own apothecary.

And note this, curious mind:

not one of those plants is rare or distant

They grow freely, abundantly, and close at hand; part of the very landscape we walk through daily.

I have wandered a little from the text itself, yet this small account serves perfectly to explain why I hold this work in such high regard, dear reader.

The introduction you see here, the foundation upon which this lesson is built, opens out into something far wider:

a true history of botanic and herbal medicine itself

It traces its origins back to ancient Egypt, where this science was cultivated, refined, and once known and respected across the whole civilised world.

Upon this single printed page, we meet a version of history almost entirely omitted from every modern textbook and official account.

Think back to the Greeks

They carved beauty out of marble; they shaped permanence into stone with such mastery that more than two thousand years later, we still stand before their creations and marvel.

If they could reach such heights in craft and design, does it not follow, curious mind, that the consciousness and capability of the people themselves were attuned to a higher, more harmonious state?

To conceive and execute forms of such perfect proportion, grace, and symmetry requires more than just skilled hands; it asks for strength of body, clarity of soul, and a deep connection to order and beauty itself.

Now turn your gaze to our own age, dear reader.

What do we build today?

We raise glass‑clad rectangles and call them architecture; we celebrate sharp edges, hard lines, and shadowed corners, naming the style brutalism as if it were a virtue.

Everything is designed first and foremost for function, and in doing so, it almost entirely disregards that innate, universal longing for beauty written deep within every human heart.

Draw the parallel directly into medicine and how we care for ourselves.

Our ancestors worked in partnership with the plants the Creator placed within their reach, and look at what they built alongside it:

a world rich in art, philosophy, culture, and enduring achievement

We, by contrast, lean heavily upon synthetic compounds and materials foreign to the natural order.

The result is plain to see:

chronic illness rises steadily in every nation

more children are born with health challenges and vulnerabilities than at any point in record‑keeping

we have reached a point of such deep confusion that boys are taught to believe they are girls, girls are told they are boys, and for those even further adrift, the world encourages them to identify as cats, dogs, or anything else that does not align with the simple truth of their creation

Do you see clearly now, dear reader?

The whole order has been turned upside down.

From a foundation of honesty, transparency, and shared truth; qualities that gave earlier generations the clarity and strength to craft works of timeless perfection, we have slipped into an era defined by concealment and calculated deception.

And when truth is hidden, even the most basic principles of common sense begin to fade, leaving us groping in the half‑light of what remains.

Here upon these pages, dear reader, we stand face‑to‑face with what feels rare in our world:

an honest, sincere account of the history of botanic medicine

Its foundation is compassion; that deep, natural impulse to lift our fellow human being out of sickness and restore them once more to harmony with the living order.

And in doing so, it holds up a mirror to the very world we inhabit today.

Consider our present age:

a world where the telephone is reached for before almost anything else; where every event, every encounter, every moment must be captured and recorded

Only last week in Ireland, a violent attack unfolded, a stranger attempting to take a life.

Those who first witnessed it did not rush forward to help; their hands went straight to their phones.

Assistance was not the thought uppermost in their minds; nor was simple decency.

Instead, the driving impulse was to film, to capture, and soon after to share that grotesque spectacle as content for others to consume.

I recall something similar from more than ten years ago, back when I still lived with my parents.

One night I was woken by a heavy, sharp sound from across the road.

There stood a shop, one well‑known and loved in our district, and it was being broken into.

I ran at once to tell my father, certain we would go out and see what could be done.

When we stepped outside, we found every neighbour gathered at the end of their driveways.

They stood watching, holding up devices, filming, doing nothing more than staring as though it were a performance laid on for their amusement.

This was a business that had served the community faithfully for over a century, yet those who relied upon it could not summon the will to step in and defend it when it needed them most.

Once again I seem to wander from the text itself, curious mind, yet these small stories serve as clear windows through which we may see just how profoundly the new world differs from the old.

Compassion has been traded away for something far colder; readiness to defend what is good has been replaced by a habit of turning away or denying what is happening.

These are dangerous times indeed to offer blind trust to the established authority, an establishment that has ceased to hold your true welfare at its heart.

Returning to what William Fox sets down here:

we are given a rich, detailed tracing of where this healing art began

Curiously, it rises alongside the very first records of civilisation itself; almost as though health and history were two faces of one and the same coin.

Even within the great empire of Rome, the pattern holds true.

We read of Galen, a man of immense knowledge and skill, who found himself pushed to the margins, criticised, and set aside.

Only when every other approach had failed and all other resources were exhausted did they turn back toward him.

They had isolated him; yet when they had run out of their own ideas, they were forced to make use of his.

Where others could not heal, Galen succeeded; and in the end, despite years of struggle and neglect, he passed away honoured and celebrated across the known world.

Is it not a sorrowful truth, dear reader?

Even back then, people driven by self‑interest, ignorance, greed, and prejudice were entirely certain they knew better, and the story always plays out in much the same way.

One who holds the truth lives in opposition and strife until the moment comes when that truth can serve their purpose.

Only then do they shift their stance and pretend they always saw its worth.

And do not mistake it for something belonging only to the past.

This habit, assuming you alone hold the full picture, believing you know more than those who have studied and proven, springs straight from the soil of ego.

It seems it is a flaw woven deep, an age‑old recurring thread within the human experience.

The introduction draws toward its close by describing the slow crumbling of Rome itself; and hand‑in‑hand with it, the fading of learning, science, and medicine.

We are taught that when an empire falls, so too does the knowledge it carried, washed away naturally in the chaos.

But here is where deeper questions begin to stir.

There are long‑standing inquiries and theories suggesting Rome may never truly have fallen in the way we are told.

If that is so, then the progress and wisdom were not lost by accident or through disorder; they were set aside, guarded, and kept back by design.

The text itself makes this plain:

whatever fragments of understanding survived the turmoil were deliberately gathered, concealed, and held close by priests, monks, and the clergy of the church; both religious and secular

And so a question arises naturally:

if Rome did not vanish or dissolve, what exactly did it transform into?

One of the most compelling lines of thought points directly toward the Vatican.

When you look again at who it was that collected, guarded, and controlled these precious pages and fragments, you find they belonged to the very structure that continued unbroken.

It is a striking, thought‑provoking possibility, and reading carefully between the lines of this old book lends subtle but powerful weight to a reality that history books simply refuse to acknowledge.

On these pages, Dr Robinson points out something very obvious, dear reader, yet something the history books carefully skip over.

Knowledge wasn’t burned or lost forever when times changed; it was simply held back, kept out of sight, until the grip loosened enough for it to creep back out.

And when it did return, notice what those serious men did.

They didn’t invent everything fresh they went straight back to the oldest, soundest foundations:

Hippocrates, Celsus, Galen

They knew where truth lived.

Then look exactly where the whole thing turned, and mark this well, curious mind.

Paracelsus is celebrated as a great revolutionary; read between these lines and you meet a man driven entirely by ego.

He burned the books that contained centuries of tested wisdom, shouted that he knew better, and apparently died young, despite claiming he held the secret to endless life.

This could well be an alchemical riddle, dear reader, and interestingly enough, history records that many of those who walked this path of alchemical mastery were said to meet their end far too young.

This is the figure we are told to thank for introducing harsh minerals and poisons into the human body; and his system is the one that survived, grew, and eventually took over completely.

Not because it worked better, but because it suited the direction they intended to go.

Even when real progress was being made; Harvey, Bacon, Sydenham, notice the pattern repeats itself.

Sydenham set out rules so simple and honest they cannot be argued with:

describe exactly what happens, then find the one true way to fix it

Did his students follow that?

No, they buried it under mountains of complicated theories, abstract nonsense, and systems that existed only on paper.

They stopped looking at the sick person and started worshipping their own ideas.

Sound familiar?

And here is the most vital lesson written right here, dear reader, the one that explains everything.

Dr Brown, a man trained inside the very system; realised eventually that he had to throw every bit of it away and start again.

Ask yourself:

why that would be necessary?

Because the teaching itself was built wrong, it started from false assumptions, so every step after that led further away from truth.

When he finally looked directly at nature instead of textbooks, he saw it instantly:

health = strength

sickness = lack of strength

Everything follows from that single plain fact, and it completely destroys the method we have been taught.

If trouble comes from weakness, attacking, cutting, or poisoning the body is madness; you are only making the weakness worse.

Dr Rush made the distinction crystal clear; and this is the sentence they removed from every modern medical textbook you will ever open.

Weakness is NOT a disease.

Treating the symptom as the cause is the oldest trick in the book; and the one that keeps you dependent forever.

Notice where Dr Rush traces it all back to, dear reader; he does not begin with complicated chemistry or invented systems.

He begins exactly where life itself began; with breath, spirit, and the vital force moving through every part.

Everything that we are; body, mind, and spirit, is set in motion and kept going by that same living power.

It is simple and it is complete.

Naturally it caused absolute chaos inside the schools that preferred their own clever theories above plain truth.

And then, out of all that confusion, came Dr Thomson.

Look closely at what is written here; he was not schooled in universities or lecture halls, his education was what they call the school of adversity, tested hard, proven in difficulty, guided by something far more reliable than textbooks.

What he did was take the tangled mess medicine had become and hammer it straight back onto one solid foundation:

follow nature’s laws and use nature’s remedies

He lays it out in terms so clear even a child could grasp them, and yet the whole profession acts as if it is some dangerous secret.

Everything is made of four elements.

Earth and water form the solid parts; air and fire make up the subtle, moving forces.

Health exists when these are held in perfect balance and flow freely through the whole frame.

When that balance shifts or movement stops, sickness comes.

It really is that plain.

If trouble comes from obstruction or blocked flow, then the cure is never to attack, cut, or poison.

You spread warmth and life force outward; heat is life; cold and stillness are death.

There is one general cause behind all illness, and therefore one guiding principle of remedy.

Whatever supports the inner heat and directs it to carry trouble toward the surface will restore order and save the patient.

Everything else works against the design.

And look at the confidence written here over a century ago; it reads almost like a promise or a prophecy.

They state plainly that this theory and its results have stood the test of long practice; leaving the success of it for ordinary people to judge.

They truly believed the botanic system was destined to revolutionise the whole medical world, and they asked every reader to lend their own labour toward that end.

It will rise brighter and stronger than it did in the days of Hippocrates and Galen, they wrote.

It will pass through every trial, every attack, and every attempt to crush it; just like gold refined seven times in fire.

You know as well as I do, dear reader, that truth behaves exactly like that.

It does not vanish under persecution, it only becomes purer and more valuable.

In the country I call home, that same clear teaching was carried forward by Dr Coffin, the man who brought it here and made it known widely.

History records that he dried many tears and brought joy back to heavy hearts.

Names like his are remembered with gratitude by ordinary folk long after the loud voices of the establishment have faded away.

The author tells us he will go deeper into Thomson’s work and life from this point; you and I both know exactly why that matters.

This is not just old history; it is the blueprint that was deliberately pushed aside, hidden, and replaced, but never destroyed.

And he closes this introduction with words that fit perfectly for us too, for anyone who seeks truth, stands by it, and keeps going despite every difficulty:

Let us, then, be up and doing

With a heart for any fate:

Still achieving, still pursuing,

Learn to labour, and to wait

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And so, dear reader, as we close today’s discussion, we find ourself with some questions to ponder.

If these principles were laid out so plainly, tested in practice, and proven to work where complicated systems failed:

why were they slowly edged out, buried, and treated almost as if they never existed at all?

Why was knowledge that belongs to everyone taken away and locked behind doors we were never meant to open?

We have seen how simple truths can be turned upside down, how men who spoke plainly were set aside, and how theories built only on paper were given the power to rule over life itself.

We have also seen that truth does not disappear when it is ignored.

It waits, and it survives, until someone is willing to look again.

Everything we have traced here shows us there never needed to be such deep division between what is natural and what is taught.

There never needed to be such a wide gap between those who know and those who suffer.

The answers were written down clearly more than a century ago, and they were written for ordinary people to understand.

That is perhaps the most important lesson of all.

When something is true it does not need to be complicated, and it certainly does not need to be kept secret.

It only needs to be remembered, and used.

We leave these pages then with the same spirit found in the old words we read earlier; ready to keep seeking, ready to keep testing, and ready to wait while the truth slowly makes its way back into the light.

Support of any kind is not required, and certainly never expected.

Your presence here and the fact that you follow along and think these things through alongside me means more than anything else.

If however you choose to contribute voluntarily, every single amount goes directly toward one purpose:

tracking down original editions, procuring rare texts, and gaining access to archives and collections that remain out of easy reach

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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