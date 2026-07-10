It is truly remarkable what lies waiting to be unearthed within the pages of old books, dear reader, and quite often, the price of such treasures is surprisingly modest.

I suspect, however, that only a small minority of people truly find joy in reading, and subsequently curating, the publications of our shared past.

Yet, curious mind, I have noted that these prices have been steadily climbing over the last two years.

Coming from a motor background, it was common knowledge that most vintage machines appreciate simply because they are rare and enduring; artifacts of a bygone era.

I suspect the same applies to old books; they are no longer in production, and those that remain are the only ones left in existence.

There will soon come a time when I shall digitise and share the many volumes I have collected; for this endeavour is made possible entirely through your generous support, dear reader.

So then, curious mind, this evenings lesson will be an intriguing one.

It is a period-correct release regarding medicine, yet it contains an incredibly fascinating, and revealing, discussion regarding the practice of inoculation.

But before we begin, curious mind, I must point out that the publishing house chosen by the author was owned by a Freemason.

He was a man named William Smellie, the so-called master printer, who is also credited with editing the very first Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Furthermore, the author of the text we are about to examine learned his medical trade under two doctors at the University of Edinburgh:

Dr. William Cullen and Dr. John Gregory

You guessed it, dear reader; both were Freemasons as well.

While the author himself may not have worn the apron, it is not difficult to see how he was influenced and positioned to inject pro-vaccination propaganda into what was otherwise framed as herbal literature.

Now, with our preamble settled, curious mind, let us cast our gaze over the evidence you have helped me bring to light.

The volume before us is an edition of Domestic Medicine; or, The Family Physician, dear reader, a work authored by the Scottish physician William Buchan.

First published in 1769, it was intended to serve as a comprehensive guide for the common person, aiming to bring medical knowledge out of the restricted domain of the professional physician and into the household.

While the original edition of this influential work dates to 1769, the copy in my possession is a later edition, though its exact origins remain obscured by the fact that the initial pages have been lost to time and the front cover has long since detached from the spine.

By demystifying health, Buchan sought to empower families to manage their own ailments through diet, hygiene, and herbal remedies, ostensibly reducing their reliance on the expensive and often dubious interventions of the established medical guild.

However, when we scrutinise the text; such as this page regarding Absinthium (common wormwood), we see the clinical precision of the era transitioning into the analytical language of the laboratory.

While the book claims to be a tool for the common person, the inclusion of such detailed chemical breakdowns, complete with percentages of bitter extractive matter and nitrate of potassa, reveals a subtle shift in focus.

The authority of the natural, traditional herb is being gradually subsumed by the language of the chemist, setting the stage for a medical philosophy that prioritises synthetic measurement over traditional wisdom.

This framing is vital to our investigation, curious mind.

As we noted, the editorial and printing environment surrounding Buchan’s work was deeply entwined with the influential figures of the Scottish Enlightenment, including William Smellie and medical luminaries like William Cullen and John Gregory.

By placing the authority of scientific chemistry alongside the seemingly benign advice of a family physician, the medical establishment created a platform to introduce more radical theories, such as state-mandated inoculation, under the guise of trusted, domestic guidance.

It is within this transition, where the household manual begins to speak the language of the laboratory, that the seed of the modern medical mandate was planted.

We are looking at the mechanism by which the public was prepared to accept institutional intervention, conditioned to believe that their health was best managed not by nature or personal sovereignty, but by the expertise and chemical formulas of a centralised guild.

Let us delve deeper into how this specific text bridges the gap between the humble herb garden and the cold, unyielding machinery of the state.

The narrative takes a dark turn here, curious mind, as we step into the section dedicated to the Vaccine or Cow-Pox.

The text shifts from the botanical to the ideological, framing the cow-pox as a remarkable and important phenomenon in the history of nature.

It cobbles together reports from Göttingen and oral traditions from Cork to manufacture a sense of universal legitimacy, ultimately placing the weight of its argument on the shoulders of figures like Dr . Jenner.

The text attempts to anchor its authority by invoking the late Dr. Buchan himself, asserting that the benefits of inoculation could only be realised by making the practice general.

This is the pivot, curious mind:

the moment the focus shifts from the individual's well-being to the mandate of the collective

When the author addresses the adversaries of this new practice, the tone drops the facade of medical inquiry and turns to open mockery.

They recount the testimony of Dr. Rowley, who courageously stood before a committee of the House of Commons to detail the disastrous circumstances and physical suffering, including abscesses and scrofula, that followed in the wake of this inoculation.

Rather than addressing these harms, the book dismisses Dr. Rowley’s warnings as inconsistent and fallacious, mocking his concerns by likening them to a hysterical fear of growing ox-like countenances or horns.

It is a chilling display of rhetoric.

The text explicitly admits that the procedure does not work in all cases and fails to prevent infection for many.

Yet, it declares this failure to be no solid objection to the practice at all.

You see, the individual child is no longer the priority, curious mind; they are just the fodder for a general experiment.

They were conditioning the public to ignore the evidence of their own eyes, demanding that they prioritise the dogma of the guild over the health of the family.

The transition from the herb garden to the laboratory was not about progress; it was about securing the power to enforce compliance, regardless of the cost.

The text continues its crusade, dear reader, by employing a clever, and frankly manipulative, false equivalence.

It attempts to normalise the failures of vaccination by comparing them to the occasional failure of traditional remedies, like the Peruvian bark in treating ague or mercury in treating Lues Venerea.

By framing vaccine failure as a simple uncommon peculiarity or a result of unskilful management, the author seeks to inoculate the practice itself against any genuine critique.

The narrative then leans heavily on the Report of the Medical Council of the Royal Jennerian Society, a document clearly designed to whitewash the controversy.

Through this report, the Committee systematically dismisses every concern raised by critics, branding reports of illness and failure as unfounded or grossly misrepresented or erroneously stated.

It is a textbook example of institutional self-exoneration, curious mind; the governing body investigates itself, finds no fault in its own creation, and effectively labels all dissent as perverse and disingenuous.

Notice the recurring tactic of shifting the blame onto the individual.

If a patient suffered, it was because the vaccinator was unskillful or the vaccination was performed in a negligent manner.

If the vaccine didn't take, it was because the observer was wholly unacquainted with the history of the procedure.

By creating an environment where only the initiated are competent to decide what constitutes a successful vaccination, the establishment effectively shielded itself from any accountability for the disastrous circumstances they initially tried to ignore.

The logic is circular and suffocating:

the practice is perfect, and any evidence to the contrary is simply evidence that you are doing it wrong

The committee uses these final declarations, dear reader, to erect a legalistic shield, admitting that cases of small-pox have occurred in the vaccinated, yet swiftly neutralising the weight of those failures by labelling them as deviations from the ordinary course of nature.

They rely on the sheer scale of the practice, citing the immense number of vaccinated individuals in the Army and Navy; to overwhelm specific reports of harm, ultimately dismissing any lingering evidence of illness as the result of neglect or personal prejudices against the procedure.

By insulating themselves in this way, the Council ensures the practice remains untouchable, concluding with a solemn Declaration that their collective experience proves the benefits of vaccination are incalculable.

This pivot from defensive reportage to prescriptive mandate marks the arrival of the Instructions for Vaccine Inoculation.

The reader is no longer being offered medical counsel; they are being issued instructions.

It is stated that an accurate knowledge of the signs of infection and the progress of the vaccine vesicle is essential to the success of the procedure, effectively placing the burden of monitoring and certifying the success of the state’s intervention onto the practitioner.

As the text begins to describe the physical manifestation of the vaccine, the small red spot with a degree of elevation which may be felt, the focus shifts entirely to the procedural, training the observer to verify that the state's mandate has been properly performed on the human body.

The text now descends into the granular, almost industrial minutiae of the procedure, curious mind, obsessing over the precise physical lifecycle of the vaccine vesicle.

It treats the human body as a controlled environment, detailing how the lesion should appear, from its initial light pink hue to its transformation into a mahogany-colored scab, with the clinical detachment of a quality-control report.

By establishing these rigid, visual benchmarks for what constitutes success, dear reader, the authors create a narrow path for the practitioner to follow, where any variation is immediately flagged as suspect.

The focus quickly pivots to the categorisation of Spurious Pustules, anomalous reactions that do not conform to the expected aesthetic of the vaccine.

Here, the rhetoric is particularly revealing; rather than acknowledging that these might be legitimate, adverse reactions, the text dismisses them as failures of the process itself.

If the vesicle is too soft, the colour is off, or the scab is wrong, the fault is redirected toward the rude and unskilful methods of the practitioner or improper handling of the lancets.

This creates a rigid feedback loop:

when the vaccine succeeds, the system claims the victory; when it causes harm or manifests strangely, the system blames the operator

The final portion of these instructions transitions into the logistics of preserving and conveying the vaccine matter, treating it as a commodity to be harvested, dried on glass, or trapped in ivory instruments to exclude the air.

The human element has been completely stripped away, replaced by a technical manual that prioritises the continuity and purity of the vaccine matter over the lived experience of the patient.

The narrative now deepens its industrialisation of medicine, dear reader, meticulously detailing the logistical challenges of preserving and conveying vaccine matter.

The text treats the contagion as a tangible commodity, describing how to store it on threads, inside quills, or on specialised ivory instruments designed to exclude air.

This transition highlights a shift from personal health care to a standardised, regulated process where the efficacy of the vaccine relies on the precise mechanical handling of the matter by the practitioner.

The instructions further delineate the Modes of Inoculation, specifying exactly where on the body the intervention should occur, typically the upper arm, and dictating the physical technique of the lancet strike to ensure the virus is successfully lodged in the wound.

This prescriptive approach even extends to the patient's wardrobe, with warnings to avoid tight sleeves or friction that might cause extensive inflammation or ulceration

By framing these precautions as essential, the authors maintain their strategy of shifting blame for complications onto the patient or the operator, rather than the procedure itself.

The manual concludes its medical guidance by addressing potential constitutional symptoms, such as chills, thirst, or fever.

While it dismisses these as slight and transient, it provides a rigorous protocol for Medical Treatment should the site of the inoculation turn into a foul and obstinate sore.

The suggested remedies include applications of aqua lythargyri acetati or cerussa acetata, and even the use of nitrated quicksilver or lunar caustic for deep ulceration.

Throughout these pages, the language remains firmly clinical, treating the human body as a site of managed biological activity.

The final paragraphs reaffirm the perfect security of the practice, insisting that any doubts be resolved by simply repeating the operation.

It is a system that effectively seals itself off from failure; by asserting that the advantages of vaccine inoculation are now fully ascertained, the text demands complete compliance, portraying any lingering issues as mere technical errors that can be solved with more precision, more medicine, and more repetition.

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And so, dear reader, quite the revealing lesson this evening, and we must reflect.

We have journeyed through the sterile, calculated language of the nineteenth century, tracing the birth of a cold, mechanical orthodoxy that learned, early on, how to silence the grieving and sanitise the catastrophic.

We see it laid bare in these yellowed pages:

the blueprint for an institution that places its own preservation above the sanctity of the human frame

a machine that defines success not by the vitality of the person, but by the proper appearance of a vesicle

the standardised response of a system that demands we ignore the evidence of our own eyes

It is a haunting inheritance.

We are living in the shadow of that very mechanism, expanded now into an industrial, global titan that brushes aside the sudden silence of a young heart, the inexplicable fraying of a life in its prime, and the cruel acceleration of illness that ravages the body with a ferocity we are told not to name.

We see the patterns repeating:

the same dismissals, the same desperate attempts to categorise the tragic as rare or coincidental

The same cruel demand that we trust the procedure while the cost is paid in the currency of our own kind.

How chilling it is to recognise that we have been here before, trapped in a loop where the system is never wrong, only the people are; either too unskillful to perform the task, or too unlearned to comprehend the incalculable benefits they are being forced to accept.

The world we inhabit now is one where the dignity of the individual has been subsumed into a data set, where health is no longer a personal sovereignty but a matter of state-regulated compliance.

We watch, heartbroken and heavy, as the youth, those who should be our dawn, are struck down in their vigor, and the authorities offer only the same hollow, bureaucratic defenses that were printed in 1769.

This is the end of the road we were steered onto centuries ago, dear reader.

It is a world stripped of its humanity, where the machinery of intervention has outpaced our ability to mourn, and where questioning the orthodoxy is branded as heresy against the public good.

As we hold these old books in our hands and feel the chill of history, we realise that the coldness we fight against today was not born in our time, but was carefully cultivated, watered, and grown by those who convinced themselves that they were the sole arbiters of life and death, and that every soul lost was simply a price worth paying for their own perfect, sterile design.

Regarding our journey through these texts, please know that your presence and engagement are valued above all else.

Donations are never expected or necessary.

Should you ever feel moved to contribute, please understand that every fund is directed solely toward the procurement of rare, historical volumes like the one we have been examining together this evening.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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