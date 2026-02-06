As you may have already noticed, my account vanished on Wednesday night.

Suspended.

Again.

The second time in a month, accused of phishing, again.

For clarity, phishing is the fraudulent practice of impersonating a person or company in order to deceive others into revealing personal or financial information.

I do not believe for a moment that anyone is pretending to be me to scam people, nor am I doing anything of the sort myself.

We could spend all day speculating about why this keeps happening.

I won’t.

I’m not here to argue, complain, or plead my case.

I’m here to do what I’ve always done, to help you, dear reader, witness and understand some of the world’s deeper complexities.

From historic creatures and ancient geography, to forgotten cosmologies, occult traditions, and other subjects long pushed to the margins.

More recently, I’ve also begun addressing modern issues through a historical lens, vaccines as they were once understood, or Palestine as it appears in centuries-old geographical dictionaries, where the word Israel, as a state, does not yet exist (as it was invented in 1948).

I’ve been on this platform for four months now, since the 29th of September 2025.

Interestingly, these suspensions only began once I started touching more contemporary and sensitive topics.

Perhaps that observation explains everything.

Perhaps it means nothing at all.

I don’t know.

Being removed from platforms is not new to me.

Banned from Facebook seven times.

Banned from TikTok three times.

Suspended here twice.

This, it seems, is the cost of being outspoken in a world that increasingly rewards passivity and enforces conformity.

I cannot live that way.

And I will not live that way.

I won’t sit quietly while I still have the ability to speak.

I’ve been blessed, for reasons beyond my understanding, with articulation, a restless mind, and a fire that refuses to cool.

I intend to use what I’ve been given with conviction.

But let me be clear:

I am not here to tell you what to believe.

My work does not exist to replace one doctrine with another.

It exists to make you think.

To make you question.

To make you wonder.

To make you ask why.

We, as humans, possess something rare:

Choice.

Free will.

The capacity for rational thought.

Whether we are alone in that capacity or not, it is being steadily eroded.

Repetition replaces reasoning. Media replaces reflection.

Ideas are absorbed subconsciously until they feel inevitable.

That is the modern condition.

Consumerism.

Capitalism.

Ideology.

And, increasingly, control.

Our liberties are not taken in one violent act, they are softened away, quietly, piece by piece.

Speech first becomes regulated, then discouraged, then punished.

In Britain today, people can be arrested for words written online.

Incitement, racism, or criticism of the state are the usual justifications.

I do not condone violence, and I reject harm outright, but the principle remains:

The ability to speak freely is being narrowed.

Reports suggest that around 12,000 people were arrested for social media posts in Britain in 2023, rising to roughly 13,000 in 2024.

Figures for the following year are not yet available.

This is freedom lost.

Make no mistake.

And yet, despite everything, I find myself here again, permitted, for reasons unknown to me, to write to you once more.

So let us not dwell in bitterness.

Let us instead do what our ancestors did so well.

Let us step back.

Let us slow down.

Let us listen.

With the noise of the present moment set aside, let us turn the clock back and sit quietly with the words of those who came before us.

And as our thoughts soften and our minds open, let us return, just for a while, to older ways of seeing.

Let us wander through the pages of history, and invite ourselves to learn more about the nature of our world.

Opvs Mathematicvm Octolibros

“Opvs Mathematicum Octolibros” by Johannes Taisnier (1583)

At the heart of today’s discussion lies a historic masterpiece, bearing the Latin title:

Opvs Mathematicvm octo libros complectens

In English:

A Mathematical Work Comprising Eight Books.

This book was published in 1583, and it was written by a man named Johannes Taisnier.

In his lifetime, he was trained as a jurist, mathematician, musician, poet, and physician.

A man shaped by a world that had not yet fractured knowledge into neat, modern categories.

Taisnier sets out to do something that already felt controversial in his own lifetime.

He sought to organise, defend, and clearly define how certain forms of knowledge were meant to be used, and just as importantly, how they were not meant to be abused.

The eight books cover what we would today call palm reading (chiromancy), physiognomy, and astrology.

But to read those words with modern assumptions would be to miss the point entirely.

Taisnier is explicit from the outset:

This is not magic, not superstition, not fatalism, and not divination in the sense of surrendering human will.

He repeatedly insists that these disciplines belong to natural philosophy, the careful observation of nature, the body, and the heavens, and that they operate within firm boundaries.

The stars do not command.

The hand does not decree.

The future is not fixed.

What exists instead are inclinations, tendencies, conditions, and signs, all of which may be resisted, altered, or corrected through reason, medicine, prayer, and choice.

This distinction matters.

Taisnier spends considerable effort rejecting the idea that humans are enslaved by fate.

He cites theologians, philosophers, and even biblical figures to argue that foreknowledge does not abolish free will, and that God’s sovereignty is not threatened by man’s capacity to observe patterns in creation.

The heavens, in this view, are instruments, not tyrants.

Much of the book is practical in nature.

The hand is treated as a record of constitution and experience.

The face reflects temperament.

The heavens influence cycles, seasons, and bodily conditions, particularly in matters of health.

The emphasis is often preventative rather than prophetic, recognising weakness before illness takes hold, recognising risk before harm arrives.

What makes this work especially striking is the author’s honesty.

Taisnier openly acknowledges the danger of this knowledge, not because it is false, but because it is easily misunderstood, mocked, or weaponised.

He warns against public prognostication, speaks of envy and persecution, and repeatedly defends himself against critics who attack without reading.

His book is framed almost as a thing that must be protected, by patrons, by careful language, and by restraint.

This is not the voice of a liar.

It is the voice of someone aware that the ground beneath him is shifting.

And so, before we read these pages through modern eyes, it is worth pausing.

What you are about to see is not an attempt to predict destiny, nor to replace faith with stars or hands.

It is an attempt to understand how earlier generations believed the future could be viewed, partially, conditionally, and always under the authority of reason, will, and God.

With that in mind, let us begin where Taisnier himself begins.

Translation:

“The Most Complete Work on Chiromancy, in Eight Books,

adorned with almost innumerable ideal figures of the hands and of physiognomy, together with other illustrations.

Within these pages is contained everything pertaining to chiromancy, physiognomy, and natural astrology, brought to its highest perfection, along with the true principles concerning the faces of the signs, and related matters.

Written by Johannes Taisnier of Hainaut, a distinguished man, Doctor of Law, crowned poet, accomplished musician, and scholar of many disciplines.

Having first cast aside the detestable vanities of magical arts, which are diabolical rather than divine or natural, and rejecting the superstitions that claim all future events occur by fatal necessity, denying human free will under the influence of the stars, these errors are here openly refuted.

For astrology, chiromancy, and physiognomy, when rightly understood, do not diminish the goodness of divine generosity, but instead proclaim it. God, the supreme craftsman, through celestial bodies and elemental forces, continually brings forth new things into the world: minerals, plants, animals, and human beings, generating all according to natural order and instinct.

Through the disturbances of the air, the changing of seasons, and the motions of the heavens, signs of future events are revealed to humanity, which bears the divine image. Into humankind God has breathed something of Himself, granting the ability to foresee what may come, not as something absolutely fixed or inevitable, but as events more likely to occur than not.

For this reason, among the ancients, Noah, and after him the patriarchs and Moses, as testified by Josephus and Berosus of Chaldea, were not ignorant of celestial disciplines. Josephus affirms that Abraham taught astrology to the Egyptians, having himself received this knowledge through divine instruction.

By observing the beginnings of seasons, celestial signs, and the order of the heavens, these early figures discerned future events across the course of the year, and were thus regarded as participants in divine understanding.

Concerning the universal Flood, Moses himself bears witness. Through mathematical reasoning, he demonstrates the influence of the stars, their aspects and conjunctions, especially the great conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter in Cancer, which stood in the heavens at that time. This configuration occurred, according to calculation, 279 days, 248 hours, and 9 additional hours before the Flood, as illustrated in the accompanying celestial figure and diagram.

From these constellations one may easily compute, through arithmetic, the foundational heavenly pattern at the beginning of the world, though such matters are not readily grasped by the unlearned. For this reason, I have added both mathematical figures and numerical calculations, so that these principles may be understood with greater clarity.

And now, let us return to Noah, the father of many nations, whom the Chaldeans and Egyptians alike recognized as a learned man, and from him return once more to the study of natural theology.”

This page alone contains more intellectual honesty than most modern summaries of the past.

Before Taisnier even begins to teach, he feels compelled to draw a line.

He speaks openly of diabolical magical arts, not as fantasy, not as folklore, but as something that must be consciously separated from what he is about to present.

This alone should give us pause.

Magic, in the modern imagination, has been flattened into superstition, illusion, or fiction.

Yet here it appears as a real category of practice, one so serious that it must be rejected before true knowledge can be approached.

This is not the language of myth. It is the language of discernment.

Taisnier is careful to draw another important distinction, because many in his time believed astrology meant destiny.

He does not believe the stars permanently govern our lives.

Instead, the stars describe patterns and influences, while our choices remain our own.

The heavens, in his understanding, do not enslave humanity, they inform it.

Knowledge of celestial patterns does not bind us to destiny, it gives us foresight, and foresight grants choice.

Free will is not argued for here.

It is assumed.

And so is God.

There is no defence of belief, no apologetic tone, no justification offered.

God is spoken of as the supreme craftsman, the giver of order, the source of motion, life, and change.

This is something I have noticed again and again across historical texts.

The existence of a creator is treated not as a hypothesis, but as a given reality, as self-evident as the movement of the heavens themselves.

From this foundation, Taisnier describes a world that is alive with change.

New things are continually brought into being.

Minerals, plants, animals, and human beings arise through natural order, guided by forces both celestial and elemental.

The motions of the heavens, the disturbances of the air, the turning of seasons, these are not random fluctuations, but meaningful signals.

To understand them is not to play God, but to read what has already been written into creation.

And here we arrive at a notion almost entirely absent from modern education.

That the future can be partially known.

Not as something fixed.

Not as something inevitable.

But as something that can be anticipated through careful observation, mathematics, and reason.

Taisnier is explicit in his meaning.

What may be foreseen is not fate, but likelihood; the future is not dictated, though it is never entirely hidden.

This is where the text turns to figures we are taught to view in purely religious terms.

Moses is not presented as a mystic detached from the natural world, but as a learned man.

A mathematician.

An observer of the heavens.

The Flood itself is not framed as an abstract moral lesson, but as an event tied to precise celestial configurations.

Saturn and Jupiter, their conjunction, their position in Cancer, are calculated down to the day and the hour.

Numbers are given.

Diagrams are referenced.

Time is measured.

This is not faith opposed to reason.

This is faith expressed through calculation.

And perhaps that is why this knowledge feels so unfamiliar today.

We have been taught that belief and mathematics occupy opposite ends of a spectrum.

Yet here they stand side by side, inseparable.

Theology, astronomy, arithmetic, and observation woven together into a single worldview.

What we are witnessing on this page is not superstition.

It is a forgotten way of seeing the world.

And with that in mind, dear reader, let us continue.

Subscribe

Translation:

“Epistola

From the book of experiments, the truth is made most clearly evident. What further benefit the seventh book on physiognomy provides, and likewise the eighth, I leave for all to judge.

Many others have written far more extensively on judicial astrology, yet I fear that, in believing they clarified the art, they instead disfigured it. What I have learned through repeated experience, I did not hesitate to bring into the light, nor has my judgment ever failed me in this matter, without arrogance. I have not relied on any judicial book other than certain writings of Ptolemy, through which, by no deceit, I once foresaw the violent death of a most serene king more than a decade in advance.

Likewise, what disturbances remain in that same kingdom for the present year and the two following, I have also foreseen. Yet I repeatedly invoke God, the Best and Greatest, through prayer, that by His mercy and goodness He may avert such events.

Friends of singular regard often urged me to publish prognostications openly. Guided by better reason, I imposed silence upon myself, judging it most dangerous to do so in these coming three years, unless such prognostication were kept secret. For if one publishes what may naturally occur, unless God mitigates it, he either will not go unpunished or will gather countless enemies. If, on the other hand, he conceals those grave and turbulent judgments which may easily be inferred from the stars, he risks damage to his honour and incurs accusations of deceit and falsehood.

Thus, prognosticating publicly in these three years to come is perilous, unless compelled by the authority and prayers of princes.

From this it follows that the arts of mathematics, though most certain, are not merely suspected but despised wherever they are found, unless they are protected by the title, favour, and name of nobles, princes, or heroes.

Therefore, lest this little work of mine be torn apart by the injuries of the ignorant, I sought to provide it with a patron. And since I have found no one more knowledgeable in this art and in all other disciplines throughout this horizon, indeed across the entire world, I dared to commit this work to print under the title and authority of a most noble and illustrious lord, trusting in his customary clemency, by which he has always been a willing patron to those devoted to the Muses.

Moved by these reasons, I wished to commend and dedicate this work to his noble lordship, humbly supplicating that he receive it with a gracious, kind, and humane spirit, according to his innate character.

In time, God willing, greater and further works shall follow.

Dedicatory

To God I write, then to you, most illustrious lord, as one skilled in the hierarchy of angles, numbers, mathematics, and the diverse instruments of astronomy and geometry.

Above all, I wish that once this work is complete, our books of theory and practice in music may finally appear, since musicians are not ungrateful. For just as they wish the ancient music to be restored, so too do they desire musical perfection to be reborn.

Nor shall I neglect the book on the concordance of astrology with theology, which Peter of Ailly, bishop of Cambrai and cardinal, once published, where he sets forth the ancient instruments of astronomers that have hitherto been neglected by scholars.

Now therefore, most illustrious and noble lord, receive this little mathematical work, until time allows the remaining works to be brought to light. If this pleases your lordship, I understand it to be encouragement for further labour.

Thus I wrote these lines at Cologne.

In the year of Our Lord 1562.

In the month of March.

Your perpetual servant,

Johannes Taisnier of Hainaut”

These pages do not come next in the book, yet I wanted them here, before we commence.

They are important not because they advance the doctrine, but because they show us the kind of man who wrote it.

There is no caution or apology in his voice, only confidence, conviction, and a clear sense of responsibility toward the knowledge he is handling.

Taisnier does not approach his subject tentatively.

He opens by saying something that immediately tells us he is aware of controversy, resistance, and distortion.

Many, he says, have written extensively on these arts, yet in trying to clarify them, they have instead disfigured them.

That word matters.

To disfigure something is not to misunderstand it.

It implies damage.

Whether that damage was caused by ignorance, arrogance, or intention is left unsaid, but the implication is clear.

Knowledge, when mishandled, does not become incorrect.

It becomes dangerous.

And Taisnier is confident enough to say so.

He then grounds that confidence not in theory, but in experience.

Repeated experience.

He tells us plainly that his judgments have not failed him, and that he has relied chiefly on Ptolemy, not on the many later writers who expanded, embellished, or corrupted the art.

This alone places him firmly in an older intellectual tradition, one that valued original sources over accumulation.

Then comes a claim that would stop most modern readers in their tracks.

He states that he foresaw the violent death of a king, more than a decade in advance.

There is no dramatic flourish here.

No attempt to persuade.

He does not name the king, nor does he offer proof in this passage.

He simply states it as a matter of fact, as one would state the result of a calculation or an observation.

And again, God is invoked not as a defence, but as a given presence.

God is appealed to repeatedly, not to justify the knowledge, but to avert the consequences of it.

This is important.

Taisnier clearly believes that some future events can be anticipated, but he does not treat that knowledge lightly.

In fact, much of this section is devoted to explaining why sharing such knowledge publicly is dangerous.

Here he introduces the idea of prognostications.

These are not vague prophecies or mystical visions.

They are reasoned forecasts based on patterns, cycles, and calculations.

And he makes a sobering point.

If one publishes what may naturally occur, and those events come to pass, one risks punishment, hostility, or worse.

But if one withholds what can be inferred, one risks accusations of deceit, dishonour, and falsehood.

Either way, the knower is exposed.

This is why he insists that prognostications, especially in turbulent times, should be kept secret unless compelled by the authority of princes.

Knowledge of the future, even partial knowledge, can incite fear, unrest, manipulation, or violence.

People may act prematurely.

They may seek to force outcomes.

They may attempt to profit, control, or destroy.

At this point, it is difficult not to notice a parallel with the modern claims surrounding so-called “future-viewing” projects, such as what is sometimes referred to as Operation Looking Glass.

Whether one accepts those claims or not, the similarity is striking.

The idea that access to future possibilities would be dangerous in the wrong hands is not a modern invention.

It is an old concern, clearly articulated here, centuries ago.

Moving on, Taisnier expects hostility.

He expects this work to be attacked, torn apart, ridiculed by the ignorant.

He anticipates accusations, misrepresentation, and contempt.

And so he does something revealing.

He seeks protection, not only divine protection, but worldly protection.

He dedicates the work under the patronage of nobility, knowing that without power, knowledge is easily crushed.

This is not paranoia. It is realism.

And once again, God is present throughout, not argued for, not defended, not explained.

God is written to directly.

The existence of a Creator is not debated, defended, or justified.

It was simply understood.

What we are seeing in this section is not just a defence of an art, but a window into a world where knowledge, power, morality, and danger were deeply intertwined.

Where knowing too much, or sharing too freely, could cost you your reputation, your safety, or your life.

And with that understanding, the text that follows takes on a very different weight.

Translation:

“These figures represent the configuration of the heavens at significant moments, including the general state of the world and the time surrounding the Flood. They show how celestial positions and aspects were understood to signify changes and conditions in the earthly realm.

Socrates held that certain things might be foreseen, insofar as reason permits. When astrologers examine a nativity, they do not do so to accuse a person of every vice or crime, as ignorant critics falsely claim. Such accusations arise from misunderstanding the art.

Some claim that astrologers attribute all evils, murder, theft, lust, and corruption, to the stars. This is entirely false. Socrates himself lived an exemplary life, marked by wisdom, moderation, and moral discipline. He acknowledged that astrologers skilled in their art could understand natural inclinations correctly, yet he also affirmed that divine power and human free will remain intact.

Astrology does not compel action. Rather, it reveals tendencies. Strong inclinations may exist, but divine strength and free will allow resistance. No one is forced by the heavens to act unjustly or immorally.

As Thomas de Vio Cajetan explains, the heavens do not compel but incline. Divine power governs all inferior and elemental things, ordering and disposing them according to God’s will. The stars act as secondary causes, while God remains the primary cause. From this understanding of celestial order, certain future events may be known as contingencies, not as fixed necessities.

God fashioned the heavens as a vast instrument, extending across the universe, so that natural changes might be signified without overriding human freedom. Through celestial signs, God reveals future possibilities such as famine, war, peace, abundance, and other natural events.

These signs do not impose necessity, nor do they diminish divine worship. Moses himself did not reject the study of celestial signs, nor did the prophets deny them. God placed lights in the heavens not merely to illuminate the earth, but to serve as signs.

Christ himself did not abolish the natural order, nor did he deny that the heavens signify events. Rather, divine truth perfects nature rather than destroys it. Human life, birth, illness, death, and many other conditions are influenced by natural causes, though never beyond the bounds of divine providence.

The stars do not negate free will. They indicate conditions under which human action unfolds. Christ did not come to abolish natural philosophy, but to perfect understanding. The heavens signify, but they do not command.

I have added a figure of the heavens appropriate to this discussion, including the ascendant, planetary configurations, conjunctions, and eclipses. These serve not to determine fate infallibly, but to illustrate how celestial order may be interpreted wisely.

Those who reject this outright often do so from ignorance. True astrology is grounded in careful observation, experience, and restraint. When practiced correctly, it aligns with divine order rather than opposing it.”

What makes these pages so interesting is not only their content, but their confidence.

This is not speculative writing, nor is it defensive.

Taisnier does not argue for the legitimacy of this knowledge.

He assumes it.

And in doing so, he reveals just how far removed the modern world has become from the intellectual landscape he inhabited.

The diagrams that dominate these pages may look alien at first glance, but they are not mystical abstractions.

They are structured, methodical representations of time, place, and condition.

Each depiction is a “figure of the heavens”, a snapshot of the sky arranged to reflect a specific moment:

The general state of the world, a pivotal historical period, or a particular birth.

At the centre of each diagram sits the earthbound reference point, often enclosed in a square or octagon.

Around it, the heavens are divided into ordered segments, each bearing symbols that represent planets, signs, and angular relationships.

These are not decorative marks.

They are a visual language.

To the trained eye, they describe motion, tension, harmony, and imbalance.

What matters most is how these figures are meant to be read.

They are not declarations of destiny.

They are maps of influence.

Taisnier is careful, even insistent, on this point.

The heavens incline, they do not compel.

The stars describe conditions under which human life unfolds, not commands that must be obeyed.

This distinction mattered deeply in his time, because astrology was often accused of denying free will.

He rejects that accusation outright.

The diagrams therefore function like environmental readings.

Much as weather patterns tell us whether storms are likely without forcing rain to fall, these celestial figures describe periods of instability, abundance, conflict, or peace without removing human agency.

Choice remains intact. Responsibility remains intact.

This is why he invokes figures like Socrates and Thomas Aquinas.

Not as appeals to authority, but as reminders that the greatest minds of earlier ages did not see a contradiction between divine order, human freedom, and the study of nature.

The heavens were not rivals to God.

They were instruments within creation.

And once more, God appears in these pages without explanation or defence, just as we have seen time and time again.

Not as a theory, but as a given reality.

Divine order is assumed, not argued.

The stars operate within that order, not outside it.

This alone sets these pages at odds with modern teaching, where metaphysics is stripped away and knowledge is flattened into material processes alone.

Equally striking is what Taisnier refuses to do.

He refuses to publish full prognostications openly.

He warns that sharing predictions of future events can be dangerous, not because they are false, but because of how people react to them.

Fear, panic, misuse, political manipulation, even violence.

He understood that foreknowledge, mishandled, can destabilise societies.

This is not superstition. It is caution.

He speaks openly of accusations he expects to face:

Deceit, arrogance, fabrication.

He anticipates his work being torn apart by those who do not understand it, or who fear it.

And yet he proceeds anyway, convinced that the art itself has been disfigured by ignorance more than by malice.

What lingers after reading these pages is not a sense of mysticism, but of loss.

Loss of intellectual range.

Loss of symbolic literacy.

Loss of a worldview that could hold God, nature, mathematics, ethics, and human freedom in the same frame without conflict.

These diagrams are not relics of a naive past.

They are evidence of a way of thinking that has been quietly abandoned.

And as we move forward into the body of the work, it becomes clear that what follows is not fortune-telling, nor fantasy, but a disciplined attempt to understand the rhythms of existence itself.

Not to escape responsibility.

But to see more clearly the world we are already moving through.

Translation:

“From prognostications, and from their effects which can easily be perceived, general events of the world are also known: changes of kingdoms, upheavals of states, floods, droughts, plagues, disturbances of the air, earthquakes, and famines, which arise from celestial influences and the motions of the stars, just as daily experience confirms.

For the motions of the heavens are constant, orderly, and unchanging, while those things which occur beneath them are subject to generation and corruption. Therefore the wise have always observed the heavens with great diligence, so that from causes they might understand effects.

Yet it must be clearly stated that astrology does not impose absolute necessity, nor does it bind human actions by fate, as though all things must occur inevitably. For God has granted free will to humankind, and has not subjected the human soul to the stars as a slave.

This is why the Apostle says that we must not live according to the flesh, but according to the spirit. Likewise Moses, and Solomon, and Aristotle, and many other wise men teach that celestial signs incline but do not compel.

For eclipses of the sun and moon, and other celestial signs, do not cause events by necessity, but rather signify them naturally, just as smoke signifies fire. Thus the stars show tendencies, but they do not remove the freedom of the will.

Therefore it is false to say that human actions are wholly determined by the heavens. Philosophers rightly deny this, and theology rejects it entirely. Yet it is also false to deny that the heavens exert any influence at all.

For man is composed of body and soul. While the soul is free, the body is subject to natural causes. Thus celestial influences may affect health, temperament, passions, and inclinations, but never the will itself.

Hence astrology is not vain, nor deceitful, when it is rightly understood and soberly practiced. Its use is to foresee probable events, to give warning, and to provide counsel, not to bind human life with chains of destiny.

Thus God governs the heavens, and through them administers the lower world, not by necessity but by order. He uses the stars as instruments, not as tyrants.

From this it follows that celestial signs announce times of pestilence, war, peace, abundance, and scarcity, and other natural events, not as unavoidable fates, but as warnings granted to mankind.

Moses himself, though learned in divine matters, did not reject the observation of signs, nor did the prophets, nor did Christ condemn the study of the heavens, provided it was not abused.

Indeed Christ reproved those who could read the signs of the sky but could not discern the signs of the times. Thus the fault lies not in knowledge, but in misuse.

Therefore the figures of the heavens, when rightly understood, may serve wisdom, prudence, and preparation. They teach moderation, caution, and foresight, not fear or superstition.

For God, who created both heaven and earth, placed harmony in all things. He ordered the stars, the elements, and the motions of nature, so that man might observe, learn, and act wisely.

Thus the study of celestial figures belongs not to impiety, but to natural philosophy, when it is joined with reverence, reason, and humility.

Those who deny all celestial influence err just as much as those who ascribe to it absolute power. Truth stands between these extremes.

And so astrology, when practiced with experience, discipline, and restraint, serves not to enslave man, but to assist him. It reveals tendencies, seasons, and possibilities, while leaving judgment and choice intact.”

These are the final pages for today’s discussion, and they do not taper off quietly, they conclude this section with conviction and intent.

Taisnier insists that broad events of the future are not hidden behind an impenetrable veil, but can be recognised with relative ease when one understands patterns, cycles, and signs.

Kingdoms rise and fall, climates shift, plagues emerge, wars ignite, and peace returns, not randomly, but in ways that repeat, echo, and leave traces before they fully unfold.

The future, at least in its general movements, is readable.

Like previously mentioned, it is hard not to notice how closely this resembles what much later would be claimed under the name Operation Looking Glass.

In short, the aforementioned operation is said to have been a classified project concerned with viewing probable future outcomes rather than fixed outcomes, observing timelines that branch and shift depending on human choice.

The future, in that account, was never singular or guaranteed, only more or less likely depending on present conditions.

Whether one accepts the modern claims or not, it is certainly interesting that the same conceptual framework appears here more than six centuries ago, expressed not through machines, but through observation, mathematics, and natural philosophy.

Taisnier reinforces his position by referencing biblical and classical figures, not as authorities to be defended, but as shared points of knowledge.

Moses, Solomon, the prophets, and philosophers are mentioned casually, as if their inclusion needs no justification.

What matters is not who they were, but that they all understood the same distinction.

The sun and moon do not cause events.

They do not force wars, deaths, or disasters into being.

They signify.

This distinction is critical.

Modern theology often collapses this idea, assuming that ancient thinkers believed celestial bodies directly caused earthly events.

Taisnier says the opposite.

He compares celestial signs to smoke indicating fire.

Smoke does not create the fire, but it tells you one is burning.

In the same way, eclipses, alignments, and cycles announce conditions, tensions, and likelihoods already forming beneath the surface.

This aligns closely with observable reality.

We know seasonal cycles affect disease, weather patterns influence harvests, and environmental pressures shape human behaviour.

None of these remove choice, but all of them matter.

He then turns inward, toward the human being itself.

Man, he says, is composed of body and soul.

The soul remains free, but the body is subject to nature.

Celestial influences may affect health, temperament, energy, and disposition, just as climate and environment do, but they never command the will.

This is not mysticism, but an early attempt at what we would now call holistic understanding.

The body responds to external forces.

The mind chooses how to act.

Throughout these pages, astrology is framed not as a tool of control, but as a system of warning.

It exists to alert mankind to approaching conditions, to encourage preparation, moderation, and foresight.

Wars, plagues, and upheavals are not presented as unavoidable, but as signals that allow for response.

The danger, Taisnier suggests, lies not in the knowledge itself, but in its misuse, either by those who turn it into superstition or those who deny its value entirely.

Christ is mentioned briefly but decisively, not as a rejection of celestial knowledge, but as a rebuke of blindness.

The criticism is directed at those who can read the sky yet fail to understand the times they live in.

The implication is clear.

Signs exist.

The failure lies in ignoring them, or worse, misunderstanding them.

These final pages do not ask the reader to surrender reason.

They ask the opposite.

They argue that wisdom lies between extremes, between believing the future is fixed and believing it is unknowable.

What emerges instead is a worldview in which patterns inform, warnings guide, and human responsibility remains intact.

And so, dear reader, as we draw to our conclusions tonight, we are invited to reflect on what has been shared.

What is perhaps most striking about this work is what it does not do.

It does not demand belief.

It does not declare itself infallible.

It does not insist that its framework is the only possible lens through which reality may be understood.

Instead, it presents its reasoning, its observations, its calculations, and then steps back.

The reader is left free to consider, to weigh, to question, and to decide.

That alone sets it apart from much of the modern world.

Here, the future is not fixed, but neither is it hidden.

Patterns are described, and influence is acknowledged without erasing responsibility.

Human choice remains intact throughout.

The text does not ask us to surrender our judgement, only to sharpen it.

Contrast this with modern history and modern science, which are increasingly presented not as evolving bodies of knowledge, but as finished accounts.

Their conclusions are framed as settled.

Their narratives are guarded.

To question them is often treated not as curiosity, but as error.

Where this book invites thought, the modern world frequently demands agreement.

And yet, it is this older framework that leaves more room for freedom.

Freedom to choose.

Freedom to act.

Freedom to be wrong, to revise, to refine.

Our ancestors, so often dismissed as primitive or superstitious, were wrestling seriously with questions of fate, responsibility, warning, and wisdom.

They were not attempting to escape accountability by blaming the stars.

Quite the opposite.

They were trying to understand the conditions of life so that they might act more wisely within them.

This book does not tell you what to believe.

It does not insist upon certainty.

It simply opens a way of seeing that has been largely forgotten, and leaves you to decide what to do with it.

And perhaps that is its greatest value of all.

If today’s pages have offered you anything at all, a thought to sit with, a shift in perspective, or simply the quiet enjoyment of learning, and you feel moved to support this work, donations are received with a deep gratitude.

They are never expected, and this work will always remain open to anyone who wishes to read it.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share