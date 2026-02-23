Earlier in life, most notably during my teenage years, I cared little for history or the deeper workings of the world.

I thought I knew it all already, after all, that is what school was for, wasn’t it?

Primary school had taught me the basics of life, and beyond that, I never felt the need to look deeper.

Truthfully, dear reader, I simply didn’t care to.

Throughout my education I was led to assume that what I was taught was truth, not a perspective, not an interpretation, but the truth.

And so, like many boys my age, materialism became the quiet obsession.

What else can one cling to when they believe themselves the result of a cosmic accident?

My impressionable mind had been convinced early on that there was no God, that everything had been neatly explained, categorised, and concluded by science.

Many carry these beliefs throughout their lives, accepting them without question, convinced there can be no alternative, because they were never taught that one existed.

It often seems that Western education gently narrows the mind toward a fixed set of assumptions.

Repeated year after year, these ideas settle into certainty, and certainty hardens into closure.

And so I drifted through a materialistic lifestyle that eventually led me into darker places.

It is a path not uncommon among young men searching for meaning in a world that feels stripped of it.

It was only when my life began to unravel that I realised this way of living was unsustainable.

I will spare you the details, curious mind, I have told that story enough times already.

What matters is what followed.

Recovery brought with it a quiet but powerful shift; a curiosity for life I had never known before.

A sense that there was more beneath the surface, waiting patiently for attention.

Reading became a habit, and habit soon became passion; old books, especially, began to draw me in.

Within their pages I encountered a history far stranger, richer, and less certain than the one I had been given.

Creatures dismissed as myth, accounts too unusual to sit comfortably within modern frameworks, and visions of the world that, oddly enough, felt more alive than the sterile narratives I had inherited.

Among these recurring themes, dragons appeared again and again, too frequently and too consistently to be dismissed as mere whimsy.

I have shared many such texts with you, curious mind, but the one we turn to tonight is among my favourites.

And so, dear reader, let us leave our worries at the door, and allow anxiety to wait outside for a while.

Tonight we step into the old world once more, not in judgement or debate, but in quiet listening and thoughtful wonder.

And perhaps, just perhaps, we might allow ourselves to see the world as our ancestors once did; vast, colourful, and full of wonder.

Draconibus

“De Draconibus Volantibus” by Georg Kirchmajer (1675)

The work before us bears the Latin title:

De Draconibus Volantibus, ac interspersis ex Natura curiosis aliis, Epistolica Dissertatio

Which may be rendered in English as:

On Flying Dragons, together with Various Curious Observations from Nature, an Epistolary Dissertation.

The title alone invites pause.

This is not a tale, nor a poem, nor a work of fantasy, but a dissertation, a written discussion presented in the form of a scholarly letter.

A serious work, addressed to a respected academic peer, and printed within the intellectual world of seventeenth-century Europe.

The author, Georg Caspar Kirchmajer, was no fringe writer or wandering storyteller.

He was a learned man of his age, a professor associated with the academic circles of Wittenberg, a place long tied to theological debate, natural philosophy, and the emerging sciences of early modern Europe.

Like many scholars of his time, Kirchmajer stood at that fascinating crossroads where theology, observation, folklore, and natural inquiry were not sharply divided, but woven together into a single attempt to understand creation.

To modern readers, the idea of a university scholar writing on flying dragons may seem surprising, even implausible; yet within the intellectual climate of Kirchmajer’s world, dragons were not dismissed as childish fantasy.

They occupied a curious space between natural history, traveller’s testimony, inherited classical sources, and the enduring belief that nature still held creatures unknown to common experience.

This work, therefore, is less about proving dragons in the modern scientific sense and more about collecting, examining, and reflecting upon reports, descriptions, and natural curiosities associated with them.

It is an attempt to situate these creatures within the broader tapestry of the natural world, to ask whether such accounts might carry truth, symbolism, misinterpretation, or some combination of all three.

In doing so, Kirchmajer offers us something far more valuable than a simple answer.

He offers a glimpse into a mindset largely forgotten today; a world in which scholars felt free to investigate the unusual, the mysterious, and the extraordinary without the immediate pressure to dismiss it.

And so, dear reader, as we step into these pages, we are not just reading of dragons, but walking into an age where curiosity still guided inquiry, where the world felt wider, and where the marvellous was met with reflection instead of being reduced to myth.

Translation:

“Great Major, most excellent friend,

That tireless reputation of yours for reading the works of nature and gathering them together moves me to bestow upon you now a most fitting name, that of Heluonius, drawn indeed from good judgment and from Tully himself. For, as often as the frequent assemblies of Romans bear witness, when I had come to Thyesteum, you would lead me into the library rich with books, and you yourself encouraged me to remain there.

When I entered, I seemed to behold Cato himself standing surrounded by many volumes of the Stoics. There was in him (as I see it) an unrestrained eagerness for reading, nor could he be satisfied; indeed he did not fear the censure of the crowd, but in his very youth dared to read often, even when compelled by the senate to withdraw from public affairs. For that reason, in the highest esteem and greatest honour, your desire for books appeared, expressed by the name HELIUS OF BOOKS.

Nor is this surprising. Perfect knowledge nourishes the mind; but an uncultivated mind, deprived of learning, can scarcely be called the head of the body. Thus Marcus Cicero spoke, who in all things preferred the pursuits of the mind and study above manners alone. Your rare learning, set forth in writings already published, will not remain hidden; eloquence speaks for you. The Helicon of Holstein speaks; the most flourishing assembly of investigators of nature speaks, of which you are a distinguished member; the admiration of the works of nature and the treasury of arts and Daedalian wonders that you prepare speaks for you.

I now give thanks to Harpocrates, that through your recent assistance I have recovered philosophical liberty. Fifteen years, if I do not err, have passed since I publicly delivered the Natural History of the Dragon, presiding over the academic exercises, with Andreas Christoph Müller, doctor of medicine, responding at that time at Herzberg. There it was reported from Rome that a dragon had been killed by a hunter, not without a most careful examination of the body.

Among the learned this matter was much discussed, whether it were fable or history. Some denied it, others approved it, and by some it was left in doubt. Yet the accounts of writers, and those who had travelled through various regions of the world, returned confidence to me in believing such things. Meanwhile, credibility was not imposed upon rumour alone, but what happened also seemed to confirm itself through letters and testimony in the case of the so-called Manucodiata (which the common people call the Bird of Paradise), a matter of great curiosity.

Indeed the most learned man, P. Caspar Schott, saw with his own eyes birds of this kind preserved without feet in certain cabinets of rarities. Thus the error of former ages has been corrected by the writings of Stagirite, Cardano, Majolus, Aldrovandus, Gessner, Nieremberg, Jonston and others. What they wrote I gladly acknowledge; modesty restrains me from publishing more. I rather send to you, most worthy sir, these pages now prepared, that you may judge them.

He performed a most useful office in this matter, as the celebrated Kircher testifies in his monuments of immortal glory, and as Schott’s notable letter confirms. It would be wrong to attempt to rival Athanasius in the exploration of nature’s treasures, yet we seem to approach the same end, that the riches of nature and art may be brought to light for liberal minds.

I do not claim genius for myself alone; in many things I have learned from others, and the authority of experience and reasoned testimony has strengthened me toward truth. For this reason I have undertaken this work, so that from what is most remarkable new material might be corrected and improved for better understanding.”

What we encounter here is not a dry preface, nor a perfunctory dedication hurriedly written to satisfy convention.

It is something far more revealing.

Kirchmajer pauses before his subject and speaks with warmth, admiration, and an unmistakable reverence toward the man to whom these words are addressed.

The language is rich with praise, not superficial praise, but the kind reserved for those whose devotion to knowledge has been witnessed over time.

He paints a picture of a man surrounded by books, lingering in libraries, drawn toward learning with an almost insatiable curiosity.

A mind that does not fear the judgement of the crowd, nor the inconvenience of time, but is instead compelled by the quiet hunger to understand the natural world.

And in this description, we begin to see the intellectual culture from which this work emerged; a culture where reading, collecting, observing, and questioning were not pastimes, but virtues.

There is something grounding about this moment.

Before dragons take centre stage, we are reminded that this work belongs to a lineage of thinkers who approached nature with patience and sincerity.

The dedication situates the reader within a world of libraries, cabinets of curiosities, letters exchanged between scholars, and discussions that stretched across borders.

Yet almost immediately, the tone shifts from admiration to testimony.

Kirchmajer recalls an earlier academic exercise, his Natural History of the Dragon, and with it, a report from Rome describing a slain dragon examined by a hunter with great care.

This is not presented theatrically, nor with the flourish of myth.

It appears as a matter discussed among scholars, debated, doubted, defended, and preserved in correspondence.

Some dismissed the account.

Others accepted it.

Many, as he notes, remained uncertain.

And that uncertainty itself is telling.

It reveals a scholarly world willing to hold competing possibilities, where strange reports were neither blindly accepted nor instantly discarded, but weighed through travel narratives, witness accounts, preserved specimens, and the testimony of respected natural philosophers.

Kirchmajer strengthens his case not by insisting upon belief, but by placing the dragon within a broader pattern of misunderstood creatures.

The Bird of Paradise becomes a striking example.

Once believed mythical because specimens arrived without visible feet, later observers confirmed their existence, revealing that earlier disbelief stemmed not from impossibility, but incomplete evidence.

In doing so, he quietly offers a methodological lesson.

What seems impossible may simply be poorly understood; what is dismissed as fable may await clearer observation.

We also glimpse the scholarly network surrounding these discussions.

Names appear like constellations across the page; Aristotle, Cardano, Aldrovandus, Gesner, Nieremberg, Jonston, thinkers whose works collectively formed the intellectual scaffolding of early natural history.

Kirchmajer does not claim originality in isolation.

Instead, he positions himself as a participant in an ongoing conversation, shaped by the writings of others, guided by experience, and restrained by modesty.

That humility is notable.

He acknowledges debate, anticipates criticism, and openly admits that his conclusions rest not on personal authority alone, but on accumulated testimony, observation, and reason.

In this way, the dragon is not treated as spectacle, but as a question within natural philosophy, something to be investigated rather than sensationalised.

Perhaps most compelling is the subtle shift toward purpose.

Kirchmajer frames his work not as a declaration, but as an offering, he sends these pages to be judged, examined, and weighed by another learned mind.

Truth, in this framework, is collaborative; it emerges through correspondence, dialogue, correction, and the gradual refinement of knowledge.

And here, dear reader, the emotional resonance becomes clear.

These pages remind us that the study of nature was once deeply communal, grounded in shared curiosity and mutual respect.

They reveal a world where scholars wrote not only to publish, but to converse, to place their findings into the hands of others who might confirm, challenge, or expand them.

In including this dedication before proceeding further, we are given a rare glimpse into the character of the author himself.

A man cautious yet curious.

Confident yet modest.

Open to wonder, but anchored in observation.

And perhaps most importantly, a man unwilling to discard the unusual simply because it unsettled established understanding.

Translation:

“I would rather have left behind among my papers these small dissertations, once published separately, concerning Fire above the heavens, the first light of the stars, shadow, the elements, air, earth, earthquakes, meteors, the motion of the earth, comets, salt, mercury, gems, thunder and lightning, snow, the origin of winds, atoms, generation and corruption, life and death, rivers, paradise, Noah’s Ark, the trees of India, unicorns, the phoenix, the basilisk, amber, the tarantula, the mandragora, Behemoth, Leviathan, coral, balsam, the phoenix again, and many other similar matters, gathered together in this volume and placed opposite the observations of learned men.

These things, if set forth correctly, may prove of use; yet to err is human, and to recognise error is itself a kind of good, since to ascribe all things to divine glory remains the safer course.

I have also included what travellers and physicians have written concerning the tarantula and the treatment of its bites. Olaus Wormius reports various marvels, and others likewise have described the hidden forces of the air and the life of strange creatures dwelling within it.

How many disputes have arisen concerning the void and its possibility, philosophers such as Bacon, Verulam, Helmont, Gilbert, and others debating the matter. I too have gathered what seemed worthy, and illustrated certain experiments on the condensation and rarefaction of air.

Thus, encouraged by noble patrons and by the liberty granted in these times, I now publish these observations. I wish also that those flying dragons reported in various places may be examined more carefully. Indeed, I desire that we investigate such creatures not merely through hearsay, but through experience itself, whenever such opportunity may be granted.

On flying dragons

Many testimonies concerning flying dragons appear credible to me, and I do not think they should be dismissed among playful fictions of nature.

For in China, illustrations of flying dragons are shown; Kircher reports serpents with feet in certain subterranean regions; and in Switzerland and other places similar creatures are mentioned. Authors such as Schottus and others have collected accounts which, though rare, deserve examination.

What then is this creature called the flying dragon? Some describe it as resembling a serpent furnished with wings, its motion swift and comet-like. Its body is said to be long, proportioned between serpent and bird, with membranous wings like those of bats. Certain observers claim to have seen two feet joined to the body, and a tail extending behind.

Some have compared these appearances to comets or fiery meteors, yet others maintain they are true animals. Lanterns or vapours in the night sky may deceive the eye, but such explanations do not satisfy every witness.

If we consider what Marcus Marci and others have written, even strange aerial phenomena may at times belong to natural causes not yet fully understood. Schottus relates accounts of aerial dragons and of creatures freed from captivity among barbarous peoples, though such stories must be weighed carefully.

Yet let us leave aside exaggerations. Serpents capable of gliding or limited flight are observed in several regions, and dragons may belong to this class. Bats, flying squirrels, and other winged animals show how nature grants motion through the air to creatures otherwise bound to the earth.

Thus we are invited not to reject these reports outright, but to examine them, comparing testimony, observation, and natural philosophy, so that truth may gradually emerge from careful inquiry.”

What stands out initially is how casually dragons are placed among the discussions of natural philosophy.

Kirchmajer moves effortlessly through subjects such as the elements, celestial phenomena, distant lands, life and death, and even Noah’s Ark, yet within this broad tapestry of natural inquiry, dragons appear not as an anomaly, but as another thread woven into the fabric of the world.

This alone tells us something important; dragons are not introduced as fantasy but as one part of a wider investigation into nature’s mysteries.

The tone is equally revealing.

Rather than declaring certainty, Kirchmajer positions himself as someone collecting observations, testimonies, and prior writings.

He references other scholars, travellers, and natural philosophers, showing that reports of unusual creatures were part of an ongoing conversation.

This is not the voice of credulity, but of cautious curiosity.

He acknowledges that errors can occur, yet still believes such reports deserve examination rather than dismissal.

Another striking element is his insistence that describing nature ultimately gives glory to God.

For him, recording strange creatures is not indulgence in fantasy but participation in understanding creation.

This theological framing was common in early modern scholarship and explains why even extraordinary beings were studied seriously; to ignore them would be, in his mind, to ignore parts of creation itself.

When he turns more directly to dragons, the discussion shifts toward testimony and classification.

He notes that accounts of flying dragons appear in various regions and that observers often describe them with consistency; serpentine bodies, wings, aerial motion, and sometimes fiery or comet-like appearances.

The comparison to comets is fascinating.

It suggests that some dragon sightings may have overlapped with atmospheric phenomena, reinforcing how blurred the boundary was between zoology, astronomy, and meteorology.

The text also highlights how dragons were sometimes interpreted symbolically or misunderstood, yet not entirely dismissed.

Kirchmajer mentions that some reports were exaggerated or misread, but he does not conclude that all were false.

Instead, he calls for discernment, separating error from observation.

This cautious middle ground is characteristic of early natural history, where uncertainty was expected but curiosity remained dominant.

Another important detail is the role of travel and encounter.

References to distant lands, unfamiliar environments, and reports from sailors or explorers hint at how dragons occupied the imaginative geography of the time.

As Europeans encountered new ecosystems and species, the boundaries of possibility expanded; creatures once considered mythical could suddenly resemble real animals, and dragons existed within that widening horizon of the unknown.

There is also a subtle methodological point, Kirchmajer emphasises direct observation, repeated testimony, and comparison of sources.

He treats dragons as a problem to be investigated rather than a belief to be defended.

That approach mirrors the emerging scientific mindset of the period; a blend of tradition, theology, observation, and speculation.

Perhaps most intriguing is the humility running through these pages.

The author admits the limits of knowledge and acknowledges that some phenomena remain uncertain.

This humility allows space for dragons without requiring absolute belief.

The unknown is not an embarrassment but an invitation.

So what these pages ultimately offer is not just a declaration that dragons existed, but a window into a mindset where the world was still open, still surprising, and still worthy of investigation in all its strangeness.

Dragons here function almost as a symbol of intellectual openness, a reminder that nature may hold more than current understanding allows.

Translation:

“Matthäus Merian, in his Historia Antipodum, part 2, p. 211, relates that Johannes Ludovicus Gottfried writes that elsewhere roasted serpents were seen, at which he greatly marvelled.

There are serpents in America that devour even capuchin monkeys, dreadful in appearance, such that the Spaniards dare not approach them.

The diligent traveller of the Orient, Johann Jacob Breuning, in his Oriental journey (p. 166), reports various marine monsters.

Vidius also mentions among other things a very large two-footed serpent furnished with wings like those of bats.

Jerome Benzo, in the history of the New World and of the French in Florida (p. 480), observed that certain people living not far from the forests killed a winged serpent.

Its wings were said to resemble oars, by which it could raise itself from the ground and fly, though only slowly.

There were eyewitnesses of this. Some marvel, yet we should not immediately reject the authority of Pliny and other Latin historians, nor Julius Caesar Scaliger (who often criticised Aristotle), who records that in Norway winged serpents were seen.

Ambrosius Paré, the Parisian surgeon, also mentions them, as does Johannes Eusebius Nieremberg.

Thomas Bartholin likewise produced testimony at Padua of a horn of a winged dragon kept in the museum of Tobias Aldinus.

The renowned King Louis XIII of France sent such a specimen to Cardinal Francesco Barberini.

Kircher testifies likewise to a huge flying dragon seen in Egypt and on the island of Gosom near Rhodes.

Nor should we wholly reject other reports, since observations of similar animals have occurred even within recent centuries.

An admirable example is reported at Rome, prepared with careful industry.

Conrad Gesner, in Historia Animalium (part 4, p. 5), writes of the truth of dragons and distinguishes their kinds.

Some assert that dragons possess membranous wings like bats; others say they have feathered wings like birds.

The diversity of opinions does not overthrow the matter but reflects differing observations.

The view that they resemble bats prevails with many, since bats, though not birds, possess wings and yet remain animals of another class.

Thus dragons with two feet and wings may be counted among flying creatures without contradiction.

Scaliger records a winged fish, and others speak of flying serpents.

In the Venetian sea, between Venice and Ravenna, in the year 1550, a flying fish was captured, as reported by Ambrosius Paré (lib. 24).

Andreas Thevet, in his cosmography, relates that while sailing he saw many flying fishes rising from the water and gliding through the air before returning again to the sea.

Similar accounts are given by Lemnius, Normannus, Nicolaus Durentius Villaganus, and others, who captured innumerable flying fishes.

In China also thousands are said to exist, as noted by Neuhof in his description of the kingdom of China.

Thus, from these testimonies joined together, the matter gains credibility.

If therefore such creatures have been frequently observed in many regions, the existence of flying dragons should not be dismissed outright.”

These pages are powerful, not because they insist, but because they accumulate.

Kirchmajer does something very deliberate here; rather than presenting dragons as a single sensational claim, he surrounds them with testimony, references, parallels, and observations drawn from natural history, travel writing, medicine, and zoology.

The effect is subtle but effective.

Dragons are not isolated curiosities but part of a wider conversation about nature itself.

What stands out immediately is the tone of restraint, he is not shouting belief, nor dismissing doubt; instead, he gathers voices:

Pliny, Scaliger, Paré, Nieremberg, Bartholin, Kircher, travellers, surgeons, collectors, kings.

This is a chorus of witnesses rather than a solitary assertion, and that alone tells us something about how knowledge was once assembled; authority lay in the convergence of testimony.

There is also a fascinating blending of categories:

Flying serpents, bats, flying fish, marine creatures that leap into the air, hybrid animals described across continents.

Kirchmajer seems less concerned with drawing rigid boundaries and more interested in recognising patterns across reports.

If nature already produces creatures that glide, leap, or blur categories, then the notion of winged serpents becomes less extraordinary and more conceivable.

Another subtle theme emerges in the treatment of observation.

Kirchmajer repeatedly returns to eyewitness accounts; people who saw, captured, preserved, or sent specimens.

Museums housing horns, and courts receiving curiosities; this emphasis grounds the discussion.

Whether every claim is accurate becomes secondary to the historical fact that these observations were taken seriously enough to be recorded, exchanged, and preserved.

There is also an interesting geographical dimension:

Egypt, Rhodes, Norway, America, China, the Venetian seas.

The dragon becomes a global figure, not confined to mythological imagination but appearing in scattered fragments across regions and cultures.

The independent reports from distant lands suggest a shared phenomenon rather than a single local legend.

The comparison with flying fish is especially telling, Kirchmajer seems aware that readers might resist the idea of flying serpents, so he draws attention to creatures already known to defy expectations.

Fish that rise into the air.

Bats that are neither bird nor beast in the classical sense.

Nature already contains ambiguities.

The dragon, then, sits at the edge of these ambiguities rather than beyond them.

For me, what makes these pages particularly compelling is their intellectual posture; Kirchmajer does not demand belief; he asks only that dismissal be restrained.

If credible observers across centuries have described similar phenomena, outright rejection becomes premature; so this is not an argument for certainty but an argument against haste.

And perhaps that is the deeper value of these passages.

They reveal a mindset willing to entertain possibility without surrendering reason; a willingness to collect, compare, and reflect.

In reading these pages, we are reminded that curiosity once operated with fewer rigid borders, the natural world was not fully mapped, and therefore the space for wonder remained open.

Reports were weighed, debated, preserved, and sometimes doubted, but rarely silenced outright.

Translation:

“On the sixth day, at the feast of St. Matthew, we saw here very many flying fishes, which rose from the sea and then fell back again.

Flying guests, which we call birds, seem indeed to fly; yet by passing and crossing with swift movement they do not truly fly. For this reason bats should be numbered among birds. They do not produce living young as other animals do, but lay eggs and hatch them with feathers and hair.

They have teeth, milk, and teats, as well as claws and beaks. Some are said to have horns, and others are said to be monstrous. To these matters one may add the observations of admirers of nature and art.

He denies that dragons of the air exist. He denies that they are so large as to grow to vast bodies or to devour men and animals. He denies that they fly by wings proportionate to their weight. He denies that such creatures are frequently seen among the nations.

Yet this generation has brought me this opinion not once. First, that many things formerly judged false or fabulous were nevertheless later found most certain and true. Second, that nature does not err. Third, that the imagination of men often misleads belief.

Therefore, by these causes taken together, we may attempt a more exact understanding of flying dragons.

Among natural things it is not easy to distinguish the doubtful from the true. Prudence must stand between both. In life, as in learning, it happens frequently that falsehood and truth are mixed, and thus disputes among interpreters arise.

Hence it comes that the most noble science of physics scarcely reaches certainty, but remains in probability and opinion, as if nature were a chaos. From this effect it follows that men philosophize more tyrannically than truthfully.

Many scarcely believe these things in the academies of Germany, yet learned men have visited various places of inquiry and investigation. In judging and writing they have attempted to remove countless errors arising from absurdity.

They say that man may learn from others, and that Plato wished this, and that Aristotle taught that philosophy proceeds through experience and opposition.

Thus, not only reason but experiment should be praised. What Democritus, Hippocrates, and others taught before Aristotle, and what later philosophers advanced, shows that this royal road of inquiry remains.

For this reason the illustrious Society of the English, founded under King Charles II, gathered together learned men, dukes, bishops, nobles, merchants, and pilgrims, so that by experiment and observation the secrets of nature might be brought to light.

In the Acts of that Society it is recorded that in England in the year 1667 many new observations were made, and that strange flying creatures were seen across wide regions.

Later, by the authority of Verulam (Francis Bacon), memory of these things was preserved, and in due time they were publicly proclaimed elsewhere.”

The page opens not with dragons, but with flying fish; a reminder that nature itself already contains things that appear improbable.

The image of creatures rising from the sea and falling back again subtly prepares the reader:

The world is stranger than we often allow.

In that context, the conversation about flying serpents or dragons feels less isolated and more like part of a wider inquiry into unusual natural phenomena.

From there, the discussion turns toward bats, classification, and the difficulty of defining what counts as a bird.

This might seem like a detour, but it is actually method.

Kirchmajer is showing that categories we take for granted were once debated, blurred, and negotiated.

Creatures that fly but are not birds complicate neat systems of knowledge, that same tension sits beneath the question of dragons.

Then comes the striking passage where he lists denials; he rejects exaggerated claims, enormous airborne monsters devouring people, impossibly vast wings, frequent sightings everywhere.

Yet this is not dismissal of the entire subject, instead, it is a call for proportion.

He is pushing back against exaggeration while leaving space for misinterpreted or rare phenomena.

In other words, the goal is refinement, not rejection.

What follows is perhaps the most revealing moment; he admits that many things once considered fabulous were later found to be true.

This single line reshapes the tone of the discussion.

It reminds the reader that history repeatedly transforms myth into observation, and that certainty can be premature.

That admission doesn’t prove anything about dragons directly, but it reframes the intellectual posture; caution without arrogance.

Another important thread is the repeated emphasis on imagination and error.

The author recognises that human perception can distort reality, yet he does not reduce everything to illusion.

Instead, he argues that truth and falsehood are often intertwined, making discernment difficult.

This creates a sense of humility:

Knowledge is portrayed as a process of sorting, not pronouncing.

Kirchmajer moves from dragons to the philosophy of inquiry; Plato, Aristotle, experiment, observation, the value of testing ideas rather than simply inheriting them.

The mention of scientific societies, particularly the English Royal Society, reinforces this.

The investigation of strange creatures becomes part of a larger culture of curiosity and empirical exploration.

What emerges is a quiet but powerful theme; the study of dragons is not presented as a fringe obsession but as one example of humanity’s wider attempt to understand anomalies in nature.

Reports of unusual flying creatures, preserved in academic records and travel accounts, are treated as data to be weighed rather than tales to be ridiculed.

Taken together, these pages deepen the tone of the book.

They show an author standing between skepticism and openness, rejecting sensationalism while refusing to close the door on unexplained phenomena; the result is not a declaration but an invitation, to observe carefully, to question inherited certainty, and to remember that history often reveals a world more complex than the categories we inherit.

And perhaps that is why these pages resonate so strongly within the article’s wider theme.

They do not attempt to convince the reader of dragons through force.

Instead, they place the reader inside the intellectual world where such questions could be asked seriously, debated cautiously, and preserved within the record of learned inquiry.

Translation:

“Let us briefly offer examples, passing over fictions.

Stories have been told about celestial spheres and moving orbs, but when the solidity and certainty of real things are considered, such matters are treated not as principles but as doubts or fables.

Among the animals of the seas and lands, the Indian unicorn is said to exist in Arabia, and in Greenland and Norway similar reports are abundant. Even if many things are added by travellers, reason has not entirely uncovered fraud in all accounts.

Ole Worm, whose collection is admired, counted among the most excellent alexipharmic remedies the bezoar stone. This stone, brought from the East Indies into European pharmacopoeias, was not rejected by physicians. It was thought to possess powerful medicinal virtue, even against poisons.

Many learned men speak of these stones, their powers and origins, and their rarity among animals. Though some dismiss them as superstition, others have praised their usefulness and recorded their effects in healing.

Nothing here is said of thunderstones beyond what is known from observation, nor of errors in colour or form. Rather, the circulation of juices in plants and animals is discussed, which Major Nestor demonstrated in his surgical work.

The question is raised what value is attributed to the marvels of pearls, corals, and similar natural productions. Are such wonders merely ornaments, or do they reveal hidden operations of nature?

Some stones, called fulminary, are described as having multiple and varied uses, even though they are commonly found. Others are rarer, yet true in their properties.

There are also accounts of the chameleon, which changes colours in the air and in sunlight. Some deny this completely, yet credible witnesses have affirmed that the creature alters its appearance according to surroundings.

Kircher, in his works on light and shadow, describes a pestilential disease observed at Naples in the year 1657, which carried off many thousands. He notes how natural phenomena, when misunderstood, may appear monstrous or miraculous.

The question is asked whether nature itself sometimes produces what seems hostile or contrary to expectation. In the works of philosophers and natural historians are found examples of strange animals, including oxen, dogs, fish, birds, and creatures of mixed appearance.

Under magnification, minute creatures invisible to the naked eye were shown by instruments in 1665, appearing as marvellous phenomena. What had seemed dust or simple matter was revealed as living forms.

A tiny animal, scarcely visible, was observed with a reddish head and elongated body, transparent behind, and with fine hairs extending from it. One might say these are among the smallest works of nature, yet no less worthy of wonder.

Thus, many things once thought trivial or fabulous become objects of study when examined closely. Nature presents both the great and the minute as fields for inquiry, inviting the observer to patience rather than dismissal.”

These pages bring us to the end of today’s reading, and what a place to end it is.

The tone shifts slightly here, not away from dragons, but into the broader world they inhabit.

Kirchmajer moves with ease between creatures, stones, medicines, strange animals, and microscopic observations, reminding us that this work was never meant to isolate dragons as fantasy, but to situate them within the vast catalogue of nature.

One of the first things that stands out is the discussion surrounding unicorns and the so-called frauds associated with them.

Kirchmajer does not simply dismiss the subject, nor accept it blindly; instead, he weighs testimony, references travellers, museums, and pharmacological uses of alleged unicorn horn, and places the debate within the realm of investigation.

This alone reveals the intellectual posture of the time:

Curiosity first, certainty later.

Closely tied to this is the mention of the bezoar stone, a substance once treasured in medicine as an antidote to poison.

Again, the point is not blind belief, but the recognition that nature contains substances whose properties were gradually uncovered through experiment, travel, and exchange between cultures.

These references anchor the narrative in a living scientific world rather than a purely mythical one.

The page then widens further, touching on animals capable of changing colour, such as the chameleon, and unusual medical phenomena observed in hospitals and cities.

What emerges is a pattern; Kirchmajer is demonstrating that nature repeatedly presents phenomena that at first appear improbable, yet become accepted through observation.

In that context, dragons are not introduced as an isolated marvel, but as part of a continuum of rare and surprising natural occurrences.

Perhaps the most striking section, and the one that makes this page such a powerful closing point for today, is the reference to microscopic life.

Kirchmajer describes observations made through magnification, where minute creatures become visible within water and organic matter.

This moment feels almost symbolic.

The same age that entertained dragons also witnessed the discovery of invisible worlds; mystery existed both in the heavens and under the lens.

There is also a subtle humility woven throughout; Kirchmajer repeatedly reminds the reader that natural things are not always easily distinguished, that error and deception can occur, and that prudence must accompany curiosity.

Yet he does not allow uncertainty to paralyse inquiry, instead, uncertainty becomes the very reason to observe more closely.

As we step back from these pages, what lingers is not a single claim but a mindset.

A world in which travellers’ reports, natural history, medicine, and emerging scientific tools all coexist, a world where strange creatures are recorded alongside experimental observations, and where the boundaries of the known remain open rather than sealed.

And so, dear reader, as we arrive at our closing reflections for today, we are left not with a single claim to accept or reject, but with a window into how the world was once perceived.

What lingers from these pages is not the shock of dragons alone, but the quiet normality with which they appear.

They are not framed as spectacle, nor defended as fantasy.

Instead, they sit among stones, remedies, animals, travellers’ accounts, and microscopic discoveries.

This is perhaps the most revealing detail of all.

The reality of dragons here is inseparable from the broader reality of nature itself.

In this older way of seeing, the world was approached with a wider lens; curiosity did not require certainty, and uncertainty did not demand dismissal.

Reports were gathered, compared, and debated, observation carried weight, even when explanation remained incomplete, the unknown was not feared as error, but welcomed as invitation.

What becomes clear is that our ancestors lived within a landscape of possibility.

The heavens influenced the earth, unseen creatures inhabited hidden spaces, and rare beasts were recorded with the same seriousness as minerals or medicines.

Whether every account was accurate is almost beside the point; what matters is that the boundaries of reality were not drawn as tightly as they are today.

There is something profoundly human in that openness; a willingness to listen to travellers, to examine anomalies, to preserve testimony rather than discard it.

Knowledge was layered, not finalised.

The world was not reduced to what could be easily explained, but expanded by what could be carefully observed.

And perhaps this is the subtle gift of pages like these, they remind us that reality has never been a fixed territory.

It shifts with perception, with tools, with language, and with the courage to explore what lies beyond the familiar.

Dragons, in this sense, become symbols of that wider vision.

Not just creatures of fire and flight, but markers of a time when wonder and inquiry walked hand in hand.

As we set the book down for tonight, we are left with more than information; we are left with a question.

Not whether dragons once lived exactly as described, but whether our way of seeing the world has grown narrower with certainty, and what might be rediscovered if we allowed curiosity to widen it once more.

Tomorrow, we continue.

If today’s pages stirred curiosity, offered a quiet moment of reflection, or simply accompanied you through the evening in good company, and you feel inclined to support this work, your generosity is deeply appreciated.

It is never required, yet always received with sincere gratitude, helping these old voices continue to be heard.

Thank you, curious mind.

