It’s a curious thing how one small choice can alter the entire course of a life, dear reader.

If I had never become addicted to drugs, I never would have faced the dismantling required to become the man who types out these controversial history lessons.

There was once a hard casing around my soul, curious mind, a barricade built of my own poor choices, and it took hitting the absolute bottom for that shell to crack.

Relinquishing the need to rely on a powder for contentment shattered this barrier.

We are all born free, yet we actively build our own cages; it is a remarkably tragic human habit.

Millions of people drink every weekend, dismissing it as a harmless vice, but make no mistake:

that is a prison

If the bottle dictates your weekend, you are not free.

That is the nature of addiction.

A regularity that you cannot shift is a modern construct designed to keep you stagnant.

Honesty is a rawness that you cannot filter when you force yourself to look in the mirror.

Prior to this awakening, I was a dark soul; I stole, I hurt people, and I left a wake of pain and misery behind me.

Admitting to those sins felt like a stab to the heart because, at the time, I truly believed I was perfect.

But to grow, you must cut pieces of yourself away, no matter how much it hurts.

You have to let go of the friends who hold you in contempt when you refuse to agree mindlessly.

You have to let go of the belief that you need an external substance to grant you peace.

And most importantly, you have to let go of the lie that you are meaningless.

I do not regret the addiction or the wreckage of my youth, those events were the crucible that shaped my true self.

Within that painful renewal, my love for history wasn't created, it was reignited.

We all possess a deep, ancestral desire to understand exactly where we come from.

That is the driving force here.

Tartaria is often treated as a myth, a piece of internet lore.

Yet if this civilisation existed as the evidence suggests, understanding who these people were will reveal the true, suppressed nature of the human condition.

The institutional dogmas we are fed, the belief that we are spinning on an accidental ball, the narrative that we evolved from monkeys, these are not ancient truths.

They are new, manufactured concepts conceived in the early modern world.

It seems likely they were engineered for the sole purpose of casting humanity into a state of perpetual spiritual anguish.

How can you feel sovereign when you are told your origin was a random cosmic explosion, or a fish that suddenly grew legs and walked out of the ocean?

When was the last time you saw a fish grow lungs and claim the land?

The premise is ridiculous on its face.

This isn't just a critique of the modern world; it is the forensic story of how this deception was built.

This morning, dear reader, we will dive back into the National Archives, circa 1708, unearthing the documented Tartarian resistance in Eastern Europe.

These restricted dispatches do not show a primitive, disorganised tribe.

They reveal a massive sovereign front that fought the encroaching modern empire with the exact same honor, vigour, and defiance that I now channel into my words.

They fought for the ultimate prize, and it is the same thing we are fighting for today:

Freedom

Newsletter: Turkish Envoys 📰

To understand the gravity of what is written in these state papers, dear reader, we have to establish the baseline of the world before this moment.

In the seven centuries leading up to the 18th-century, the Tartarian’s power was not a myth, a nomadic afterthought, or a fringe tribe.

The historical record; from medieval maps to early European travelogues, Eastern historical narratives and trade manifests consistently documented them as a massive, formidable force dominating the vast expanses of Eurasia.

For over half a millennium, they were the architects of continental trade and a sovereign anchor that the empires of Europe had to respect, fear, and negotiate with.

Then comes the Great Northern War, and with it, a massive coordinate shift in the global power structure.

This brings us directly to the first piece of evidence for this morning:

Catalogue reference SP 90/4/592, preserved in the State Papers Foreign series at The National Archives in Kew

This is a newsletter dispatch dating from late November to early December 1707, sent from Brześć, Kujavia, tracking the chaotic military movements as the brutal winter of 1708 approached.

The dispatch details an audience between a Turkish envoy and King Charles XII of Sweden, proposing a closer alliance against the rising Muscovite empire.

But it is the clinical breakdown of a recent military engagement that demands our attention.

The text explicitly records the Defeat of Tartar, Cossack and Muscovite troops.

Look at that alignment.

Mainstream history tells us the Tartars of this era were irrelevant to the grand chess board of European geopolitics.

Yet here, in the cold ink of official foreign intelligence, they are documented fighting deep in the European theater, listed side-by-side with Cossacks and Muscovites as a recognised, cohesive military variable.

More importantly, this dispatch captures the precise moment the axis began to turn.

This defeat isn't just a lost battle; it is the opening scene of a massive, coordinated regression.

We are looking at the literal friction point where a seven-hundred-year legacy of sovereign strength began to fracture, buckle, and be pushed back by the emerging forces of the modern world.

This is where the erasure began.

Whitworth to Harley ✉️

To see the full scale of this transition, we have to look at what was happening just a few weeks later, deep within the heart of the emerging Russian empire.

This brings us to the next document:

Catalogue reference SP 91/5/152, found within the Secretaries of State Papers Foreign for Russia, held at Kew

This is a high-level diplomatic dispatch written by Charles Whitworth, the British envoy in Moscow, to Robert Harley in London.

It is dated January 14/25, 1708, and parts of it were so sensitive they had to be written partly in cipher.

When a diplomat resort to code, it means the structure of the world is hanging in the balance.

Whitworth is reporting on a deeply tense atmosphere in the Russian court.

The Swedish army under Charles XII is on the move, forcing Peter the Great's generals, like Vice-Admiral Apraxin, to scatter to their defensive posts from Petersburg to Lithuania.

The Romanov dynasty is sweating.

They are actively sending desperate presents to the Ottoman Turks, trying to buy their neutrality because they know that if Sweden beats them, the Turks will pivot and crush them from the south.

But right in the dead centre of this imperial panic, Whitworth drops a critical line detailing a massive domestic crisis:

Rebellion of Baskirsky Tartars

Let the historical weight of those four words settle.

The Bashkir Tartars were not a localised band of peasants throwing pitchforks; they were a formidable, heavily armed horse culture holding down the critical Volga-Ural frontier.

Mainstream history books try to isolate the Bashkir Uprising (1704–1711) as a minor, disconnected tax revolt.

But this ciphered dispatch reveals the terrifying truth the Romanovs were trying to hide from Western Europe:

Tartaria was hitting back from within

Just as the globalist Muscovite empire was trying to push forward into Europe and establish its new, engineered order, the ancient Tartarian bloodline erupted in a coordinated rebellion behind their lines.

The Czar was caught in a lethal vise, fighting a conventional superpower from the West, while simultaneously suffocating a massive, ancestral revolution from the East that threatened to tear his newly minted empire apart at the seams.

The fact that Whitworth had a cold and abrupt audience with the Czar and immediately requested to be released from his post tells you everything you need to know about the atmosphere in Moscow.

The air was thick with the scent of a collapsing regime.

We are looking at the exact moment the old world refused to be folded away.

Whitworth to Harley ✉️

We move forward a few months, dear reader, into the spring of 1708, and the plot thickens drastically.

The fog of war is dense, and the administrative panic of the rising Romanov/Muscovite empire becomes visible in the paperwork.

Our third marker is Catalogue reference SP 91/5/185, found within the State Papers Foreign, Russia series at Kew.

This is an official diplomatic letter sent from Charles Whitworth, the British envoy in Moscow, to Robert Harley in London, dated April 7, 1708.

Again, this dispatch was so sensitive that the archive notes it was written partly in cipher.

Look at what Whitworth is tracking from his post in Moscow.

He reports that Peter the Great, the Czar, has abruptly sent orders to his family and the high nobility to evacuate Moscow and meet him at the newly founded city of Petersburg.

Whitworth explicitly highlights the speculation about the reason for the court's removal.

Why would a powerful, victorious Czar suddenly uproot his entire royal family and court from the ancient, fortified capital of Moscow in the spring of 1708?

The mainstream history books tell us Peter the Great was simply modernising Russia and fighting off the Swedes on the frontiers.

But if you keep reading Whitworth’s intelligence report, the real catalyst for this panicked royal evacuation is laid bare.

Right alongside the frontier movements of the Swedes, Whitworth is tracking the Progress of the Tartar rebellion.

This single phrase shatters the mainstream illusion.

The Tartars weren't a defeated, primitive remnant from the medieval past; they were an active, progressing, formidable military threat inside the empire, so potent that their advance was causing the Czar's court to flee Moscow in a scramble.

What we are witnessing in April 1708 is a massive, sovereign counter-offensive.

This was the Tartarian resistance fighting with everything they had to stop the birth of the modern Russian empire.

It was a threat so severe that it required diplomatic ciphers to report on, and it forced the Czar himself to abandon his capital to secure his court.

The pieces are falling into place.

The resistance was moving, and Moscow was trembling.

Fighting for freedom is a divine force, unable to be quashed by sheer might alone.

Whitworth to Harley ✉️

Just over two weeks later, the paper trail exposes the cold reality of how an empire reacts when its foundations are threatened.

They don't just fight with weapons; they manipulate information.

Our next marker is Catalogue reference SP 91/5/190, from the same State Papers Foreign, Russia series.

This is Charles Whitworth’s subsequent dispatch to London, dated April 25, 1708.

Like the previous references, this report from Moscow is highly sensitive, written partly in cipher.

But notice the jarring shift in the intelligence layout.

Whitworth notes that the Czar is safely ensconced at Petersburg, distracting himself by building a large aviary, while orders are sent to shuffle Swedish prisoners from the Volga.

Then, tucked into the middle of the report, comes a highly calculated phrase:

No further news received about the Tartar rebellion...

Think about the psychological mechanics of this sentence.

Only eighteen days prior, the progress of this exact rebellion was so fierce it sent shockwaves through the Muscovite court, causing a panicked aristocratic evacuation of the capital.

Now, suddenly, there is an eerie, total blackout of information.

No further news.

In the arena of statecraft, a sudden, absolute silence regarding a major national security threat doesn't mean the threat miraculously vanished.

It means a curtain was intentionally pulled down.

The flow of intelligence was intercepted.

While the Tartar front is systematically held behind this wall of silence, the rest of the dispatch exposes an empire fighting a multi-front war of survival.

Whitworth immediately shifts to reporting a resurgence of rebellious Cossacks in the Ukraine, who have just plundered Oranienburg, alongside intense preparation for military action against the Cossacks.

The systemic suppression of information we see emerging in April 1708 is the blueprints of the modern world being drawn in real-time.

When an empire cannot easily crush a sovereign people by force alone, it weaponises silence.

It stops talking about them.

It stops recording their progress.

It shifts the public’s eyes to a different theater of war, hoping that with enough time, the world will forget the resistance ever existed.

But silence leaves a footprint of its own.

Whitworth to Harley ✉️

By May 1708, the panic in the air isn't just palpable, curious mind, it has completely paralysed the state apparatus.

Our fifth marker is Catalogue reference SP 91/5/194, once again from the State Papers Foreign, Russia series.

This dispatch, dated May 16, 1708, is another highly sensitive intelligence letter from Charles Whitworth in Moscow to Robert Harley in London, written partly in cipher.

The opening lines read like a report from a collapsing front.

Whitworth describes total administrative chaos:

couriers attempting to carry mail through Kiev and Breslau are being forced to turn back

The postal routes are completely compromised.

The highest officials of the Muscovite administration, Golofkin and Shapfiroff, are practically begging foreign envoys to seek help from their own governments just to open a free passage for the mails.

Things have decayed so rapidly that Whitworth flatly states his commission cannot be achieved and begs his superiors for permission to return home.

The machine was choking.

And if you read further, you see exactly who was closing the throat of the empire.

Whitworth explicitly reports:

Progress of the rebellion of the Baskirki Tartars

alongside the:

Rebellion of the Cirkasses Tartars, who have burnt the suburbs of Terki.

Look at the geography and the sheer scale of what is happening here.

Mainstream history trivialises these groups as isolated, primitive factions.

Yet the official British intelligence on the ground shows a massive, multi-front Tartarian pincer movement.

To the north and east, the Bashkir Tartars are progressing unchecked.

To the south, the Circassian Tartars are literally burning down the state infrastructure at Terki.

(Terki was a heavily fortified imperial stronghold, a vital Russian military anchor and citadel designed to enforce Muscovite rule over the Caspian frontier.)

Simultaneously, the Cossacks in the Ukraine, led by Bulavin, are strengthening their lines and threatening to force the Don Cossacks into the alliance.

This wasn't a standard domestic riot; this was a coordinated, continental wildfire.

The Muscovites were forced to scramble desperate military preparations against a unified wall of rebels.

When you strip away the modern historical revisions, this letter exposes the terrifying reality the emerging empire faced.

The ancient Tartar factions weren't fading quietly into the night.

They were burning down the outposts of the new world order, fighting with a ferocity that threw the entire region into administrative dark.

They were proving, in real time, that the human spirit cannot be easily mapped, caged, or conquered.

Whitworth to Boyle ✉️

By mid-summer 1708, the sheer scale of the conflict has completely severed the new empire's communication with the outside world.

The administrative chokehold we saw in May has hardened into total isolation.

Our sixth marker is Catalogue reference SP 91/5/207, from the State Papers Foreign, Russia series.

This is a diplomatic dispatch dated July 11, 1708, sent by Charles Whitworth to Henry Boyle, who has now succeeded Robert Harley in London.

Like all but one of the previous dispatches, the gravity of the situation demands that this letter be written partly in cipher.

The opening lines expose a total breakdown in imperial logistics.

Whitworth notes that improvement in the post is still inadequate and reveals a stunning detail:

he has not received any official orders from home for some months

The British envoy in Moscow is completely stranded in an information vacuum, reduced to learning about major political shifts, including who his new boss is in London, by reading imported public gazettes.

The machine was blind and deaf.

While Peter the Great remains isolated at his new stronghold in Petersburg and imperial regiments are frantically marched from Veronitz, the sovereign resistance is consolidating its territory.

Whitworth explicitly reports that the Rebels on the Don [are] strengthening and delivers a massive piece of tactical data:

Kamashinska taken

Kamashinska (Kamyshin) was not an open campsite; it was a strategically vital, fortified settlement along the Volga-Don transport corridor.

By seizing it, the resistance effectively sliced the Czar's internal lines of communication and supply directly in half.

Yet, it is the next line in the cipher that reveals the imperial strategy to survive this onslaught.

Whitworth documents the Failure of attempts to open communication between the Cossacks and the Baskir Tartars.

Read between those lines forensically.

Why would the Muscovite state expend massive military and diplomatic energy trying to intercept and block communication between the Cossacks on the Don and the Bashkir Tartars to the east?

Because the empire's greatest nightmare was a completely unified, continental front.

The Muscovites knew that if the military might of the Cossacks officially merged with the ancient, unyielding force of the Bashkir Tartars, the fragile, newly christened Russian machine would be completely crushed.

This July dispatch captures the empire fighting a desperate war of containment.

They weren't just fighting battles; they were actively working to isolate these distinct sovereign factions from one another, trying to prevent a unified wildfire from consuming the entire continent.

It proves that the official story of a smooth, unchallenged imperial expansion is a complete fabrication.

The modern world order wasn't handed to these empires, it was carved out through ciphers, containment, and the systematic separation of a multi-front resistance that fought down to the absolute wire.

To end this mornings history lesson, dear reader, we arrive at July 1708, the dead of summer, and the cracks in the imperial facade have widened into gaping wounds.

The state machinery isn't just choking anymore; its own soldiers are beginning to spit on the uniform.

Our last marker is Catalogue reference SP 91/5/210 from the State Papers Foreign, Russia series.

This dispatch is dated July 18, 1708, sent by Charles Whitworth from Moscow to Henry Boyle in London.

Like the ones before it, the internal crisis is so severe that it is flagged as being written partly in cipher.

The intelligence passing through the ciphers reveals a terrifying development for Peter the Great:

Desertion of the Czar's troops to the rebels

Think about the psychological shift that requires.

Regular imperial soldiers, watching the absolute chaos gripping the empire, chose to abandon the rising world power to join the Tartar and Cossack resistance.

The document notes that most of the Don Cossacks are now openly up in arms.

But it is the next line that exposes exactly how desperate the Muscovite government had become to stay afloat.

Whitworth records that the Baskir Tartars have been appeased by the concessions of the government.

Let that sink in.

Mainstream history tells us the Romanovs simply crushed these primitive rebellions with absolute, sweeping military dominance.

But the cold, primary data tells a completely different story.

The newly forming Russian Empire was spread so thin, and was so utterly terrified of a total continental collapse, that they had to drop their weapons, bend the knee, and offer political and territorial concessions to the Bashkir Tartars just to get them to stop marching.

They couldn't defeat them on the battlefield, so they had to buy them off.

This July dispatch proves that the Tartar resistance didn't just fight; they forced the hand of the Czar.

They made the machine compromise by utilising unity.

It shows a powerful sovereign entity exercising such immense leverage that the empire had to alter its laws and state funds just to survive the summer.

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And so, dear reader, a rather compelling history lesson this morning, and one we shall now reflect on.

We have traced the ink across the parchment, watched the borders of empires tremble in ciphers, and witnessed the moment a seven-hundred-year legacy of sovereign power began its long, unyielding fracture against the anvil of the modern world.

But this is far more than a forensic autopsy of dead empires or a collection of dusty archives unearthed from foreign shelves.

It is an exploration of the unseen currents that govern the human soul, a testament to the quiet, immutable laws of existence that no earthly crown can ever truly rewrite.

When we look back at the ash and smoke of 1708, we are peering into a mirror of our own reality.

History, in its official, sanitised form, is a structure built by the victors to act as a cage for the mind, convincing us that the giants of the past were nothing but primitive, chaotic fragments easily swept aside by the march of progress.

They want us to believe that centralised might is the natural inheritance of the earth.

Yet, the cold records reveal a truth that is deeply theological in its beauty:

the spark of sovereignty within a people cannot be extinguished by decrees, bayonets, or ciphers

The Tartars, the Bashkirs, the Circassians, they were not just fighting for land or trade routes.

They were fighting for the divine right to exist under their own sky, to hold onto an ancient inheritance that belonged to them long before the Muscovite machine ever laid its first brick.

There is a profound philosophy embedded in their resistance.

To stand against an encroaching empire when the winter is setting in, to watch your comrades fall and yet push the vanguard forward until the gates of their most fortified citadels burn, requires an allegiance to something far greater than survival.

It requires an understanding that a life stripped of its freedom is no life at all.

It is a declaration that the soul belongs to the Creator, not the state.

And even when the physical world crumbles around you, even when the concessions are made and the lines on the map are eventually redrawn and erased by the pens of deceitful scribes, that defiance remains written into the ether of time itself.

We must ask ourselves what it means for our own journey today when we realise that the foundations of the world we inherit are built on such monumental illusions.

It forces us to look past the noise, past the curated narratives designed to make us feel small, isolated, and powerless.

The forces that sought to crush and erase that ancient Eurasian power are the very same forces that attempt to domesticate the human spirit in the modern era.

They seek to turn the wild, sovereign dignity of mankind into a predictable, manageable machine.

But as we have seen in the ciphers of April and May, the machine is fragile.

It panics, it flees its ancient capitals, it begs for foreign aid, and it compromises when confronted with absolute, unyielding resolve.

Let the memory of those who fought carry weight in your heart today.

They remind us that the struggle for sovereignty is an eternal frequency, a divine inheritance passed down through generations.

The names may be scrubbed from the textbooks, and the fortresses may have long since turned to dust, but the truth of who they were lives on every time a mind chooses to awaken, every time a voice refuses to repeat the lie, and every time a soul remembers its true origin.

The ink may have dried centuries ago, but the fire they lit still burns for those who have the eyes to see it.

As we close this morning’s dispatch, I must leave you with a final note regarding the nature of this work.

You will find no pleas for donations here, nor any insistence that financial support is necessary to keep these entries alive.

This is an honest journey through time and history, born out of a profound duty to the truth, and I remain committed eternally to this endeavor of the soul.

No paywall or premium tier will ever dictate the unveiling of these records.

With that said, the pursuit of these primary materials is a rigorous one.

For those who choose to support this platform out of their own free will, please know that every ounce of support goes directly toward the procurement of literature, securing the rare texts, the translated state papers, and the archival records required to keep pulling these forgotten threads into the light.

Thank you for walking this path with me, dear reader.

Keep your eyes open, and your mind free.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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