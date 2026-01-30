Over the past few years, I have become acutely aware of how little I truly understand the world.

As a child in the English education system, I was presented with the laws of reality as though they were immutable.

Yearly cycles, the orbits of planets, the steady tick of time, the invisible pull of gravity, and the miraculous story of evolution.

All these concepts laid out neatly, as if the universe were a ledger to be memorised.

By the age of eight, I believed I knew life itself.

The Earth, we were told, formed from dust and gas, remnants of a dying sun.

From this celestial debris, life erupted spontaneously.

A single-celled organism emerged from nothing, destined to become every living being that walks, swims, flies, or crawls across this planet.

This process, we were told, is called Evolution, orderly, inevitable, and entirely explainable.

Gravity came next, the invisible force tethering oceans to spinning continents.

Water is pressed down with immense power, yet, almost miraculously, it is able to move in a fluid state, bending through rivers, rising in rain, flowing endlessly across the surface of the Earth.

Time then followed.

Hours, days, weeks, months, years, neatly sliced for our comprehension, as if we could measure eternity with a watch.

Time dictated the rhythm of work, the pace of life, the way we were expected to live and plan every step.

It created the illusion that life could be mapped, scheduled, and mastered, reducing existence to tasks, routines, and deadlines.

By the age of ten, the world felt finite, accounted for.

The great mysteries had been “solved”.

And yet, something inside me refused to settle.

I looked deeper.

I questioned.

I refused the comfortable narrative.

I now understand that what I thought I knew, I knew not, and what I know now, is that I know nothing at all.

In the most literal sense, truth can only be confirmed by direct observation.

The sky is blue; the night is black; the stars shine; the sun burns.

These are facts we can witness.

Most concepts we are taught as fact are filtered through human perception, interpretation, and bias.

Yet the world insists we treat certain narratives as gospel.

We are taught that there is only one truth, one creation story, one proper way to understand existence.

And still, there are hundreds of stories, thousands of interpretations.

Who among us has seen the origin of life, the workings of the cosmos, the full measure of reality?

None.

For me, I opt to believe nothing, yet remain open to everything.

Science, as remarkable as it is, still rests on interpretation, not certainty.

Carbon dating, radiometric measures, historical timelines, these are reasoned estimations, not immutable truths.

And yet society treats them as absolutes, unquestionable.

For most of my life, I believed the simple narrative: school, college, work, retirement, death.

We are conditioned to accept a life of quiet compliance, measured by paychecks and holidays, with the occasional pang of regret.

The system is tidy, comfortable, but profoundly small.

We are told, often falsely, that people like John D. Rockefeller wanted a nation of workers, not thinkers.

The truth, as revealed in historical records, is far more nuanced, and far more revealing.

The misattributed quote, often repeated, reads:

“I don’t want a nation of thinkers, I want a nation of workers.”

But the full, original statement by Rockefeller’s chief advisor, Frederick T. Gates, from 1913, is far more telling:

“We shall not try to make these people or any of their children into philosophers or men of learning…

We shall not raise up from among them authors, editors, poets, or men of letters…

The task we set before ourselves is very simple as well as very beautiful:

to train these people as we find them to a perfectly ideal life just where they are.”

Both statements point to the same thing:

To cultivate compliance, not curiosity.

Critical thought, the ability to question, to see beyond the surface, is the spark that allows human beings to transcend these limitations.

For me, that spark had been clouded by indulgence in youth, but nearly five years of sobriety have restored it fully, and now it is wielded with purpose.

It was this purpose that drew me to explore perspectives long dismissed by the modern imagination.

A time when society is said to have been primitive, crude, and unimaginative, when public hygiene was poor, and the world seemed dark and chaotic.

We are told our ancestors were incapable of sophisticated thought or observation.

Yet, as I discovered, this is not the case.

There were minds in the past that wrestled with the nature of reality itself, observing, cataloging, interpreting, and marveling at the world around them.

They questioned, they theorised, they reflected.

They sought truth not in tidy summaries, but through curiosity, reasoned observation, and wonder.

We are about to step into their world, to see how they understood life, nature, and existence, and perhaps, in their reflections, we will recognise questions that still haunt us today.

The work we are about to discuss is titled De Natura Rerum, written by Thomas of Cantimpré around the year 1250.

Thomas was a remarkable figure in the 13th century.

He was a Dominican friar, preacher, and scholar whose intellectual curiosity spanned theology, philosophy, and the natural world.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, who confined themselves to purely theological or moral writings, Thomas sought to observe, record, and interpret the natural order in all its complexity.

De Natura Rerum is his encyclopaedic attempt to catalogue creation as he saw it, encompassing animals, plants, minerals, and the rarities and marvels of the world.

His approach combines meticulous observation with moral and spiritual reflection.

The text is at once a study of nature and a meditation on the divine order, revealing the ways medieval thinkers attempted to reconcile faith, reason, and empirical curiosity.

In these pages, we encounter not only descriptions of familiar creatures and elements, but also the marvels and wonders that inspired awe in a world still largely unexplored.

The manuscript before us is a direct encounter with history, unmediated by modern formatting or illustration.

Like many works of its age, it survives without a cover page, which is why none has been included here.

We are presented instead with the text as it exists, raw, immediate, and unfiltered.

It offers the curious mind a window into the thoughts of a scholar who devoted his life to exploring reality as he perceived it, long before modern science would attempt to define the boundaries of knowledge.

De Natura 📖

Translation:

“Those things which are said to be true are apprehended in two ways:

by authority and by reason.

Authority requires belief; reason demonstrates understanding. Authority precedes in time; reason follows in comprehension. Authority belongs to faith; reason belongs to intellect.

Divine authority is greater than all human judgment, for human reason is mutable and subject to error, whereas divine truth remains immutable and eternal.

Therefore, reason must not presume to rule over that which it has received from authority, but rather must submit itself, lest through pride it fall into falsehood.

Many, trusting more in themselves than in truth, depart from the straight path not because truth is hidden from them, but because they refuse obedience to it.

Thus it happens that error is born, not from ignorance alone, but from disordered will and arrogance of mind.

Faith precedes understanding, not because understanding is denied, but because understanding is perfected by faith.

For what is believed is later understood, and what is understood is believed more firmly.

In this way divine order is preserved:

that man first submits, then understands; first believes, then sees.

Whoever inverts this order seeks understanding without faith and thereby falls into confusion and doubt.

Therefore authority is not contrary to reason, nor reason hostile to authority, but each supports the other when rightly ordered.

For authority without reason breeds superstition, and reason without authority breeds presumption.

Blessed is he who keeps both,

receiving what is handed down, and seeking understanding with humility”.

This opening passage immediately situates us in a world where the pursuit of knowledge is not only intellectual but moral and spiritual.

Cantimpré begins by asserting a distinction that seems almost alien to modern schooling.

That truth is apprehended in two ways, by authority and by reason.

In our contemporary framework, we are taught that reason alone, evidence, and empirical observation are the pillars of understanding.

Authority is often cast as something to be doubted, questioned, or even rejected.

Yet Thomas reminds us that in the medieval mind, authority is not the enemy of thought; it is its foundation.

Authority, he says, requires belief; reason, understanding.

The one precedes in time, the other follows in comprehension.

Faith is not an obstacle; it is the preparatory ground for intellect.

This strikes a profound contrast with modern education, where students are encouraged to question before they believe, to critically dissect everything, often without the scaffolding of foundational principles or context.

Thomas’s framework suggests that understanding divorced from humility or prior guidance is not enlightenment but confusion.

He goes further:

Human reason is mutable, prone to error; divine authority is immutable and eternal.

It is a stark acknowledgment of human fallibility, a recognition that our minds alone are insufficient to grasp the fullness of reality.

Today, we are conditioned to trust in our reasoning as the highest measure of truth, yet Thomas cautions that arrogance of mind, the presumption that reason alone can chart the path, is what leads to error.

It is not ignorance, he argues, that breeds falsehood, but the disordered will, the refusal to submit to principles greater than oneself.

This interplay between belief and understanding is central.

Faith precedes comprehension, but comprehension perfects faith.

What we initially accept is later illuminated; what we later understand strengthens what we believe.

In modern terms, we might liken this to learning as iteration, yet the difference is profound.

In contemporary pedagogy, evidence precedes conviction, whereas in Thomas’s schema, conviction (or submission) precedes evidence.

The act of receiving authority humbly is not blind obedience but the necessary step for reason to operate fully and correctly.

Thomas does not see authority and reason as opposites; they are mutually supportive when rightly ordered.

Authority without reason leads to superstition, unquestioned dogma.

Reason without authority leads to presumption, overconfidence divorced from guidance.

In our schools, universities, and workplaces, we often see the latter.

Knowledge without grounding, reasoning without humility, leading to endless debate, skepticism, or the modern malaise of “thinking we know it all” while missing the bigger picture entirely.

Finally, he closes with a blessing for those who maintain the balance:

Receive what is handed down while seeking understanding with humility.

This is as radical as it is simple.

The medieval mind valued obedience and inquiry together, not in opposition.

It is a vision of learning as a moral as well as intellectual practice, one that contrasts sharply with our contemporary obsession with self-assurance, immediate evidence, and the idea that knowledge is a ladder we climb solely by ourselves.

Translation:

“If therefore you desire to know yourself rightly, and to recognise the state of your soul, you must turn your eyes inward and examine what you are before God.

For many know much about external things, yet remain ignorant of themselves. And thus it happens that a man judges others more sharply than himself, and condemns small faults in another while excusing great ones in his own life.

For self-knowledge is the beginning of wisdom, and without it no man can advance rightly. He who does not know himself cannot know God, nor can he rightly order his life. Therefore it is necessary that a man descend into his own heart and weigh his thoughts, his words, and his deeds with careful judgment.

Sin is not only committed by outward acts, but also by inward consent. For many restrain their hands, yet do not restrain their hearts; and though they do not perform evil openly, they delight in it secretly. Such a man deceives himself, thinking he is righteous because he avoids the act, while his will remains corrupted.

True repentance therefore does not consist only in confession of the mouth, but in contrition of the heart. For the voice may confess while the soul remains proud; but God does not hear words unless they proceed from humility. Thus repentance must be inward before it is outward, and sorrow must first be conceived in the heart before it is expressed by the tongue.

Moreover, confession without amendment of life is vain. For what profit is it to accuse oneself today, and tomorrow to return to the same sins? Such confession does not heal, but wounds anew. Therefore he who confesses must firmly resolve to turn away from sin, and to resist it with all diligence.

For habit strengthens vice, and repeated sin binds the soul more tightly. At first sin enters gently and promises delight, but in the end it rules harshly and demands obedience. What was once chosen freely becomes a necessity, and the will, weakened by consent, is led where it would not go.

Thus the sinner becomes both captive and guilty: captive because he is bound by habit, guilty because he consented freely. And though he complains of his weakness, he must accuse his will, which first opened the door. Therefore no one should trust in himself, but rather watch continually, lest he fall by negligence.

Humility is the guardian of virtue, and vigilance the protection of the soul. He who considers his own frailty walks cautiously, and he who fears falling is less likely to fall. But pride goes before ruin, because it refuses correction and despises warning.

Therefore blessed is the man who examines himself daily, confesses sincerely, repents truly, and labors patiently for amendment of life. Such a man, though he falls, rises again quickly, and though he sins, does not remain in sin. For God does not despise the contrite heart, but receives the humble with mercy.”

This section turns the inquiry inward.

If the opening passage established how truth is received, through authority and reason, this one asks a quieter but far more uncomfortable question.

What value is knowledge if the one who possesses it remains unknown to himself?

The focus shifts away from the external world and settles firmly on the interior life.

Cantimpré suggests that many people know a great deal about the world while remaining ignorant of their own inner state.

This immediately challenges modern education.

We are trained to observe outwardly, to analyse systems, structures, behaviours, and data, while rarely being taught how to examine ourselves.

Self-knowledge is often treated as optional, subjective, or psychological, something secondary to “real” learning.

Here, it is foundational.

Without it, wisdom cannot even begin.

The text presses further by refusing to separate outward behaviour from inward consent.

A person may restrain their actions while indulging their desires, avoiding visible wrongdoing while inwardly welcoming it.

In this framework, morality is not measured only by what is done, but by what is willed.

This stands in stark contrast to the modern fixation on outcomes alone, where compliance matters more than intention and appearance outweighs orientation.

Here, inward consent is already participation; sin is not merely committed, it is first accepted.

From this follows a severe critique of empty confession.

Words spoken without inner change are meaningless.

Repentance that remains external is no repentance at all.

This directly challenges the modern comfort with symbolic correction:

Public admission, verbal accountability, statements without transformation.

In this worldview, speech has no power unless it rises from humility.

The heart must move before the mouth.

The discussion then turns to habit, not as an abstraction, but as lived experience.

Error does not arrive violently.

It enters quietly, promising pleasure, familiarity, and ease.

Only later does it demand obedience.

What begins as choice hardens into necessity.

What was once freely chosen becomes compulsion.

This is not superstition, but sharp psychological observation.

Long before modern language existed to describe addiction or conditioning, the mechanism is recognised clearly.

Repetition weakens the will, and consent binds the soul.

Yet responsibility is not removed.

Even as habit enslaves, the origin of bondage is still traced to choice.

The will opened the door.

This is a difficult idea for the modern mind, which prefers explanations that move blame outward, environment, trauma, systems.

Cantimpré does not deny influence, but he refuses to surrender agency.

Weakness may explain captivity, but it does not erase responsibility.

From this emerges a warning against self-trust.

Confidence in oneself is not praised here; vigilance is.

Humility is not self-hatred, but accurate self-assessment.

To know one’s fragility is to walk carefully.

Pride, by contrast, is not loud arrogance but the refusal to be corrected, the belief that one has already arrived.

That belief, the text suggests, is what precedes the fall.

The closing movement is not perfectionism.

Falling is assumed.

Failure is expected.

What matters is not never falling, but never remaining where one has fallen.

Daily examination, honest confession, genuine repentance, gradual amendment, this is presented not as an ideal, but as a rhythm of life.

Taken together, these pages reveal something essential about the medieval understanding of reality.

Truth is not something to be known, but something to be lived inwardly.

Knowledge is incomplete if it does not reorder the inner life.

Reason is insufficient without humility.

And education, divorced from self-knowledge, produces not wisdom, but illusion.

Translation:

“Man was created so that he might know God, love Him, and serve Him. And because of this, he was given reason, so that by it he might discern good from evil, and by his free will choose what is right. Yet reason itself, unless it is rightly ordered, is easily led astray, and free will, unless governed, inclines toward error.

For reason was given not so that man might exalt himself, but so that he might recognise his dependence. And free will was granted not for license, but for obedience. When these are rightly ordered, man walks securely; when they are disordered, he falls by his own judgment.

Thus, many who trust in their own understanding depart from the right path. They do not lack knowledge, but humility. They seek to judge before they submit, to understand before they believe, and in doing so they overturn the proper order. From this inversion confusion arises, and from confusion error multiplies.

For understanding is not perfected without submission, nor knowledge made whole without discipline. He who wishes to see clearly must first accept guidance, just as the eye cannot behold light unless it is first healed. Therefore belief prepares the mind for understanding, and obedience opens the way to wisdom.

Nature itself teaches this order. Every created thing follows its proper rule, and by doing so fulfils its purpose. Fire rises, water flows downward, the heavens move according to fixed courses, and the earth brings forth fruit in its season. None of these resist the order given to them, nor do they seek to act beyond their nature.

Man alone resists order, because he alone possesses will. And when he sets his will above the order established for him, he brings disorder not only upon himself, but upon those subject to him. For from a disordered will proceed disordered actions, and from disordered actions proceed disordered lives.

Therefore discipline is necessary, not as punishment, but as correction. For discipline restores order where it has been disturbed, and guides the will back toward its proper end. Without discipline, freedom becomes destruction, and reason becomes the servant of desire.

From this it is clear that knowledge without restraint leads not to wisdom, but to pride. And pride, once rooted, closes the mind to truth. For the proud man does not seek to learn, but to confirm himself; not to receive instruction, but to dominate it.

Thus the truly wise man is not the one who knows many things, but the one who knows how to order what he knows. He listens before he speaks, submits before he judges, and believes before he demands understanding. In this way, knowledge becomes fruitful, and reason fulfils its proper task.”

These pages present a way of thinking about freedom that sits uneasily beside modern assumptions.

Writing in the mid-thirteenth century, Cantimpré does not treat freedom as the absence of restraint, but as the proper ordering of reason and will.

In this view, freedom detached from order is not liberation but confusion, and reason, when left to govern itself, does not elevate the human being so much as destabilise him.

What is notable here is how belief, reason, and will are arranged.

Belief is not positioned as the enemy of thought, but as its starting point.

Reason is not rejected, but guided.

The will is recognised as powerful, yet dangerous when it elevates itself above the order it was meant to serve.

This is less a denial of human capability than a caution against human overconfidence.

Modern education often encourages the inversion described in these pages.

We are taught to understand before we submit, to judge before we accept, and to treat belief as something that must always justify itself before it is allowed to exist.

The framework presented here suggests that this reversal produces instability rather than clarity.

When understanding is demanded before orientation, reason becomes restless and belief becomes provisional.

The appeal to nature is telling.

Fire rises, water descends, the heavens move in fixed courses, the earth produces fruit in its season.

Order is not experienced by these things as restriction, but as fulfilment.

They become what they are by remaining within their limits.

Man alone resists order because he alone possesses will.

That same capacity which grants dignity also introduces danger.

This stands in quiet contrast to modern ideas of autonomy.

Today, autonomy is often treated as an unquestioned good, while discipline is viewed with suspicion.

Here, discipline is presented not as punishment, but as restoration.

Without it, freedom dissolves into impulse, and reason becomes subordinate to desire.

Perhaps the most uncomfortable claim is that knowledge alone is insufficient.

Accumulation without restraint leads not to wisdom, but to pride.

And pride, once rooted, closes the mind rather than opening it.

In an age saturated with information, this observation feels uncomfortably close to home.

Translation:

“Man was created in such a way that he might live according to reason, and reason was given to him so that he might discern what ought to be done and what ought to be avoided. Yet reason itself, when it is not governed, often strays from its proper path and leads the will into error.

For reason, when separated from discipline, does not restrain desire, but serves it. And thus it happens that man, who was created to rule over himself, becomes ruled by his passions. He judges what is pleasant to be good, and what is difficult to be evil, and in this way confuses the order of things.

From this disorder arises instability of life. For when reason no longer commands, the will wanders without direction, and the soul is tossed about by changing impulses. Such a man is not at peace, for he is divided within himself, desiring one thing and pursuing another.

Therefore it is necessary that reason be instructed and corrected, lest it become a cause of ruin rather than of salvation. Instruction teaches what is right; correction restrains what is excessive. Without these, even natural gifts are turned to harm.

Many receive knowledge, yet misuse it. They learn not in order to become better, but in order to appear greater. They seek not truth, but praise; not understanding, but advantage. Such knowledge does not illuminate, but inflates.

For learning without humility breeds pride, and pride darkens the intellect. The proud man does not receive instruction willingly, but resists it, trusting more in his own judgment than in truth itself. Thus knowledge, which was given for healing, becomes a cause of blindness.

Wisdom, therefore, does not consist in knowing many things, but in ordering what is known rightly. He is wise who knows when to speak and when to be silent, when to act and when to refrain. Such a man is not driven by impulse, but guided by judgment.

This order cannot be preserved without discipline. Discipline restrains excess, moderates desire, and directs the soul toward its proper end. Without discipline, freedom turns into license, and reason becomes the servant of appetite.

Thus the soul, when rightly ordered, is at rest, and when disordered, is in turmoil. Peace follows order, and unrest follows confusion. Therefore whoever seeks peace must first seek order within himself.”

These pages continue a theme that feels increasingly unfamiliar to the modern mind.

The idea that reason itself is not automatically trustworthy.

Cantimpré does not deny the value of reason; he assumes it.

But he refuses to treat it as self-governing.

Reason, in this framework, is a tool that must be formed, instructed, and corrected, or else it quietly begins to serve whatever desire happens to be strongest.

This immediately unsettles modern assumptions.

Today, reason is often treated as neutral and self-justifying.

If someone can argue well, analyse clearly, or articulate their position confidently, we assume they are thinking correctly.

Cantimpré suggests something more uncomfortable:

That reason, when detached from discipline, does not restrain desire but becomes its servant.

In other words, intelligence does not free us from impulse; it often rationalises it.

The description of disorder that follows feels strikingly contemporary.

A person ruled by passion judges what is pleasant to be good and what is difficult to be evil.

Ease becomes virtue, resistance becomes vice.

This inversion is rarely named outright in modern culture, yet it underpins much of our thinking.

Comfort is framed as health, friction as harm, discipline as repression.

Cantimpré sees this not as progress, but as confusion of order.

What follows is not moral panic, but psychological clarity.

When reason no longer commands, the will wanders.

The soul becomes divided, unstable, restless.

Peace disappears not because the world is chaotic, but because the interior hierarchy has collapsed.

This runs counter to the modern tendency to locate unrest externally, in politics, systems, environments, rather than inwardly.

Here, unrest is not primarily a social problem, but a personal one.

Cantimpré then turns his attention to learning itself, and the critique sharpens.

Knowledge, he warns, is easily misused.

Learning pursued for status, advantage, or appearance does not illuminate; it inflates.

This is uncomfortably close to the modern academic condition.

Credentials, visibility, and expertise are often rewarded more than wisdom.

Knowing more becomes a substitute for becoming better.

The problem, again, is not ignorance. It is pride.

Learning without humility does not expand the mind; it closes it.

The proud intellect resists correction, trusts its own judgment above truth, and mistakes confidence for clarity.

In such a state, knowledge becomes a source of blindness rather than insight.

Cantimpré’s warning is not anti-intellectual; it is anti-self-deception.

Wisdom, as it is presented here, is strikingly modest.

It does not consist in knowing many things, but in knowing how to order what one knows.

Discernment matters more than accumulation.

Timing matters more than volume.

The wise person is not the one who speaks most, but the one who knows when to speak and when to remain silent.

This stands in stark contrast to a culture that rewards constant output, opinion, and presence.

Discipline emerges again as the central corrective.

Not as punishment, but as preservation.

Discipline restrains excess, moderates desire, and restores direction.

Without it, freedom collapses into licence, and reason quietly becomes subordinate to appetite.

This is perhaps the deepest clash with modern belief.

We tend to view discipline as a threat to freedom; Cantimpré treats it as the condition that makes freedom possible at all.

The closing insight is deceptively simple:

Order produces peace, and disorder produces unrest.

Peace is not achieved by rearranging the outer world alone, but by reordering the inner one.

Anyone seeking peace must first seek order within themselves.

This is a far cry from modern solutions, which often promise peace through expression, validation, medication, or external change, while leaving the interior hierarchy untouched.

These pages reveal a conception of belief very different from our own.

Belief is not a conclusion reached after reasoning, but an orientation that shapes reasoning itself.

Modern belief tends to anchor itself in the self, in preference, identity, or certainty.

Cantimpré’s belief anchors itself in order.

And the quiet warning running through these pages is this:

When belief shifts from order to self, reason does not become freer, it becomes lost.

Translation:

“Those who wish to live rightly must first learn to govern themselves. For just as a city cannot stand without order, so the soul cannot remain at peace when its powers are divided. When reason does not rule, desire rebels, and when desire rules, the whole life is thrown into disorder.

Many complain of turmoil and unrest, yet do not recognize its cause. They seek peace in outward things, in changes of place, in variety of occupation, or in the consolation of others. But the unrest they flee follows them, because it arises not from without, but from within.

For the soul that is not ordered within itself cannot find rest in external things. Even when circumstances are favorable, such a soul remains troubled; and when adversity comes, it is easily overwhelmed. Thus peace does not depend upon fortune, but upon the condition of the inner life.

It is therefore vain to seek quiet without discipline. For discipline restores measure, restrains excess, and brings the powers of the soul back into harmony. Where discipline is lacking, liberty turns into license, and license into bondage.

From this disorder arise many evils: impatience in suffering, instability in purpose, rashness in judgment, and weariness in good works. A man begins many things but finishes few, not because the tasks are too heavy, but because his inner order is weak.

Such a man is easily led astray, easily discouraged, easily inflamed, and easily cast down. He is driven by impulses rather than guided by judgment, and his life is marked by fluctuation rather than steadiness.

Therefore constancy is praised, not as rigidity, but as strength rightly ordered. Constancy does not exclude feeling, but governs it. It does not destroy desire, but directs it. In this way the soul is strengthened rather than suppressed.

True freedom is not the ability to do whatever one wishes, but the ability to will what is right. He is not free who follows every impulse, but he who can resist them. Such freedom is born not from indulgence, but from discipline.

Thus the rightly ordered soul is stable, peaceful, and resilient. It is not lifted up by prosperity nor crushed by adversity, because its foundation is inward. And because it is inward, it is not easily shaken.

Therefore whoever desires peace must not flee himself, but return to himself. He must seek order within before seeking comfort without. For peace is not found by escaping the soul, but by restoring it.”

These pages bring today’s discussion to a close, and they do so by returning to a theme that has quietly threaded through everything so far:

Inner order as the condition for peace.

Cantimpré ends this sequence not with cosmology or abstraction, but with the human interior.

The language is almost practical.

If the soul is disordered, no external change will settle it.

If reason does not rule, desire will.

If desire rules, unrest follows.

The logic is simple, almost architectural.

Just as a city collapses without order, so does the inner life.

What is striking is how familiar the problem sounds, even across centuries.

People complain of restlessness, anxiety, dissatisfaction, and instability, yet instinctively seek solutions outwardly.

A change of environment.

A change of routine.

A new pursuit.

New consolations.

Cantimpré does not deny that external conditions matter, but he insists they are secondary.

If the disorder is inward, the unrest will follow wherever one goes.

This stands in sharp contrast to modern assumptions.

Today, peace is often sought through expression, validation, medication, or external adjustment.

Distress is framed primarily as something imposed upon the individual, rather than something arising from within.

Cantimpré’s perspective is more demanding.

He suggests that unrest is not always a sign of injustice or misfortune, but often a symptom of interior fragmentation.

The soul, divided against itself, cannot rest.

Discipline, once again, is presented not as punishment but as restoration.

This is perhaps one of the greatest points of friction with modern belief.

Discipline is often associated with repression, control, or harm.

Here, it is described as the means by which harmony is recovered.

Without it, freedom does not expand; it collapses.

Liberty becomes license, and license quietly turns into bondage.

The list of consequences that follows feels uncomfortably modern:

Instability of purpose, impatience in suffering, rash judgment, weariness in good works, enthusiasm without endurance.

Many things are begun, few are completed.

Not because life is too demanding, but because the interior foundation is weak.

In an age defined by distraction, burnout, and constant motion, this diagnosis feels less medieval than timeless.

Cantimpré’s concept of freedom cuts cleanly against contemporary ideas.

Freedom is not defined as the ability to do whatever one wishes, but as the ability to will what is right.

To follow every impulse is not liberty, but weakness.

True freedom, he argues, is the capacity to resist oneself.

This is a definition almost entirely absent from modern discourse, where resistance is often framed as repression and indulgence as authenticity.

What emerges by the end is a quiet but firm conclusion.

Peace does not come from fleeing oneself, but from returning to oneself.

It is not found by rearranging the outer world alone, but by restoring order within.

A rightly ordered soul is stable not because life is gentle, but because its foundation is inward.

It can endure prosperity without arrogance and adversity without collapse.

As the final pages for today’s discussion, this passage leaves us with a difficult implication.

If Cantimpré is even partially right, then much of what we pursue in the name of peace may be mistaking relief for restoration.

Belief, in this framework, is not an escape from reality, but an orientation toward order.

When belief shifts away from order toward comfort, expression, or self-justification, peace becomes something we chase endlessly rather than something we cultivate.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at a quiet but unsettling crossroads.

From an early age, we are taught that the people of this period were primitive.

Unsophisticated.

Superstitious.

We are encouraged to imagine a world before plumbing, before electricity, before laboratories and modern psychology, and to assume that intellectual and moral immaturity must naturally follow.

If that assessment is true, then what we have just read becomes difficult to explain.

Because what is laid out in these pages is not crude thinking, but careful thinking; not naive belief, but a disciplined understanding of the human interior.

What appears here is, in many ways, a reversal of modern values.

Where we place confidence in autonomy, these pages emphasise order.

Where we elevate expression, they insist on restraint.

Where we treat belief as something provisional, optional, or even embarrassing, they treat it as the foundation upon which understanding itself must rest.

If modernity represents progress, then this framework should feel alien.

And yet, for many, it feels uncomfortably precise.

The medieval mind presented here does not deny suffering, anxiety, or unrest.

It does not pretend that life is easy or that the world is just.

But it locates the deepest problem not outside the person, but within them.

Disorder of the soul precedes disorder of life.

Confusion of will precedes confusion of thought.

And peace, therefore, cannot be engineered solely through external change.

This leads us to an idea that modern culture has grown deeply uncomfortable with:

That the worst thing that can happen to a person is not material deprivation, not social exclusion, not even psychological distress, but the severing of their connection with God.

In this framework, God is not merely an object of belief, but the source of order itself.

To lose that connection is to lose orientation.

Reason no longer knows what it serves.

The will no longer knows what it aims toward.

Freedom collapses into impulse, and impulse into restlessness.

Seen in this light, much of modern unrest takes on a different shape.

If belief is removed, or reduced to a private sentiment, something else must take its place.

Often that substitute is the self.

Meaning becomes self-generated.

Values become self-defined.

Truth becomes personal.

But the self, unsupported by anything higher, cannot bear that weight for long.

What begins as empowerment slowly becomes exhaustion.

This is why the pages we have explored feel so stark.

They suggest that to disconnect a person from God is not liberation, but destabilisation.

Not enlightenment, but fragmentation.

It is not simply a theological loss, but an existential one.

Without a higher order to submit to, the inner hierarchy collapses, and the soul is left to negotiate endlessly with its own desires.

If our ancestors truly were primitive, then their diagnosis of the human condition is remarkably advanced.

And if modern values truly represent progress, then it is worth asking why peace seems so elusive despite comfort, freedom, and abundance.

Perhaps the question is not whether belief should be discarded, but whether something essential was lost when it was.

These pages do not demand agreement.

They invite reflection.

They ask us to consider whether order precedes peace, whether discipline precedes freedom, and whether belief, far from being the enemy of reason, might once have been its anchor.

And perhaps the most unsettling question of all is this:

In a world that has learned to treat belief as optional, have we also learned to live without rest?

This kind of work takes time, patience, and careful attention.

These texts aren’t meant to be skimmed or rushed, and they aren’t explored for quick reward.

If today’s pages resonated with you in any way, stirred reflection, challenged assumptions, or simply invited you to pause, and you’d like to support the continuation of this work, donations are warmly welcomed but never expected.

Thank you, curious mind.

