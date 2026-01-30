Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Donovan's avatar
Thomas Donovan
15h

I am pretty cool with science doing science stuff, but I’m also pretty convinced of a soft “scientific anti-realism,” in the sense that like, the 900 layers of abstraction and representation required to get to the molecules of a tree in a laboratory model are not, in any obvious way, any more real than the tree standing across the creek from me. This isn’t to argue that science doesn’t say things that are true, or yield useful results, but that science is limited to a particular kind of truth, facts, and a particular sort of facts, empirical-measurable-replicable. What we do with those facts or what they mean cannot be given to us from them; there is always something that we, as creatures, must bring to the table. They must be interpreted— even while being true facts! This medieval insight, and your reflection, I think, is helpful in pulling us out of the idol of the microscope and into the same reality as the trees. More important now than any other time in my life. Are you familiar with the Lectio Divina tradition?

1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
18h

Strong reminder that medieval thinkers weren’t dumb. But swapping modern arrogance for medieval certainty doesn’t solve the problem either. Reason without humility collapses, sure. Authority without accountability does too. The real work is learning how to kneel without turning your brain off.

1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
