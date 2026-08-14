Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
6h

Such a great endeavor you are on Jordan, we appreciate all you are putting out. wish we all had access to the Vaticans Cronovisor so we could finally see what the actual history looked like.non of what we have been fed makes any sense.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Jena Garcia's avatar
Jena Garcia
7h

totally fascinating Jordan,,thanks so much!

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