We are often presented a view of our ancestors which makes them appear very dim and dirty, dear reader.

Our distant brethren from the Victorian age are a prime example; although we know the filth of that era to be true, it is harder to gauge the earlier periods.

One would assume that, in line with the primitive evolution of man, the ages that preceded the 19th century must have been even dirtier, even dimmer, and subsequently much darker.

Yet, curious mind, this concept has never sat right with me; for how could a primitive mind construct such megalithic and glorious structures?

The Kailasa Temple in India, for one example, or perhaps Baalbek; home to the Stone of the Pregnant Woman, weighing around 1,100 tonnes.

How could idiocy cut, carve, and place the stones that sit upon that place in Lebanon?

Together, dear reader, we read; we envelop ourselves within the words of past scholars, men who wrote with heart and passion.

Men who wrote with such delight it may tickle your heart, and bid the mind a moment of contemplation.

In our daily lessons together, we peruse these ancient works, we know these men lived with honour, with discipline and respect; a far cry from the primitive societies we are taught to imagine.

So why are we led to believe otherwise?

It is a curious thought, is it not?

What could have happened for us to lose access to the knowledge that clearly reigned true for so many years, all over the world?

From Teotihuacan in Mexico, to the Yangshan Quarry near Nanjing in China; these megalithic sites are everywhere.

The ability to plan and then build such things was clearly widespread and common.

We could entertain these questions all day, dear reader, but would we be any closer to enlightenment with nothing but opinion and speculation?

I think not.

So instead, we shall continue our discussion regarding one of the oldest books on medicine in the world, and yes, you guessed it:

herbal medicine

It could only ever be herbal knowledge in a book so old.

Being written in the 12th-century, it was part of the original medicine, a way of healing that began at the origin of documented history, to end in the 1800s.

Our petroleum-derived chemical industry is a rather new invention; the first time in all known history has such a thing existed.

We shall look upon its pages together, curious mind, and then we shall decide:

was this author a primitive idiot, or a man of sharp intellect?

Circa Instans 📖

Translation:

“Concerning Fennel. Fennel strengthens the eyesight. Its juice, mixed with honey and applied, removes cloudiness and films from the eyes. The seed, taken in wine, aids digestion and warms the stomach. It gives a good colour to the face and clears the complexion. Taken in drink it is good for the kidneys. If its root is boiled in wine and that wine drunk, it breaks stones in the bladder and kidneys, and helps those who struggle for breath.

Concerning Aloes. Aloes purges the belly and draws out bad humours. It helps headaches and those in fevers. It comforts the heart, strengthens the memory, and is good for the eyes. It clears spots and blemishes from the face. Mixed with honey and applied it heals wounds and sores. It is good for coughs and shortness of breath. It comforts the stomach and stops vomiting. It helps the spleen and drives away melancholy. It is given with wine or with water, according to what suits the person. With honey it cleanses, with wine it strengthens. The dose is half a drachm to a drachm. Too much purges too strongly.

Concerning Pellitory. Pellitory, when chewed, draws humours from the head and clears the nostrils. It eases toothache and pain in the face. It warms the stomach and helps digestion.

Concerning Mint. Mint comforts the stomach, stays vomiting, and is good for the liver. It is good against the bites of venomous creatures.

Concerning Wormwood. Wormwood is hot and dry. It is good for the stomach, kills worms in the belly, and expels poison. It strengthens the heart and guards against sickness. Its juice or powder may be used.

Then concerning Aloes again. Aloes, when mixed with honey and applied, heals old wounds and ulcers. Mixed with wine it is good for the stomach. Mixed with the juice of fennel it helps the eyes.

Concerning weakness of the brain and dullness of the senses. For weakness of the brain and clouding of the senses: take sage, rosemary, and betony, boil them in wine, and drink often. It restores the memory and sharpens the understanding.

Concerning the heart. For fainting and weakness of the heart: take balm, mint, and rosewater, with a little saffron. This comforts the heart, lifts the spirits, and drives away heaviness and sadness. It restores the natural heat and makes the heart glad.

Concerning the stomach. For cold stomach and slow digestion: take ginger, pepper, and cinnamon mixed with honey. This warms the stomach, digests raw humours, and expels wind. It stays vomiting and stays looseness of the bowels.

Concerning metals.

Concerning gold. Gold is warm and dry. It comforts the heart, strengthens the vital spirits, and preserves the body from sickness. It is good for trembling of the heart and for melancholy. It may be taken in drink or in food.

Concerning silver. Silver is cold and dry. It cools hot inflammations and represses hot humours. It is good for those who are too hot and feverish.

Concerning copper. Copper, when burnt and mixed with vinegar, cleanses foul ulcers and eats away dead flesh. It is good for scabs and sores.

Concerning iron. Iron, when quenched in water or wine, strengthens the stomach and strengthens the limbs. It is good for weakness and coldness.

Concerning lead. Lead is cold and heavy. It cools swellings and stays hot fluxes. It is applied outwardly rather than taken inwardly.

Concerning tin. Tin is said to have a nature midway between silver and lead. It is used to cool and to bind.

Concerning stones and minerals.

The stone called dragon’s blood stops bleeding and closes wounds.

The lodestone draws iron out of the flesh.

Sulphur cleanses the skin and drives away vermin.

Antimony purges and cleanses the body of ill humours.

Lapis lazuli purges melancholy.

Pearls comfort the heart and cool the blood.

Emerald strengthens the memory and restrains excess desire.

Crystal clears the sight and is good for the eyes.

Translation:

“It says that the wild bitter cucumber, when gathered before it is ripe, is beaten and its juice pressed out and dried in the sun. This juice purges the belly and draws out both phlegm and choler. It cleanses the head and brain, and clears the eyes. It is good for the dropsy and for those who cannot hold their urine. Taken in wine it helps the stomach, but it must be used with care, for it is strong and may cause vomiting.

Concerning Silverweed. Silverweed is hot and dry in the second degree. It stops bleeding from the mouth or from the nose. It is good against the flux of the bowels and against women’s issues. It comforts the heart and strengthens the stomach. It is good for the stone and for pain in the sides. The juice or the powder may be taken in drink.

Concerning the Fig. The fig is hot and moist. It softens what is hard, opens what is closed, and ripens what is raw. It draws out thorns and splinters. It is good for coughs and shortness of breath. It is good for the chest and for the throat. Dried figs are more binding; fresh ones are more laxative. Figs boiled in water or with honey make a syrup that loosens the belly.

Concerning the Violet. The violet is cold and moist. It cools the head and the stomach. It is good for headaches and for fevers. It softens the belly and makes a gentle passage. The syrup of violets cools the blood and calms the heat of the liver. It is good for the eyes and for inflammations.

Concerning the Rose. The rose is cold and dry. It binds and restrains. It stops bleeding and stays fluxes. It comforts the heart when it is too hot. It is good for the liver and for the stomach. Red roses are more binding; white roses are more cooling. The juice or the water of roses cools and refreshes. The powder stops vomiting and strengthens the bowels.

Concerning the Apple. Apples are cold and dry when unripe; when ripe they are temperate and moist. Sour apples cool the stomach and stop vomiting. Sweet apples nourish but are heavy to digest. Crab apples are more medicinal — their juice cools inflammations and binds the belly.

Concerning the Pear. Pears are cold and heavy. They nourish little but they are good for the chest when they are baked or boiled. Raw pears are hard to digest and make heavy dreams. They should not be eaten before meals, but after they are good.

Concerning the Quince. The quince is cold and dry. It binds the stomach, stops vomiting, and stays the flux. It strengthens the heart and preserves from drunkenness. It is good for the mother’s womb. Boiled in honey it makes a confection that is good for the cold of the stomach.

Concerning the Henbane. Henbane is cold and in the third degree. It is poisonous and must be used with great caution. It dulls the senses and induces sleep. Applied outwardly it eases pain and soothes swellings, but it should never be taken inwardly except by a skilled physician.

Concerning the Groundsel. Groundsel is hot and moist. It draws out poison and heals wounds. It is good for the sinews and for the joints. Bruised and laid on it softens hard swellings. The juice mixed with oil eases the pain of the gout.

Concerning the Ivy. Ivy is hot and dry. It binds and dries. The leaves boiled in wine help the spleen and clear the sight. The berries are good against poison and the bites of serpents. The juice of the leaves clears the face and takes away spots. But ivy is sharp and should not be given to those with hot blood.

Concerning the Ebony. Ebony is cold and dry. It cools the heart and represses melancholy. It is good for the eyes and clears the sight. It is said to drive away bad dreams and to make the mind cheerful. It may be worn or taken in drink.

Concerning the Stone. The stone that is found in the head of a crab is good for the stone in the bladder. It breaks it and brings it away. Taken in wine it eases the pain of the kidneys.

Concerning the Magnet. The magnet draws iron. Applied to the body it draws out poison and draws away humours. It also draws out arrows and iron from the flesh.

Concerning Pearl. Pearl is cold and temperate. It comforts the heart, stops sweating, and cools the blood. It is good for fevers and for trembling of the heart. It is good for those who are faint and cannot breathe well.

Concerning the Sapphire. The sapphire is cold. It cools the eyes and clears the sight. It protects from poison and from the plague. It makes the soul glad and strengthens the heart.

Concerning the Emerald. The emerald strengthens the memory and restrains lust. It is good for the eyes and for the heart. It stops bleeding and preserves from sickness.

Concerning the Crystal. Crystal is cold and clear. It cools the eyes and helps the sight. It represses hot humours and is good for headaches.

Translation:

“Concerning the Fig again. The wild fig is hotter and drier than the cultivated kind. Its juice, mixed with oil and applied, softens hard swellings and ripens them. The fruit, when ripe, is good for the chest and lungs, and helps those who cough. It nourishes the body but is heavy to digest. The leaves, boiled in wine, stop fluxes and are good for the belly. The root, boiled in water, breaks stones and brings them away.

Concerning the Pomegranate. The pomegranate is cold and dry. The rind binds the belly and stops vomiting. It is good for the stomach and for those who spit blood. The juice of the fruit cools the heart and quenches thirst. It is good for fevers and for hot choler. The seeds are more laxative; the rind is more binding. The flowers are also binding and stop bleeding.

Concerning the Elder. The elder is hot and dry. The leaves and bark purge water and phlegm. They are good for the dropsy and for the stone. The flowers, distilled or made into syrup, soften the belly and help the chest. The berries, when ripe, purge and are good for melancholy. The juice of the leaves, applied outwardly, heals wounds and draws out thorns. But elder must be used with care, for it works strongly.

Concerning the Bramble. Bramble leaves are binding and dry. They stop bleeding and stay fluxes. They are good for the mouth and gums, and heal sores. The fruit, when ripe, comforts the stomach and cools the blood. Unripe fruit is more binding. The root, boiled in wine, breaks stones and eases the pain of the kidneys.

Concerning the Rose again. The red rose is cold and dry. It binds, cools, and comforts. It stops bleeding, calms the heart, and strengthens the stomach. White roses are less binding but more cooling. The petals, preserved with sugar, make a confection that comforts the heart and drives away sadness. The juice of roses cools inflammations and clears the skin. Rosewater refreshes the spirits and is good for the eyes.

Concerning the Violet again. Violets are cold and moist. They cool the head and the stomach. The syrup cools the blood and calms the heat of the liver. It softens the belly gently without harshness. Violets are good for headaches and for fevers that come from heat. Applied outwardly they cool swellings and ease pain. They also make the heart glad and lift sadness.

Concerning the Poppy. Poppy is cold and in some measure dry. It induces sleep and eases pain. White poppy is stronger than black. The juice, mixed with oil and applied, soothes the nerves and eases the gout. But it must be used with great caution, for it is powerful and may oppress the heart if too much is taken. The seeds are milder, they nourish and do not bring such deep sleep.

Concerning the Lettuce. Lettuce is cold and moist. It cools the stomach, stays heat, and makes sleep gentle. It is good for the breast and for hot humours. It quenches thirst and calms the blood. But it nourishes little and may make phlegm if eaten too much. The seed is more binding and stops fluxes.

Concerning the Waterlily. Waterlily is cold and moist. It cools the heart and represses lust. It induces sleep and calms the spirits. The white lily is more cooling; the yellow is hotter and has other virtues. The root, boiled in wine, is good for the belly and for the stone. The juice cools hot inflammations and clears the skin.

Concerning the Endive. Endive is cold and dry. It cleanses the liver and gall. It opens obstructions and cools hot fevers. The juice is good for the eyes and for headaches. It may be mixed with succory or used alone. The seed is good for the stone and for the kidneys.

Concerning the Bugloss. Bugloss is hot and moist. It comforts the heart, drives away sadness, and makes a merry spirit. It is good for the heart and for the memory. The flowers are especially good, they may be made into a syrup or conserved with sugar. It is good against melancholy and against faintness.

Translation:

“Concerning the Pepper. Pepper is hot and dry. It digests raw humours, warms the stomach, and helps digestion. It cuts through thick phlegm and clears the chest. It expels wind and breaks stones in the kidneys. There are different kinds: black pepper is hotter and drier; white is milder; long pepper is hotter still. Pepper is good taken in drink or in food, but it must be used with discretion, for it is sharp and hot. It is good against cold of the stomach and against the lethargy.

Concerning Garlic. Garlic is hot and dry. It kills worms, expels poison, and clears the chest. It helps those who cough and those who have difficulty breathing. It is good against the bites of venomous beasts. It dissolves swellings and ripens imposthumes. It opens the veins and lets blood, and is good for the dropsy. But it sharpens the humours and hurts the eyes, so it should not be used too freely. Mixed with vinegar it is less sharp and better for the stomach.

Concerning the Onion. Onions are hot and dry. They draw out thorns and splinters. They clear the head and provoke urine. They are good for the chest and lungs, and help those who cough. But they trouble the head and make ill dreams, and they are hard to digest. Leeks are milder than onions, they nourish more and hurt less. They clear the eyes and are good for the stomach.

Concerning the Cabbage. Cabbage is cold and dry. It binds the belly and stays fluxes. It is good for the stomach and helps digestion. It cleanses the blood and is good for the skin. But it must be well boiled, for raw it is windy and hard to digest. The juice mixed with honey clears the eyes and takes away spots. It is good for the gums and for sores in the mouth.

Concerning the Almond. Almonds, the sweet kind nourish well and are good for the chest. They make the skin fair and clear. Bitter almonds are hotter and drier, they purge phlegm, clear the head, and help the cough. But they are poisonous if taken too many. The oil of almonds is good for cold of the stomach and for pain of the joints. It softens hard swellings and eases the pain of the gout.

Concerning the Mustard. Mustard is hot and sharp. It draws humours from the head and clears the nose. It warms the stomach and helps digestion. It is good against the lethargy and against the palsy. Applied outwardly it ripens swellings and draws out poison. But it burns the skin and must not be left on too long. It is good for the chest and for cold of the lungs.

Concerning the Purslane. Purslane is cold and moist. It cools the heat of the stomach and quenches thirst. It stays the flux of the belly and cools the blood. It is good for fevers and for hot choler. The juice applied outwardly cools inflammations and clears the skin. The seed is more binding and stops bleeding.

Concerning the Endive and Succory. Endive is cold and dry. It cleanses the liver and gall. Succory is of the same nature and works in the same way. They may be used together or separately. The juice is good for the eyes and for headaches that come from heat. They open obstructions of the liver and spleen. They are good for the stone and for the kidneys.

Concerning the Fumitory. Fumitory is hot and dry. It cleanses the blood and clears the skin. It is good against the itch and against leprosy. It opens the liver and spleen, and helps those who are pale and thin. It drives away melancholy and makes the spirit glad. It may be drunk in wine or in water.

Concerning the Wormwood again. Wormwood is hot and dry in the second degree. It strengthens the stomach and kills worms. It expels poison and preserves from plague. It is good against the fever and against the quartan ague. But it is bitter and must be taken with honey or something sweet. It dries too much if used long, so it should not be continued without pause.

Concerning the Horehound. Horehound is hot and dry. It is the chief herb for the chest and lungs. It helps coughs, shortness of breath, and consumption. It opens the chest and brings up phlegm. It is good for those who have swallowed poison. Made into syrup with honey it is good all winter for the cough.

Concerning the Marigold. Marigold is hot and dry. It comforts the heart and drives away sadness. It is good against the plague and against poison. The flowers are especially good, they may be made into a conserve or drunk in wine. It stops bleeding and heals wounds. It is good for the spleen and for the liver.

Concerning the Betony. Betony is hot and dry. It is good for the head and for the nerves. It clears the sight and sharpens the understanding. It helps the memory and drives away melancholy. It is good against the headache and against the falling sickness. It opens the pores and expels poison. It is said that betony preserves the whole body from sickness.

Translation:

“Concerning the Pomegranate. The juice of the pomegranate, if it is sour, cools the stomach and stays vomiting. It quenches thirst and checks choler. The sweet kind nourishes more but is heavier on the stomach. The rind is binding and dries, it stops the belly flux and bleeding. It is good for those who spit blood. The flowers are also binding and stop discharges from the body.

Concerning the Apple. Apples, when they are sour, cool the stomach and stop vomiting. They are good for the hot choleric humours. Sweet apples are more temperate and nourish better, but they are slow to digest and generate wind. Crab apples are more medicinal, their juice cools inflammations and binds the belly. Apples, when roasted or boiled, are easier to digest and less harmful to the stomach.

Concerning the Peach. The peach is cold and moist. It cools the stomach and quenches thirst, but it nourishes little and is quick to pass through the body. It must be eaten before meals, or it will rise up and disturb digestion. The kernels are good against worms, beaten and taken in wine they kill them. The leaves, boiled in vinegar, are good against headaches.

Concerning the Plum. Plums are cold and moist. They soften the belly gently and cool the heat of the liver. They are good for the chest and lungs. But they nourish little and are windy if eaten too freely. Dried plums are more binding and better for the stomach. They may be stewed with sugar or honey.

Concerning the Quince. The quince is cold and dry. It binds the stomach, stops vomiting, and stays the flux. It strengthens the heart and preserves from drunkenness. It is good for the womb and for women’s issues. Quinces are never eaten raw, they must be boiled or baked, or made into a preserve with honey or sugar. Then they comfort the stomach and are good for the cold in the head.

Concerning the Medlar. The medlar is cold and dry, and binding. It stops the belly flux and strengthens the stomach. It is good for those who have weak digestion. It is better when ripe and soft, hard and unripe it is too binding and hurts the stomach. It may be eaten with sugar or honey to make it more pleasant.

Concerning the Preparation of Medicines. When a medicine is to be made into a syrup, it must be clarified and strained, then honey or sugar added, and boiled gently until it thickens. If it is too thick, add a little water; if too thin, boil it longer.

When you make an electuary, mix the powder with honey or syrup until it has the consistency of soft honey. Keep it in a glass or wooden vessel, sealed, so it does not lose its virtue.

Concerning Water of Metals. Take the metal, lead, tin, or whatever it may be, beat it thin, and boil it in water until the water takes the colour of the metal. Then strain it and keep it. This water cools and binds according to the nature of the metal.

Concerning Lead. Lead is cold and heavy. It cools hot swellings and stays fluxes. It is used in ointments and plasters to cool and bind. It must not be taken inwardly, for it is heavy and hurts the nerves.

Concerning Tin. Tin is temperate and lighter. It is good for the stomach and for the heart. It is said to drive away melancholy and make one cheerful. It may be quenched in water or wine and that water drunk.

Concerning Silver. Silver is cold and dry. It cools the blood and represses hot humours. It comforts the heart and is good for fevers. It may be used in water or in drink.

Concerning Gold. Gold is hot and temperate. It comforts the heart, strengthens the spirits, and preserves from sickness. It drives away sadness and melancholy. It may be quenched in water or beaten into thin leaves and taken.

Concerning Sulphur. Sulphur is hot and dry. It cleanses the skin, drives away vermin, and purges ill humours. It is good against the itch and against leprosy. It opens the chest and helps those who cough. But it must be used with caution, for it is sharp and may hurt the stomach. Mixed with honey or syrup it is easier to take.

Concerning Amber. Amber is hot and dry. It comforts the heart, stops bleeding, and preserves from poison. It is good against the plague and against fever. It may be powdered and taken in drink.

Concerning Magnet. The magnet draws iron. It draws out poison and draws out arrows or iron from the flesh. It also draws humours from the head and clears the senses.

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And so, dear reader, I think we should begin our final reflections by looking at the question we began with, using our new knowledge to help.

The timeline we are taught simply does not fit.

We are told knowledge builds slowly, that the further back you go, the less people understood; yet this text from the 12th century is already complete.

There is no guessing, no we are still learning.

Platearius tells us exactly what each herb does, which part to use, how to prepare it, what dose is safe, and what must be handled with care.

If this was all new discovery, where is the evidence of them working it out?

There is none.

It appears fully formed, which means the knowledge existed long before this book was written.

We see the same problem all over the world with the great structures history claims primitive people could never build.

The stones are still there.

They prove that skill and understanding existed in times we are told were dark and ignorant.

The evidence in these pages and the evidence in stone say the same thing:

something has been forgotten

When you trace the old records back, one name appears again and again:

Hermes Trismegistus

Whether you see him as one man or a lineage, ancient writers consistently credit him as the first to lay down principles of medicine and teach others.

The trail leads back far earlier than the Middle Ages, someone had to establish this foundation.

Think about what that actually requires.

How does anyone learn fennel strengthens eyesight?

How do you find out that one plant acts on the lungs and another on the kidneys?

You cannot tell by looking.

Every single one of these specific observations; across hundreds of plants, metals, and stones, had to be discovered, tested, and remembered.

That does not happen in one lifetime.

That happens only when people value truth enough to preserve it.

Nowhere is that clearer than with lead.

The text does not reject it.

It acknowledges real benefits, how it cools swellings and stops fluxes, but warns plainly:

never take it inwardly

It harms the nerves.

They understood both utility and danger; they were not guessing.

So if people this long ago possessed such clear, careful understanding:

why are we taught to look down on them?

Maybe the truth is far simpler and far harder:

we have not progressed as far as we like to believe

Perhaps we have forgotten more than we have discovered, and perhaps these pages do not show how far we have come, but how far we have fallen.

Your presence here means more to me than any contribution; please know you never need give anything to read these words, for your attention and curiosity are gifts enough.

If however you feel compelled to support this work, every offering goes toward acquiring old books, accessing archives, and bringing these long‑forgotten truths into the light so they may be shared freely with all who seek them.

Thank you for being a part of the search for meaning, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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