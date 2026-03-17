We are all familiar with the idea that our ancestors lived short lives; it is a foundational thread woven through modern historical teaching.

Everything, we are told, progressed in a neat and linear fashion.

Yet something in this narrative does not sit comfortably under even the slightest scrutiny.

If those who came before us lived lives defined by illness and frailty, how then did they build, explore, cultivate, and create?

How did they raise cities, write books, traverse continents, and leave behind the very world we now inhabit?

For if a person is truly unwell, they do not labour from dawn until dusk; they rest.

If a population were as fragile as we are often led to believe, then the achievements of the past begin to appear not only impressive, but improbable.

And so, already, the edges of this idea begin to fray.

Another way to approach this is to look at the writings of the time itself.

Observations written not by those looking back, but by those who lived within the very world we are told was so short-lived.

And so, curious mind, that is precisely where we shall turn.

The text we are going to discuss concerns itself with the population of 18th-century America; a period still considered early in the formation of the so-called “New World.”

What is recorded within these pages does not sit comfortably beside the modern narrative, in fact, it stands apart from it entirely.

Here we find accounts written in an age often described as harsh, unhealthy, and brief, yet the observations themselves tell a different story.

And so, without further ado, we shall hang our anxiety at the door, leave our concerns in the cloakroom, and wander once more through the door of curiosity.

For in wandering the corridors of the past with patience and care, we may find ourselves not only questioning what we have been told, but understanding far more than we expected.

Observations 📖

Before us lies a work printed in 1791, bearing the title:

Observations on the Progress of Population, and the Probabilities of the Duration of Human Life, in the United States of America.

A title as deliberate as it is revealing, concerned not with theory alone, but with observation, number, and lived reality.

Its author, William Barton, was not a distant commentator removed from the realities he described, but a man firmly situated within the intellectual current of his age.

A physician by training and a scholar by inclination, Barton moved within circles concerned not with idle speculation, but with observation, measurement, and the careful ordering of knowledge.

This work was read before the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia, an institution devoted to the advancement of useful knowledge, at a time when the United States itself was still in its infancy.

Here, then, we are not dealing with folklore, nor with stories passed down and reshaped over generations, but with a measured attempt to understand life itself, its duration, its patterns, and its limits, as it was observed in real populations.

Written in an age so often described as difficult, fragile, and short-lived, this text stands as a record from within that very world.

And so, with this in hand, dear reader, we step forward not into speculation, but into observation.

Two pages, modest in appearance, yet dense with implication.

Here, Barton does not speak in abstractions, but in numbers drawn from real places; Philadelphia, Salem, Hingham, Connecticut, grounding his observations in lived populations rather than distant theory.

What immediately stands out is not a picture of a people collapsing under the weight of early death, but something far more structured.

We are told that births often exceed deaths, in some cases by near double; a population not dwindling, but growing.

And then, more telling still, we are given glimpses into the later years of life.

In Connecticut, it is observed that 1 in 8 reach 70 years of age.

• 1 in 13 reach 80.

• 1 in 30 are said to attain 90.

Pause there for a moment.

These are not isolated anecdotes, nor singular marvels held up as exceptions; they are proportions, drawn from calculation.

Further accounts reinforce the same pattern.

At Ipswich and Hingham, individuals reaching 80 are not presented as impossibilities, but as measurable parts of the population.

In one case, 21 out of 164 deaths were of those aged 80 and above.

Even in Philadelphia, among those dying, a proportion had lived beyond 80, and some even approached or exceeded 100 years of age.

This is not the language of a world in which life ends abruptly in one’s twenties or thirties.

Rather, it suggests something more complex:

a world in which many may die young, yes, but where those who pass beyond the early hazards of life stand a very real chance of reaching advanced age.

And so the picture begins to shift.

Not a society of universally short lives, but one shaped by early risk and later resilience.

And as we turn the page, the tone shifts slightly, the numbers remain, but now they are handled with greater care, almost caution.

Barton begins to acknowledge something important:

that measuring the duration of human life is not as simple as presenting a single figure.

The proportions of those who reach advanced age, he notes, can be easily misunderstood if taken in isolation.

For the number of those who live to 80, or beyond, must be weighed against the many who die earlier, particularly in youth.

This is not a contradiction of what we have just seen, but a refinement of it.

He makes clear that when we look only at those who reach old age, we risk distorting the picture.

And yet, when we look only at averages, as is so often done today, we risk distorting it just as much.

Here, then, is the balance:

life was not universally long, but neither was it universally short.

Barton goes further, comparing towns and regions, showing how the conditions of life differ depending on place.

In larger towns, deaths are more frequent; in the countryside, less so.

In some regions of Europe, one in thirty or forty may die annually; in others, the proportion shifts again.

England, France, Germany, each is brought into view, not as identical environments, but as varied landscapes of health, climate, and circumstance.

And what emerges is not a single narrative, but a pattern:

human life, even then, was shaped by environment, movement, and conditions, not bound to a fixed and universally short span.

He even notes the influence of migration and population growth, particularly in America, suggesting that the movement of people and the youth of the population itself affect how these numbers appear.

This alone introduces a level of complexity rarely acknowledged in modern summaries.

And yet, despite all this nuance, despite the care with which these observations are made, we are so often handed a far simpler conclusion:

That people “only lived to thirty”.

But where, in these pages, do we see that claim?

What we find instead is a world in which:

• Many die young

• Many live far beyond what we are led to expect

• Longevity is not an anomaly, but a measurable and recurring part of life

What is perhaps most striking is not just what Barton tells us, but how he tells it.

There is no attempt here to force a narrative; no desire to compress reality into a single, convenient figure.

Instead, we are given variation, uncertainty, and proportion, the very things often stripped away in modern retellings.

And so we are left with a question that lingers quietly beneath the surface:

If those who lived in that world recorded it with such care and complexity… why do we so often accept a far simpler version of it today?

Not because it is better supported, but because it is more often repeated.

And perhaps that, more than anything, is where the real myth begins.

As we move further into the text something changes, the argument no longer rests on proportion alone, nor on distant calculation.

Barton begins by reaffirming what we have already seen outlined:

that the proportion of births exceeds deaths, and that, in some regions, the conditions of life may even favour continued existence beyond what is observed in parts of Europe.

This alone begins to unsettle the idea of a universally fragile and short-lived population.

But then, the pages turn from ratio to reality.

We are told of individuals, not exceptional in the sense of myth, but recorded plainly, who lived well beyond what we are so often told was possible:

• A man in Massachusetts reaching 85 years of age, with children and grandchildren still living.

• Another, recorded at 100 years and three months.

• A woman in New-Hampshire attaining 103 years.

• Another in Cambridge living to 106.

• A man in Connecticut reaching 105 years.

• And again, another in New-York, at 102.

Pause again.

These are not presented as legends, there is no embellishment, no dramatic framing.

They are listed in the same manner as the statistics that precede them, as observations.

Even more striking is the account of Daniel Maupin of Virginia, who lived to 80, with a living lineage said to exceed two hundred individuals, many of whom were themselves in good health.

This is not the image of a life cut short, but of continuity, of generations extending outward from a single life well lived.

And then, perhaps most arresting of all:

an observation of a man in New-York said to have been living beyond 107 years.

Whether we take each figure at absolute precision is not even the central point.

The point is this:

such ages are recorded, repeatedly, across different regions, by a writer engaged in careful observation, presenting them not as impossibilities, but as part of the fabric of life.

And so we are left with a tension that grows harder to ignore.

For we are often told that such ages were so rare as to be negligible, that the world of the past was one in which few, if any, reached such years.

Yet here, within a single work, we find multiple instances, across different places, recorded without hesitation.

Not one.

Not two.

But many.

And so the question shifts once more.

Not whether people died young, for clearly, many did, but whether the world was truly as short-lived as we are so often led to believe.

For if even a fraction of these accounts hold true, and they are presented alongside measured data, not apart from it, then the past begins to look less like a place of brief and broken lives… and more like a world in which longevity, while not guaranteed, was neither unknown nor unimaginable.

And perhaps that is where the deeper unease lies.

Not in what these pages claim outright, but in how comfortably they sit alongside the idea that we have misunderstood the past.

For here, once again, we are not dealing with speculation.

We are reading what was written, at the time, by those who observed it.

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As we continue, the account deepens further still, not by widening its scope, but by narrowing its focus.

Here, Barton presents something even more striking than individual longevity:

Continuity across generations.

We are told of a single family, six brothers, whose combined ages reach into the hundreds.

Not as isolated figures scattered across time, but as one lineage, bound together.

Their mother, living to 100, stands not as an exception surrounded by absence, but as the centre of a living network of children, grandchildren, and extended kin.

The numbers begin to accumulate in a way that is difficult to dismiss.

Children of one man and one woman, their ages added together reaching into the hundreds.

Another account placing the total age of living family members at four hundred and seventy.

And then the quiet conclusion drawn from it:

that the mean age of the family exceeded 68 years.

Not one individual.

A family.

This is a different kind of evidence altogether.

It does not rely on the survival of a single, unusually long life, but on the sustained presence of many lives unfolding together; overlapping, extending, and enduring.

And alongside this, further confirmations are offered.

• A man reaching 130 years of age.

• Another, 116 years.

• Others again, surpassing 100 with enough frequency to be listed without ceremony.

Even allowing for the possibility of exaggeration in a small number of cases, as one must with any record, the broader pattern remains intact.

These are not presented as myths, nor as marvels.

They are recorded.

And then, almost as if anticipating doubt, Barton introduces something else entirely:

Climate.

Drawing upon observations from different regions, it is suggested that certain environments; Virginia, North Carolina, may be particularly favourable to long life.

Not universally so, but in a way that can be observed, compared, and noted.

This introduces yet another layer of complexity.

Longevity, it seems, is not simply a matter of time, but of place, and with that, the picture becomes harder still to reduce.

For what we are shown here is not a world defined by a single expectation of life, but one shaped by:

• Family structure

• Environment

• Migration

• And the natural variation of human existence

All of which resist being compressed into a single number.

And yet, despite this richness of detail, despite these layered observations, we continue to inherit a far simpler idea:

that life, in the past, was short, uniformly so.

But where, in these pages, is that simplicity?

What we find instead is something far less convenient:

a record of lives that extend, overlap, and endure in ways that do not fit neatly into the narrative we have been given.

And so the question is no longer whether long life existed, for it clearly did, but how such records have come to sit so quietly beneath the weight of a far louder assumption.

And now, as we reach the close of tonight’s discussion, the focus shifts once more, away from individuals and families, and toward something broader still:

the conditions in which life unfolds.

Barton turns his attention to the land itself, to climate, terrain, water, and the subtle influences of place, and in doing so, he introduces a dimension often overlooked in modern summaries.

For here, longevity is not treated as a fixed outcome, but as something shaped by environment.

We are told that in regions such as South Carolina and Georgia, the climate is considered favourable, even abundant in its qualities, yet not without its contrasts.

Low and marshy lands, particularly those surrounding rice fields and standing waters, are noted as unhealthy, while other areas, by comparison, are described as far more agreeable to life.

And so, even within a single region, the picture is not uniform.

Health varies.

Conditions differ.

Outcomes shift accordingly.

Further observations extend this idea across the Atlantic; comparisons are drawn between climates in America, Spain, and parts of Europe, suggesting that certain environments may support longer life, while others introduce unseen burdens.

But again, nothing is presented as absolute.

Instead, we are given a world of variation, one in which longevity is influenced not only by age, but by:

• Air

• Water

• Landscape

• And the unseen effects of place over time

There is even recognition that these influences are not always obvious at first glance.

Some regions, though seemingly favourable, produce hidden consequences; others, less celebrated, may quietly support healthier conditions.

This is not a crude understanding of life, but a layered one, and perhaps that is what stands out most in these final pages.

Not a single claim that people lived long, nor a denial that many died young, but an attempt to understand why life unfolded as it did, and how it differed from one place to another.

It is an approach rooted not in simplicity, but in observation.

And so, as we step back from these pages, a clearer picture begins to form.

Not of a past defined by brief and broken lives, nor of one filled with universal longevity, but of something far more grounded:

a world in which life was shaped by circumstance, early risks, environmental conditions, and the natural variation of human existence, and where, within that complexity, long life was neither impossible nor unimaginable.

And in that light, the question is no longer whether our ancestors lived short lives, but whether we have come to prefer a simpler story over a truer one.

And so, dear reader, as we draw our exploration to a close, we are left not with a single answer, but with a subtle unease.

For what we have seen across these pages is not confusion, nor contradiction, but complexity; carefully observed, recorded, and preserved by those who lived within the very world we now attempt to summarise in a sentence or two.

The modern habit is to simplify.

To compress the past into something easily understood, easily repeated, and easily taught.

A single number.

A single claim.

A single conclusion.

“They lived to thirty.”

It is neat, it is memorable, but as we have seen, it is not the whole truth.

For the reality, as it so often is, resists being reduced.

Lives were shaped by circumstance; by infancy, by environment, by movement, by place.

Many did die young, this is undeniable.

And yet, many did not.

Some lived long enough to see generations unfold before them, to reach ages we are told were scarcely imaginable.

And this is where the tension lies.

Not in proving one side wrong and the other right, but in recognising that what we are given today is often a narrowed version of something far broader.

A story, refined until it fits.

But when we return to the pages themselves, when we read what was written, rather than what has been distilled, we find something richer, less certain, and far more revealing.

And perhaps that is the greater lesson here.

That understanding does not come from accepting what is most often repeated, but from taking the time to look for ourselves.

To question, to compare, and to sit with the possibility that the past, like the present, was never as simple as we have been led to believe.

If you’ve made it this far, then you’ve already given something far more valuable than anything else; your time, your attention, and your willingness to think a little deeper.

That is never taken lightly.

This work is built slowly, page by page, thought by thought, reading, translating, comparing, and trying to bring these older voices back into view with care and honesty.

There is no backing, no sponsors, just a genuine interest in understanding what has been left behind.

If you’ve found value here, whether it has challenged something you thought you knew, or simply offered a different perspective, and you feel inclined to support it, then your contribution is always appreciated, but never expected.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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