Sometimes I think I’m going crazy, dear reader.

The world is quick to judge a man who is not prepared to accept what he is given.

I’ve faced ridicule, insults, and threats; but it will take more than baseless statements to shake my grip on curiosity.

It is a funny old world sometimes.

The backlash I receive usually contains insults first and a Wikipedia link second, as if outsourcing the research were a superior alternative to doing the primary work yourself.

In a world of convenience, I am at odds; because I am not looking for convenience.

I am looking for truth, and we both know those two things are not even in the same category.

You are likely wondering why I am telling you this in an article addressed to the King of Poland.

It is because if we believe the modern narrative, then what we are about to look at together is impossible.

We are going to cast our gaze over a collection of references drawn from the British National Archives.

These records make perfect sense to the eye and perfect sense to the mind, yet they are incompatible with the history we are taught.

To maintain the status quo, you have to choose not to believe your own eyes.

You have to assume that every single reference contains a flaw, a mistake apparently shared by thousands of people across time and place, from the dawn of documented history to the present day.

A political, geographical, and historical error that has become a riddle to the modern mind.

But the riddle is easily solved if you just look at the evidence.

So, that is exactly what we shall do.

De Bacquoy to Williamson ✉️

We begin in June of 1663.

The location is Leeuwarden, and the document is Folio 142, found within the State Papers Foreign at the National Archives in Kew.

At first glance, it looks like standard bureaucratic chatter, resolutions against public prayers and the departure of embassies.

But look closer at the description of the record.

The text states quite plainly that the King of Poland was prepared to use Tartars and Cossacks against the Poles.

Pause there.

If we are to believe the mainstream consensus, the Tartars were a peripheral, nomadic group with no centralised authority capable of participating in high-stakes European power struggles.

Yet, here is a monarch prepared to deploy them as a primary military force to settle domestic scores.

This isn't a fairy tale or a geographical mistake.

This is a sovereign ruler negotiating the movement of a specific, organised people to achieve a political objective.

One must ask:

if they didn't exist in a meaningful capacity, how exactly did the King plan to put them to work?

De Bacquoy to Williamson ✉️

A few weeks later, we find ourselves turning the page to Folio 175, still lingering in the summer of 1663.

The location is again Leeuwarden, and the document, also held at the National Archives in Kew, begins with a quiet, personal refusal.

The Count of Oldenburg, perhaps weary of the performative rituals of the era, excuses himself from the duty of entertaining Russian envoys.

It is a human pause in a document otherwise teeming with the heavy machinery of statecraft, such as the French proposal to the United Provinces to abolish the argent de tonneau.

As the narrative of the folio deepens, the focus shifts from the drawing rooms of Holland to the bloodied fields of the Iberian Peninsula.

The Dutch receive word of a dramatic reversal where the Spaniards, once expecting victory, find themselves utterly thrashed by Portuguese forces under Baron Schomburg.

The journey through these papers brings us a vivid image of high-stakes survival:

Don Juan of Austria, stripped of his momentum and his pride, vanishes into the shadows of nightfall to avoid capture

But it is in the final lines of this record that the impossible reality returns with undeniable weight.

The King of Poland, far from dealing with scattered or unorganised groups, has invited a horde of Tartars and Cossacks to join his army.

His goal is not a minor skirmish, but to crush the Confederation.

Once again, the primary evidence places these groups at the very center of European state-building, utilised by a sovereign King as a primary military force to settle domestic scores.

Even as the English Parliament agrees to fund Charles II through taxes on land and property, the real power moves involve organised peoples that the modern narrative insists shouldn't have been capable of such participation.

It is all preserved under reference SP 84/167/87, a moment where the official mask of power slipped and the raw truth was caught on paper.

Garmers to Williamson ✉️

Moving deeper into the summer, we find ourselves on July 25, 1663, opening a volume from the State Papers Foreign for Hamburg and the Hanse Towns.

Within Folio 151, the air is thick with the sharp cynicism of a man named Garmers as he writes to Williamson.

The journey takes us into a high-stakes legal drama:

a charge of high treason brought against Clarendon by George Digby, the second Earl of Bristol

Garmers dismisses the accusation as the intenté d'un homme insensé, the design of a madman, and scoffs at the Hanseatic envoys who, despite their satisfaction with the King, seem to have failed entirely in their actual negotiations.

Garmers can only laugh at these ambassadors who haven't the slightest clue how to successfully negotiate a losing cause.

But as the personal squabbles of the court fade, the focus shifts to a horizon dominated by the movement of vast, organised powers.

The journey takes us to the edges of the Empire, where the Turks have advanced to Alba Julia and set up camp.

They have already launched a vigorous assault on Vesprim, only to be repulsed.

In response to this pressure, the landscape of impossible allies shifts again.

We see Tartars, Walachians, and Moldavians recalling their troops from the Empire, while money, ammunition, and reinforcements arrive in Austria en abondance.

Once again, the primary evidence contradicts the idea of these groups as peripheral footnotes.

Here they are, Tartars and Moldavians, operating as part of a sophisticated, interlocking military network.

They aren't just roaming; they are withdrawing and redeploying troops in a coordinated effort that involves the massive logistical movement of wealth and weaponry across borders.

It is a moment of total continental mobilisation, captured in the records of Kew under reference SP 82/10/151, proving that the further we travel through these folios, the more the errors of the past begin to look like a forgotten reality.

General Patrick Gordon to Williamson ✉️

We travel four years forward in our journey, arriving in Lübeck on March 22, 1667.

The document in our hands is Folio 86, a letter from General Patrick Gordon held within the State Papers Foreign for Hamburg and the Hanse Towns.

The atmosphere has grown far more claustrophobic; Gordon describes Poland’s miserable condition, a nation torn between the court party and a gentry increasingly desperate to protect their liberties following the death of their leader, Prince Lubomirsky.

The journey into this political storm reveals a gentry acting with the precision of a cornered animal.

They have laid out four strict instructions for the forthcoming diet: to block the election of a royal successor, to uncover the real purpose of foreign interventions, to brace the country against invasion, and to dig up the undivulged articles of a recent treaty with Russia.

There is a profound sense of paranoia here, the gentry suspect their own court of soliciting foreign military aid not to protect the borders, but to oppress its own people.

But it is the second instruction that demands your absolute attention.

The gentry are demanding to know the terms of the continuing fight against Turks and Tartars.

Once again, the evidence pulls us back to the same impossible recurring characters.

These are not ghosts or myths; they are a military force so substantial that the Polish gentry views foreign intervention against them as a potential cover for a domestic coup.

Simultaneously, the record shifts its gaze to Russia, where Czar Alexei Mikhailovich is dismantling and rebuilding the Orthodox Church at his own whim, degrading the Patriarch of Moscow and placing him in a monastery while appointing archbishops as he pleases.

As we close this folio at Kew, reference SP 82/11/86, the pattern becomes undeniable.

Whether in the diplomatic halls of Holland or the internal diets of Poland, the Tartars remain a constant, looming reality, a force that kings and gentry alike had to negotiate with, fight against, and account for in their treaties.

The journey through these years doesn't show a world of nomadic footnotes, but a continent-wide struggle involving powers that the modern mind has been taught to ignore.

Our journey concludes in July 1667, where the decadent celebrations of high empire collide directly with the brutal reality of the frontier.

Opening Folio 70, a newsletter from Jollyvet to Williamson held at Kew under SP 82/11/70, we find Vienna awash in festivities for the Empress's name-day.

The highlights include a great horse-ballet, a display of baroque extravagance while the Hungarian estates are being summoned to the capital and the Imperial vice-chancellor is dispatched on secret missions across the German states.

The tone shifts instantly as the newsletter pivots to Warsaw on July 18.

While the horse-ballet performs in Vienna, Tartars and Cossacks have launched incursions into Ukraine, penetrating deep enough to be within twelve miles of Lvov.

The juxtaposition is jarring:

in one capital, the Papal nuncio and French ambassador are throwing public entertainments to celebrate the election of Clement IX, while in the other, the border is effectively collapsing under a combined Tartar-Cossack force

Even the maritime reports underscore this sense of widespread disruption.

A Scottish privateer has captured eight richly laden cogs traveling from Hamburg to Holland, while the Queen of Sweden is busy granting recompense to the families of men killed in a recent accident.

This final stop in our journey proves that the Tartars weren't just a distant concern mentioned in dusty treaties; they were a force capable of reaching the gates of major European centers like Lvov at the exact moment the rest of the continent was distracted by parties and papal elections.

It is a vivid reminder that for those living through 1667, the horse-ballet in Vienna and the Tartar incursions in Ukraine were two halves of the same chaotic world.

And so, dear reader, we shall take a step back and look at the journey we have taken this evening.

We began in the diplomatic corridors of Holland, watching as the impossible was treated with the mundane gravity of a trade deal, and ended amidst the surreal contrast of a Viennese horse-ballet and the shadow of Tartar horses at the gates of Lvov.

The records suggest a landscape where the King of Poland was caught in a desperate paradox, seemingly willing to solicit the very Turks and Tartars that the gentry feared would be used to oppress them rather than protect the borders.

It is a bitter irony of history that in attempting to leverage these powers to secure a throne or stabilise a miserable condition, the foundation was laid for the nation's eventual ruin.

What began as a strategic alliance or a necessary evil in the eyes of the court eventually spiralled into a theater of war where the Turks and Tartars fought over the remains of a fractured Poland.

By following the trail through these folios at Kew, from SP 82/10/151 to SP 82/11/70, we see that the Tartars were never the peripheral shadows that modern history often claims.

They were a central, driving force of the 17th century, a military and political reality that determined the fate of empires, the survival of kings, and the very boundaries of Europe.

The journey through these documents reminds us that when we ignore the presence of such formidable actors in the past, we lose the ability to understand how the world we know today was actually forged.

If you feel moved to support this ongoing archival detective work, please know that donations are entirely unnecessary.

Simply reading these findings and thinking critically about the gaps in our historical narrative is all that is asked of you here.

However, for those who do choose to contribute, please be assured that all funds go directly back into the search, fuelling the time, travel, and fees required to pull these forgotten voices from the deep silence of the archives.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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