Alternative History

Alternative History

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
4h

Ignore the Internet trolls, Jordan! Your research is impeccable and I am enjoying it tremendously. I can't give you $, but I am giving you praise. 🙏💖

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Claire's avatar
Claire
4h

Yes, I have been thinking the same as Sandy K, Jordan. The same characters have tried gaslighting me, and to be honest, I see the same untruths and misinformation being bandied about by the healing community as I do with your gaslighting friends ,and they cross over. All it does is expose them and I cannot tell you how delighted I am that your research has led to convincing proof of Tartaria. I truly am delighted and would urge you to continue as you are determined to do, making note of all the gaslighters and seeing their blatant ridicule for what it is. Desperate attempts to prevent you exposing hidden history.

They are the same group who bang on about 'Quantum' being a good thing when it is what comprises this false light construct. They claim 'knowledge' but clearly lack knowledge.

I hope they slope off somewhere else now, preferably on their broomsticks.

I watched 30 minutes of your interview with Fleming (due to time constant will watch tomorrow). I could not link to the live interview as I am blocked by age verification, however, just wanted to say it was riveting. My husband also enjoyed it and we look forward to watching more of it tomorrow.

Keep going. Keep batting back the naysayers. If someone is nasty, bullying, undermining you, or scolding, it is the sure sign that they are controlled ops, or completely immersed in their own egos. Quite amusing, watching their pathetic attempts to knock you off your pedestal.

Just keep asking inwardly for help and protection each day, and for all malicious harm to be returned because there is an undercurrent of vehement attack on anyone who challenges the narrative.

So do be mindful to get the energetic protection in place to peacefully instruct your inner intelligence: "Protect. Deflect. Activate my gifts. Return all harm to the error makers.”

Upon awakening. Midway through your day. At night before sleep.

It’s important, because we are dealing with very dark characters who do not want to be exposed. It is a powerful way to protect self and, to be honest, everyone should be doing something to protect themselves each day, otherwise these satanic illuminati ritual frequencies will cause harm.

Thank you for the links and this post too!

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