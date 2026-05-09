Whether it’s in the CIA Reading Room or the NSA Files, conspiracies and mysteries eventually find themselves no longer shrouded in secrecy, curious mind.

In the UK, we have the Public Records Act 1958 and the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

This means that, supposedly, whenever a document reaches 20 years of age, it is automatically uploaded to the National Archive website.

Whether this is entirely true is anyone’s guess.

Ever the skeptic, I highly doubt it, dear reader.

They’d just redact the vital parts anyway, look at how censored the Epstein files are.

In that case, it’s almost like the government and various other institutions want to help cover up the most publicly known child sex trafficking ring in history.

Why else would the email addresses be redacted?

Who is being protected?

I digress.

While I could talk for hours on the rot of the modern world, it would divert from the purpose of this article.

That said, a thought came to mind recently:

as large and powerful as the Epstein network is, I can’t help but voice my concern that it’s a diversion from something much larger, and somehow, more sinister

It’s a great deflection.

If it is indeed a cover-up, using one man to isolate the issue allows the system to proceed as normal.

If the public assumes he was the sole proprietor, they won't look any further.

They assume it's the top level, when there is a far deeper and more evil work at play.

It didn't end with Epstein.

With that concern out of the way, let us wander back into the Royal Archives to see one of King Edward’s most valued political relationships, and how the world the public inhabits, is far smaller than the world of the elites.

I wanted to include this first because of what it shows before we even get into the documents.

The barrier to entry is high, and it is intentionally designed that way.

We are conditioned to believe that information is a public right, yet the National Archive operates a system of gatekeeping that feels more like a private toll road.

To even have a member of staff check if a record is suitable for copying, you are hit with a non-refundable £9.92 page check fee.

That is just the price for them to look at it.

If they decide you can have it, you then face a full breakdown of additional costs for the actual copies, with the entire process taking roughly 24 working days to complete.

It makes me curious:

in a world where millions of books are archived for free and we are told the digital age is one of transparency, why are these specific records subjected to such a drawn-out process of approval and payment?

It is a system built on friction.

By attaching a price tag and a month-long wait to a single document, they ensure that the casual observer is filtered out long before the truth is ever revealed.

Alfonso X, king of Castile, to Edward I ✉️

This record, cataloged as SC 1/16/5, held at The National Archives in Kew, offers a fragmented but jarring glimpse into a history that doesn't align with the standard narrative.

It is filed under the Special Collections: Ancient Correspondence of the Chancery and the Exchequer

A series reserved for high-level diplomatic and administrative exchanges.

The document, dated January 26, 1278, is a letter from Alfonso X, King of Castile, to Edward I of England.

They aren't discussing trade routes or simple borders; they are communicating on behalf of a specific individual:

Henry Barlet of Tartary.

This choice of words is significant.

We are taught that Tartary was a vague, catch-all term used by Europeans to describe a disorganised expanse of northern and central Asian nomads.

Yet, here we have the King of Castile acting as an intermediary for a Tartarian man to the King of England.

Monarchs of this stature do not engage in formal, recorded correspondence over a representative of a place that is just a myth or a disorganised wasteland.

The existence of this letter suggests a complex, established political relationship.

It implies that Tartary functioned as a recognised entity with citizens, like Henry Barlet, who moved within the highest circles of European power.

If the Tartars were nothing more than wandering tribes, there would be no need for such high-level diplomatic advocacy.

This receipt of existence, tucked away in an ancient archive, suggests that the Great Tartaria erased from later maps was very much a reality to the kings of the 13th century.

Relation to Edward [I.] ✉️

If the first record was a diplomatic glitch, this second one, cataloged as SC 7/6/7, is a full-scale historical collision.

This isn’t just a letter between kings; it is part of the Special Collections: Papal Bulls.

We are moving from secular politics into the highest spiritual authority of the era, and the narrative only gets stranger.

Dated April 7, 1300, this record describes the news of the success of the lord of the Tartars alongside the kings of the Jurgiani and Armenia.

They weren't just existing; they were winning.

Specifically, they had achieved success over the soldan of Babylon.

This is followed by an exhortation to Edward I to assist in the recovery of the Holy Land.

The implications here are massive.

History books paint the Tartars as a pagan or Muslim horde that was a threat to Christendom.

Yet here is a Papal Bull, a formal decree from the Pope, celebrating the military victory of the Lord of the Tartars.

They weren't the enemies of the Cross in this context; they were the vanguard.

This document places the Tartars at the center of a coordinated global military effort involving the Papacy, the King of England, and the kingdoms of the East.

It shows a level of geopolitical integration that the nomadic tribe theory simply cannot explain.

You don't send a Papal Bull to the King of England to celebrate the success of a group of disorganised wanderers.

You do it when a major world power, the Tartarian empire, has just shifted the balance of the Holy Land.

It begs the question:

if the Tartars were central allies to the most powerful institutions in the West, why was that alliance, and their very status as a Lordship, scrubbed from the version of history we are allowed to read?

We are looking at a receipt for a global coalition that officially doesn't exist.

Expenses of the embassy of G. de Langele to Tartary ✉️

If letters and Papal Bulls weren't enough to shake the nomadic myth, then the financial ledger surely finishes the job.

This record, E 101/308/13, is filed under the King’s Remembrancer: Accounts Various.

In plain English:

this is a receipt

Dated between November 1291 and November 1292, it details the Expenses of the embassy of G. de Langele to Tartary.

This isn't a vague travelogue or a story of a lost explorer; it is a formal, state-funded diplomatic mission.

Geoffrey de Langley was sent by the English Crown on a year-long embassy specifically to Tartary.

Think about the logistical reality of the 13th century.

You do not fund a year-long diplomatic embassy, documented across 5 membranes of parchment, to visit a group of disorganised tents in a wasteland.

Embassies are sent to seats of power.

They are sent to courts, to capitals, and to administrations that can negotiate treaties and trade.

The fact that these expenses were meticulously recorded by the King's Remembrancer proves that the English Treasury viewed Tartary as a sovereign destination worthy of high-level investment.

We are looking at the operational costs of maintaining a relationship with an empire that modern history claims was a ghost.

They didn't just know Tartary existed, they were paying for the privilege of being at their table.

It’s one thing to ignore a story, but it’s much harder to ignore the accounting.

When the money moves, the entity is real.

These ledgers are the final nail in the coffin of the here be dragons narrative; they are the literal proof that the King of England had a line item in his budget for the Great Tartarian Empire.

George Carew to Sir Robert Cecill ✉️

By the time we reach 1599, the idea of Tartaria being a distant, disorganised mystery begins to fall apart under the weight of high-level intelligence.

Record SP 46/125/fo267, found in the State Papers Domestic series, captures a moment of intense geopolitical tension involving the heavyweights of Europe:

the Spanish, the Germans, the English, and the Turks

In a letter from George Carew to Sir Robert Cecil, the Queen’s spymaster, we find translations of Dutch correspondence passed through the Duke of Harburg.

The Duke reports a piece of intelligence from Vienna that changes everything:

a Prince of Tartar has offered to mediate between the Emperor and the Turk

This is not the behavior of a nomadic chieftain from a wasteland.

This is the behavior of a diplomatic powerhouse.

For a Tartarian prince to offer mediation between the Holy Roman Emperor and the Ottoman Empire, the two most formidable powers of the age, he must represent a third power respected by both.

You do not ask a ghost or a disorganised tribe to broker peace between the giants of the East and West.

This Prince of Tartar wasn't just a participant in global events; he was positioned as the arbiter of them.

It shows that even three hundred years after Edward I’s reign, the Tartars remained a sophisticated, politically central force in the eyes of the European intelligence networks.

They were the silent variable in the equation of power, a sovereign entity capable of stepping onto the world stage to dictate the terms of peace.

If Tartaria was just a region, how does it produce a Prince with the authority to mediate for the Emperor?

The archives don't lie, but the history books that omitted this Prince certainly do.

We are looking at a masterclass in institutional erasure, where a world-shaping political player is reduced to a footnote, or worse, a myth.

Manuscript, Containing Histories 📜

To further expand on our discussion, dear reader, in the Royal archives we find a Manuscript volume cataloged as D1508M-1/11/1, a collection of histories dating from around 1400 that was rebound in the 18th century.

What is striking about this volume isn’t just its age, but the company it keeps.

It sits in a list alongside the History of Troy, the works of Geoffrey of Monmouth, and Marco Polo.

On page 318, there is a specific entry:

Peter Archbp. Russia: Rising of Tartars

The inclusion of an Archbishop of Russia documenting the Rising of Tartars, within a volume of foundational world histories is telling.

It places the Tartarian emergence not as a footnote of nomadic activity, but as a primary historical event significant enough to be bound with the legendary histories of Britain and Troy.

Notice how these records are grouped.

We see histories of the Saracens, Mohammedans, and the Acts of King Cnut.

These were the major players, the empires and leaders that defined the known world.

By placing the Tartars in this specific manuscript, the 15th-century archivists were acknowledging them as a cornerstone of the global narrative.

This isn't just about one document; it’s about the pattern.

From diplomatic letters between kings to Papal Bulls celebrating military success, and finally to these bound histories, the Great Tartaria was once a concrete, administrative, and historical reality.

The archives show us a world of complex alliances and recognised sovereignty that has been systematically simplified into the blank spots of modern history.

These volumes are the surviving fragments of a map they tried to redraw, proving that the further you look into the official records, the harder it is to maintain the illusion that Tartaria was ever just a myth.

Chancery: Roman Rolls 📜

To end this mornings journey, dear reader, we have to look at the Chancery: Roman Rolls, cataloged as C 70.

This isn't just a collection of miscellaneous notes; these are the enrolled copies of correspondence sent from the King of England to the Pope and the Cardinals.

This series represents the absolute highest level of royal policy and international relations.

What is buried in the description of these rolls is the final, undeniable proof of the hierarchy that history has worked so hard to flatten.

The record lists the foreign dignitaries receiving direct correspondence from the English Crown.

Alongside the kings of Aragon, Castile, France, and Portugal, we find the Emperor of the Tartars.

The weight of that title, Emperor, cannot be overstated.

You do not have an Emperor without an Empire.

You do not address someone as the Emperor of the Tartars in the most formal, high-stakes diplomatic rolls of the kingdom if they are just leaders of nomadic tribes.

This document places the Tartarian sovereign on the exact same footing as the most powerful monarchs in Europe.

These rolls weren't just for pleasantries.

They concerned ecclesiastical politics, support for crusades, and even complaints against pirates.

This shows a fully functioning, cooperative, and sometimes litigious relationship between the British Crown and a Tartarian state that was active in the temporal and spiritual affairs of the world.

We have been told for centuries that Tartaria was a geographical placeholder for a land of no one.

Yet, the Roman Rolls prove that the King of England knew exactly who was there.

He wasn't writing to a ghost or a region; he was writing to an Emperor.

If the records at the highest level of human power recognised a Tartarian Empire, then the mystery of its existence isn't a lack of evidence, it’s a testament to the sheer scale of the cover-up.

The receipts are all here, hiding in plain sight behind the paywalls and the red tape of the National Archive.

And so, dear reader, these revelations demand reflection, for we are not just looking at ink on parchment, but at the scars of a lobotomised collective memory.

To realise that an entire Empire, an entity commanded by an Emperor and recognised by the highest spiritual and temporal authorities of the West, has been reduced to a geographical ghost is to understand that our past is not a solid foundation, but a carefully curated stage set.

When a foundational marker of our society is systematically uprooted and its feats are absorbed into the narratives of others, the history that remains ceases to be a record of truth; it becomes a functional lie.

We walk through a world built upon the ruins of a titan whose name we are no longer permitted to speak with gravity.

If the Lord of the Tartars could shift the fate of the Holy Land, and if his princes were the arbiters of peace between the greatest powers of the 16th century, then every chapter of our textbooks that omits them is a hollow fabrication.

This is the ultimate theft.

It is not just the stealing of land or gold, but the stealing of the Why and the How.

When the origins of our architecture, our technologies, and our global alliances are reassigned to more acceptable ancestors, we lose the ability to see the true trajectory of the human spirit.

We are left wandering in a dim hallway of history, staring at portraits where the faces have been cut out and replaced with the masks of those who stayed behind to write the story.

It is a sobering, almost grieving realisation.

To look at these ancient receipts is to hear a faint, distant echo of a world that was far more integrated, far more complex, and perhaps far more magnificent than the one we are told we inherited.

The weight of these documents hits not just the mind, but the soul, because it reminds us that if they can erase an Emperor, they can erase anything.

We are the children of a great forgetting, standing on a shore where the tide has gone out, revealing the colossal remains of a civilisation that was never supposed to be there.

Our history is not a linear climb from darkness into light; it is a landscape of intentional shadows.

But as long as these fragments remain in the light of the archive, the lie is not absolute.

The truth doesn't require our belief to exist, but it does require our courage to see it.

We must decide if we are content with the comfort of a fabricated past, or if we are brave enough to inhabit the reality of a stolen one.

While some have asked how they might support this work, please know that donations are absolutely not necessary.

The purpose of this archive is the reclamation of truth, and that is a wealth that should be shared freely.

Your engagement, your skepticism, and your willingness to look where others have been told to turn away are what fuel this project.

If you feel a desire to contribute, simply share these findings with another soul who is weary of the curated narrative.

Let the knowledge be the currency.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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