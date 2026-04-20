Alternative History

Alternative History

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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
11m

Shining light on the dark ages. So here's some speculation. Did the Tartars set the stage for the Renaissance? How much influence did the Tartars have on the Templars? Is the Templar downfall part of the plot to erase the Tartar presence? Props.

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3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
ralph's avatar
ralph
3h

It has made it hard to comment, this sounds a lot like the 911 AD Magyars. Magyar just won an election

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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