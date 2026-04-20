Of all the secrets guarded by the British Royal Family, the ones I am about to reveal are perhaps some of the most jarring.

We are living through a time where the mask is slipping.

The modern record is already stained:

Prince Andrew’s ties to the Epstein network and King Charles’ long-standing proximity to the likes of Jimmy Saville tell a dark story about the nature of the Crown

These aren't just scandals; they are glimpses into a deeper, more systemic pattern of behaviour.

But as telling as the present is, the historical record holds something even more profound.

I spend every waking moment in the archives.

It is a obsession fueled by a single, burning question:

Is the narrative we’ve been sold actually true?

Recently, I found myself face-to-face with documents that didn't just answer that question, they shattered it.

I have shared many discoveries on this newsletter, but few have gripped me with the rigour of what you are about to see.

These records don't just reveal a secret; they reveal an alternative world.

A different reality that was systematically dismantled and hidden from view.

They are the physical proof of what has been stolen from us:

our heritage, our timeline, and our understanding of who truly held power on this earth

I promised that I would dedicate my life to this search.

That is a promise I intend to keep until my last breath.

I began this journey to see if the modern narrative was accurate.

I understand the truth now.

After you see these receipts, you will too.

SC 1/18/137 📂

This is an official catalogue entry from the National Archives at Kew.

Take note of the status in the green box.

In an age where almost every trivial detail of the past is scanned and indexed, this high-level diplomatic record from 1281 remains withheld from the digital record.

The description is available, but the original parchment is kept out of reach, unless you pay for it.

Nicholas le Lorngne, writing directly to King Edward I from the front lines at Acre, is not discussing a skirmish or a distant rumor.

He is discussing a formal alliance with the Tartars.

While current narratives have entirely scrubbed this name from the 13th-century timeline, the primary records tell a different story.

The historical archive of books indicate that this force had only emerged on the world stage thirty years prior (c.1250).

Yet, within a single generation, they were already a power significant enough for the King of England to negotiate a strategic partnership at the highest level of statecraft.

This was not a meeting with a nomadic mystery.

This was a pact between peers.

The fact that this was happening at Acre, the final foothold of the Crusades, shows that the Tartar Alliance may have been the silent engine behind the world’s most significant movements.

The British National Archives have not made the handwriting available to the public.

Fortunately, the description tells us exactly what the official record has omitted.

SC 7/3/24 📂

This next piece of evidence takes us back even further, to 1260.

Here we see a direct appeal to King Edward, this time it is from his first-born son, to persuade him to take steps to resist the invasion of the Tartars.

This is a crucial distinction from the previous record.

It shows that decades before the alliance was proposed, the presence of this force was already dictating the foreign policy of the English Crown.

The description notes this was a Bulla with hemp string, an official papal document from Pope Alexander IV.

The phrase:

Clamat in auribus

(it cries out in the ears)

signals a level of extreme urgency.

This was not a report of a local skirmish in a far-off land.

This was a high-level alert sent to the King of England, warning of a global expansion that was already knocking on the doors of the West.

The timeline here is devastating to the narrative we've been given.

In 1260, the Tartars were being framed as an unstoppable invading force, an existential threat that required the intervention of the Pope and the King of England.

Yet, just twenty years later, that same King was negotiating a partnership with them at Acre.

This shift from invasion to alliance reveals a sophisticated, rapidly evolving relationship between these two powers, one that the official record has spent centuries trying to minimise.

The documents show a world in constant dialogue with a force that allegedly didn't exist in any meaningful way.

Once again, the record is open for description, but the original parchment remains behind the same digital lock.

They allow us to see the urgency of the past, but the primary evidence remains restricted, unless you pay for it.

SC 1/21/100 📂

The third exhibit introduces a player that shifts the narrative from diplomacy to the inner sanctum of the crusading orders.

This record, dated January 10, 1276, is a correspondence from William de Beaujeu, Master of the Temple, to King Edward I.

It concerns the Tartars and the Egyptians in the Holy Land, stating clearly that assistance is required.

The fact that the Grand Master of the Knights Templar, the most elite and secretive military order of the era, is communicating directly with the English Crown regarding the Tartars is a profound admission of their status.

In the standard version of the 13th century, the Templars are portrayed as the ultimate defenders of the faith.

Yet here, they are acting as a conduit for coordination between the King of England and the Tartar forces.

This fragment of history, held under reference SC 1/21/100, places the Tartars at the dead centre of the Templar's geopolitical strategy.

They were not a distant threat to be ignored; they were a primary factor in the survival of the Latin East.

Notice the date again.

This sits exactly between the warning of invasion in 1260 and the formal alliance of 1281.

It shows the bridge.

It shows that by the mid-1270s, the invaders had become so integrated into the survival of the Crusader states that the Master of the Temple himself was calling for a coordinated effort involving them.

The record is listed as a fragment, a piece of a larger story that has been physically and digitally broken.

Like the others, it remains non-digitised, a literal piece of the puzzle that the National Archives keeps in a physical drawer, available only to those willing to pay the entry fee or navigate the bureaucracy.

We are looking at the remnants of a three-way power struggle that the modern world has been told was a simple vacuum.

The Templars knew exactly who the Tartars were.

The King knew.

The only ones left in the dark are us.

SC 1/20/201 📂

This fourth exhibit shatters the idea that this was a distant, secondary concern.

Dated November 25, 1276, we see a formal proposal from John and James Vassal, the personal envoys of Abaga, Khan of the Tartars, addressed directly to King Edward I.

The subject:

their intent to visit England

This is a monumental detail.

We are not looking at a report from a battlefield or a rumor from a traveler; we are looking at the logistical planning for a Tartarian diplomatic delegation to step foot on English soil.

The description contains a fascinating and highly specific note:

other envoys have power only to buy falcons.

This distinction between commercial agents and the high-level diplomatic power of the Vassal brothers proves the complexity of the Tartar bureaucracy.

They had trade representatives for luxury goods, and they had sovereign envoys for statecraft.

The King of England was dealing with both.

The location of this record, Viterbo, is equally telling.

Viterbo was a frequent residence for Popes during this era.

That the Tartar envoys were operating out of this specific location while negotiating a visit to England suggests a massive, coordinated diplomatic network involving the Papacy, the English Crown, and the Khanate.

It confirms that the Tartars were not a localised Asian phenomenon; they were a presence in the heart of Europe, moving through the halls of power in Italy and requesting audience in England.

They weren't just on the map; they were in the palace.

And yet, the original details of their proposal remain out of reach, unless you pay for them…

SC 1/17/196 📂

By the late 1280s, the relationship between the English Crown and the Tartar forces had reached a level of operational intimacy that the standard historical timeline cannot explain.

In this record, reference SC 1/17/196, we see a direct report from Figher, the castellan of Chasteau-Pelerin, to Edward I.

The subject is a specific military proposal:

the Tartars are planning an attack on Acre

This isn't a vague rumor of troop movements in a distant wilderness; it is a granular intelligence report delivered from the commander of a Crusader fortress directly to the King.

Chasteau-Pelerin was the final stronghold of the Knights Templar.

For its commander to be relaying the tactical intentions of the Tartars to the King of England suggests a unified command structure.

The Tartars weren't just present in the Holy Land; they were the primary military actors whose moves were being tracked and coordinated at the highest levels of Western power.

The date, between 1285 and 1289, places this dialogue at the very edge of the fall of the Latin Kingdom.

While we are told this was a period of fragmentation and retreat, the archives show a sophisticated, high-stakes military alliance in full effect.

The King was being kept informed of Tartar strikes as if they were his own auxiliary forces.

This document is described as damaged and faded.

It is a physical fragment of a narrative that has been left to decay.

It proves that the Tartars were not merely a background threat or a nomadic curiosity; they were the strategic partners upon whom the survival of the Crusader states rested.

The King of England was not just watching the East, he was waiting on the Tartars to act.

SC 7/32/4 📂

We are looking at Reference SC 7/32/4, Letters of Credence to Edward I.

This specific record is unique as it is a copy of a letter originally sent by Pope Nicholas IV, authenticating a new diplomatic envoy to the English Court.

The previous military intelligence was sourced from within the Crusader states; this introduction comes directly from the Papacy.

The envoy in question is Buscarello de Ghisolfi.

Crucially, the description defines him as a citizen of Genoa but simultaneously the envoy of Argon (Argonus), King of the Tartars.

The bigger picture here is startling.

By 1289, the infrastructure of the Tartarian state was sophisticated enough to utilise elite European merchants, citizens of Genoa, to act as their formal diplomatic representatives.

Buscarello was operating between the Vatican and the English King, moving through the highest administrative corridors of Europe on behalf of the Khanate.

The Papal endorsement, or Bulla, underscores the supreme strategic importance of this diplomacy.

It was not a localised matter.

The King of England was receiving formal introductions from the Pope regarding the trusted representatives of the Tartar King.

The alliance that was being discussed in Acre was now being coordinated at the highest levels of faith and state in Europe.

While the official timeline scrubs this three-way global dialogue, the archives preserve the credentials of the men who built it.

The King was not just watching a distant war; he was hosting the Tartar delegates who were planning it.

SC 7/31/16 📂

The story deepens as we move into the final decade of the century.

This seventh exhibit, dated December 31, 1290, presents a second set of Letters of Credence (Reference SC 7/31/16).

This time, the focus is on a man named Saabedin Archaon.

Much like Buscarello before him, Archaon is arriving as a formal envoy of Argon, King of the Tartars.

The weight of this document lies in its persistence.

This was not a one-off meeting or a desperate, singular plea.

By 1290, the diplomatic channel between the Tartar throne and the English Crown had become a standardised, recurring operation.

The credentials for these envoys were being processed through the highest administrative filters of the era, authenticated by the Papacy and delivered to the King of England as a matter of routine state business.

Archaon’s arrival at the end of 1290 signals that the alliance was not fading; it was intensifying.

Even as the Crusader presence in the Levant neared its breaking point, the diplomatic machinery remained fully functional.

The description notes Bulla missing, fragment of hemp string, a physical testament to the heavy use and official nature of these communications.

When you place this alongside the 1260 request for Edward to persuade his father to resist the invasion, the arc is complete.

Within thirty years, the very force that was once decried as an existential threat to Christendom had become a power whose ambassadors were regularly introduced to the King by the Pope himself.

The archive shows a world of integrated, global coordination.

The records are standing there, indexed and categorised, confirming that the Tartarian influence was not a peripheral myth, but a core component of the English Crown's foreign policy.

The names of these envoys, Buscarello, Archaon, are the fingerprints of a history that has been systematically overwritten by silence.

MS 930 📂

The last exhibit for today shatters the notion that the Tartarian influence was a fleeting medieval anomaly.

This record, held within the Lambeth Palace Library under reference MS 930, contains a Latin copy of a letter from the King of the Tartars (Chamus Tartarorum) to Sigismund III, King of Poland.

The date is 1619.

By placing this alongside our first record from 1260, the gravity of the timeline becomes undeniable.

We are no longer looking at a thirty-year window of diplomacy; we are looking at a continuous, recognised state power that spanned at least 350 years.

In 1260, the Pope was sounding the alarm; by 1619, well into the early modern period, the Chamus Tartarorum was still engaging in high-level sovereign correspondence with the European monarchs.

The title Chamus Tartarorum is significant.

It is a formal, Latinised acknowledgement of a supreme ruler of a specific, defined people.

While the standard history suggests that the Great Tartary was a disorganised collection of nomadic tribes that had long since dissolved, this record proves that in the 17th century, they were still operating as a singular political entity capable of communicating with the King of Poland as a peer.

The context is crucial.

In 1619, Europe was on the brink of the Thirty Years' War, a period of massive territorial and religious upheaval.

That the King of the Tartars remained a relevant, active participant in this geopolitical landscape, over three centuries after Edward I’s alliances in Acre, suggests a level of institutional longevity that has been completely erased from our maps and our memories.

This document survived as a miscellaneous paper, tucked away in the library of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

It is a remnant of a global dialogue that persisted long after we were told the Tartars had vanished.

The narrative hasn't just been shortened; it has been decapitated.

The archives show a power that refused to be forgotten.

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And so, dear reader, as we reach our final thoughts on these revelations, we find ourselves standing at the edge of a map that has been purposefully blurred.

We began with a single question:

Is the narrative we’ve been sold actually true?

The eight files we have traversed are not just ink on parchment; they are the skeletal remains of a suppressed reality.

They show us a 13th century that was not a collection of isolated, primitive kingdoms, but a sophisticated, interconnected world.

We have seen the King of England moving from fear to friendship, the Knights Templar acting as tactical liaisons, and the Papacy itself authenticating the ambassadors of a Tartarian throne that refused to be ignored.

We have tracked a diplomatic dialogue that did not flicker out in the Middle Ages, but burned brightly into the 17th century.

These records reveal a global pincer movement, a dance of empires where the Tartars were not the barbarians at the gate, but partners in the palace.

They were the silent engine behind the world’s most significant movements, integrated into the very fabric of royal life, right down to the acquisition of the King's hunting birds.

The true beauty of history lies in its refusal to stay buried.

It is a living, breathing tapestry of immense complexity, far richer than the sterilised, linear narratives we are fed.

When we look past the digital locks and the damaged fragments, we find a past that is vibrant, mysterious, and grand.

It reminds us that the truth is not something handed down by authority; it is something unearthed by the curious.

History is not a closed book; it is an open archive waiting for those with the courage to look at the evidence and see the world as it actually was:

a place of unexpected alliances, hidden powers, and a shared human journey that is far more beautiful for its secrets

The parchment may be kept out of reach, but the story belongs to us.

Donations are never necessary; this investigation continues because the search for truth never falters.

However, for those who choose to contribute, please know that every penny goes directly toward the acquisition of rare books and primary sources to fuel further research.

Thank you for your presence, and for confronting the evidence held within the archive.

It is your attention, and your refusal to look away, that stands as the greatest defiance against the deceit in the world.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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