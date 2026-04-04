Alternative History

Alternative History

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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
21h

Either you are a Conspiracy Theorist or you are on the side of Science.

Modern genetics show that all European Jews are 70 % descendent from the Middle Eastern genes of 3 thousand years ago and about 30% from European stock.

Ashkenazi adapted the Western European culture and Sephardic the Southern European culture.

Mizrahi are Jews who never left Israel.

A conspiracy theory circulating on social media about semi-nomadic Turkic people, the Khazars, that European Jews originated from Khazars.

The Khazar Empire existed from the 7 till the end of 10 century, an empire from the steppes of the Caspian to the Black Sea.

That Khazars were Jews and that Eastern European Jews are the descendants of Khazars is a Conspiracy Theory.

Modern genetics show that Khazars are not related to Jews, and have nothing to do with Jews.

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Mark Jacobs's avatar
Mark Jacobs
1d

Keep up the amazing work. Two in a day!!!

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