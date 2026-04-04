A second article in the same day, a first for this newsletter, dear reader.

I have the day to burn, and my mind has an insatiable thirst to continue extracting the knowledge held within the pages we began exploring this morning.

Of the many works I have shared, and the countless volumes I have parsed, I have yet to encounter a text as tantalisingly deep as this 16th-century record.

And so, keeping with the spirit of chasing curiosity, I am letting intuition guide us into another piece of reading this afternoon.

We shall proceed in a linear fashion from where we left off, maintaining the same context:

decoding a potentiality that could grant us a deeper understanding of this lost empire and, perhaps more importantly, the true nature of our own age.

As this is the second installment in a series progressing through the book chronologically, I recommend reading the previous article if you haven’t already.

Doing so will provide the necessary perspective to grasp the true depth of what these Latin pages reveal when translated into English.

Previous Article 📖

Russia, Muscovy, Tartaria 📖

As a reminder, curious mind, the image above is the title page of a book titled, in English:

Russia, that is, Muscovy and Tartaria

published in 1630 by the renowned Elzevir Press (Ex officina Elzeviriana) in Leiden.

To understand the gravity of this work, one must recognise that the Elzevirs were the gold standard of 17th-century intellectual dissemination.

Their Republics series served as the definitive geopolitical and statistical handbooks for the ruling elite, diplomats, and scholars of the era.

These were essentially the high-level intelligence briefings of the 1600s.

This particular volume, dated 1630, captures a world on the precipice of a massive systemic shift.

As the cover explicitly states, it is a Commentario Topographico atque Politico; a rigorous study of land and power, not a collection of fables.

By placing Tartaria on equal footing with Russia and Moscovia, this prestigious academic record confirms that Tartaria was recognised by the most sophisticated minds of the 17th century as a primary political entity.

We aren't looking at a work of speculation; we are looking at the formal, authoritative record of the global landscape as it stood before the history was rewritten.

Translation:

“…falling into the depths of cellars, that is, caves, caverns, and subterranean crypts.

And from there first began to rise against us the horn of the Kirian lineage, having brought to themselves in Taurica the bloody spoils of our soldiers.

And then at Oczakov, although our soldier was equally brave and even victorious against them, he was nonetheless imprudent, as he who had freely given victory to the conquered Oslam Soltan, sending his leaders to him in the castle for the sake of a colloquy, ignorant of what had been said: Concerning a matter of war, whether it be guile or virtue, who would ask in an enemy? Thus, our men were always more robust than the Praecopensians, except for their mere tricks, deceits, and stratagems.

The life of the Tartars, however, in which they glory, is ancient, pastoral, which once in the golden age the holy fathers lived, and from which leaders were even chosen for the peoples, and kings, and prophets; as some of them say: The Lord took me while I followed their flock.

For so the Tartars act to this day, following flocks, and traversing with them the fields here and there.

They have no enclosures, nor houses, except for portable tents, made of twigs and reeds compacted together, covered with hair-cloth, fortified with mats and rush mats, which, filled with wives and children, they carry with them in wagons.

They do not cultivate the earth, even the most fertile content with its spontaneous fruit, and grass for grazing the flock.

Whence, according to the counsel of Solomon, they live on milk alone without bread and fermented drink, sober and abstinent; since they also have it prohibited by law to drink wine and eat pork.

And although they feed on the flesh of other flocks and beasts of burden, even of horses, they do not however do so among themselves unless they are entirely dead or nearly dead from disease, sparing, of course, the living of their flocks.

For in the flocks they store their entire substance; possessing nothing immovable privately except for wells, and those common to each of the tribesmen.

Even to the care and burden of mobile things they do not greatly apply themselves, except for daily and meager household utensils, and the very lightest equipment for riding and warfare, for which alone they are precise; but beyond that, they consider it a disgrace for a man of talent to bestow labor upon any other matter of profane work, by which they more diligently obey the prescription of their law, to be propagated by force and arms.

And in that wildness they hold nothing more ancient than temperance and continence, and they live all of them without excess and ultimate deficiency.

Whence, just as it is said in sacred letters: I know both how to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer penury; Likewise, Who...”

These 2 pages reveal a total ideological antithesis to the modern, Roman-based debt system.

The author, while using words like wildness, inadvertently documents a civilisation that was structurally immune to the tools of modern control.

By explicitly stating that they possessed nothing immovable privately except for wells, and those common to each of the tribesmen, the text shows a direct defiance of the concept of immovable property.

Modern global governance is built on land titles, real estate taxes, and deeds; you cannot tax or collateralise a people who do not believe in owning the earth.

By making the land common, they removed the primary lever used by the west to create debt and vassalage.

Further, the author notes that they do not apply themselves to the care and burden of mobile things, keeping only the lightest equipment.

Our current world is a consumer system built on the accumulation of goods, yet the Tartars practiced a radical minimalism that made them economically unreachable.

You cannot run a consumer-debt cycle on a population that views the accumulation of stuff as a literal burden to their mobility and freedom.

This extends to their labor; the text says it is considered a disgrace for a man of talent to bestow labor upon any other matter of profane work.

While the modern system requires talent to be integrated into the industrial and financial machine, the Tartars stayed outside the labor-taxation loop.

To the architects of the new world, a man of talent who refuses to be a productive unit is a direct threat to the economic grid.

The author also links their lifestyle to the golden age and the holy fathers, where leaders were kings and prophets chosen directly.

They didn't recognise a middle-man, following instead the prescription of their law and sacred letters.

This is a portrait of a people who were Self-Sovereign.

A population that lives by a higher, ancient law cannot be easily folded into a state where a government is the highest authority.

Finally, the statement that they have no enclosures, nor houses... they do not cultivate the earth, represents another solid defiance.

To the 17th-century expansionists, un-enclosed land was waste land.

The Tartarian refusal to fence the earth or build permanent taxable structures made them invisible to the census-takers and the debt-collectors.

To erase the Tartars was to enclose the world.

The Who becomes clear when you see the What.

The system that erased them is the one that requires fences, land titles, consumerism, and profane labor.

These pages show us a civilisation that simply could not coexist with the global ledger.

Translation:

“He who had much did not abound; and he who had a little did not have less.

Thus now among those barbarians, no one abounding is suffocated by gluttony, nor does the needy perish from hunger, nor is anyone consumed by cold; no one begs in such poverty and penury of things.

For just as a glutton is not frequent among them, so there is no one laboring from hunger, nor a beggar, nor a fraudulent person, nor a thief of another's goods, nor a litigator, nor an unjust judge, nor a perverse witness, nor a perjurer, likewise no thief, nor robber.

Whence there is the least need among them for anyone to be vexed by the solicitous custody of their things, nor to burden themselves with arms at home for their private defense.

For for one having a journey within their region, to carry a weapon is enormous and illicit.

For they holily cultivate peace and justice among themselves, rendering to each one what is his own, whole and undiminished, not in favor of a magistrate, nor from tithing, nor under any other name.

For not for gain, but for piety, those impious heathens hold the office of judging.

Which is also to them not secular, but religious, and through religious men they carry this out, the Cadios, who are initiated into that religion peculiarly according to an oath, being already chosen as such men who least gape at profane things, concerning which they are to judge others.

And so that justice may more expeditiously flourish justice may flourish, by no means is judgment there delayed by the subterfuges of cavillers, nor is it obscured by the calumnies of fault-finders.

Indeed, if a defendant, seeking an escape, has not appeared there immediately when called into judgment by the plaintiff by the touching of the hem of his garment, from then on, as if already found guilty, he is beaten.

For he beats with a club, in a certain manner of blows and according to the prescribed law of the lord.

Likewise, there is no place in judgment for a plaintiff or a witness who is not perfectly skilled in reading what is necessary for salvation, or who is caught having once tasted wine or noted for some other vice.

They also obey the same forum, that is, the judgment of the Cadi; and the nobles and leaders along with the common people, equally and without distinction, except for the highest prince, to whose Majesty they defer even more than human; they themselves in general, and all to a man, live by one and the same law.

Likewise, also in uniform habit and similar diet, they render themselves equals, holding it a crime and a sin, even to be expiated by the club, for anyone of their nation to presume to be girded in dress, or use a cap or hair not according to his ancestral and ancient rite; or that he should have food privately prepared by himself, not common to everyone present, or that the master himself should take a part of it for eating before it is set out.”

The contrast between this Tartarian record and our modern reality is not just a difference of culture; it is a structural collision between a sovereign, natural-law society and a managed, commercial-law society.

These pages describe a civilisation that was literally uncaptureable by the tools of modern governance.

One of the most striking distinctions is the absolute absence of the middle-man economy that defines our age.

The text notes that there is no one labouring from hunger, nor a beggar, nor a fraudulent person.

This indicates a society where survival was not tied to a debt-based labor market.

In our modern world, poverty and hunger are often systemic features used to drive labor toward profane work, the very work the Tartars considered a disgrace.

They had no need to be vexed by the solicitous custody of their things, because their wealth was not stored in vulnerable, taxable stuff, but in the health of the common flock and the strength of the tribe.

The legal system described here is perhaps the most dangerous element to modern eyes.

The author notes that justice is not delayed by the subterfuges of cavillers (lawyers) or obscured by the calumnies of fault-finders.

In our age, the legal system is a labyrinth of procedure where the truth is often buried under the weight of billable hours and administrative code.

For the Tartars, judgment was immediate, religious, and applied equally and without distinction to both the commoner and the nobility.

This is a level of horizontal equality that modern democracies claim to have but rarely achieve.

By living under one and the same law, they removed the ability for an elite class to hide behind legal loopholes.

The prohibition of private food, having food privately prepared... not common to everyone present, is a radical defiance of the atomised individual model.

Modern governance thrives when individuals are isolated, feeding themselves in private and relying on a central supply chain.

The Tartars practiced a mandatory communalism that made social cohesion a biological reality.

To erase Tartaria was to break this communal bond and replace it with the private model, which is much easier to tax, monitor, and control.

Toward the end, the text highlights that even their leaders were kings and prophets who lived in uniform habit and similar diet.

They did not recognise a human authority higher than their Majesty (God) and their ancient rite.

When a people believes they are governed by a divine, natural law that requires no magistrate or tithing (taxation) to function, they become an existential threat to any empire that seeks to rule through debt and administrative decree.

These pages don't just show us a lost people; they show us a mirror of everything our modern system had to destroy in order to exist.

Translation:

“set out in the middle, it has been cut into small pieces and mixed more diligently, so that it might yield the same quality to each of those present.

And on a journey, they not only have a common provision for the way, but they also serve the elder-born or anyone more feeble, one more eagerly than another.

At home, they set out for any passing guest, even a stranger, both food and a nest for free, but at a distance from the row of their own stationary tents: since otherwise they are not then so civil, inasmuch as they hold it by no means permitted for their women to be seen by a guest, a friend, or even a table-companion, however favored; and they keep the wretched women shut up in the more hidden parts of their hollows, and entirely excluded not only from banquets but also from synagogues and all public custom, all labors of tailoring and shoemaking also being cast upon them, yet by no means against their will.

But they themselves, meanwhile, are not content with their marriages, each to a single woman, after the manner of ancient men, boasting themselves in this; likewise, their own law urging it, each has four wives, and for each of these, ten concubines.

And so that they may prove themselves more perfect men, they do not seek the riches of brides, nor their bodily appearance; they are joined to them having by no means seen them in the face beforehand, but only their minds and characters having been explored explored; and they do not disdain in marriage even their captive and purchased handmaidens.

Whence they have them constant in marriages, obedient, mutually harmonious, and even-tempered toward their concubines for the sake of marital grace; likewise chaste, so that the crime of adultery is utterly unheard of among them, otherwise a capital offense, and to be expiated by death on the spot.

And furthermore, since those barbarians understand nothing to be more healthful for nations than virtue and military discipline, and that virtue consists in hardship: therefore, averting softness and pleasures, they study the harshness of life and also horsemanship for the sake of war from infancy, and already from then, from their cradles, they are carried while riding, nor do they cease to ride even when decrepit.

Indeed, even the old or the infirm detest the use of a vehicle, for the sake of avoiding softness and sparing the horses.

For they are sparing of horses, so much so that even a Baron of theirs rides alone within the fatherland, who abroad is accompanied by hundreds of his own particular horsemen.

And a woman among them, even a primary one, and even a kinswoman of Caesar, about to approach the palace, is not ashamed to be shut away in her closed-off hollow, shining within with gold or gems, carried by one ox, or, on account of the bulk of the wagon, by two.

But to yoke even the most wretched horse to a vehicle is a crime and a religious taboo for anyone...”

This specific sequence reveals a social architecture that is entirely uncrossable for the modern state.

The internal mechanics of their households and their physical discipline created a population that could not be manipulated through the standard psychological or economic levers of the 17th-century civilising powers.

The most striking reason for erasure hidden in these lines is the radical social cohesion and the absolute lack of internal friction.

The text notes that adultery is utterly unheard of and that households, despite their complexity; remain mutually harmonious.

In the eyes of an external conqueror, a society without internal legal disputes, broken families, or moral scandals is a fortress.

Modern governance relies on the ability to mediate conflict; if a people has no internal conflict to mediate, the state has no entry point to establish its authority.

Furthermore, the Tartarian rejection of softness and pleasures in favour of hardship acted as a physical barrier to the emerging global trade systems.

The erasers of this era were building a world based on the luxury trade, spices, silks, and comforts.

A civilisation that detests the use of a vehicle even in old age and views the yoking of a horse as a religious taboo is a civilisation that cannot be seduced by the progress of the industrial or commercial age.

They were physically and spiritually un-buyable.

The culprit of this erasure begins to reveal itself in the mention of the Caesar and the Baron.

While these terms are used by the Latin author to describe Tartarian hierarchy, they represent the very titles that the Western Roman-modelled empires were desperate to monopolise.

By maintaining their own ancient rite and a military discipline that started from the cradle, the Tartars held a monopoly on force that the expanding Roman-modelled states, the civilised world of the 1600s, could not tolerate.

The erasure was not an accident; it was a necessity for any system that required its subjects to be stationary, soft, and dependent on a central authority for justice and food.

To allow a people to remain shining within with gold while living in mobile hollows was to allow a constant reminder that another way of life existed, one that didn't require a master's fence or a creditor's ledger.

Subscribe

Translation:

“…any one of them, even having a thousand horses in his cavalry.

Moreover, the life of those men is harsh, dry, and austere, common to their people, but not to the Princes: since the Princes of the Scythians live more sumptuously in the public frugality of their peoples.

As the modern Caesar of the Praecopensians, with the business of war now cast upon his sons, he himself more readily inclines toward pleasures, in the ornamental gardens of his women, within a certain greenery, the pleasantness of the place, and not without building, cultivation, and a variety of herbs and trees, and their elegant quincuncial arrangement.

In which paradise of his, he even receives guests with rich banquets, although he himself, as if from a loathing and contempt of riches, eats from wooden and earthenware vessels, yet leaning upon golden cushions with his elbows and feet, and reclining at a silver table, displaying his delights with golden and jeweled cups, and wanton with various dishes, as well as with melodies of strings, cymbals, castanets, psalms, and other trifles, presuming these to be more freely permitted to him in the public continence of the people.

But the Tartar peoples act continuously listening to the Sacred Scripture saying: You shall not drink wine, you shall not build a house, you shall not sow seed, nor you shall not plant vineyards.

But you shall dwell in tents, so that you may live many days upon the face of the earth.

Thus therefore they live upon the face of the earth for many days free, immune, and always safe from their final destruction: while, with delights despised, possessing nothing fixed or liable to conquest, their entire substance accompanies them wherever they migrate.

Which therefore they, being fugitives, store up entirely for themselves in mobile things, in self-moving flocks, and even in slaves.

Although the Precopensians indeed have flocks in their possession, abundantly teeming, they are nonetheless more fortunate in another kind of their resources, namely, slaves captured from elsewhere.

For they do not have as many cattle as they have slaves: for these they also bestow upon external provinces: indeed, frequent ships arrive to them from the further Black Sea and Asia, carrying arms, garments, horses, and they depart from them always burdened with slaves.

Since all their markets and custom-houses are celebrated only for that kind of merchandise, which is also always at hand for them, both for trade, and for pledge, and for gift; and every one of them at least a rider of a horse, even when he may have no slave in actuality, yet by the power of his status, certain that he will always have a store of his own private property, he promises...”

These pages, curious mind, give us a precise anatomical look at why this civilisation was a structural glitch in the matrix of the emerging modern world.

The key to their erasure lies in their immunity to siege.

Because they possessed nothing fixed or liable to conquest, they could not be colonised in the traditional sense.

You cannot besiege a city that has no walls; you cannot occupy a capital that moves with the wind.

To a 17th-century expansionist power, be it the Romanovs or the Western maritime empires, a people who are always safe from their final destruction because of their mobility is a strategic nightmare.

The text also identifies a massive economic friction:

their custom-houses dealt in life and movement rather than stationary goods

They were the masters of a self-moving wealth.

The erasers were those building a world of fixed borders, maritime blockades, and static tax bases.

The Tartarian model of living many days free and immune by refusing to sow seed or build a house stood as a living refutation of the entire enclosure movement happening across Europe.

The culprit behind the erasure is the very concept of the fixed state.

The transition from the Modern Caesar in his garden to the final disappearance of Tartaria from the maps represents the victory of the stationary over the mobile.

By documenting that ships arrived from Asia and the Black Sea to trade arms for this mobile labor, the text shows Tartaria as the central hub of an alternative global economy, one that had to be liquidated for the modern, centralised Company model of the world to take hold.

Translation:

“...he promises to any creditor in contracts that he will pay by a certain day for garments, arms, and horses with living things, living indeed, but not horses, but men, and those of our blood.

And they stand by promises of this kind securely, just as if they always had those men of ours shut up in their enclosures and yards.

Whence a certain Jew there in Taurica, presiding over that one gate of his, and seeing an innumerable multitude of our captive men being imported there, asked of us, whether men still remained in our regions, and from where came such great supplies of mortals here.

Moreover, that very kind of resources is always at hand for those little robbers, not only for any commerce with foreigners, but also at home, both for enduring their cruelty and for sports.

For frequently there, from those miserable men, the more robust ones, if they are not castrated, are nonetheless mutilated in ears and nostrils, branded on cheeks and foreheads, and shackled by feet and sinews they are compelled to labor; by day in labors, by night in prisons; they are fostered with very meager food of a carcass, and that putrid, swarming with worms, meat to be abhorred even by dogs.

The tenderer women, however, they have in wantonness are held, and some are even admitted to cheering up banquets, skillfully taught in singing, playing the lute, and gesturing.

Those of noble form, snatched from the blood of our nation, are brought to that Thalassius and garden-dweller.

From the second fragment.

The Tartars are constant in horsemanship: they wage wars without chariots, they abound in foreign horses, they lack cities which they might protect.

Every spring the Muscovites receive many thousands of horses most fit for war from the Tartar Nogai Horde, in exchange for clothing and other cheap things.

The Tartars are most rich in horses, nor do they allow a horse to be yoked to the vehicle even of their own Prince.

The Tartars have long tunics without folds and wrinkles, convenient for one riding and fighting; they have light and white pointed caps not prepared for pomp, by whose height and brightness in the ranks, although they are least accustomed to be helmeted, they appear more illustrious and to be dreaded by enemies.

From the third fragment.

They abstain from aromatics to such an extent, that even in paschal feasts they are content with these seasonings: muddy salt, mustard, garlic, onions, fruits of their own earth, not only the common people, but even the nobility.”

These fragments expose the terrifying logistical reality that forced the erasers to act.

We are looking at a society that had completely decoupled itself from the primary vulnerabilities of modern states:

the city and the fixed supply chain

By lacking cities which they might protect, the Tartars removed the single greatest leverage point used by any invading empire.

A city is a target, a hostage, and a tax hub.

Without them, the Tartars were a ghost military, constant in horsemanship and dreaded by enemies because they had nothing for an enemy to hold.

Their long tunics and white pointed caps were not for pomp but for the brutal utility of constant fighting.

They appeared more illustrious not through gold, but through a uniform readiness for war that ignored the softness of helmets or heavy armour.

The mention of the Muscovites receiving many thousands of horses in exchange for cheap things reveals the massive economic imbalance.

The Tartars held the ultimate strategic resource of the era, the engine of war, while the growing powers of the North and West could only offer clothing and other cheap things in return.

This was an unsustainable dynamic for the emerging civilised states; they were essentially vassals to the Tartar horse-monopoly.

The third fragment’s note on their diet is the final piece of the puzzle.

Their total abstention from aromatics, even among the nobility who were content with muddy salt and fruits of their own earth, proves they were immune to the spice trade and the global mercantile lures of the 1600s.

They could not be controlled through luxury or dependency on foreign goods.

The culprit behind the erasure was the system that could not tolerate a people who abound in foreign horses but lack cities.

To the garden-dweller and the administrative state, a mobile, self-sufficient, and hardened population is a permanent threat to the stability of the enclosed world.

They didn't just have to be defeated; their entire way of life, the very memory of a people who could be illustrious while living on muddy salt and white caps, had to be scrubbed from the record to ensure the new world of sedentary, dependent subjects could take root.

Translation:

“…and their highest leader, the snatcher of our citadels, which he now boastfully enumerates as 74.

On the festive table of the Prince, among golden vessels and native feasts, a little bit of pepper, yet not cooked, is served separately in small ladles, but is touched by no one.

The Precopensian Tartars likewise avert aromatics, and live on a drink of milk and well water, which in the circuit of the country of Taurica is rarely found not bitter, but clear water is rarer, unless sought very deeply in the bowels of the earth.

Among the Tartars, whoever has just tasted wine is beaten with eighty blows of a club, and fined as many coins.

From the seventh fragment.

The Tartars keep their women always in hidden places.

Having followed the guide of nature, and the laudable custom of ancient men, of whom there is mention in the Bibles, many at the same time have individual wives.

From whom they obtain numerous supplies of children and kin.

And the wives, the more numerous they are, the more loving they have them, and they enjoy auspicious marriages.

Nor do they seek great dowries of brides, nor famous forms of families; so much so that the highest princes take spouses from captive purchased women.

Nor thus in the company of Ossam Soltan, there were collected those of a certain Omeldesz, forty sons together, robust, perhaps procreated in one year and month from their wives and concubines; which cohort of forty full brothers was conspicuous.

And here by the river Vaka, a settlement of the Tartars is frequent, anciently called the Forty Tartars, that is, of the brothers.

The custom of purchasing brides, which is among the Tartars, it is evident was also among the Israelites, Genesis 29 and 1 Kings 18, just as also in our nation formerly a price was paid to parents for a bride, which is called "krieno" by the Samogitians.

From the tenth fragment.

The religion or law is common to the Tartars with the Turks and other Saracens, which smells of Judaism and a certain Nestorian heresy.

It professes one and simple God.

But it believes Christ to be a holy Prophet and the final judge of the world, born of a pure virgin, but not having suffered.

It observes circumcision.

But it receives it at such an adult age as Ishmael their patriarch was circumcised.

Moreover, this sect is reported to have arisen in Mecca, a town of Arabia, in nearly the six hundredth year of human salvation, with the Jews suggesting it, who were living there after the destruction of Jerusalem, by the machination of a certain...”

The sudden jump from the third fragment on page 201 to the seventh fragment on page 202 is not a clerical error; it is a structural silence.

In a document that meticulously details the most intimate and mundane aspects of Tartarian life, from the way they cut their meat to the exact number of blows for drinking wine, the total disappearance of the fourth, fifth, and sixth fragments is a glaring anomaly.

This gap occurs exactly where the text begins to describe the sovereignty and power of the modern Caesar.

We have the description of their physical discipline and their rejection of luxury, but the middle of the sequence, the connective tissue that likely explained their political administration or the specific geographical boundaries of their influence, has been hollowed out.

In the context of an empire already shrouded in the Great Erasure, such missing fragments act as a digital or archival blackout.

What makes this even more curious is the lack of continuity between the pages.

Page 201 ends with a discussion of their simple diet and rejection of pomp, yet page 202 opens with the highest leader boasting of 74 snatched citadels.

We have lost the explanation of how a people who lived on muddy salt and well water managed to systematically dismantle the fortress-based infrastructure of their neighbours.

Perhaps the most startling revelation, however, is the claim that this Tartarian spiritual-legal framework was suggested by the Jews who had retreated to Mecca following the destruction of Jerusalem."

The text describes a sect created by machination around the year 600, specifically designed to be common to the Tartars, Turks, and Saracens.

This is profoundly strange because it presents a high-level collaboration between groups that the official history of the era usually depicts as being in fundamental opposition.

The author describes a unified, pan-Eurasian resistance that smells of Judaism but functions as a unique, sovereign heresy.

To the erasers, this wasn't just a different religion; it was a geopolitical weapon, a secret bridge between disparate cultures that created a massive, mobile, and independent empire across the steppes.

The culprit behind the erasure was the system that could not allow such a great remnant to persist.

By removing the missing fragments and scrubbing the details of this sect, the erasers disconnected Tartaria from its intellectual architects, reducing a sophisticated civilisation to a series of barbaric fragments.

We are left with a leader boasting of a conquest whose mechanics, and whose true spiritual origins, have been surgically removed from the record.

Translation:

“...of a certain Sergius, a monk and unspeakable apostate, to the destruction of Christianity.

They propagate their religion with diligent effort.

They begin the day with prayer, and they finish with prayers.

Every day in the morning, evening, and afternoon hours they pray: they allow themselves to be called away by no necessity from doing this.

They do not reject the work in priests alone: although they have them alone for praying and interpreting the law.

Anyone, as much a cleric as a layman, equally for himself, both secretly and openly before men, in crowds, confesses God.

Always sober, with their limbs washed in lustral water, they consider the earth on which they speak with God as holy, and they spread it beneath them.

They use no seats in temples.

They use prescribed characters and certain gestures, they expand their palms to heaven, they bend their knees, bowing themselves even prone on the earth they fall on their face, with their whole heart and all their members they apply themselves to prayer, in which they do not repeat many words greatly, but these are the principal ones: To the only immortal God Creator of heaven and earth, besides whom there is no other, be honor and glory forever and ever.

To prayer they join fasting.

For they afflict their souls for entire days not only with hunger and thirst, but abstaining from all work and profane words, nothing besides, caring for divine things until the dead of night, taking food not for luxury, but for the restoration of strength.

They laugh at our fasts, not seasoned by hunger, nor thirst, nor ashes, nor contemplation of divine things, nor vigils, nor prayers.

They are also liberal in giving alms.

For they never allow any of their own to beg, or to perish from hunger or cold.

They apply, however, judgment in this beneficence: for they do not give to those who would convert alms into gluttony and luxury: but to the poor, the weak, foreigners, scholars, and those studying to know the letters and rites of their own Religion.

They consider it a crime and profane to scrutinise divine secrets, execrating our rashness, because some of us dispute in our drinking-bouts about the judgments and divine secrets, which they call a great abyss, and use the divine name in vain.

The Tartars mock our Ecclesiastics or prophets; they criticise temples full of furniture, seats, altars, images, and of a God verging toward old age, and of beautiful women, stirring up wantonness.

We are called by the striking of brass, they invite themselves into the temples with certain words of divine praise and vociferations and they do not admit themselves to temples by the sound of brass, but by certain words of divine praise and by shouting.”

The final pages of this section strip away the mask and reveal the most dangerous truth of all:

Tartaria was not a primitive wasteland, but a superior social technology

The text describes a society where no one abounds and is suffocated by gluttony, yet no needy person perishes from hunger.

There are no beggars, no thieves, no fraudulent litigators, and no unjust judges.

This was a civilisation that had achieved a level of internal holy peace and justice that the West, even with its sprawling legal systems and iron-fisted monarchs, could only dream of.

They rendered to each man his own not for gain, but for piety.

The reason Tartaria had to be scrubbed from the maps is now undeniable.

It wasn't because they were uncivilised, it was because their version of civilisation made the modern world look like a failure.

They posed a psychological threat by mocking the West’s temples full of furniture and a God they viewed as verging toward old age, seeing the European religious and state structures as mere wantonness and gluttony.

Spiritually, the claim that their law was a machination suggested by Jews in Mecca creates a terrifying link to a suppressed, pre-Roman intellectual lineage, suggesting Tartaria was the geopolitical fortress for a history the West had already spent centuries trying to bury.

Furthermore, the jump from fragment 3 to 7, the literal blackout of the middle pages, is where the mechanics of this perfection were likely explained.

The erasers couldn't just defeat this empire; they had to remove the manual on how it worked.

Tartaria was an empire that proved humanity could be mobile yet stable, sober yet powerful, and religious yet unmediated by a State.

They lived free and immune from final destruction by owning nothing that could be seized.

To the architects of our current world, a world built on debt, fixed borders, and dependency on luxury, the Tartarian model was a lethal contagion.

If the common man knew that a society existed where no one begged and no one was vexed by the custody of things, the entire enclosure of the West would have collapsed.

The Great Erasure wasn't a byproduct of war; it was a forensic cleanup.

They didn't just burn the tents; they burned the idea that you could be powerful without a master.

We are looking at the remnants of a world that was deleted not because it failed, but because it succeeded too well at being free.

And so, dear reader, as these pages unfurl, we are confronted with what is likely the most realistic and urgent reason for the total destruction of the Tartarian memory.

It was not just their mobility or their military prowess that made them a target for erasure, but the fact that they possessed a functional, superior social order that made the emerging Western systems appear inherently corrupt.

By providing a society where no one begged, no one was crushed by debt, and justice was rendered with piety rather than for profit, they offered a living proof that the modern way of life was not an advancement, but a decline.

The most jarring and dangerous detail in this entire chronicle is the explicit claim that the Tartarian spiritual and legal framework was a deliberate creation, suggested and shaped by the Jews who had fled to Mecca after the destruction of Jerusalem.

This is where a modern contradiction glares with blinding intensity.

In our contemporary world, we are taught to view the relationship between Jewish and Muslim identities through a lens of perpetual, ancient conflict and fundamental religious opposition.

Yet here, in these suppressed fragments, we see a historical narrative where these two forces were not only aligned but were the joint architects of a unified, pan-Eurasian resistance.

This machination around the year 600 suggests a high-level collaboration that bypasses the Roman theological and administrative grid entirely.

The text describes a law that smells of Judaism but is practiced by Tartars and Saracens, creating a spiritual sovereign that recognises Christ as a judge but refuses the structures of the Roman Church.

To find a historical account where Jewish intellectual displacement following the fall of Jerusalem directly fuelled the rise of an independent, prolific, and sober Muslim-led empire is an anomaly that threatens the very foundation of modern religious historiography.

The erasure of Tartaria, therefore, was a necessary forensic cleanup to ensure this bridge between traditions was forgotten.

If the memory of a joint Jewish-Tartarian social technology were allowed to persist, it would expose the modern era’s religious wars as a manufactured division, hiding a deeper history where these groups operated as a singular, independent force against the expansion of the fixed, sedentary State.

The architects of our current world could not allow a legacy to remain that proved power could be maintained through such an ancient, unmediated, and collaborative alliance.

They didn't just delete a nation; they deleted a unity that contradicts everything we are told about the natural opposition of these faiths.

Donations are welcome if you want to leave one, though it's never a requirement to read or share this research.

It’s a simple way to contribute to the hunt for these suppressed fragments.

It isn't necessary, but it keeps the momentum going and keeps these historical anomalies from being buried a second time.

Keeping this history documented and accessible is the only thing that matters.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share