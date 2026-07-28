In recent years, dear reader, Jews all over the Earth have been voicing anxious concern over the rise of anti‑Semitism in the lands of Russia, and subsequently, the greater world.

In this uncertain era, we are told, suppressed feelings of hatred and rage against Jews are once again being expressed.

According to one public opinion survey conducted in 1991, for example, most Russians wanted all Jews to leave the country.

But precisely why, curious mind, is anti‑Jewish sentiment so widespread among the peoples of the former Soviet Union?

Why do so many Russians, Ukrainians, Lithuanians and others blame the Jews for so much misfortune?

Although officially Jews have never made up more than five percent of the country’s total population, they played a highly disproportionate and a decisive role in the infant Bolshevik regime, effectively dominating the Soviet government during its early years.

Soviet historians, along with most of their colleagues in the West, for decades, preferred to ignore this subject.

The facts, though, cannot be denied.

With the notable exception of Lenin (Vladimir Ulyanov), most of the leading Communists who took control of Russia in 1917‑20 were Jews.

Leon Trotsky (Lev Bronstein) headed the Red Army and, for a time, was chief of Soviet foreign affairs.

Yakov Sverdlov (Solomon) was both the Bolshevik party’s executive secretary and, as chairman of the Central Executive Committee, head of the Soviet government.

Grigori Zinoviev (Radomyslsky) headed the Communist International, the central agency for spreading revolution in foreign countries.

Other prominent figures included press commissar Karl Radek (Sobelsohn), foreign affairs commissar Maxim Litvinov (Wallach), Lev Kamenev (Rosenfeld) and Moisei Uritsky.

Lenin himself was of mostly Russian and Kalmuck ancestry, but he was also one‑quarter Jewish.

His maternal grandfather, Israel (Alexander) Blank, was a Ukrainian Jew who was later baptised into the Russian Orthodox Church.

A thorough‑going internationalist, Lenin viewed ethnic or cultural loyalties with contempt; he had little regard for his own countrymen.

An intelligent Russian, he once remarked, is almost always a Jew or someone with Jewish blood in his veins.

In the night of July 16‑17 1918, a squad of Bolshevik secret police murdered Russia’s last emperor, Tsar Nicholas II, along with his wife, Tsaritsa Alexandra, their 14‑year‑old son, Tsarevich Alexis, and their four daughters.

They were cut down in a hail of gunfire in a half‑cellar room of the house in Ekaterinburg, a city in the Ural mountains where they were held prisoner.

The daughters were finished off with bayonets.

To prevent a cult growing around the dead Tsar, the bodies were carted away to the countryside and hastily buried in a secret grave.

Bolshevik authorities at first reported that the Romanov emperor had been shot after the discovery of a plot to liberate him.

For some time the deaths of the Empress and the children were kept secret, soviet historians claimed for many years that local Bolsheviks had acted on their own in carrying out the killings, and that Lenin, founder of the Soviet state, had nothing to do with the crime.

In 1990, Moscow playwright and historian Edvard Radzinsky announced the result of his detailed investigation into the murders.

He unearthed the reminiscences of Lenin’s bodyguard, Alexei Akimov, who recounted how he personally delivered Lenin’s execution order to the telegraph office.

The telegram was also signed by Soviet government chief Yakov Sverdlov; Akimov had saved the original telegraph tape as a record of the secret order.

Radzinsky’s research confirmed what earlier evidence had already indicated; Leon Trotsky, one of Lenin’s closest colleagues, had revealed years earlier that Lenin and Sverdlov had together made the decision to put the Tsar and his family to death.

Recalling a conversation in 1918, Trotsky wrote:

“My next visit to Moscow took place after the (temporary) fall of Ekaterinburg (to anti‑Communist forces).

Speaking with Sverdlov, I asked in passing:

‘Oh yes, and where is the Tsar?’

‘Finished,’ he replied. ‘He has been shot.’

‘And where is the family?’

‘The family along with him.’

‘All of them?’ I asked, apparently with a trace of surprise.

‘All of them,’ replied Sverdlov. ‘What about it?’ He was waiting to see my reaction. I made no reply.

‘And who made the decision?’ I asked.

‘We decided it here. Ilyich [Lenin] believed that we shouldn’t leave the Whites a live banner to rally around, especially under the present difficult circumstances.’

I asked no further questions and considered the matter closed.”

Research and investigation by Radzinsky and others also corroborates the account provided years earlier by Robert Wilton, correspondent of the London Times in Russia for 17 years.

His account, The Last Days of the Romanovs, originally published in 1920 and reissued in 1993 by the Institute for Historical Review, rests largely on the findings of a detailed investigation carried out in 1919 by Nikolai Sokolov under the authority of White leader Alexander Kolchak.

Wilton’s book remains one of the most accurate and complete accounts of the murder of Russia’s imperial family.

Well‑informed observers, both inside and outside Russia, took note at the time of the crucial Jewish role in Bolshevism.

Winston Churchill, for one, warned in an article published 8 February 1920 in the London Illustrated Sunday Herald that Bolshevism is a world‑wide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilisation and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence, and impossible equality.

The British political leader went on to write:

“There is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the actual bringing about of the Russian Revolution by these international and for the most part atheistical Jews. It is certainly a very great one; it probably outweighs all others.

With the notable exception of Lenin, the majority of the leading figures are Jews.

Moreover, the principal inspiration and driving power comes from the Jewish leaders.

Thus Tchitcherin, a pure Russian, is eclipsed by his nominal subordinate Litvinoff, and the influence of Russians like Bukharin or Lunacharski cannot be compared with the power of Trotsky, or of Zinovieff, the Dictator of the Red Citadel (Petrograd), or of Krassin or Radek, all Jews.

In the Soviet institutions the predominance of Jews is even more astonishing. And the prominent, if not indeed the principal, part in the system of terrorism applied by the Extraordinary Commissions for Combatting Counter‑Revolution [the Cheka] has been taken by Jews, and in some notable cases by Jewesses.

Needless to say, the most intense passions of revenge have been excited in the breasts of the Russian people.”

David R. Francis, United States ambassador in Russia, warned in a dispatch to Washington in January 1918:

“The Bolshevik leaders here, most of whom are Jews and 90 percent of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country but are internationalists and they are trying to start a worldwide social revolution”

The Netherlands’ ambassador in Russia, Oudendyke, made much the same point a few months later:

“Unless Bolshevism is nipped in the bud immediately, it is bound to spread in one form or another over Europe and the whole world as it is organised and worked by Jews who have no nationality, and whose one object is to destroy for their own ends the existing order of things”

The Bolshevik Revolution, declared a leading American Jewish community paper in 1920, was largely the product of Jewish thinking, Jewish discontent, Jewish effort to reconstruct.

As an expression of its radically anti‑nationalist character, the young Soviet government issued a decree after taking power that made anti‑Semitism a crime in Russia, curious mind.

The new Communist regime thus became the first in the world to severely punish all expressions of anti‑Jewish sentiment.

Soviet officials apparently regarded such measures as indispensable.

Based on careful observation during a lengthy stay in Russia, American‑Jewish scholar Frank Golder reported in 1925 that because so many of the Soviet leaders are Jews anti‑Semitism is gaining (in Russia), particularly in the army (and) among the old and new intelligentsia who are being crowded for positions by the sons of Israel.

Summing up the situation at that time, Israeli historian Louis Rapoport writes:

“Immediately after the (Bolshevik) Revolution, many Jews were euphoric over their high representation in the new government.

Lenin’s first Politburo was dominated by men of Jewish origins.

Under Lenin, Jews became involved in all aspects of the Revolution, including its dirtiest work.

Despite the Communists’ vows to eradicate anti‑Semitism, it spread rapidly after the Revolution, partly because of the prominence of so many Jews in the Soviet administration, as well as in the traumatic, inhuman Sovietisation drives that followed.

Historian Salo Baron has noted that an immensely disproportionate number of Jews joined the new Bolshevik secret police, the Cheka; and many of those who fell afoul of the Cheka would be shot by Jewish investigators.

The collective leadership that emerged in Lenin’s dying days was headed by the Jew Zinoviev, a loquacious, mean‑spirited, curly‑haired Adonis whose vanity knew no bounds.”

And so, dear reader, with some accurate history out of the way, we shall now see what the CIA Reading Room has to offer us in light of this newfound understanding.

A Letter from the Ukrainian Underground ✉️

We now turn to a document long locked away, curious mind, only declassified in 2002.

It is a CIA intelligence report dated 20 August 1951, carrying an open letter written by Ukrainian patriots living under the Bolshevik yoke.

This is not a polished account written by victors; it is the voice of those who endured the reality of the regime we have been examining; and it reveals exactly how that system operated, and how its patterns are still with us today.

The letter lays bare the full extent of the destruction brought by Bolshevism.

The Ukrainian peasant was robbed of his land, his harvest, and his dignity; he worked from dawn until dark yet was left with barely enough to keep breath in his body.

To speak the Ukrainian tongue was dangerous; to practice the faith of one’s fathers was to risk death or deportation.

Children were turned against their own upbringing, schools purged of anything that did not serve the state.

Night brought no safety; arrests, raids, and forced quotas were constant, and any sign of resistance brought ruin upon entire families.

The Bolsheviks did not just rule Ukraine; they sought to erase Ukraine, its culture, its memory, its very right to exist as a distinct people.

When we hold this account beside what we see in the modern state of Israel, dear reader, the parallels are impossible to ignore.

The Bolsheviks seized land and resources from those who had worked them for generations; today we see the same done to Palestinians, whose fields are taken, whose harvests are destroyed or stolen, whose homes are stolen or demolished to make way for others.

The Bolsheviks suppressed language and history; today Palestinian speech and heritage are restricted, names are changed, and the past is rewritten to suit the occupier’s story.

The Bolsheviks turned whole communities into prisoners in their own land; today Palestinians are confined to shrinking enclaves, their movement controlled, their basic rights denied.

The Bolsheviks used collective punishment, curfews, and deportation to break resistance; today these same measures are used openly against the Palestinian people.

Where the Bolsheviks claimed their actions were for a higher cause, we hear the very same justifications used today, yet the suffering they bring is identical.

The regime described in these pages was built on the belief that one group’s interests and ideology override the humanity and rights of all others.

That is the same foundation we see in the policies of the modern state of Israel.

The names and flags change, but the mechanism of dispossession, erasure, and domination remains unchanged.

These words from 1951 are not just a record of past wrongs, they show us the blueprint, so we may recognise it wherever it is being followed.

These pages carry the cry of a people ground down by a regime that sought to erase them root and branch, curious mind, and every word they speak rings true not only of the past, but of the world we see unfolding before our eyes today.

It tells of how the Bolsheviks did not just conquer land, but seized the very breath of a nation.

How they forced whole villages onto trains bound for the frozen wastes of Siberia, how they separated families, how they watched men, women and children perish along the way without a flicker of pity.

They recount how a village of six hundred could see two hundred deported, seventy killed outright, and a hundred and eighty die in the camps; leaving barely a handful of the original inhabitants to remain on the soil their ancestors had tended for centuries.

They speak of hunger so cruel it drove people to despair, of quotas so harsh a man could not keep even enough grain to sow for the coming year, of punishment that fell not just on the accused but on every soul connected to them.

They lay bare the method:

break the body, break the home, break the language, break the faith, until nothing remains but obedience to the state

And this, dear reader, is exactly the blueprint we see being enacted in the modern state of Israel.

We see land seized generation after generation, families torn from the homes their forebears lived for a hundreds of years, whole communities penned into shrinking spaces while their fields are taken, their harvests stolen, their trees uprooted.

We see the native tongue and history pushed aside, names erased, and the past rewritten to serve the conqueror’s tale.

We see collective punishment meted out to entire populations, homes demolished as retribution, children detained without cause, and every act of survival branded as aggression.

We see how those who resist are cast as enemies of civilisation, just as the Bolsheviks once cast those who refused to be broken.

The instruments change, the train to Siberia becomes the blockade, the forced quota becomes the permit system, but the design is identical:

to make a people so weary, so hungry, so stripped of dignity that they cease to exist as a distinct nation

The letter warns that a people’s greatest enemy is division; that while they turn against one another in petty quarrels, the oppressor advances unchallenged.

We see this same weakness exploited today.

Voices that speak of justice are silenced, solidarity is painted as extremism, and the world is taught to look away from suffering that does not fit its chosen story.

Just as the Bolsheviks used ideology to cloak their cruelty, so too does the modern state wrap its actions in noble‑sounding words; yet the suffering beneath remains the same.

These pages are not just history, dear reader; they are a mirror held up to our time.

The same hunger for control, the same disregard for human life, the same belief that one group’s destiny overrides all others, these forces did not vanish with the Soviet Union.

They simply changed their flag and language, carrying on with the very same playbook.

We are being shown the warning, written in the blood of those who came before us.

To ignore it is to sleepwalk into the very same nightmare.

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, a lesson away from our usual curious journeys, but a lesson that is fundamental in understanding how our world is going.

We have walked through pages that have gathered dust in vaults for half a century; pages written by people who knew what it was to watch their world unspool, who tasted the bitter ash of a story rewritten by those who held power.

They did not speak of politics as a game, or ideology as a debate; they spoke of what it means when a system decides one people’s right to exist is less important than another’s ambition.

They wrote of the quiet horror that creeps over a land when language is silenced, faith is mocked, and the very soil you stand on is declared no longer yours.

There is an old truth:

the same root feeds both the weed and the tree

The same hunger for dominion that seized hold of Russia in 1917 pulses still today, under different banners, in different tongues.

It does not matter if the jackboot bears the star or the menorah; it matters only that it presses down upon the throat of the vulnerable.

The Bolsheviks taught the world how to wrap cruelty in the language of liberation; we see that same wrapping used now, to justify dispossession, to call oppression security, and to paint those who defend their homes as enemies of peace.

Think of the farmer who bends his back over the same field his father and grandfather tended.

One day, men come and tell him it is no longer his.

They do not come with swords alone; they come with papers, with speeches, with the approval of nations far away who have never walked his paths or drunk from his wells.

This is not new.

It is the same story told in the Ukrainian villages of 1950, the same cry rising from the earth that has been drowned out by the clamour of empires for thousands of years.

We like to believe we have moved beyond these old crimes; that we are too civilised, too enlightened, too modern for such darkness.

But history is not a straight line upward; it is a wheel that turns, and those who do not learn from its scars are doomed to be crushed beneath it again.

The documents we have examined are not relics; they are a map.

They show us exactly what comes next when we choose to look away.

How the erasure of a name leads to the erasure of a people, how the first lie makes way for a thousand more, how silence becomes consent, and how consent becomes chains.

This weighs heavy on my heart, dear reader, because I see how easily we are led to divide the suffering; to say one grief is worthy and another is not.

But truth has no favourites.

A tear shed in Kyiv is no different from a tear shed in Gaza; a life taken in Ekaterinburg is no less sacred than a life taken in Jerusalem.

The same hand that strikes one strikes all, for it strikes at the very idea that every human being has a right to their home, their story, and their dignity.

We have spent our time together uncovering what has been hidden, shining light where darkness was preferred.

Today we have seen that the patterns of the past are not dead; they are being used time and time again.

It falls to us, you and me, dear reader, and every soul who reads these words, to recognise them, to name them, and to refuse to be silent.

May these words rest not only in your mind, but in your bones.

May they make you watchful, brave, and kind.

For the truth is never safe, and the truth is never easy; but it is the only thing that can ever truly set us free.

There is never any obligation to give anything, curious mind.

Everything shared here remains open to all, no matter what you are able to offer.

Your presence, your attention, and the care you bring to these words are the greatest support this work could ever receive.

If you find yourself with a longing to give, please, know where it goes.

It goes directly toward sourcing, preserving, and transcribing rare, often forgotten books and documents, works that have survived wars, neglect, and centuries of silence.

Every contribution helps secure more original editions, reference materials, and the time needed to tend to them properly, so that these voices are never lost again.

Thank you, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share