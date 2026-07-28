Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

When One grasps certain facts, it makes it easier to see...

There are moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money), and They are, most likely, Roman. They are the Ones We NEVER see, the quadrillionaires. They write the scripts, cast the actors, and direct from the wings, the play We watch on Plato's cave wall (Our screens, in the "news), thinking it is reality.

They cast Jews in the "top" positions (that We see) so as to have a scapegoat, to direct Our anger at "the Jews." So that They can create memes with 20, 50, 100 Jews in top positions and claim it is all Jews. Statistically zero of the Jews...

The Jews They have "succeed" are psychopaths...

There are many sects of Judaism, as there are of Christianity. Some revile the talmud for the psychopathic work it is. Some revile Isis Ra El. Some teach They are not better, just have more rules to follow.

My best friend of 50+ years is Jewish, from a sect that teaches They are not better, and She married a Buddhist...

Soooo... We might keep this in mind. Just because the "leaders" They create with Their money are of one group of Us does not mean it's ALL of that group that are the problem.

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

They puch way above their weight when it comes to all Psyops, false Flag events etc etc .

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