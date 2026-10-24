Alternative History

Alternative History

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Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH's avatar
Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH
2d

Read ‘CHOSEN PEOPLE FROM THE CAUCASUS’ by Michael A. Bradley. 🧐😉🤓😎

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Marcelo Araujo's avatar
Marcelo Araujo
3d

Obviously these so-called "Jews" do not worship the same God!

However, we the good people are to blame for allowing theae human sacrifices to continue to this very day and for being so dumbed down and brainwashed.

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