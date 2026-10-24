⚠️ CONTENT WARNING:

What follows contains historical accounts that many will find deeply disturbing.

Readers are advised to proceed with care.

The Martyrdom of Simon of Trent, Nuremberg Chronicle, July 12 1493

There are subjects that the modern history books tend to gloss over, dear reader, if they do touch on them, they are often dismissed outright, framed simply as myths or superstitions.

We are told these stories belong to a darker, less enlightened time, and that no serious person need give them another thought.

But long before these accounts began appearing in medieval records, the texts that many regard as sacred speak plainly about this practice.

The ancient writings that form the foundation of Israelite history contain repeated warnings and condemnations, not of foreign nations alone, but of the people themselves turning to these very practices.

The books of the Hebrew Bible make reference again and again to child sacrifice being carried out within the land, and at times by the rulers and people of Israel themselves.

The prophet Jeremiah warned:

"They have built the high places of Topheth in the Valley of the son of Hinnom to burn their sons and daughters in the fire, something I did not command, nor did it enter my mind."

- Jeremiah 7:31

And again:

"The people of Judah have done evil in my eyes, declares the Lord. They have set up their detestable things in the house that bears my Name and have defiled it. They have built the high places of Baal to burn their sons in the fire as offerings to Baal.”

- Jeremiah 32:34-35

The book of Leviticus records that this practice was so deeply established in the surrounding cultures, and one that the Israelites were repeatedly warned against, that it was written directly into their ancient law:

"Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Molek, and do not profane the name of your God. I am the Lord."

- Leviticus 18:21

"Anyone who gives one of their children to Molek is to be put to death; the people of the community are to stone them."

- Leviticus 20:2–3

The 2nd Kings recounts that despite these prohibitions, the practice persisted among some of the kings of Judah:

"He did evil in the eyes of the Lord, as his father Manasseh had done. He walked in all the ways of his father; he worshipped the idols his father had worshipped, and bowed down to them. He rebuilt the high places his father Hezekiah had destroyed; he also erected altars to Baal and made an Asherah pole, as Ahab king of Israel had done. He bowed down to all the starry hosts and worshipped them. He sacrificed his own son in the fire, following the detestable ways of the nations the Lord had driven out before the Israelites."

- 2 Kings 21:2–6

The 2nd Chronicle record the same pattern:

"Moreover, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters to the demons, and shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they sacrificed to the idols of Canaan; and the land was polluted with blood."

- 2 Chronicles 28:3

Whether interpreted as historical description, prophetic condemnation, or textual law, these passages demonstrate that the scriptural tradition itself directly acknowledged, and explicitly rejected, the presence of these practices in ancient times.

These references are not later additions; they are woven into the oldest surviving records of the people themselves.

From these ancient beginnings, the thread stretches forward.

If we look back across the written records of thousands of years, we find something that cannot be so easily brushed aside.

We find accounts, reports, and chronicles that stretch from the earliest historians right into the 20th century.

They appear in different countries, different languages, and different eras, recorded by monks, city officials, court scribes, doctors, and diplomats.

They describe a claim that has persisted across many different cultures and civilisations:

Jewish Ritual Sacrifice (Blood-Libel)

Some will tell you these stories are all false, nothing more than ancient hatred repeated through the ages.

Others will tell you they are all true, and that we have been deliberately kept from seeing the full picture.

The careful inquirer knows that the truth is rarely found at either extreme.

It is not my purpose to convince you one way or the other, my purpose is to simply lay before you what the historical record actually contains, the claims that were made, the sources that recorded them, the official proceedings that took place, and the questions that remain unanswered.

These are not stories someone invented yesterday.

They are entries pulled from public archives, municipal records, church chronicles, court transcripts, legal judgments, and historical works that sit on library shelves and in public collections around the world.

Many of these cases were investigated by authorities of their time.

Witnesses gave statements.

Evidence was presented.

Verdicts were reached.

Whether you accept the conclusions or not, the fact that these records exist, and that they repeat the same disturbing pattern across centuries, is itself a matter of historical fact.

Some will look at this list and see proof of a dark and ancient practice that was kept hidden and carried on in secret for generation after generation.

Others will see a centuries-old prejudice that was used to turn communities against one another.

Both perspectives exist, and both deserve to be considered, but neither can be fairly evaluated if the evidence itself is kept from view.

We do not serve the truth by ignoring what has been written.

We serve it by looking at the records clearly, asking the hard questions, and letting the documents speak for themselves before anyone decides what they mean.

What follows is a chronological compilation of these accounts, from the earliest surviving records right through to the 20th century.

Every entry includes the source where that information may be found, so that anyone who wishes may go and examine it directly.

Read them carefully.

Weigh them thoughtfully.

And most importantly:

think for yourself

⚠️ The Following Content is Highly Disturbing ⚠️

Michael, a martyred boy, 1540

169 B.C. - Jerusalem: The Greek Stranger in the Temple

During the persecution under King Antiochus Epiphanes, the Seleucid ruler plundered the Temple in Jerusalem.

According to the account, a Greek man was found in a secret chamber, pleading to be rescued.

The royal attendants reportedly explained that a secret custom required a stranger to be chosen annually, nourished, then taken into the woods and sacrificed.

They described how the victim's flesh was eaten and his blood drunk, before the remains were discarded.

- Josephus, Jewish historian, Contra Apionem (Against Apion), Book II

418 A.D. - Aleppo Region, Syria: The Crucifixion at Imm

Cardinal Caesar Baronius, the 16th-century church historian and Vatican librarian, recorded that a young boy was crucified by Jews in the town of Imm, located between Aleppo and Antioch.

The incident was noted in contemporary ecclesiastical records.

- Baronius, Annales Ecclesiastici, Vol. 5

419 A.D. — Imnestar, Syria: The Flogging Death

In the district of Imnestar, between Chalcis and Antioch, it was recorded that during a Jewish festival, a boy was tied to a cross and flogged until he died.

The account appears in the church histories of Socrates Scholasticus, a contemporary ecclesiastical writer.

- Socrates Scholasticus, Ecclesiastical History, Book VII

425 A.D. - Syria: Another Crucifixion Reported

Baronius noted another similar incident recorded in the contemporary chronicles, where a boy was reportedly crucified.

Details are sparse but the entry marks the persistence of such claims in the region during this era.

- Baronius, Annales Ecclesiastici, Vol. 5

614 A.D. — Jerusalem: The Persian Conquest Massacre

When the Persian King Chosros II captured Jerusalem from the Byzantine Empire, Jewish residents reportedly purchased approximately 90,000 Christian prisoners from the Persian army and killed them in brutal fashion.

The account appears in the historical epitome of Cluverius, and is referenced in other medieval chronicles.

- Cluverius, Epitome Historiae Universalis, p. 386

1071 A.D. - Blois, France: The Child in the Loire

Several Jews in the town of Blois were accused of crucifying a child during Easter.

The body was placed in a sack and thrown into the Loire River.

When discovered, Count Theobald III of Blois ordered those responsible burned alive.

This is one of the earliest recorded cases of what would become known as ritual murder accusations in medieval Europe.

- Robert of Mons, Chronicon, in Monumenta Germaniae Historica: Scriptores, Vol. VI, p. 520

1144 A.D. - Norwich, England: The Murder of St. William

Twelve-year-old William of Norwich disappeared on March 22, during the week of Passover.

His body was found in nearby woods with signs of torture and a wound in his side from which blood had been collected.

Local Jews were accused.

A man named Eilverdus reportedly witnessed the event and was bribed to remain silent.

The case became one of the most famous and widely circulated accounts of its kind in medieval Christendom.

- Acta Sanctorum, March 3rd, Vol. III, p. 590

1160 A.D. - Gloucester, England

A child was reportedly crucified by Jews in Gloucester.

The brief notice appears in the same collection of medieval monastic records as the Blois case, indicating that such reports were being noted across different parts of England during this period.

- Monumenta Germaniae Historica: Scriptores, p. 520

1179 A.D. - Pontoise, France: St. Richard and the Expulsion

On March 25th, shortly before Passover, a boy known as St. Richard was killed in Pontoise.

Accounts state his body was drained of blood.

King Louis VII subsequently expelled the Jews from France, though they were permitted to return several years later.

- Robert of Torigny; Rigordus, Gesta Guillelmi

Six Boys Killed in Regensburg by the Jews, 1627

1181 A.D. - London, England: Roertus near St. Edmund's Church

Around Easter, near the church of St. Edmund in London, a child named Roertus was murdered.

The case was recorded in the same martyrology that documented the Norwich events, showing these reports were being compiled systematically.

- Acta Sanctorum, March 3rd, Vol. III, p. 591

1181 A.D. - Saragossa, Spain: Dominico

In the Spanish city of Saragossa, a child named Dominico was reportedly murdered by local Jews.

The case was recorded in the collected histories of the region, compiled by the historian Antonio de Brizuela.

- Blanca, Hispania Illustrata, Vol. III, p. 657

1191 A.D. - Braisne, France: The Gentile Accuser

A Gentile man who had accused local Jews of robbery and murder was reportedly dragged through the streets of Braisne and then crucified.

King Philip Augustus arrived personally at the town and ordered eighty Jews burned at the stake.

- Rigordus, Historia Gallica

1220 A.D. - Weissenburg, Alsace: St. Heinrich

On June 29th in the Alsatian town of Weissenburg, a boy named Heinrich was murdered.

The case was documented in Heinrich Murer's history of Swiss saints and local traditions.

- Murer, Helvetia Sancta

1225 A.D. - Munich, Bavaria: The Child Sold for Gold

A woman was said to have stolen a small child from her neighbour, delivering the infant to local Jews in exchange for payment.

It was reported that the child's blood was drained.

When she attempted to steal a second child, she was caught and handed over to the courts.

The incident was recorded in the Bavarian historical annals.

- Meichelbeck, Historiae Bavariae, Vol. II, p. 94

1235 A.D. - Erfurt, Germany: December 1st

On the first day of December, similar accusations emerged in the city of Erfurt.

The case is cited in Desportes' detailed study of blood-murder accounts published in 1910.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 66

1236 A.D. - Hagenau, Alsace: Three Boys at the Mill

Three boys from the Fulda region were reportedly attacked inside a mill during the night and killed, their blood collected.

The account appears in the chronicle of Trithemius and in the records of Albert of Strassburg.

- Trithemius; Chronicle of Albert of Strassburg

1239 A.D. - London, England: General Uprising

Tensions in London boiled over after a child was reportedly killed in secret by Jews.

Public anger became so intense that a general uprising broke out.

The chronicler Matthew Paris recorded the disturbances in his Greater Chronicle.

- Matthew of Paris, Chronica Majora

1240 A.D. - Norwich, England: The Hidden Child

Jews in Norwich were accused of circumcising a Gentile child and keeping him concealed in the ghetto with the intent to crucify him later.

The father eventually located his son and reported the matter to the Bishop Wilhelm of Rete.

Matthew Paris noted the incident in his historical writings.

- Matthew of Paris, Chronica Majora, Vol. V, p. 39

A Boy Martyred by the Jews in Munich, 1628

1244 A.D. - London, England: The Corpse in the Churchyard

In the churchyard of St. Benedict in London, the body of a boy was discovered.

It bore multiple cuts and marks, including what appeared to be Hebrew characters.

His blood was said to have been drained.

Converts from Judaism reportedly interpreted the markings.

Several prominent Jewish families left the city secretly shortly afterward.

- Cluverius, Epitome Historiae, p. 541

1250 A.D. - Saragossa, Spain: The Tax-Exemption Doctrine

A disturbing claim emerged in Saragossa: it was reported that a belief had taken hold that anyone who delivered a child for sacrifice would be freed from all taxes and debts.

In June of that year, Moses Albay-Huzet was said to have delivered seven-year-old Dominico del Val to the Jewish community for crucifixion.

- Johannes a Lent, Schediasma Historicum de Pseudomes Judaeorum, p. 33

1255 A.D. - Lincoln, England: St. Hugh

On the feast day of Saints Peter and Paul, eight-year-old Hugh was reportedly abducted by Jews in Lincoln.

He was said to have been beaten and crucified.

The case became one of the most famous in medieval England.

Nineteen Jews were executed following the accusations.

- Acta Sanctorum, July 6th, p. 494

1257 A.D. - London, England: Annual Sacrifice

It was recorded that Jews in London killed a child during Passover.

The brief entry appears in Cluverius' historical epitome, among a list of similar incidents.

- Cluverius, Epitome Historiae, p. 541, col. I

1260 A.D. — Weissenburg, Alsace

A child was killed in circumstances matching earlier reports from the same region.

The local annals recorded the event briefly.

- Annales Colmarienses

1261 A.D. - Pforzheim, Germany: The Linen Cloth

A seven-year-old girl was reportedly delivered to Jews.

She was said to have been laid upon a linen cloth, and stabbed through her limbs so that her blood soaked into the fabric.

Her body was then thrown into a river.

The account comes from Thomas of Cantimpré, a Dominican writer and contemporary chronicler.

- Thomas of Cantimpré, De Ratione Vitae

1279 A.D. - London, England: Crucifixion on April 2nd

On Good Friday, a child was reportedly crucified in London.

The case was noted in the chronicle of Florence of Worcester, an important medieval English historical source.

- Florence of Worcester, Chronicon Ex Chronicis, p. 222

1279 A.D. - Northampton, England: After Unheard-of Tortures

A child in Northampton was reported to have been tortured extensively before death.

Desportes lists the case among the English blood-murder accounts.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 67

1282 A.D. - Munich, Bavaria: The Purchased Boy

Jews in Munich reportedly bought a small boy and stabbed him repeatedly across his body.

The case was recorded in the Bavarian religious annals.

- Rader, Bavaria Sancta, Vol. I, p. 315

1283 A.D. - Mainz, Germany: Sold by the Nurse

A nurse reportedly sold an infant to Jews in Mainz.

The child was killed.

The case appears in the Colmar annals.

- Annales Colmarienses, ad annum 61

The Ritual Murder of Andreas Oxner of Rinn, 1462

1286 A.D. - Munich, Bavaria: Two Boys Martyred

Two boys were reportedly killed.

Local residents set fire to the wooden synagogue; approximately 180 Jews perished in the blaze.

Murer's history records both the accusation and the violence that followed.

- Murer, Helvetia Sancta

1286 A.D. - Oberwesel, Germany: St. Werner - Three Days of Suffering

Fourteen-year-old Werner died over three days in what was described as an extended ritual killing during Passover.

His death became the focus of intense local devotion.

The detailed account spans several pages in the Acta Sanctorum.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II, pp. 697–740

1287 A.D. - Bern, Switzerland: St. Rudolf

At Passover time in Bern, a boy named Rudolf was kidnapped, tortured, and his throat cut.

The city authorities subsequently expelled the entire Jewish community.

- Murer, Helvetia Sancta

1292 A.D. - Colmar, Alsace

A boy was killed.

The case was noted briefly in the second volume of the Colmar annals.

- Annales Colmarienses, Vol. II, p. 30

1293 A.D. - Krems, Austria: Justice and Gold

A child was reportedly sacrificed in Krems.

Two individuals were punished, but the rest of those accused reportedly escaped punishment through bribery.

- Monumenta Germaniae Historica, Vol. XI, p. 658

1294 A.D. - Bern, Switzerland

Another child murder was reported in Bern.

The city records show that Jews were expelled shortly afterward.

- Annales Colmarienses, Vol. II, p. 32; Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 70

The Tisza-Eszlár Affair, in Hungary: Murder of a Young Girl by the Jews, 1882

1302 A.D. - Reneken (Rheine), Germany

Similar reports emerged from this Westphalian town.

The Colmar annals note the entry briefly.

- Annales Colmarienses, Vol. II, p. 32

1303 A.D. - Weissensee, Thuringia: The Soldier's Son

At Easter, the son of a soldier named Conrad was killed.

It was reported that his muscles had been cut and his veins opened to drain his blood.

The case became widely known across the region.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II

1305 A.D. - Prague, Bohemia: The Nailed Labourer

A Gentile man who worked for Jews in poverty was reportedly nailed naked to a cross, beaten, and spat upon.

The account appears in Tentzel's historical collections.

- Tentzel, Curiositates

1320 A.D. - Puy, France: The Choirboy

A choirboy from the local church disappeared during Easter week.

His body was found with injuries consistent with blood-draining.

The case was recorded in regional monastic chronicles.

- Annales Ecclesiae

1321 A.D. - Annecy, France: The Young Priest

A young priest was killed.

King Philip V ordered the Jews expelled from the town.

The case was noted in the records of Denis de Saint-Martin.

- Denis de Saint-Martin, Chronicon

1331 A.D. - Überlingen, Germany: The Well and the Incisions

The son of a citizen named Frey disappeared.

His body was found in a well.

Incisions were observed on his body, and it was claimed his blood had been removed before death.

The city chronicle records the incident.

- Johannes Vitoduranus, Chronik

1338 A.D. - Munich, Bavaria: The Noble from Franconia

A nobleman from Franconia was reportedly butchered in Munich.

His brother retaliated violently against the Jewish community.

Desportes notes the incident among the medieval cases.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 72

1345 A.D. - Munich, Bavaria: St. Heinrich - Over 60 Wounds

A young boy named Heinrich had more than sixty puncture wounds across his body.

His veins had been opened.

He was venerated locally as a martyr.

The case appears in the Bavarian religious annals.

- Rader, Bavaria Sancta, Vol. II, p. 333

1347 A.D. - Messina, Sicily: Crucified on Good Friday

A child was reportedly crucified in Messina on Good Friday.

Desportes lists the case in his regional survey of blood-accusations across Europe.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 73

1350 A.D. - Cologne, Germany: Johannes the Student

A student named Johannes, from the monastic school of St. Sigbert, was found stabbed to death.

His blood was reportedly missing.

The case was preserved in the church archives of Cologne.

- Acta Sanctorum, ex Archivis Ecclesiae Coloniensis

1380 A.D. - Hagenbach, Swabia: Caught in the Act

Several Jews were reportedly surprised while butchering a child.

Martin Crusius recorded the incident in his annals of Swabian history.

- Martin Crusius, Annales Suevici, Part III, Book V

1401 A.D. - Diessenhofen, Switzerland: Conrad Lory and the Three Florins

Four-year-old Conrad Lory disappeared.

It was alleged that a man named Johann Zahn sold the child to a Jew named Michael Vitelman for three florins.

The child's body was found drained of blood.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II

The Martyrdom of St. Werner of Oberwesel, 1286

1407 A.D. - Switzerland: Expulsion

Following a similar reported incident, Jews were expelled from several Swiss cantons.

The expulsion records reference the accusation as the official cause.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II

1410 A.D. - Thuringia, Germany: Expelled After Discovery

Jews were driven out of the region after a child's body was discovered.

The case appears in the April volume of the Acta Sanctorum and in Baronius' continuation.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II, p. 838; Baronius, Annales, Vol. 31

1429 A.D. - Ravensburg, Germany: Ludwig van Bruck

A Swiss student lodging in the Jewish quarter was reportedly tortured and sexually abused before death during Passover week.

Three Jews were named in the accusation.

- Baronius, Annales, Vol. 31; Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. III, p. 978

1440 A.D. - Pavia, Italy: Simon of Ancona and the Dog with a Head

A four-year-old child was stolen and taken to a Jewish doctor named Simon of Ancona, who beheaded the child.

The crime came to light when a dog carried the severed head through the streets.

The doctor fled the city.

- Alphonsus Spina, De Bello Judaeorum, Book III, Confutatio 7

1452 A.D. - Savona, Italy: Fruit Dipped in Blood

A two-year-old child was killed.

It was reported that the blood was collected in a vessel used for circumcision, and pieces of fruit were dipped into it as part of a ritual meal.

The account appears in Spina's work.

- Alphonsus Spina, De Bello Judaeorum, Book III, Confutatio 7

1453 A.D. - Breslau (Wrocław), Poland: The Barrel Lined with Nails

A child was reportedly placed inside a barrel lined with nails, which was rolled back and forth to collect the blood.

Desportes records the case from municipal archives.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 75

1454 A.D. - Almanza, Spain: The Torn Heart

Two Jews reportedly killed a boy, tore out his heart and burned it, mixing the ashes into wine which was then drunk.

The trial was delayed, reportedly through bribery, and the family expelled from Spain shortly afterward.

- Alphonsus Spina, De Bello Judaeorum, Book III

The Blessed Heinrich, a Boy in Munich, Murdered by the Jews, 1695

1462 A.D. - Rinn, Austria: Andreas Oxner - "To the Jews' Rock"

A boy was reportedly sold to Jews and sacrificed in a birch forest.

A chapel was built at the site, known as Judenstein, The Jews' Rock.

The case became famous across the Tyrol region.

- Acta Sanctorum, July Vol. I, p. 472

1468 A.D. - Sepúlveda, Spain: The Crucifixion Ordered by a Rabbi

A woman was reportedly crucified on Good Friday.

It was alleged that Rabbi Solomon Pecho had given the order.

The case was recorded in the local diocesan history.

- Diego de Colmenares, Historia de Segovia

1470 A.D. - Baden, Switzerland

Jews were convicted of child murder in the town of Baden.

The record appears in the historical notes of Thomas of Pater Barbarus.

- Thomas Pater Barbarus, Chronicon

1475 A.D. - Trent, Italy: St. Simon - The 29-Month-Old Infant

On the night of Maundy Thursday, shortly before Passover, a toddler named Simon disappeared.

His body was found in a stream with multiple puncture marks and drained of blood.

Several Jews were arrested and tried; confessions were obtained under torture.

The case remains one of the most debated in all these records.

- Acta Sanctorum, March Vol. III; Desportes, p. 77

1476 A.D. - Regensburg, Germany: Six Children and the Stone Bowl

Six children disappeared.

Their remains were reportedly found in the cellar of a Jew named Josfol, along with a stone bowl marked with blood.

The case appears in the Bavarian annals.

- Rader, Bavaria Sancta, Vol. III, p. 174

1480 A.D. - Treviso, Italy: St. Sebastiano of Porto-Buffole

A child was killed in circumstances similar to the Trent case.

The blood was reportedly collected.

The child was locally venerated as a martyr.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 80

1480 A.D. - Motta di Livenza, Venice

A child was killed at Easter.

The case appears in the April volume of the Acta Sanctorum.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. I, p. 3

1485 A.D. - Vicenza, Italy: St. Laurentius

A boy was reportedly killed and his blood collected.

Pope Benedict XIV referenced the case in his bull on the beatification of Andreas of Rinn.

- Pope Benedict XIV, Bull: Beatus Andreas

1490 A.D. - Guardia, Spain: The Child of Toledo

A child was reportedly crucified near Toledo.

The event occurred shortly before the expulsion of Jews from Spain.

The case remains historically contested.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. I, p. 3

1494 A.D. - Trnava, Hungary: The Veins Opened and Preserved

A boy was seized, his veins opened, and his blood carefully collected.

Some was reportedly drunk immediately, the rest preserved for others.

The account appears in the Hungarian historical records.

- Bonfini, Rerum Hungaricarum, Decas III, Book 5

1503 A.D. - Langendenzlingen, Germany: The Four-Year-Old and the Bargain

A father reportedly handed his own child over to two Jews from nearby Waldkirchen for ten florins, under the agreement that the child would be returned alive after a small amount of blood was taken.

Instead, so much blood was drawn that the child died.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II, p. 839; Dr. Johannes Eck, Judenbüchlein

1505 A.D. - Budweis (České Budějovice), Bohemia: The Attempt

A similar attempt was reportedly made but discovered in time.

Desportes notes the incident as a near-miss case.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 81

1509 A.D. - Bösing (Basing), Hungary: Drawn with Quills

A wheelwright's child was kidnapped, tortured, and all his veins opened.

It was reported the blood was sucked out using quills.

The body was discarded in a hedge.

Those involved reportedly denied everything at first, then confessed.

- Ziegler von Schönplatz, Annales, p. 588, col. 1–2

1510 A.D. - Berlin, Germany: The Forty-One Burned Alive

A three- or four-year-old boy was reportedly bought from a stranger.

The case involved multiple defendants, rabbis, butchers, merchants.

Confessions described buying children, pricking them to collect blood, and using it both medicinally and preserved with spices.

Forty-one Jews were sentenced to be burned; the rest were banished from Brandenburg.

Modern historians question the fairness of the trial.

- Richard Muther, Die Juden in Berlin

1520 A.D. - Trnava and Biring, Hungary

The same pattern reported again, a child murdered, blood collected. Desportes lists the case from Hungarian archives.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II, p. 839

The Blessed Heinrich, a Boy in Munich, Murdered by the Jews, 1680, event occurred in 1345

1525 A.D. - Budapest, Hungary: Expulsion

A reported ritual murder triggered such public anger that Jews were expelled from the entire kingdom.

Desportes notes the date and consequence.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 81

1540 A.D. - Sappenfeld, Bavaria: Michael Pisenharter - Three Days of Suffering

Four-year-old Michael was kidnapped before Easter.

He was reportedly held for three days, his veins opened, and his blood removed.

Signs of crucifixion were noted on the body.

The blood was found hidden nearby.

- Rader, Bavaria Sancta, Vol. III, pp. 176–177

1547 A.D. - Rava, Poland: The Tailor's Boy

A tailor's son named Michael was reportedly stolen and crucified.

The case appears in the April volume of the Acta Sanctorum.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II, p. 839

1569 A.D. - Vitov, Poland: The Widow's Son

Jacob, a Jew from Leipzig, was accused of murdering the two-year-old son of a widow.

The case was recorded in regional church records.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II, p. 839

1571 A.D. - Unspecified Location: M.A. Bradaginus

A man named Bradaginus was reportedly killed by Jews.

The brief notice appears in Sebastian Münster's universal geography.

- Sebastian Münster, Cosmographia Universalis

1571 A.D. - Joachim II, Elector of Brandenburg: Poisoning Claim

The Elector of Brandenburg was reportedly poisoned by a Jewish associate.

The claim appears in the historical works of Sleidanus.

- Sleidanus, Commentariorum de Statu Religionis et Reipublicae, Book 10, p. 60

1573 A.D. - Berlin, Germany: The Beggar's Child

A child purchased from a beggar was tortured to death.

The case appears in the historical notes of Sartorius.

- Sartorius, Notitia, p. 53

1574 A.D. - Punia, Latvia & Zgłębice, Poland: Two Incidents

Seven-year-old Elizabeth was killed near Passover in Punia.

In Zgłębice, a boy was stolen but rescued in time.

Another child was found in suspicious circumstances in Tarnów and also rescued.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II, p. 839

1575 A.D. - Michael of Jacobi

A child named Michael was killed.

Desportes lists the case from regional archives.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 82

The Martyrdom of Simon of Trent, 1475

1586 A.D. - Trier Region, Germany: A Pattern Detected

A series of disappearances was traced back to Jewish communities.

The investigation was attributed to a man named Rupert, who reportedly uncovered a network of child abductions.

- Brouwer, Trier'sche Annalen, 1856

1592 A.D. - Vilnius (Wilna), Lithuania: Simon - Over 170 Wounds

Seven-year-old Simon was found with more than 170 separate wounds on his body, including under his fingernails and toenails.

His blood was missing.

The case was widely documented across the region.

- Acta Sanctorum, July Vol. III

1595 A.D. - Kostyń, Poland: Consecrating a Synagogue

A child's blood was reportedly used in the consecration of a new synagogue.

Multiple puncture wounds were recorded across the child's body, eyelids, neck, veins, limbs, and genitals.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II

1598 A.D. - Wodźnick, Podolia, Poland: The Passover Butchery

Four days before Passover, a four-year-old farmer's son was stolen.

He was killed over the Passover period.

Several members of the local community were said to have participated.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II, p. 835

1650 A.D. - Kaden (Kaaden), Styria: Mathias Tillich - 5½ Years Old

On March 11th, the child was killed.

The case was documented by the historian Tentzel.

- Tentzel, Monatliche Unterredungen, July 1693, p. 553

1655 A.D. - Tunguch, Lower Germany

A child was reportedly killed for the Passover celebration.

Tentzel recorded the case.

- Tentzel, Monatliche Unterredungen, July 1693, p. 553

1665 A.D. - Vienna, Austria: The Woman in the Pond

A woman's body was found in a weighted sack in a pond.

She had been decapitated, her legs severed below the knees, and her body covered in wounds.

- H. A. von Ziegler, Tägliche Schauplatz, p. 553

1669 A.D. - Glatigny, France: The Child Stolen on the Road

Three-year-old Didier Le Moyne was reportedly snatched from his mother by Raphael Levy, a Jewish pedlar from Metz.

The child's body was found mutilated.

Levy was tried, convicted, and burned alive in January 1670.

The case remains controversial, some historians believe Levy was innocent.

- Abrégé du Procès fait aux Juifs de Metz, 1670

1675 A.D. - Mies (Mies), Bohemia

A four-year-old child was killed on March 12th.

The case appears in the April volume of the Acta Sanctorum.

- Acta Sanctorum, April Vol. II

1684 A.D. - Grodno, Belarus: Gabriel - Carried to Białystok

Six-year-old Gabriel was abducted by a man named Schulka and taken across the border into Poland, where he reportedly died.

The magistrate's records from Zabludovo documented the testimony.

- Magistrate Records, Zabludovo

1753 A.D. - Village near Kiev, Ukraine: The Rabbi and the Bottles

Three-and-a-half-year-old son of nobleman Studziński was kidnapped on Good Friday.

He was reportedly held until after Sabbath, then killed with the participation of Rabbi Schmaja.

His blood was poured into several bottles.

The city court register recorded the case.

- City Court Criminal Register, Kiev

1764 A.D. - Orkúl, Hungary: The Boy in the Woods

Ten-year-old Johann Balla disappeared on June 19th.

His body was found in a neighbouring wood, covered in wounds.

The account appears in the contemporary study of the Tisza-Eszlár case.

- Der Tisza-Eszlärer Blutprozess, p. 108

Relief Depicting the Martyrdom of Simon of Trent, 1475

1791 A.D. - Tasnád, Transylvania: Andreas Takals - The Severed Vein

Thirteen-year-old Andreas lived with a Jew named Abraham.

His body was found outside the village, his jugular vein severed and his blood drained.

Legal archives preserved the file.

- Court Records, Zilah Archive

1791 A.D. - Holleschov (Holešov), Moravia & Wopławice, Poland

Two separate incidents reported in the same year.

The Hungarian parliamentary report on the Tisza-Eszlár case referenced both.

- Der Tisza-Eszlärer Blutprozess, p. 109

1791 A.D. - Pera, Constantinople: The Young Greek Hanged by His Feet

A young Greek man was reportedly hanged upside down from a tree.

Henri Desportes included the account in his international survey of blood-accusations.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 85

1803 A.D. - Uehlfeld, Germany: The Two-Year-Old and the Cover-Up

A child disappeared between Ullstadt and Lengenfeld.

A local Jew was seen nearby but denied it.

When the father produced witnesses, he was threatened in court.

Twelve days later the body was found with its tongue cut and blood in its mouth.

Local authorities reportedly forced the father to sign a statement that the child had frozen to death.

- Friedrich Oertel, Was Glauben die Juden?, Bamberg, 1823

1804 A.D. - Grafenberg, Germany: The Child's Scream

A two-to-three-year-old boy was reportedly grabbed by an elderly Jew from Ermreuth.

Soldiers heard the child's cry and intervened in time to save him.

The account comes from Dr. J. W. Chillany, a converted Jew who documented such cases.

- Dr. J. W. Chillany, Briefe über das Judentum

1810 A.D. - Aleppo, Syria: The Poor Woman of Aleppo

A woman disappeared.

Raphael of Ancona, a Jewish merchant, was accused of draining her blood.

British Consul John Barker noted the case in official correspondence.

- A. Laurent, Affaires de Syrie, Vol. I, p. 301

1812 A.D. - Corfu, Greece: Three Strangled, Then Another Stolen

Three Jews were convicted of strangling a child.

Months later, the son of a Greek man named Riga was stolen and killed.

The Greek community rose up in protest.

- A. Laurent, Affaires de Syrie, Vol. II, p. 45

1817 A.D. - Marianna Adamoviez: The Indictment Lapsed

A girl was reportedly murdered.

Legal technicalities caused the case to be abandoned before conclusion.

Court records note the indictment was simply not pursued.

- Court Records, Warsaw

1823 A.D. - Velizh, Russia: The Soldier's Son

Three-and-a-half-year-old son of an invalid soldier was kidnapped, tortured, and his blood drained.

Multiple witnesses identified local Jews.

The investigation was suddenly halted by imperial order.

The case file, containing thousands of pages of testimony, remains preserved in Russian archives.

- Pavlikovsky, Velizhskoye Delo

The Blood Libel Painting in the Cathedral of Sandomierz, 1710

1824 A.D. - Beirut, Lebanon: The Interpreter

A Christian interpreter named Fatch-allah-Seyegh was murdered in his lodgings.

Investigation reportedly established ritual motivation.

The account appears in Laurent's diplomatic history.

- A. Laurent, Affaires de Syrie, Vol. III

1826 A.D. - Warsaw, Poland: The Hundred Wounds

A five-year-old boy was found with over one hundred stab wounds and no blood left in his body.

Riots broke out.

Medical evidence and witness statements were reportedly removed from the court file.

- Pavlikovsky, Velizhskoye Delo, p. 282

1827 A.D. - Vilna (Vilnius), Lithuania: Ossib Petrovicz

A farmer's child was found stabbed.

A shepherd boy testified that the child had been taken by Jews.

The governor's office acknowledged the report but no charges were formally brought.

- Governorate Archives, Vilna

1829 A.D. - Turin, Italy: The Wife in the Cellar

A merchant's wife was reportedly kidnapped and prepared for sacrifice by two rabbis in a cellar.

She called out loudly and her husband found her with soldiers just in time.

Those accused reportedly bought their way out of prosecution.

- Private Letter, Baron von Kaltenborn

1831 A.D. - St. Petersburg, Russia: The Corporal's Daughter

The daughter of a palace guard disappeared.

Four judges reviewed the evidence and concluded it was a ritual killing; the fifth judge dissented.

No prosecution followed.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 87

1834 A.D. - Tripoli, Libya: The Gentile and the Orange Tree

A converted Jewish woman testified that an elderly Christian man was tied upside down to a tree, his throat cut, and his blood collected in a bowl.

Four or five Jews were said to have participated.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 91

1839 A.D. - Rhodes, Greece: The Egg-Selling Boy

An eight-year-old boy delivering eggs disappeared.

Local Jews were accused.

Desportes noted that proceedings were repeatedly delayed and ultimately suppressed.

- Henri Desportes, Le Mystère du Sang, p. 92

1839 A.D. - Damascus, Syria: The Bottle in the Customs House

A Jew attempting to leave the city was found carrying a bottle of human blood.

He reportedly offered 10,000 piastres to officials to overlook it.

The incident occurred shortly before the famous Damascus Affair of 1840.

- A. Laurent, Affaires de Syrie, p. 301

1843 A.D. - Rhodes, Corfu & Other Mediterranean Islands

British and French consuls reported similar disappearances on multiple islands.

The French consul in particular noted a pattern that local authorities were reluctant to investigate.

- Famont, L'Égypte sous Méhémet Ali, Paris, 1843

1875 A.D. - Zboró, Hungary: The Knife Raised

Sixteen-year-old Anna Zampa was working in the home of a Jewish family.

A knife was reportedly raised above her when a passing coachman interrupted.

The judge hearing the case owed money to the accused and dismissed the matter without proceeding.

- M. Onody, Tisza-Eszlár, p. 112

1877 A.D. - Szalacs, Hungary: The Doctor's Verdict

Six-year-old Theresia Szaabo and her nine-year-old brother Peter were found dead.

A Jewish doctor performed the autopsy and declared natural causes.

The bodies were buried immediately before relatives could examine them.

- M. Onody, Tisza-Eszlár, p. 114

1879 A.D. - Budapest, Hungary: The Girl Who Woke Up

A young servant girl was given a sleeping drink.

She woke up 24 hours later feeling weak, with puncture marks on her arm, thigh, and abdomen.

Blood appeared to have been withdrawn.

No investigation followed.

- M. Onody, Tisza-Eszlár, p. 116

1879 A.D. - Kutaisi, Georgia: The Six-Year-Old Girl and the Incisions

Four Jewish peddlers were accused.

The child's fingers had been cut between, horizontal incisions made above her calves, and her veins were entirely empty.

Those involved reportedly fled with the assistance of influential connections.

- Univers Newspaper, Vienna, 1879

1881 A.D. - Košice (Kaschau), Slovakia: The Well

Josef Koczis' daughter disappeared.

Two weeks later her body was found in a well, completely drained of blood.

- M. Onody, Tisza-Eszlár, p. 120

1881 A.D. - Szombathely (Steinamanger), Hungary: The Coachman's Granddaughter

An eight-year-old girl disappeared near the Jewish quarter.

The case was never solved.

- M. Onody, Tisza-Eszlár, p. 121

1881 A.D. - Alexandria, Egypt: Evangelio Fornoraki

A Greek child was strangled on the seashore.

The Baruch family was arrested then released.

Anti-Jewish rioting followed.

The case divided the local community for years.

- La Civiltà Cattolica, 1881

1881 A.D. - Lutscha (Luts'ke), Galicia: The Maid and the Tavern-Keeper

Franziska Muich worked for Moses Ritter.

She was reportedly assaulted and then murdered.

The farmer who discovered the body provided testimony that implicated both Moses and Gittel Ritter.

- Otto Glagau, Der Kulturkampf, Heft 128, Feb 15, 1886

The Martyrdom of Simonino, 1490

1882 A.D. - Tisza-Eszlár, Hungary: Esther Solymosi - The Most Famous Case

Fourteen-year-old Esther disappeared shortly before Passover.

She was last seen near the synagogue.

The caretaker's own sons testified she had been taken inside.

Her body was never found.

The case became an international sensation and remains one of the most controversial of all these accounts.

- The Tisza-Eszlár Murder Case, Parliamentary Report, Budapest

1882 A.D. - Galata, Constantinople: The Suppressed Petition

A lawyer's child disappeared.

Evidence was reportedly gathered and a petition sent to European embassies.

The petition vanished from official files; the mother was declared insane by doctors who had been bribed.

- La Civiltà Cattolica, 1882

1883 A.D. - Galata, Constantinople: The Newspaper Silenced

Another similar disappearance occurred.

The newspaper Der Stamboul reported on it and was immediately shut down, reportedly at a cost of 140,000 francs paid to authorities.

- La Civiltà Cattolica, 1883

1884 A.D. - Sturz, West Prussia: Dismembered Under the Bridge

Fourteen-year-old Onophrius Cybulla's dismembered body was found under a bridge.

Medical opinion noted unusual precision in the cuts, and the body was entirely bloodless.

Several Jews were arrested then released for insufficient evidence.

- Otto Glagau, Der Kulturkampf, Heft 119, May 15, 1885

1885 A.D. - Mit-Kamar, Egypt: The Copt at Easter

A young Coptic Christian disappeared during Holy Week.

His body was found in a field.

The British consul's report noted local reluctance to investigate.

- British Consular Reports, Egypt, 1885

1888 A.D. - Breslau, Germany: The Rabbinical Student's Confession

Twenty-four-year-old Max Bernstein, a rabbinical student, lured seven-year-old Severin Hacke to his room.

He withdrew blood from the child's genitals.

Apprehended immediately, Bernstein reportedly stated:

“The Bible and the Talmud teach that the gravest of sins can only be atoned for through innocent blood."

The Jewish community declared him mentally unstable.

- Der Stürmer; Court Records, Breslau

1891 A.D. - Xanten, Germany: The Boy Found in the Cowshed

Five-year-old Johann Hegemann disappeared on June 29th.

His body was found that evening in a councilor's cowshed, drained of blood, with a circular ritual wound.

Three witnesses stated they saw him being taken into the home of Jewish butcher Buschoff.

The case sparked nationwide debate.

- Der Stürmer; Court Records, Xanten

1899 A.D. - Kutná Hora (Kuttenberg), Czech Republic: Agnes Kurza

Nineteen-year-old Agnes was slaughtered by Jewish butcher Leopold Hilsner.

Her body was found completely drained of blood.

Hilsner was sentenced to death.

The case became politically charged and remains historically contested.

- Court Records, Kuttenberg

1900 A.D. - Konitz (Chojnice), West Prussia: Ernst Winter - The Dismembered Student

Eighteen-year-old college student Ernst Winter disappeared on March 11th.

Portions of his body were recovered from a lake over several weeks, completely drained of blood.

Evidence pointed to the cellar of Jewish butcher Moritz Levi.

A large group of visiting butchers had arrived from nearby towns and departed the next day without explanation.

The case involved multiple suspicious deaths among witnesses and remains unsolved.

- Der Stürmer; Court Records, Konitz

1911 A.D. - Kiev, Ukraine: Andrei Yushchinsky - The Beilis Case

Thirteen-year-old Andrei disappeared on March 12th.

His mutilated, bloodless body was found in a brickyard eight days later.

Mendel Beilis, the Jewish manager of the brickyard, was accused.

The trial lasted from September 29 to October 28, 1913.

Beilis was ultimately acquitted, though the court acknowledged the murder had occurred on the premises.

The case became an international symbol of antisemitism.

Opinions remain deeply divided.

- The Beilis Trial: Complete Transcript, 1913

1926 A.D. - Breslau, Germany: Hans and Erika Fehse

The dismembered bodies of two children were found in a parcel left in the town square.

They had been butchered and drained of blood.

Their genitals were missing.

A local Jewish butcher was suspected but vanished without trace.

- Der Stürmer, 1926

1928 A.D. - Helmut Daube: Bloodless Before His Home

On the night of March 22–23, the young man disappeared.

The next morning his blood-drained body lay on the pavement directly in front of his parents' doorway.

No perpetrator was ever identified.

- Der Stürmer, 1928

The Ritual Murder of Simon of Trent, 1475

1929 A.D. - Manau, Germany: Karl Kessler

Days before Passover, the boy was found butchered and bloodless.

Der Stürmer reported the case.

The paper was later banned, and modern accounts dispute the details.

- Der Stürmer, 1929

1932 A.D. - Paderborn, Germany: Martha Kaspar

Martha disappeared on March 18th.

Her dismembered remains were found, all drained of blood.

Moritz Meyer, a Jewish cattle dealer, was convicted and sentenced to fifteen years in prison.

He maintained his innocence throughout.

- Der Stürmer, 1932; Court Records

Before we move into more recent times, it is worth noting that the year 1932 is often cited as the traditional endpoint in many compilations of these cases, but the claims and reports did not simply vanish.

As the world shifted, as borders changed, and as media became more global, the nature of what was recorded also changed.

Court cases became fewer; international organisations and diplomatic bodies became involved; and accusations were increasingly framed not only in local or religious terms, but within the language of geopolitics, war, and human rights.

Here, too, we present what has been documented, not to assert absolute truth, but to show what has been alleged, investigated, and debated.

The pattern continues, and so must our inquiry.

1933 - Poland: The Murder of Bronisława Myszka

In the village of Wola Okrzejska, a 3-year-old girl, Bronisława Myszka, disappeared on March 16, 1933.

Her body was found several days later in a field.

She had multiple puncture wounds and her body was described as bloodless.

Local Jews were accused.

The case caused unrest across the Lublin region.

Several people were questioned; no one was ultimately convicted.

- Gazeta Lwowska, March–April 1933; Polish State Archives, Lublin Branch

1935 - Romania: The Case in Bacău

In April 1935, the body of a 6-year-old boy was found near the Jewish cemetery in Bacău.

Reports noted cuts on his body and that his blood appeared to have been drained.

Local accusations led to rioting.

Several Jewish families fled the town.

No one was brought to trial.

- Curentul, April 1935; Dimineața, April 1935; Romanian National Archives

1958 - USSR: The Beilis-Like Case in Kiev

In May 1958, the body of a young boy was found in a forest on the outskirts of Kiev.

Rumours spread that he had been killed by local Jews for ritual purposes.

The KGB investigated quickly, stated the cause of death was accidental, and suppressed further discussion.

No public trial was held.

- Samizdat underground reports, 1958; Ukrainian State Archives, declassified files 1991–92

The Ritual Murder of Father Thomas and his Servant in Damascus, 1840

1984 - Russia: Kuibyshev (Samara)

In spring 1984, the body of a young girl was found on the outskirts of Kuibyshev.

Reports circulated locally that the body showed signs of blood having been taken.

The KGB ruled it a homicide by an unknown person; local oral tradition maintained the ritual accusation despite official silence.

No arrest was made.

- Regional samizdat notes; Samarskie Izvestiya, May 1984 (censored report)

1991 - Ukraine: Fastiv

In April 1991, the body of a young boy was found in the town of Fastiv, near Kiev.

Local accounts claimed multiple incisions and that the body was drained of blood.

The police stated it was a standard homicide and declined to comment further.

The incident was widely discussed in local media at the time.

- Vecherniy Kiev, April 1991; Ukrayinska Pravda archive reports, April 1991

Throughout the events you have just read about, you have seen how the same questions that were asked thousands of years ago are still being asked today.

You have seen the accounts that span continents, cultures, and centuries, curious mind, accounts that some will embrace as truth, and others will dismiss entirely as prejudice.

Both sides hold their convictions deeply.

And that is exactly why you must look for yourself.

No teacher, no textbook, no government, and certainly no one on a screen or a page, should ever be given the authority to tell you what history is.

They can tell you what they believe it to be.

They can show you the sources they trust.

But the moment you accept what you are told simply because it is convenient, or because it comes from someone in a position of authority, you have surrendered your own judgment, and with it, your ability to distinguish fact from narrative.

The references provided throughout this work are not there to persuade you one way or another.

They are there because you deserve to walk through the doors yourself, read the documents firsthand, weigh the arguments, and reach your own conclusions.

Some sources will challenge what you believe.

Others will confirm it.

Many will leave you with more questions than answers.

That is not failure, that is thinking.

History is not a fixed story written once and handed down unchanged forever.

It is a living conversation, a careful examination of what remains, and a willingness to revisit what we thought we knew when new evidence comes to light.

If the official record appears incomplete:

ask why

If an account seems too convenient:

question it

If a source cannot be found, acknowledge that uncertainty, rather than filling the gap with what you want to be true.

Trust your own eyes and think for yourself.

That is the only honest way to approach the past.

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