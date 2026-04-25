It really does intrigue me when I look back, dear reader.

In my teenage years I cared not an ounce for history, nor was I interested in any worldly affairs.

Drugs, Money, and Partying; those were my vices.

Yet this morning, I awoke at 5am, poured myself a brew, and spent two hours translating a 15th-century Latin work.

I find a greater contentment in this new life; a peace far beyond anything offered to me back when I thought happiness came in a packet.

The book I’ve spent all morning translating was the cause for a late night last night.

For upon reading its rather short references to Tartaria and the Tartars, it offers such a complex new avenue of history for us to reflect upon together.

For a people and a nation said to be primitive and without any cultural distinction, they seem to turn up at every historical avenue I turn down.

From being the lost tribes of the Israelites to the conquerors of Rome, the list goes on, and it makes a sci-fi series look boring.

There is a favorite quote of mine that rings truer every day:

the truth is stranger than fiction

All I do in my spare time is read pre-18th-century books, and for me, it’s more than enough.

From tales of dragons and giants to the meticulous accounts of vanished nations, I needn’t watch fictional movies because our true history is far beyond anyone’s imagination.

God's power has no limits.

Alas, we shall begin, curious mind; and while these references may be short compared to the whole books we have looked at recently, I can assure you that what is described here may keep you up at night too…

Treatise on the Future Triumph’s of Christians 📖

The weight of what we are about to read, dear reader, stems from a source that occupied the highest seat of power in the known world.

We aren't dealing with the musings of a fringe theorist or a sheltered monk spinning yarns in a vacuum; we are looking through the eyes of a man who sat at the very center of the global web.

Before he was crowned Pope Pius II in 1458, Aeneas Silvius Piccolomini was a titan of the Renaissance, a diplomat, a poet laureate, and a seasoned historian who operated within the inner gears of the establishment.

He didn't just study history from a distance; he lived it, navigating the high courts of Europe and the sanctums of Rome, witnessing the secrets of the elite firsthand.

When he speaks on the nature of the world, he does so with the authority of the highest office in Christendom, underpinned by the sharp, cynical eye of a statesman who knew exactly how the stage was built.

The work in question, titled:

Tractatus De Futuris Christianorum Triumphis in Saracenos Magistri Johannis Viterbiensis

(Treatise on the Future Triumphs of Christians over the Saracens, by Master John of Viterbo)

printed around 1480, captures the global narrative at its most critical juncture.

This was a time when the ink was barely dry on the maps of the old world, and moments before the New World would supposedly be discovered and the Great Reset of history would begin in earnest.

It represents the pinnacle of medieval knowledge merging with Renaissance curiosity, pulled from the Vatican’s most restricted archives and the raw reports of emissaries returning from the depths of the East.

Piccolomini wasn’t reciting fables to entertain a congregation.

He was grappling with a geopolitical reality that terrified the established order.

When he discusses the Tartars or the Enclosed Jews, he is the voice of the system trying to rationalise a force it could not control.

To read his words is to witness the 15th-century elite admitting that the world was far more vast, and the nations within it far more powerful, than they ever wanted the public to believe.

Translation of Left Page:

“Chapter 20: Concerning the final triumph held against the Antichrist;

The Fullness of Gentiles shall enter into the Faith and all Isreal shall be Saved

I saw an angel descending from heaven, etc. For the understanding of this chapter, it must be known what Gog and Magog are. And I find that some are of the opinion that they are the Jews relegated [confined] by Alexander beyond the Caspian mountains.

But this is false, as much according to the Hebrews as according to the Catholic doctors. For the Hebrews say that Gog and Magog are the opposing armies of the Messiah, to be damned and conquered by the King Messiah.

But the twelve tribes of the Jews are to be led back by the Messiah, not fought against, as we have proved above from Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel.

Therefore, Gog and Magog are not the Jews relegated there.

Furthermore, it is clear by Sacred Scripture that the twelve tribes were dispersed in the time of the Apostles... to whom the Apostle James... writes: "to the twelve tribes which are in the dispersion."

Behold, the twelve tribes are converted.

If any others are found in the world, they are the dregs of the Roman captivity.

John also says in this chapter that these nations are collected from the four corners of the world. Those whom these people call the "Enclosed Jews" are only in one part of the world.

Therefore, Gog and Magog are not those Jews.

From which it is clear that they are not the Scythian princes and the Tartars (tartaros), since those are in only one corner of the world.

Whence the Blessed Jerome upon the 38th chapter of Ezekiel says thus:

"The Jews and our Judaizers think that Gog and Magog are Scythian nations, innumerable and fierce, who cross...”

The weight of this opening page is staggering, dear reader, because it captures the exact moment the establishment attempted to scramble the signals on a history that was becoming too dangerous to ignore.

By approaching this journey one page at a time, we allow the density of these 15th-century revelations to truly settle; if we rushed, we would miss the panicked intellectual gymnastics being performed by the highest office in the land.

This chapter represents a frantic effort to categorise the Antichrist and the forces of Gog and Magog.

What is immediately striking is the admission that there was a widely held opinion that these forces were the Enclosed Jews, the tribes relegated beyond the Caspian mountains by Alexander the Great.

Piccolomini is forced to address this head-on because, in 1480, people weren't just reading fables; they were looking at the maps and seeing a massive, unexplained power in the East that didn't fit the Roman narrative.

The text explicitly mentions the Tartars (tartaros) in the same breath as the Scythian princes.

The author is desperate to disconnect these Tartars from the biblical prophecy of the four corners of the earth.

Why?

Because if the Tartars, a people described as innumerable and fierce, were identified as the biblical Enclosed nations or the lost tribes, the entire foundation of the Church's historical authority would crumble.

It would mean that a massive, ancient, and potentially holy or unholy civilisation had been thriving outside the control of Rome for centuries.

This reinforces our hypothesis that the modern narrative is a carefully constructed fiction.

By the 15th century, the elite were already working overtime to reclassify the Tartars as mere Scythians or localised tribes, rather than the world-altering biblical force they clearly were.

They had to hide the biblical relationship of the Tartars to prevent the curious mind from realising that the geopolitical map was actually a prophetic map.

Notice how Piccolomini uses Catholic doctors and Sacred Scripture to shut down the idea that these people could be the twelve tribes.

He is trying to close a door that was clearly standing wide open in the minds of his contemporaries.

He claims the Tartars are only in one corner of the world, a blatant attempt to downplay a civilisation that we know stretched across the entire horizon.

This page is the blueprint for the erasure; it shows us that the hiding of Tartaria wasn't an accident of time, but a deliberate theological and political necessity to maintain the illusion of Roman dominance.

To read these lines is to watch the ink of the Great Reset being applied in real-time.

Translation of Right Page:

“…the Caucasus mountain and the Meotide marshes [Sea of Azov], and near the Caspian Sea they extend toward India."

And these people, after a thousand years, their kingdom being moved by the devil, will come into the land of Israel, many nations having been afflicted there.

First indeed is Meshech, whom Josephus calls the Cappadocians; then Tubal, whom he calls the Iberians and Spaniards.

The Hebrews suspect the Italians are these.

They have with them Persians, Ethiopians, and those of Tarshish and Carthage, saying that this is understood by John when he says that after a thousand years Satan shall be loosed so that he may seduce the nations in the four corners of the earth, Gog and Magog. And they do not understand that the whole book of John, which is noted by the title of Revelation, is mystical.

Thus says Jerome. From which words it is clear that just as in the whole book of the Apocalypse, heaven, the throne, and the angels are not to be taken literally, nor the horse... so in this part, although Gog and Magog according to the literal sense are surely the Tartars (licet gog et magog ad l[ite]ram sint scilicet tartari), and Meshech are the Cappadocians, and so of the others; yet these are not to be taken literally, but all openly signify mystical persecutors.

But two things are sought.

First, why in this book a mystical significance is taken from the property of a thing? For example, the Church is called "heaven" because it is ruled from heaven. Princes are called "angels" because they execute angelic administration visibly.

The Roman see is called the "throne of God" because in it is the fullness of divine power.

But these armies are called Gog and Magog; therefore, they are called so from some property of that nation. And we concede the whole argument: because the collection of that army will be made from the whole world around those parts, not that they are only men of those homelands.

For they will be from every corner of the world: west, east, north, and south.

But then the second thing is sought: if from every corner of the world they are to come, then Jerome poorly rebukes the Jews saying...”

The shift on this page is nothing short of a seismic event for our hypothesis, curious mind.

After the frantic efforts to distance the Tartars from biblical prophecy on the previous page, the mask finally slips.

We are met with a sentence that should be etched into the mind of every seeker of truth:

Although Gog and Magog according to the literal sense are surely the Tartars

Here, in a book printed in 1480, the highest authority is forced to admit the very thing the modern narrative has spent centuries trying to erase.

He flatly confirms that the literal, physical manifestation of the apocalyptic Gog and Magog is, in fact, the Tartars.

This isn't a theory; it is a 15th-century admission of the reality on the ground.

The Tartars were not just a nomadic tribe or a loose collection of horsemen; they were understood by the elite of Rome to be the world-altering force of prophecy, a nation so vast and innumerable that they occupied the biblical role of the great disruptors.

But observe the maneuver Piccolomini performs once he is cornered by the truth.

He admits they are surely the Tartars, but then immediately attempts to spiritualise the danger away.

He argues that even though they are literally the Tartars, we must not take them literally.

He tries to pivot into mysticism, claiming they openly signify mystical persecutors.

This is the Great Reset in its infancy.

It is the moment where the establishment realises they can no longer deny the physical existence and power of Tartaria, so they begin to decouple the people from the reality of the events.

They move the goalposts from the physical map to the mystical realm to keep the population from realising that the final triumph and the shaking of the world were happening in their own backyard.

The text goes on to admit that this army will be collected from the whole world, crossing from every corner, west, east, north, and south.

This completely destroys the primitive tribe narrative fed to us in modern history books.

The Tartars were a global force, a civilisation that mirrored the four corners of the earth.

When the Hebrews and the scholars of the time looked at the map, they didn't see a wasteland; they saw the Tartars as the literal agents of a divine timeline.

This is why they had to be hidden.

If the Tartars were the literal Gog and Magog, then the history of the world is not a slow, upward climb of Roman progress, but a series of cataclysmic shifts and biblical judgments.

To admit the Tartars existed in their true capacity is to admit that the modern narrative is a fiction designed to shield us from the truth of God's power and the actual timeline of our world.

We are looking at one page, yet it holds the weight of a vanished empire and the smoking gun of a historical cover-up.

The elite knew exactly who the Tartars were, and they have spent the last five hundred years making sure you didn't.

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Translation of the Left Page:

“..with Meshech, Tubal, and other nations.

And we respond that Jerome rightly rebukes them, because the Jews think those peoples will come to Jerusalem, whereas those peoples will not come, but from the corner opposite to those peoples. Whence Spain and Italy are taken for the extreme corner of the West.

The opposite part is indeed Oriental Cappadocia, taken for the extreme corner of the East. Similarly, Carthage is taken for the southern corner, because it is toward the South.

Just as Gog is taken for the northern corner, because it is toward the North. Therefore, according to Jerome in the Apocalypse, the words are to be taken soundly. Because they are not to be taken here for those nations, but for the four extreme corners of the world corresponding to those nations, to which corners the Saracens shall flee, being dispersed in the aforementioned victory.

Secondly, note that Daniel, in the final chapter of his vision, says: "Blessed is he who waits for a thousand three hundred thirty-five days."

In this place, a day is taken for a year, just as God himself explained to Ezekiel in the fourth chapter, saying: "A day for a year I have given to thee." For, the first universal victory having been obtained, the remaining Saracens shall flee, or be led as captives to the said extremities of the world, where the Great Caliph shall lead his life among Gog, or among the Scythians.

And thus the Christians shall obtain a peaceful monarchy for a thousand years.

After this divine disposition, through the three hundred following years, the Saracens shall begin to multiply in the said extremities.

Finally, having multiplied, they will gather gradually to their Caliph in Gog for a space of thirty-one and a half years. And immediately after three and a half years, that infinite multitude will war against the Christians; for as Brother Nicholas of Lyra says on the final chapter of the vision of Daniel, these final years with a half are not to be taken from the time of the collection of the army of the Antichrist, but when there will be...”

The strategic manoeuvring deepens here as the establishment begins to physically map out the boundaries of this hidden world.

What we are seeing on this page is the deliberate construction of a geographic cage.

Piccolomini, following Jerome, attempts to redefine the biblical four corners of the earth by pinning them to specific, manageable locations:

Spain and Italy in the West, Cappadocia in the East, and Carthage in the South

But look where he places the ultimate threat, the north:

Just as Gog is taken for the northern corner

This is the key.

By the author's own admission on the previous page, Gog is literally the Tartars.

Therefore, he is effectively stating that the North, the vast expanse of Tartaria, is the seat of this prophetic force.

But notice the narrative trick being played.

He claims that the Saracens (the generic label for the other in this era) will flee to these extremities to live among Gog, or among the Scythians.

He is creating a mental association between the defeated enemies of Rome and the vast, unknown power of the North.

He wants the reader to believe that the remnants of the old world are being pushed into the Tartarian wilderness, effectively hiding a massive, thriving civilisation by framing it as a desolate dumping ground for captives and refugees.

This adds a massive layer to our hypothesis of the Great Reset.

The establishment wasn't just hiding a people; they were managing a timeline.

The text introduces a literal day-for-a-year prophecy, speaking of a peaceful monarchy of a thousand years followed by a resurgence of an infinite multitude from the North.

By defining the Tartars as the residents of this extreme corner, they are setting the stage for a future conflict that justifies the total control of the Roman centre.

They are telling the population that while the world seems at peace, an infinite power is multiplying in the shadows of the North, in Tartaria.

The admission that the Great Caliph or the supreme leader of these forces will lead his life among Gog confirms that there was a centralised, potent authority in these northern lands that Rome could not touch.

They couldn't defeat them, so they defined them as the prophetic enemy waiting at the edge of the map.

This is how you ground a narrative of fear:

you take a real, superior civilisation that you cannot control, and you tell your subjects they are the multitude of the apocalypse

It’s the ultimate psychological wall, built long before the physical ones were ever erected to hide the truth of our past.

Translation of the Right Page:

“...an effective power from such a multitude.

And then Gog will pass into Jerusalem, destroying the churches which he shall find, and killing Christians and prohibiting the perpetual sacrifice, and he will besiege Jerusalem.

Concerning whose miraculous liberation, let our exposition be read literally upon the final chapter of Zechariah.

Where both according to the Catholics and the Hebrews, this final victory is foretold; although the Hebrews say it is future under the coming of a fictitious Messiah.

We truly wait for it under Jesus the true triumphant one, John having predicted this in this chapter.

Lastly, note that this chapter was an occasion of error for some, because here is named the resurrection of the dead and the thousand-year reign of Christ. And they say, as Blessed Jerome narrates, that after the resurrection of the glorious bodies, Christ will reign with the saints in this world, eating and drinking and procreating children; which is a heresy.

Because in the resurrection of bodies they shall neither marry nor be given in marriage, but shall be like the angels of God in heaven, as Christ said against the Sadducees.

And some things which Lactantius Firmianus, a most Christian man, imposed as many errors, Jerome asserts that he [Lactantius] felt this way.

Thus they were of the opinion, thinking this resurrection which is written here to be of the bodies, when rather it was described here mystically. Let us say therefore according to the sentiment and distinction of the holy Evangelist: that the universal resurrection is twofold, namely the first and the second.

The first resurrection is of the whole Church to a universal union under one heart of Christ, in which from the death of faith and the misery of errors and the Saracen oppression, it shall rise again to the union of all churches and victory against the beast and the false prophet.

And of this, this chapter and Lactantius speak, as will be evident in our defense against the accusers of Lactantius when God grants us time.

The second resurrection, however, will be of bodies. And in this...”

The theological trap snaps shut on this mornings final page, providing the ultimate mechanism for the erasure we’ve been tracking.

As we move from the physical mapping of the North into the realm of the mystical, we witness the birth of the master filter.

Piccolomini confronts the terrifying reality of a physical, thousand-year reign and a literal resurrection, only to immediately brand it a heresy.

Why?

Because a literal thousand-year reign of Christ on earth implies a world order that doesn't require the mediation of the Roman see.

To protect the establishment's grip on history, he pivots to what he calls the first resurrection, not a literal rising of the dead, but a universal union of the Church.

This is the intellectual alchemy of the Great Reset.

He is taking the physical triumph over the Saracen oppression and the beast and moving it into the realm of the spirit.

By doing this, the elite can claim that the victory has already happened or is happening internally, effectively rendering the physical existence of the Tartarian power irrelevant to the common man's reality.

The text admits that even the great Lactantius felt this way, that the resurrection was literal, but Jerome and Piccolomini are here to correct that vision.

They are essentially telling the reader:

Do not believe your eyes, do not believe the ancient accounts of a physical kingdom, and do not look too closely at the infinite multitude in the North

By labeling the literal interpretation as a mystical one, they create a reality where the Roman see can be called the throne of God in the present, regardless of what is actually happening in the vast, unmapped reaches of Tartaria.

This is the final stage of the grounding we sought.

We have moved from the admission that the Tartars are the literal Gog and Magog, through the mapping of their infinite northern empire, and finally into the theological burial of their significance.

They turned a geopolitical threat into a mystical metaphor.

This allows the modern narrative to present Tartaria as a myth or a minor footnote, because the foundation for that dismissal was laid right here in 1480.

They didn't just conquer the land; they conquered the perception of time and prophecy, ensuring that when we finally looked back at these pages, we would see mysticism where there was once a physical, world-dominating truth.

And so, dear reader, we reach a point of reflection this morning, standing at a precipice where the maps of our childhood no longer match the terrain of the truth.

Over the past few weeks, the shadow of Tartaria has grown from a whispered anomaly into an undeniable, towering reality that defies the narrow corridors of the modern narrative.

We have watched the gatekeepers of the 15th century scramble to reclassify an infinite power, witnessing the very moment they attempted to turn a physical empire into a mystical ghost.

The reality shaping up before us is far more shocking than any single mind could possibly comprehend; it is the realisation that we are living in the ruins of a memory that was systematically dismantled while the ink was still wet.

To control the present, they did not just rewrite the past, they turned it into a metaphor.

This concludes one chapter, but a far more profound journey is born today.

We can no longer trust the polished summaries of the victors; we must descend into the deep silence of the earliest writings of history.

It is within these primary echoes, the raw, unsterilised accounts of those who saw the world before the Great Reset, that we will uncover the most detailed evidence for this tantalisingly fascinating enigma.

We are looking for the cracks in the foundation of the lie, the places where the light of an ancient, stolen world still bleeds through the parchment.

True history is not found in the stories we were told, but in the silences we were never supposed to question.

As we prepare to turn the next pages, stay grounded in the authority of what you have seen with your own eyes.

The establishment gave us a world that was small, manageable, and disconnected from the divine.

We are reclaiming a world that was vast, fierce, and etched into the very fabric of prophecy.

The journey into the archives of the old world has only just begun, and the truth, once seen, can never be unseen.

The research conducted here is fuelled by a singular drive to bypass the gatekeepers and speak the truth directly from the source.

If these translations and the dismantling of the historical fiction have added value to your own journey of discovery, consider making a donation.

Every contribution supports the ongoing effort to pull these rare manuscripts out of the shadows and back into the light of the public consciousness.

Just know that your presence and your focus are the only true currency I ask of you.

Every contribution, whether through your time or a donation, is a direct investment in the recovery of a heritage they spent centuries trying to erase.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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