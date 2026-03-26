Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
1h

So, what exactly are you getting at? What conclusions are you hinting at?

In your own words: "They speak of a world where the North Star remains an unmoving anchor, and the 360-degree lines we drew 2,100 years ago still catch the stars exactly where they were meant to be."

This statement seems confusing to me. Polaris does not stay in the same place.

Consider this. The precession of the equinoxes is a slow, ~25,772-year wobble of Earth’s axis caused by gravitational pulls from the Sun and Moon on Earth's equatorial bulge. This motion makes the North Star change over millennia—currently Polaris, but moving toward Vega and causes the vernal equinox point to shift westward through zodiac constellations, occurring 1 day earlier every 71 years.

The gravitational torque exerted by the Sun and Moon on Earth’s oblate spheroid shape (equatorial bulge) causes the rotational axis to precess, similar to a spinning top.

One complete cycle, known as the "Great Year" or Platonic Year, takes approximately 25,772 to 25,800 years.

The "Wobble" Effect: Earth's axis traces a circle on the sky, meaning the North Celestial Pole moves. While the axis currently points near Polaris, 13,000 years ago (and in the future), it points closer to the star Vega.

The equinoxes move backward (westward) along the ecliptic through the zodiac constellations, shifting roughly every 72 years.

The phenomenon was famously identified by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus in the 2nd century BC.

Because the equinox changes position relative to the stars, the tropical year (season-to-season, ~365.242 days) is slightly shorter than the sidereal year (star-to-star, ~365.256 days).

Due to this westward shift, the vernal equinox is moving out of the constellation Pisces and toward Aquarius. The "Age of Aquarius" is the coming ~2000-year period when the sun at the vernal equinox is within the constellation Aquarius, a process that takes roughly 2,150 years per sign.

The axial tilt remains relatively constant at roughly 23.5°, but its direction changes, with a precessional movement of about 50.3 seconds of arc per year.

The precession is also a key component of Milankovitch cycles,

Originally we used a thirteen lunar year cycle, but that changed when Rome (the Beast) changed it to a 12 month calendar with unequal months. Had to change to the Julien calendar and add one day every four years.

I'd be interested in how you would explain this phenomenon.

The earth is a magnet with a North Pole and a South Pole. It is also a Gyroscope which can be influenced by external forces causing it to wobble. Satellite images show that, the wobble has been increasing and anecdotally the Inuit peoples have said repeatedly that the sun rises and sets in a different place.

In conclusion, the tropical year is not the same as a sidereal year. Most astrologers already know this.

Here is an explanation about the earth and the moon on YouTube.

https://youtube.com/shorts/IlwmpzlpDUY?si=1ZHfwUjbGE_QtOMT

I'd be interested in your comments about this.

Our geology shows us that pole shifts have happened many times in the past and is in the process of happening again.

Without a tilt of 23° , we'd have no seasons. Was there a time in the past when the earth had no tilt and could there be a time in the future when there's no tilt ? I'd say yes to both possibilities.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
3h

Oooo love this

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