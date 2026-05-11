We are both familiar with the modern world wars, but have you considered, curious mind, that this realm has endured such cataclysms long before our time?

A world war is simply humanity at its own throat, a collision of nations across the span of the known map.

It is a concept we know intimately, standing as we do once more upon that same jagged precipice.

Yet the great conflicts of the twentieth century were not the only tremors to shift the trajectory of life on Earth; they are simply the only ones we are permitted to remember.

We are fed a sanitised version of our history, but I thank the heavens for the archives.

It is within the dust of the stacks that the truth remains.

They may lie to us, they may burn the records and redact the books, and they may try to convince us our intuition is a defect.

But they cannot touch our divinity.

When we walk with true intentions and an unwavering integrity for what is right, the path ceases to be a mystery and begins to reveal itself.

We are not the confused; we are the liberated, using the very ink of our ancestors to expand the boundaries of our reality.

Those brave enough to document the world as it truly appeared to them were the original light bearers.

They held the torches high, and now it is our turn to carry them through the dungeons of darkness.

Fortunately for me, I have always been a creature of the night, comfortable navigating where the light is dim.

This afternoon, guided by that internal compass, I uncovered a letter.

It is an artifact from 1667, a world at war, vibrating with the same tension that hums today.

So, curious mind, let us learn with wonder and a sharp curiosity.

The truth of this world is far more vibrant, frightening, and alive than the sterile rubbish we have been served.

Letter, from Henry Oldenburg ✉️

This brings us to the document itself, dear reader, a fragment of history that has survived nearly four centuries to find us.

It is a letter written on September 24, 1667, penned by the hand of Henry Oldenburg.

For those who track the gatekeepers of knowledge, Oldenburg is a name that commands attention; he was the first Secretary of the Royal Society, essentially the architect of the world’s first scientific network.

The recipient was none other than Robert Boyle, a titan of natural philosophy and a man often called the father of modern chemistry.

At the time of this writing, Boyle was residing in Oxford at the home of Mr. Crosse, an apothecary.

The address on the envelope itself is a window into a different world, where scientific giants lived and worked above the shops of local chemists.

This letter was born out of a period of immense personal and political turbulence.

Just weeks before writing these lines, Oldenburg had been released from the Tower of London, where he had been imprisoned on suspicion of dangerous designs and espionage.

His crime?

Corresponding too frequently with foreigners during the Second Anglo-Dutch War.

And so the letter we are looking at is the work of a man recently liberated, but still operating within a web of state surveillance and international chaos.

Inside these pages, we will find a jarring blend of the profound and the practical.

Oldenburg discusses the mechanics of blood transfusion, a radical and frightening new science at the time, while simultaneously reporting on the mercenary behaviour of his publishers.

Then, without warning, the ink shifts into French as he relays urgent intelligence regarding the French King’s military ambitions and the movement of the Tartar horsemen in the East.

It is a raw, unedited feed from the 17th-century frontline, proving that the reality of our history is far more complex and layered than the stories we are told.

Translation:

“No. LXIV.

London Sept. 24, 1667.

Sir,

I lay hold of yr favour, wch engages you to be particular at yr next conveniency of writing; as also, to allow me a copy of Mr. Coleprepres papers; wch I may be able to acknowledge with some others from the same hand.

I hope, Sir, you will be pleased, now and then to furnish my transactions with philosophical inquiries; they proving so usefull to the publick, and so exciting of ye thoughts and disquisitions of ingenious men.

Mr. Martyn is now printing ye Transactions of this month, wch will comprise also the two next precedents; and contains in the beginning an Animadversion on the Englished letter of Monsr.

Denys concerning the Transfusion: wch translation I disowne for mine, inserting in this tract with Numb. 27, wch the Stationer too boldly presumed to give to that translated Letter.

I hope, by my Censure of the there mentioned ten years conception before its birth here in England, will satisfy those Ingenious Gentlemen of England, yt are concerned in that Invention; of wch I also discoursed lately with Dr. Lower, who gave me a kind visit, and took occasion to speak of yt particular: whom I assured, that I had no hand at all in the translation of yt letter; wch I was so farre from, that though…”

The first page of this letter drops us into a world of intellectual theft and strategic maneuvering.

Oldenburg isn’t just writing a friendly note; he is setting the record straight.

He begins by asking for Mr. Coleprepre's papers, a reminder that back then, knowledge was a hard-earned currency, gathered and held close by those who understood its true value.

There is a glaring fracture here in the sanitised version of the Scientific Revolution we were taught.

We are told it was an era of enlightened cooperation, but Oldenburg’s ink reveals a landscape of shadows and sharp elbows.

He is fighting for the philosophical inquiries that stir the minds of ingenious men, but he is also fighting for control.

You can feel the heat in his words when he discusses the Englished letter regarding blood transfusion.

He disowns the translation entirely, accusing a stationer of overstepping with a boldness that clearly stung.

This isn't a polite correction; it’s a battle over who owns the narrative of an invention that was meant to bridge the gap between life and death.

This page captures a moment where the search for truth looks more like a battlefield.

As Oldenburg mentions his visit with Dr. Lower, he isn't just talking shop; he is trying to protect the integrity of the English thinkers from being eclipsed by a narrative they didn't author.

It’s a sobering reminder that while these men were reaching for the mysteries of the blood, they were being squeezed by the same machinery of greed and reputation that seeks to filter our reality today.

This is the sound of a man clawing back.

Translation:

“I had the French Original before any body had it in England, wch was ye same day of my imprisonment, yet would I not impart it to any person, because I fully intended, not to publish it without such an Animadversion, as I now have sent to the presse.

Meantime, Mr Martyn deals very mercenarily with me, for knowing, that others will hardly undertake the printing of those papers, now so many of them have been printed by severall, wch renders it difficult for me to compleat them, without redeeming the interest of others; he knowing this, I say, hath constrained me to abate him the rate yet lower, so that, after ye proportion, he allows now, I shall hardly bring it to 30 lb. a year.

Sir, I find, the now Bp of Salisbury, Dr Ward, is concerned for me; and I know, that he hath occasions to advance persons to beneficiall employments, and that frequently there fall places, yt come to his knowledge, and for the supply whereof his advice is desired.

If it were not, that you must employ an Amanuensis, I would presume to entreat yr favour of recommending me to him, and to his remembrance, in case any suite place should fall, if he should heare off, and think consistent wth my office to the R. Society.

Just now comes in the French post, acquainting me in a letter with the following particulars.

They are preparing here for war more than ever.

The King will have more than 80,000 men next year, and he will be in a state to resist all those who would wish to oppose his designs.

It seems that even the Swedes have some jealousy...”

The next page brings us to a moment of chilling clarity, dear reader.

Oldenburg admits he held the French original of the text on the very day of his imprisonment.

You aren't wrong to see the heavy hand of the establishment here, curious mind; it would appear there was already a translation in circulation that had been sanctioned or accepted by those in power.

When Oldenburg held the original, intending to correct the record and provide his own Animadversion, the gates of the Tower of London swung shut behind him.

It seems this document was the literal source of his troubles.

This isn't just about a disagreement over words; it hints at a government that wanted a specific narrative and nothing else.

When the state forces a particular translation of reality, any attempt to provide the original source becomes an act of treason.

In 1667, just as it is today, anything the institutions deemed dangerous or outside their approved script was met with censorship and the weight of the law.

It suggests a darker intention, that the information within those papers was being managed, and Oldenburg’s possession of the raw truth made him a liability.

The methods have evolved, but the impulse remains:

if the truth threatens the established order, the person holding the source must be suppressed

We see that despite four centuries of progress, the machinery of power still operates on the same primitive instincts of fear and control.

Information is only free until it contradicts the official version of events.

Yet even while navigating the aftermath of his arrest, Oldenburg is being suffocated by the mundane greed of his publisher, Mr. Martyn.

He is being squeezed financially, forced to abate the rate yet lower until his work barely brings in enough to survive.

It’s a brutal look at how the system works from both ends, the state locks you up for what you know, and the marketplace starves you for what you produce.

In a moment of raw human vulnerability, he asks for a recommendation to the Bishop of Salisbury, hoping for a beneficial employment that might save him from this financial ruin.

But even in his desperation, the world outside is breaking.

Just as he writes, the French post arrives with news of a King preparing for war with 80,000 men.

The air is thick with the scent of an impending world war, jealousy among the Swedes, and the shifting of borders.

This is the reality of 1667:

a man struggling for his daily bread and his intellectual freedom while the world prepares to burn once again

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?…

Translation:

“...of his conquests, as well as several other Princes.

The Lords of the States are in no small trouble.

The Spaniards offer to the United Provinces to put the fortresses of Guelders into their hands, in exchange for a considerable sum which they will give them. The Pope wants to be the Great mediator of the peace, but it will be difficult to trust him. This peace will be quite difficult to achieve, because no security can be given that Spain will demand upon leaving its country and giving satisfaction to the King. Monsieur de Roquelaure will go as Ambassador to England. It is believed here that the Spanish American Fleet has arrived. The Tartars, the Cossacks, and the Turks are marching to enter Poland. They want to attack Kamianets-Podilskyi. The Turks are assured of Volhynia, Podolia, and Ukraine. The Poles are divided, and have only 15,000 or 20,000 men. In short, this poor country is on the eve of its ruin. In time, if the Turks are masters of it, they will not leave Germany at rest. Candia will not be able to resist for long. Europe, which is going to weaken, may well in time have reason to fear. Work is underway to execute a decree of Parliament which orders that monks who have assets shall no longer take money or life annuities. Those who are poor shall only take life rents, and no dowry. The number that must be in each convent will also be regulated. We will have the second part of the Code in 3 months at the latest. A friend of mine here informs me, with the Dutch Ambassador at his late Audience of leave at Paris, insisting, that that King would please to express himself somewhat more clearly as to his pretension to the Spanish Netherlands; the King answered, He had already declared himself plainly enough as to that matter, and protested, that…”

As we move into the second half of the letter, curious mind, the focus shifts from the laboratory to the map, revealing a world sitting on a knife-edge.

Oldenburg begins to relay a stream of geopolitical intelligence that shatters the simplified, Western-centric version of the 17th century we are often fed.

He describes a continent not just in conflict, but in fear of a total systemic collapse.

What is most striking here is the precision of the actors involved.

Oldenburg speaks of the Tartars, the Cossacks, and the Turks marching on Poland with a clarity that exposes a massive hole in the modern narrative.

Today, history tends to lump these eastern powers into vague, peripheral footnotes, yet here they are the primary threat, capable of leaving Germany at no rest.

The detail is telling; if Oldenburg, writing in the heat of the moment, can distinguish between the specific military movements of Tartars and Turks, then the linguistic and cultural nuances were clearly understood.

Yet, there is a glaring absence that challenges the mainstream timeline:

the Moguls or Mongols are nowhere to be found in this high-level briefing of global conquest

If the French post was sophisticated enough to track 80,000 French troops and the specific manoeuvres in Volhynia and Ukraine, the total silence on a Mogul presence in this theatre of war raises uncomfortable questions about what was actually happening on the ground versus what was later written into the textbooks.

We see a Europe going to weaken, paralysed by its own internal rot.

While the Turks and Tartars prepare to dismantle Poland, a country Oldenburg describes as being on the eve of its ruin, the Western powers are bickering over fortresses in Guelders and the demands of Spain.

Even the Church is caught in the gears, with a decree to strip monks of their assets and life annuities, proving that when the state prepares for a world war, it first looks for wealth to seize from its own institutions.

This is the unfiltered reality of 1667:

a collision of nations across the span of the known map, where the Spanish American Fleet arriving is just as vital as the fall of a fortress in Candia

It shows us that the past was not a series of isolated events, but a complex, interconnected web of intelligence and statecraft.

The fact that the powers we are told dominated the era are absent, while those we are told were primitive are the ones causing Europe to tremble, suggests that the history we’ve inherited is a carefully edited shadow of the truth.

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Translation:

“…he pretended no further, than to what was in the present possession of the King of Spaine. Whereupon the Ambassador desiring, that ye Declaration might be verifyed in Parliament the King replyed, that he gave his Parole for it.

But the Minister urging the verification, the King at last answered; si vous ne voulez pas prendre ma parole, prenez vos mesures.

(if you don't want to take my word for it, take your own measures.)

I receaued very lately a letter from a new correspondent in Milan, Signr Septalio, a very knowing and curious Gentleman.

By him I understand, that N. Steno’s book, entitled Elementorum Myologiae specimen seu, musculi descriptio Geometrica, is now publick, dedicated to the Great Duke of Tuscany.

The other particulars in this letter, you are like to find in the Transactions, wch are now a printing by ye care of

Sir

Yr faithfull humble servant

H O.

My humble service, I pray, to Dr Wallis.”

The letter concludes with a chilling pivot from the carnage of the battlefield back to the cold, calculated tongue of diplomacy.

We see the French King dropping the mask of civility; when the Dutch Ambassador dares to ask for a written guarantee, a verification of the King's word in Parliament, the monarch’s reply is a verbal execution:

If you don't want to take my word for it, take your own measures

It is the timeless language of the tyrant.

It is the moment the negotiation ends and the era of might makes right begins.

He is essentially telling the world to prepare for the worst, because the only law he recognises is his own.

In the 17th century, a King’s parole was supposed to be sacred, but here it is used as a threat.

It’s a stark reminder that when the institutions of the world stop pretending to care about the law, the measures taken are always written in blood.

Yet, even as the drums of war beat louder, the Republic of Letters continues its strange, parallel existence.

In the same breath as this diplomatic ultimatum, Oldenburg mentions a new correspondent in Milan and the publication of Nicolaus Steno’s work on the geometric description of muscles.

It’s a surreal contrast, men are measuring the mechanics of the human heart and the geometry of the body at the exact same moment their leaders are preparing to tear those bodies apart on a global scale.

Oldenburg signs off as a faithfull humble servant, a title that feels tragically thin for a man who has spent this letter documenting the collapse of an era.

He leaves us with the promise of more Transactions, more data, and more truth to be printed.

This letter isn't just a piece of mail; it is a timestamp of a world in a state of grace before the fall.

It shows us a society obsessed with the new science, new borders, and new wars, while being strangled by the oldest human vices:

greed, paranoia, and the lust for absolute power

Four centuries later, we are still reading the same post.

We are still being told to take our own measures while the architects of history move the pieces across the map in the dark.

The ink is dry, but the fire is still burning.

When will we put a stop to this cycle?

And so, dear reader, we must reflect on what this all means.

We are taught to look at the 17th century through the dusty lens of a museum, viewing men like Oldenburg as primitive precursors to our own enlightened age.

We cling to the comfortable myth of linear history, the idea that humanity is on a steady, inevitable climb toward greater truth and higher wisdom.

But this letter shatters that glass.

It reveals a world that was already global, already intricate, and already grappling with the same shadows that haunt our own streets.

There is a profound, aching tragedy in realising that history is not a ladder, but a recurring fever.

The regression of knowledge we witness today is not an accidental byproduct of time; it is a forced state, a deliberate thinning of the human spirit.

In 1667, they controlled the narrative by seizing knowledge and locking the thinker in a stone cell.

Today, the walls are made of algorithms and economic strangulation, yet the result remains the same:

the raw, original truth is buried under a sanctioned translation of reality, and the brilliant minds are left to haggle for crumbs while the institutions of power hoard the feast

It should burn to realise that the genius of the past was fighting the exact same invisible monsters we face now.

Oldenburg was measuring the very geometry of the human heart while the state was measuring the distance to the next massacre.

We are not more evolved than he was; we have simply become more sophisticated at masking the same primitive cruelties.

The tragedy isn't that we haven't moved, it's that we have been tricked into believing the movement of the clock is the same thing as the progress of the soul.

We must wake up to the fact that we are living in a long, unbroken afternoon of institutional control and human struggle.

This letter isn't a relic; it is a mirror held up to a civilisation that has forgotten how to be free.

If we continue to accept the edited version of our own story, we are not just failing ourselves; we are betraying every person who ever sat in a cold room, reaching for the light of truth while the world prepared to burn.

We owe it to the ghosts of the past and the children of the future to finally break the gears of this ancient machinery.

How long will we remain silent while the same hands rewrite our world?

If you found value in this deep dive into the shadows of the 17th century, please know that donations are never expected but always deeply appreciated.

In an age where we are constantly told what to think, your attention and curiosity are truly the greatest currencies we have.

Every contribution goes directly back into the search, fuelling the hours spent unearthing these forgotten manuscripts, translating the silenced voices of the past, and challenging the narratives that have kept us in the dark for far too long.

Your support keeps this investigation alive and ensures the hunt for the raw, unedited truth continues.

Thank you for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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