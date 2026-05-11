Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
5h

At that time the Central Bank of Sweden was created prior

to the Bank of England by 30 years in 1694.

Science and Royal are synonymous words of power.

Could the Tartars be mercenary entities of the merchant class

with a cross border existence such as Zionism today?

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
6h

Interesting that at this timeline, the Tartars teamed up with the Cossacks and the Turks.

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