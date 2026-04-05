A new day, and another dedicated to the search for answers.

It is a pleasant way to witness the world, dear reader.

Amidst the death and strife that plagues our horizon, one must realise that the only territory you can truly govern is your own life.

The destruction and fear fed to you by the machine is fruitless; the wars across this world touch my heart, and I feel a profound grief for the souls innocently wasted.

But I am unable to stop the gears of war, and to sit in perpetual fear of their grinding is a true waste of time.

Perhaps we could speculate that this is the exact design of conflict-related propaganda:

to keep you engaged in a constant state of paralysis

No one looks around when they are afraid.

I will leave it there, curious mind.

This morning we continue with the book we explored so deeply yesterday.

I cannot stop thinking about it; the revelations it brought to us were simply incredible.

While I understand we cannot treat any text as gospel truth, I find myself absolutely intrigued by the fact that these words were written almost four hundred years ago.

This predates the sanitised arguments of the modern era.

The Tartars were engaged in war at the time of this publication, yes, but they remained in total control of the land they possessed.

It is a snapshot of a point in time where their strength was not a theory to be debated, but a reality to be accepted, just as we accept the Ottomans or the Mongols as historical fact.

Without further expansion, let the work guide us toward a greater understanding of a world we are told is a fable.

As this is the third installment in our dissection of this complex historical work, I recommend anchoring yourself in the previous chapters before we move further.

They serve as the necessary foundation, the counter-weight to a narrative that has tried to convince us this history was nothing more than sticks, tents, and barren deserts.

To understand the sophisticated reality of the state, one must first dismantle the myth of the nomad.

1st Article 📘

2nd Article 📙

Russia, Muscovia, Tartaria 📖

Before we delve in this morning, curious mind, I shall provide another short overview of this incredible work and its history.

This serves as a vital anchor for those who have followed this series from the start, and a necessary entry point for the new reader.

We are dissecting a 1630 volume from the Elzevir Press, the most prestigious and prolific publishing house of the 17th century.

This was the information hub for the European elite; they did not deal in fables.

The title page itself, in English:

Russia, that is, Muscovy and Tartaria

presents a clinical, political, and topographical manual.

It places Tartaria on the same footing as Russia and Muscovia, documenting it not as a nomadic void, but as a sovereign administrative reality.

This book was written for the architects of the old world, providing them with the maps and diplomatic protocols required to navigate a landscape that modern history has since tried to erase.

We are looking at the world as it was recorded, before the Great Reset of the 18th century scrubbed these borders from the map.

Translation:

“Of the origin, customs, and discipline of the Tartars, both at home and in war.

Through the vast solitudes of Scythia stretching toward the north, the Tatars inhabit Europe and Asia; formerly one Khan or Lord ruled them, but now many dominate over a split empire.

Nearest to the Poles are the European Tatars, the Precopensians, whom they vex with continuous excursions.

They inhabit the land between the Tyras, now called the Niester, and the mountains of Bessarabia or lower Valachia, near Lake Vivodum and the city of Bialogrod, toward the Euxine Sea (Black Sea).

Again, across the Tyras, they occupy vast fields between it and the Bog; in which is the citadel of Oscovia, joined to a very celebrated town, formerly called Olbiopolis by Pliny and Ptolemy, situated at the mouth of the very rapid and wide Borysthenes, where it flows into the Carcinitic Gulf.

Above Oscovia, by 17 miles, the Bog is received by the Borysthenes is received; which if it is the Hypanis, as Martin Broniovius suggests, then Ptolemy’s tables must be corrected, for they place the Hypanis toward the east across the Borysthenes, whereas the Bog flows into the Borysthenes toward the west.

In these solitudes are the Sauramensian fields and the Circassians; and across the Borysthenes are the Ossoviensians, named from the citadel and town which is situated at the mouth of the Tanais, now called the Don, where it enters the Maeotian marsh (Sea of Azov).

In these regions, as far as the peninsula where the Borysthenes and the underlying Carcinitic Gulf form what was once called the Dromon Achillei (Course of Achilles), the Tatars dwell widely throughout huts and villages for a space of about thirty miles.

Adjacent to these is the Tauric Chersonese, slightly smaller than the Peloponnesus, a region once condemned for its ferocity and infamous for the monstrous rite of slaughtering and sacrificing men.

At its entrance is Precopia, from which the Precopensian Tatars are named.

It was once called Heracleotis, as is believed, then later Eupatoria and Pompeiopolis; in which the Khans of the Tatars have a perpetual Palatine or governor, whom they call the Begum (Bey), who guards the crossings of the Borysthenes and the Tanais with a firm garrison added, and a trench dug, in which seventeen towers were erected by Khan Sachainbeierus while ruling in the peninsula, who notably held a controversy of empire against the Noagensian Tatars on the Asiatic bank of the Tanais...”

These two pages provide a forensic look at a world that has been systematically edited into a footnote.

When the Elzevir Press published this in the 17th-century, they weren't describing a mythical land; they were providing a tactical manual for the most powerful men in Europe.

These pages dismantle the modern caricature of Tartaria as a lawless, empty void.

Instead, we see a sophisticated, structured reality that was deeply rooted in the geography and history of the West.

Modern history paints the Tartars as a disorganised group of people with tents wandering a barren desert.

Yet, the vocabulary used here tells a different story.

The text mentions fortified cities and citadels like Oscovia, a celebrated town joined to a town formerly known to Pliny and Ptolemy as Olbiopolis.

We see administrative precision in the description of Precopia, a site with a perpetual Palatine or governor.

This isn't tribal chaos; it’s a bureaucratic residency.

The mention of Khan Sachainbeierus erecting seventeen towers and digging a massive trench to guard the river crossings shows a state capable of large-scale public works and strategic military defence.

Perhaps most striking is how the author, drawing from Martin Broniovius, explicitly states that Ptolemy’s maps must be corrected.

The 17th-century scholars were using their direct contact with the Tartarian state to correct the gospels of ancient geography.

They weren't just aware of the Tartars; they were actively revising the world's most prestigious scientific records based on the physical reality of the Tartarian borders.

You do not correct Ptolemy based on the movements of a few random nomads; you do it because you have encountered a fixed, powerful, and undeniable state.

The text highlights a complex tapestry of peoples:

the Precopensians, the Sauramensians, the Circassians, and the Noagensians

It describes their territory as spanning Europe and Asia, reaching into the heart of modern-day Ukraine and Russia, occupying the fertile lands between the Don and the Dniester.

This wasn't a fringe group.

They were the neighbors of the Poles and the guardians of the Black Sea.

They held the crossings of the Dnieper and controlled the vital arteries of trade and movement that the modern world now considers its own historic territory.

While the text focuses on the how, the why begins to emerge between the lines.

By documenting their citadels, governors, and celebrated towns, this book proves that the Tartars were a sovereign, organised power that occupied some of the most strategically valuable land on the planet.

To the architects of the modern state, such a people, rooted in a different law and a different history, were an obstacle.

You cannot impose a global, standardised structure on a people who already have their own towers, their own governors, and their own ancient cities.

To make the modern world possible, these towers had to be forgotten, these citadels had to be renamed, and the people had to be reduced to the status of milk-drinkers in a desert.

We are looking at the evidence of a world that existed before the map was wiped clean.

Translation:

“…and routed them with a memorable slaughter at Precopia.

When the Khan undertakes any expedition, the troops assemble there; but the Tauric Khan can undertake no war except with the consultation and consent of the Emperor of the Turks, unless it is against Moscow, after Selimus brought the peninsula under his power and made the Precopensian Khans subject to Ottoman law.

In which, besides Precopia, Beccasarium excels in dignity, famous as the residence of the Princes, to which Salatica almost adheres, and at a small distance lies the village of Sortaslus, a celebrated lodging for ambassadors who arrive from Poland, Moldavia, and Moscow, where most of those deriving their origin from the Genoese frequent a temple initiated with Christian rites.

From here, not far away, the Crimean citadel is visited, where there is an office of silver coins (a mint).

For all gold, according to the conditions of peace given to Selimus after the Tatars were subdued, falls to the Turks.

Furthermore, in the same town there is a citadel where, when the Saro (for so they call the prince) sets out for war, his wives are guarded.

Following these mediterranean (inland) cities, the chief ones are near the sea: Cafa, formerly Theodosia, a Genoese colony distinguished for its port and commerce, which the Turks and Tatars administer by common law.

In the temple there is a huge and precious of the ancient books was still within our memory, until by the filth or contaminated life of the Italian priests it was brought about that the temple was transferred to the Armenians.

Then the towns are numbered: Sudagra, fortified with three citadels, Balachenum, Iambogia, Ingermenum, Corsuna, which was called the city of the Chersonites, once conspicuous for the splendor of its buildings, marble masses, and temples elaborated with royal pride, now deformed by rubble and ruins; the marble and bronze columns of rare workmanship having been carried away here and there by the Turks and other victorious nations.

And indeed, from the Christian remains which are there, it is constantly reported that Vladimir, Prince of the Roxolanians, carried away with him to Kiev as loot two gates of Corinthian bronze and images taken from the monastery temple, which Boleslaus II, King of Poland, afterwards transferred from there to Gniezno, where they are seen today at the greater doors of the temple.

Furthermore, that Vladimir snatched that city from John Tzimiskes, the Emperor of Constantinople, which, after receiving Anna, the sister of the Emperors Basil and Constantine Augustus, as his wife and being initiated into the Christian rites according to the Greek custom in the same monastery by a certain Patriarch, he later restored.

Before the city is the Parthenium promontory of Strabo...”

These pages don't just describe a different geography; they document a forensic cleanup in progress.

When the text describes marble masses and temples elaborated with royal pride now deformed by rubble and ruins, you are seeing the literal, physical dismantling of the old world order.

The systematic looting of sovereignty revealed here shows that the Great Reset wasn't just a change in maps, but a targeted liquidation of assets.

We see Vladimir, Prince of the Roxolanians, stripping the city of its Corinthian bronze gates and taking them to Kiev, only for them to be moved again to Gniezno.

This is the ritual of the victor:

you don’t just defeat a people; you steal their symbols of authority and re-contextualise them in your own capital

By the time this was written, the rare workmanship of the columns and the precious libraries were already being treated as loot.

This suggests that the Tartarian reality was so high-functioning and aesthetically superior that its fragments were used to build the prestige of the new European powers.

The mention of a mint for silver coins is the smoking gun of statehood:

a people who mint their own silver and gold are economically sovereign

The text explicitly notes that under the peace conditions with the Turks, all gold now falls to the victors.

This is the transition from independent wealth to debt and tribute.

The Great Reset required the destruction of the Tartarian mints.

To impose a global financial structure, you must first eliminate any local power that can issue its own value.

By taking the gold and closing the mints, the victorious nations turned a sovereign trade hub into a taxable province.

We are told of Beccasarium, the residence of princes, and Sortaslus, a celebrated lodging for ambassadors from Poland, Moldavia, and Moscow.

This paints a picture of a high-stakes diplomatic world where Natural Law and Mobile Life met the sedentary West.

The presence of a Genoese colony practicing Christian rites alongside the Tartar administration proves this was a cosmopolitan, multi-confessional society.

This level of complexity is terrifying to the architects of the Reset because it proves that a globalised, functioning world existed without the centralising control of the modern state.

The author uses a haunting phrase:

the city is now deformed by rubble and ruins

This deformity isn't just architectural; it is historical.

The destruction of the buildings, the marble masses and royal temples, was the necessary first step in convincing future generations that nothing was ever there but huts and villages.

They broke the stone so they could break the story.

What we are reading is a record of exactly what had to be pulverised so that the Great Reset could claim the world was a blank slate waiting for civilisation to arrive.

These pages prove the civilisation was already there; it just didn't fit the new accounting.

Translation:

“…of the good word, and afterward Margutium or Mancopia, and finally Costovia, looking back toward the Carcinitic Gulf.

Wine grows here copiously with no care applied; fruits come forth with no labor, as if of their own accord; for the herds and cattle in the peninsula, innumerable pastures are abundantly supplied, with meadows turning green even in winter, inasmuch as the water congeals neither with ice nor snow nor frost: by which temperament of the sky the fertility of the soil is greatly aided.

With fruits being supplied in abundance, they use them not only moderately but even beyond measure, and with health strengthened by frugality, they maintain their innate fortitude, being strangers to all luxury and delicate living.

Furthermore, drunkenness among them is considered a serious crime; those who truly desire to follow luxury further are punished by the head (death).

In civil administration, they most religiously observe those two columns of Justice: that no one should be harmed, and that the common utility should be served.

And what you may wonder at more, in such a barbarous and fierce people accustomed to wars and plunder, there are no robberies or thefts, and no lost things are missing, to such an extent that it is generally safer to make a journey in those solitudes than to be occupied in the most frequented regions and cities: for among them, those walking with a weapon are restrained as if they were assassins.

Other crimes are defined by brief laws by laws, the custody and interpretation of which are in the hands of the priests of the Mahometan sect, and they are severely punished.

The Khan himself, who is also called the Saro, is diligent in pronouncing judgment; at his right hand is the Galga (for so the prefect of the military is called), who is the eldest brother of the Saro; at his left are the Soldani, who are the sons of the Prince, and when they have first come of age, they are accustomed to sit with the other Senators, who are called Atali, for the purpose of pronouncing judgment; having asked for their opinions, he decides, and no one is allowed to move a foot from there until the dispute is finished.

There are also in the towns judges commonly called Haionati, who pronounce judgment among the nobles commonly called Mursi, and they are admitted to the table by the Prince: which reward of virtue is very rarely granted to ordinary men.

Furthermore, those among them who possess more captives are of greater dignity.

When they die, the eldest son takes the more excellent arms along with the principal horse; the remaining goods are divided equally among the sons, with the guardianship assigned to the paternal uncles.

The brother of the Prince, whom they have already designated as the Galga by opinion of his virtue, is called to the kingdom upon the death of the Saro, or if he is lacking, the eldest son of the deceased.

To the others, except for the name and honor of Soldani, no part of the jurisdiction and empire yields.

The Prince himself has no estates, no tribute from the fields...”

These pages present a devastating contrast to the barbarian narrative.

We are looking at a society that had mastered the two most difficult human achievements:

ecological abundance and incorruptible justice

The Great Reset didn't just steal their land; it replaced a high-trust, low-friction civilisation with the high-control, high-taxation systems we inhabit today.

The description of the land is almost Edenic.

Wine grows copiously with no care, and fruits come forth as if of their own accord.

Even in winter, the meadows remain green because the water does not freeze.

This isn't just a lucky climate; it's the description of a territory that provided total food security.

A people who do not have to struggle for food cannot be easily coerced; the Reset required the destruction of this natural independence.

By moving people into frequented regions and cities and away from this self-sustaining abundance, the architects of the modern era created a dependency on the state that persists to this day.

The moral framework described here is even more threatening to the modern power structure.

The text identifies two columns of Justice that they observed religiously:

that no one should be harmed, and that the common utility should be served

This is a pure form of Natural Law.

They considered drunkenness a serious crime and punished luxury, the very engine of modern consumerism, by death.

They maintained their innate fortitude by being strangers to all luxury.

To a global structure built on credit, debt, and the constant pursuit of delicate living, a society that executes people for pursuing luxury is an existential threat.

They could not be bought, so they had to be broken.

The level of safety described is almost supernatural to a modern reader.

In these solitudes, there were no robberies or thefts, and no lost things are missing.

It was safer to travel alone in the Tartarian wilds than in the most frequented regions of Europe.

This is the hallmark of a high-trust society.

They didn't need a standing police force because their laws were brief and their columns of justice were internalised.

Interestingly, walking with a weapon was seen as the act of an assassin.

They had achieved a level of civil peace that the civilised West has never managed to replicate.

The administrative hierarchy is clinical and sophisticated.

The Khan (Saro) sat in judgment with his military prefect (Galga) on his right and his sons (Soldani) on his left, surrounded by Senators (Atali).

This wasn't a whim-based dictatorship; it was a deliberative judicial body where no one is allowed to move a foot until the dispute was settled.

They even had specialised judges (Haionati) to handle disputes among the nobility (Mursi).

Perhaps most interestingly, the text reveals that the Prince himself has no estates, no tribute from the fields.

Think about the implications of that.

The supreme leader of this vast, fertile, and wealthy territory did not tax the land.

He did not own the means of production.

He was a servant of the law and a leader of the people, not a landlord.

This is the exact opposite of the feudal and later capitalist systems being perfected in Europe at the time.

A leader who doesn't tax is a leader who cannot be used as a puppet by international financiers.

What we are seeing in 1630 is the final record of a society that lived by a code of honour and ecological harmony that is entirely incompatible with the Global Structure that followed.

To impose the current world order, one based on land ownership, constant taxation, and the pursuit of luxury, this entire Tartarian model had to be erased from the human consciousness.

They didn't just kill the people; they had to kill the idea that a society could be this fair, this safe, and this free from the burden of the State.

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Translation:

“…nor has he a treasury, except for one horse from each of the springs (estates), and customs duties which are common to him and the Turks; likewise metals, except gold, which by treaty belongs to the Turks, are his own property, with the addition of tithes from all estates; likewise from each captive of greater price three [gold coins], and from the cheaper ones a single gold coin or sequin (chequini) are paid to the Khan.

The people supply provisions for the home and for the military of their own accord; he also receives 5,500 gold pieces annually from the Turkish treasury, with a son given as a hostage.

With these slender resources, it is immense how much strength and troops are sustained, which in number surpass all Christian armies; for if it is necessary to lead out an army, 100,000 horsemen assemble most swiftly, with only single men left in each hut to guard the hearths and homes; if the Circassians and Astracanians join them, as they usually do, there will be two hundred thousand or more.

If anyone does not assemble on the appointed day, it is a capital offense.

Furthermore, each man leads several horses, and suddenly, lest they lay waste to the pastures, they rush out to the borders, carrying with them three months' military provisions, namely, dried meat, garlic, cheese, and roots of herbs, which they have in place of spices, and which are therefore commonly called "Tartaric" by our people.

The wealthier ones also bring other spices they add others.

Regarding bread and wine, they are not anxious; they even believe that no water can be harmful if garlic is taken beforehand.

They carry certain pieces of wood together with their provisions on a single horse, from which they erect a hut-like structure with straw placed over it, and they cover it with the leaves of trees or grass.

If these are lacking, they cover their heads with the saddles removed from the horses, while the rest of the body is protected.

They place quivers and bows on other horses, and at the start, they mount others, usually of less value.

When fatigued from the journey, they use garlic and those roots I mentioned for food, and they refresh their strength, having drunk blood instead of wine, and occasionally the milk of mares, which they hold in great esteem as a singular defense against hunger, thirst, and heat.

Instead of banners, they carry hair and bristles hanging from a spear, except for the Prince's sign, which, having been received from the Emperor of the Turks, is usually carried made of all-silk.

During their march, they observe no order of battle-line or column.

Moving in the manner of a globe, with the Prince surrounded on all sides, wherever an abundance of fodder is supplied, they proceed; they are delayed by no rivers, which are most vast and rapid in those places, nor by any depths of water; thus both horses and men are together skilled in swimming.

And if indeed the water is deep and wide-spreading, with the saddles and baggage joined to the tails of the horses...”

These pages highlight a tactical nightmare for any traditional army.

They moved in the manner of a globe rather than a line, making them impossible to flank; and they were amphibious, swimming across vast and rapid rivers that would halt European logistics for weeks.

Most importantly, they were biologically and logistically autonomous, relying on mare's milk and garlic rather than vulnerable supply wagons of bread and wine.

Defeating such a force through direct kinetic warfare was likely impossible.

Instead, the Great Reset of this era would have required a multi-pronged asymmetric liquidation.

The text mentions the Khan receiving 5,500 gold pieces annually from the Turkish treasury with a son given as a hostage.

This is the entry point for subversion.

By making the ruling elite dependent on foreign gold and holding their heirs, the victorious nations could paralyse the Tartarian command structure from within.

You don't need to defeat 200,000 horsemen if you can bribe the man who gives the order to assemble.

The author notes they were strangers to all luxury and punished it by death.

A society that cannot be tempted by luxury is a society that cannot be controlled by trade.

The defeat likely involved the slow introduction of delicate living, alcohol, sugar, and fine textiles, to erode the innate fortitude described in the text.

Once the elite began to desire luxury, the communal columns of justice would have collapsed into individual greed, shattering the high-trust society where no lost things are missing.

The text notes that when the Circassians and Astracanians joined them, their numbers doubled.

The strategy for the New World Order would be to flip these allies through separate treaties or manufactured ethnic conflicts.

By isolating the Precopensian Tatars from their neighbours, the 200,000-man globe was reduced to 100,000, and then further diminished as the borderlands were annexed or civilised into the Ottoman or Russian spheres.

The final blow was likely the legal transition of the land itself.

These pages describe innumerable pastures and meadows green even in winter where food was free.

By imposing land titles, fences, and taxes on fields (which the Prince explicitly did not collect), the New World architects turned the source of Tartarian freedom, the land, into a liability.

Once the copious wine and fruit were taxed and the common utility was replaced by private ownership, the people's ability to supply the military of their own accord vanished.

They didn't win on the battlefield; they won by changing the rules of reality until the Tartarian way of life became illegal and barbaric by definition.

Translation:

“…joined, they bind them with certain small bundles of rushes or reeds.

Clinging naked to the manes, with the bridle loosened, with one hand they drive the horse with a rod or by the very flow of the channel as if with a rudder, toward where they intend to go, and they cross over.

Thus when they have reached the lower ground against the water, they leap onto the horse from the river and rest for a little while, until the horses can draw breath and respire.

Moreover, for the Prince about to cross over, seats are spread out with the tails of the horses connected and a weave of rushes joined.

Where a strait or sea occurs that must be overcome, having killed the cheaper horses, they strip the hides, and from these, turned inside out and smeared with fat, and even with cooked beams woven in place, they quickly fashion small boats by stitching the leather with hair, in each of which eight men can be transported with an equal number of horses drawn alongside on each side.

But if chariots and vehicles must be brought across, with the wheels removed, they place thick bundles of rushes on the vehicles and fasten them to the tails of the horses; and thus, as if in a boat with a skilled swimmer directing the horses, they cross over.

If any danger should happen in the crossing, with a signal placed from herbs, he warns the companions who follow; by signs of this kind they distinguish the ways by day and by night, just as sailors at sea direct the course of their journey toward a small cynosure (guiding star).

The weapons in use among them are the bow, the saber (machæra), the iron mace, and a globe hanging from a rope of several cubits.

They almost entirely neglect spears and our muskets (sclopetos), in the care of which they believe there is more labor than there is utility in use, and they leave them at home even for hunting.

Men whom they have encountered on hostile soil they kill, lest they report their explored forces, leaving the women and boys unharmed; nor do they labor for captives or booty until they are returning, but all things, unless otherwise provided by agreements, they devastate and destroy.

When a contest occurs, they are accustomed neither to tempt the fortune of battle rashly, nor to risk danger except on well-omened days, and they almost never decide the matter with their entire forces, but having sent out some who probe the enemy with skirmishing, they afterward send reinforcements to their own, as long as it is granted to fight from a distance: but if it is necessary to fight at close quarters, having let out horrendous shouts and with dense ranks, they use force.

When the business is finished and they return home, within the borders they first of all compensate for the losses from the common booty which their companions have received, by the judgment of the prince; then they divide the remainder equally among themselves: where if anyone has concealed anything from the companions, he loses his part of the booty along with his life.

By which it happens that regarding victory more than...”

These pages highlight a massive contradiction that indicate a barbarian myth meeting a military reality.

In the earlier chapters, the author leans into the standard European cope, that these people were weak in a direct clash and only survived through hit-and-run cowardice.

But by this section, the eyewitness data forced him to describe a high-density, high-will force that used horrendous shouts and dense ranks to apply pure physical force.

The Western victory in close quarters wasn't about superior bravery; it was about the Tartar’s refusal to adopt the industrialised war model.

They explicitly viewed muskets as a net negative because the labour of maintenance outweighed the utility.

They chose a high-mobility, biological path, bows, sabers, and weighted globes on ropes, that allowed them to swim vast and rapid rivers by clinging naked to horse manes while using a rod as a rudder.

This level of amphibious, self-contained warfare made them impossible to pin down using traditional 17th-century logistics.

The most devastating part of their code wasn't the violence, but the integrity.

The penalty for concealing even a fragment of common booty was death.

This created a dense rank of men who had zero internal friction and absolute trust in the common utility.

You can't bribe or break a line of men who execute their own for greed.

The only way the Reset powers could defeat a force that was this autonomous and this disciplined was to shrink them financially from the top down, holding the Khan’s son hostage and injecting foreign gold into a system that previously had no tribute from the fields.

They didn't lose because they couldn't fight; they lost because the world around them was being enclosed by fences, taxes, and debt.

Translation:

“...regarding booty they are anxious.

However troublesome they are to neighbors and terrible on hostile ground, so they live peacefully and innocently among themselves at home.

And indeed in winter, they defend themselves against the sharpness of the cold and the injury of the sky in huts or cottages throughout those vast fields I mentioned, smeared and covered with thin material, mud, dirt, or the dung of sheep and other animals.

At the beginning of April, with wives, children, and the whole family, slaves, flocks, and herds, they wander in round houses, hardly capable of holding five men (Laonicus Chalcondyles calls them capped tents), which are supported by two wheels, as if in wagons, from which they were once called Hamaxobii.

From this people came forth that most famous devastator of the East, and according to Attila the King of the Huns, the second Scourge of God, Tamerlane; a man deformed in appearance and lame in one foot, but of no sluggish intellect.

When in Caramania (or Cilicia) he devoted effort to letters in school, he was elected as if in mockery by his schoolfellows in a game, while the rest refused the childish dignity.

He, however, accepted that joke and afterward used it seriously; for when he was older, in that frequent company of companions, he took on truly royal spirits, and with larger forces already drawn to him, by flattering by the license of which he enticed many of those who were then serving under Bayezid to himself under the appearance of a mock kingdom.

Relying finally on these, he drove Bayezid, who had imprudently despised these small beginnings, at last to battle, routed him, captured him, and compelled him to serve a most foul servitude.

Because he had come forth from a literary school, by those same beginnings the empire of the Sharifians, who now reign in Mauritania, was founded, as we have said in its own place; since in the Turkish language he was called Thamer, he was named Tamerlanus, as if you were to say Thamer from the school.

For to the Turks, lanus is school; although others say Temurem, to whom Leugi, because he was lame, was added as a surname.

However, the name of the Tartars first became known around the year 1228; who, in a two-part army, invaded Europe and Asia at the same time.

And those who sought Asia, having wandered through Georgia and upper Armenia, reached as far as Iconium, the royal city of the Turks.

The other band, under the leader Batu, having devastated Suzdal and Smolensk, provinces of Muscovy, and having utterly destroyed Kiev, the metropolis of the Russians, entered Poland and Hungary; with Sandomierz and Krakow having been deserted by Bolesław the Chaste, they even took possession of Wrocław, and defeated Henry the Pious, Duke of the Quadi...”

The level of military precision in these pages proves this wasn't a migratory drift but a synchronised, global-scale operation.

The text explicitly documents a two-part army, that invaded Europe and Asia at the same time.

This wasn't a localised skirmish; it was a pincer movement across two continents that utterly destroyed Kiev, the metropolis of the Russians, and forced the abandonment of major Polish and Hungarian centers like Krakow and Sandomierz.

The detail on Tamerlane is a massive anomaly in the barbarian narrative.

The author admits he came from a literary school and possessed a no sluggish intellect.

This destroys the fable of the uncivilised nomad.

You are looking at a record of a high-tier intellectual elite capable of psychological operations, using a mock kingdom to entice defectors from the Ottoman Sultan Bayezid, while maintaining a military force that surpassed all Christian armies.

The Reset logic is visible in how the text describes the aftermath.

Cities like Wrocław were taken and the local dukes defeated, yet today, this era is taught as a series of disconnected, almost accidental raids.

This text reveals the truth:

a unified force with specialised gear (leather boats stitched with hair, amphibious chariot-rush bundles) and a strict capital code of conduct

They didn't appear from nowhere; they were a functioning, high-tech (for their era) civilisation that was systematically erased from the map once the victorious nations consolidated power.

By labelling Tamerlane the Scourge of God and focusing on his deformed appearance, the later historians created a savage filter.

They kept the record of the destruction but deleted the record of the sophistication.

They hid the fact that these people had a unified command structure that could mobilise 200,000 horsemen most swiftly with a three-month self-contained logistics chain.

They replaced a global superpower with a series of campfire fables to ensure no one would look for the marble masses and temples elaborated with royal pride that were left in the rubble.

Translation:

“...slaughtered the son of [St.] Hedwig at Legnica with his army.

From there, descending into the lands of the Marcomanni, with their forces joined in Hungary, they also defeated Bela four times in the year [12]41 of that century; and having spent two years there, they returned home through Wallachia and Podolia.

At which time, [Pope] Innocent IV, having sent legates from the Council of Lyon, exhorted Batu to take up the Christian religion, with little success.

For he indeed granted a truce of several years; but with the Saracens instigating him, he constantly embraced the Muhammadan perfidy.

Since, however, that Scythian people was initially distributed into seven as if tribes or hordes, of which these were the names: Tartar, Tangur, Cunat, Tatair, Sonic, Mongli, Tebeta; and because of their multitude, they inhabited a narrow region in Asia between the Riphæan mountains and the Caspian Sea belonging to the petty kings of the Georgians: a certain old man, remarkable among them for his reputation for prudence and sanctity from the Tartar tribe, named Changius, called his companions to liberty, and offered himself as a leader to them; who, having gone out from those narrows, when they had propagated an empire far and wide in Asia by a happy course of victories, were all called Tartars from his tribe.

Others wish to be called from the river Tataro, the inhabitants of which are the Sumogli Johannes Leunclavius is a diligent writer of these matters.

Finally, others maintain that the Tartars are called "the remnants and those left over" in the Syriac language, as if they are the dregs of the remnants of the Israelites; an argument for confirming this matter is that even before the arrival of Muhammad, they used circumcision, as if it were accepted from the Jews.

III. Treatise on the Precopensian Tartars, the Chersonesus, and the Bosporus.

The Tauric Chersonesus is similar to the leaf of a tree, which is joined to the Scythian continent by its stem, and extends one wing into the Maeotic marsh, while the other wing together with its extremity or point extends into the Greater Sea.

The ancients called it Gazaria; and it was celebrated both for the richness of its soil and also for its fishing.

For a long time it was under various lords, who were called the Bosporan Princes; and the form of government was confused, until the Tauri, a people of Scythia, occupied it and named it Taurica.

Mithridates, afterwards King of Pontus, conquered these and added the province to his vast empire, so that by acquisitions of this kind he might be more powerful against the Romans, whom also in war...”

The final pages for today shift the audit from the battlefield to the genetic and theological roots of this civilisation, providing a massive piece of the Reset puzzle.

The author documents a startling claim:

that the Tartars are the remnants and dregs of the Israelites

The evidence provided isn't just hearsay; it’s a physical and biological marker.

The text explicitly states they practiced circumcision even before the arrival of Muhammad.

This is a critical observation because it disconnects the practice from Islamic tradition and roots it in a much older, potentially pre-Abrahamic or strictly Hebraic lineage.

In the 17th-century, finding a massive, autonomous military power in the East that shared the most intimate seal of the Israelite covenant would have been an ontological shock to the Western religious establishment.

This alludes to the possibility that the history we are taught is actually a carefully managed stage play.

If you have a global superpower that is genetically or traditionally linked to the Lost Tribes, they represent a version of divinity and sovereignty that the emerging New World Order could not control.

For entertainment purposes, as we are treading into volatile territory

This theory holds weight because it suggests the Reset was a multi-century operation designed to trigger a controlled demolition of all classical religions.

By labelling these people as the Scourge of God or Muhammadan persdies, the architects of the narrative were able to manufacture religious friction.

By pitting the Christian West against the Muslim East, they ensured both sides would exhaust their resources and populations in endless holy wars.

The existence of a Scythian Israelite remnant suggests there was a third way of existing, high-trust, decentralised, and technologically independent, that didn't fit into the Vatican or Ottoman models.

If you destroy the physical evidence of the original Holy civilisations, including the marble masses and temples elaborated with royal pride mentioned earlier, you can eventually present a New world religion to a traumatised, post-war population that has forgotten its true origin.

The fact that these people were remarkable for prudence and sanctity under leaders like Changius (Ghengis), yet were portrayed as dregs by the chroniclers, shows the inverted lens of history.

They were the original high-culture, and their destruction was the necessary prerequisite for the birth of a centralised, one-world religious and financial system.

And so, dear reader, we draw to our final reflections and this may well be the most profound, and significant writing I think I’ve produced.

As previously stated, for entertainment purposes, we could look at this 17th-century text as the witness to a Great Reset, a total re-formatting of human civilisation that deleted a global superpower and replaced it with the centralised, debt-based world we inhabit today.

The foundation of this reset began with the internal compromise of the Tartarian leadership.

In these pages, we see a previously self-sufficient power, one that originally had no tribute from the fields, suddenly entangled in foreign diplomacy.

The mention of the Khan’s son being held as a hostage and the Turkish treasury paying out annual gold marks the transition from independence to dependency.

This was the silent phase:

using gold and hostages to hollow out the Order from the top down, long before the first maps were redrawn

The military phase, described as a two-part army, shows the Tartarians at the height of their reach, simultaneously striking Europe and Asia.

For the purpose of this theory, perhaps the Reset occurred not through these battles, but in their aftermath.

While the Tartarians were fully mobilised and away from their home centres, the Reset powers capitalised on the vacuum.

They didn't necessarily fight the Tartarian army head-on; they waited for the exhaustion of these massive campaigns, like the utter destruction of Kiev and the abandonment of Krakow, to move in as the administrators of the ruins.

The scrubbing of the map happened in the paperwork that followed.

While the Tartarians were focused on high-mobility, biological warfare (rejecting muskets as a labor-intensive distraction), the Reset powers were perfecting the art of the ledger, the fence, and the border.

They took the vast infrastructure left behind by a civilisation in retreat and simply re-labeled it.

The marble masses and innumerable pastures were enclosed and taxed, and the Common Utility model was replaced by a system of private ownership and state debt.

The theological phase remains the most provocative layer.

The revelation that these people practiced circumcision before the arrival of Muhammad, and were considered the remnants of the Israelites could suggest that the Reset was a coordinated effort to destroy the physical evidence of the original Holy civilisation’s.

By rebranding this sophisticated, high-culture elite as Scythian dregs or barbarian nomads, the victors erased the true origin of human sovereignty.

They replaced a living, decentralised tradition with a managed religious friction between West and East, ensuring the population would remain in a state of perpetual conflict until they were ready to accept a centralised, global synthesis.

The implications today are found in what we have lost:

the prudence and sanctity of a system where justice was a physical pillar and the land was a shared resource

We have lost a world where human management and the climate existed in a different, perhaps more temperate harmony.

We are living in the formatted version of history, where the ruins of a global empire are presented as accidental discoveries or natural formations.

The Great Reset was the successful deletion of a high-tier human potential, leaving us as the heirs to a narrative that fears the very archives it forgot to purge.

If this exploration has provided value or a new lens through which to view the hidden corners of the archives, know that your engagement is the primary driver here.

While some may ask for support, please understand that any form of donation or financial contribution is absolutely not necessary.

The goal is the data recovery itself and the challenge of translating these dead pages back into a living narrative.

Being kind and maintaining this collaborative energy is more than enough.

The real reward is the clarity we gain by auditing these texts together and uncovering the sophisticated systems that were marked for erasure.

Stay curious, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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