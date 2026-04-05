Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
21h

Sorry I have not been commenting on Your pieces. I have been under the weather and just got through them. Well worth the effort, too, I will say. Thank You.

Tartaria sure is an interesting subject!

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3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Colin Bea Ess's avatar
Colin Bea Ess
18h

You've done it this time, young man. Mind blown to smithereens. Thank you. Funny, I recall no mention of this in my (1979) AP European History class. Best to us all, Clark in Florida

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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