Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob Templer's avatar
Jacob Templer
4d

Bizarre to read about as an American. A common thread of conversation amongst people on this side of the pond is that the bad people who want guns will always find a way to get them. Restrictions only effectively inhibit the rights of law abiding citizens. No one wants to talk about the spiritual decay in our society that is the real cause of mass shootings - easier to pretend it's a gun issue.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4d

“The only true fortress of freedom is an armed people.”

Thomas Moore

Irish Poet, Statesman

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture