⚠️ Authors Note:

This article presents an independent investigation into the official record.

The events of Hungerford, Dunblane, and Cumbria remain very sensitive subjects.

What follows is not an assertion of what did happen, but an examination of what the official narrative leaves unexplained.

I encourage you to consult multiple sources, and draw your own conclusions.

Problem — Reaction — Solution

It is one of the oldest mechanisms in the playbook, dear reader, you create or allow a problem to happen, the public reacts in fear and demands something be done, then you step forward with the pre-prepared solution; more control, fewer rights, and less freedom.

The public, trembling with fear, then thanks you for it.

On the 19th of August, 1987, something happened in the quiet town of Hungerford, Berkshire, and by the end of the day, the official story says 17 people were dead and the nation was in shock.

Within months, the Firearms Act 1988 was passed, banning semi-automatic weapons and tightening gun laws across the UK.

"The Firearms Act 1988 was an immediate response to the 1987 Hungerford incident which had involved a self loading rifle and a pistol."

- UK Parliament, Home Affairs Committee, Appendix 26, Second Report Session 1999–2000, 11 October 1999￼￼￼

"The tragedy at Hungerford in August last year did not create the problem… but it underlined the nature of that problem indelically."

- Douglas Hurd, Home Secretary, House of Commons, 21 January 1988

When you look closely at what actually happened that day, curious mind, the timelines, the witness statements, the photographs, and the police response, the official narrative begins to unravel.

What follows is not a definitive account of what happened, it is an examination of the inconsistencies, contradictions, and anomalies that remain unaddressed in the public record.

Gun ownership in Britain has been steadily eroded over centuries.

The original Common Law right to bear arms was gradually chipped away, from the Disarming Acts of the 18th century, to the Gun Licence Act 1870 described by some as little more than a government cash-grab, through the Pistols Act 1903, the Firearms Act 1920, and the further restrictions of 1937.

"An Act to grant a Duty of Excise on Licences to use Guns."

- Gun Licence Act 1870, Royal Assent, 9th August 1870￼

"It was merely an Excise Act and required, with certain exceptions, that any person carrying or using a gun elsewhere than in or within the curtilage of a dwelling-house should pay a revenue fee of ten shillings."

- J. A. Greenwood, Firearms Control: A Study of Armed Crime and Firearms Control in England and Wales, 1972

"The Pistols Act of 1903 forbade pistol sales to minors and felons and dictated that sales be made only to buyers with a gun license."

- David Kopel, Lost Battles, Lost Rights, 1999

"The bill was strictly a revenue measure."

- Same as Above

"This was purely a revenue measure."

- David Botsford, The Case Against Gun Control, p.3, c.1990s

By the time we reach the Firearms Act 1968, the principle was firmly established:

the state grants permission to own a firearm, and that permission can be revoked

Self-defence was explicitly stated not to be a good enough reason.

"Firearms cannot be regarded as a suitable means of protection and may be a source of danger."

- Home Secretary, 1937

"The same year, the Home Secretary ruled that self-defence was no longer a suitable reason for applying for a firearm certificate and directed police to refuse such applications on the grounds that 'firearms cannot be regarded as a suitable means of protection and may be a source of danger'."

- UK Parliament / official record, 1937

"Since 1937, self-defence has not been considered a valid reason to own a firearm."

- UK Parliament, Home Affairs Committee, Appendix 25, Second Report Session 1999–2000

Then came three major incidents, dear reader, Hungerford in 1987, Dunblane in 1996, and Cumbria in 2010, each followed immediately by further sweeping restrictions.

It is a pattern worth examining.

Michael Robert Ryan was 27 years old, living with his mother Dorothy on South View in Hungerford; he was unemployed, and described alternatively as a labourer or an antiques dealer.

He had firearms certificates and legally owned several weapons, including a Type 56 assault rifle, essentially a Chinese-made AK-47, an M1 rifle, and a Beretta pistol.

According to the official timeline, the events unfolded like this:

• 12:30pm - Ryan approached Susan Godfrey and her children picnicking in Savernake Forest, killed her, then drove 6km to a petrol station at Froxfield.

• 12:40pm - At the petrol station, he shot at attendant Kakaub Dean but missed. The magazine allegedly fell from his rifle. He waited for motorcyclist Ian George to leave, then drove off without anyone calling the police.

• 12:47pm - Back at South View, he set fire to his home and shot Roland and Sheila Mason in their back garden.

• 12:50pm onward - He walked along South View, shooting Marjorie Jackson, PC Roger Brereton, Linda Chapman and her daughter Alison, George White, and his own mother Dorothy. He then made his way to Hungerford Common, shooting Francis Butler, Andrew Cadle, and taxi driver Marcus Barnard.

• 1:35pm–3:45pm - More victims along Priory Avenue and Priory Road. He entered John O'Gaunt School, where he barricaded himself inside.

• Late afternoon - After several hours of standoff with police, he reportedly shot himself.

The official account says the rampage lasted roughly an hour and 15 minutes, with a standoff at the school for several hours afterward.

Sixteen people plus Ryan himself died.

This caused the Firearms Act 1988, which would ban semi-automatic rifles in the UK.

The sequence of events from the forest shooting to South View, including a 6km drive, stopping at a petrol station, shooting neighbours, setting houses on fire, is said to have taken roughly 15 minutes.

Which, as I’m sure you have already considered, dear reader, doesn’t sound very plausible…

Nobody called the police after the petrol station incident; the motorcyclist who witnessed it reportedly thought it was just an armed robbery and phoned it in, yet somehow, despite this, the police response remained delayed…

Despite multiple reports, the police arrived slowly.

Only two officers were initially dispatched, and they were split up, arriving separately and unarmed.

PC Brereton, a traffic officer, arrived alone and was killed in his vehicle.

The police were now informed of the situation, but all they could do was watch him from a helicopter.

They allegedly followed him in that helicopter for almost an hour.

The incident was only around one hour from start to finish, curious mind, so that would mean they followed him for pretty much the entire time, before they could have even known he was the suspect.

Firearms officers were reportedly 40 miles away at the time, in training.

To add to these strange happenings, the police radio system was overwhelmed, with only three channels, phones lines were jammed, and the local police station only had two working phone lines.

Coincidentally, the police helicopter was being repaired that morning.

Marjorie Jackson's account is one of the most widely cited, and widely questioned, elements of the story.

She allegedly ran from Michael on foot, crawling through glass to escape, yet didn't think to tell her husband there was a gunman on the loose, she then came home immediately, putting him in danger.

Her husband Ivor Jackson was shot multiple times in the head and chest yet somehow survived, and later resurrected from the dead in subsequent retellings, feigning death with remarkable presence of mind.

He and his wife left Hungerford and never returned.

Dorothy Ryan, Michael's own mother, apparently drove onto a street in flames, walked past burning houses and dead bodies, confronted her armed son, and was then shot dead.

Time and again, the images released to the public raise more questions than they answer:

• Dorothy Ryan - one blurry, low-resolution photo, appearing repeatedly across every source

• Marcus Barnard - the taxi driver, photographed from the neck up only; the full image reveals strange colouring and proportions

• Douglas Wainwright - grainy, indistinct, with odd shadows and inconsistent lighting

• Michael Ryan - effectively one single photograph, cropped and pasted, with noticeably different lighting on face versus neck

PC Roger Brereton - low-resolution and grainy, with soft edges that make it difficult to assess fine detail. While the lighting appears relatively even and the proportions look consistent, the overall lack of sharpness means it is hard to draw firm conclusions

The photos of Ryan's mum, Bernard the taxi driver and Douglas Wainwright all look pretty sketchy, and this is in the late '80s.

Why are they in a scratchy black-and-white?

It wasn’t the 1920s…

The BBC's 6pm news report told a very different story to what witnesses actually saw.

The anchor claims that Ryan shot up the high street, but it’s not true...

Nobody was shot until 13:45.

He makes you think a market on the main street is full of bodies because of the maniac shooting people, but that claim is not accurate in relation to what happened.

BBC 6pm Hungerford News Report

Police locked the town down before the rampage had even concluded, sealing off the area at midday, meaning nobody could enter or leave to witness what was actually happening.

Residents were told to stay indoors.

Journalists were kept at a distance.

Yet somehow, news helicopters were overhead and the story was already being shaped for the evening news.

Within months, the Firearms Act 1988 was introduced.

It banned the ownership of semi-automatic rifles and certain other weapons entirely.

Firearm licensing became significantly stricter.

"The Firearms Act 1988 was passed in the wake of the massacre. It banned the ownership of semi-automatic firearms and pump-action weapons and made registration mandatory for shotgun owners."

-BBC News, 2010

The official Thames Valley Police report actually concluded that police response went well, despite the delay, the unarmed officers, the 40-mile distance of the firearms unit, the helicopters being grounded for maintenance, and over 10 people dying…

"Given these circumstances the Police operation went well."

- Colin Smith, Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, The Hungerford Massacre: Report to the Rt Hon Douglas Hurd, January 1988, paragraph 72

I am not saying the events of that day did not happen, nor that lives were not lost.

What I am saying is that the official account contains inconsistencies large enough to drive a truck through, and that the solution which followed was precisely what gun control advocates had been seeking for years.

The idea of 'crazy mass murderers' is to keep people terrified of their neighbours, thus acting as a kind of social self-imposed isolation from each other.

When a crisis happens and legislation follows swiftly, it is reasonable to ask:

was this law waiting in the wings, needing only a tragedy to make it politically viable?

Or

did the horror of that day genuinely demand these specific changes, at exactly this speed?

These questions are not disrespect to the victims.

They are questions owed to them, because if we do not examine the events that shape our laws and our freedoms, we stop being citizens and become subjects.

And then came Dunblane, dear reader, March 13th, 1996.

If Hungerford raised questions, Dunblane sharpened them.

On the 13th of March 1996, according to the official version of events, a mentally disturbed man named Thomas Hamilton shot dead 16 children and one teacher at a primary school in Dunblane, Scotland.

He was, we are told, the archetypal disturbed loner who carried out a terrible, meaningless act of violence before turning the gun on himself.

When the mainstream media marks anniversaries of the Dunblane Massacre, this is the version most people will encounter.

It may or may not be the full story, but whatever the truth, most of us will not live to see it confirmed, because key information relating to the case has been placed under a 100-year Secrecy Order.

At the most extreme end of speculation, some claim the event was entirely staged.

Before you read this quote, curious mind, please know that it does not reflect my opinion:

“The phrase ‘Dunblane School Massacre’ is an oxymoron. There was no such massacre… It was absolutely a fake.”

- NoDisInfo, The Dunblane School Massacre is a Total Hoax, 2014

Again, dear reader, I am not presenting this as my position, and I do not claim the entire event was a hoax.

However, what is undeniable is that there remain very serious, unanswered questions, and a massive body of information has been locked away from public view.

It was former Scottish Masonic Grand Master Lord Burton who first publicly stated that Lord Cullen’s official inquiry had been a cover-up:

"I have learned of an apparent connection between prominent members of the legal establishment involved in the inquiry, and the secretive Speculative Society."

- Lord Burton, quoted by Marcello Mega, News of the World, 28 December 2003

The Speculative Society is an all-male body that has met at Edinburgh University’s Old College since 1764, its stated purpose being the practice of public speaking and literature.

Lord Cullen, who chaired the inquiry, was a member of that society.

Lord Burton’s concern was that links between powerful individuals had been protected rather than investigated, and that information had been withheld to shield high-profile figures.

It was originally thought that the 100-year order applied to only one police report naming prominent individuals, but it has since emerged that over one hundred documents are sealed.

The official explanation, that this is to protect the identities of the children, does not sit easily, since those identities are already widely recorded.

This naturally leads many to suspect the real purpose is to shield others, curious mind.

On 2nd March 2003, The Sunday Herald reported:

“Letters between Labour and Tory ministers and correspondence relating to Thomas Hamilton’s alleged involvement with Freemasonry are part of a batch of more than 100 documents about the Dunblane mass murder which have been sealed from public sight for 100 years.”

Hamilton, whose behaviour around children had long been a matter of concern to parents and authorities alike, nevertheless held firearms licences.

He had connections to children’s organisations and links to the Queen Victoria School in Dunblane, a Ministry of Defence establishment.

Some researchers suggest Hamilton was not just a local man with mental health difficulties, but someone who moved in circles of influence that offered him protection.

The name of George Robertson MP, later Secretary-General of NATO, has been raised in connection with Hamilton’s licensing.

Lord Cullen, meanwhile, would later go on to lead the tribunal that heard the appeal in the Lockerbie bombing case, another inquiry that remains the subject of deep contention…

Questions have also been raised about the circumstances of Hamilton’s death.

The official account says he took his own life, yet it has been noted that he reportedly sustained two gunshot wounds to the head, something that many regard as highly unusual.

Researcher Sandra Uttley, who spent years investigating the case and published her findings in Dunblane Unburied, raised serious concerns about how witnesses were treated, what evidence was overlooked, and how the inquiry was conducted.

Most state secrets fall under the 30-year rule, some particularly sensitive matters under 80 years.

Very little is placed under a 100-year restriction.

Whatever is contained within those sealed documents, those who hold the keys deemed it too dangerous to be revealed in any of our lifetimes.

In that primary school in Scotland, dear reader, 16 children and a teacher were killed.

The nation was plunged into grief, and within months, another sweeping ban was introduced, this time on handguns of almost every calibre.

“The Dunblane massacre led to two separate pieces of legislation: the Firearms (Amendment) Act 1997, which banned centre-fire handguns, followed by the Firearms (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 1997, which extended the ban to .22 rimfire pistols, effectively ending civilian handgun ownership in Great Britain.”

- UK Parliament, Home Affairs Committee, Appendices 52 & 69, Second Report Session 1999–2000

Once again, the pattern repeated:

tragedy, public outrage, and legislation that moved through Parliament with remarkable speed

What is also rarely discussed is that the Cullen Inquiry did not actually recommend a total ban on all handguns:

“The Inquiry does not consider that it would be right to recommend a complete ban on the possession of handguns.”

- Lord Cullen, The Public Inquiry into the Shootings at Dunblane Primary School on 13 March 1996, September 1996

And yet, that is exactly what was introduced.

A government bill was pushed through Parliament in early 1997, and with it, the government went further than the inquiry itself had advised:

“It is also worth repeating that the Act went beyond the recommendations set out in the Cullen Report.”

- Baroness Blatch, House of Lords Hansard, 30 June 1997

“The Government went one step further and prohibited small-calibre pistols used for target shooting, a step beyond what Lord Cullen had proposed.”

- Lord Williams of Mostyn, House of Lords debate, 30 June 1997

Then, in June 2010, came Whitehaven in Cumbria.

A lone gunman killed 12 people across the town and surrounding countryside.

Once again, calls for stricter controls followed, though notably, no major new category ban emerged this time.

The question worth asking is not whether these events were tragedies, they unquestionably were, but rather:

why is it that only certain tragedies produce certain legislation?

And

why does that legislation always appear ready and waiting, as if it had been drafted long before the shooting began?

Looking back across the centuries, the pattern is unmistakable.

Each restriction was introduced not because of a gradual change in public opinion, curious mind, but in the immediate aftermath of a singular, shocking event.

The timeline reads like a checklist:

• 1870 - Gun Licence Act: revenue measure, no public safety debate

• 1903 - Pistols Act: first restrictions on who may possess

• 1920 - Firearms Act: licensing becomes a police-granted privilege

• 1937 - Firearms Act: consolidation; self-defence removed as valid reason

• 1988 - Hungerford → semi-automatic rifles banned

• 1997 - Dunblane → handguns banned

• 2010 - Cumbria → tightened licensing

Each time, the public is told that this event is unique, that never again can it be allowed to happen, and that only these specific measures will keep us safe.

Rarely are we asked:

what was already on the table before the shooting started?

“As Appendix 25 notes, firearms legislation in the UK has become progressively more restrictive over the last 150 years, from the Gun Licence Act 1870 through to the Firearms (Amendment) Acts of 1997.”

- National Small-bore Rifle Association, Appendix 25, Home Affairs Committee Second Report, Session 1999–2000

Where does this leave us?

Today, the UK has some of the strictest firearms laws anywhere in the democratic world.

To own even a single Section 1 firearm, an individual must undergo police vetting, provide four references, demonstrate secure storage, and satisfy a chief police officer that they have a good reason, and, as we noted earlier, dear reader:

self-defence is explicitly excluded

Shotgun certificates are easier to obtain, but even they still require police approval, and the 1997 Acts closed any loopholes that may have existed.

For many, this is a reasonable trade; safety over liberty.

For others, it is the slow, steady dismantling of a fundamental Common Law right, achieved through a series of emotional pivots rather than calm, deliberative debate.

“This is not about public safety, it is about disarming the public.”

- Lord Waddington, House of Lords debate on the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 28 November 1988

The late Lord Waddington’s words are worth weighing, curious mind.

He was not a conspiracy theorist, he was a former Home Secretary, speaking from experience inside the very government that shaped these laws.

His point was simple:

when every major restriction is rushed through in the shadow of a tragedy, when the solution is ready before the bodies are buried, the time for debate is gone

Fear replaces reason, and the law changes, not because it was needed, but because the moment was convenient.

This lesson does not argue that gun control is wrong, nor that the events of Hungerford, Dunblane, or Cumbria were anything other than heartbreaking.

It has simply laid before you the timeline, the pattern, the sealed records, the unanswered questions, and the awkward truth that major legislation often appears ready and waiting when tragedy strikes.

A free people do not demand that their government protect them by disarming them, they remain capable of protecting themselves.

But whether that is a risk worth taking, or a danger too great to bear, is not for me to decide.

It is for you, dear reader, to look at the official record, and ask yourself:

If the solution was truly born of the tragedy…

why was it already written down before the tragedy occurred?

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